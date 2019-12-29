Sunday's Best Deals: Sabred NVMe Enclosure, Cuisinart Cookware, Kindle eBooks, and More

A 55" Roku-powered Hisense TV, eufy doorbell camera, 8-week Washington Post subscription, and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle lead off Sundays’s best deals from around the web.

Hisense 55" 4K UHD Roku TV Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you missed out on a great set during Black Friday, and didn’t get a giant TV for the holidays, here’s your chance to remedy that. A 55" Hisense 4K UHD Roku TV will cost you an absurd $230 today at Best Buy.



Unike some barebone sets, this Hisense unit actually has Roku, 12ohz refresh rate, HDR support and 4K (2160p) resolution. It’s not the best 55" TV you can own, but it’s definitely up there when it comes to $230 TVs.

Be warned, this discount is only available until the end of the day. But there’s a good chance it might sell out. So get yours.

Sabrent Tool-Free Enclosure for NVMe PCIe M Key M.2 SSD Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you or someone you know recently upgraded to a larger m.2 SSD (like I have,) you’ll be glad to know that it, like other drives, can be repurposed to be super fast external storage. This Sabrent Tool-Free Enclosure makes the job easy, and let’s you accomplish the task tool-free. Better still, it uses USB-C which means it’s basically future-proof.



Just clip the coupon on the page to drop this particular unit down to just $35.

Anker 30W USB C Charger Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Using the wrong charging block to charge your phone can make it take hours longer to get a full charge. Fortunately, Anker’s 30W power block is the right one for most phones. With support for most forms of fast charging, you can get the quickest possible charging speed for iPhones, Galaxy phones, Pixels, and most other popular devices. For $24, that’s not a bad deal.



Status Audio headphones aren’t quite the truly wireless kind like Apple’s AirPods, but if you can live with one small wire connecting the two buds, you can save a ton of money on them. Today, Status Audio is taking 50% off the Structure and Transfer headphones when you use our exclusive coupon code INVENTORY50.



Lexar Professional SL100 Pro 500GB Portable SSD Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Portable SSDs can give you massive amounts of storage that transfers insanely quickly. Lexar’s 500GB external is down to an all-time low price of $80, making it an excellent addition to your gear bag.



Anker’s Eufy security systems are ready to put Ring on notice, with their ever-expanding security gadgets. The company’s latest offering, the Eufy Security Video Doorbell is on sale right now for $116, after you clip the coupon code on the page.



This particular model offers a ton for not very much. It’ll send you a live view of who is at the door, and allow you to have a conversation with whoever is visiting. Better still, Eufy says their doorbell uses AES-128 data encryption ensures your footage is kept private on transmission and storage. Best of all? No monthly fees!

The only catch is that the doorbell will only work if you have existing doorbell wiring; there’s no battery powered option here. This is a few bucks off the best price we’ve ever seen.

If you like to pack lunch, instead of dropping $10-15 a day on it, you’re in luck. You can get a Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box for only $9 when you clip the coupon code on the page and the code ZW2D8WKJ at checkout. This lunch box can fit your entire lunch, plus a couple of snacks to help you last through the workday. Or, if you need a mini cooler for a tailgate or party, this insulated lunch box can fit 12 cans or six tall bottles.



Deep Tissue Handheld Massage Gun Photo : Daily Steals

If you’re planning to work extra hard at the gym in 2020, your muscles are going to ache. Give your tired and sore muscles a bit of TLC when you buy this Deep Tissue Handheld Massage Gun. It is marked down to $107 on Daily Steals when you use promo code KJMGN at checkout. The deep tissue handheld massage gun comes with six interchangeable heads, to give you a wide variety of massage types to choose from post-workout.



NEXGADGET Personal Space Heater Photo : Amazon

The weather is about to get frigid. Don’t let yourself freeze just because someone else doesn’t like to touch their thermostat. Get a NEXGADGET Personal Space Heater for $16 when you use promo code NEXGADGET05. It heats up in seconds, has three heating modes, and even has overheating protection.



Winter Mega Sale Photo : Crane & Canopy

It is time to put away your fall bedding and buy yourself a giant comforter to prepare for the “polar coaster” winter we’re going to have. Crane & Canopy has an assortment of fun patterns available during their Winter Mega Sale. You can snag some items for up to 60% off during the sale. The Crane & Canopy Winter Mega Sale runs now until January 5, 2020. The discount will automatically be applied in cart, no coupon code required.



An Echo Dot normally costs $50, but that price is for suckers. The Dot itself is frequently on sale, but this bundle with two Philips Hue bulbs is even better. For $35, not only do you get the Dot for cheaper, but you get a couple of white bulbs to add to your smart home for your trouble.



Setting up a smart home from scratch can take a lot more gear than you might expect. Fortunately, this bundle of gadgets can get you started for just $130. It comes with a Nest Learning Thermostat E, a pair of smart plugs that you can connect any non-smart device to, and a Nest Mini smart speaker to control them all. There will always be more to add to your smart home, but this should be enough to get your feet wet.



4-Night Bahamas Cruise Photo : Norwegian Cruise Line

The end of 2019 has been truly wild. Whether the year treated you horribly or amazing, going away on a cruise is always a good way to celebrate a new year. Leave 2019 in the past and start 2020 off on the right foot by booking a vacation. You can go on a 4-Night Bahamas Cruise starting out at $199 on Norwegian Sky. And the best part? It has a free open bar. Plus, it has free shore excursions, free WiFi, and more.



The prices on this cruise vacation package are per person and vary based on length of stay (between two to 10 days), the port of departure, and more. You can leave from New York, Orlando, Miami. Transportation to the port of departure is not included in the cost.

These prices are available now through December 31, 2019. Get that trip before the decade ends!

Choose What You Pay Sale ( Men’s Women’ Photo : Everlane

Everlane’s popular Choose What You Pay Sale is back and styles are being added each day of the sale. You can choose from hundreds of Men’s and Women’s products for 10%, 20%, or 30% off the original price.



You still have three more days to shop this sale. You’ll want to check back for new styles as they are added!

REI, home of outdoor gear like coats, backpacks, footwear, mugs, and other stuff you might want to bring with you while camping or hiking, is clearing out its stock before the end of the year. To help get it out the door, the company is knocking up to 50% off much of its men and women’s clothing and footwear, and even more off select gear that was already recently marked down.

Up to 70% Off Sweaters Photo : Jachs

If you’re looking to spend that holiday cash you either earned or were gifted, why not restock your closet? You can get up to 70% off sweaters from Jachs | when you use promo code SWT at checkout. The sweaters are starting at only $26 when you use the coupon.



20% Off Keen Footwear Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

If you haven’t bought new shoes for the winter, Keen’s sale is a great time to do so. The company makes an array of shoes and other footwear that are built to last. Today, you can take 20% off across the entire site by heading to this link.

The Washington Post 8-Week Subscription Graphic : Tercius Bufete

In today’s Gold Box, Amazon is offering up an eight-week subscription to The Washington Post’s Digital Access for just $1. That means you can stay up to date with all of the latest news coming out of 2020. And hell, the Washington Post is a paper of record and they do a lot of great journalism.



This deal is for today only, so take advantage of it ASAP. Unfortunately, it’s only for new subscribers.

Year-end Kindle Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It’s Sunday which means Amazon’s running a sale on Kindle eBooks. This time around, there are over 150 different titles to choose from with prices starting at $1. Choose from digital copies of What You Did, The Silence Between Us, Disgraceland: Musicians Getting Away with Murder and Behaving Very Badly, and so much more.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. So these discounts will only last until the end of the day. So, if you didn’t quite live up to your 2019 goal of reading more, this is an excellent way to fix than in the upcoming year.

Official Overwatch Cookbook Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

The Official Overwatch Cookbook is down to a low $18 on Amazon and it promises canon Zenyatta lore, which, has been sorely lacking. With 90 recipes and mouth-watering photos, this would be a perfect coffee table book for your favorite Tracer main.



I, for one, am looking forward to a meaty, GOATs-based recipe and, the likelier, Reinhardt currywurst.

Typically selling for $10 more, this is a great gift for your favorite Moira main.

Supernatural: The Official Cookbook Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Driver picks the music food, shotgun shuts their cakehole. Or, better yet, “Hey, see if they’ve got any pie. Bring me some pie. I love me some pie.” If you love Supernatural as much as Dean Winchester loves pie, we’ve got great news for you. You can get save $15 on the Supernatural: The Official Cookbook: Burgers, Pies, and Other Bites from the Road on Amazon. Of course, the book will include burger and fries, Dean’s Pigs ‘N a Poke, pie, and more. We wonder if the Pepperjack Turducken Slammer will be in the book?



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ( PS4 Xbox One

Were you one of the many who were disappointed by the latest Star Wars movie? Or just really into the franchise right now because of the Baby Yoda hype? Whatever your pleasure, get in the spirit by snagging a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. You can get it for $26 off at Walmart for PS4 and Xbox One.



The discount will be shown at checkout.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Graphic : Tercius Bufete

I’ll be the first to admit, I’m pretty bad at Smash. And if you’re like me and you need a break from the constant fear of falling into a giant hole, pick up the $15 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game for the Nintendo Switch, if you opt to pick it up in store. Otherwise, it’ll cost you $20. (It’d go great with a fancy Pro Controller, FYI.)



Okay, so is Christmas is technically over. But, for many people, the Christmas season extends well into January. If you’re looking for ways to feel festive this holiday season (or for next year), you’re going to want this Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up (Advent Calendar). It is currently marked down by $20 on Amazon.



This calendar is a little different from the other Harry Potter calendars we’ve opened so far. There aren’t toys inside of each day, instead, there are little ornaments. They can either be hung on the pop-up tree in the book or your actual Christmas tree.

Deals You May Have Missed

Wacom DTK2200 Cintiq Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

A Wacom Cintiq is a powerful Windows computer built into a tablet that lets you seamlessly draw right in apps like Photoshop. They’re also usually incredibly expensive. This 21.5" model, for example, is normally around $1,700. But today it’s just $1,000, it’s lowest price ever.



ThermoWorks ‘Get What You Want’ Sale Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

ThermoWorks sells handy gear to cook your meals to precisely the right temperature. But how many people that bought you gifts know exactly which high-tech laser thermometer you want? That’s why the company is running a post-holiday “Get What You Want” sale, with up to 50% off things like this IR gun for $35, or its iconic TimeStick for $17. If you didn’t get the one you wanted for the holidays, go ahead and pick one up for yourself now.



Advertisement

If you still have to get some toys for the kids in your life, or you just like to shop early for next Christmas, you’re in luck. Walmart is currently hosting a Year-End Toy Clearance Sale. You can snag deals on a number of toys, from Frozen-themed items, cars, LOL Surprise, and more.

Get an Extra 50% Off Clearance Photo : J. Crew Factory

Looking to update your wardrobe with all of the money you got for the holidays? You’re in luck. You can snag an extra 50% off clearance at J. Crew Factory when you use the promo code YAYSALE.



Anker’s 13,000 mAh PowerCore power bank—now $21—has enough juice to top up your phone multiple times without breaking a sweat. And Anker’s ultrafast charging blocks—down to $24, in your choice of black or white—can fast charge phones from Apple, Samsung, Google, and plenty more. Taken together, they can ensure you’re never in the red.



RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station Photo : Amazon

If you’re looking to power a bunch of devices at once, you’re in luck. This RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station is only $15 when you clip the $2 coupon and use promo code KINJAM28. It has six fast-charging ports to simultaneously charge phones, tablets, or a combination of both. It has a 60W power supply to charge your devices at full speed.



Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)

Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.