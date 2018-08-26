Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon’s mid-century modern furniture, Yankee candles, and a 75" TV lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.

Philips Hue lights and Amazon Echoes go together like peanut butter and jelly, and now, you can get a two-bulb color starter kit with two Amazon Echo Dots for $150. The starter kit is sometimes available for $100, but even accounting for that sale price, $50 is a great deal for two Echo Dots.

If your router doesn’t include enough ethernet ports for your liking, this 5-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that. $15 is within $1.50 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model.

$1298 would be a solid price for a barebones 75" 4K TV, but this Vizio is anything but. With Dolby Vision HDR, 32 local dimming zones, and an array of smart apps, it has just about every feature you could want.

Charge your phone faster with Anker’s PowerWave wireless charging stand. At $24, it isn’t the cheapest phone stand you can buy, but it is the cheapest we’ve seen with 7.5W iPhone fast charging, and can charge through heavy-duty cases. Plus, you can flip your phone horizontal and watch TV or videos while charging without a bulky wire getting in the way.

If you want to give gaming peripherals a try, the Razer DeathAdder is a great way to dip your toe in the water. It doesn’t have a ton of bells and whistles or fancy RGB lights; it just packages a terrific sensor into a simple looking mouse with five programmable buttons. Even refurbished, $25 (with promo code KINJARZR) is a fantastic price.

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $21, why not give this one a try? Just clip the $5 coupon to get the deal at checkout.

You probably keep a lot of charging cables, battery packs, hard drives, and other sundry tech accessories rattling around in your bag, and your collection is unlikely to shrink any time soon. But it’s easy to keep them organized and untangled with this $10 organizer (with promo code KDQD4Z6K), which is big enough to hold an iPad mini-sized tablet, plus a ton of various accessories.

Photo: Picaso Lab

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: These TaoTronics noise canceling over-ears are down to just $40 today with promo code KINJAH48.



I’ve actually tried these, and while the ANC isn’t as impressive as what you’d get from Sony or Bose, it definitely works, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’re also extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage. $40 is a steal, is what I’m saying.

Photo: Gizmodo

If you’ve dismissed Beats headphones in the past, it’s time to pay attention again. The Studio3 wireless sound much better than their predecessors, pair to Apple devices as easily as AirPods, and even include active noise cancelation. There may be better options at their regular $350 price tag, but they’re a steal at $205, especially for iPhone owners.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos audio is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, this sound bar is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to pull off the effect.



The LG S9KY Atmos Soundbar is a 5.1.2 system, but can be easily upgraded to 7.1.2 with a $175 rear channel expansion kit. Assuming you don’t add extra speakers though, that means you get five regular audio channels in the sound bar, a wireless subwoofer for bass, and two special “object” speakers that point upwards, and bounce sound off your ceiling, creating the effect of Atmos surround sound with minimal hardware.

The S9KY costs around $700 around the web, but while supplies last, you can grab it from MassDrop for $420. That’s one of the best prices for any non-refurbished Atmos system we’ve seen to date.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker has a new, less expensive version of its excellent true wireless headphone line, and you can grab a set for just $60 today, or $20 less than usual.



Like the original Liberty headphones, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a charge untethered - the main difference is that the included charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still though, that’s enough for a day’s worth of use in almost any situation, and the case is noticeably more pocket friendly, which was one of my least favorite aspects of the original models.

Photo: Anker

Anker makes a lot of really big battery packs. You probably own one or two of them. But it’s also worth keeping a pocket-friendly one in your arsenal for days when you need some extra juice, but don’t want to carry a bag. This 5,000mAh model can fully recharge basically any smartphone at least once, and it’s only $16 right now with promo code ANKERPC9.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $299 today, down from the usual $329. In addition to amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, they even work with Google Assistant, and as of a firmware update last week, Alexa too.



If you prefer in-ear headphones, the Bose QuietControl 30 Bluetooth earbuds are also on sale for $249, or $50 less than usual.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Looking to get some trendy mid-century modern look without spending a fortune? Amazon is looking out for you by discounting a ton of their Rivet furniture, today only as part of a Gold Box deal.



23 products are included in this sale, including trendy end tables, wood and iron shelves, hip-again orb chairs, and a bunch of lamps, pillows and throw blankets, just for starters. For all of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon.

Amazon’s fired up a Yankee candle sale today. You’ll score around $5 to $6 in savings on your favorite, Balsam and Cedar, and a few other classics like Clean Cotton, Home Sweet Home and more. Click here to get a sense of all of the scents.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It was a little late to the party, but spring is finally here for most of the country, and you can enjoy it to the fullest with these zero gravity outdoor lounge chairs. Get two of them in the color of your choice for just $70 with Walmart. That should leave you with more money to spend on other patio essentials like string lights, or drinks to put in the built-in cupholders.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As you may know, you don’t need a yard or even any gardening skills to grow your own vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers at home - you just need one of this countertop AeroGarden, now down to its best price of the year.



The Harvest Elite Wi-Fi includes spaces for six mix-and-match seed pods, and can be controlled remotely with your smartphone. The app will also tell you when to add water and nutrients, making this pretty much foolproof for people who usually can’t keep plants alive.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Is it time to refresh your pillows? This Comfortac memory foam pillow is just $32 for a queen or $36 for a king, today only. Choose from a removable cotton or bamboo cover, so you can toss it in the wash without having to wash the whole bulky pillow. The insides are made out of shredded memory foam for a pillow that’s not as dense as traditional memory foam pillows. This is a Gold Box deal, which means it will only last through the end of the day or until they sell out, so don’t sleep on it.

Screenshot: Walmart

Summer’s not over yet, and you can take full advantage with Walmart’s massive patio clearance sale. Grills, storage boxes, and lots of patio furniture are included, most with free shipping available.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For ever This Bar Saves Lives granola bar you purchase, a child in need gets aid from the company, and you can get eight bars in four different flavors for $12 in today’s Gold Box, or $11 if you use Subscribe & Save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you like spending your weekends getting your car showroom shiny, Chemical Guys’ two-bucket wash and dry kit includes everything you need, including a microfiber wash mitt, soaps, a towel, and two bucks and strainers: one for rinsing off your mitt, and one for soaping up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Everyone needs some plain white dinnerware, and you can get six highly rated plates from AmazonBasics for just $15 today, the best price of the year.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% Labor Day sitewide saleholds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SLUMBER10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Photo: Amazon

OXO made a fur-lifting brush for your rugs and carpets, which doesn’t seem all that interesting until you realize that it’s self cleaning. Every time you slide the housing back over the brush, it pushes all of the collected hair into a receptacle for easy removal.

Today’s deal is a new all-time low price by a few bucks, and shedding season is still in full bloom, so it’s perfectly timed.

Photo: Aukey

A dimmable table lamp is always an advantage, especially for next to the bed. This Aukey one features a touch sensor (so no more looking for a switch when you’re trying to get comfy in bed), plus it has RGB capabilities to really get your lighting in the right mood.

Photo: Amazon

Clip in one of these removable pet seat covers, and make your backset a little more comfortable for your pup. It will keep all of the dog hair from getting on your actual seats, and discourage your them from jumping in lap mid-trip. You’ll pay just $13, a drop from the usual $15 - $20.

Buzio 48" x 72" 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $56 | Amazon | Promo code UZ67IR34

Buzio 60" x 80" 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $67 | Amazon | Promo code J6OZY7XO

Buzio 60" x 80" 20 Pound Weighted Blanket | $80 | Amazon | Promo code G3VTO4N3

Buzio 60" x 80" 25 Pound Weighted Blanket | $127 | Amazon | Promo code BESEIN66

I know it’s summer and everything, but weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm, and several different models are on sale today for some of the best prices we’ve seen, including a rare discount on a 25 pounder. Just note the promo codes.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Photo: Corey Foster

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save on their new slim model.



The RoboVac 11s actually features stronger suction than the original RoboVac 11 (1300Pa vs. 1000, and the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and yet is nearly 1/4" thinner. That doesn’t seem like much, but it can be the difference between the vacuum scooting comfortably under the couch or getting itself stuck.

The 11s usually sells for $230, but for a limited time, you can snag one for $180 with promo code EUFY1808.

Photo: Amazon

If they don’t keep your office cool enough in the summer, you can at least ease your own suffering a bit with a desk fan. These two models from SIMBR are small, adjustable, and most importantly, USB-powered. Just plug it into your computer, and enjoy the breeze. It’s only $10 today, down from the usual $20.

Photo: Amazon

Mud masks are the quintessential, cinematic face mask. You know the image, a woman with her hair wrapped up in a towel, cucumbers on her eyes, her face caked in a dark substance that keeps her mouth from moving while she talks. Get your own spa experience at how with this 8.8oz tub dead sea mud for only $11, after you clip the $2 off coupon. Also, maybe don’t do this.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re packing for a weekend getaway or just schlepping smelly clothes to and from the gym, four different sizes of Nike Brazilia duffel bags are on sale today on Amazon [X-Small | Small | Medium | Large]



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need an inexpensive new set of sneakers? Several options from Fila are on clearance today at Walmart, for both men and women.

Screenshot: Amazon

David Archy might not be a household name yet, but they sell some of the most popular underwear and clothing basics on Amazon, and a whole bunch of it is on sale today.



You’ll find several different cuts here to fit your preferences, many in your choice of either soft and warm bamboo fiber, or light and airy micro modal.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Everyone needs a pair of house slippers. These $10 waffle-knit ones are breathable, washable, and feature a memory foam core, so you’ll basically be walking on a cloud. Choose from seven different colors to fit your mood, or pick up a few pairs for everyone in your family.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The REI Labor Day Sale, one of the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 40% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.



Plus, grab an extra 20% off any one outlet item with the code OUTLET20.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Not only is Backcountry giving you up to 50% off a ton of clothing, gear, and accessories from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, and more, there’s also an additional 20% off insulation gear from Columbia and Mountain Hardware, plus you can grab 30% off any full-price Arc’teryx item with the code ARCTERYX30. Phew, that was a lot to get out at once.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun.

Screenshot: Sperry

Sperry is ready to outfit your feet in any styles of shoe worth having with an extra 30% off sale styles with the code OUTLET30. That includes the boat shoes we all know and sometimes love, snow and rain boots, and even sweaters, dresses, coats, and sunglasses.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Breath of the Wild is one of the greatest games ever made, so we’ll forgive Nintendo for spiking the football with a ~400 page hardcover compendium full of design artwork, commentary about the game’s development, and a history of the Breath of the Wild’s take on Hyrule.



The book doesn’t come out until November, but you can preorder it today for $25, or $15 off. Plus, if it gets any cheaper between now and release day (it was available for $24 at one point, so it’s possible), you’ll automatically get the best price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for another big Kindle ebook sale. This week, you’ve got over 60 nonfiction books to pick from, starting at just $2.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

It doesn’t include the most recent Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but the other four films (including the semi-recent Jurassic World) are down to just $35 in one awesome 25th anniversary Blu-ray set, complete with four discs full of bonus features, and even digital copies.

If you have yet to see I, Tonya, you’re missing out on a great performance by Margot Robbie and a multi-award winning performance by Allison Janney. Right now, you can grab a Blu-ray copy of it for just $10.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Before the adaptation comes out on Netflix, catch up on Octavia Butler’s Lilith’s Brood: The Xenogenesis Trilogy. The classic trilogy is regularly taught in college courses, and the Kindle version is an absolute steal at just $3, this weekend only.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For a limited time, Amazon is taking $3 off a selection of mystery and thriller books when you go to this page and click the button to add the credit to your account. It’s not the widest selection, but most of the books are already priced in the $4-$5 range, so a $3 discount is pretty substantial if you need some new reading material.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The deals below are still available, and now, Splatoon 2, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby Star Allies, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and Minecraft have joined them.



If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45.



Still need a Switch? The best deal running right now is the console plus the Labo kit of your choice for $339, a savings of up to $40.

Screenshot: Walmart

Football season is upon us, and you can bundle and save on a copy of Madden 19 and a year’s subscription to NFL Game Pass with this exclusive deal from Walmart.



If you buy Game Pass for $99 right now, you’ll save $60 on a copy of Madden 19, which essentially makes the standard edition free, or the Hall of Fame edition only $20. Game Pass lets you stream out of market preseason games for free, and lets you watch full or condensed replays of every regular season game within 45 minutes of it ending. You can even search for footage by player or play type, and even get access to the All-22 footage, so you can eat tape for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

ThinkGeek’s celebrating International Tabletop Day with a huge sale on board games and tabletop gaming accessories, for a limited time. Inside, you’ll find levitating construction sets, a bunch of puzzles, and a whole slew of board games. If you have any particular recommendations, be sure to drop them in the comments.

Graphic: Amazon

Update: Amazon’s 6+3 month deal is still available, but if you just want to try out the service, Microsoft will sell you a single month for just $2, and toss in a second one for free.

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, you can get a three bonus months when you buy a six month membership for $60. Xbox Game Pass grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gear of War games. Even Fallout 4 is included now!

Just make sure you see the bonus months in the “special offers and product promotions” section of the product page.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon just announced that it will be discontinuing its 20% preorder discount on physical video games on August 28, and replacing it with a $10 Prime member credit on select games. A $12 cash discount is certainly preferable to a $10 store credit, though it sounds like some digital games may be included in the new benefit, so we’ll withhold our verdict until we see how wide-ranging the credits are.



In the meantime though, you still have until the 28th to lock in preorders with the 20% discount. We’ve listed out some of the most popular upcoming titles on this post, but the discount should work on basically any physical game, as long as you’re a Prime member. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout, and you won’t be charged until the game ships.

Personally, I just put in an order for Fallout 76, which includes access to the beta.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

