Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker Bluetooth Speaker Gold Box | Amazon

Anker has long made some of our readers’ favorite Bluetooth speakers, and today, you can get four of them on sale from Amazon’s Gold Box.

My pick of the bunch is the SoundCore 2. It’s not sexy, but with a 24 hour battery, a pair of 6W drivers, and IPX7 water resistance, it’s incredibly practical. It’s an absolute steal at $28.

Need a louder speaker without the extra long battery and Bluetooth? Anker’s Premium speaker is also on sale.

Two of the company’s newer, more boldly designed options are included in the sale as well: the Soundcore Flare with a built-in lightshow, as is the bigger, louder Soundcore Motion Q. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Photo: Amazon

Tile recently released new gadget finders with user-replaceable batteries, addressing a longstanding concern, and in my opinion, eliminating any reasonable justification for not buying at least one.



Now, you can pick up four Tile Pros for just $73, which is an all-time low, and basically like buying three and getting one for free.

The new Tile Pro is water resistant, has a 300' range (twice as far as the Tile Mate), and an extra loud speaker. I have a Tile on my keychain, which I’ve used just as often to find my phone as I have to find my keys, and even if you can’t think of four things you want to keep track of, maybe you could go in on this purchase with a friend or two.

Amazon’s offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones.



While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $298, down from the usual $349. And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ring Father’s Day Sales | Amazon

Video doorbell or standard security cameras? Camera-based or traditional security system? Whatever your home protection preferences, you can get a great deal on the setup of your choice today.



Amazon’s discounting nearly all of its Ring products (save for the smallest accessories) right now, including two different video doorbells (the Ring 2 is battery-powered, while the Pro hooks into your doorbell wiring), a full home security starter kit (with a free Echo Dot), and various cameras, including the Floodlight and Stick-Up Cam, in both wired and battery forms. And in true Amazon fashion, they all come with free Echo Dots.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wi-Fi range extenders aren’t a networking cure-all, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at an all-time low $15, why not give this one a try? Just clip the $2 coupon to get the deal at checkout.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Fitbit Charge 3 is the fitness tracker, perfected, and you can get it for an all-time low $120 on Amazon today. Steps not included, you’ll have to provide those yourself.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

While it doesn’t have the brand recognition of Nest’s learning Thermostat, the Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat one-ups its most popular competitor by pairing with wireless remote sensors that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature. Plus, it’ll work with Siri via HomeKit, and your Amazon Echo too.



Today’s $169 price tag is the lowest Amazon’s ever listed, and would be unprecedented if not for an out-of-the-blue $150 sale from Target a few months ago.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your home isn’t as brainy as you’d like it to be, Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day today is full of smart home gear to automate your daily drudgery. Inside, you’ll find smart locks, smart thermostats (mostly limited to 2-packs, annoyingly), security cameras, smart light switches, and more. Just remember that these prices are only available today, so don’t wait for the deal to reboot.



Photo: Amazon

Lifetime Outdoor Furniture Sale | Amazon

The Lifetime patio furniture in today’s Amazon Gold Box isn’t very trendy (with the exception of the Adirondack chair), but it’s very affordable, and very practical for backyard barbecues, tailgates, and any other events where you need more table space and seating than you otherwise ever would.



Like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ear plugs are great for sleeping on planes, and you’re supposed to wear them to loud concerts too to protect your hearing. Buy this bag of them for $14, and you’ll be stocked up for years.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Contigo’s Autoseal Chill is one of our readers’ favorite water bottles, and you can snag a 24 ounce version for just $16 today.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re running low on cleaning supplies, or even if you aren’t, it’s worth stocking up on Mrs. Meyers’ terrific multi-surface cleaner on sale. Get a pair of 32 oz. bottles for just $10 with Prime shipping today, a new all-time low.



You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and carving jack-o-lanterns.



The Dremel 200 is an entry level model, and thus can only spin at two speeds, compared to the variable speed motor you’ll find in more expensive models. But still, it’ll get the job done for a ton of tasks around the house, and includes 15 accessories to get you started.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s one-day wallet sale is pretty easy on the, uh, wallet.



Over two dozen options are available, almost all of which cost under $12. The sale definitely skews towards modern, front pocket wallets, but you’ll also find some bifolds and trifolds for your dad who just doesn’t want to stop ruining his back by sitting on a lump all day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Kegel exercises can improve your bladder control and strengthen your pelvic floor after childbirth, and this exercises connects to your phone over Bluetooth (not the internet, they take pains to say) to guide you through exercises and control the built in vibration feature. $55 is the best price of the year.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes its own lingerie now, because of course they do, and a bunch of it is on sale today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spare a thought for your delivery driver, but these are extremely good deals on CAP Barbell dumbbells and kettlebells.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need a new book to read on the beach or by the pool? Amazon’s marked over 70 popular titles down to just a few bucks each, as is their custom on Sundays. Personally, I downloaded No Exit, and even got it for free with all my No Rush Shipping credits:



On her way to Utah to see her dying mother, college student Darby Thorne gets caught in a fierce blizzard in the Colorado Rockies. With the roads impassable, she’s forced to wait out the storm at a remote highway rest stop with no cell phone reception. Inside are some vending machines, a coffee maker, and four complete strangers. Desperate to find a signal to call home, the exhausted young art student goes back out into the storm . . . and makes a horrifying discovery. In the back of the van parked next to her car is a little girl locked in an animal crate. Who is the child? Why has she been taken? And how can Darby save her? There is no way to call for help and no way out. One of her fellow travelers is a kidnapper. But which one?

Have any other suggestions? Drop them in the comments.

Photo: Amazon

We all know that the GameCube controller is the only appropriate controller for Super Smash Bros., and now you can use one for Smash Ultimate on your Switch, no wires required.



PowerA’s GameCube gamepad connects to your Switch over Bluetooth, no dongles required, and includes everything you need to play every modern Switch game, including home and screenshot buttons, and L3 and R3 clickable sticks, which the original GameCube controller lacked. Normally $50, you can snag one for $37 today, or $40 if you really want purple.

Deals You May Have Missed

Photo: Amazon

Anker just keeps on iterating on its true wireless earbuds, and now, you can get the new Soundcore Liberty Neos for an all-time low $42 (after clipping the $3 coupon), down from the usual $60-$65.



As Anker’s new budget true wireless buds, there aren’t too many bells and whistles here, save for the ability for both earbuds to operate independently (many true wireless earbuds have one bud pair to the other, rather than both pairing to your phone), and Bluetooth 5.0, which ensures a rock solid connection from a longer distance.

The earbuds should for 3.5 hours on a charge, and the charging case includes 12 hours worth of battery life too for longer sessions. That’s not as much as some of Anker’s more expensive models, but honestly, it’s enough for most situations.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you somehow don’t already have access to smart apps on every TV in your home, today’s the day to fix that. Both the 1080p Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick 4K are $10 off, and the Fire TV Cube (with built-in Alexa) is $40 off.



Even if you already have all the streaming dongles you could ever want, it’s also worth checking out the Fire TV Recast if you pull in local TV channels with an antenna, as it’s $40-$50 off, depending on the capacity. The Recast takes the stations your antenna pulls in, and then streams them to all of your devices over the internet, while also acting as a DVR.

Photo: Amazon

Ultimate Ears has long made some of the best sounding and most durable (not to mention best looking) Bluetooth speakers, and their newest BOOM 3 is marked down to an all-time low $120 on Amazon right now.



The spiritual successor to the popular Anker SoundCore Sport, the