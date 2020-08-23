Sunday's Best Deals: Retro Pokemon Games, Akira 35th Anniversary Box, Dove Body Wash, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

A price drop on the Akira 35th anniversary manga set, the $100 Kindle Paperwhite, a six-pack of Dove body wash, older Pokemon titles, and more at just some of Sunday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Promoted Deal: Work From Home Collection | $300 | Indochino | Promo Code WHF300

Work From Home Collection WHF300

Working from home doesn’t have to mean letting up on your appearances. In fact, the dress code hasn’t changed at all when it comes to job interviews and more traditional office jobs. And while you don’t technically have to wear pants anymore, make the mistake of standing up once and everyone on the conference call will know. It’s for this reason, Indochino is debuting their Work From Home collection. Choose any six made-to-measure shirts, chinos, and pants for just $300, saving you up to $174 at checkout. Don’t slouch, THRIVE in that gamer chair, and peruse the selection of casual and formal wear today.



I’m no fashionista, but I’m always down for a pair of burgundy work chinos. Pair them with this olive corduroy shirt for a sophisticated yet down-to-earth look. The perfect addition to your fall, and eventually winter, wardrobe, Indochino describes it as an “autumn armor,” especially suited to cooler transition weather—like the season coming up. If you’re going for a more classic style, why not order a pair of moleskin tobacco pants and a light blue button-up? Or, mix it up and buy all four. You’ll still have a couple more picks to add to your cart. Snap ‘em up while they’re on sale using the promo code WFH300. Offer ends August 30.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Work From Home Collection Buy for $300 from Indochino Use the promo code WFH300

TONOR Adjustable Suspension Boom Scissor Mic Stand LHHKH2IX Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Do you stream a lot? Host a podcast? Make a lot of videos? If so, you know that having the right equipment for the job will make everything a LOT easier when it comes to editing. A good microphone stand will get your mic away from your keyboard (so it won’t pick up the clacking), allow easy movement so it’s the perfect space away from your face, and generally doesn’t take up a lot of things. Tonor’s microphone stand does all that, and by using the code LHHKH2IX at checkout, you can get this helpful accessory for just $26. Don’t delay, as this only lasts until Monday!



Advertisement

MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk WiFi Motherboard Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re thinking of building a Ryzen 3000 or 4000 machine, this is the best motherboard you can find for the money. It’s an MSI MAG Tomahawk WiFi, a spacious slab of circuits and ports for any AM4 socket chipset. It can be hard ot find at its MSRP, but Newegg has it back in stock for $220.



Based on the X570 chipset, this board has everything you need to build any type of PC you want. It’s probably overkill for a budget build, but if you’re starting out small and planning to add components over time, you’ll be glad to have it. And this one includes a built-in wireless chip for WiFi 6 capabilities.

Advertisement

Belkin Surge Protector Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for new ways to protect your precious appliances or tech products from damage, you should go ahead and check out this Belkin 3-port surge protector that includes two USB ports so you can conveniently charge your phone or tablet with ease. It’s made with a rotating base, so it’ll fit even in the tightest of spots. But the whole point is to keep your laptops and whatever else from frying out during power outages or ...power surges, duh. And at $17, it’s 15% percent off the original list price. Sounds solid to me.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Over at Amazon, Samsung’s higher capacity EVO Select microSD cards are up for some nice discounts. There’s a 128GB chip down to $19 from $25, and you can also save $15 on the massive 512GB option for $85 total. With 100 megabytes per second read and 90 per second write speeds, this card will load apps and games fast, and it’s also great for 4K shooting and high-speed photography if you’re into that. Both ship with a memory card adapter, and both ship within a day.



Advertisement

TrebLab X5 Wireless Earbuds CHEAP29OFF Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Take $20 off these new wireless earbuds from TreLab for the next two days and get stereo quality sounds while on the move. Use the code CHEAP29OFF at checkout and this discount will be applied.



These X5 TWS Bluetooth earbuds are built for comfort with expandable silicone tips (three sets for size) that reduced noise and keep things crisp. You’ll get up to thirty-five hours of listening pleasure off of a full charge and it usually takes up to two hours to get there. The charging case can get up to four charges for your earbuds before needing more juice themselves. Pairs quick and easy with your phone via Bluetooth 5.0 tech. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls no matter where you are and their noise-canceling feature ensures you’ll never miss a word or lyric.

Advertisement

This deal runs until August 23 and there’s free shipping for Prime Members.

Advertisement

Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

With social distancing still in effect and outdoor dining underway still I’ve seen a ton of people and establishments with Bluetooth speakers. I’ve personally enjoyed that one of my local spots hung speakers under the TVs they’ve pushed to the windows that you can connect Tunity with to listen to the game you’re looking at. Brilliant! Take $10 off this colorful little Sony Bluetooth speaker today to enhance your next social distanced hang or outdoor chill.



It comes in four colors but I think the blue is rather fetching. It’s splash-proof so beach days and poolside lounges are totally fine. You’ll get up to six hours of playtime off of one charge and it’s got some killer bass for such a compact speaker. Pair it easily with your phone and you can even accept calls with its built-in mic.

Advertisement

This item ships for free.

Advertisement

Amazon Fire Stick 4K Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Amazon’s Fire Stick 4K is a great little streaming dongle with all of the power of Alexa at its disposal, and it’s down to $35 on Amazon. This model gets you 4K-ready apps to watch all your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail. Not to mention, you get a year’s subscription to Food Network at no additional cost, which means you can learn new recipes and improve your cooking skills. Grab one of these before they’re gone!



Advertisement

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/19/2020.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Listen to some tunes while you go on your daily run with Anker’s $33 Liberty Soundcore Neo headphones. That’s $7 off their original list price, and they have sound isolation technology so you won’t be disturbed when you’re trying to concentrate. It can easily connect to any of your devices with Bluetooth and has life-changing bass because a good boom boom is important. Grab em’ before they’re gone.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/19/2020.

Video Game Blowout Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Woot’s huge Video Game Blowout sale is underway, and you can save big on a number of refurbished retro titles and used consoles. There are a number of Pokemon titles in this particular sale too, which is big news for a collector of the massively popular series. Anyone trying to cobble together a collection knows that Pokemon titles are difficult to find, and especially for the older titles, you’re now likely to pay a lot to get a cart with a dud of a battery. Super frustrating!



But since Woot’s games are refurbished, all of the Pokemon games on sale have either had their batteries tested or completely replaced. So, you know you’ll be getting a working copy of the game!

Advertisement

Which Pokemon games does Woot have on offer? Hold on, because it’s a lot:

Yeah, that’s a big old load of Pokemon. The Video Game Blowout lasts until September 30, but don’t expect these titles to stay in stock the whole time. Grab the titles you want before they’re sold out!

Advertisement

Sega Genesis Mini Image : Sega

Advertisement

Feeling nostalgic? You can feed that 16-bit void in your heart with a Sega Genesis Mini, a reincarnation of the classic console that helped save the gaming industry. For $32—possibly the Mini’s lowest price yet—it comes with 42 games, including crowd favorites like Sonic, Mega Man, Ecco the Dolphin, Earthworm Jim, Virtua Fighter, Shinobi III, Street Fighter 2, Toe Jam & Earl, Altered Beast, Gunstar Heroes ... need I go on?



Advertisement

This post was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/18/2020 and updated with new information on 8/23/2020.

Video Game Blowout Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

It’s not often that you get to see some good deals on retro games. After all, when older titles stop being made and bit rot starts setting in, “retro game sale” makes you think someone is trying to pawn off carts that no longer work, or on their way out. But that’s not the case with Woot’s Video Game Blowout sale.



From now until September 30th, you can save big on all sorts of retro games and gear to help fill in your collection. You have games from pretty much every generation starting from the NES and up. Not only that, but you can pick up some older consoles and controllers too! Need a new set of Wii Remotes? Woot has you covered! All of these items are refurbished, meaning that you don’t need to worry about them not working. Woot is really doing some great work refurbishing these games and consoles and selling them at a nice discount, compared to eBay prices.

Advertisement

This sale even has some rarer games on offer, which is a pleasant surprise even if the initial sticker price may shock you. Yes, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year might be $90, but go take a look around elsewhere and find a copy of the game that’s guaranteed to work and has a 90-day warranty for around the same price. Yeah, you might find something, or you can save time and frustration and just grab it from Woot.

Advertisement

Keep your eyes peeled, as we’ll be highlighting some of Woot’s Video Game Blowout deals during the next few days. But if you see something you want, don’t delay—these items are known to sell out pretty fast!

Save up to 50% on Nintendo Switch Digital Codes Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

It’s not often Ninty Switch games go on sale, especially those of the first-party variety like Arms, 1-2 Switch, and Luigi’s Mansion 3. BUT, for a limited time, you can save up to 50% on select digital games for the console-handheld hybrid and take these high-profile titles on the go or docked to your TV as you sit on the couch at home. Other games in the mix include Just Dance 2020 for $20, Star Wars Episode I Racer for $12, and Dead by Daylight for $26. It’s worth noting that while Luigi’s Mansion and Just Dance link out to the digital copies, 1-2 Switch and Arms default to the higher-priced physical versions. So make sure to toggle over to the Digital Code button before you check out.



Act fast because these rare discounts tend to expire quickly and without notice—or you may wind up paying full price for 1-2 Switch like those launch day suckers (me) and no one wants that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Razer Gaming Keyboard Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Gaming aficionados, I bring you a light-up gaming keyboard from Razer that’s only $100! Yes, that’s right, it’s a whole $70 off its original price of $170. It’s wired and is a switch keyboard with RGB lighting, so whatever game you’re playing will be dope. Nothing much to say, grab it and go now.



Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m going to level with you, dear readers. I don’t know the difference between an impact driver and a drill. But, I can tell you that this DeWALT Impact Driver is on sale at Home Depot for $130, and that DeWALT is a pretty great brand. So if you need an impact driver and not a drill for something, this is a great time to pick one up.



It has all sorts of features, which Home Depot’s page will explain way better than I would:

Precision drive in speed 1 for precision applications and added control

3 LED lights with 20-second delay after trigger release, provide visibility without shadows

1-handed loading 1/4 in. hex chuck with easy grip sleeve

Compact and lightweight design to fit into tight areas (2 mm shorter than the previous DCF886)

3250 maximum RPM

Quick release chuck

Accepts 1 in. bit tips

Neat! You can grab this online for in-store pickup, or have it delivered straight to your house. Enjoy your new tool and knock out those DIY projects.

Advertisement

5-Pack: Hakol Outdoor LED Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Is your current garage light not cutting it? Today at MorningSave, you can get a 5-pack of LED, solar-powered, waterproof, motion sensor lights for just $25. That’s pretty damn good, if I do save so myself. These are mainly outdoor lights, so you can use them to light up the driveway or backyard for safety and security. Basically, anywhere there’s a dark spot around your home, you can stick one of these bad boys and you’ll be good to go. This sale only lasts until the end of the day though, so act fast!



Advertisement

Hot Air Popcorn Popper GJ69M5AL Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Popcorn can, theoretically, be a low calorie treat that you can enjoy without wrecking your goals or macros. But... well, the way most of us make popcorn, with tons of butter and oil, isn’t quite it, chief. On top of that, microwave bags can be a pain to deal with—my bags always end up as half kernels yet somehow still on the verge of burning, and everyone knows that the smell of burnt popcorn is one hell of a bad kitchen smell that lingers until the end of time. So stop dealing with all that extra stuff and pick up this hot air popcorn popper instead. With it, you’ll get a reasonable portion of popcorn without the need of oil, and it’ll be cooked right every time. By using the code GJ69M5AL at checkout, this baby is a low low $19!



Advertisement

AUTLEAD Tire Inflator Pump AULD0820 + clip coupon Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

You need to make sure your tires are properly inflated! Other than the obvious flat tire issue, tires that aren’t properly inflated can lead to other dangers on the road, and no one wants to be unsafe while driving. Well, most of us don’t, at least. Autlead’s tire inflator pump can get your readings and fill up your tire easily and efficiently, without needing to head to your local mechanic. Until the 25th, by clipping the coupon and using code AULD0820 at checkout, you can get this handy little item for just $25 and have it ready in the back of you trunk. Just make sure not to over-inflate your tires either!



Advertisement

Cuisinart 10-Piece Pro Series Stainless Steel Cookware Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

For $129, snap up 10 pieces of Cuisinart’s stainless steel cookware at MorningSave. I make it sound like a bucket of fried chicken, but these aluminum-encapsulated cook items heat up quickly and evenly. Here’s everything you’ll find in the box:



1x 1-1/2 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 3 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 3-1/2 Quart Saute Pan with Helper Handle and Cover

1x 8" Skillet

1x 10" Skillet

1x 8 Quart Stockpot with Cover

Grab yours at MorningSave before they sell out.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 7/13/2020 and updated with new information on 8/20/2020.

6-Pack: Assorted Dove Body Wash Shower Gels Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Look, y’all don’t need an explanation on showering. If you don’t care how you smell as long as it’s some form of “good”, you can pick up a six pack of Dove Body Wash from MorningSave for just $22. You won’t know what scents you get out of the available ones, but MorningSave promises that there won’t be more than two of the same scent in an order. So buy now and stock up, because this deal is only available today.



Advertisement

Summer Shirt Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

It’s that time of the week—that’s right, time for an awesome new JACHS NY sale to help fill out your wardrobe with more great looks for cheap. This week is the Summer Shirt Sale, and by using the code 2SM at checkout, you can get two short-sleeve shirts for just $40! Or one for $25, but who really only needs one shirt? Like, really?



This sale includes two types of shirts—short sleeve button-ups, and classic polo shirts. So, if you’re not a big polo fan like me, you can still get some great stuff that’ll look as cool as you’ll be feeling. Sales like this tend to see popular colors selling out, so hurry and grab what you want now!

Advertisement

It Takes 2 To Tango Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Yeah, the headline is right. From now until 8/23 you can grab a whole sex toy bundle which includes a rabbit vibrator, a WeVibe tango blue vibrator, as well as a pack of 12 bath bombs for a low, LOW price of $49. That’s like 85% off (not really because I can’t do math) the original price of $243! So go ahead and get off by yourself or with someone else because I really don’t know what can beat this deal!



Advertisement

65% off Select Frames LABOR65 Photo : GlassesUSA

Advertisement

GlassesUSA is kicking off their Labor Day Sale now and the savings are amazing. Starting today you can take 65% off in-house eyeglasses, sunglasses, and prescription sunglasses. Just use the code LABOR65 at check out once you’ve made your selection.



Want Premium brands? No worries, they’ve got a deal for that too! Use the code LABORDES25 to get 25% off Premium frames. The only brands it won’t work with are Oakley and Ray-Bans. These codes don’t work on contacts or sale items but you won’t pay for anytiny on shipping.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This sale runs until September 12 and there is free shipping for all orders.

UNIQLO End of Summer Sale Photo : UNIQLO

Advertisement

The end of summer is fast approaching but that’s good news for you. UNIQLO wants to give you one last hooray by putting together several deals to celebrate the waning dog days this weekend.



Looking for a new pair of jeans, chinos, and sweats? Well grab two and get $5 off each. Prep the fall wardrobe now with cozy sweats and stylish jeans. Men’s and Women’s styles are available and most are $40 a pair.

Advertisement

If there’s one thing a UNIQLO does very well its graphic tees, especially their licensed ones creating some of the coolest partnerships. The new Disney collab of Furry Friends is no exception. That line Magic For All Icons, Peanuts Mood, and more are just $15!

Advertisement

Maybe buying a sweatshirt or sweater will bring on cooler summer nights so you can actually enjoy one of them without heat exhaustion. If you download the UNIQLO app you get $3 off your first order and sweatshirts are up to $10 off exclusively through that app. Again both men and women’s styles are available.

Advertisement

They keep saying embrace the new normal of working at home and honestly if that means being more comfortable on zoom calls while my dog sleeps in my lap I’m all for it. UNIQLO likes this too and has a ton of pieces in the Work From Home essentials collection for as low as $10. There are better options on the women’s side than men’s for this deal.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $99 and you also get a free eco tote this weekend only.

Kindle Paperwhite Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

You deserve a Kindle. It’s the perfect way to read anywhere you go, with a long battery life, plenty of storage, and apparently waterproof too. Right now, you can get the latest Kindle Paperwhite model for $100, which is $30 off its asking price. You can even use the Kindle to pair with Audible, so you can read and listen along at the same time.



You might be asking, why the Paperwhite, though? Well, the Paperwhite has a better ppi for a better, smoother text, and an extra light built in. Oh, and the waterproof bit.

Advertisement

So treat yourself and get yourself a nice Kindle today!

Advertisement

Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Otakus will have you know that Akira is to manga what the Mona Lisa is to art, and you can catch up for $70 off at Amazon. The $129 total nets you six hardcover books, an Akira Club hardcover artbook with glossy pages, and an iron-on version of Kaneda’s iconic pill patch. Too bad there aren’t many Comic-Cons going on.



The price seems to steadily be dropping so who knows—it might be lower by the time you read this. Or it might be sold out! So don’t delay on locking in a good price for this massive collection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 8/6/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Henges with new information on 8/23/2020.

Advertisement

There’s no grey area when it comes to Resident Evil movies. You either love ‘em or you hate ‘em. I’m in the former camp, so my eyes popped when I saw the chance to pre-order a six-film Blu-ray collection for $72 (normally $96). Here are all the films you’ll get in the package:



Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Retribution

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Follow Alice in all her dangerous encounters up against the Umbrella Corporation when this 4K collection breaks out like the T-virus on November 3, 2020.

Advertisement



KN95 Masks (20 Pack) KINJA20 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Listen, no matter how loud the anti-maskers have a temper tantrum, masks protect yourself and others from COVID-19. We’re living in a pandemic and you know, it requires a bit of preparation for going out in public. This 20-Pack of KN95 masks (and any other size) are $48, 20% off with the code KINJA20, which is $12 off the original price of $60. If you have a bigger household, you might want to invest in the 50-pack for $104, or even the 100-pack for $160. Like I said before, yes, masks are overpriced these days, but this brand of KN95 masks are certified by the CDC to block 95% of air particles up to .3-micron levels. What are you waiting for? Grab a box and start using them!

PyroPet Black Cat Candle Graphic : Sheilah Villari ( iStock by Getty Images )

Advertisement

I’ve been a fan of PyroPet candles for years and have had a few of them and even given them as gifts. I still haven’t burned the very first one I got from their Kickstarter in 2014, the Kisa in pink. This is that same candle but in black. It’s 27% off right now and is one of the rarer ones out in the universe.



When you burn this candle down (which takes about twenty hours) you’ll find the quirky metal skeleton of a grinning feline left. This makes a wonderful spooky decoration for a bookshelf or office. The candle is made of paraffin wax and the skeletal core is aluminum. Kitty stands about six inches tall and the beautifully designed geometric shape is incredible to watch melt away. Honor all the black cats you’ve loved over the years as you light it as a tribute. Here’s to you Salem and Binx. Just don’t forget to grab a decorative plate to let the wax collect on.

Advertisement

This item ships for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

Tacklife T8 800A Jump Starter 6R7Y5WYL Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Man, could my dad drive a car. But if yours can’t without breaking down (or you, yourself, can’t), maybe you should pick up a couple Tacklife T8 800A jump starter. It’s the last-gen model, sure, but it’s $26 off today when you clip the coupon and use promo code 6R7Y5WYL. With an 18,000mAh battery inside, it not only jump-starts cars, SUVs, trucks, and vans—it can also take your phone from 0 to 100 in no time at all, thanks to its 5V/9V Quick Charge port. Never again will you be stuck thumbing it on the side of the road with a dead battery and a stagnant vehicle ... well, as long as you remember to juice up the jump starter.

Advertisement

Razer Viper Gaming Mouse Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

For gaming mice, weight is an important factor that can make all the difference between game-changing ult and an embarrassing misplay. (We all know it wasn’t lag, man. Just fess up!) But all gamers aren’t created equal. If you prefer a lighter mouse, check out the Razer Viper, coming in at just 69g, and with a 16K optical sensor, your crosshairs will move like ice on tile. It’s just $50 at Amazon, which is even cheaper than you could find it this past Black Friday.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/18/2020.

Buy Speks, Get Unblocks Free Gif : Speks

Advertisement

Harkening back to the fidget spinner days, I see Speks as the natural evolution of the 2017 phenomenon. Similarly, it’s a magnetic ball toy meant for you to fidget with throughout your days now spent agonizing over job security and solitary confinement. Rather than biting your lip or anxiously bouncing your leg, the fidget toys are a healthy and fun way to cope when you’re stressed. You can mold them into various shapes and even pair ‘em with a second set, for more sculpting possibilities. They come in single- and multi-color variants including teal, rose gold, and “jazzercise.”



For a limited time, you can buy one set of Speks magnetic balls and get Unblocks—a comparable toy akin to magnetic Lincoln Logs—free (a $15 value) using the promo code FREEFUN. And remember, orders over $45 come with free shipping, so order a couple and save a few bucks on courier fees. Don’t sweat the small things, try Speks instead. Believe me, I have, and it works!

Advertisement

Skullcandy Wireless Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For a short time, Best Buy is offering Skullcandy Wireless In-Ear Headphones for a low $50. That means it’s 50% off the original list price of $100.



They available in Dark Grey and Psychotropical teal, both at the smae price. Charge em’ up and start listening!

Advertisement

CBD Gummies for Chillin’ Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Sunday Scaries is one of the best experiences you can have with CBD. Not only does it give you that calm, relaxed feeling everyone is craving nowadays, but even the gummies contain vitamins B12 and D3, so you’ll feel chill yet refreshed enough to take a run. Personally, I like to mix it into my tea or coffee, with a little butter or whole milk to let it dissolve in the fat. Afterwards, I’m energized enough to go for a run while my anxious jitters are completely at bay.



Advertisement

For less than $15 when you subscribe and save using the promo code INVBTL50 (automatically applied at checkout), you can try it out for yourself. CBD’s non-psychoactive effects may not bode well for everyone; however, I do recommend testing it out—when it does work, the results are unmatched—and that’s doubly true of Sunday Scaries in particular.

Crescendo Bendable Vibrator RELAX20 Photo : MysteryVIbe

Advertisement

Yesterday was National Couples’ Day but that doesn’t mean you still can’t celebrate. People often think vibrators are for solo aviators but I’ve always thought it’s sometimes more fun to have a romp with a friend. MysteryVibes app-controlled vibrators add another layer of fun to sexy playdates. The Crescendo Bendable Vibrator ($120) is definitely an entertaining accessory to add to the mix and you can save 20% with the code RELAX20.



With six powerful motors, that you or your partner can control through the MysteryVibe app, customers are saying this rivals the rabbit. And honestly, it’s not hard :phrasing: to see why. The Crescendo is built for you, no literally. It’s made to mold to what you need. Its flexibility ensures it hits all the right spots and helps you discover new O zones. It’s made from safe silicone, is waterproof, and you can get it in teal or purple. It takes forty-five minutes to charge and then you’re off to the races. Just remember to clean up when you’re done.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $40.

Solimo Hand Sanitizer 67oz Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you need some hand sanitizer, Amazon’s Solimo brand is selling massive bottles of this magical elixir of the 62% ethyl variety for just $12. Perfect for refilling smaller bottles, you’ll have it within a week’s time.



Advertisement

Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

While we’re not exactly having the most normal of ones this summer, those of you with access to private pools or isolated beaches are no doubt in need of new, fashionable swimwear. Believe me, I’ve been rocking the 80s-style Kmart trunks for years now, and these heavily discounted swim shorts at Huckberry appear to be just the antidote for my first-world woes.



Personally, I’m keen on this cactus-adorned swimsuit from Boardies. Another, more classic and subdued option are the Rhythm Vintage Palm trunks, which bear a muted vintage grey color scheme, perfect for blending in at the beach. If you’re partial to bolder, pastel designs, however, you’re in luck as the bright green Boardies Overlay shorts are like a tropical-theme episode of ZOOM on PBS from the 90s. And Howler Brothers’ Stretch Bruja boardshorts are like a watercolor tattoo for your legs that never fades.

Advertisement

Star Wars Inflatable Water Toys Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re lucky enough to have your own outdoor cantina now is the time to throw the ultimate geek party even if it’s just you and your fam. These three adorable Star Wars inflatable beach balls are just $12, which is crazy because one usually runs for $6.



You’ll get the two cutest droids in the universe R2-D2 and BB-8. Tossing BB-8 around in the pool will be an easy recreation of most of his scenes from The Force Awakens. You can pose or just lounge poolside in your Princess Leia bikini with good ol’ R2. And bat the Death Star all afternoon before defeating the Empire and deflating it. Each blows up it fourteen inches around and they can even be used as decoration for your favorite Rebel’s room.

Advertisement

This item ships for free for Prime Members.

Advertisement

PhoneSoap 3 INVENTORY20 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

It’s true. When inspected under a microscope, one out of every six smartphones contains fecal matter, according to a 2011 study conducted at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. And while I regret to inform you that your phone is probably covered in poo, I’m even sadder to report your phone is 18 times more disgusting than a public toilet. As the experts over at PhoneSoap put it, “We wash our hands but we never wash our smartphones.”



That’s generalizing, of course, but the point stands: Most of us aren’t as conscious of the harmful bacterias permeating our phones as we are our hands, and in the midst of a pandemic, that’s probably not the best way to mitigate risk of infection. PhoneSoap 3 seems to be a good solution to help you keep your phone clean without submerging it in water. Thanks to advances in UV technology, this waterless gadget is capable of killing 99.99% of germs. A built-in acoustic audio amplifier keeps alarms and notifications from being muffled, and a pair of charging ports yields additional functionality.

Advertisement

PhoneSoap 3 is 20% off using our exclusive promo code INVENTORY20, bringing the subtotal down to $64 before taxes and shipping.