Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Kindle Bestseller sale, stainless steel steak knives, Captain Toad: Treasure Hunter, and Owlee Speakers lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Gear up for back-to-school with this discounted HP Omen gaming laptop. Use the coupon codes B2SSTACK5 and BTSSTACK10 to bring this OMEN Laptop 17t to a low $1080. Here you’ll get 16GB of RAM, a 17" 144Hz screen, and an Intel i7 processor.



If you’re looking for a solid gaming laptop, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular model. Get yours before this discount goes away.

Razer’s popular BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 keyboard is one of the few high-end gaming keyboards out there without a number pad, and it’s cheaper than ever today on Amazon.



This keyboard has every accoutrement a gamer could possibly want, including 16.8 million color customizable backlighting, fully programmable keys, 10 key rollover, a magnetic wrist rest, and a two year warranty. You even get to choose from three different types of key switches, though you should obviously get the obnoxious, clicky ones. The BlackWidow line has long been a reader favorite, and this model is the cream of the crop, especially if you prefer a keyboard with a smaller footprint.

Today’s $90 price (valid on all three versions) is up to $40 less than usual, and an all-time low.

USB-C hubs get all the shine these days, but if your computer still has old school USB ports, it’s worth adding this four-port USB 3.0 hub to your bag for just $6. It couldn’t be simpler: it turns one port into four.



To get the deal, just clip the coupon on the page.

There are a lot of Bluetooth speakers out there, and with few exceptions, they all...look like speakers. If you want a gadget that will complement your decor and look great on a shelf, the Owlee Scroll stands apart with its unique, leather-wrapped design.



It has a terrific review average on Amazon, where it normally sells for $100, but if you click through this link and add it to your cart, you’ll get it for $50 at checkout.

Additionally, Woot also has the Owlee Aviary wireless speaker for $70. It’s more geared to home listening rather than portability. But it’s attractive in its own right.

Alexa has basically become the operating system of the home, but you don’t actually need to buy an Amazon Echo to get in on the fun. The FABRIQ Bluetooth speaker has the full Alexa experience built in, and you can get it for just $40 today in three different colors, down from its usual $50.



The big downside here is that you have to press a button on FABRIQ to activate Alexa; you can’t wake it with your voice. But considering the Amazon Tap has the same limitation and costs $130, and the comparably priced Amazon Dot has a much quieter speaker, it’s tough to complain.

Perhaps the coolest feature though is the ability to connect up to 10 Fabriq speakers together over Wi-Fi for multi-room streaming, whether you’re playing audio over Bluetooth, or via a built-in Alexa music streaming app. That Sonos-like feature isn’t even available on the $180 Amazon Echo, so it’s a huge selling point.

Add two smart plugs to your smart home for a low $25. These plugs can work without a hub, and with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana for voice control. Better still, you can also schedule the plug to automatically switch on and off, which can be pretty eco-friendly.



Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers (and with us!), to say the least, and some of the company’s latest models are down to the best prices we’ve seen today on Amazon.



The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear.

It launched last summer $270, but this one-day deal brings it down to just $180, $20 off the best price we’ve ever seen.

Additionally, Amazon’s dropping the price on the RoboVac L70 Hybrid, their latest model. The big draw here is its ability to mop floors. This is the first discount we’ve seen on this $550 model. And just like the RoboVac 30, this price is only available today as part of Amazon Gold Box, meaning it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Save $50 on this Zinus 12-Inch memory foam mattress. With four layers of foam, this queen-sized, bed-in-a-box promises a better night’s sleep. This $230 price is one of the the lowest we’ve seen on year on this particular unit.



Just a heads up, this mattress will take 48 to 72 hours, to expand. So if you have a small apartment, it might be a little tricky since it won’t be ready on day one.

Right now, you can save big on this ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Steak Knife Set. The set includes 8 steak knives and a wooden box to store them in. Normally selling for $80, this current price is a bargain and $10 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Run over to Woot to find a great deals on Men’s and Women’s Mizuno running shoes. These outdoor-ready, rubber sole sneakers are ready to help you achieve your running/fitness goals this summer.



These are the best prices we’ve seen in over a year. Be sure to pick up a pair quickly, before these prices are kicked to the curb.

It’s that time of year. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale—the biggest of just three big sales put on annually by the department store—has arrived, and so have all the deals you’ve been waiting for on a range of designer goods for men, women, and kids.



Load up on all the newest clothes, shoes, accessories, home goods, and beauty products for fall from your favorite brands, including Nike, Cole Haan, Madewell, The North Face, Patagonia, Topshop, and much more. There’s certainly a lot to sort through, which you should plan on doing ASAP; the best stuff always sells out first, after all.

Nordstrom Rack is firing up flash sales dedicated entirely to casual-cool brand Madewell’s men’s and women’s apparel (including plus sizes) and shoes. My own wardrobe is so filled with Madewell apparel that I am essentially a walking Madewell advertisement when I get dressed every day (but this is not an ad, I just really, really love Madewell), so trust me when I say that now’s your chance to buy scores of quality, stylish stuff that’s more than half-off its usual price.



A few of my favorite things on sale? A transitional fall sweater, this feminine peasant top; a versatile black jumpsuit; a wool-blend, leopard-print dress that’s ideal for fall and winter, the perfect guys’ henley, plus a lot of great jeans and tees. Please, for the love of God, hurry over to this sale; the best items are already selling out.

It’s Sunday which means Amazon’s running a sale on Kindle eBooks. This time around, you get to pick from over a dozen digital copies of bestsellers including The Hideaway, Calypso, Every Breath, Long Road to Mercy and more with prices starting at $1. I’ve included a few notable titles below, but go to the main page to see all of the options.



$5 Calypso

$2 The Hideaway

$4 Every Breath

<Drives through your wall and screeches to a halt>



The Fast & Furious 8-movie collection is down to $30 today, the best price ever. That includes all eight films, a dedicated Blu-ray disc full of special features, and even digital copies.

That Amazon gift card offer on Prime Day just wasn’t enticing enough for you, was it? If you’ve never bought an Amazon gift card on Amazon’s website before, you’re in luck. Yes, those of us who’ve picked up Amazon gift cards at the grocery store weren’t being dumb. Right now, when you buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards, you’ll get a $15 credit to your Amazon account. It does not need to be one $50 gift card, you can get five $10 gift cards, 10 $5 gift cards, two $25 gift cards... you get the point. The gift cards just need to add up to $50 and need to be purchased in the same order.



In order to get your credit, you’ll need to use the promo code 19GIFTCARD or you can hit “apply code to your account” on the terms page for this promotion. The $15 credit will be applied to your account two to three days after the gift card or e-gift is sent. You can choose to set up an e-gift card delivery for a later date, it just needs to be sent by December 22, 2019.

If you like Monument Valley, and you like Nintendo, you should grab Captain Toad Treasure Tracker for the Switch. Unlike most first party Nintendo games, this one’s only priced at $40 MSRP, which is a steal on its own, but it’s down to just $30 today at Walmart and Amazon.



Update: For the same price, you can get the standard PS4 Slim but with an extra controller. So whether you want to go with a fancy special edition, or go in a purely utilitarian approach—you’ve got options.



The limited edition, steel black Days of Play PS4 Slim has been hard to find in stock since it was released. Now, not only does Walmart have it in stock, they actually have it at a $50 discount. It doesn’t come with any bundled games, but it does come with an awesome looking matching controller.

If you’re tired of Catan, and want to try a new board game that’ll let you relive the greed, and horribleness of Transatlantic trade, here’s your chance. Right now, you can add Splendor to your board game collection for a low $19.

$19 Splendor

Screenshot: Twitch

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’re entitled to become a Twitch Prime member at no extra cost. And if you’re a Twitch Prime member, you can add the legendary Jim Brown to your Madden 20 Ultimate Team for free.



Even if you don’t have the game yet, or aren’t sure if you’re going to buy it, you can still add Jim Brown to your EA account now, and he’ll be available to your team if and when you do get the game.

Screenshot: Amazon

Fire Emblem: Three Houses seems to be the new must-own Switch game (editor’s note: there are too many must-own Switch games!), and even though it’s only been out for a week, you can get it for $10 off on Amazon right now. Tissues not included.

If Amazon’s recent acquisition of eero didn’t scare you off the pioneer in mesh networking, eBay has a number of them on sale.



Get an eero and two beacons for $199 (an $200 discount), or for the largest and most densely constructed houses, three full eero routers for $299 (a $200 discount). To be clear, If you live in a one bedroom apartment, you don’t need any of these, but if you find that a single router doesn’t get you a reliable Wi-Fi signal in every part of your house, mesh systems like these are a godsend.

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" Sceptre 4K TV is a steal for just $380, one of the best prices we’ve seen for a TV of this size. It doesn’t have smart apps or HDR, but what it does have is four HDMI ports, which is more than you get in a lot of high end TV sets.



Harman Kardon makes a lot of terrific audio products, and right now you can get this Onyx Studio 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for just $100. This speaker offers up room-filling sound and will last up to 8 hours of playtime unplugged. This current price is $70 off its regular going rate.

The trick to crispy pizza crusts is a hot oven. Like, 700 or 800 degrees; hotter than any conventional oven in your kitchen could ever reach. Failing that, a good pizza steel can get you most of the way there at less insane temperatures.



This highly rated model from Fox Run is made from carbon steel, and includes holes along the bottom to encourage air circulation. It basically always sells for $15.45, but today on Amazon, it’s down under $14.

If you want to drink like Thor, you can get into his mindset when you wield Mjolnir. Now, we’re not talking the one that was forged in the heart of a dying star. This is a mini version of Thor’s hammer that you can use to crack open a beer. You can get an Avengers Bottle Openers, Thor’s Hammer in silver or bronze for $11 with the promo code KJBOPNR.



Using the same code, you can channel your inner Thanos with this Infinity Gauntlet bottle opener.

Luggage gets all the attention, but if you ask me, the most important piece of travel gear you can own is a good toiletry kit. This one from Zero Grid is made from water-resistant ripstop nylon (which is just as important for keeping liquids in as it is keeping them out), and carries a 4.4 star review average. Get it for an all-time low $10 today with promo code 4XZWF9VL.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running the best deal ever on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today after you clip the $10 coupon and add promo code VAVALPE4.



You can check out my full impressions here, but the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

Get your shit together. Get it all together. All your shit. So it’s together... in these discounted eBags packing cubes. Choose from Peony or Aquamarine colors, but really, it doesn’t matter which you get since... well, they’re packing cubes. They’ll be inside your bag.



These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on these particular cubes. So get yours, and go away. (Like on vacation.)

Qi stands > Qi pads in almost every situation. This is not an opinion, and it’s not a debate. Anker’s highly rated PowerWave Qi stand is one of the most popular ones out there, and it’s down to $13 today after you clip the 10% coupon and add promo code AKA252401 at checkout. That’s good for the best price ever.

Advertisement

Just note that while this stand does support 10W charging for compatible Android phones, it doesn’t support 7.5W charging for iPhones; they’ll be limited to 5W.

AirPower is officially dead, but this charging pad from Seneo looks like something that could have come out of Cupertino.



On one side of the sleek pad, you get a Qi charging pad capable of 7.5W iPhone charging, the fastest Apple supports (if you pair it with a Quick Charge wall adapter, not included). On the other, you’ll find a sleek passthrough slot and dock for your Apple Watch charger that props it up in nightstand mode.

Just use promo code FXP8HBAU at checkout to get it for $20, which would be a great price for a 7.5W Qi pad, even without the Apple Watch stand.

The old 10.5" iPad Pro didn’t die; it was reincarnated as the second coming of the iPad Air. Offering iPad Pro-like performance in a form factor that some may prefer (if you’re loathe to give up TouchID, anyway), it’s Apple’s new Goldilocks iPad.



While we’ve seen bigger discounts on the latest iPad Pros, today’s $50 discount on every size and configuration is the best deal we’ve seen on this model to date. The savings are even available on the cellular models.

And if you missed it a few weeks ago, Apple’s official smart keyboard for this tablet is also half off.

Until very recently, USB-C Power Delivery battery packs were exclusively large. Like 20,000mAh or more, and a few pounds to boot. But if you don’t need that much power for a few hours on a plane, this pack from Xcentz is a svelte 5,000mAh, and only $11 today with promo code XCENTZ215.



To be clear, its USB-C PD port only outputs 18W, not the 30W or even 45W we’ve seen on larger packs. But I used a (10,000mAh) sample they sent with my Nintendo Switch on a flight recently, and it was fast enough to increase the charge level on my Nintendo Switch while playing Breath of the Wild, albeit not very quickly. It’ll also charge an iPhone at the maximum possible speed if you pair it with a USB-C to Lightning cable like this one.

Photo: Bizzy

If you like cold brew coffee, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Bizzy, Amazon’s #1 seller of cold brew beans, concentrates, and ready-to-drink coffee. They sent me some to try out recently, and it was incredibly smooth and tasty. In fact, I readily admit that I enjoyed it more than my typical Amazon Fresh DIY cold brew.



Now, they’re giving our readers 15% off anything on their Amazon storefront (fulfilled by Amazon) with promo code BZYGIZMO. I just bought two bottles of Bizzy concentrate for just $16 with the code and a 5% Subscribe & Save discount, which works out to just $.50 per cup if you follow Bizzy’s suggested ratios. That’s about the same cost as my cheapo DIY solution, and it’s tastier while not requiring me to wash any dishes afterwards. Everybody wins!

If you prefer to have a little more control over your coffee, the code will also work on Bizzy beans (both whole and coarse ground) in a variety of roasts.

Photo: Sunday Scaries

Our readers have bought truckloads of Sunday Scaries CBD gummies, but today, you can save on their newest creation: Unicorn Jerky CBD Candy.



Each piece of Unicorn Jerky contains 10mg of calming CBD oil, the same as their gummies. At a starting price of $19 for a pack of 10 though (or $17 with promo code gizmodo10), it’s a less expensive way to get started.

The best part though? A dollar of every purchase goes towards The Trevor Project, which created and still operates the first national youth suicide hotline.

In a very short amount of time, Anker’s first foray into the dash cam market has spawned an entire line of products, and one of the company’s top-selling dash cams just got one of its best discounts ever.



The Roav DashCam A1 is mostly a spec-for-spec match for the original C1, though it operates in a slightly wider temperature range, and is designed more like a traditional action cam than a purpose-built dash cam. That makes it a little less sleek on your windshield, but allows you to tilt it left and right, rather than just up and down. It’s really a matter of personal preference, but any dash cam with Wi-Fi and Anker’s level of customer service for $43 (after clipping the $5 coupon and using code ROAV2242) is worth checking out, if you ask me. It normally sells for $56, so its list price already represents a significant discount, even before the coupon.

Photo: Olivers

Olivers makes some of our favorite men’s activewear that doesn’t necessarily look like activewear, and now you can remake your entire wardrobe (relatively) cheaply with their limited time Mystery Box promotion.



Available until 8/7, or until sold out, you can either spend $150 to get a box with $300 worth of Olivers gear, or $275 to get a box worth $600. You do get to pick your size, but you don’t get to pick the colors or contents of the box. You do, however, know that it will include some combination of the following:

It’s all good stuff, and you’ll never get it for this cheap by any other means! It’s not eligible for returns or exchanges, however, so you’ll have to decide if it’s worth the risk.

Whether there’s a new product you’ve been dying to try or you just ran out of your go-to cosmetics, there’s somehow always a good reason to buy more makeup—and today’s the day to do it. For one day only, Ulta is taking $10 off your makeup purchase (yes, any makeup) as long as you spend at least $35. Just use promo code MAKEUP10 to apply the discount to your Ulta haul and take advantage of this stunning offer.



Forever 21 is already known for stylish, yet inexpensive clothes, but today, the brand is slashing prices even further by taking an extra 50% off sale items. Right now, select styles of sweaters, activewear, skirts, dresses and more are marked way down with promo code BYEBYE50—which means a good portion of the stock is under $10.



That’s not the only deal that Forever 21 has going on right now. If the sale rack isn’t calling your name, you can also get 30% off a regular price purchase of $40 or more with the promo code FRESHCLASS. Plus, you can get free express shipping on orders of $75 or more with promo code EXPSHIP. Sadly, these promo codes cannot all be combined, but they give you a few shopping options.

If you’re big into camping, you’ll want to pitch a tent at Backcountry’s sale on camping gear, happening today only. Outdoor adventurers can save an additional 20% on tons of gear, including sleeping bags, packs, tents, and apparel. Many of the items included in the promotion are specifically for cold weather, which means the camping fun doesn’t need to end come fall. So stock up now, and start setting your sights on that campsite.



Everyone has trouble getting to sleep every once in awhile, so even if you don’t consider yourself a bad sleeper, it’s not a bad idea to keep some melatonin gummies stocked in your medicine cabinet. We’ve reviewed these gummies from Natrol, and you can grab a jar of 90 of them for just $7 today, down from the usual $10.



Pro-tip: they work wonders for sleeping on a plane, and are worth the purchase for that alone.

Right now, Amazon’s shaving price on the Gillette Fusion Power 8-blade refill pack. While this current price is buck or two off the lowest price we’ve ever seen, you’ll get a $5 coupon applied to your first Subscribe & Save order. This is a great opportunity to save on stuff you need to buy anyway.

