Sunday's Best Deals: Quility Weighted Blankets, Westinghouse Curved Gaming Monitor, Dermalogy by Neogen Skincare, Insignia Dash Cam, and More

A sale on weighted blankets and Dermalogy by Neogen products lead Sunday’s best deals.

Sony 55" LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

You’ve got movies to stream, video games to play, and shows to binge-watch. So why not do it all on this Sony 55" LED 4K UHD Android TV?



This 4K TV is down to $520 for Best Buy Rewards members— which is free to join. Just make sure you’re logged in to your rewards account for the discount to appear.

Do you need to bring some energy and fun to your working space? Do you look at the desks of the fictional lo-fi hip hop characters whose playlists you depend on to get shit done with envy? (Or is that just me?)



If you want to treat yourself today, we’ve got some great deals on these Divoom Bluetooth speakers. These cute retro little speakers are customizable— you can change the pixel art to your own creation (using a supported app) or choose from the super fun designs already available.

Plus, you can set it to tell the weather or the time if you prefer a functional display. It’s even compatible with several social media platforms! It also has pixal art games and can serve as your alarm clock.

The best deal is if you snag the Divoom Tivoo Max in this bright candy red color for just $120.

For just $8 more, you can get it in classic black.

It’s not on sale, but it also comes in white for the full price of $190.

If these prices are still a bit much and you’re not attached to the retro mini-TV design, you can get an additional 10% off of the Divoom Timebox Evo right now by clipping the coupon under the price. This brings it down to a pretty reasonable $61.

Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD

Need a big chunk of storage that you can easily cart around with you anywhere? Right now, you can get Samsung’s T7 2TB portable SSD for $30 off, bringing the price down to $300. That’s still a hefty price tag, but if you need to carry all your big ol’ files with you, and need to make sure they’re safe on a reliable drive, the T7 is an excellent option that won’t hog up too much space on your desk or in your bag. It’s available in blue, black, and red, and also supports password protection if you like to keep things extra secure.



This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward on 11/2/2020 and updated with new information by Jordan McMahon on 3/5/2021.

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones and don’t mind rocking the eye-catching light blue version, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but for this weekend only, Best Buy is offering the light blue version for just $160.

Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still $50-60 less than we have often seen ‘em in stock in recent months, and $10 cheaper than the previous low we saw last week. The dark blue and red versions are still $170 if you don’t mind paying a little more for style preference, and you can find those at the same link.

Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

Beats Powerbeats Pro Earphones

If you’re looking for a sale on some Beats, boy do I have the deal for you. The Powerbeats Pro earphones are down to $150 in red at Best Buy, 40% off the original list price. You’ll be able to wirelessly connect these bad boys to any device and you’ll be able to get up to nine hours of listening time, and can control the volume and audio controls from the actual earphones.

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones (Soapstone)

A good pair of headphones are more than a vessel for your favorite tunes. They can help your favorite hosts keep you company during a lonely shift, help keep you energized during your morning run, or just block out noisy neighbors so you can stay focused and do the dang thing. Headphones come in all shapes and sizes, packed with a range of features from noise cancellation to voice-assistant integration, all of which can help mold your experience to best suit your needs.

Bose’s 700 wireless headphones, which are down from $380 to $300 right now, packs noise-cancellation and 20 hours of battery life into a sleek body you won’t feel ashamed of plopping on your dome before getting to work. They also have voice and touch controls for easier on-the-go tune switching. Heads up, though: this discount is only for the Soapstone color option, though the silver and black headphones are discounted at a slightly lower rate if those are more your style.

Motorola’s budget phones are some of the best around, and right now the company is offering all of its brand new 2021 releases at a discount at Amazon—all unlocked models that you can use with any US carrier.



The Moto G Play is the cheapest of the bunch, offering a 3-day battery and 720p 6.5” screen for just $160, a $10 savings off the list price. The Moto G Power offers faster performance and a slightly larger screen for $230, or $20 off. And if you want a stylus for productivity needs, the Moto G Stylus gives you both a pop-out stylus and a larger, crisper 1080p screen, but the battery isn’t quite as robust. That model sells for $280, or $20 off the list price.



And if you want 5G speeds, the Motorola One 5G Ace will give you just that, along with a crisp 6.7” Full HD+ display, a triple-camera system, and improved performance. That’ll run you $380, or $20 off the list price.

Yamaha TW-E3A True Wireless Earbuds

I mentioned to a friend I was testing these; they had no idea that Yamaha made audio items like this. They thought the company was only keyboards. While yes, they have made/make great musical instruments, they’ve taken that commitment to quality to audio products. Specifically their new TW-E3A True Wireless Earbuds. These are currently $30 less and worth every penny.

First off, they paired perfectly and quickly with my phone. The sound is really clear, specifically when I was listening to my favorite podcasts. They are also very comfortable and stayed firmly in my ears as I trudged eleven blocks on errands in the snow. Unlike other less expensive earbuds, I absolutely see the difference in not having to fuss with finding the right position to get the most dynamic sound. The microphone was a little murky on the calls I made, but that could very well be on the cellular provider. I had these in for quite a few hours while writing, and again they’re extremely comfortable. I got a full steady five hours of playtime before I popped them back in their very pretty matte case. Yamaha boasts twenty-four hours of battery life off one charge, and I absolutely believe that given my experience. As with all earbuds, the “simple controls” take some time to get used to, but I can say these are a lot more responsive initially with a single tap. These are sweat and water-resistant, so don’t be afraid to take these to your next gym session.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Anker Nano Charger

Apple decided to forgo having a plug included in their new iPhone 12 line this year, for environmental reasons. However, in order to use their MagSafe charger effectively, one still needs to use a 20W charger, and any plugs you have had from Apple previously won’t fulfill that.

This is where the Anker Nano Charger comes in, where you can easily plug into your USB-C to Lightning Charger, or the MagSafe accessory, and reap the benefits of fast charging. It’s the smallest 20W charger and can be used with your fave Apple phones, or with Androids, up to you.

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get for $120 on Amazon right now. That’s a $39 savings off the list price, and about $10 less than we’ve seen them lately at Amazon.

Want a case you can toss onto a wireless charging pad for an effortless power boost? The same AirPods with a wireless charging case are $150 right now, or $49 off the list price.

In either case, they’re incredibly portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.

And if you don’t mind paying a bit more, upgrade to the fancier AirPods Pro with active noise canceling, silicone tips, and a wireless charging case for $199 ($50 off).

Aukey Smart Watch

I’ve had the pleasure of trying this out the last few days and can say it is, in fact, a great alternative to an Apple watch in many ways. If you don’t need many bells and whistles, the Aukey Smart Watch is a worthy entry into the category. It is currently 30% off and ready to make life a little easier.

The most significant feature I was impressed by is the battery. The company claims a twenty-day battery life. But even at that, I’m finding I only need to charge this once a week. Obviously, the less you have it sending alerts and doing extra work for you, the longer it’ll last. The display is vibrant, easy to read, and even looks a bit like that trendy watch all my friends have. It synched up with my phone seamlessly, and it was a breeze to get my texts sent too. This watch is compatible with Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, WeChat, etc., so you can receive a variety of chat messages. Using this on runs and even just for errands was excellent to track steps, distance, and calories burnt. And if you are a super active person, there are twelve total modes for monitoring running, cycling, mountain climbing, to name a few. As with most of these, you can also look after your sleep patterns and real-time heart rate. And don’t worry about sweat ruining your pristine watch; it’s waterproof. Now the only very tiny grip is that everything reads in the metric system, so there’s a bit of a learning curve. I’ve been pleasantly surprised so far at how much this watch can do. It’s not elite, but it certainly deserves consideration if you’re looking for a low-budget option.

It took Samsung a long time to shed its reputation for essentially copying Apple’s iPhones, but in recent years, the tech giant has become known more for boundary-pushing innovation. That said, when the original Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone—which opens up to reveal a large, tablet-sized screen within—was first launched, it was widely ridiculed. And when it was delayed after review units broke, well, that didn’t help.

Luckily, Samsung gave it another go, and last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has seen much better reviews than the original. The outer screen is much larger and more useful now, the whole thing feels more durable, and there’s no weird super-sized notch on the inner screen. It’s a true powerhouse of a smartphone at a truly wallet-decimating price of $2,000. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford wrote in his review:

“For anyone who has dreamed about tech that allows phones to do more, the Z Fold 2 is a pioneer of the post-phone era. The Z Fold 2 offers an experience unlike anything else on the market, so while that price might not make any logical sense, somehow it’s still not completely outlandish.”

If you’ve been waiting for a deal to ease that eye-popping price, Amazon has one: it’s currently $200 off in either Mystic Bronze or Mystic Black. That’s still $1,800 for a smartphone, which puts it well outside the reasonable range for most buyers, but if you can’t fight the FOMO… hey, 10% off is something. You’ll also get $100 off a pair of Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Pro in black if you buy ‘em at the same time as the phone.

Looking for a more compact foldable smartphone? Amazon is also taking $419 off the price of the non-5G model of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, which folds from a typical smartphone size into a pocket-friendly, wallet-like chunk. That one’s $963 for the unlocked Mirror Black version.

Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Pad

If you have a semi-recent iPhone or a higher-end Android phone, then it’s probably equipped for wireless charging, letting you top it up simply by placing the device on a charging pad or stand. While typically not as fast as plugging in a cable, it’s significantly more convenient, especially if you set your phone on the pad when sitting down to work, for example.



Whether you just got a new phone or haven’t yet tried out wireless charging on your handset, you can grab an Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad for just over $9 at Amazon, no coupon or code required. It supports the Qi charging standard used by the last few generations of iPhones, as well as phones from many of the top Android makers. It also works with wirelessly-chargeable earbuds cases, such as the AirPods Pro.

Westinghouse 34" Curved Backlit LED Gaming Monitor

I’ve been on the lookout for a curved gaming monitor, and if you are too, Newegg has a great deal today.



Snag a Westinghouse 34" curved LED gaming monitor for $310 today, a 31% discount.

In addition to being large enough that you’re not going to miss a damn thing during your play sessions, it adds some personality to your desk with its RGB accents on the back, and its customizable logo light that displays on your desktop.

This monitor also boasts having “Flicker-Free Technology” and “Eye Care Technology”— so maybe you can skip the Bluelight glasses?

Grab it while it’s good!

Spring Gaming Sale

There’s a new season on the horizon, which means that it’s a perfect excuse for retailers to roll out big spring sales. Today, we’ve got one from Eneba, which features some major savings on PC games. We’re looking at some real heavy hitters here. For example, you can get the complete edition of Horizon Zero Dawn for $27 with the code ITSSPRINGAGAIN. That same code also brings the deluxe edition of Hitman 3 on Xbox down to $48 (hey, who let a console game in here!?). My personal favorite is Crusader Kings III for $21 after applying the code. While March probably isn’t bringing cause for celebration this year, at least we can get some good games out of it.

3-Day Gaming Sale

Folks, we love a big gaming sale. I simply love to see a bunch of video games discounted. I will click through as many pages of deals as you can throw at me. Best Buy’s the latest retailer to drop a massive sale on software, and it’s a good one. It includes plenty of major first-party games and even the elusive Nintendo discount. Allow me to walk you through some highlights. Marvel’s Avengers is 50% off at $30, which is good because the game’s Hawkeye DLC and next-gen upgrades are right around the corner. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is down to $25, and you’ll eventually be able to upgrade that to next-gen too. For Switch owners, take your pick, but I recommend Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. The action game is down to $50. There’s plenty to gaze upon, so get to clicking.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Lets’a go! Super Mario 3D All-Stars is down to $50 at Best Buy today, a familiar price for anyone who grew up playing the games included in the collection. Back in 2002, I remember getting $50 from my mom so I could go to the mall and gleefully pick up a copy of Super Mario Sunshine. Then there was 2007's Super Mario Galaxy, one of the first games I bought on my own when I went off to college. At the time $50 seemed like a real investment. Seeing that price tag on these classic games is kind of nostalgic, isn’t it? Okay, I’m reaching. It’s a little bizarre that the collection was $60 to begin with, but the price reduction here is a welcome one. Super Mario 3D All-Stars will literally vanish from shelves on March 31, so if you’ve been hoping for a discount, now might be the time to jump to it.

Ring Fit Adventure | $70 | Best Buy Walmart

Do you ever look at your muscles and think “What if these were gigantic?” Do you dream of getting huge? Do you want to crush cans with your pecs? Well, okay, look, Ring Fit Adventure probably isn’t actually going to help with that, or at least not on its own. You’ll probably need a meticulous exercise routine, better diet, blah blah whatever, that sounds hard. But if you’re just looking for a steady and consistent way to stay healthy, Ring Fit is a surprisingly great option. Nintendo’s fitness RPG comes genuinely puts you through the ringer with a variety of exercises, from squats to planks. The game gets the most out of its unique ring-con accessory to make players feel the burn. From first hand experience, I can tell you its no joke. If you’re looking to try it out, Best Buy and Walmart have it down to $70, which is $10 off its usual price.

Death Stranding

Death Stranding was already a timely game when it came out in 2019, but like a fine wine, it only gets more existentially troubling with age. Hideo Kojima’s box moving epic paints a picture of a divided United States in the wake of a cataclysmic event that’s wiped out the population. Does that sounds like a nice piece of escapism in these trying times? If it does, the PlayStation 4 version of Death Stranding is currently $20 at GameStop. The game has been retailing for around $40 recently, so it’s an especially low price for a key title that’s not included in the PlayStation 5's PS Plus Collection.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox)

I hope you’re ready for a good cry, because Ori and the Will of the Wisps is $15 right now. Okay, that’s not the part that’s going to make you cry, unless you just love deals a lot. The game itself is extremely emotional with some genuinely tear-jerking story beats. If you’re not familiar with the original, Ori is a 2D platformer about a little creature frolicking through the woods (there’s a lot more lore than that, but I don’t have the time or space to get into it here). The sequel gives you a precious owl baby and proceeds to tear your heart out of your chest Mortal Kombat style in a quest to protect it. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a gorgeous and slick platformer with satisfying mobility and a deeply affecting story, so don’t forget it as you finish going through your 2020 catch-up backlog.

Xbox Live Gold - 12 Months

Okay, so you’ve bought a new Xbox. Now what? For starters, you’re going to want to get that sucker online. Xbox Live Gold lets you play multiplayer games like Destiny 2 online, gives you access to big deals, and throws an occasional free game your way. It’s a necessity for anyone looking to play Series X|S games online, so it’s the kind of service you’ll likely need sooner or later. Fortunately, you can get a full year of Xbox Live Gold at Newegg right now for $50 by using the code EMCETEU53 at checkout.

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition

If you’re into total chaos and want to give it a try when it comes to gaming, you should check out Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition, a looting adventure with tons of twists and turns. The graphics are amazing, and you’ll spend hours attempting to get to the next part of the wasteland while collecting scrap on the way. Available on Xbox One for $20, it’s a great price to try out something new! Don’t forget you’ll also get a free next-gen upgrade, but you’ll have to have the Xbox Series X due to the disc drive. Just make sure to get a copy before they’re all gone!

PC Gaming Sale

Newegg is the place to be when it comes to PC gaming sales. The retailer tends to roll out carte blanche game sales from time to time, and this week’s is full of heavy hitters. There’s a lot to go through, so here are some specific highlights. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition is 50% off, bringing it down to $30. Devil May Cry V is only $18, with its Deluxe Edition at $24. My personal pick here is Ghostrunner, last year’s best Cyberpunk game, which is down to $17. That’s only a tiny taste of what you can expect here, so jump on in and get to clicking so you can see what else is there.

Advertisement

Let’s get something straight: I’m not a Call of Duty person. It’s not even because of the complicated political aspects of the series either. I am just bad at it. Every time I try a demo for a Call of Duty game, I just do absolutely terrible. I am useless to any team I’m on and even worse as a lone wolf. This is to say that other people who are not me are very good at Call of Duty. If you’re one of those people, you can grab Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on sale for $45 over at the Microsoft Store (Xbox only, of course). The game’s cross-gen bundle is discounted too at $56, so you can get both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S optimized version of the game in one bundle. I will not see you on the battlefield.

Up to 17% off Video Games

There’s a random little video game sale happening at Amazon today and we can’t complain about that! An odd assortment of console games is on sale, with price up to 17% off. The obvious highlight here is the PlayStation 5 version of Devil May Cry V for $34, but there are some other niche highlights here too. Shark RPG Maneater is $34 on Xbox, which is a fun little deal. You can also grab Divinity Original Sin II: Definitive Edition on Xbox for $20 if you want to get really deep into an RPG this Spring. There are plenty of less obvious games discounted here, which makes this sale stand out among your usual sales with your Assassin’s Creeds.

LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty

LEGO builds can help keep the madness away during this extended pandemic quarantine, and if you’re on the hunt for a big one right now, here’s a great option: the 1,685-piece LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty is marked down $20 right now to $100. Also, the 1,767-piece LEGO Architecture Empire State Building is $13 off the list price at $117.

Insignia Front and Rear-Facing Camera Dash Cam

You want to drive with extra peace of mind? Grab an Insignia front and rear-facing dashcam and ride easier with the comfort that roadside incidents will be captured.



This dashcam, $70 right now at Best Buy, also has audio recording capability, which you can turn on and off as you please. Thankfully, once it’s plugged in it’s good to go and will turn on automatically, so you can just start driving without having to worry about messing with it. What’s more, this dashcam has some great reviews, so you can feel confident you’re getting a good deal.

Nimble Set of 2 Cutting Tools & Cutting Mat

I’m sure this has happened a million times, you get a package and can’t find scissors or your keys to open it. This is probably happening more so now with people buying everything online. This tiny but mighty tool is here to save the day. The Nimble Set of cutting tools is just $12 over at SideDeal and sold out quickly the last time it went on sale at MorningSave earlier this year— so maybe don’t hold out if you’re interested!



The one-finger package opener fits snuggly on the index finger to open any box that comes your way. Slice through all packaging quickly and efficiently. This razor-sharp tool can tackle shrink-wrap and cellophane without a problem. This tool is a must and easier to operate than scissors or knives. You’ll also get a silicone cutting mat so your counters remain scratch-free. Two cutting tools come in this pack.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 1/18/21 and was updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 3/7/21.

Bayco Glass Food Storage Containers

I’m done with plastic Tupperware and the like. It’s glass all the way for me now.



I was sick of the way I couldn’t store things like spaghetti sauce without staining the containers, and I never was quite comfortable microwaving them either, which meant using MORE dishes to eat my leftovers for lunch. But no more!

You can make the switch now too for a great deal. Grab this nine-piece set of Bayco glass food storage containers for just $29 when you clip the $5 off coupon on Amazon.

Advertisement

I got a Quility weighted blanket at the start of the winter, and I can’t recommend it enough. Seriously, it’s like being wrapped up in a big hug, and I definitely find myself falling asleep quicker and more restfully than before I had one.



If you also want to basically curl up and hibernate for what’s left of winter, you should try one out to see what a difference it makes! Lucky for you, they’re on sale today over at Amazon. I’m not gonna try and act like the price assignments for this sale are consistent— some color options are on sale for certain weights/sizes, and not others.

So I’ve just picked out the best prices below. To start, the lowest price I could find was for a 12lbs blanket paired with a super soft navy/grey coverlet for $36.

For most people, you’re probably going to want one a little heavier than 12lbs. And this queen-size, 15 lbs blanket is probably the best bang for your buck at just $42.

If you want a heavier blanket, you can grab a queen-size, 20 lbs blanket with a pink or navy coverlet for $58.

For most people, 20 is probably plenty. But if you want a 25 lbs. option some of those color options are on sale too for as low as $72 right now. If you want a whopping 30lbs. blanket, the lowest price is $96.

Cheer Collection 7-Piece Airtight Food Storage Containers

I love airtight storage containers not just for their ability to keep foods fresh, but also for the way they can help keep the kitchen looking more organized with the uniform look. But the thing is, they can be kind of pricey. That’s why today’s deal is one you should take advantage of!



Grab this set of Cheer Collection airtight food storage containers for just $29 right now at MorningSave. The 7-piece set includes decorative labels too!

If you’ve seen our deals at MorningSave and want to stock up on them, you can get a $5 monthly membership which gets you unlimited free shipping there as well as at SideDeal, Meh, and Mediocritee.

APEMAN Mini Dash Cam

You’ve got to look out for yourself and your family, and this Apeman dashcam is one small way you can add peace of mind to the use of your car. This camera offers a front and rear view in 1080p, and is down to just $28 when you clip the additional 5% off coupon on Amazon below the price, and add coupon code FU95NO8W before checking out.



This cam is normally $40, so don’t miss out!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 1/16/21 and was updated with new information on 3/6/21.

Tacklife Rotary Tool Kit

A rotary tool might be one of the handiest tools you keep around your home, as the versatile little device can be used for drilling, sanding, cutting, polishing, engraving, and more. Tacklife’s rotary tool kit is well-reviewed by Amazon customers (4.5 stars) and much cheaper than the brand name Dremel version.



Right now, it’s 50% off the list price—just $20—when you clip the coupon on the page and drop in promo code H4LWAVUG at checkout. This 32,000RPM rotary tool has an upgraded universal keyless drill chuck and ergonomic design, and comes with more than 100 accessories in the case, including four attachments. Whether for repairs or crafting, you could get a lot of use out of this affordable little tool.

Eufy Smart Lock Touch

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch is one of the most interesting takes on this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one for $72 off the list price as an Amazon Deal of the Day.

So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. Unlike many other smart locks, however, the Eufy Smart Lock Touch keeps all its information on local storage. In fact, there’s absolutely no Wi-Fi connectivity or remote control whatsoever. There is Bluetooth, however. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating.

Ecovacs Deebot T8

Advertisement

Right now, you can save $100 off the list price at Amazon by clipping the coupon on the page and using promo code ECOVACST8 at checkout. It has a stellar 4.4-star rating from Amazon customers, who praise its efficient cleaning and long battery life.

64-Pack: Daelman's Stroopwafels

I’m a huge fan of Daelman’s. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago, and they were amazing. This pack runs for $40 at Amazon, so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get $21 off while supplies last.

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag, and they are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get eight boxes each of tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For a short time, you can get a case of Scott toilet paper for 50% off the original list price. Yes, that means you won’t run out like back in March when no one was buying food, but everyone was buying stuff to wipe their asses with. The case comes with 80 rolls for about $49, and each roll has 550 sheets of 2-ply! So really, your butt will be softly caressed for months to come. Hopefully, you have a place to put em.



Powerbot R7040 Robot Vacuum

Letting someone else worry about cleaning is a really great feeling, mopping and vacuuming are such tedious chores. If you have a lot of traffic in your home or even have a few pets, a robot vac can be a real game-changer. Right now at Samsung, take $250 off the Powerbot R7040 Robot Vacuum and pass the buck of scrubbing surfaces onto it.

This smart vac can figure out what type of floors you have and automatically adjust to that area’s needs. This means it can handle wood, carpet, rugs, tile, and everything in between. Where this device really shines is in its suction power which is twenty times stronger than previous models. The R7040 can run-up to an hour on a single charge and is compatible with Alexa. With FullView 2.0 Sensors, this vacuum knows the best path and avoids obstacles like dog toys or sneakers. Through the app, you can see where your new robo maid has cleaned too. As it connects with Wi-Fi, you can control this little sucker remotely right from your phone. Take one thing off your list and let the R7040 Robot Vacuum worry about the dust and the dirt.

Crepe Maker Machine

Is your morning routine mundane? If you’re looking to mix things up with a tastier breakfast, a Crepe Maker may be just what you were looking for. This machine is more versatile than you might think, with a total savings of 42% off once you clip the coupon.

This handy little appliance will help you perfect not only crepes but pancakes too. Make beautiful twelve-inch treats every use. Easy to operate, it will actually tell you when it’s at the perfect temperature for what you’d like to create. That built-in indicator light helps take all the guessing out. Much like many simple pancake makers out, it’s essentially dummy-proof so that you won’t burn your morning treats. While it is called a “crepe maker,” you can absolutely use this to heat tortillas or even whip up roti, blintzes, dosa, and more. No worries if you get stuck on what you can make because this also comes with a cookbook with one hundred recipes to try. You’ll also get a wooden spatula and crepe spreader, making each dish a lot easy to concoct. As it’s non-stick, it’s easy to clean and care for. Plus, it’s compact and portable, so no problem needing room to store.

Advertisement

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Tacklife HD60 Classic Laser Measure

Want a handy household tool that also makes you feel cool as you wield lasers? Tacklife’s HD60 classic laser measure can do the trick. This handy tool has two built-in bubble levels for increased accuracy and measures distance (up to 60 meters) for household projects and repairs. It comes with a handy pouch, too.

Right now, it’s just $25 when you clip the coupon on the page and use code S8ELP7FJ at checkout. That’s a 34% savings for a tool that has a glowing 4.6-star rating from 4,400+ reviews, with one customer writing, “This so-called entry-level laser distance measuring device performs beyond my expectations.”

AUKEY USB-C RGB Dimmable Table Lamp

If you’ve been looking for a cute table lamp to round out your desk, look no further than the AUKEY USB-C RGB Dimmable Table Lamp. Only $21 with exclusive promo code KINJALTT8, you’ll be able to dim the light to your liking and change the color with a simple tap. It’s USB-C compatible and has a 2600mAh battery for continuous 48-hour use, which means you can also use it as a night light if you’re afraid of the dark.

Advertisement

Ya’ll got stressed-out skin? There’s a Neogen Dermalogy product for that, and luckily for you, they’re on sale today over at Amazon.



The best deals are on these peeling pads loaded with essential acids for revitalizing your skin. They’re just $6 whether you want the green tea or the wine variety.

