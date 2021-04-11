Sunday's Best Deals: Pulsar Heavy-Duty Generator, Insignia Massage Chair, Star Wars Action Figures, Holy Stone Drone, Greenworks Outdoor Power Tools, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A Pulsar heavy-duty portable dual fuel generator and a sale on Greenworks outdoor power tools lead Sunday’s best deals.



Promoted Deal: Ergonomic Chair | $299 | Branch



As torn up as I am that this is my last week at The Inventory, I recently accepted a new job that’ll have me working from home indefinitely ... unless I move to LA, which I won’t. So if I didn’t have one already, I would be the perfect candidate for a commercial-grade ergonomic chair.



This one in particular from premium (yet affordable) office supplier Branch costs significantly less than the Herman Miller alternative and offers many of the same perks, including height, tilt, and tension adjustments, as well as an optional lumbar support rest. Its thick cushion can hold weight up to 300 pounds, and a dual-layered mesh back lets your back breathe to prevent it from getting too sweaty, just in time for that scorching summer heat. While by no means essential, you can—if you’re so inclined—tack on an adjustable headrest to match for just $45 more. The seat comes in black, gray, and light blue, though the latter is sold out as of this writing, while the frame can be outfitted in either white or black.

The Branch Ergonomic Chair is $50 off, for a limited time only, bringing its total asking price from $349 down to $299. If you, like me, are going to be spending a lot more time working from home than you were pre-pandemic, your home office chair upgrade is well past due anyway, so you might as well treat yourself while supplies last.

Samsung 70" LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Samsung 70” LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Whether you’re looking to binge Netflix or you need a home base for your PlayStation 5, you can do it all on 70 inches of Samsung LED 4K Smart Tizen TV, down to $680 at Best Buy.



Samsung is a reliable brand, and a $70 discount is good news any day. Take advantage of this offer while it’s still good!

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB) Image : Andrew Hayward

We’ve seen big discounts on new MacBook Pro models with Apple’s powerful new M1 processor, as well as sizable savings on the M1 Mac Mini, but deals on the slim and speedy MacBook Air haven’t been as consistent just yet. Well, here’s a solid one: right now, Amazon is offering $50 off the base model.

The base model with 256GB storage is down to $949 in Gold and Silver, while the Space Gray version is a mere dollar more. Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

Choetech Dual Wireless Charger 74OSLY2D Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

More and more gadgets are launching with wireless charging, and if you’re routinely charging more than one of ‘em, then you might want a larger charging pad. Choetech’s Dual Wireless Charger is up for the task, packing in five charging coils on a surface large enough to hold a smartphone and earbuds case, for example, or a pair of smartphones. It’s a fast wireless charger, too, handling speeds up to 10W for compatible devices, and even comes with the wall adapter.



It’s just $22 right now when you clip the coupon on the page and use code 74OSLY2D at checkout. That’s $14 off the list price, and the device has a 4.4-star rating from 5,400+ customer reviews. It’ll work with any Qi-compatible wirelessly-chargeable devices, including recent iPhones, most top Android phones, and AirPods Pro and other similar earbuds cases.

Marshall Acton II Image : Marshall

Sometimes, a small speaker simply won’t cut it. When you’re ready to turn it up to 11 and get a good jam session going, a larger speaker with good sound quality can give you a little more volume to play with. Marshall’s Acton II Bluetooth speaker, which usually retails for $250, is down to $230 right now at Best Buy and offers good sound quality and volume output without costing too much more than smaller speakers.

In addition to good sound, the Acton II offers up to 30 ft. of distance during playback, bass and treble controls that many wireless speakers lack, and the ability to easily switch between paired devices. Oh, and its charming retro design can help bring a bit of charm to your shelves, too.

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save $49 off the 64GB base model in Silver only, as of this writing. The more vibrant color options are a bit pricier. If the $559 price doesn’t pop up when you click the link, look to the right and scroll down a bit and see if Amazon seller Expercom still has it listed at that price. Hopefully you can snag one while supplies last.

Want more storage? Certain color options of the 256GB edition are priced at $699 right now, a savings of $50 off the usual list price.

The new iPad Air hits the sweet spot amongst all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common now with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro rather than the basic, entry-level iPad. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500) or smooth (120Hz vs 60Hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too. Apple’s Magic Keyboard attachment is also $100 off at Amazon right now, in case you want to add physical keys and a trackpad to create a true laptop-like experience.

Holy Stone HS160 Pro Foldable FPV Drone Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Holy smokes, ya’ll, you can get 38% off a Holy Stone HS160 Pro foldable FPV drone right now at Newegg!



This foldable drone from Holy Stone comes with a little carrying pouch— which should show you how portable it is— and two batteries to power it with. Unfortunately, it seems each battery only lasts about 20 minutes, so you’ll need to make your trips snappy or maybe get more/upgraded batteries down the line.

This drone can capture video in full HD 1080p, so it’s great if you want to capture a shot for your Zillow post or for your YouTube video. I don’t know what people need drone shots for usually, and those were my first two guesses. Anyway, this Holy Stone drone is $50 today, and that’s the key takeaway here, ok?

Star Wars Electrostaff Purge Trooper Action Figure Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

If you can be patient, some special Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection action figures from Hasbro are coming this summer to Entertainment Earth.



You can pre-order the newly revealed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Electrostaff Purge Trooper action figure for $15 right now, ahead of its July 2021 release. What’s special about this one? It’s an Entertainment Earth exclusive, so you’re not going to find it anywhere else, for one thing!

This little guy seems like it would make the perfect addition to any collection. Not quite what you’re looking for? You can check out more action figures and items in the Star Wars The Black Series/The Vintage Collection and otherwise right here.

Been thinking of investing in a second (or third) monitor? This Asus monitor is sure to be a good fit, and it’s down to $170 right now at Newegg— that’s way cheaper than it goes for over at Amazon. You can adjust this monitor to fit on your desk by easily tilting or pivoting your screen as needed. Plus, it seems like a great value option as a gaming monitor with its 1ms response time and 75Hz refresh rate, as well as Dual HDMI and VGA connectivity.



Eye strain been a concern? This monitor comes pre-equipped with ASUS eye care technology to soothe your tired eyes from all the screen time necessary these days.

Finally, this monitor also has built-in 2W stereo speakers, so you can go without the external speakers if needed. It’s a Newegg Shell Shocker deal though— so grab it while this price is still good until Monday.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 4/4/21 and was updated with new information on 4/10/21.

Here’s a bit of modern alchemy for you. EA Play is now part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Because of that, Microsoft actually coverts any EA Play subscriptions into Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions if you’re already a Game Pass Ultimate member. So if you buy 12 months of EA Play, it actually extends your Game Pass Ultimate subscription another four months. It’s a little bit of a head-scratcher, so check Microsoft’s FAQ for exact details here. If you’re looking for a cheap way to extend your Game Pass subscription in a roundabout way, Eneba is selling one year of EA Play for $21 when you use the code EAPLAYORXGPU at checkout. Since Game Pass Ultimate is $15 a month, that means you’re getting an extra few months free here. Just remember that this only works if you’re already subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate, so this won’t work for new members.

Overwatch: Legendary Edition (Xbox) APRILXBOXSALE Screenshot : Blizzard Entertainment

Advertisement

I love Overwatch, but I haven’t played it in years. During one of my last sessions with the game in 2017, I played a round as Bastion and got absolutely wrecked. Several children got on mic to dunk on me and I decided I could never show my face in the shooter again. But you, dear reader, are likely stronger than me. I have faith that you are thick-skinned enough to brave the sea of mad children and enjoy a fun video game. If you fit that description, Eneba currently has Overwatch: Legendary Edition on sale for Xbox. Use the code APRILXBOXSALE at checkout and you’ll get a digital key for just $19. All jokes about toxicity aside, Overwatch remains a very fun multiplayer experience that’s especially fun with friends. At $19, it’s a great entry into the series ahead of Overwatch 2, which is coming... eventually.

Disclaimer: While we've heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

VPN Unlimited + 1 Year of PS Plus Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

I’ve got the peanut butter and jelly of deals for you today. We always see low prices on PS Plus subscriptions kicking around, but here’s a truly left-field pairing. You can get a year of PS Plus and a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for $50. That’s a $258 value! PS Plus allows you to play PlayStation games online and grants you access to monthly games that you can download at no additional cost. VPN Unlimited is a security tool that’ll protect your data over Wi-Fi. Let’s call this the “always online” bundle.

People have very strong and mixed reactions about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, so let’s not get into that. What we can all hopefully agree on is that Poe’s orange-clad X-Wing from the film was pretty sick, and if you want to build the ship out of LEGO bricks and save a little cash in the process, now’s your chance.

Right now, Amazon is taking just under $11 off the list price of the Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter kit, which spans 761 pieces and includes minifigures for Poe, Jannah, R2-D2, and a single Knight of Ren. The ship itself has adjustable wings, spring-loaded blasters, and retractable landing gear, so it’s functional too. Maybe you can use it to create your own version of the film!

Halo 4 Deluxe Vehicle & Figure Pack Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Have you heard of this game Fortnite? I hear it’s all the rage with the kids. It’s got all of these wild characters, like this banana man and the baby Yoda. It also has this green robot named Master Chief, who only exists in Fortnite. Pretty cool looking guy! Anyways, you can buy a figure of this battle royale star on Amazon for $24, which comes with his signature gun car (the Warthog). Honestly, this is a really cool character design and they should really give this guy his own game sometime down the line.

PC Game Sale Screenshot : Bethesda

Advertisement

Take your computer out of sleep mode, because it’s time to load that bad boy up with video games. Newegg is currently running a big PC gaming sale, which largely features EA games and a smattering of great indies. The highlights? How about Doom Eternal: Deluxe Edition for $27? There’s also Star Wars Squadrons for $18, which is incredibly low. Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition is a heck of a steal too at $20. I could go on and on, but the point here is that there are some serious deals here if you’re looking to buff up your collection.

Unity Developer Certification Bundle Image : StackSocial

Advertisement

Have you ever wanted to learn how to make video games, but have no idea where to start? StackSocial has you covered. You can currently grab a premium Unity game developer certification bundle for $45. To put things into perspective, this is a $3,400 value. You’re getting it 98% off here, so it’s as close to a steal as you’re going to get. The bundle features 17 courses hat cover everything from an intro to mobile game development to how to make low poly 3D environments. You’ll get access to well over 100 hours of content, including lectures and lessons. This is your chance to make your dream game, so hop on it while you can.

Up to 24% off Select Tamagotchis Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

For people of a certain age, these little plastic ovals hung from backpacks and keychains back in the day. If you were really extra, you probably had several; this was me. Let the nostalgia bug bite and return to the fun nightmare of daily care for a digital pet. Of the twenty-nine “egg watches” to pick from, several are on sale, up 24% off actually in every shade and pattern to match your style.

Debuting in 1997, Tamagotchi took the world by storm and even had a bit of a resurgence for the anniversary a few years ago. Whether you want to relive the magic of these or introduce a new generation to them, there are plenty of designs to pick from in this sale. There is something to these, though, as it helps kids manage a daily routine. Raising your Tamagotchi from egg to adult is a bit tougher than you remember. But if you feed it, play with it, clean up after it, give it medicine, your digital pal will flourish. Helping kids understand the responsibility of taking care of a pet without anyone getting hurt can be a valuable lesson, especially if they’ve been asking for a real four-legged friend. Tamagotchi could be the stepping stone to see if your kids are ready for that responsibility.

Insignia Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Look, I love a good deal as much if not more than the next person. So I can recognize that 50% off a top-of-the-line massage chair like this Insignia Zero Gravity full-body model is a very good deal.



At the same time, I just can’t imagine who has the funds to drop $1,000 on a massage chair on a whim. Did you just get your stimulus check? Did you get a tax refund? Do you still have money leftover after paying your bills? I guess that’s the kind of circumstances that could lead to this kind of purchase.

Or maybe you just do well and can afford to drop $1,000 on a massage chair? Good for you. You earned it. You don’t need anyone to touch you, that’s how hard you’ve worked. Get massages and love instead from this massage chair, I guess. And let us know what your major was in the chat so the rest of us can cry about our choices and wipe our tears with our liberal arts degrees.

I don’t know what else to say: It’s a good deal if you can swing it!

Pulsar G12KBN Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

When you have a power outage, you’re going to want to be prepared. That’s going to mean having candles, flashlights, water, and other essentials on hand— and a power generator, if you can swing it. And hey, maybe your stimmy check didn’t go to bills, so maybe you can!



Snag 62% off of a Pulsar G12KBN heavy duty portable dual fuel generator today at Newegg. That brings this powerful beauty down to $850 right now.

This deal is done after today, so don’t hold out if you’re in the market for a generator!

Cheer Collection Pillow with Detachable Bolster & Headrest Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

There’s nothing better than a rainy day with a cup of hot coffee and a page-turner— unless that pretty picture could also include the ideal reading pillow for you to enjoy as well. Enter today’s Meh deal.



Grab one of these Cheer Collection pillows in the color of your choice for just $39— that’s cheaper than the Amazon price! This pillow comes with a detachable bolster that can also be a headrest, so you can be sure your neck and head are fully supported as you read in comfort. Or, you could just get this pillow so you can sit more comfortably in bed as you scroll Twitter or shitpost on Reddit— that’s your business.

Whatever you want to use it for, don’t miss out on this deal!

If you've been noticing how awesome our Meh, MorningSave, and SideDeal posts are, consider grabbing a monthly membership to cover all your shipping needs for $5. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

Get Up to 30% off Greenworks Outdoor Power Tools Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Spring is in the air, and it’s time for spring cleaning—not just indoors, but outdoors too. You don’t want to be that house in the neighborhood, right?



You can take care of all of your outdoor chores right now with some fantastic deals on Greenworks outdoor power tools over at Amazon today. First up, snag 30% off a top-of-the-line cordless leaf blower, bringing it down to just $140. You can also get 32% off this cordless trimmer for $88.

If your lawn is a mess, don’t fret. You can get 30% off of this push mower that also comes with a power drill for some reason for just $280. Got stuff you need to chop up? Hey I have no idea what else someone would need a chainsaw for, but here’s one that’s on sale for $62.

Some other outdoor essentials are on sale as well. You can check out more of the sale items below or right here! Don’t miss out on these great prices while they’re around.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 3/21/21 and was updated with new information on 4/11/21.

I don’t know about you, but I put off washing silverware. It’s probably the most annoying part of washing dishes.



That’s why I’m pretty excited for this kitchen deal: A Joseph Joseph knife and cutlery cleaner brush for as low as $7.

This brush not only saves you time, it also saves your fingers from having to get too close to those blades.

Grab one and save yourself time for when it’s your turn again to do dishes! The green one is $7, and the black one is $8.

Grepro 1000A Car Jump Starter VTFMUKUC Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Sometimes, you gotta give your car battery a jump. And sometimes, such an occasion happens during a pandemic when you don’t want to get too close to people.

Be prepared for such a situation with a $36 Grepro 1000A car jump starter, yours for that price when you add promo code at VTFMUKUC checkout. Grab it while the deal’s good!

If you have home projects on the mind, an electric sander can save you a lot of the hassle of manual sanding when it comes to woodworking and paint removal tasks. Luckily, Tacklife’s 5” random orbit sander is currently 30% off at Amazon when you use code ZRHMA5OB at checkout, dropping the price to $28.

It has six variable speeds and a dust collection system, and comes with 12 sandpaper discs (split between 80 grit and 180 grit) for varying needs. Tacklife’s device is compact and convenient, and has a glowing 4.6-star rating from 4,700+ customers.

Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Trim the savings and bring your knives back to factory pointiness in seconds with a safe and effective sharpener. The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener is just that, and it’s 64% off.

Just a few pulls at the designated slot is all it takes to return your knives to their brilliance. It’s quick and easy, two things that are not suspicious at all when returning a butcher knife to ultimate sharpness. The 3-in-1 knife sharpener helps you get just the right angle at any gauge. Three ceramic wheels straighten your blades and three tungsten carbide rods put a new edge on them too. Slice and dice with ease after minimal work and in the comfort of your own home. This also comes with a three-year warranty.

The sharpener will ship for $3.

64-Pack: Daelman’s Stroopwafels Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m a huge fan of Daelman’s. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago, and they were amazing. This pack runs for $40 at Amazon, so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get 28% off while supplies last.

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag, and they are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get eight boxes each of tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round.

If you've read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $5 too.

Charter Club 4-Pc Sheet Sets Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

There’s no shame in wanting new things. Since we are still keeping close to home, we might as well make it as cute and cozy as possible. Give your sleep space a little makeover and ensure your slumber is comfy as can be. All the sizes for Charter Club are currently 40% in this 4 piece sheet set deal. This sale will run until April 11.

New sheets are an easy way to refresh your bedroom and even class it up a bit. We may not be traveling to hotels with big beautiful beds and astronomical thread counts, but that doesn’t mean we can’t recreate that at home. This Charter Club set is made of 100% Egyptian hydro cotton, and that count is 400. The chic stripes on this Sleep Cool collection come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. These are easy to wash in the machine, and fabric softer is not needed as they are lush and plush. There are seven color options in various sizes for your mattress needs. If you think you want these, I’d purchase them quickly. At this price, they will likely sell out.

These will ship for free.

Tacklife 4-Gallon Wet Dry Shop Vac 15KL5TOV Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you own a home, then it’s inevitable that you’ll encounter messes that can’t be easily picked up with a broom, common household vacuum, or even a mass of towels. That’s where a wet-dry shop vac comes in handy, providing one large-capacity, rolling tool that can contend with things like basement flooding, light construction work, garage cleaning, and more.

Right now, Tacklife’s 4-gallon 1200W wet dry shop vac is just $64 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and enter promo code 15KL5TOV at checkout. With a solidly large bin, 16-foot power cord, and 5-foot hose range, you won’t have to stop and start a bunch when tackling big messes. It’s 25% off the list price right now!

Proscenic A9 Smart Air Purifier Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

With bars and restaurants snatching up air purifiers to meet the respective state regulations to open, these machines are having a moment. But it’s not just dining establishments that deserve to have crisp cool, and clean air; you can bring all these benefits to your own home. Proscenic’s new A9 Smart Air Purifier is one of the best on the market and is currently $40 less.

Compatible with your Alexa or Google Assistant, you can monitor and control this purifier anywhere with ease through the ProscenicHome app. Schedule when it should run, set speeds, adjust the sleep mode, and more simply from your phone. This is a wonderful invention to help with dander and general canine aromas like I have in my house if you have pets. Combating dust and pollen helps keep any room you put this in most hospitable. I grew up with asthma, so I popped this in my bedroom for a few nights and immediately noticed the difference. It was like an invisible cloud was lifted, and everything seemed lighter are airier. This purifier is CARB Certified, so it can pump through larger rooms or spaces with no problems and circulate that air over three times in one hour. This is state-of-the-art with the latest technology and has four stages of filtration. Multiple tests have been shown to capture up to 99.97% of airborne particles; this is due to the HDOF purifying tech. It was painless to set up and effortless to understand. There is an LED screen that very plainly relays where your room is quality-wise with four different colors. I started at yellow and am now happily back in the very comfortable green zone. Let this mighty machine run in “automatic mode” and monitor your living space in real-time. It will figure out when it needs to be running. That takes a lot of guesswork out and makes it not only more efficient but helps you save on energy. I was pleasantly surprised to see the difference and would absolutely recommend every home have one of these.

Advertisement

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Image : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

There’s a good chance that your house’s floors have seen a bit more gunk after a year of quarantine. It’s an unfortunate side effect of spending more time walking all over the place, but it’s not entirely hopeless. With the right broom or vacuum, you can get your floors looking spiffy again in no time. They’re not the cheapest option, but robovacs will provide the most low-effort experience if you’re not too keen on spending your Saturdays gathering all the crumbs, or you have other priorities.

Right now, Eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is down to $180 at Amazon, no coupon or code required. It can connect to Alexa or Google Assistant, and its battery should last up to 100 minutes according to Eufy. This is $120 off the list price.

Kyoku Paring Knife KYOKU4HK Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’ve been looking for a sleek new paring knife to bring into your kitchen, don’t miss this deal on Kyoku’s Daimyo Series paring knife. Built for slicing fruit, dicing herbs, and other such culinary needs, this “ruthlessly sharp” 3.5” blade is made with stainless, 67-layer steel and has a slight curve to aid with slicing and preventing fatigue.



Save 26% off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KYOKU4HK at checkout, bringing the price to $37.

Eufy Smart Lock Touch & WiFi Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch & WiFi is one of the most interesting takes on this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one for nearly $30 off the list price at Amazon.



So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. There’s also Bluetooth and WiFi support, for added security. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating.

FURIDEN Double Ionic Hair Straightener Brush Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

If you’ve got flyaways, frizzy hair, or just want to go from curly to straight, you can do it all in a snap with this FURIDEN double ionic hair straightener brush, down to just $27 right now at Amazon. That’s a 46% discount!



This hair straightener brush’s temperature can be adjusted with a twist, so it can work for thin or coarse hair types and anything in between.

I don’t know about you, but I’m sick of my clamp straightener and the marks it sometimes leaves on my hair. I’m making the jump to a hot brush while the deal is this good—plus I’m just a fan of the sparkly gold color of this one. You should grab one too! Amazon says this is a “limited-time” deal but is mum on just how limited of a time this deal will be, so don’t miss out.

Advertisement

Wario Sun-Stache Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

The goodbyes are aplenty today at The Inventory. Next week is my last week here, and more importantly, today we’re saying farewell to Gabe Carey, and our favorite mustachio’d capitalist, Wario.



What better way to pay homage to the unspoken hero of Kinja Deals than to slap a Wario Sun Stache ($3 off right now) on your face before stepping out into the world and starting your day? You can rep our fallen hero while masking the tears his loss has brought on. I know, there are certainly better things to spend your money on, and you should absolutely do that, but if you’re mourning the loss of Wario as much as we are today, this Shark Tank darling can help you celebrate Wario’s life while embracing the capitalism that put a smile on Wario’s goofy little face.

20% Off Truly Products Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Truly has become a bit of a cult hit on Instagram with beauty bloggers. Their unique combination of sustainability, quality products, and promotion of positive mental health has made them a favorite in the community. Right now, at Ulta, take 20% off their entire line and see what all the fuss is about.

This company is a fave among CBD lovers. I’m personally a fan of their Hemp Acne Patches ($10). While the didn’t fully erase my blemishes they did lighten them and I’m sure they healed faster with these than without. The hemp and salicylic acid helped with redness and soothed the irritation. Plus they are cute little face stickers.

With this transitional weather, good face oil is needed in your arsenal. This Blueberry Kush CBD Body Oil ($34) is one of the company’s top sellers and combines over 1,000 blueberries and 300mg of CBD in each bottle. Blueberries are known for their antioxidant properties to help your skin stay hydrated and protect it against the pending chilly elements. It smells amazing and gives your face a glowing dewy look.

One of the best-reviewed products is the CBD Jelly Toning Solution ($20). A good toner that is gentle and doesn’t dry your face out is key. The CBD in this toner eases red splotches and aids in the balance of an oily complexion. The glycolic acid deep cleans your pores and gets your skin back in control so breakouts are less likely.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

Segway ES1L Electric Scooter Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Bored and/or tired of walking around your city? Ninebot’s Segway ES1L electric scooter can save you the hassle as you cruise around in style. It can hit a top speed of 12.4 miles per hour and has a battery that likewise lasts up to 12.4 miles (synergy!), with a lightweight and foldable design just under 25 pounds. Save $100 off the regular price at Amazon and join the hundreds of customers who give it a 4.6-star review average.

20% off Sitewide Spring Sale SPRING20 Image : Bellesa Boutique

Advertisement

Spring is all about renewal, rebirth, and growth. Our pals at Bellesa know that and want to encourage you to get sprung on yourself. Celebrate better weather and sunshine with a new treat for yourself. Save 20% off on anything on the site and embrace rising temperatures, flowers blooming, and you.

The Dea is a staff favorite and a killer dual vibe. Created with the maximum pleasure of both the G-spot and the clit in mind, this is an actual deity on earth. What better way to get in touch with yourself and the planet. It’s ergonomic and blends it all together in a rhythmic fashion. Keep in touch with yourself, take a real journey of relaxation and discovery.

Dea by Bellesa Buy for $79 at Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code SPRING20

If you love to keep your affairs internal, then you’ll love the Aurora. Soft, sleek, and powerful. Just one button gets it going to push all yours. This is a great beginner vibe, so great for first-timers. It’s a best seller for a reason.

Aurora by Bellesa Buy for $79 at Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code SPRING20

The Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the previously mentioned Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

Diskreet Vibe Buy for $39 at Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code SPRING20

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

Relax Melodies Meditation App: Lifetime Subscription Image : StackSocial

Advertisement

Taking time for yourself and giving your mind and body time to recharge is important. Many people have found unique and creative ways over the past year to tune out and give themselves a moment for, well themselves. We’ve talked about meditation apps before, like Calm, but what about instead of a monthly subscription you had one for a lifetime? The Relax Melodies Meditation App is here for you and only $80 forever.

It’s not just about relaxation. If you have trouble unwinding to fall asleep, have a touch of anxiety, or even just stress from life, this app can aid in putting you at ease. Serene soundscapes, tranquil bedtime stories, breathing/body-mind exercises are just a few of the offerings. I’m a big fan of campfire storm sounds to ease off into slumberland, and you can even create your own to ensure the perfect night’s sleep. This app has gotten the thumbs up from leading doctors and neuropsychologists as they see its benefits across various ailments. Don’t let nighttime anxieties keep you from getting your eight hours; this app can help. The Relax Melodies Meditation App is compatible with most Apple products and Androids. You get access for a lifetime and can access it on up to five devices, just to make sure to redeem the download code within thirty days of purchase. Sweet Dreams!

Spring Cleaning Sale CLEAN50 Image : Ella Paradis

Advertisement

The wonderful folks at Ella Paradis has almost thirty items included in their Spring Cleaning Sale. This is special because they are all already discounted, and you will get an additional 50% off with the code CLEAN50.

One of the best items to gift (even to yourself) is the Horoscope Pleasure Ritual box. I actually was gifted this for my birthday last year and can vouch. Aside from a beautiful gemstone necklace that corresponds to your zodiac sign, you get a clitoral balm that smells amazing and is inspired by whatever element you are. It’s a full experience. Tingling and titillating, it notches everything up. But the real winner is the finger vibe that’s become a travel favorite. You or your partner can use it easily. This bullet ring fits snuggly on the finger to give an extra boost to the zig-zags. There are ten vibe settings, and the silicone is very soft. It comes with batteries, so no worries. But if you need more, the LR44 type is pretty easy to find. You know what else is easy to find with this, your clit. Help a partner out! Everyone is a winner here.

Horoscope Pleasure Ritual box Buy for $22 at Ella Paradis Use the promo code CLEAN50

Better Love’s Don’t Text Your Ex vibe is pretty, powerful, and worth every penny, just like you. A best-seller and fan favorite, this heart-shaped vibe is all about self-love. Engage in some good old-fashioned positive vibes with zero regrets. You can’t make calls if your hands are busy, and Better Love is very good at making sure our hands are full. Take the time to make sure your needs are met, and it’s consistent and reliable attention. Expect about an hour of playtime, but it’s easy to charge up and approve watersports. There are ten vibe modes, and it’s user-friendly. Games are played on your terms, you’re totally in control, and you’re never disappointed.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $30.

The Clean Start Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Having an emergency “get ready” bag has always been important, but I feel like in the new era of surprise zooms, it is a necessity. If you’ve never heard of Kosa, you are in for a treat. Kosa is one of the best clean beauty companies for a reason, every product I’ve tried from them over the years has been quality, and this Clean Start Set has a few of those items. These ‘Everyday MVPs’ are 38% off and your new lifesaver for the unexpected video chats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If working from home is doing a number on your back—or seating pain is a sadly recurring feature, no matter where you are—then here’s a potential solution that can provide some relief.



ComfiLife’s gel-enhanced seat cushion has been dubbed the “Cadillac of coccyx cushions” by one Amazon reviewer, but it has received glowing endorsements from many more buyers: it has a 4.4-star rating from 49,000+ reviews.

Advertisement

This ergonomically-designed seat cushion is designed to reduce pressure on your tailbone while supporting recovery from various back conditions, plus it’s easily portable and has a non-slip rubber base. Snag the gray version at Amazon right now for 35% off the list price.

Up To 90% off Select Items CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

While there have been teases of warmer weather, chilly temperatures are still very much here. JACHS is basically giving it all away, so make sure you stay comfortable and stylish while waiting for spring. There are some items up to 90% off in this blowout sale. Use the code CLEANUP at checkout and watch the dollars melt away like the winter snow. This sale will run until March 17. Expect an additional 15% off already discounted pieces.



I love the look of these sherpa-lined jackets ($33). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in this beautiful charcoal color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. This olive green one is $25 and made of cozy merino wool. The long sleeve makes it ideal for layering, and the traditional waffle stitch pattern gives it a nice texture.

I’m actually a fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super comfy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 67% off, so hard to pass up.

Soft Touch Crewneck Pullover Buy for $33 at JACHS NY Use the promo code CLEANUP

Free shipping on orders over $100.

TaoTronics Massage Gun KJCAB003 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, then grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $70 with a coupon clip, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10 adjustable speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.



All told, it’s $60 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KJCAB003 at checkout. It has a 4.9-star rating from 1,400+ reviews, too, so customers love the relief it brings.

Demon’s Souls Soundtrack Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

“Never pre-order games!” Okay wise guys, how about vinyl? Are we cool with that? You can pre-order the Demon’s Souls soundtrack on vinyl for $29 today, which is completely rad. This two record set features 80 minutes of music from the game and a slick case. Get this if you want to sit around your apartment being anxious all day. Throw it on while doing chores to feel like you’re accomplishing a difficult task. Bring a date over and throw it on for ambience to absolutely ruin the mood. Let it run while you sleep and see what kind of messed up dreams you have. The possibilities are endless.

The Art of Super Mario Odyssey Image : Amazon

Advertisement

I can’t believe it. Mario has died. After 35 years, the famous Italian no longer exists. How is this possible? How can the universe be so cruel? We knew this day was coming. Nintendo gave us fair warning that our time with the plumber was limited when it unveiled its Mario 35 celebrations. Nintendo made it clear that games like Mario 3D All-Stars would disappear from the eShop that day. We took that time for granted and now Mario is fucking dead. If you’d like to eulogize him, you can grab The Art of Super Mario Odyssey for $20. This 368 page art book features tons of art from one of Mario’s last outings. He looks so happy in it. Feel like shit. Just want him back.

TECH

