Portable battery packs with USB ports are a dime-a-dozen, but your options are a lot more limited if you need a portable AC outlet. The Jackery PowerBar though is a great option at a solid price.



The PowerBar is a big battery pack, let’s get that out of the way right off the bat. It’s pretty similar in size to a tallboy beer can, albeit with flat sides, so you aren’t going to be sticking this in your pocket. But in that package, you’ll find a 20,800mAh battery pack, two USB ports (one of which features Quick Charge 3.0), a USB-C port that doubles as the input, and yes, an 85W AC outlet that can charge a laptop, power a lamp, or even run a small TV for a time. It’s also never been less than it is today — $82 — so this is a great chance to stay on the grid even when you’re off the grid.



Need even more power? There’s also a full-on solar generator on sale.

I don’t know your life, but I bet there’s something you need in today’s Gold Box of AmazonBasics electronics and accessories. Maybe you’ve been meaning to buy a UPS and just haven’t gotten around to it. Maybe, like me, you’re a peripheral junkie, and you need a USB hub to support your habit. Perhaps your New Year’s resolution is to finally start that podcast or YouTube channel, but you need a microphone to do it.



Whatever’s on your list, Amazon probably has it on sale. But the discounts are good today only, so try not to procrastinate any more than you already have.



It feels like nobody really talks about the NVIDIA Shield TV, but it’s a really good 4K HDR streaming box and a gaming console rolled into one, and it’s nearly $40 less than usual right now when you stack the listed $30 discount with a 5% clippable coupon.



Just note that for gaming, your options here are a selection of Android games, streaming games from your PC with a GeForce graphics card, or subscribing to GeForce Now, which gives you streaming access to an array of AAA titles. This version doesn’t come with a gaming controller in the box, but you can use any Bluetooth gamepad.

There’s nothing fancy about these TVs. The 55" is 4K, and the 50" is 1080p, but neither have HDR or any kind of smart functionality. But price is the most important spec for, say, a bedroom TV, and these hit the mark at $260 and $220, respectively.



Anker’s newest compact power strip can stick to your wall or the underside of your desk thanks to the included adhesive, and has every power connection you could need. We’re talking two AC outlets, two 12W USB ports with Anker’s PowerIQ tech, and even a USB-C port with 30W Power Delivery for laptops, Nintendo Switches, and other high-draw devices. Get it for $28 today with promo code ANKERPS1, and you’ll never be out of juice.



If you own external monitors and they can be VESA mounted, there’s really no reason not to. It raises them to an ergonomic height, gives you lots of positioning options, and most importantly, clears up some valuable real estate on your desk. This mount can hold two screens up to 32" each, and it’s just $24 today with promo code RMHLCX4J.



Skip the “Should AI Have Human Rights?” debate until next year and welcome a Google Home Hub into your home for just $99, and make the sadist and noted domestic terrorist, Kevin McCallister proud.

Whether you’re looking to invest in a smart home, or want to beef up your unpaid, digital workforce, this is a tremendous deal. Better still, this package comes with YouTube Premium free for six months (if you activate it by December 31). So you’ll have plenty of time to watch Cobra Kai instead of spending time with your so-called loved ones.

You know what’s always a good buy? A $50 iTunes Gift Card marked down to $40. It’s basically $10 in free money! If you own an Apple device, this should really be a no-brainer purchase — just make sure you snag one before it inevitably sells out.



Amazon’s new 4K Fire TV Stick was on sale for $35 on and around Black Friday, but Daily Steals is doing you one better today via its Facebook marketplace. Get Amazon’s latest and greatest streaming stick for $30, including support for Dolby Atmos audio and both major flavors of HDR video.

If you have an old hard drive or SSD lying around, or you just want to build your own external drive from scratch, this $9, 2.5" enclosure (with code XMASAK23) is one of the most affordable we’ve ever seen with UASP support, which allows for faster data transfer speeds when using an SSD.



You might not need to use it often, but a car inverter is one of those “just in case” things that you should always keep in your trunk or glove box. And at $12 with code SVSG5UQU, why wouldn’t you? This model can output 150W, which should be more than enough for most laptops, and it also has a couple of USB ports for your mobile devices as well.

If you got any new gadgets over the holidays, there’s a decent chance they charge over USB-C.



The Switch? USB-C.

iPad Pros? USB-C.

Sony’s newest noise-canceling headphones? You get the idea.

So if you suddenly have a handful of USB-C gadgets, and not enough charging cables to go around, you can fix that today for $10 with promo code CHRS8888. That gets you a 6' long PowerLine+ cable from Anker. It’s ultra-durable, wrapped in nylon, and ] bright red to make it easier to spot in your bag amongst all the other cords.

If your external storage needs extend beyond a handful of photos and a modest music collection, this 8TB external drive should have enough space for just about anyone. And at $130, it’s also never been cheaper.



Any number of remotes more than one remote is too many, and this $33 Logitech Harmony can combine all of your disparate remotes into one.



The Harmony 650 can control up to eight of your favorite home theater devices (from a database of nearly 250,000), and programmable macros like “watch a Blu-ray” can turn on all of the necessary devices, and switch a TV to the correct input with just a single button press.

The holy grail of prosumer photography is finding a way to combine the optics and light sensitivity of a dedicated camera with the portability and sharing abilities of a smartphone, and the DxO One comes as close as anything on the market. If you’ve had your eye on this unique gadget, Amazon will sell you one for $139 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen, and a pittance compared to its original $600 MSRP.



I recommend reading the Gizmodo review for a full rundown of this thing, but basically, it’s a pocket-sized, iPhone-connected camera with a light-gulping 1" sensor, and an f/1.8 prime lens. You can use it standalone, or plug it into your phone to use your iPhone’s screen to line up shots, adjust settings, and of course, share to Instagram. Basically, it’s the best of both worlds.

Listen up: The Anker SoundCore bluetooth speaker is a longtime reader favorite, and today, it’s on sale for just $21. The sound quality is on point, the design is sleek, and the battery lasts for 24 hours. So, it’s a deal that’s music to our wallets.



Anker makes great, giant battery packs. You probably own one! But it’s also worth keeping a pocket-friendly pack for those days where you need some extra juice, but don’t want to carry a bag. This 3350mAh lipstick-style charger is down to $14 today with promo code POWERHW4, and includes a microUSB cable in the box.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 10‘ Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $14, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code CHRS8453.

Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer of an incredibly popular dash cam, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $14 today with promo code ROAVF0BS.



The SmartCharge F0 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

So, here’s the thing. Target knows what you want before you know it yourself. Target knew that putting a bunch of home items and storage and organization essentials on sale was the perfect move at this juncture because you’d be craving order hardcore after the hustle of the holidays. Target also knew that you might not be in the spendiest of moods once your Christmas shopping was complete, so code HOME takes an extra 10% off to make the temptation of a Pinterestly organized home impossible to resist.



Whether you need fresh textiles, bins and boxes to contain all your stuff, or a statement piece for a room you never finished furnishing, Target has it on sale. Thanks, Target, for using your mind reading powers mostly for good.

True story: When it was time to set out Santa’s milk this year, the kids said he needed a Stella Artois chalice for his cup because it was fancy. Can you meet those same standards in your home? If not, maybe consider picking up this Stella Artois 2018 Limited Edition Mexico Chalice for $8 at Amazon.

OxyLED Under-Cabinet Light Kit | $20 | Amazon | Promo code OHOTOR4

OxyLED is best known for its battery-powered light strips, but this discounted kit plugs into an AC outlet, and is designed specifically for under-cabinet installation.



The $20 kit (with promo code D3D329HJ) comes with three foot-long LED light bars, plus three connecting cables. You can either plug the bars into each other to create a longer strip, or use the cables to snake around corners and extend your setup. Once it’s all installed, just use the touch-sensitive power button to turn them on and adjust the brightness, and enjoy a well-lit countertop while you prepare dinner.

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a 1080p model for $25, the best price we’ve seen — just clip the coupon on the page and apply code YI4HOME8.



Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

Lids are basically the socks of the kitchen; always getting lost, leaving orphaned containers that can never be closed again. But what if your lids could stretch and conform to all of of your leftover containers, pots, pans, and even large sliced fruits? You’d never have to worry about losing that very specific lid ever again.



That’s exactly the promise of EcoLifeMate’s silicone stretch lids, now available in a 12-pack of various sizes for $18. These only just came out at this price, but we’ve been told that this is an introductory price, and they’ll soon sell for $30.

If it’s your dream to get some solid shut-eye for once in your life, why not give melatonin gummies a try? You can get these strawberry-flavored ones by Solimo for just $8 on Amazon today (or a little more if you don’t want to use Subscribe & Save). Not to mention, they’re gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free.



If nothing else, you should keep them handy for overnight flights and other particularly challenging sleep situations.



Extra bedding and off-season clothes can eat up a lot of room in your closet. Pack it all up in this $11 underbed storage bag (with code BLWAFN9I). It’s a couple bucks off today and the best price we’ve seen since April.

Travelpro’s Maxlite luggage series just keeps getting lighter. The Maxlite 3 was a reader favorite the last time we did a carry-on luggage poll, and the new Maxlite 5s are even easier on the scales.



Today on Amazon, this 21" carry-on is on sale for the best price yet. Even with a full set of spinner wheels, it weighs less than six pounds, so you’ll be able to easily maneuver it into the overhead bin, or skirt overweight baggage fees on European airlines that weight carry-ons. Yep, that’s a thing, and it’ll probably be a thing in the U.S. before long.

String up these trendy Edison bulb string lights in your backyard and make Pinterest proud. This 49-foot strand is completely weatherproof, so you can leave them up year-round. Although not the best price we’ve seen on these, they normally sell for $50, but today you can light your space with them for $36 with promo code 3FK8HUTY.



As a person who has sent in many, many rounds of cupcakes and other classroom treats for birthdays and holidays, I know I’ve spent a small fortune on cupcake liners. I can’t argue the fact that they’re wasteful and frivolous, but they also look festive and save me cleanup time.

What I should do — and you too, if you bake at all — is invest in some of these AmazonBasics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, currently at an all-time price low. (The 24-pack is technically a better deal, but if you absolutely want no more than 12, that set has never been cheaper either.)

The downside: They’re add-on items. The upside: You could order enough to hit the $25 minimum and literally never have to think about buying baking cups again.



Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

You’ve probably seen an ad for GREATS on Facebook or Instagram, and I’m happy to report that they aren’t a scam. I own a pair of Royales, and it almost feels like an insult to call them sneakers, because they’re as well made and sturdy and unapologetically leather as any dress shoes I’ve ever owned. And yet, they are sneakers. Really, really good sneakers.



Greats doesn’t run big sales very often, but right now, you can take advantage of their Winter Clearance event (men | women), with up to 50% off a pretty wide variety of styles. They only tend to do sales this big twice per year, and while your color and size choices are somewhat limited, but these are as, uh, great as GREATS deals ever get.

Thousands of our readers have bought Bowflex’s adjustable SelectTech dumbbells, and you can put them in your own home gym today for $224 when you clip the 10% off coupon.



That’s a decent chunk of change, but they barely take up any space, each dumbbell can go up to 52.5 pounds (apologies to your delivery driver) and make it more likely that you’ll work out this winter when it’s too cold to go to the gym. They’ve been cheaper before, most notably last April, when Amazon and Walmart got into a bizarre automated price war, but this is still the best price we’ve seen since February.

If you’re traveling abroad with an entire family, you probably shouldn’t trust your children to keep track of their own passports. Instead, grab this water resistant, zip-up wallet for $17 by clipping the $2 coupon, and then stacking on promo code W7IVQMPT. It has space for six passports, plus a bunch of cards, so you can keep everything in one place. Just don’t lose it.



It even includes some RFID-blocking sleeves and a micro travel pen for documents, as an added bonus.

Talk about finishing strong — Eddie Bauer is closing out the year by taking an extra 60% off clearance via code NEWYEAR60. You can get some pretty great prices — like some even under $10 — on clothes, shoes, and accessories, so there’s never been a better time to gear up for whatever adventures await you in 2019.



Didn’t get what you wanted for Christmas? Good news: L.L. Bean is taking an extra 25% off sale and clearance items via code EXTRA25, so if you had any kind of outdoorsy shoes or clothes on your list, you can get them now and save at the same time. Belated happy holidays to you!



Whether you’re the type to start your day with a good ol’ fashioned multivitamin or just looking to bulk up with a post-workout protein shake, you’ll find a supplement worth swallowing at Amazon’s sale on their exclusive wellness and sports nutrition brands. Take up to 30% off everything from children’s gummy vitamins to melatonin sleep aids, and start the new year at the top of your health game.



I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. I’m not sure that’s totally necessary this time of year, but come summer, it can certainly help keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations. Try out a three-pack of the ultra-soft micro modal boxer briefs for $25, or about $5 less than usual.

Cole Haan makes some seriously great shoes for any occasion, and if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, they’re taking an extra 40% off their sale section with the code SAVE. We expect that this will be their last big sale of the year.



Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s), waterproof boots for the winter, or even the new Stitchlite Wool chukkas and oxfords, which were added to the sale section recently.



Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having an actual sale, marking down nearly 75,000 shoes, boots, and apparel for the winter season. Heels, boots, sneakers, sweaters, layering pieces, all kinds of styles from brands like UGG, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can.



Obviously, it’s a lot to sort through, so I recommend first sorting by gender in the sidebar, then going through the brand selector and picking your favorites.

We’re not even a full week into winter, but Sperry is here to help you bundle up from head to toe with its new semi-annual sale. The deals lean heavily on coats, beanies, jackets, and of course, warm, waterproof boots. The deals are up to 50% off, and shipping is always free, so don’t pigenonhole them as “the boat shoe company,” because there’s a lot to love here for any season.

Nordstrom has three large sales each year: The Anniversary Sale and two The Half-Yearly Sales. Well, today is basically the end of the year, so Nordstrom is taking up to 50% off a boatload of styles for men, women, and kids.



Brands as disparate as Cole Haan, Gucci, J.Crew, and Nike are all included in the sale, so it’ll take time to look through all the stuff. Maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or something, it’s not like anybody’s actually getting anything done this week anyway.

Everlane’s Choose What You Pay section (which, for the unindoctrinated, allows shoppers to choose from three different, discounted price points for an item) is always a good source of savings on some of the brand’s coveted, stylish basics, but it’s usually pretty limited. That is, until now.

Everlane has flooded their Choose What You Pay sections for both men and women with a ton of overstocked inventory, including a wide selection of shoes and denim for the ladies. In fact, Everlane says it’s the largest Choose What You Pay event they’ve ever run, and judging by the size of the selection, we’re inclined to believe them. This is likely the last you’ll see of these styles, so take your pick before they sell out, as much of Everlane’s offerings are wont to do.

We’ve gotten pretty used to wide-ranging REI sales over the past month or so, but the holidays are winding down, and their days are numbered. So if you want to save on reader-favorite brands like Smartwool, Patagonia, Marmot, and The North Face (just to name a few), you’ll want to check out the outdoor megastore’s year-end clearance, offering up to 50% off select styles. Now you can officially commit to a New Year’s resolution of spending more time outdoors.

Santa really came through on this Christmas gift: Another Clear the Rack is upon us, which means Nordstrom Rack is taking an extra 25% off its clearance section, which already lists astoundingly low prices on all of your favorite brands. Over 17,000 styles for men and women are up for grabs through tomorrow. Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good deal.

Christmas came a little early at Nike, with an extra 25% off over 2,000 sale styles. Just use promo code SAVE25 at checkout to get the deal, and sign into a free Nike account to get free shipping on all orders.



Hint: Use the side bar to narrow down your options by gender, apparel type, or even sport.

There’s never a bad time to save on Nike. Right now, Amazon is marking down a range of Nike activewear, along with accessories including bags, hats, and socks, so you can suit up for any athletic (or just lounging) you have in your future.

Sneak some sneakers under the tree, thanks to Zappos current deal on Nike. Select Nike styles for men, women, and kids are 25% off, so the whole family can jingle bell rock some new shoes. And as long as you get your orders in by 1pm EST today, they’re guaranteed to be delivered by Christmas Eve for free, so sprint to checkout before this deal hops on its sleigh and rides away.

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



Naipo has long made popular physical massage products, so an electrical alternative seems like a natural progression.

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 15% for the always-stressful holiday season with promo code kinja15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

Amazon’s parade of Kindle sales continues today with a selection of best sellers and award winners. Just for fun, there are also novels that inspired movies (The Upside) and works by famous authors ranging from David Sedaris to Sally Field. Anything you choose will be good for conversation, and isn’t that at least half of the reason you read?

