Sunday's Best Deals: Pokemon Sword and Shield, Refurbished iPad Mini, and More

A shampoo Gold Box, Kindle eBook sale, car vacuum, and AirPods Pro lead off Super Bowl Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Right now you can save big on Apple’s most travel-friendly tablet, Apple iPad Mini, if you’re okay with refurbished. Woot currently has the WiFi-only model for $330 in all three colors.



For what it’s worth, this is $10 cheaper than going with Apple. But... I would recommend just spending the extra $10. Here’s why: You’ll get a full year-long warranty if you go with Apple, plus genuine chargers and cables v.s. the 90 Day Woot Limited Warranty and generic chargers.

Up to you.

Apple AirPods Pro Graphic : Apple

With excellent noise cancellation and terrific sound quality to boot, Apple’s brand new Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best new tech products of the year and topped many people’s wish lists for the holidays.



Gizmodo says that the sound quality is “dramatically better than the regular AirPods” and the noise canceling helps improve sound quality but doesn’t necessarily silence the outside world.

This current $235 price is probably the best we’ll see this for a while. The Apple AirPods Pro are currently back-ordered, but they’ll probably start shipping before Valentine’s Day. Better still, if you have a Best Buy or a Walmart near you with these in stock, price match ‘em baby!

Anker 30W 2 Port Fast Charger with 18W USB-C Graphic : Tercius Bufete

This Anker 30W 2 Port Fast Charger with 18W USB-C includes two ports, one standard USB and a USB-C port to charge your devices. It’s basically a future-proof wall charger. This particular unit usually sells for $23, and it’s currently on sale for $15 if you use our promo code KINANKER2.

ThisWorx for TWC-01 Car Vacuum Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can pick up this ThisWorx car vacuum for a low $21. Typically selling for $10 more, this particular corded vacuum has everything you need to make sure your car’s interior is spotless. Better still, it uses your car’s built-in car charger to power itself, so you’ll never need to charge it.



This sale ends today, so make sure to pick one up before the big game.

TACKLIFE ELY03 Electric Arc Lighter Photo : Amazon

By now, if you read Kinja Deals on the daily, you know that I love my TACKLIFE arc lighter. You also probably know we love to call things Baby. Well, look at this baby. The TACKLIFE ELY03 Electric Arc Lighter is small and it is baby. Get it now for $6 on Amazon when you use promo code 3QL3I2S7. This little baby lighter is so adorable and has 300 sparks, so you can light up those candles 300 times and live your best life.



FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

A while back, we asked you what your favorite cat brush was. The resounding response was the FURminator, which is a great brand for cats and dogs that shed a lot. Right now, the FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool is down to $8 on Amazon. The adjustable feature allows this brush to work on pets with varying fur lengths, with curved edges to get even the trickiest of mats out.



Hair Care Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Pick up a pair of salon-level hair care products with this one-Day Amazon sale. Choose from two sets: a $12 Tea Tree Shampoo and a $20 Peppermint Oil Set from Botanic Hearth. Each set promises to be cruelty-free and not tested on animals, which is awesome. It’s supposedly great for daily use and for all hair types, including dyed hair.



Both sets are selling for their lowest prices ever. But I happen to think the Tea Tree option is a much better deal. (I mean, it’s nearly half the cost.) This is a terrific opportunity to pick up something you need anyway, just cheaper. So get a few and stock up.

20% Off Leather Goods Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Amazon’s discounting a couple of leather bags as part of today’s Gold Box. Choose from a large travel duffel, a messenger bag, and three journals and each come with a one-year warranty. Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal so it’ll last until the end of the day.



Beard Burn Kit Photo : Olay

If you’re going to get busy locking lips this Valentine’s Day, you need to protect your skin. Olay has a very clever Beard Burn Kit for those of us who suffer from the pain of kissing someone with a scratchy beard. TBH, those people with scratchy beards can benefit from most of these products as well. Olay has included six full-sized products in their kit, for only $82 ($49 off).



Micro-Sculpting Face Cream, 1.7 oz

Deep Hydration Face Serum, 1.3 oz

Overnight Gel Mask - Hydrating, 1.7 oz

Daily Hydrating Daily Facials cloth, 33 count

Calming Face Mist, 3.3 oz

Sensitive Calming Cleanser, Fragrance Free, 6.7oz

The weather is finally getting on the cooler side and what better way is there to prepare for a cold winter day than wrapping yourself up in a sweater? One of our readers’ favorite sweaters is back in stock, with more colors than last year, and is on super sale. You can get up to 60% off all Merino Sweaters from Jachs when you use promo code MERINO.



Winter Clearance Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Chrome Industries makes some of the coolest bags and accessories you can own. And right now you can save big on a bunch of gear during their Winter Clearance sale. Of course, there’s a lot of clearance products to choose from, so make sure to go to the main deal page for all of your options.



Semi-Annual Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Good news, adventurers: Starting today, you can save up to 50% off top brands at Backcountry. During their semi-annual sale, you can save on Patagonia, The North Face, Sorel, and so much more. Shop now through the end of this month, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your gear.

Science Kindle Books Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It’s Sunday which means Amazon’s running a sale on Kindle eBooks. This time around, you get to pick from a number of Science-focused texts with prices starting at just $2. Choose from Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decisions, Bottle of Lies: The Inside Story of the Generic Drug Boom, The Skeptics’ Guide to the Universe, and so much mode.



Just remember, these prices will only last until the end of the day, or sold out. So get browsing.

Pokemon Sword | $48 | Amazon Walmart

Pokemon Shield | $48 | Amazon Walmart

It’s back! Right now, Amazon or Walmart are selling Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield for $49. I’ve spent 75 130 hours on Pokemon Sword, and I can tell you that it’s the Pokemon game I’ve been waiting years for. And this a dollar off the best deal we’ve seen on these two incredibly good Nintendo Switch games.

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

AOC G2590FX 25" Framless Gaming Monitor Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Yo Kyle,



Remember when we went to that internet cafe and you said playing with a larger monitor helped you aim better? Dude, check out this AOC G2590FX 25" frameless gaming monitor.

It’s $160 which is pretty solid for a monitor, but it has crazy specs: 144Hz refresh rate, G-Sync compatible, 1ms response time, and its 1920x1080, which is decent to play Overwatch on. It’s definitely better than playing on that 15" display on your laptop, that’s for sure.

This is also the lowest it’s ever been. So check it out.

Biddeford Heated Electric Blanket Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

It is cold outside. Why leave your bed? Make your bed even comfier when you get a Biddeford Heated Electric Blanket. Right now, the blue blanket is marked down to $20 at Walmart. It comes with three heat settings, an automatic shut off after 10 hours, a 13-foot cord, and is nice and large at 62" x 50".

Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Pack up your leftovers with these Rubbermaid leak-proof storage containers. These leak-proof containers are dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. And they’re just $14 for a set of 5 (or 10 if you count the lids.) These are a major step up from those cheap plastic Ziplocks that you have in cupboard.



The Layla Pajama Set Photo : Crane & Canopy

Advertisement

If you like to spend all day in your pajamas, you might as well get the most comfortable pajamas to lounge in. Right now, Crane & Canopy is offering 40% off their Layla Pajama Set to Kinja Deals readers. You can get these pajamas for $77 when you use promo code KINJAPJ at checkout.



Crane & Canopy is known for their luxury bedding, so it makes sense that they’d add pajamas to their product line. The Layla PajamaSet has a classic contrast piping design and a chic collar. The combination of rayon and spandex makes these pajamas so soft and cozy. It feels softer than butter on your skin.

Save Up to 60% Off Retail Photo : Columbia

Advertisement

Don’t spend full price on winter gear when you can get everything on sale before the next big storm. Right now, you can save up to 60% off original retail prices at Columbia. Just enter promo code WINTER60 at checkout. The sale goes now through February 11th.



Choose What You Pay Sale ( Men’s Women’ Photo : Everlane

Advertisement

Everlane’s popular Choose What You Pay Sale is back and styles are being added each day of the sale. You can choose from hundreds of Men’s and Women’s products for 10%, 20%, or 30% off the original price.



You still have a few more days to shop this sale. You’ll want to check back for new styles as they are added!

End of Season Sale Photo : Timbuk2

Advertisement

Timbuk2 is hosting an End of Season Sale. End of what season? We don’t know since winter goes until March. Either way, they’ve got up to 50% off select backpacks, messenger bags, totes, travel bags, accessories, and more. During this sale, you’ll get an additional 10% off sale prices when you use promo code 10MORE at checkout. The sale runs now until January 31st.



Winter Corduroy Collection Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

Stretchy pants are good for the soul. Why wear uncomfortable jeans when you can just stretch into something else? Get a pair of Stretch Winter Corduroy Pants starting at $30 from Jachs. During this sale, prices are slashed by up t0 75% on corduroy pants and jackets when you use promo code WNTR at checkout.

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Nebula Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $146 with the on-page coupon.



It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $200, and that price was already a great bargain.

Mountain Falls Advanced Hand Sanitizer Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Look, we all have important things to get done at work. Deadlines are crucial. But if you are sick, stay the fuck home. Don’t get everyone else sick! If you have coworkers who try to “push through it” and wind up infecting the entire office, it’s time to send them a message and keep yourself safe. Get a giant jug (well, two) of Mountain Falls Advanced Hand Sanitizer for $12. You can get these hand sanitizer jugs on Amazon when you clip the 10% off coupon on the Subscribe & Save option.



Joseph Joseph Microwave Rice Cooker Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

I don’t know your life. I don’t know how much time you have to cook some nice rice. If you want to do it fast, you can get a Joseph Joseph Microwave Rice Cooker for $12 on Amazon. You can stand (not too close) next to your microwave and chat “nice rice, nice rice, nice rice,” while it cooks.



VAVA Electric Milk Steamer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Seriously class up your home brewed coffee with this discounted milk steamer and frother. Use the promo code W2EH5SEJ to drop this $40 steamer to a low $30. It has four functions: hot dense foam, hot airy foam, hot milk and cold froth. But perhaps the best part? It’s super easy to clean.



3-in-1 Classic Car Organizer Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Heading out on a road trip soon? After you spend $100 on snacks and drinks for the road, you can keep them in one place in the car. This 3-in-1 Classic Car Organizer is only $9 on Daily Steals when you use promo code KJCORG at checkout. The organizer can fit drinks, snacks, plus odds and ends such as chargers, pens, coins, baby toys, snacks, wipes, and more.

NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Plus Switch Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

In case you missed it last week, it’s back! If your router doesn’t include enough Ethernet ports for your liking, this 8-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that, and $17 is the best price we’ve ever seen.



Want lower latency for Overwatch? More reliable Netflix streaming? A better-performing Plex server? Ethernet is the only way to go.

Unlike a lot of the switch deals we’ve posted here, this particular unit offers management software to give you some controls to “configure, secure, and monitor your network.”

FYI, it’ll start shipping in February.

Seagate FireCuda 2TB Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement drives out there, thanks in large part to the built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up your booth up and load times. Not for nothing, but it’d work for your PC as well.



This is the best price we’ve ever seen, matching the one we saw on Prime Day.

15% Off Yamazaki Homewares Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

Right now, Huckberry is discounting a ton of Yamazaki products to the tune of 15% off. If you’re unfamiliar, Yamazaki makes beautiful, modern pieces for not very much money. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your pet’s food bowls, your toilet paper holder, side tables, storage cart, or just want a smarter way to store your keys, this sale has something for everyone.



Shep, our favorite defector and the least-talented Pokemon trainer out there, was super thristy for these Yamazaki wares. So you know they’re good.

Prices start at just $17. So make sure to pick yourself up a few pieces before they run out of stock.

Mike’s Hot Honey Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Update: It’s back!



Why eat anything plain when you can drizzle it in hot honey? Get yourself a bottle of Mike’s Hot Honey for $7 on Amazon. Each 12 oz. bottle is infused with chili peppers to give it that kick that will spice up any meal (pizza, cheese, wings, even Brussel sprouts).