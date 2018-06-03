Graphic: Jillian Lucas

A Philips Airfryer, Sony noise-cancelling headphones, a huge Kindle history book sale, and more lead Sunday’s best deals.



Sony’s WH1000XM2s put the noise-canceling headphone world on notice when they were released last year, and now, you now they’re back on sale for $50 off. They’re still an investment at $298, but if you spend any significant amount of time in planes, trains, or just a noisy office, they’ll probably be the best thing you buy this year.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

We live in the future, which means anything that can be wireless, should be. That means you can (and should) pick up this Logitech wireless keyboard and connect it to your laptop, iPad, and more so you don’t need to use the touch screen like a pleb.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you aren’t backing up your files regularly, or just need more space for PS4 or Xbox One games, stop what you’re doing and grab this 1TB external drive for $50, an all-time low.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

This low profile Bluetooth keyboard can pair to up to three devices at once, and even includes a device stand, making it ideal for using with your phone or tablet at a coffee shop or on a plane. You can’t beat that for $10 with promo code KINJA3.



Photo: Amazon

Despite the proliferation of affordable smart outlet switches over the past couple of years, we haven’t seen many weatherproof options yet, and we’ve seen even fewer models with multiple outlets that can be controlled separately. This $25 option from iClever though has both of those features, and can be controlled with your phone, your voice assistant, or even IFTTT. Just be sure to use promo code WIFIPLUG6 at checkout to save a few bucks.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Notice anything weird about those speakers? Look on top. Yes, they have upward-firing drivers in addition to forward firing, making them perfect for a Dolby Atmos setup, and they’re only $200 for the pair today.



While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos audio is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, speakers like these can achieve a similar effect with a lot less work, assuming you have an Atmos-compatible receiver to run them.

Photo: Amazon

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this 4.2 star rated wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $14 today with promo code ANKER987. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.



You can also save an extra $2 by opting for the wired model, with promo code ANKER98A.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want a Qi charger in your car (you do), there’s now a solid, affordable option from TaoTronics, and it’s even more affordable today with promo code GIZTTSH004.



$20 is easily the best price we’ve seen on any wireless charging car mount, but just note with this one, you’ll probably also want to buy these mounting discs for a secure suction cup grip, since it doesn’t include one.

Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

Update: This promotion was scheduled to end on May 31, but they extended it to June 8. Once this deal does go away, I can’t imagine we’ll see a better Apple TV deal for a very long time.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad is a little faster than the previous model, and supports the Apple Pencil. But if you don’t really care about such things, you can get a great deal on the old one.



Walmart has the 32GB fifth-gen tablet marked down to $249 ($80 less than the equivalent 6th gen), as well as the 128GB model for $329 ($100 less). This is the iPad I currently own, and yes, it can run Civilization VI.

Photo: Amazon

Luminoodle’s new professional bias lights aren’t the cheapest bias light strips out there, but there’s good reason for that: They’re one of the few options that can output true 6500K white. AV geeks strive for this, as 6500K won’t affect your eyes’ perception of the screen’s color accuracy.



With the press of a button on the included wireless remote, you can also choose from 15 different backlighting colors too, if you’re in the mood for a more festive look. Today, you can save 20% on both the large (meant for TVs 40" and below) and XL (75" and below) model with promo code 20DX5WM7.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

Using a fraction of the oil than its deep frying counterparts, this $119 Philips TurboStar Airfryer claims to be a healthier cooking method for all of your favorite fried foods. Hey, every little bit helps at this time of year.



This is a new model of the Airfryer which features a smaller countertop footprint than the original, as well as extra convection fans for even cooking. It usually sells for $130-$200, and today’s $119 deal is the lowest price we’ve seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most travel pillows support your neck when you nod your head off to the side, but if you’re comfortable tilting your head forward, the BCOZZY travel pillow offers better chin support than any other product we’ve tried.



You can read more about the BCOZZY here, then head over to Amazon to get one for 20% off with promo code kinjacode2. That’ll work on both the adult and kid sizes.

If none of those colors appeal to you, check out their 2018 collection here, though you’ll have to pay a few bucks more. It’s the same product, and the same promo code still applies, this link just has a different set of designs available.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Grilling season is upon is, which means you’ll be spending a lot more time outside. Keep yourself from getting too sunburnt or just keep things cool with Amazon’s one-day sale on outdoor shades and pergolas.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The Dyson Pure Cool Link is basically life-changing for those of us without central AC. And right now, Best Buy has it on sale for $380, so it’ll basically pay for itself within the summer months.

Vremi Olive Oil Dispenser | $13 | Amazon

When you cook with olive oil, you have three choices: You can pour imprecisely, you can make a measuring spoon dirty, or you can use Vremi’s $13 olive oil dispenser, which measures out a precise amount of oil before you pour it. I know which one I would choose. Today’s price is the best we’ve ever seen.

Photo: Amazon

Steam veggies, cook hard boiled eggs, and more in your Instant Pot with this $25 stackable insert. It includes two pans, which means you can stock your Pot full of whatever you want, plus use the single pan for desserts or cooking pasta. Plus, it comes with a sling to easily lift the pans out.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

A first aid kit is one of those things you should probably keep in your glove box, and you should definitely have at home, and at $15 for 299 pieces, there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor accidents.



It includes bandages, gauze, medicines, an instant cold pack, Moleskin squares, tweezers, and more, all tucked away in a refillable soft pack. You can thank us later.



Photo: Amazon

Between shedding fur on your seats and a seemingly biological need to jump into the front seat while you’re passing an 18-wheeler on the freeway, it’s no secret that a lot of dogs don’t do particularly well in the car. Personally, I put my dog in a collapsible fabric kennel in the backseat, but if you want your pooch to have a little more freedom, this backseat dog cover looks like a perfect solution.



The cover hooks into the headrests on both the front and back seats, creating a kind of loosely enclosed room that will keep your dog safely in the backseat, and her fur a layer removed from your upholstery. Plus, this includes a dog seat-belt to keep your pooch even safer and a couple extra pockets for doggie bags, treats, toys, and more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Inflatable pool floats come and go each season, but the ridable birds seem to be timeless. Here’s an $12 swan you can take to the pool and bask in the sun.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Every tool box needs a couple of basic clamps, and you can get a Yost bar clamp for just $6 today, or a six-pack with bar, spring, and ratcheting clamps for just $20.



You might not see an immediate use for these, but by way of example, I had a piece of MDF on my TV console split during a move last year, and used a similar clamp to squeeze the sides together over some wood glue until it dried. I admit I haven’t used it since, but I’m sure I will some day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

simplehuman makes the best kitchen trash cans, dish racks, and paper towel holders, and you can save on all three today with a variety of deals from Walmart.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

One of the big trendy foods of the year, matcha green tea is a super food full of antioxidants, and is thought to help improve metabolism and energy levels. This is in powder form, so you can add it into pretty anything - baked goods, smoothies, lattes, and desserts, just for starters.



For a limited time, Amazon’s offering big savings on a bunch of matcha varieties from its Wickedly Prime lineup. We posted this deal a few weeks ago, and the products are even cheaper now, though they’ve all become add-on items.

Mechanics tool sets rarely dip below $.50 per piece, but today’s Amazon sale offers up a 170-piece kit from Crescent for just $85, matching that golden ratio. The set boasts a stellar 4.5 star review average from nearly 1,000 customers.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve got Prime and a pet, here’s your no-brainer deal of the day. For a limited time, Prime members who use Subscribe & Save to order pretty much any kind of pet food that Amazon sells will get a whopping 40% off your their delivery. After your first order ships, you can always cancel the subscription, so there’s no commitment, just massively discounted pet food.



The top of the promo page advertises the standard “up to 15% off” Subscribe & Save discount, but Prime members should see this paragraph below:

For a limited time, members of Amazon Prime qualify for a 40% discount, up to $50, on the first order of their first Subscribe and Save dog or cat food subscription. Certain product exclusions apply; qualifying items will display the coupon offer. The promotion is limited to one unit and one coupon per household.

To get the deal, you’ll need to clip this coupon on the product page.

Photo: Corey Foster

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save on their brand new slim model.



The RoboVac 11s actually features stronger suction than the original RoboVac 11 (1300Pa vs. 1000, and the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and yet is nearly 1/4" thinner. That doesn’t seem like much, but it can be the difference between the vacuum scooting comfortably under the couch or getting itself stuck.

The 11s will usually sell for $220, but for a limited time, you can snag one for $187, no promo code required.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Let all your troubles drift away with this Intex Lounge chair. It’s just $5 today as an Add-On item, which means it’ll ship for free with a larger order. So stock on some dog food or tools and dive in.



Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon recently updated its Prime Pantry product with a new, optional, subscription model. Rather than paying $6 shipping for every Prime Pantry box, you can now pay $5 per month (on top of your Prime membership) to get free shipping on all Pantry orders over $40. Or, you can continue paying separately for each order, though it now costs $8 instead of $6.



For a limited time, if you sign up for a Pantry membership (which includes a 30 day free trial) and use promo code PANTRY5 at checkout on your first order, you’ll get $5 off. Plus, if you add five items from this page to your box, you’ll get an additional $6 off. With these deals, you can definitely save versus grocery store prices, and you’ll get your items delivered straight to your door.

Pantry got a lot of great new items after Amazon bought Whole Foods, so if you haven’t tried the service in awhile, it’s worth another look.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’re big fans of Away and Travelpro bags around these parts, but if you just need a cheaper carry-on that you won’t mind getting banged up, this one’s only $33 today with promo code BCP2986 when you purchase from Best Choice Products. You can check out its Amazon page, where it has a really solid review average for the price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Without any wiring to futz with, these solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get two of them for just $8 today with promo code AZ9BZNMZ.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

In a small apartment, a laundry basket is an albatross that takes up far too much floor space, which is what makes this collapsible model so ingenious. When not in use, it folds up flat enough to squeeze it into the gap next to your washer and dryer, or you could just lean it against the wall in your closet. Today’s price is an all-time low, so go ahead, reclaim a few square feet.



Screenshot: Walmart

It’s a great day to stock up on snacks: For a limited time, if you buy two 12-count bags of Red Rock deli chips for the standard $18 each (they go for that much on Amazon), you’ll get a $20 Walmart gift card thrown in for good measure. For each of your two boxes, you can either get a variety pack with all three flavors, or choose just Himalayan Pink Salt, Red Curry Coconut, or Lime & Cracked Pepper.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Everyone has fond memories of smelling the Yankee Candle store from halfway down the shopping mall’s hallways. It’s a rite of passage to attempt to walk by without getting a headache. But their candles really are great, and with this sale, you can have those scents in your home for even less.



You can add any two of their large jar candles to your cart for $30 (basically a BOGO), or five for $55, plus extra savings at checkout when you use promo code JUNE15. These candles burn for 110-150 hours each, so at these prices, they’re a terrific value.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

It was only a matter of time until Anker dove into the home security camera market, and you can save big on the impressive new Eufy EverCam by preordering through Kickstarter right now.



The EverCam is a truly wireless camera designed for outdoor use that can operate for up to a year on a charge thanks to its built-in Anker battery. Mind you, it won’t record 24/7 for a year, but rather uses motion detection and facial recognition to record only when it detects someone on your property that doesn’t belong.

Rather than streaming this footage to the cloud and charging you a monthly fee to access the recordings the EverCam, records to an included base station for free, which also has a built-in backup battery to operate for up to two days in a power outage. If you’d like to back up your recordings to the cloud, you can do that too for $3 per month, per camera.

The closest analog to the EverCam is NETGEAR’s Arlo system, but Arlo cameras only run for a few months on a charge, aren’t as water-resistant, don’t include human or facial recognition, and can’t record footage locally for free. It seems like an easy call.

By preordering through Kickstarter today, you can save $110 off the expected MSRP for one camera, or $160 off the 2-pack.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Stock up on razors and extra blades with this Gillette Gold Box. Choose from the popular Gillette Fusion or the electric ProGlide Body Groomer. Everything in the deal is $25 or under, including the 8-pack of refill razors.

Photo: Amazon

The Sand & Skin Brilliant Skin face mask was a notable clay mask on the market when it first came out (mostly because of its color and millennials’ insistence to make pink their thing), but it’s remained a mainstay across beauty counters and in medicine cabinets alike. Today only, Amazon has discounted it to just $34 for 2 fl oz, plus a mask brush, it’s a face mask you’ll keep going back to, and getting your money’s worth pretty quickly.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: This sale ends on today, so get your orders in, there are still thousands of styles on sale.

Nordstrom has two large sales each year: The Anniversary Sale and The Half-Yearly Sale. Well, today is about halfway through the year, so Nordstrom is taking up to 40% off a boatload of styles.

Brands as disparate as Gucci, J.Crew, and Nike are all included in the sale, so it’ll take time to look through all the stuff. Maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or something.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Not happy with your posture? Strap yourself into this harness for $9, and start walking tall.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Foam rollers are great for soothing aching muscles, and $10 gets you a hollow core and solid core roller today. One even nests inside the other for easy storage and carrying. I’d say that’s a better use of your money than 15 minutes at a massage parlor.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Timbuk2 is best known for its excellent messenger bags, but they also make some of our readers’ favorite rolling suitcases. Luckily, both are included in this limited time Amazon sale. Prices vary by size and color, but I spot checked several products, and all of the prices were either all-time lows, or very close to it.

Photo: Amazon

Waterpik is an easier (and they would argue more effective) way to “floss” between your teeth, and Amazon is taking discounting the Waterpick Cordless Advanced Water Flosser to just $60 after you clip the $10 coupon. That’s a whole lot less than a visit to the dentist to fix a cavity.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount in time for Father’s Day, or a great graduation gift. Use the code 35DADGRAD and grab any colorway of their Visser, Rand, Valor, or Belmont styles for 35% off.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The sunny weather is coming and it’s time to grab a new pair of shades. Get ready to get out into the sunshine with a new pair of Ray-Bans during Nordstrom Rack’s sale. With some pairs discounted up to 50%, you’ll be able to find some that work for you. Just hurry up, because styles are already selling out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re using them at home or on the road, this resistance band set lets you get a full workout basically anywhere, and at $14 (with promo code 4RLUR85I), it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.

Screenshot: Amazon

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for another Kindle ebook sale. This one focuses on history books. Titles like Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee, West with the Night, An Army at Dawn, World History for Dummies, and more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s temporarily sold out, but you can still order this 20-film Clint Eastwood Blu-ray collection for $55, which includes 20 films (including a number of true classics), plus two documentaries.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need something to tide yourself over until Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom comes out? Digital copies of the original Jurassic Park is on sale for $4 for Prime members, the same price as a time-limited rental.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Get basically every Nintendo Switch accessory you could think of with this $50 set. This includes a travel case, Joy-Con dock, Joy-Con grips and wheels, silicone covers, screen protectors, and more.

Screenshot: Heather Alexandra (Kotaku)

I realize paying $50 for Skyrim in the year 2018 is a bit absurd, but that’s within about $1 of the best price we’ve ever seen on the Nintendo Switch version. It’s Skyrim in your pocket, how cool is that!

Screenshot: Shep McAllister

The clock has reset on Humble Monthly, and this month’s early access games are WWII strategy sim Hearts of Iron IV, the offspring of Minecraft and Zelda Portal Knights, and the hilarious Blackwake.



As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get those three games immediately, plus a bunch of others when the month unlocks in early July, all for $12.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $59 is within $9 of the best price we’ve seen, and a solid $5-$10 less than usual.

Graphic: Twitch

If you have Amazon Prime, congrats, you also have Twitch Prime. And if you have Twitch Prime, you get some free PC games every month, no strings attached.



Starting on today (yes, I know it’s not actually June yet), you’ll get access to five new games, including Tumblestone, The Banner Saga 1 and 2, and Strafe. All you have to do is connect your Prime and Twitch accounts here, then check back on May 1 to download your games. Just click the loot icon on the top of your Twitch homepage to find all of the freebies. Once you add them to your library, they’re yours to keep, even if you cancel your Prime membership further down the road.

