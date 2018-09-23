Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Portable projectors, party games, and a unique monitor arm lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.



Anker’s entered the projector space in a big way this year, and today’s Amazon Gold Box has two of the best deals we’ve ever seen on its entry level products.

First up is the $110 Nebula Prizm, Anker’s only projector without a built-in battery. In terms of picture quality, it’s basically a dead ringer for the soda can-sized Nebula Capsule that we reviewed here, but without the built-in Android OS or portability. But still, it could be useful in a kid’s room, or maybe a garage where you don’t want to keep a TV, and you can’t beat the price.

For an all-time low $230, you can also opt for the Mars Lite, which is portable, three times as bright, and outputs 720p video. It still doesn’t have a built-in OS, but that’s easily solved by plugging in any streaming dongle like, say, a Fire TV Stick:

It doesn’t support 4K or HDR, but for a basic home theater streaming dongle, it’s tough to beat the Amazon Fire TV stick at $30, especially considering that it comes with a voice remote.

Want to watch football games, local news, and of course, Jeopardy for free? As long as you live in a city, or reasonably close to one, this amplified HDTV antenna should be able to pull in the likes of NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox, no subscription required.

Anker’s best known for its small and portable SoundCore Bluetooth speakers, but the larger and louder SoundCore Pro+ is great for backyard barbecues and parties.



The Pro+ puts out 25W of sound through four drivers, both double what you’d find in the original SoundCore. It’s also IPX4 water resistant, so it can stand up to rain, and runs for a very respectable 18 hours on a charge. It typically sells for $89, but Anker’s marked it down to $72 this week.

External hard drives are pretty fragile things, so if you’re a bit of a klutz, it might be worth springing for Silicon Power’s durable drives. The 1TB model is down to $50 today, which is the best price we’ve ever seen on a drive with IPX4 water resistance and military-grade shockproofing.

I’ve seen a lot of floating monitor arms, and just as many laptop stands, but I’m pretty sure this is the first product I’ve ever seen that combines both. It makes sense though, especially if you keep your laptop open to use its screen while it’s plugged into an external monitor. Unlike a traditional laptop stand, this keeps your desk surface completely free for more paperwork or Funko toys.

It’s only been available for about a month, but today’s $40 deal is the first discount we’ve ever seen.

If you’re still paying a modem rental fee to your ISP, buying a modem outright will pay for itself in short order. This model from NETGEAR supports cable internet speeds up to 500mbps, and at $70, it’s cheaper than ever. The $80 list price is actually already $20 less than usual, and a $10 coupon on the page makes the deal even better.

$420 for a 65" 4K TV? Even for this barebones RCA with no smart apps or HDR support, that’s a blazing hot deal. Plus, everyone who buys it gets free two day shipping, or you could pick it up at your local Walmart to have it ready for this weekend’s football games.

The back of your home theater cabinet doesn’t have to look like a rat king of tangled wires. These velcro sleeves can keep everything tidy, and is reversible, so the outside can be either black or white. Get 118" of the stuff for just $10.

You can read my original Anker Roav DashCam impressions here, but the C2 model has a few differences. Notably, it operates at a wider temperature range, so if you live in an extreme climate, this is the model for you. It also upgrades the screen from 2.4" to 3", and packs in a new Sony Exmor sensor and Ambarella A12 chipset. However, unlike the original, it doesn’t include Wi-Fi, so you’ll have to plug your microSD card into a computer to export your footage.

Whether you’re getting a brand new Apple Watch today, or just want to accessorize your old one, this Milanese loop band is a great deal at $7, with promo code NPXMFVM6. That should work on any color and size, so you can match your watch’s color, or create a nice contrast.

Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $12 from Aukey today with promo code AUKEYA64, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.

Update: We posted this 55" TV at $300 a few weeks ago, and it promptly sold out. It’s back in stock today at $320, but the 49" is also on sale for $250.

While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 55" 4K TV for $320, or a 49" model for $250. Both include HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while they doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—they do have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at this price.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

The original Dash Egg Cooker was one of the fastest items to ever join our bestseller pantheon, and now, you can score the Deluxe model for just $26, the best price we’ve seen in months. This is the same Dash our readers know and love, but now it can cook a full dozen eggs at once, rather than just six.

If you own an oil diffuser, you know a set of eight oils for $9 is an absolute steal. It’s marketed as a gift set, but we won’t tell anyone if you keep it for yourself.

If you or someone you know needs a diaper bag, Three of Hip Cub’s highly rated options are down to all-time low prices in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Who knew a diaper bag could be so fashion-foward?

It’ll happen to all of us at some point - you’ll have to pull over to the side of the road at night to change a tire, or deal with some other bit of car trouble. Trust me, when it does happen to you, you’ll be glad you bought these reflective safety triangles for a little added piece of mind.

Free ground beef. Forever. Do I have your attention?



Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up with our exclusive link, you’ll also get 10 ounces of uncured bacon in your first box, and two bonus pounds of ground beef in every box you get delivered for the life of your subscription, for no additional charge. That’s enough for eight burgers every time you get a shipment.

Your reader-exclusive bonuses come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save on their new slim model.



The RoboVac 11s actually features stronger suction than the original RoboVac 11 (1300Pa vs. 1000, and the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and yet is nearly 1/4" thinner. That doesn’t seem like much, but it can be the difference between the vacuum scooting comfortably under the couch or getting itself stuck.

The 11s usually sells for $230, but for a limited time, you can snag one for $180 by clipping the $50 coupon.

My parents bought a wood pellet grill (a Traeger, to be precise) a couple years ago, and holy crap it’s cool. You pour wood pellets (there a ton of different kinds) into the container on the left side of the grill, select the temperature you want with a digital dial, and the grill feeds the pellets into a heating element at whatever speed is necessary to maintain that exact temperature. The result is smokey deliciousness with the ease of using an oven.



This Pit Boss model gives you a massive 700 square inches of cooking space, and $337 with free two day shipping is an absolute steal. Just remember to invite me over the first time you use it to smoke a brisket.

You can serve up professional-looking fajitas at home with this Lodge serving pan, now down to an all-time low $13, which is less than you’d spend on a half pound of chicken fajitas at your nearest Mexican joint.

You wouldn’t want to cook directly in this pan, but you can throw it in the oven or on the stove to heat up, then add your fajitas later for serving. It also includes a wooden base and a chili pepper handle mitt. Meat not included, sadly.

You might have a bathroom scale at home that works just fine for weighing luggage when you’re leaving town, but this hanging scale is small enough to take with you, so you can make sure you won’t get dinged for all of those heavy souvenirs on your return trip. All it has to do is save you from an overweight baggage fee once, and it will have paid for itself several times over.

ThermoWorks ThermoPop | $20 | ThermoWorks | Must buy two or more

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a very rare deal on it today when you buy two or more. Just add at least two to your cart, and you’ll get them for $20 each, down from its usual $34. These make tremendous gifts, so stock up now, and stuff them in some stockings in a few months.

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Everything in this one-day Romwe dress and top sale on Amazon is $17 or less, and several options are under $10, so why wouldn’t you load up your cart? Like all Gold Box deals, these prices go away at the end of the day.



I know it’s officially fall now, but as far as I’m concerned, every season can be cooler season. Two great options from Coleman are ridiculously cheap at Walmart right now, drinks not included.

It’s time for another incredibly exciting sale on socks! This weekend, Amazon’s discounting a bunch of premium Carhartt socks for men and women. They’re mostly marketed as “work” socks, but they’d be great for hiking, or just wearing around the house as the weather cools down.

Nothing will connect you to the water quite like fishing from a kayak. Lifetime’s Tamarack Angler is designed specifically for this purpose, and Walmart has the tan one marked down to $230 right now, or about $80 less than Amazon. You won’t have to tell any fish tales about how great a deal you got.

Waterpik is an easier (and they would argue more effective) way to “floss” between your teeth, and Amazon is once again offering the popular Aquarius model for $50, after clipping the $10 coupon. Your teeth will thank you, and so will your wallet.

Our readers listed these Crabby Wallets as one of their favorite front pocket wallets, and today, you can save $5 off a whole bunch of different colors and materials (click here for elastic models, and here for canvas) when you clip the on-page coupon. These wallets can hold up to 10 cards, include a ring for your keys, and are crazy thin. And at $10, they’re so cheap, you’ll have a lot of money left over to put in them.



But you don’t have to take my word for it, here’s what our readers said about them:



The Crabby Wallet — My Kickstarter version lasted over a year, on my 2nd one now. Small, holds everything I need, only $15. I use a canvas one, but there are more professional versions available. - huzzahcoffee

I vote for Crabby Wallet also. I helped support the kickstarter myself, and have been using my version 1 ever since. I actually just bought two more for myself because they have the new leather and canvas options now too. Very thin, and holds everything. - itsraydizzle

Consider, if you will, the headlamp. I’m willing to bet that you’re picturing an elastic strap with a big lump on the front containing the light and the battery. That is, after all, how most of them are designed. But BioLite has a different idea.

The makers of that incredible camp stove that charges your phone are back with the HeadLamp, a blindingly bright wearable light that puts the battery behind your head, and uses modern LEDs to create a lamp up front that’s thin, comfortable, and extremely bright.

The light itself toggles between modes with the press of a button on the top of the assembly (the button is a little hard to find and press by touch, my one real complaint about the HeadLamp), and you get the option of a wide or focused beam in multiple intensities, a strobe light, and a red lamp for when you don’t want to wake up a tent mate, or mess up your eyes before a stargazing session. And despite the light enclosure’s thin design, you can also swivel the lamp downward at multiple angles to fit your needs.

The battery on the back is connected to the light by a thin cable, most of which runs inside HeadLamp’s extremely comfortable headband. This is a modern, USB-rechargeable gadget—no bulky AAs to be found—and can run for a whopping 40 hours at minimum brightness, or 3.5 at full blast. And trust me, at 330 lumens, it’s bright.

There are no smartphone-connected features, RGB LEDs, or, like, Alexa support here, which is probably a good thing. While HeadLamp takes cues from modern electronics, it’s still just a head lamp at the end of the day, albeit a very nice and thoughtfully designed one. I wore one around at the Outpost trade show earlier this month, and everyone who saw it was jealous.

You can preorder it starting today on Kickstarter for $49, ($13 off MSRP, apparently), and backers will also receive an exclusive light-diffusing carrying case that turns the HeadLamp into a hanging lantern for your tent. BioLite is promising delivery in time for the holidays, and they have a good track record.

You can always save big at REI Outlet, it’s basically REI’s clearance page, but now you can take an extra 15% off your entire order with code OUTSEPT18. Some very notable items are included too, like Marmot’s Precip and Minimalist, both of which landed top spots in last week’s co-op for Best Rain Coats, while Smartwool is our reader’s favorite everyday men’s sock maker.

Other deals include outerwear, leggings, flannels, camping gear, and more from your brands like Patagonia, the North Face, and Arc’teryx to name a few. You should never need a reason to get outside, but this extra savings will make it that much easier.

Surprise, surprise, Amazon’s running a big Kindle ebook sale on a Sunday. This week, the theme is mysteries and thrillers, so go download some novels for just a few bucks each. A few of the most popular options are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.

Sorting through the deluge of (mostly mediocre) online recipes can be a slog, so it’s worth taking a look at this Kindle cookbook sale. All 140+ included books are marked down to $5 or less, including books from celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay, and practical options like Instant Pot cookbooks. A few of our picks are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.

If you need to pass the time until Red Dead Redemption 2 comes out, or you just want to refresh your memory of John Marston’s story before diving into the prequel, the GOTY edition of Red Dead Redemption is just $15 from Amazon.

It’ll run on your Xbox One via backwards compatibility, and in fact, it runs better there than it did on Xbox 360, though the horse testicles don’t respond to temperature in this one; it was beyond the engineering limits of the time.

This one-day Amazon blowout is full of games that you can play out in the yard while the weather still allows, or indoors all winter long. Ping pong, ladders, corn hole, and pop-a-shot basketball are all represented, and that’s just for starters.



If you’ve bought a Pro Controller to go with your Switch (and you should!), this dock can charge your gamepad and a set of Joy-Con at the same time. Get it for just $10 today, an all-time low.

If you’ve got the room for it, table tennis is by far the best indoor household game, and this space saving model from EastPoint is just $90 today at Walmart. When you’re not using it, the whole thing can fold up to take up less floor space.

This month’s Humble Monthly already featured Overwatch as the early-unlock game, which is pretty damn good, but if you’re still on the fence, they just added Dungeons 3 and Hidden Folks as well. For just $12, you’ll get instant access to all three games, plus more mystery games when the month unlocks in early October. And of course, every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

If you somehow don’t own Overwatch yet, the Legendary edition is back down to $30 on PS4 and Xbox One, matching an all-time low.

The Legendary package includes 10 extra skins for the game, plus bonus Overwatch-themed content for Blizzard’s other games as well. But don’t worry about all of that; the underlying game is a must-own even without any extras.

PC gamers, your best bet is to sign up for Humble Monthly, which will get you Overwatch for just $12.

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45, and that’s just for starters. Check out the image caption above for all the deals.

There are people who occasionally pull out a copy of Catan or Scrabble for a game night, and then there are people who spend a couple hundred bucks on Gloomhaven, or play through the roguelike Pandemic Legacy with the same group for months on end. This board game table is for them.

The 2nd Breakfast board game table is up for preorder on Kickstarter, and even with the earlybird discount, it costs $500. That’s an investment (though actually fairly cheap, as gaming tables go)! But if board games are a major hobby of yours, it’s totally worth it. Each table includes the following:

Removable playfield

Eight USB charging ports

Clear acrylic cover



Two A outlets



Reversible leaves



Four trays



Two double cup holders



Two single cup holders



When you aren’t playing, the leaves cover up the play surface, transforming the table into a regular looking dining room table without any garish, gaming-centric design details.

I think it’s safe to say that game night will be at your place in perpetuity once this arrives.

