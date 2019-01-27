Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Unlocked Nokia Phones, a Biofreeze Gold Box, metal network switches, and a haunted teddy bear lead off the Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If your current rig is on its last legs, or if you just want a relatively affordable way to get into PC gaming, Best Buy via eBay is selling a pretty powerful gaming rig for just $700. This HP tower offers a Radeon RX 580, 16GB of RAM, and a combination 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD.

Advertisement

This HP gaming PC is more than capable of handling most mainstream PC games, like Overwatch and Fortnite.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: TaoTronics’ latest noise canceling over-ears are down to just $40 today with promo code 2SI6REVL when you also clip the coupon on the page.



Advertisement

The ANC won’t match Sony or Bose, but it’ll definitely do well, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’ll last 30 hours on a single charge, are extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Surprise! Nokia makes great mid-range, budget smartphones. Though not as powerful or as tech-filled as some of the latest iPhone, Google and Samsung offerings, this Nokia 8 is good enough for most people and a good starter model for your teen.



Advertisement

This $200 is $50 less than what’s currently on Amazon. Better still, it’s unlocked so no contract to worry about. Heads up: This smartphone is compatible with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, but are not compatible with CDMA carriers such as Verizon and Sprint.

Photo: Amazon

Apple’s long-rumored wireless charging case for AirPods still doesn’t exist, but in the meantime, this gadget adds wireless charging to your existing case. Unfortunately, this is a case for your case, not a replacement case for your AirPods themselves, so it’ll take up some extra room in your pocket, so you’ll need to do your own calculus over whether wireless charging is worth it.



Normally priced at $20, it’s down to $15 today on Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The original Boogie Board LCD writing tablet has been hugely popular with our readers, and today, the larger Boogie Board Sync is on sale for $70 today, the best price we’ve seen in months.



Unlike the original, which has no ability to save or sync your drawings, this one can do both, with enough internal memory to store over 1000 images, and Bluetooth to connect to your phone or computer.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sometimes the number of built-in LAN ports in your sexy, modern router isn’t enough. Luckily there’s a cheap solution: Networking switches.



Advertisement

This $15 TP-Link 5-Port model is the cheapest we’ve ever seen on Amazon and about $5 less than average going rate. But the $18 Netgear 8-Port model is an even better deal. That’s a extra port per dollar. That’s a steal.

It’s also quite rare that ones with metal housing can be so cheap. So save yourself a future headache and invest on either of these models. You won’t regret it.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Buying a discounted gift card is basically getting free money. And right now, Daily Steals is lowering the price on Google Play and App Store & iTunes Gift Cards.



Advertisement

Depending on the value of the gift card, you’ll save between $2-10. Of course, these cards aren’t just for buying apps or music anymore, you can purchase digital movies and pay for your streaming or cloud storage subscriptions too.

I, for one, buy one of these every time a sale goes on. And then I wait until an app or a movie I like is on sale (which is frequent with digital media) and I stack my savings that way.

Update: This deal is working again!



Some day, in my wildest dreams, every electronic thing will just use a USB-C connector. But until this far-off fantasy becomes reality, us Mac owners will need hubs like this one, featuring three USB ports, ethernet, HDMI, and a power passthrough port. Use promo code KINJAJWB to get all three colors for $33.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Amazon has the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 camera for $100, if you choose the Ruby Red or the Aqua Blue flavor.



Advertisement

If you’re not familiar, Instax cameras are Fujifilm’s cute, Polaroid throwbacks that quickly became a mainstay in corporate parties. (Your niece and/or aunt probably got one for Christmas.)

This particular model is Gizmodo’s favorite overall.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It doesn’t seem to have gotten much attention, but the Fire TV Recast is quietly one of the most interesting gadgets Amazon’s come out with in a long time, and it’s back on sale today for up to $50 off.



Advertisement

This isn’t a streaming dongle that you plug into your TV like the rest of the Fire TV lineup. Instead, you plug any HDTV antenna into the Recast DVR, which in turn streams live and recorded shows to your Fire TV, your Amazon Echo Show, your Fire Tablet, or any iOS or Android device, no matter where you are in the world. That means you could possibly hide your antenna in a closet, instead of keeping it out on display in your living room. Or you could set one up at your parents’ house to stream local news and sports that you can’t get where you live. And unlike some other devices that perform a similar function, the Recast doesn’t have any monthly or annual fees.

Both the two-tuner 500GB and four-tuner 1TB models are on sale, but considering that we’re really only talking about a handful of worthwhile channels here (CBS, ABC, NBC, and Fox are the big ones), the cheaper model is probably all you need.

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Advertisement

Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While USB-A to USB-C cables can’t take advantage of Power Delivery charging speeds, it’s still a good idea to keep a few handy for charging USB-C-powered phones, tablets, and other devices from regular old USB chargers, even if they’re slower.



Advertisement

Today at Amazon, you can grab a pair of 6' nylon-braided cables from Anker for just $8, down from the usual $10, with an extra 5% off when you clip the coupon. They even have a lifetime warranty if anything goes sideways.

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $20 today. Just use promo code ANKER3263 at checkout.

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, you can never have too much storage. And this is a lot of storage (400GB!) for a surprisingly little money ($130).

Advertisement

This 400GB card from SanDisk is down to its best price ever right now, or about $20 less than usual. For Switch owners who have ballooning digital libraries, this is a must buy.

Photo: Amazon

Aukey’s teeny-tiny car charger is the third-best-selling product in Kinja Deals history, and now, it comes in aluminum. Does that really matter on a car charger that you can barely see? Probably not. But at only $7 (with promo code AUKEYC02), who cares?



Even with this tiny form factor, it puts out 2.4A on both ports simultaneously, so your phones and other gadgets can charge even if they’re playing music or being used for GPS. And even if you have a car charger that you already like, you should get another one just for your luggage.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But today’s 10% sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.

Advertisement

10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code FLASH at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Deez nuts...are 20% off via coupon at Amazon right now. Save on cans of Planters for your upcoming Super Bowl soirees, keep a jar at your desk for midday snacking purposes, put a few in your bag for when you’re feeling hangry — generally, just go nuts.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

As much as your dog prefers to smell like butt, he’s probably overdue for a bath. In fact, he’s probably been due for a long time now. But if you live in an apartment and don’t have easy access to a hose, a regular shower or sink isn’t really the right tool for the job. At least not without the Waterpik Pet Wand.



Advertisement

The Pet Wand attaches to any standard sink faucet, shower, or garden hose (though it’s probably overkill if you have one of those), and transforms it into a professional pet washing tool. Its WaterComb spray mode delivers high pressure (this is a Waterpik, after all) streams of water to penetrate fur, but with a flick of the thumb wheel, you can switch to a narrower spray for sensitive areas.

If your dog doesn’t like baths, this won’t do anything to prevent that devastating look of betrayal he gives you, but at least it’ll help bath time end sooner.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Adjustable height pet bowls are great for larger dogs or older dogs who don’t bend down as well as they used to, and this attractive, ladder-style model starts at just $28 today with promo code KJPETFEED, a small price to pay for your good dog.

Advertisement

That code will take $5 off both the small and large model, in either white or cloud blue, so no need to sit or stay, just take a walk over to Daily Steals to fetch it while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Shark clearly wants to take a bite out of Dyson with its aggressive move into the cordless vacuum space, and now you can get the X40 stick vac for just $191. That’s not as cheap as we saw around the holidays, when it got as low as $150, but it’s still over $100 less than its launch price.



Advertisement

The X40 can run for up to 40 minutes on a charge (double what you’d get from a Dyson V6, the only Dyson that’s in the same ballpark in terms of price), or up to 30 minutes when using the powered head, which includes two separate brush rolls for grabbing small dust and larger debris. And yes, it also transforms into a hand vac for cleaning furniture, car seats, window blinds, and other hard-to-clean places.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Now that plastic straws are evil, you can replace them with these metal ones, now just $8 for a pack of eight after you clip the $1 coupon. I use these at home, but you could definitely keep one in your purse or bag to use when you’re out and about as well.



Advertisement

The set also comes with a couple of pipe cleaners to help you clean the inside, but for what it’s worth, I’ve just run mine through the dishwasher for years, and I’m not dead!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

GrowlerWerks’ uKeg keeps your favorite craft beer perfectly carbonated (with the help of CO2 cartridges), pressurizes it so you can pour from an integrated tap, and even lets you swap out the tap handle if you get your hands on one from a local brewery. Basically, it’s the perfect gift for any beer lover. And even when it’s not holding beer, it’ll look like a prop from a steampunk movie sitting on your kitchen shelf, which might just be its best feature.



Advertisement

For a limited time, the 128 oz. model is down to $160 on Amazon, down from its usual $199. That’s about $40 you’ll have left over to spend on beer to put in it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Don’t let the weather (or your wallet) scare you off of spending time outdoors; REI Outlet just kicked off a temporary markdown sale through 2/4, with discounts of up to 70% on thousands of name brand items. Clothes, outerwear, tents, sleeping bags, and other accessories are included, and popular brands like Arc’teryx, Smartwool, Columbia, and the North Face have their own sections of the sale.

Advertisement

There are a lot of deals to sort through, but here’s some gear we’ve previous recommended that’s included in the sale. As you’d expect, sizes and colors are limited, so be sure to check out the full sale page, where you can sort by size and gender to see what’s available.

The North Face Flight RKT Running Shorts (Women) | Great for trail running

Arc’teryx Beta Raincoat (Women) | Our readers’ favorite raincoat

Marmot Minimalist Raincoat (Men and Women) | We love the hood brim

Smartwool Socks | Reader favorites

Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Jacket (Men and Women) | Legendary, and also a reader favorite

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve resolved to build muscle in the new year, Amazon’s one-day protein shake-focused Gold Box help. There’s over a dozen of flavors, formulations, and sizes available, from brands like Muscle Milk, Evolve, and Cytosport.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s offering big discounts on highly rated Biofreeze pain relief products, starting at $9.



Advertisement

Biofreeze can be applied directly to the skin to relieve muscle pain, arthritis, and other forms of soreness. If you’ve been working out a lot, this could be the ticket to a painless recovery.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re still sticking to your get-fit New Years resolutions at this point in January, you deserve a medal. Or, just treat yourself to some new sneakers and/or activewear from Reebok. Right now, the sports-minded retailer is taking up to 70% off men’s and women’s sale styles that are on their way out of season, but chances are, you’ll make good use of them for months and months to come.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Ultimate boho brand Free People’s effortlessly cool, vintage-y styles don’t come without some heavy lifting on the part of your wallet. But today, flower children should head over to Nordstrom Rack, where Free People clothing and lingerie are marked way down. Move quickly, since free spirits will likely buy up this stock faster than you can say, Coachella weekend 1 passes with car camping included.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new year means it’s a good time time to upgrade your watches, bags, and other accessories, and Fossil, a brand that’s had your back since practically the Jurassic Period, is coming through with a deal you’ll dig. Take an extra 25% off the retailer’s clearance items for men and women with promo code BRRR25, and score a set of deeply discounted styles that will never go extinct, trend-wise.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

No guy’s closet is complete without a handful of good polo shirts, and Original Penguin has dozens of styles to fit any mood. Normally priced at $55-$69, the whole lot of them have been marked down to $20 for a limited time, with free shipping if you log into a free account. Over 50 different styles are included, so get some for every season.



Photo: Amazon

In today’s edition of “Silly Things That Are Actually Kind of Useful,” we have a $10 beanie with tiny Bluetooth headphones built right in (with promo code OGRX4DEI). I’m sure the sound quality isn’t amazing, but it should be adequate for listening to podcasts, or even some summery songs to make you feel less cold and miserable over the next few months.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This high quality of Kate Spade’s classic purses make them worth their standard high prices, but if you hurry, today you can snag two iconic styles for half off their usual cost. Use promo code PERFECT to get the Jackson Street Hayley, available in four colors, for just $129 and/or the Jackson Street Small Octavia, available in three, colors, for $149. This promotion will run as long as supplies last, which probably won’t be for long, so hurry if you want to have a chance of bag two half-price handbags.



Image: United By Blue

Ultra sustainable brand United By Blue has unleashed their bi-annual end-of-season sale unto the world, and it’s just as good for the environment as it is for your wallet. Through February 3, take up to 40% off United By Blue’s entire site — including their super warm bison-insulated outerwear, just in time for a major cold snap — and score free shipping, too. But that’s not all you’ll get; for every product sold during this sale, United By Blue will remove a pound of trash from oceans and waterways around the world. It’s a deal that will do you and the Earth some good.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If it’s your dream to get some solid shut-eye for once in your life, why not give melatonin gummies a try? You can get these strawberry-flavored ones by Solimo for just $8 today, not to mention, they’re gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. That’s 60 nights of tossing and turning that you just saved yourself.



If you need some more melatonin, you can get 100 10mg tablets (sadly, not gummies) from Natrol for $7 (with Subscribe & Save) as well, an all-time low. It’s an Add-On item though, so you’ll need to add it to a larger order.

We recently tested out Natrol’s gummies on The Inventory, and we’re yawning just thinking about it.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Murad is certainly a trusted skincare brand, and its products usually don’t come cheap. But this week at Sephora, you can score many items from Murad in mini form; three different Murad kits are marked down to pretty astounding prices.

Advertisement

The $29 Bright Beginning 30 Day Discovery Kit contains a travel-size version of cult-favorite Rapid Age Spot and Lightening Serum, along with three other products that promise to brighten up and even out skin tone, while the $41 Active Retinol Renewal Kit is chock full of powerful fine-line reducing retinol products. Finally, at $35, the Dr.’s Picks for Radiant Skin offers up a retinol, along with an exfoliant, moisturizer, and an SPF. So choose the kit that will bring out your best skin for a very low price now, since unfortunately, this deal won’t be quite as long-lasting these products’ results.

Photo: Amazon

if you want to keep track of your new year’s weight loss resolutions, Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today for just $31, no promo code required.

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at this price.

Photo: Sunday Scaries

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 15% for the always-stressful holiday season with promo code kinja15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Amazon’s running a big sale on Kindle ebooks, today only. This time around, you get your choice of over two dozen history books. Prices start at $2 and go all the way up to $4, so breathe some new life into your digital library.

Photo: Amazon

Ralph McQuarrie is as responsible as George Lucas or anyone else for the Star Wars aesthetic, and this stunning, 800 page collection of his original artwork is the ultimate prize for any true Star Wars fan.

