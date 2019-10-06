Sunday's Best Deals: New Balance Sneakers, AmazonBasics Kettlebells, Scrub Brushes, and More

A bunch of discounted AmazonBasics kettlebells, a Men’s and Women’s New Balance Flash Sale, and a Joseph Joseph BladeBrush lead off Sunday’s best deals.

Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8

Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader, Black White Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re not looking for the latest model of a Kindle or Fire Tablet, you can happily settle for a few refurbs. Right now, you can get a refurb 2017 Amazon Fire HD 8 for $40 and a 2016 refurb Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader in black or white for $60.

If you try to spend every weekend outdoors doing something active, you probably have a pretty exciting life. Why not record some of your crazy adventures with your friends? Right now, you can get two AKASO cameras on sale during today’s Gold Box.



The AKASO EK7000 Sports Action Camera is only $43, while the AKASCO V50 Pro Native Action Camera is $90. Both cameras are waterproof, record in 4K Ultra HD, and can connect to WiFi.

3rd Gen Echo Dot Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re used to only getting factory reconditioned and refurb items from Woot, here’s something new. To kick off their Amazon Devices Week, you can now get a new 3rd generation Echo Dot for just $25. This offer is exclusive to Amazon Prime members and you’ll need to log into your Prime account to place an order.



With the exception of the always-on screen (cool, but a battery killer) and the compass (useless, if we’re being honest), the new Apple Watch Series 5 is basically just the Apple Watch Series 4. They even have the same processor.



Which is why you should take advantage of the remaining Series 4 stock while it’s on sale, before they all sell out. Right now, Amazon has a 44mm cellular model marked down by $129, and a GPS-only model marked down by $79, both all-time lows. Different colors and configurations are on sale as well, but these are the largest discounts we saw.

Nano-Shield Webcam Cover Photo : Amazon

We’ve got an easy way to keep your privacy, from hackers or that pesky FBI Agent you’re convinced is watching you. Get a three-pack of Nano-Shield Webcam Covers for only $5 on Amazon. The covers can fit on smartphones, iPads, laptops, and more. It won’t damage your device and the cover can even lock in place.



Customer Day Sale Photo : Overstock

Don’t you just love anniversary sales? To celebrate 20 years, Overstock is thanking its customers with Customer Day. Starting today and lasting for the next 36 hours, you’ll find the biggest deals on Overstock’s website. During this sale, you’ll find some of the best prices offered by Overstock on furniture and home goods. Don’t miss out!



You can expect to see an assortment of options during Overstock’s Customer Day Sale. These are some of the highlights:

Extra 25 percent off sitewide

Free shipping on all orders more than $45 in 48 states

Free 2-day delivery on thousands of items

Double rewards points for all Club O



Club O Members get free returns for in-store credit

Patio Furniture starting at $99

Rugs

Living Room Chairs

Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Cleaner Brush Photo : Amazon

Is there anything nastier than grabbing a fork from your drying rack and realizing there is still caked on food? If you look closely, you might not even be able to tell what food it is and you’ll want to just toss the fork altogether. Don’t do that. Get a Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Cleaner Brush while it’s only $6 on Amazon when you clip $.60 coupon.



Up to 15% off Select Garage Openers Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Why get out of your car to open your garage door when it can be as easy as pressing a button? If you don’t already have a garage opener or your current one has seen better days, you’re in luck. Today only, you can get up to 15% off Select Garage Openers at Home Depot.



Save $10 When You Buy 3 Household Items or More Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Here’s that reminder you needed: you’re almost out of paper towels. Or laundry detergent. Or both. If you’re running low on a few necessary household items, you’re in luck, Amazon has a good deal today. You will save $10 when you buy 3 Household Items or More.



MARS Chocolate Favorites Halloween Variety Mix Bag Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Unsubscribe from me right now if you don’t want Halloween deals for the next 31 days. If you’re smart, you’ll stick around. Right now, you can get a 400-count bag of MARS Chocolate Favorites Halloween Variety Mix Bag for only $23 on Amazon when you clip the $1 coupon. It includes Twix, M&M’s, 3 Musketeers, Snickers, and Milky Way.



If you’re in charge of buying candy for your group of friends or family, do yourself a favor and order a couple of bags. When you order five or more, you’ll get an extra $5 off your total.

And if chocolate isn’t your favorite Halloween candy, you can get a 200-count assortment of Skittles, Starburst, and Hubba Bubba for $12.

Save Up to $500 During the Fall Sale Photo : Burrow

Here’s a deal you can get comfortable with: sofa-in-a-box purveyors at Burrow at offering up to $500 in savings on their easy-to-assemble seats, pillows, and throws now that it is officially fal. The more you spend, the more you save (as these things usually go). Here’s how it works:



10% off up to $1,499 (or sitewide) with FALL10



$200 off $1,500+ with FALL200



$250 off $1,800+ with FALL250



$300 off $2,200+ with FALL300



$400 off $2,600+ with FALL400



$500 off $3,000+ with FALL300



If you need a small-ish purchase to reach a higher tier of the sale, check out Burrow’s brand new Sleep Kit, which turns their couch into a bed that couch crashers will actually want to sleep on. Or, you could just upgrade your couch of choice to leather. To each their own.

If you need to sit down for a minute and take that in, we get it. Just don’t take too long; this offer is only valid through October 20.

2 Pounds of Wild Alaskan Salmon + Four 6 oz. Top Sirloin Steaks With First Delivery Photo : Butcher Box

It’s not as flashy as some of Butcher Box’s lifetime offers, which add extra meat to every box as long as you’re a customer, but their latest deal gets you a ton of extras in your first delivery.



If you sign up for a new membership right now, your first box will include two pounds of wild Alaskan salmon fillets, and four 6 oz. top sirloin steaks, in addition to whatever else would have been in the box anyway. That’s several nights’ worth of free meals...or one epic surf & turf party.

Your bonus comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

AmazonBasics Enamel Cast Iron Kettlebell Photo : Amazon

Who needs to go to the gym to have a good work out? You can get fit from the privacy of your own home. Right now, a bunch of AmazonBasics Kettlebells are on sale. Test your strength with 15 pounds, 20 pounds, 25 pounds, and 35 pounds.



40-50% Off Men’s Women’s Kid’s Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

The heatwave seems to finally be over and do you know what that means? We can wear sweaters without sweating. Thank god. And just in time, too! J. Crew Factory has 40-50% off Men’s, Women’s, and Kid’s Sweaters. And if you’re a J. Crew Factory cardmember, you can get an extra 15% off your purchase with the promo code TOOGOOD.



Men’s Women’s Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re on the market for a new pair of sneakers, now is your time to sprint and grab your credit card. You can order a pair of shoes from Joe’s New Balance Outlet for under $40. Choose from 41 men’s shoes and 37 women’s shoes during this Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale.



David Archy sells some of the most popular underwear and clothing basics on Amazon, and two popular styles are on sale, including cuts of underwear in various materials, like breathable bamboo rayon, and ultra-soft micro modal. This isn’t a brand you see in stores, but I’ve bought several of their products on Amazon through the years, and they’ve all been excellent.



If you only get one thing, get this four-pack of bamboo-rayon boxer briefs for $25. Your privates will thank you. The prices may vary between $22 and $29 depending on the size and color for the rayon boxers, but for the micro boxers, it looks like everything is priced around $25.

Kindle History Books Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Reading history books isn’t just something that you do when you’re in high school. Reeducate yourself during the Kindle History Books Sale on Amazon. Prices start at just $1 and the books are about a wide variety of topics, like Apollo 13, the Bush family, and more.



Harry Potter 8-Film Collection 4K Photo : Warner Bros. Pictures

Ever since Freeform (A.K.A. ABC Family) got rid of their Harry Potter Weekends, life has held little meeting. Too much? Well, if your Harry Potter DVDs are too scratched up to play anymore, or you never got around to buying them, you’re in luck. You can get the entire Harry Potter 8-Film Collection in 4K UHD for only $50 on Vudu.



As mentioned in our other Hudu 4K movie deal this week, this deal is compatible with Movies Anywhere. So, you can link to your iTunes, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft accounts, and download your purchased films through the service of your choice.

4K UHD Movie Flash Sale Graphic : Shep McAllister

By now, you probably own a 4K TV. But the vast majority of the things you watch on it are not 4K. It’s time to change that.



For a limited time, Vudu’s running a sale on 22 popular films (priced at $7-$8 each), including recent releases like Detective Pikachu and Shazam, and must-owns like The Dark Knight, The Notebook, and The Lord of the Rings. When you make your purchase, just be sure to select the UHD option to get the full 4K and Dolby Atmos experience.

Best of all, all of the films are compatible with Movies Anywhere, so you can link your iTunes, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft accounts, and download your purchased films through the service of your choice.

Advertisement

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games is one of the service’s most enticing offerings in quite some time. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Call of Duty WWII, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

GAMING





20-Pound Iron Kettle Bell Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Crush your next at-home workout with this Yes4All 20-Pound Kettle Bell. Kettle bells can be used for a variety of full-body work outs. You can get it for only $23 on Amazon when you clip 10% coupon.

Topo Designs Light Pack Backpack Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Who doesn’t need a new backpack? If you’re always on the lookout for a good bag, we’ve got a deal for you. Right now, the Topo Designs Light Pack Backpack is marked down to $20 at Urban Outfitters. That’s $40 off! It looks like the discount applies to all four colors sold at UO: black, red multi, green multi, and clay + black.



Advertisement

We’re in peak field jacket season, which normally means peak field jacket pricing season. But lo and behold, Proof’s excellent version of the versatile and utilitarian piece of outwear is over $50 off at Huckberry right now.



Inspired by the U.S. military’s M65 field jacket (which Proof calls the most famous field coat in history), the Proof Field Jacket features a water-resistant outer shell (that thankfully looks nothing like a raincoat), midweight insulation, a zip-away storm hood, and two oversized front pockets that are positioned lower than those on most field jackets.

Get it for $123 in two different colors, down from $175, with free shipping and returns.

25% Off Sitewide Photo : Crocs

We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to this 25% Off Sitewide Sale, no promo code required. In case you haven’t noticed, Crocs also makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.

SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Pan Organizer Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you just stack your pans on top of each other in your cabinet and call it a day? That is if you even bother taking the pan off of your stove. It is time to get your life in order and reorganize your kitchen situation. You can get a SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Pan Organizer for only $14 on Amazon.



Snappy Popcorn Supplies, Colored Coconut Oil Graphic : Shep McAllister

Want to know a secret? If you want popcorn that tastes like it came from a movie theater, you want to cook it in coconut oil. Not butter (you add that later), not vegetable oil...coconut oil.



This jar is designed specifically for popcorn (mostly by virtue of being colored yellow), and it’s on sale for just $8 today, or about $2 less than usual. If you use Subscribe & Save, you can get it for even cheaper.

Don’t forget the popcorn!

If you’re traveling out of the country with your family, you’re going to need a safe place to store everyone’s passports. You’re going to want to get a Travel Wallet & Family Passport Holder while it is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen it. You can clip the $1 coupon on the page and use the promo code YSBUQZ43 to get this for $14.



The wallet can hold up to six passports, tickets, four to 10 cards, cash, and travel documents. You don’t have to worry about anyone stealing your information, as the wallet has built-in RFID-blocking to safeguard your personal information.

Lifesmart Deen Brothers Series 15" Blue Kamado Ceramic Grill Photo : Walmart

Ceramic kamado grills—in the style of the big green egg—offer incredible temperature regulation and consistency, making them great for smoking meats all day long with minimal fuss.



This 15" grill from Lifesmart is small. Cute, even. But if its 117 square inches of cooking surface are enough for your needs, it’s a steal at $200. As our resident pit master Corey put it, “Could definitely fit a brisket or pork butt on there. No ribs though.”

Personally, I think this would be a great grilling option for apartment dwellers who only have access to a small balcony, and not a big yard. You’ll have the best brisket in the complex, just make sure you don’t run afoul of any fire codes.

TEKTON 2830 Everybit (TM) Precision Bit and Driver Kit Graphic : Shep McAllister

Tiny devices require tiny tools, and this $7 Tekton screwdriver set includes all of the itty-bitty bits you need to get into modern electronics. You can even store some of your most-used bits inside the handle, so you don’t have to go rummaging through the storage case every time you encounter a different type of screw.



Twelve South TimePorter Apple Watch Travel Charging Dock Graphic : Shep McAllister

Traveling with the Apple Watch is kind of a pain. The charging cable is awkward to pack up in a bag, and without a proper nightstand charging dock, it’s all too easy to knock your watch off the puck at night.



But the Twelve South TimePorter solves both of these problems at once, acting as both a cable manager and a nightstand holder in one. There’s also a dedicated space inside for Apple’s 5W USB adapter, and an extra watch strap or two, because why not? $40's $10 less than usual, and it might just be worth it if you’re on the road a lot.

It is Halloween season! While the holiday is still a few weeks ago, it is time to start preparing. Whether you need decor for your home or your entire family needs costumes, Target has you covered. Right now, you can save $5 off of online orders of $30 or more, or $10 off of orders of $50 or more on Halloween decor and costumes. You’re going to buy all of this stuff for Halloween anyway, why not save $10?

The weather has been fairly temperamental during Second Summer. One day it is 90 degrees and then it is 60 the next. It is technically fall right now, but who knows when the heat waves will end. You can give yourself some options for the everchanging weather. Huckberry is having a Tee Clearance Sale, with t-shirts starting as low as $10. If the temps by you are finally cooling off, get a Wellen Hemp Crewneck for a little over $20 off.

ExOfficio 3-Pack Boxer Briefs Graphic : Shep McAllister

ExOfficio boxer briefs are kind of legendary, around these parts. They’re some of our readers’ favorite underwear, and you guys have bought tens of thousands of pairs from our posts over the years. Here’s what our deal researcher Corey had to say about them:



These are completely comfortable in any situation I’ve thrown at them - desk-sitting, hiking, yard work, running, sleeping, sweaty activities, whatever. They are durable and stay “new” longer than other other undies I’ve worn. -Corey Foster

Normally priced at around $20 per pair, or $15 if you’re lucky, you can get three pairs for $20-$21 right now, if you can fit into smalls, larges, or XLs . You’ll just want to click Quantity: 3 on this page, and choose Charcoal as the color (the deal also applies to Black, in small only). Medium 3-packs are priced at $30, which is still an incredible deal, historically...just not as good as $20. If you can fit into these, you’d be crazy not to buy them right now.

LEGO Star Wars The Last Jedi Defense of Crait Graphic : Shep McAllister

The battle of Crait was one of the most visually striking scenes in Star Wars history, and while the matching LEGO set doesn’t feature any red salt plumes or anime-inspired fighting moves, it’s still a really cool kit, and at $50, it’s cheaper than ever.



That gets you a Ski Speeder, a command tower, and a rotating cannon, along with Poe Dameron, Admiral Ematt, a Resistance Trooper and two First Order Snowtroopers mini-figs. Just be sure to grab the deal before it turns into a force ghost.

Gloomhaven Graphic : Shep McAllister

I realize that you’re not used to paying $99 for a board game, but you should make an exception for Gloomhaven. It’s Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! It was also a finalist in our recent board game Co-Op on The Inventory. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.



The days of the game being consistently out of stock online seem to be over (knock on wood), but even so, $99 is a really solid price and $4 off what’s currently on Amazon, so if you’re in the market for a winter-long tabletop campaign, it’s time to pull the trigger.

$ 101 Gloomhaven From amazon 4489 purchased by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

The game includes permanent stickers that transform the board as you play, but you can grab this removable, vinyl sticker pack instead, if you want to replay.

It’s a zany action, a crazy contraption, the fun is catchin...it’s Mouse Trap (on sale)!

Okay, my apologies, but the only way to get that jingle out of your head now is to buy Mouse Trap for $9. Sorry, I don’t make the rules.

A Die Hard Christmas Graphic : Shep McAllister

I realize it’s early October, but this illustrated Die Hard Christmas book is a great read all year long, and at $11, it’s within about $1 of an all-time low price. Even if it lives in your Christmas decoration storage box for 11 months of the year, it could still be worth grabbing with this sale.



Samsung 65" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $1,598 | Amazon Walmart

Samsung 55" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $1,098 | Amazon Walmart

Samsung 49" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $898 | Amazon Walmart

Samsung 43" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $798 | Amazon Walmart

If you’re looking for a classy way to incorporate a TV into your living room, The Frame QLED Smart TV is the way to go and right now, the entire 2019 lineup is on sale thanks to today’s sale. These TVs show off works of art when you’re not watching TV.



These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed. Samsung also included a “no gap wall mount” to help it blend into your gallery wall. Better still, these are much more than just an accent piece, they’re actually terrific TVs.



They’re 4K UHD (2160P) with the vibrant colors you’d expect from a QLED Samsung set. Choose from a 65" set for $1,598 (also at Walmart,) 55" for $1,098 (also at Walmart,) 49" model for $898 (also at Walmart,) and a 43" model for less than $798 (also at Walmart.) These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on these particular 2019 sets. And

And if you just want a great Samsung TV without the art display feature, you have options here, and at Woot, too.

I know this thing is called a Camp Cup, but Miir’s popular drinking vessel will be your favorite mug whether you’re using it in the woods, at home, or in the office.



From our review on The Inventory:

The MiiR Camp Cup stays true to the classic form factor, while adding a generously-sized handle, snap-on sip-through lid, double wall vacuum insulation, and medical grade stainless steel construction that won’t sweat, burn you, or transfer flavor.

The handsome Red Speckled colorway is marked down to $19 on Amazon right now from the usual $30, and our exclusive 20KJDEAL promo code will save you an extra 20% at checkout. It’s a little early to start thinking this way, but at $15, this is right in stocking stuffer territory.

MiiR Reinvented The Camp Cup You might know MiiR for their bikes and bags, but they’re also one of our favorite drinking vessel… Read more

Magic Bullet Blender Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Don’t let the health nuts tell you that you can only make kale smoothies in your blender. If you want to make salsa and guacamole, you can do it in a Magic Bullet Blender. You can get an 11-piece small set for only $24 on Amazon when you clip the $6 coupon.



Summer has unofficially started, and so too has cold coffee season. And if you’re not making cold brew at home, you can use HyperChiller to turn hot coffee into iced coffee in under a minute.



HyperChiller is basically a stainless steel device that’s filled with water that you freeze. Take it out of the freezer, pour in your coffee, and the icy walls surrounding it on two sides will cool it down by 130 degrees in just 60 seconds, after which you pour it into your glass or travel mug, and enjoy without dilution.



Normally priced at $30, you can snag it for $25 today with promo code KJCHILLER. Cheers.

Rubbermaid Large FreshWorks Container Photo : Amazon

Usually, when there’s a deal on Rubbermaid’s top-selling FreshWorks containers, it’s on the 2-pack. But today, you can augment your collection with an individual large container for $8.



If you aren’t familiar with these things, each FreshWorks product includes a “crisp tray” which elevates your produce off the bottom of the container, giving moisture a place to drip, and air enough room to flow. The lids also include special filters that regulate the flow of oxygen and CO2 into and out of the containers, allowing your fruits and vegetables to stay fresher, longer.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, the best Spider-Man game of all time is down to a low $34. The Game of the Year edition includes all of the DLC, including additional missions and, more importantly, suits.



This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen. So swing by before this deal goes the way of Gwen Stacy, Uncle Ben, Tony Stark, etc.

Spider-Man: The Kotaku Review Insomniac Games’ new Spider-Man adventure on the PS4 is a fun comic book brawler with some good… Read more

Preorder Hori Mario Kart Racing Wheel Graphic : Shep McAllister

We’ve come a long way from those cheap plastic wheels that hold your Wiimotes and Joy-Con. Hori’s newest Nintendo-licensed Switch peripheral is a legit racing wheel and pedal set for Mario Kart and other racing games, and you can preorder yours now.



The wheel and pedals connect to your Switch (or Windows PC) over USB, and feature all of the buttons you’d get on a regular Switch controller. At a modest $70, don’t expect force feedback or gear shifters, but it should still provide as immersive an experience as you could ever want from Mario Kart. Preorders are live on Amazon now, with release slated for November 12.

https://www.amazon.com/Hori-Nintendo-Switch-Mario-Racing-Wheel/dp/B07YMFYRVQ/

Hori’s also releasing a Deluxe version for $150 with paddle shifters, dead zone adjustment, and adjustable wheel sensitivity, but it’s not yet clear if that model will be released in the U.S. For what it’s worth, you can order the Japanese version from Play Asia here.

Before another commenter yells at me “it isn’t even Halloween, enough Christmas stuff,” sorry friend. LEGO doesn’t care. Christmas shopping starts right now. The LEGO Stars Wars Advent Calendar is 280 pieces and includes 24 mini-figures, like Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, a Porg, and more. The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is 305 pieces and includes seven mini-figures (obviously that includes Ron, Harry, and Hermione).



Both calendars are a couple of bucks off today, so you’ll want to get them now before they jack up the price for Christmas.

Repel’s travel umbrella might not look like anything special, but with teflon coating to keep the rain off, and an array of nine fiberglass ribs (compared to six or eight aluminum on most umbrellas) to keep the wind from blowing it to bits, it’s truly built to last.



No wonder it’s our readers’ favorite umbrella.

We rarely see significant deals on this model, but it’s down under $20 on Amazon right now, which is only about $3.50 less than usual, but that’s still about as good a deal as you’re likely to get. Plus, promo code ADV10OFF will save you an extra 10% at checkout.

We’ve long been fans of Ghost Paper’s notebooks, which feature subtly embossed lines that you can actually feel as you write, and now you can save 20% on the company’s notebooks (including a new model!) with promo code KINJA1019.

From our Inventory write-up:

Ghost Paper uses texture, rather than ink, to create the alternating embossed and debossed lines on its pages. The effect is subtle, even invisible at certain angles, and straddles the line of offering tactile feedback without interrupting pen and pencil marks.

Since then, our readers have bought thousands of the company’s 96-page faux leather-bound notebook, which is back on sale for $20 with code KINJA1019 today. That code will also save you 20% on the brand new, 200-page spiral-bound version, which is actually cheaper despite having more than twice as many pages. The cover and binding aren’t as premium, but Ghost Paper sent me a few spiral bounds to check out, and the embossed lined paper is just as good, which is what really matters.

Anker makes night lights, and they don’t even have to be plugged into a wall. You just stick them anywhere, and they turn on when it’s a) dark enough and b) when they detect motion. This week on Amazon, you can get three of them for $12, down from the usual $15.



Just note that they run for up to a year on three AAA batteries each (not included), so you’ll want to pick up some rechargeables.

Up to 30% Off Select Candy Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Toilet paper, for reasons that should be obvious, is not a purchase you should skimp on. Could you find 24 large rolls of single ply for $19? Sure, of course. But this is Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare, and it’s softer, more absorbent, and can stand up to moisture far better than the cheap stuff.



Clip the coupon on the page to pinch 20% off the price of the 24-pack. When combined with Subscribe & Save, it’ll get flushed down to $19, within a few cents of the best price we’ve ever seen.

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save $90 on the powerful 30C model with promo code robovac30C, complete with smartphone and Alexa support.

