An Amazon shirt sale, robovacs, citronella candles, and Civilization VI discount lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Photo: Walmart

Walmart’s discounting a ton of Google Home products ahead of Prime Day. A standalone Mini will cost you $25, matching what we saw on Black Friday and the full-on Home will cost you about $70. The $250 Max price is one of the the best deals we’ve ever seen on it.



The best deal, however is the Google Home Hub with a free Smart Light Kit for just $79. That’s incredible, especially since the Home Hub is usually that price alone, but the smart light kit includes a $25 mini. It’s nuts.

Additionally, Woot is offering a Chromecast for $27 and a two-pack for $50. These second generation units function just like the latest non-4K Chromecasts... just not as smooth looking.

Photo: Amazon

If you somehow don’t already own all the smart speakers you could possibly need, both the Echo and Echo Dot are on sale for the best prices ever as part of Amazon’s lead-up to Prime Day.



The larger Echo is priced at $50 (except for the walnut finish, which is $70.) The smaller Dot is down to $25, within a dollar of the best deal we’ve ever seen. But don’t forget that you can get one for just $.99 with the purchase of an annual Audible subscription for $120 (down from $150).

The ultra-popular Nest Learning Thermostat is down to $190 today at Home Depot, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Add the Nest bundled with sensors and a Google Home Mini, to see the discount.



Here’s what your cart should look like:

The Nest thermostat purchased on Amazon, by itself, costs way more than this bundle. So pick yours up before this one disappears.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want a tablet to basically use as a portable TV (that’s basically what my iPad is at this point), a big screen is important, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal right now than Amazon’s Fire HD 10 for $100 today, a $50 discount.



It’s not as fast as an iPad, it doesn’t have as many apps as a standard Android tablet, but its 1920x1200 IPS display is fantastic at this price, and that’s what matters most. But if you just want to binge on Westworld while you cook dinner, it’s tough to beat an internet-connected 10” screen for this price.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The iconic Herschel Supply Co. Novel duffel bag packs an impressive 4+ star rating from almost 800 customer reviews. And with its has a waterproof zipper, shoe pocket, and removable strap pad, it would be perfect for a quick weekend trip.



Today on Amazon, this grey one (sorry...raven crosshatch) is just $50. The lowest price we’ve seen all year.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

My parents bought a Traeger grill a couple years ago, and holy crap it’s cool. You pour wood pellets (there a ton of different kinds) into the container on the left side of the grill, select the temperature you want, and the grill feeds the pellets into a heating element at whatever speed is necessary to maintain that exact temperature. The result is smokey deliciousness with the ease of using an oven.



The Renegade Pro model gives you 380 square inches of cooking space, and $490 is a whopping $260 less than usual. Just remember to invite me over the first time you use it to smoke a brisket.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, you can save $160 on the Roborock S5 robovac. This model offers a lot of stuff you’d want in a robovac, including app control, map saving, voice assistant support, and scheduling. But it can also mop, which is a rarity in robovacs.



While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself.

This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen. Just be warned, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. So pick one up before it disappears... or else that’ll really suck.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Pick up a Coleman Citronella Candle for just $3, today. These promise to shoo away bugs for 25 hours, and come in three scents: s’mores, campfire and pine. If you have plans to spend your summer outside, you’ll need this.



If you don’t want to use a money belt to protect your valuables when traveling (I get it, it’s a little dorky), Zero Grid’s neck wallet might be the next best thing. Made from ripstop nylon, it can hold your passports and multiple cards underneath your shirt, or attached to your belt, and it’s even RFID shielded to protect you from more modern forms of theft.



For a limited time, you can get it for $12 by using the promo code QKEVG5K3, complete with a bunch of bonus RFID-blocking card sleeves. That’s a steal...the good kind.

Amazon makes activewear now, and they really want you to give it a try with today’s sale.



Inside, you’ll find shorts, leggings, shirts, jackets, and more from Peak Velocity Amazon’s in-house apparel brands. A lot of the stuff is even available in multiple colors, once you click through to the individual product page, and some are also eligible for Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe system.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Amazon has numerous in-house fashion brands now and thanks to this Gold Box, you can take up to 40% off men’s shirts from all of their labels. Choose from regular t-shirts, button ups, polo shirts, and more with prices starting at just $14. Just remember that all of these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early. I’ve included a few picks below, but make sure to visit the main post to see all of the options.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The future is here, old man. And the future is a throwback to the past, old man. And this Champion fanny pack is down to $12. Look, if you don’t like fanny packs, fine. Some people like ‘em and some find them fun and fashionable.

Image: Amazon

Book lovers, Amazon Prime members can get $5 in eBook credit when they spend $20 on Kindle eBooks now through July 14. You can get this bonus through one or multiple transactions. You’ll receive your credit within four days after you complete it, but just a heads up, it expires 30 days after it is applied to your account.



Of course, there’s some limitations. This offer isn’t available for pre-orders, digital magazines, audiobooks (including Audible companions for your Kindle eBook purchase), or digital subscriptions, like Kindle Unlimited. But still, it’s a great opportunity to stock up on summer reads!

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy [Switch] | $20 | Amazon



Crash Bandicoot? On a Nintendo console? What is going on here? The remastered N. Sane trilogy is just $20 today on Switch. Even if you’ve played the originals, this is a really good remaster. Today’s deal is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular game.

Today, the physical copy of Civilization VI is down to $30 for the Nintendo Switch. The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and this is the best price we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.



CHA-LA HEAD CHA-LA! Dragon Ball FighterZ for the PS4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch is $25 right now. With an expandable roster and awesome anime-loyal design, it’s sure to please even the most rabid fan. This is a few bucks off the best price we’ve seen on this game.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this season, so they’re taking an extra 40% off sale. Use promo code BIGDEAL to take advantage of this designer deal before its gone for the summer.



WeMo smart switches are basically the atomic unit of home automation, and you can pick one up for just $18 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of Black Friday.



Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Track your dog’s whereabouts with this $40 Tractive 3G GPS tracker. This lightweight, waterproof device promises to give you “real-time location of your furry friend,” and it can be shared with your family and friends just in case your pal gets lost.



This $40 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on this model, but just note that it’s not a one-time purchase. Service plans start at $5/month, and if your pupper is especially rambunctious, that’s well worth the price.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s never a bad idea to have batteries on hand, and today, you can pick up a pack of 48 AAs from Energizer for just $15. That’s one powerful discount.



Photo: Anker

Anker makes surge protectors now, which is...incredibly logical. Their newest, largest model is down to $27 today, or about $8 less than usual. The PowerPort Power Strip includes 12 AC outlets and (naturally) three USB ports, plus a flat, swiveling plug that fits nicely behind your furniture. Surge protectors actually wear out over time, so if you haven’t replaced yours in awhile, this is a good opportunity.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Our desks have limited real estate and Twelve South’s PowerPic respects that and bundles the utility of a Qi charger with the the wholesome look of a picture frame. Right now, Amazon’s selling it for $53, about a dollar off the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



This particular charger can house a 5x7 image and outputs 10W to devices that support it. But just a heads up, this unit doesn’t come with a wall adapter. So you’ll need something to connect the cable to the wall.



If the PowerPic doesn’t float your boat, Amazon’s also discounting a few other Twelve South devices, including a $11 HiRise charging stand and $20 off a Bookarc for the MacBook.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you already have an SSD but are still looking to eek out a bit more speed from your computer, you’re in luck. Right now, Amazon is discounting two sets of HyperX RAM sticks, both at their lowest prices this year. Upgrade your laptop to 16GB of RAM or add 8GBs more RAM to a desktop for the lowest prices we’ve seen this year.



RAM enables you to multitask like a pro, letting you have more tabs open at once and can help open up large files more quickly.

Photo: Chelsea Stone

Dr. Dan’s CortiBalm isn’t just any old lip balm. No, it includes hydrocortisone, which makes all the difference in the world.



Here’s what Chelsea had to say about it on The Inventory:

What sets Dr. Dan’s CortiBalm apart from other lip balms is the fact that it contains 1% hydrocortisone — a pretty standard of dose of an anti-inflammatory topical steroid that’s in a lot of anti-itch creams that you can buy over the counter at the pharmacy — along with a hypoallergenic blend of beeswax, petroleum jelly, mineral oil. And that’s it. No other chemicals or potential irritants. Dr. Dan’s claims to be the only lip balm on the market that’s imbued with the medicinal gift that is hydrocortisone, and let me tell you, it makes a big difference when it comes to healing your lips in the long run, as opposed to just providing a temporary fix.

Today on Amazon, you can pick up three tubes for $14, which isn’t a huge discount from the usual $15-$16, but it’s the best price we’ve seen in a while.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bar none, Sport-Brella is the ultimate beach umbrella, and Amazon’s discounting the red and blue XL models to just $50 today, the best price we’ve seen since last year.



Unlike a regular umbrella, Sport-Brella leans backwards and attaches to the sand with stakes, creating a kind of semi-private cocoon with enough space for a couple of chairs and a cooler. Best of all, it sets up in about five minutes (once you know what you’re doing), and can provide a full day’s worth of privacy and sun protection.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Do not miss out on your chance to become a donut chef. With this non-stick pan—now on sale for $13—you can whip up a batch of 20 donuts at a time in the flavors of your choosing. Just be sure to buy yours before this deal gets eaten up.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking for a new LG TV and have a lot of cash in your wallet to spend, then a bunch of NanoCell TVs are on sale at Walmart. You can get the LG 49" Class 8 Series Ulta HD Smart Series NanoCell TV for $647 (which is $150 off). But if you’re looking for something a bit bigger, the 55" model is $747 and the Class 9 Series 55" model is $997.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nope, it’s not a mistake: This is a 1TB SSD for $110 and one of the cheapest we’ve ever seen on an SSD with that much space, especially from a name brand like SanDisk. If you still have a PC lying around with a spinning hard drive, do yourself a favor and pick this up, or turn it into a DIY external SSD on the cheap.



Photo: Amazon

Do you spend most of your summer sleeping under your top sheet, rather than using a blanket or comforter? It is just too hot to have something so thick on top of you. If you’ve wanted to try a weighted blanket, but thought it would be too hot to do so during the summer, you’re in luck. You can get a 48" x 72" ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket for only $44 on Amazon when you use the promo code 20KRHVTT. The 15-pound blanket is made with breathable cotton fabric and is filled with glass beads.



Photo: Sand Cloud

Summer is finally in full swing and you know what that means? You need a new towel. Lucky for you, you can get up to 40% off sitewide at Sand Cloud for Fourth of July. Not only can you get towels you can also get Sand Cloud’s famous Save the Fishes Water Bottle for $8 off. The popular Oceans towel is 25% off during this sale.



Photo: ThermoWorks

If you want to invest in your cooking, a good meat thermometer isn’t far behind a good knife in the hierarchy of important gear. And today, you can score a rare discount on the best thermometer out there. In fact, $59 is cheaper than the last open-box deal we saw on this thing.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over the Classic model:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, so pick up one in patriotic red or blue today.

Photo: Macy’s

Wedding season is officially upon us and that means you are about to drop a ton of money. If any of your friends or family members are getting married and they are registered at Macy’s, you better check their registry ASAP. You can get between 35-60% off select styles + free shipping on orders of $75 or more at Macy’s using the promo code FOURTH. If you don’t have to pay full price for that dinnerware set, why would you?



Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



You can get an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) of Biore UV Watery Essence for $16 on Amazon right now, or a regular sized bottle for $8. The larger bottle is a slightly better price per ounce, but they’re both solid deals compared to their normal price points. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Don’t let the Demogorgon get you! Stranger Things is finally back for season three and you know what that means? More Dungeons and Dragon references! They might be teenagers now that don’t play quite as much D&D, but they still have a love for the game. Whether you’ve never played a game before or you’re a D&D pro, you’ll want this Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Roleplaying Starter Set while it is only $16 on Amazon.



Photo: Huckberry

Fourth of July is officially upon us, which means summer is in full swing. If you have plans to spend time at the beach, pool, lake, or anywhere near water this summer, you need a towel. Why not get a bunch while they’re on sale? Right now, you can get 40% off Turkish towels during this Huckberry sale. Turkish towels are great because they are more absorbent than regular towels, but dry faster, while also feeling soft and luxurious. You can get Turkish towels for as low as $22.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans. If you know what I mean, head over to Levi’s, where sale styles are currently an extra 50% off with promo code EXTRA50. The sale includes styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.

