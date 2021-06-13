Sunday's Best Deals: MSI Curved Gaming Monitor, SanDisk 400GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card, Mudeela Pot Rack, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Apple AirPods Max Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been patiently waiting for a big discount on Apple’s deluxe AirPods Max wireless headphones, then I’m here to tell you… well, it’s not that huge of a discount. Still, if you’ve been waiting for some discount on the pricey cans, then hey, it’s better than nothing.



Right now, Amazon is offering $50 off the $549 list price of the AirPods Max in Silver or Sky Blue. Gizmodo describes these premium headphones as “annoyingly incredible,” praising the dazzling sound and active noise canceling, comfort, and integration with Apple devices, but panning the steep price and awkwardly-designed, purse-like case.

Apple 24” iMac (2021) Image : Andrew Hayward

After starting with last fall’s MacBooks and Mac Mini, Apple’s wickedly powerful new M1 processor is making a bolder desktop showing with the brand new 24” iMac, which starts shipping later this month. It’s a shockingly thin all-in-one, packing the brains of this beast within the same 11.5mm unit as the 4.5K-resolution display.



If you’re keen on the entry-level configuration with an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD within, Amazon is currently taking $49 off the price of the blue and silver versions.

Just released this spring, the OnePlus 9 is a sleek 5G Android flagship with loads of power on tap, a beautiful 6.55” 120Hz screen, super-fast charging, and a long-lasting battery. It’s already a little cheaper than similarly-equipped handsets at $730, but right now Amazon has the Winter Mist version marked down further to $687.



It won’t support 5G on AT&T unfortunately, but it works fine on both T-Mobile and Verizon. Read Gizmodo’s review for a full take on this very good Samsung rival.

Insignia 43” 4K Fire TV Edition Image : Andrew Hayward

If you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can choose from a selection of heavily discounted TVs right now, including a couple of 4K sets. This Insignia 43” 4K Smart TV is the more affordable pick, delivering crisp Ultra HD resolution and smart streaming features powered by Amazon’s own Fire TV platform. It’s $100 off the list price and has a strong 4.6-star rating from customers.

Want to go larger while still getting a deal? Toshiba’s 50” 4K Smart TV, also featuring the Fire TV streaming platform, is $310 right now—a nice $120 off the list price. It has the same stellar 4.6-star rating, but for both of these bargains, you must be a Prime member.

JBL Tune 225 TWS Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Finding the perfect set of earbuds can be a daunting task if you don’t know where to start. They need to be comfy, hold a charge for a substantial amount of time, and sound phenomenal. JBL is one of the top audio brands, and their Tune 225 TWS earbuds might be just what you’re searching for. Save 30% on them right now.

This is an exclusive deal to Crutchfield, so not only do you get a great pair of wireless earbuds, you get the deluxe hardshell travel case too. Pair easily with your chosen streaming device with Bluetooth and enjoy lots of great tunes and crisp, clear calls. Bring these wherever life takes you as they fit snuggly in your ear for up to 25 hours of battery life with the charging case. With solid bass and Bluetooth 5.0 tech, it’s easy to see why these are one of the company’s most popular items. They come in black, white, and blue.

There’s also free two-day shipping on this item.

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save up to $50 off the 64GB edition, which now starts at $549 each. Looking for even more storage? You can get bigger savings on the 256GB edition, which is up to $54 off depending on color selection, starting at $695.

If you’re looking for something more robust than the base iPad model, the iPad Air is arguably the best value of the premium bunch. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, perk-packed, and much more expensive iPad Pro. The Air doesn’t have the 120Hz display, Face ID smarts, or LiDAR camera, but it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and Apple Pencil support, making this a sweet option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too.

MSI Optix 27" Full HD 144Hz Gaming Monitor Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’ve been on the lookout for a new gaming monitor, this MSI 27" HD option is currently $220 at Newegg when you add promo code 93XRE95 at checkout.



This gaming monitor has a fast refresh rate that optimal PC gaming needs, and it even has some RGB accents on the back— not necessary, but pretty dang cool.

Treat yourself to a little something new for your PC setup!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 5/22/21 and was updated with new information on 6/13/21.

SanDisk 400GB microSDXC Memory Card Photo : SanDisk

You keep getting the same notification: Not enough space for your games or other downloads and installs on your Nintendo Switch.



Give yourself plenty of space to work with— er, play with— with 50% off a SanDisk 400GB microSDXC memory card. That brings it down to $90 at Best Buy! I love this card’s bright blue color and the teeny tiny Bowser shell! Yes, as people love to point out in the comments as if they’re the only ones with this knowledge: You’re paying more for that tiny shell than you would a non-branded memory card... but who cares? It’s so cute!

And 400GB...that should be enough space to let you get through at least some of your backlog, right?

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition Screenshot : Activision

It’s game of the year season, which means it’s time for everyone to argue a whole lot about what game rightfully deserves to be crowned 2020's best. We already now the Game Awards’ verdict, The Last of Us Part II, while others have games like Hades and Animal Crossing: New Horizons on their list. But before we wrap this year up, let’s quickly take a trip down memory lane. This time last year (which feels like 30 years ago), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was cleaning house. The samurai-souls game was something of a unanimous choice from press and the Game Awards alike. If you missed it, Microsoft currently has the Game of the Year Edition of it 50% off. Get it for $30, which is roughly one dollar for every time you’ll die on the first boss.

Looking for a fun new LEGO kit to build? The new-for-2021 LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter is a nice medium-sized kit at 474 pieces, letting you build the iconic ship with expandable wings, a cockpit that opens, retractable landing gear, and even spring-loaded blasters. It comes with Luke, R2-D2, Princess Leia, and even General Dodonna… you know, the Yavin 4 military base leader. That guy!



Amazon is taking 20% off the list price right now, knocking it down to $40. And if you’re more inclined towards the Dark Side, there’s also a new-for-2021 LEGO Imperial TIE Fighter at the same level discount, now available for $32.

Yeah you read that right. Geoff Keighley gave us all the good news yesterday that Elden Ring will be releasing January 21st, 2022. Get ready to strap in with a brand new From Software RPG with a story made in collaboration with famous deadline-hitter, George R.R. Martin. We’ve been kept in the dark for a long while, but it seems this game will actually see the light of day. The Xbox version will support Smart Delivery and the the PS4 version will come with a free upgrade to PS5. Go ahead and pre-order Elden Ring today, but maybe hold off on putting those vacation days in until we get closer and know for sure that date isn’t moving.

Remember when everyone loved the Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World video game, but then it was disappeared from online stores due to licensing issues and no one could play it for years? Good times. Anyway, it’s a new day and Scott Pilgrim is back. Just a few weeks ago, Ubisoft rereleased the game as a Complete Edition and fans everywhere rejoiced. And now, once again, we celebrate as the game gets its first price drop. You can grab an Xbox digital code for $10. That’s a perfect price to pay for some beat ‘em up nostalgia. The game features all of the content from the original release including DLC and online play. Get ready to punch a lot of people in the face.

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Screenshot : Square Enix

Advertisement

If you never got around to playing Sleeping Dogs, the Xbox downloadable definitive edition is just $4 right now at Microsoft, which is an absolute steal. If you’re on the fence, Kotaku can help you decide.

The wonderfully over-the-top Sunset Overdrive is down to just $2 on Amazon today and $5 digitally at Microsoft. Of course, it’s an add-on but I’m sure you’ll find something to fill your cart with.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months PSSTATESJUNE Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $38 at Eneba with the code PSSTATESJUNE. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

We’ve only seen a cinematic trailer so far, but wow is this trailer firing off on all cylinders. Battlefield 2042 looks to be massive, packed with vehicles, and breaking new ground for the series with cataclysmic weather effects. It’s also pretty freaking cool to see DICE leaning into the awesome stunts players have been performing in the current game like transferring from a quad to a helicopter in midair as well as launching yourself out of a jet to fire off an RPG only to safely re-enter said jet before it falls out of the sky. We also know Battlefield 2042 will allow for up to 128 players in a match. Gameplay will be revealed on June 13th, though most of us are already probably sold on getting this game. If you’d like to get ahead of things, Amazon has opened pre-orders for PC, current gen, and last gen versions of the game.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release October 22nd, 2021.

Super Mario Deluxe Bowser’s Castle Playset Image : Joe Tilleli

Advertisement

Barbie’s Malibu mansion doesn’t have squat against Bowser’s Castle. Barbie may think she’s so cool with her convertible top sportscar and her purple slide. Well do you know what’s cooler than a slide going from the bedroom to a pool? How about a button that drops the floor out from under you so you plummet to your death in a pool of lava? Bowser’s Castle Playset also comes with its own elevator and a cage with a cute bow on top. That’s the kind of style that Barbie can only dream of.

Minecraft UNO Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Advertisement

It’s UNO baby! But now it’s got pictures of blocky pigs and chickens and snow golems on it and stuff. Evoke fear in your friends’ and family’s hearts when you play the unique Creeper wildcard which forces them to add 3 cards to their hand. Diabolical. Amazon has the Minecraft UNO deck for only 5 bucks so go ahead, light some torches on the walls, and play one of the most popular party games out there in Minecraft form.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (25 Weeks) Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Advertisement

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the hottest deals going in gaming. Even without meaty discounts like 25 weeks for $40 at Eneba, you’ll enjoy all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, free games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the Xbox Series X if you’re lucky enough to have found one.

Animal Crossing Switch Case Image : Joe Tilleli

Advertisement

There are no shortage of ways to show your love for Animal Crossing, which has become a real merch mover since Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped last year. Plushies, pins, socks, you name it! If you could stick a leaf on it, it wasn’t safe from Isabelle and company. Here’s another cute example of that today this very precious Nintendo Switch carrying case, on sale for $12. It features New Horizons’ now iconic leaf graphic and a cool mint and white color scheme. Beyond aesthetics, this slim case includes a few slots to carry game cards and a mesh pouch to throw your charger or earbuds in. It’s an all-in-one portable solution for your Switch. Pick it up if you want to broadcast your love of Animal Crossing to the whole world, more than you already do now.

This thing looks beautiful. Each Victrix Limited Edition Pro Fs Arcade Fight Stick is engraved with its serialization number out of the 250 units produced. Depending on the character version you chose, it is also signed by the Capcom artist responsible—Bengus or Kinu Nishimura. Beyond just the expected stick and eight buttons, the controller also features a touch pad, programmable buttons, fully customizable audio, and lighting to truly make for the best fighting game experience possible. The entire PS4/PS5 controller is encased in a single-piece aircraft-grade aluminum extrusion for crying out loud. $400 is pretty steep, even for a collector, but this is a very slick piece of hardware any Street Fighter fan would be proud to own.

Mudeela Pan Organizer Rack for Cabinet Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Want to get your kitchen a little more organized? Grab one of these Mudeela pot racks for 43% off today! You can use this as a way to store your pots, taking advantage of extra vertical space.

Graphic : Mudeela

This pot rack is also customizable— You can use it horizontally or vertically depending on your preference (see above) and you can store pot lids and frying pans as well by just adjusting some of the tiers for smaller kitchen items.



Grab one while it’s just $17!

24-Pack of 72ct Juniper Cleaning Wipes with Bleach Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

If you’ve got surfaces, chances are they need cleaning. Your counters, your coffee table, your car, your bike, your body— ok don’t use these Juniper cleaning wipes on your body, they are made with bleach and that’s not gonna be fun. But for just $15 for 24 packs of these wipes, you can keep everything else clean. Just be careful not to use it on anything bleach might not mix well with.



Stock up now with this Meh deal and you can keep some wipes in your car, at the office, in your gym bag, in every room of the house, and still have some left over. Grab it while the deal is good!

HOTOR Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Summertime is coming, and it’s time for long drives with the windows down— but you don’t want those Filet-O-Fish wrappers flying out, right?



Grab one of these handy little trash cans for your car in black or pink for just $11 today, a 15% discount. You can secure it to the back of a seat for easy access, and it also has handy pockets for holding onto snacks, sunscreen, or whatever else you want to keep on hand.

The inside of the trash can also has magnetic clasps to keep a trash bag liner secured, so you can be sure to keep it clean for all the road trips ahead. Grab it while the price is low!

Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you need a bit of help around the home right now, a robot vacuum can cut down on dust and grime while saving you the hassle of regular sweeping and mopping. The Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI is well equipped on both fronts, sucking up dust and cleaning the floor behind it while avoiding objects, mapping your space, and running for up to 180 minutes on a full charge.

This AIVI version is the most premium model of the T8 line, packing in AI object recognition for smoother sweeping and even packing a video camera that you can use to snoop on pets and threats from the app. Save $275 at Amazon.

Pandero 6-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer & Slicer Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Making your own food is fun and pretty satisfying. And you’re probably eating at home more for several reasons. One of the biggest pains in food prep is chopping, cutting, and slicing. It can be time-consuming if you have a big recipe. It can also be nerve-racking if you and sharp objects don’t mesh well. Pandero’s 6-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer & Slicer is $38 off and here to save the day and your fingers.

Spiralizing fruits and vegetables are not only safer but fun too. Turn delicious ingredients into curly, ribbon-like slices. Each tasty piece will be transformed into a different shape to make dishes more visually appealing. Make ribbons, strands, and shreds easily and quickly. There are five blades, each designed to closely replicate the size and shape of many traditional kinds of pasta. The blades included in this kit are a chipper, two straight blades (thick and thin), a shredder blade, a wavy blade, and an angel hair blade. Each is made from strong and sturdy stainless steel. You’ll also receive a dual-sided brush, so cleaning is safe too. This is also dishwasher safe in the top rack for extra convenience. It makes your next meal prettier, and have a little fun while preparing it too.

If you've read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

Ninja Nutri Auto-IQ Blender Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Making the most delicious smoothie is an art. Not only do you have to worry about the freshest best ingredients, but there’s also the work of achieving the right balance. But there’s also the endeavor of blending it all to perfection. Ninja is one of if not the best at this. Today take $10 off on their Nutri Auto-IQ Blender and never worry about messing up a smoothie or shake again.

The Auto-IQ tech ensures the pro extractor blades for extracting the vitamins and nutrients you’re going through all this for. In the quest to get the most elite blend of veggies, fruits, and/or protein powders, taste and fusion are important in your concoctions. The 1000 watt motor helps with that, and the high speed can liquefy pretty much anything in seconds. The Ninja is easy to clean and comes with everything you need on your journey to fruit fusion. You’ll get the eighteen-ounce Nutri Ninja cup, a twenty-four-ounce Nutri Ninja cup, two sip & seal lids, and an instruction book full of recipes to get you started so you’ll never be without ideas.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Expandable Steamer Basket Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Okay, calling this just a steamer basket is a little misleading. This versatile kitchen gadget from InstaExtras is actually three different tools to make cooking and serving easier. It can be a drainer, steamer, and platter. All that for just $10 seems like such a deal.



This is a true multiuse kitchen item, and the fact that it is so affordable is mindblowing. Steam vegetables, strain pasta or use it as a colander. It’s sturdy enough to be used on the stovetop, in a crockpot/instapot, in a traditional oven, and even with a Ninja Foodi. Because of the way it folds, it can be mini and then expands for a large-sized pot up to nine inches. The feet at the bottom make this the perfect companion for steaming, keeping your veggies out of the water for optimum deliciousness. It’s heat safe (obviously) and scratch-resistant being stainless steel and all. The handle is designed for safety and strength. Unfold it and use it as a sparkingly platter to display your culinary creations. Experiment with all your favorites food by the vapor steaming system; it can handle potatoes, seafood, eggs, and pretty much anything you have your heart set on. It’s easy to clean and can be tossed in the dishwasher. Fold it up when done; it will take up minimum space.

Free shipping for Prime members.

TaoTronics Air Purifier Image : TaoTronics

Advertisement

If you’ve been in the market for a new air purifier, you may want to give this one a try. The TaoTronics Air Purifier is only $56 and is equipped with a true HEPA filter. It can sift out dander, mold, and pollutants for anyone with horrible allergies. Nothing much to say, so go ahead and clear the air with a fresh new purchase for your dusty-ass apartment. It’s $34 off the list price with the code.

Silicone Steamer Basket Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’ve ever found it hard to strain a large, heavy pot of veggies or pasta, here is your solution. The Silicone Steamer Basket from InstaExtra is flexible and fits in most six to eight-quart pots and cookers. This means it’s heat-safe and nonstick BPA-Free. It’s also currently 32% off and easy to use.

Just place in your preferred cooking item, and don’t worry about the temperature. It can handle up to 450 degrees. The handles are made from durable rubber and designed to help easily remove the basket from any pot. That material also makes it super simple to clean as it’s also dishwasher safe. Whatever you want to cook, steam, boil, this will work with: vegetables, kale, shellfish, eggs, etc. Non-stick malleable silicone makes it a space saver when storing and a dream when using. Never struggle with straining again.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Salt Quick Dry Bath Towels Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Throwing out things can be very therapeutic. Deep cleaning your linen closet is a great place to start. Now is the time to gift old holey discolored towels to an animal shelter and make space for new ones. Bed Bath and Beyond are here to help. The Salt Quick Dry Bath Towels are just $3, and the hand towels are $2. So you can have a set for only $5.

They are four colors still available. Each towel is made of a soft machine washable cotton blend and is guaranteed to be cozy after a nice hot shower. This is because they are made with an ultra-absorbent texture. The bath towels were designed with zero-twist yarn loops for extra durability.

Free shipping on all orders over $39.

Eufy Smart Lock Touch with Wi-Fi Bridge Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch is one of the most interesting takes on this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one for $33 off the list price at Amazon right now.

So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. There’s also Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, for added security. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating. This version comes with a plug-in Wi-Fi bridge for inside your home, which lets you unlock your door with a smartphone app from anywhere.

AUTOOMMO Car Seat Gap Organizers Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

I don’t know about you, but I drop things under my car seats all the time. It can be a real pain sometimes when you just can’t reach your phone or wallet or whatever it is you’ve dropped because your hand just can’t fit quite right into the tiny cramped space.



Avoid that problem in the future with a 2-pack of these AUTOOMMO car seat gap organizers for 14% off! That brings the price down to $24.

As an added bonus, the driver’s side gap filler has 10W wireless charging capability for the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and the Google Pixel, among other phone models. So, you can not only stop losing your phone, but it can safely charge in your nifty little gap filler as you drive on.

Kasa Smart Plug 3-Pack Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You’re busy, you don’t have time to manually go around and power things on and off in your home— I get it. Besides, whatever it is you need to access, it’s just kind of far, right?



Thankfully, we’ve got a Kasa Smart Plug 2-pack deal for you today to control everything using your voice or phone instead. Grab them for 25% off— just $15 to make your home a smidge smarter!

At 16% off, you can snag this 3-pack for just $21. These plugs are compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Echo. What’s more, you can even use them to set up auto schedules for your devices, so you can start brewing coffee while still in bed, for example, or turn off those Christmas lights next holiday season while warm and toasty inside.



Really, the more I think about it, the more impractical it seems to not have one of these smart plugs on every outlet. Too much? Maybe. Anyway, start smartifying your home right away while this deal is still good!

FineLife Quantum Impact Percussion Massager Image : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Got stress you’re holding onto in your body? Vibrate it all the fuck out with one of these FineLife Quantum Impact percussion massagers, just $29 at SideDeal today.



Seriously— legs tired after a long run? Put this bad boy on ‘em. Shoulders holding a bunch of tension from a neverending work week? Give them a nice pounding with this massage gun until the feeling’s gone.

You can set this massager to six different speeds and you can change out the massager head with one of four options:

Spinal Head: for trigger point massage Flat Head: for muscle relaxing massage Cylindrical Head: for deep tissue & joints relaxing massage Round Head: for large mnuscle groups relaxing massage

Snag a $5 monthly membership while you're at it to get unlimited shipping at SideDeal, Meh, and MorningSave

Lifepro Flexstride Pedal Exerciser Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

For a lot of us, we’ve been working at home for the last who-even-knows-how-long-anymore? For a good portion of us, we won’t be going back to the office anytime soon— either because we worked from home well before the pandemic (hello, fellow freelancers!) or because some of us have flat-out refused to return to the office to the point of quitting if necessary (hello, badasses).



Whatever way you got there, if you’re working from home and wanting to keep active while doing it, we’ve got a lovely deal for you today.

This Lifepro Flexstride pedal exerciser is 52% off over at MorningSave right now. It has a handle and weighs less than 27 lbs, so you can easily take it with you whether you want to use it in the office or in your home gym.

You can even customize your workout routine with the Lifepro Flexstride pedal exerciser by choosing from eight resistance levels, so you can calibrate it to suit your needs— whether you want to work on your core strength while sitting at the couch or improve your circulation, flexibility, and muscle tone while checking email.

You can track progress easily with the backlit LCD display as an added bonus! This is a nice feature for motivating you to improve each day. Grab this $129 deal while it’s still good— it will be gone tomorrow!

Never heard of MorningSave? It's one of a group of deal sites that you can get a $5 monthly membership for to cover all shipping costs

Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips (28 Pack) Get15 Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Every whitening strip boasts you will see results after one use; with Zimba, I actually did. Zimba Whitening Strips are far and away the best I’ve tested. As an avid coffee drinker, strips like these do wonders after decades of caffeine abuse. Grab their 28 pack right now for more than half off; remember to use the code Get15 at checkout.

At the end of the process of roughly two weeks, you should see your smile become six shade lighter from where you started. You get fourteen strips for the top and fourteen for the bottom. I like that they are actually sticky and a little thicker. They seem much more durable and actually stay where they need to during the thirty-minute process. They do have an option for those who have more sensitive teeth if that’s a concern. Although with the regular ones, the most I felt was a very slight minty tingle. That being said, most of these companies only have a mint/spearmint/wintergreen type “flavor.” Zimba has those types but also watermelon, strawberry, coconut, peach, and cinnamon. At no point did they feel overly harsh; they do have a bit of a gritty residue once you remove the strip, but you can rinse your mouth out to get rid of that. The ingredients are not only inviting, but Zimba uses natural flavoring, where others on the market go the artificial route. Overall, Zimba was the easiest and best strip I’ve used. It checks all the boxes of what you’re looking for, and the price is very affordable. You can bundle and save even more if you like to stock up. I can’t recommend these enough.

This will ship for $4.

30% off Select Loki Items Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Loki fans rejoice! Today is your day; the trickster god has arrived on Disney Plus. Join him and Mobius at the Time Variance Authority and monitor timelines, alternates, and variants that can change history. Today only save 30% on select Loki items at Hot Topic and have the most mischievous summer you can.

There’s tons of merch just for Marvel’s newest organization, Time Variance Authority. I love this very official-looking crest cotton tee. In a classic heather grey, you have to be comfortable when chasing baddies across universes. Now you need something to store all your space tools in like the tesseract. Grab this adorable and durable backpack featuring not only the silhouette of Loki but a key fob with Miss Minutes, the mascot of TVA. This bag has a sleeve for your laptop and a place for two water bottles because you need to stay hydrated when time hoping. This is a preorder, and the bag will ship on June 29. Now slap on a cute little Chibi Loki pin and let the world know you’ve got a soft spot for bad boys and anti-heroes.

Free shipping on all orders over $60

23andMe Health + Ancestry Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Looking for more clarity on your ancestry or keen on getting some fresh health insights? Get both with the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA test, which is currently $50 off at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page.



You’ll send off a vial of your saliva to their lab, and they’ll analyze it and send you reports that are continuously updated with new details over time as the data pool expands. There’s plenty of debate over the effectiveness of such tests and privacy concerns about sharing your DNA data, but customers seem very pleased with the results: it has a 4.7-star rating at Amazon.

Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Looking for the perfect addition to your home spa? This Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager is the relief your feet have been dreaming of. If you are iffy about strangers touching your delicate toes or you aren’t ready to get to a salon, this might be for you.

You earned a good day of pampering and getting comfy in your own home to do so all the better. This lightweight and ergonomic massage is built to relax and bring the spa vibes right to the comfort of your humble abode. The Shiatsu kneading is a professional level of deep tissue massage. It helps with stress, fatigue, pain, and anxiety. The heat option warms sore, tired soles. This massager has eighteen rotating nodes with six massager heads. Not bad for a quality item you’re saving $75 on.

If you've read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

Plush Cotton Bathrobe KINJABATHROBE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

A cozy and comfy bathrobe is a timeless gift. Throwing one on after a nice hot shower or bath can elevate the experience and relaxation. Dads deserve a great day of relaxation. And if they were a dad who had kids quarantined and homeschooled for over a year, he really deserves it. If you’re on the fence about a Father’s Day gift, Crane & Canopy is here to help. Grab their best-selling Plush Cotton Bathrobe for 25% off with the code KINJABATHROBE. This code will work until June 13. If you order now and add monogramming, it will arrive in time for the big day.

These robes bring a little luxury to your home, especially if you’ve missed your spa visits during the pandemic. Who knew a bathrobe could be so sophisticated but Crane & Canopy know how to do it. The absorbent Turkish cotton is constructed for comfort with an adjustable snug waist tie and classy shawl collar. This robe comes in white, light grey, and grey. It’s easy to care for and can be machine washed. As mentioned above, you can add monogramming for a $10 fee. It does give this simple item a touch of coolness if you’re dad is into that. Either way, this is a thoughtful, useful, and elegant gift.

This will ship for $16.

15% off Lora DiCarlo Collection HOT Image : Ella Paradis

Advertisement

Ella Paradis never does this. The Lora DiCarlo Collection is on sale until June 15. Take 15% off anything in the line. Lora DiCarlo started in 2017 and quickly became a shining star in the sex tech space. Thanks largely to their founder’s relationship with Oregon State University’s Robotics & Engineering Lab, their products are thoughtfully designed with strong innovation. Each of their eight products is beautifully built with pleasure and aesthetics in mind. Use the code HOT at checkout to grab your discount now.

I tested the Osé 2, and it is not for the faint of heart. This is an upgrade to one of their older toys, and it boasts dual pleasure points. This was one of the most intense and robust G-spot massagers I’ve ever tried. Designed to be more comfortable with a slightly longer body and more flexibility, it’s got crazy power. Even just using it for clitoral stimulation is insane. You’ll barely need this to go as fast as it can before you’re exactly where you want to be. It will also run for about an hour off of one charge, but I’m telling you, you definitely won’t need it for even close to that long.

This will ship for free.

Conair TrueGlow Sonic Facial Brush + UV LED Sterilizer Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Exfoliate your skin with peace of mind with this Conair TrueGlow Sonic Facial Brush, yours today for just $24 over at Meh! I love to use a facial brush, but I feel way better about using them when a sterilizer is included, as is the case with this one.



Changing out brush heads on this Conair tool is done in a snap, and it looks quite sleek with its glowing UV LED sanitizer under the stand!

Grab it while the deal is good to exfoliate away dry skin and get a dewey fresh face for summer.

You may have seen some of the deals before we've posted at Meh and partner sites including MorningSave, Mediocritee, and SideDeal.

Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Novashine’s Ultrasonic Toothbrush is ready to be the hero your teeth need. This comprehensive set is 24% and worth every penny.



The Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush produces 36,800 ultrasonic vibrations per minute that effectively scrubs away the buildup of plaque and stains on the surface of your teeth. It comes with five cleaning modes for a more personalized brushing experience. The head of the brush itself is made with Dupont bristles, making it gentle on your enamel and gums. It will run up to two hours off of on charge. With a compact and wireless charging port, this toothbrush offers the most convenient tooth brushing experience. Pick from black or white and receive a one-year warranty with it.



This will ship for $3.

Save on Anime Titles from Funimation Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Looking for something to do? Why not grab yourself a new anime to binge— or an old favorite?



You can get up to 63% off top Funimation anime titles right now at Amazon, a deal you shouldn’t miss out on!

My Hero Academia’s first season on blu-ray is just $24 right now, not a bad find at all. This one’s pretty popular— why not check it out and see what the fuss is about? Or add it to your collection if you love it already!

If you want some more intense fare to watch, check out Psycho Pass. I saw a bit of season one of this anime and it is a bit intense for me personally, but it kind of has Minority Report vibes so if that’s your thing, check it out!

Jumping back to comedy, Fruits Basket is a classic. Get the entire series on Blu-ray for just $40— you know you want it!

Anyone else remember Outlaw Star from their Cartoon Network Days? Grab the whole series for $25 on Blu-ray today.

If none of these anime titles are quite your thing, check out everything on sale right here! There’s something for everyone.