A one-day sale on Yost vises, the best prices ever on Samsung’s microSD cards, a Super Mario Party/Joy-Con bundle, and more lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to new all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.

Update: We got a new promo code, if you were having trouble yesterday. Use code KINJA87D at checkout to save.

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: These TaoTronics noise canceling over-ears are down to just $40 today with promo code KINJA87D.

I’ve actually tried these, and while the ANC isn’t as impressive as what you’d get from Sony or Bose, it definitely works, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’re also extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage. $40 is a steal, is what I’m saying.

Sound bars are usually associated with home theaters, but this miniature, USB-powered one will be right at home on your desk, underneath your computer monitor. It’s only $28 today after clipping the $2 coupon, which is a no brainer if you ever listen to audio through your computer’s terrible built-in speakers.

USB-C Power Delivery chargers are finally starting to become more ubiquitous and affordable, and this $40, 21,000mAh model from iClever is one of the best deals we’ve seen to date.



That gets you two regular USB ports (one of which has Quick Charge 3.0), a microUSB input, and a USB-C port that works as both an input and an output. The USB-C port also supports Power Delivery up to 30W, which is enough to charge a MacBook or a Nintendo Switch in portable mode, meaning you can play Zelda nonstop on even the longest flights. Just use promo code PDCHARGER40 at checkout to get the deal.

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Get it for $10 today with promo code NZMJUEAM, which is the best price we’ve ever seen on one of these.

If you’re still listening to your computer through its built-in speakers, do yourself a favor and pick up this 2.1 channel sound system for just $36 on Amazon today, complete with Prime shipping.

How do you stay in touch with friends and family members when you’re camping in the backcountry, or on a cruise ship? You know, when you’re miles away from any cell service? GoTenna Mesh is a point-to-point messaging and GPS antenna that pairs with your phone and beams texts and location data up to four miles, no cellular connectivity or Wi-Fi required. A pack of two antennas is down to an all-time low $143 today, but you can add as many as you want, and build a mesh network that “hops” messages across multiple antennas for effectively unlimited range.

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. $30 is the best price we’ve ever seen, no code required.

Once you have a wirelessly-charging phone, you know that you can never have enough charging pads lying around your house. This one’s only $8 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen from a pad from a major manufacturer, and a 5% coupon will save you a little extra.

LG’s SK9Y sound bar was one of our readers’ favorites, and it’s easy to see why. With just one bar and a wireless subwoofer, you can enjoy get 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos audio, thanks to three front-firing speakers, two on the side (to bounce off the walls), and two on top (to bounce off the ceiling for the Atmos effect).

Dolby Atmos content has gotten a lot more common over the past year, and there’s every indication that it’s the future of home theater audio. The Apple TV supports it, as does the new $50 Fire TV Stick, so it’s easier than ever to envelop yourself in sound.

Today’s $420 deal from MassDrop is nearly $280 less than Amazon’s current price, which itself is the best price they’ve ever offered, so don’t miss out!

Anker’s premium nylon-wrapped Lighnting cables feel ridiculously nice in the hand, are way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and come with a lifetime warranty, so what’s not to love? Just use promo code KINJA555 on any color or either size to save.

Don’t need the fancy nylon exterior or lifetime warranty? This standard Anker cable is also down to $5 with promo code KINJA722.

If there isn’t a convenient power outlet near your desk, you can bring the power to you with this mountable power strip, complete with two AC outlets and two USB ports. The right angle plug means you can easily plug it in behind your desk, and the included screw-in bracket lets you attach it directly to your desk. I bet you could also get away with 3M adhesive strips too, if you didn’t want to drill any holes. Get it for $24 today, or $6 less than usual.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

The Igloo Daytripper isn’t your parents’ picnic basket. This insulated tote is tall enough to fit wine bottles, and includes dry pockets for phones and keys, a detachable crossbody strap, a built in bottle opener, and best of all, a fold-out table and an included bamboo cutting board set.



Go snag it for an all-time low $43 on Amazon, and plan a picnic before it gets too cold.

An essential part of any suburban parent’s road trip kit, this Coleman rooftop cargo carrier is waterproof, large enough for a couple of big suitcases, and can even attach to your car without a roof rack. And at $60 with promo code KINJACOLE, it costs less than a tank of gas for your Chrysler Pacifica or Honda Pilot or whatever.

Amazon’s squeezing prices today with their Yost vise Gold Box deals. Inside, you’ll find both bench vises and smaller, portable clamps marked down to great low prices. Even if you don’t think you need any of the heavy duty stuff, it’s worth picking up a small bar clamp for $5 off to add to your toolbox; they really come in handy when gluing wood.



If you can never remember to turn off your lamp at night, or just want to make your home appear occupied while you’re away on vacation, this programmable digital timer outlet from Etekcity makes it easy. Get it for just $11 on Amazon today.

Smart plugs are the atomic unit of smart home gear, allowing you to control a power outlet with your phone, Alexa, Google Assistant, and even IFTTT. Today on Amazon, you can get two space-saving plugs for just $19 after you clip the 10% coupon, so you can start automating all the things.

You might not have an immediate need for a pressure washer, but if you own a home, it’s a useful thing to stash in the back or your garage. For a limited time, Amazon’s marked down a popular Sun Joe washer down to $119, or about $40 less than usual. Just be sure to get yours before this deal is blasted away.

Looking for some inspiration? Check out r/powerwashingporn on Reddit.

Who doesn’t love a goodie bag? Today only, $15 will get you a bag with six NFL team-branded items, including everything from flip-flops to keychains to Christmas ornaments. You don’t get to pick the items (that’s part of the fun), but you do get to pick the team.

High Sierra makes some really solid bags, and a bunch of them are on sale on Amazon today. Backpacks, luggage, and duffel bags are all included, and in the grand tradition of Amazon lifestyle goods, the pricing varies dramatically by color. That said, I checked most of the default options just by clicking on the products, and they were all priced way lower than usual.

It’s never a bad idea to have some Gorilla Tape handy. Grab two rolls of inch-wide tape for just $11 on Amazon right now, and thank us when you suddenly end up needing it.



Ceramic cookware promises the benefits of nonstick pans, without any concerns about durability and, like, cancer. Vremi’s ceramic pots and pans up the ante even further with induction compatibility, and designs that encourage you to bring the pans directly to the table for serving. This complete set is available for just $90 today with promo code VRMICOOK20.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Update: TRTL has added a new, cheaper award tier. “The Roamer” includes the pillow and a water-resistant carrying bag for £35.

TRTL took a stale concept, the travel pillow, and completely reinvented it with the original TRTL, a unique neck wrap with interior ribs on one side to support the weight of your head. Thousands of our readers bought the thing, and now, the company’s back with a new and improved version.



The TRTL Pillow Plus is clearly a sibling of the original TRTL, just a stronger, smarter, better looking, and more successful sibling. Everything about it has been improved - the fabric is softer and more breathable, additional padding makes the structured ribs more comfortable, and dual velcro clasps make it less likely to slip off while you’re asleep.

But the biggest change is a brand new, and completely unique, adjustable height mechanism. Seriously, I’ve never seen anything even close to this in a travel pillow. Just twist the knobs on the side to increase or decrease the height of the ribs to find your ideal fit. That makes it great for sharing with a partner of a different height, or you can adjust on the fly if you want to switch between tilting your head to the side or letting it fall forward. I’m completely comfortable calling it the best travel pillow I’ve ever used, and it’s not particularly close.

The TRTL Pillow Plus just launched on Kickstarter, with early bird pricing available, as well as bundles with extra TRTL-branded travel accessories. The first batch should ship out before the end of the year, but most of you are probably looking at early 2019.

You don’t need a wet/dry vacuum until you really, really need one, so prepare for the leaks life throws your way with this 10-gallon model, marked down to $48 today, if you’re willing to wait out a backorder. You might not use this for your every day house cleaning, it’s one of those things that everyone should have in their garage.

Why measure distances with a tape measure when you can measure them with a laser? This model from Bosch is down to its best price of the year, and can measure distances up to 120 feet to within 1/16 of an inch, and it can even calculate area and volume for you, if your middle school math skills are feeling rusty.

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 25% off any order (maximum $75 discount) with promo code JUSTDYSON, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $169 after the discount is applied. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $250 brand new. Just don’t forget the code!

If you’ve had your eye on the absurd-but-somehow-worth-it Dyson hair dryer, $220 (after discount) is the best price we’ve ever seen.

Thanksgiving dinner is just around the corner, and you can be ready for that (and all of your other cooking needs) with a rare 20% discount (in autumnal red, orange, and yellow only) on our readers’ favorite meat thermometer: the Thermapen Mk4.



You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and is accurate within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, so don’t let this deal overcook.

OxyLED is best known for its battery-powered light strips, but this discounted kit plugs into an AC outlet, and is designed specifically for under-cabinet installation.

The new $24 kit (with promo code RAN6OCTJ) comes with three foot-long LED light bars, plus three connecting cables, and (new in this model) a motion sensor to turn them on and off. You can either plug the bars into each other to create a longer strip, or use the cables to snake around corners and extend your setup.

It’s never a bad idea to have a work light in your tool collection, for when a job just can’t wait until morning. And if it’s waterproof? All the better.



This model from Tacklife is only $37 today with promo code TRYRJB3D, and puts out an astonishing 5,000 lumens thanks to an array of 100 LED bulbs. It doesn’t run off a battery like some other models we’ve posted, but it’s far brighter as a result.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Oh hell yeah, it’s gift box season! Today only on Amazon, both an aromatherapy gift box for her, and a beard care box for him, are on sale from The Little Flower Soap Co. We won’t judge if you keep them for yourself.



There’s nothing worse than stepping into a damp boot. Okay, that’s not true, but it’s unpleasant, and also easily avoidable with these DryGuy boot dryers. Save on a model that can dry one pair or two today. They also work great on gloves and socks!

Update: Last day!

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable, not to mention so fun to design? For a limited time, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company.

You can grab any suit from this page (a bunch of new styles have been added since the last deal we ran) for just $299 with promo code KINJA18, with all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping included in the price.



To learn more about the process, check out our full post here.

Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

A first aid kit is one of those things you should probably keep in your glove box, and you should definitely have at home, and at $14 for 299 pieces, there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor accidents.



It includes bandages, gauze, medicines, an instant cold pack, and more, all tucked away in a refillable soft pack. You can thank us later.

It’s that awkward time of year where the weather ping pongs between pleasant and Hoth, but you’ll be prepared to go outside no matter the conditions with this rare REI clearance sale. From now until October 15, you’ll get an extra 25% off anything in the site’s sale section, no code needed.



There’s a lot to sort through here, but options include reader-favorite Smartwool and Darn Tough socks, Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer coats, and even the recently crowned best raincoat, the Arctery’x Beta, just for starters. Drop your suggestions in the comments below!

I can’t say I’ve used Urban Decay’s Naked Ultimate Basics Palette, but I’ve been informed that it’s an essential component to many a makeup collection. Nordstrom Rack has it marked down to just $25 right now, and I know enough to know that’s a really good deal.



It’s part of a wider Nordstrom Rack makeup sale, with options available from Too Faced, MAC, Smashbox, and a bunch of other brands that I’m even less familiar with. Have any suggestions? Drop them in the comments!

If you aren’t yet a Uniqlo HEATTECH convert, $10 tees, turtlenecks, leggings, and more, for both men and women, may do the trick. They will keep you warm throughout the winter and looking like more like an adult who knows how to dress for the weather, rather than Ralphie’s brother in A Christmas Story.

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for a new Kindle ebook sale. This week, you can choose from over 80 novels that are the first in a series. The most popular option here is probably Robert Galbraith’s The Cuckoo’s Calling, but be sure to head over to Amazon to see the full sale.

The Hike, the latest novel from Deadspin’s own Drew Magary, is one of the best, and weirdest, books I’ve read in years, and you can download the Kindle version for $2 today. The ending...it’s so good!



The last time we saw it on sale (over a year and a half ago!) I bothered Drew on Slack to see if he had anything to add:

Yes my formal statement is that people should buy it now or regret it for the rest of their lives.

Why stop at a LEGO Harry Potter minifig when you can build a much larger (and goofier looking) model of him? And Hedwig too! This 180 piece set got hit with a price shrinking spell, and is only $12 today.

Klutz’s award winning LEGO Chain Reactions Craft Kit book includes 33 special LEGO pieces, plus instructions on how to turn your existing brick collection into 10 unique moving machines, like a battle top spinner, or a gum wrapper tosser. It would make a great gift for the LEGO collectors in your life.



Super Mario Party is better with friends, and with an extra set of Joy-Con, you can add two more to the mix. Grab the game and the Joy-Con pair of your choice for $107 from Rakuten today.

If you want to game on the go, this Walmart deal is a whole lot of laptop for your money. $790 gets you a 17" screen, a GTX 1050 graphics card with 4GB of VRAM, 8GB of RAM, a Core i5 processor, and a 1TB hard drive supercharged with a 16GB SSD.



Want a more compact rig? You can get the same specs in a 15" body for $60 less.

Red Dead Redemption 2 pulls into station in just a few weeks, and you can take in all the natural splendor by playing it on a PS4 Pro . This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design like the recent Spider-Man console did, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.

Humble Monthly just began a new, and next month’s slate of early access games is one of the best yet. Sign up now to get instant access to Hollow Knight, Hitman Season 1, and 7 Days to Die. It’s just $12 a month to sign up (or less if you pay for multiple months in advance), and every game you download is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

