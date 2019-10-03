Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Rare deals on Mario games, a 480GB SSD, and individual Philips Hue bulbs lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

It’s time to ditch your old spinning drive for this fast $52 solid state drive from Kingston. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to an all-time low, no coupons or codes necessary.



At a half terabyte, it’s probably got enough space for your OS, apps, and at least most of your personal files, making this an awesome investment at this all-time low price.

And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap.



The Razer BlackWidow Ultimate is one of the most popular mechanical gaming keyboards out there, and you can pick one up for $55 today, which is the best price Amazon’s ever listed. For that price, you’re getting five lighting options, genuine (and extremely loud) Cherry MX Blue mechanical switches rated to 80,000,000 keystrokes, and fully programmable keys.





You know those fancy Bluetooth earbuds you love using so much? Surprise: they won’t work with your Nintendo Switch, or the seatback TV screen on a plane. But for just $22 (with promo code KINJA070), you can plug this Bluetooth dongle into any headphone jack, and connect to it with your favorite wireless headphones for wireless listening. It even has AptX codex support for lower latency.



It also works as a Bluetooth receiver, so you can plug it into an old stereo system or car, and broadcast music from your phone over Bluetooth to speakers that otherwise wouldn’t be compatible.



We see good deals on Philips Hue starter kits fairly often. But if you already have a Hue system set up, it’s very rare to see individual bulbs for more than $10 off, so stock up before today’s $13 discount expires. This is about as good a deal as you’ll ever expect to see on individual bulbs outside of major holiday sale events.



Anker’s PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables were already our readers’ favorite charging cables, but the PowerLine II line is even stronger, comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty, and is a few bucks off on Amazon today.



We wrote more about the cables over on The Inventory, but the long and short of it is that between the extreme durability and the lifetime warranty, it’s quite possible that this will be the last Lightning cables you ever have to buy. The 6' model is the one on sale this week for $11, but only in blue or red.



We may be in the final stretch of winter, but there’s never a bad time to buy Snow Joe’s ultra-popular snow broom. It collapses down to a tiny package that you can keep in your trunk, and assembles into a 52" snow broom with an ice scraper on the other end, so you can get your car ready if you have no choice but to drive in the snow.



Today only, Amazon’s marked it down to $10, and if you live in a cold climate, the only good reason not to buy one is if you already own it.



Induction burners are indistinguishable from magic. They heat your pan instantly? With magnets? And you can touch them with your bare hand right after taking the pan off? It makes no sense, and yet, they are real.



If you want to occasionally experience the best and most efficient form of burner, without replacing your entire stove, this countertop model is on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box for just $60, down from the usual $100. Just make sure you have compatible cookware. Cast iron and steel pans will work. Nonstick and aluminum will not.

OxyLED is best known for its battery-powered light strips, but this discounted kit plugs into an AC outlet, and is designed specifically for under-cabinet installation.

The new $22 kit (with promo code 4ZQLME82) comes with three foot-long LED light bars, plus three connecting cables, and (new in this model) a motion sensor to turn them on and off. You can either plug the bars into each other to create a longer strip, or use the cables to snake around corners and extend your setup.

If you’re traveling abroad with an entire family, you probably shouldn’t trust your children to keep track of their own passports. Instead, grab this water resistant, zip-up wallet for $18 with promo code VHJCETK8. It has space for six passports, plus a bunch of cards, so you can keep everything in one place. Just don’t lose it.

It even includes some RFID-blocking sleeves and a micro travel pen for documents, as an added bonus.



A perfect toolbox addition for anyone who ever dabbles in electrical work, Sperry’s outlet tester uses a series of three lights and an easy-to-read chart to make sure you avoid any shocking surprises. At under $7, it’s near the best price we’ve ever seen, and the few times we’ve seen it lower, it was as an Add-On item. Today, it ships for free with Prime.





We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to Crocs’ extra 50% off clearance promotion. Dozens of styles are available, and in case you haven’t noticed, Crocs makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.



Biofreeze can be applied directly to the skin to relieve muscle pain, arthritis, and other forms of soreness. I can’t say I’ve ever used it, but it has great reviews from customers, so if you’ve been feeling achy, it may be worth a shot.





LifeStraws are great backpack staples for hiking, or nice gifts for the outdoorsmen in your life. And right now, they’re just $10, which is about as cheap as you’re likely to see them.

If you aren’t familiar, these allow you to sip directly from basically any source of fresh water you find in nature, and the filters will catch 99.9999% of bacteria, and 99.9% of parasites. That could come in handy during camping trips, or as you cling to life in a future post-nuclear hellscape.



It’s Sunday, which means it’s high time for another Kindle eBook sale. Today’s selection includes 40 “top titles” with little in the way of a cohesive theme. Classics like “A Wrinkle in Time,” memoirs like “Complications: A Surgeon’s Notes on an Imperfect Science,” and recent novels like “Baby Teeth” are all included, and everything’s priced at just a few bucks, so go get downloading.



Everyone triple jump for joy, because it’s Mar10 day! To celebrate gaming’s most iconic mascot, Nintendo’s marked down a bunch of the plumber’s Switch titles to $40 (including the brand new (and amazing) New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, or if you don’t have a Switch yet, you can bundle the console with any of the eligible games for $330.



Bonus: The deals are actually all for digital codes, praise be. And since you’re buying them from Amazon, you’ll get credit for the full 300 Gold Coins that you’d receive if you bought them from the eShop for full price.

Civilization VI made some major changes in its summer update, and you can pick up the game for $18 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. Amazon lists it as the Mac version, but all you’re really buying here is a Steam code, so it’ll work on PC as well. Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.

Kindle Ebook Sale | Amazon





Gaming





Deals You May Have Missed



Dolby Atmos is the future of home theater audio, and you don’t even have to pay thousands of dollars to install ceiling-mounted speakers to enjoy it. This 3.1.2 channel Vizio sound bar includes three front channels, a subwoofer, and two speakers that fire upwards at an angle to bounce sound off your ceiling.

Normally priced at $800, today’s $679 price is the best Amazon’s ever listed, so you can raise the roof for less.



You can never have enough Qi charging pads, but my favorite place to charge wirelessly might just be the car. iOttie makes the best dash mounts around, and their wireless charging model is down to $33 on Amazon today, the best price we’ve ever seen.



This 30W Anker USB-C wall charger is a spec-for-spec match for Apple’s 30W MacBook and MacBook Air charger. But Anker’s is $18, and Apple’s is $49. You do the math.





Update: Also available for $70 refurbished from Daily Steals’ Facebook storefront.

If AirPods offer the most seamless headphone experience for iPhone owners, Apple’s Beats Powerbeats3 are a close second, and are much better for working out. Now, you can get a pair (in one of the limited Neighborhood colorways) for just $90, the best price we’ve seen.



This is an excerpt from Gizmodo’s BeatsX Review, but it applies equally to the Powerbeats3s:

“The Beats X are the third product from Beats (and the fourth from all of Apple) to use the new W1 Bluetooth chipset. This Apple-designed chipset should allow for better battery life. It also makes pairing with an Apple device a total snap—as long as your iPhone runs iOS 10.1 or higher. All I had to do to pair was turn the Beats X and bring them near my phone. A ‘Connect’ button instantly popped up and I was off—music ready to be heard wirelessly.”



Anker’s gone some interesting directions with its latest 10,000mAh USB battery packs. One was thin and roughly phone-shaped, but I personally prefer the hand-friendly PowerCore Redux, which is shockingly small for a battery with 2-3 full phone charges on board. Get it for $29 today, or about $5 off its usual price.





Ninja makes your favorite affordable blenders, and this refurbished Ninja Supra kitchen system is marked down to $100 at Walmart this weekend, down from its usual $150.

This thing isn’t messing around with a 1.5 horsepower, 1200W motor, and it also comes with an 8-cup food processor bowl, a 72 ounce blender jar, an eight-cup food processor bowl, and three single-serve cups for making smoothies on the go.



While it’s not as sexy as Casper’s new Glow Lamp, the Philips Wake-Up light is a top seller for a reason. Its sunlight-simulating light will slowly brighten for 30 minutes prior to your wake-up time, which should get you out of deep, dream-filled REM sleep before your alarm goes off, which helps you feel refreshed in the morning, rather than like garbage.

Normally priced at $50, it’s down to $39 on Amazon right now, just $4 shy of an all-time low price.



I’ve been informed that children making slime is a thing that happens with some regularity, and that glue is a necessary prerequisite to creating it. I don’t really care to research this gross trend any further, but if you’re in the market for glue, AmazonBasics is discounting several of its varieties right now. Have fun, I guess?



These microfiber mitts are great for washing your car or dusting around the house, but they could also come in handy on Halloween for terrifying children as you hand out candy. They’re worth $5 either way, in my opinion.



Balance boards can improve your core strength, posture and (obviously) balance, and this highly rated non-slip model is just $22 today, complete with a 5-year warranty. Once you’ve mastered standing on it, try adding in juggling.



Just in time for a new season, Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 18,000 — yes, you read that correctly — items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout.

The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Adidas, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are definitely up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like this wool overcoat from TOPMAN, our favorite non-hideous Uggs, or the cult-favorite Madewell Transport Tote in miniature. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.



GTA V is over five years old (ugh), but it’s still getting updates and insane, over-the-top online modes that keep it feeling fresh. If you somehow don’t own a copy, it’s down to $15 right now on PS4 or Xbox One, which is basically a heist for how much you’ll get out of it.





Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now, the new version is available to all, and the two-camera starter kit is a whopping $160 off today [Update: Anker lowered the list price from $460-$370, and changed the code from $110 to $20, but the final deal price of $300 has not changed].



To get the deal, you’ll want to clip the $50 coupon on the product page, then add promo code EUFYKKBT at checkout, bringing the two-camera system down to $300. These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.



While it’s been supplanted by the V10, the reliable old Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is still more than enough vacuum for most people, whether you’re using it to clean cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really. Today on Dyson’s eBay storefront, you can get a refurb of the Animal version on eBay today for $210, the best price we’ve ever seen. Compared to the standard V6, this model has 75% more brush head power to lift pet hair and other debris out of carpets and furniture.

The Animal model features True HEPA filtration to filter out allergens from pet dander, and has 150% more brush bar power than the older V6. For context, this was selling for $300 new on Black Friday, and if you ask me, it’s well worth saving $90 on a refurb, which still includes a 6 month Dyson warranty.



You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any hard surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 100 off-brand equivalents for just $5 on Amazon, ($.09 + $5 shipping, very normal). I used these after moving into a new apartment a few months back, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls bringing in my furniture.



It might be too late to get it for Valentine’s Day, but there’s never a bad time to try Mike’s Hot Honey, which claims to be the world’s most versatile condiment. It’s got all of three ingredients: sugar, spice, and everything nice honey, chilies, and vinegar.

Right now on Amazon, you can get a single bottle for just $8, the best price Amazon’s ever listed. The previous deal we posted on this was on the multi-packs, so if you weren’t ready to commit to buying a whole beehive’s worth of the stuff, this is your chance to give it a try.