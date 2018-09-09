Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Kick off your Sunday with deals on MacBooks, a $39 air fryer, a LEGO Apollo kit, and many more.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you don’t mind getting a refurbished MacBook, Woot’s offering a ton of savings on early 2016 and mid 2017 models. The sale page notes these MacBooks were originally destined to be warranty replacements, which means they’re pretty much as new as you can get when buying refurbished.

Advertisement

Since most MacBook updates have been pretty iterative, and you stand to save a lot of money here. This sale ends at midnight or when the product sell out, so don’t wait too long!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Today’s prices are even better than we saw earlier this week!

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.

.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

This wall-mount surge protector is the miniature version of one of our readers’ favorites, and you can get it for just $14 today on Amazon, the best price of the year. The trick here is the pivoting plugs, which makes it ideal for getting oversized plugs out of the way, or running cords behind furniture.

Graphic: Corey Foster

The fact is that picture differences in most sub $1K 4K TVs are unnoticeable by most of us unless compared side-by-side with other sets. For just $398, this 60-Inch Hisense 4K Smart UHD TV is a massive value. Sure it’s just 120Hz, and only has three HDMI inputs, but you’ll spend quite a bit more than $398 to do better in a 4K 60-Inch Smart UHDTV with HDR.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s PowerPort II is the travel-friendly version of your favorite USB charging hub, and here’s a rare chance to get it for $12. The PowerPort 2 Elite includes folding plugs (which snap in place with a very satisfying click, for what it’s worth), and 4.8A of power split between the two ports, enough to juice up two iPads at full speed simultaneously.



Photo: Amazon

Anker’s soda can-sized Nebula Capsule gets all the hype, but the new Mars Lite portable projector offers triple the brightness and a sharper, 720p picture for basically the same price with our exclusive KJMARSLT promo code.



Advertisement

That’s not to say it’s not without its downsides compared to the Capsule. Notably, the Mars Lite doesn’t have its own Android OS, so you’ll have to plug in a streaming device to the HDMI port, or play files off a USB hard drive or flash drive. Its battery isn’t quite as long-lasting either, but three hours should be plenty for watching an outdoor movie.

But if you can live with those shortcomings for a brighter, sharper picture, this is a fantastic deal, because we all know that every movie and sporting event is more enjoyable when you watch it outdoors.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.

Advertisement

A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Graphic: Walmart

If you have any big outdoor adventures planned for the end of summer, you can capture them with GoPro’s 2018 HERO camera, complete with a bonus $30 gift card from Walmart today. It doesn’t shoot in 4K, but it does have a built in touchscreen and can go underwater without any additional housing, making it more than enough action cam for most people.

Photo: Amazon

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a panning and tilting 1080p model for $37 with code TU7S58Y9.

Advertisement

Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

Photo: Amazon

Once you get your first Qi-charging phone, you quickly come to realize that you can never own enough charging pads. This one from Aukey doesn’t have higher-wattage charging speeds like some others we’ve seen, but it looks perfectly nice, and it’s only $9 with promo code LAQ4FU22, which is about as cheap as we ever see these things. And since that deal doesn’t require a promo code, you can buy as many of them as you want at that price.



Image: Anker

Anker’s PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables were already our readers’ favorite charging cables, but the PowerLine II line is even stronger, and comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty.



Advertisement

Think about that for a second. If your cable ever fails, instead of going out and buying a new one, you can just request a free replacement. Obviously, cable standards will become obsolete over time, Anker might not be in business by the time the sun explodes, and they probably won’t replace it if you, like, purposely set it on fire. But under normal circumstances, this could really be the last charging cable you buy.

That being said, your PowerLine II probably isn’t breaking any time soon. Anker claims it’s 40% stronger than the previous model, and it definitely feels heavy duty in the hand. The plugs are thicker and have longer collars than the previous version, and the cable itself is pretty thick and stiff compared to what you might be used to. It’s not the prettiest cable, but it’s clearly built to last.

The 6' white cable is marked down to $10 today, from its usual $13, and you can get the other colors for the same price with promo code ANKERPL2.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Treat yourself to some extra kitchen counter and storage space with this rolling cart. There are three shelves and a cabinet underneath to store all that extra stuff. And when you don’t need it, you can simply roll it out of the way.

Advertisement

It’s almost double the price on Amazon, so if you’re in market, roll on over to Woot to grab this.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Gift your cats the one toy they’ll actually use for $15 less than usual today. This $66 PetFusion Jumbo Cat Scratcher Lounge very rarely goes on sale. With an insane 4.8-star rating, it probably sells itself.

Advertisement

It’s made of recycled cardboard and its curved design makes it easier for cats to scratch. Pounce on this deal before it’s gone!

Image: Walmart

Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of our cruel existence. This Faberware oil-less fryer attempts to break this rule by producing fried-like crispiness using no oil at all. Are the results as delicious as the real thing? Probably not, but if you believe the reviews, it can come pretty damn close. It’s just $39 at Walmart right now, but you won’t see the final discount until checkout.



Graphic: Eria Offutt

Gobble up a big bag of turkey jerky for just $11 when you Subscribe & Save, just remember to cancel your subscription after the first order ships if you don’t want more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Spin up some savings on ceiling fans, lighting bulbs and lighting fixtures from this one-day Home Depot sale. They have this big ass fan, this fixture that Joanna Gaines puts in every house,

We’ve all had to throw away leftovers or cuts of meat and cheese that spent too much time in the fridge or freezer, but vacuum sealing your foods can keep them safe from freezer burn pretty much indefinitely, and dramatically extend their shelf life everywhere else.



Advertisement

Especially if you’re a new owner of sous-vide circulator, a vacuum sealer is a useful (but not quite mandatory) first step before you start cooking. The FoodSaver FM2000 normally sells for $60+, but today’s $51 is the lowest we’ve seen all year.

Think about how much food you throw away, and you’ll get a sense of just how quickly this purchase could pay for itself.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Don’t be that guy that doesn’t clean up after his dog. When you can get 810 poop bags and a dispenser for $7, there’s no excuse. If you want save another 36 cents, sign up for Subscribe & Save and cancel at anytime.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Summer barbecue season might be drawing to a close, but a good meat thermometer can come in handy all year long, and you can score a rare 20% discount on the best one today.

Advertisement

Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.

Graphic: Corey Foster

This book safe is just a common sense value at $9, if only for the peace of mind you get with it. At 6x9 Inches, it’s large enough to hold passports, folded docs, plenty of cash, jewelry, gold... and maybe other things or substances you don’t want lying around your home in plain sight.

Graphic: Corey Foster

Boasting over a year of run-time on up to eight activations a day, this weatherproof $9 D-battery-powered wonder light will add motion-controlled illumination anywhere you need it. I have a Mr Beams MB360 where I park and another inside my tool shed. After six months of use, they still perform as well as they did on day one.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

You never know when you might need a Sharpie or two. This 24-pack of Color Burst Sharpies is just $11 today, or around just 50 cents per marker.



Photo: Walmart

If you could use more storage space around the house, these Muscle Rack steel shelves would be ideal for a garage, a utility room, or even an industrial-chic kitchen. They’re 4' wide, include free shipping, and are only $60 at Walmart right now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Today’s the last day!

Nordstrom only runs a few big sales per year, so you should definitely set aside a few minutes (or hours) to browse the summer sale, which is going on now through September 9. Over 12,000 women’s and over 5,000 men’s styles and accessories from your favorite brands are included, so be sure to make use of the sorting options in the side bar to narrow things down. Every order also includes free shipping and free returns.

Image: Amazon

Pull ups take a long time to master. Practice at home with this $37 pull-up bar. Just be sure to be very confident about the sturdiness of your house.



Graphic: Zach Custer

The MLB is hunting for October, the NFL launched with a thunderous dud of an opener, and the NBA and NHL seasons are just around the corner. All that adds up to false hope for your team’s season and the chance to get 25% off their apparel at Fans Edge with code KINJA25. Plus orders of $40+ receive free shipping.



Advertisement

Save on jerseys, hats, shirts, hoodies, jackets, and accessories like keychains, totes, bobbleheads, and more. Rep ‘em before they tank their season! Exclusions apply on new product releases and special event products.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes shirts now, and this long sleeve gingham is just $11 for Prime members, in a variety of colors and sizes. It’s not an expensive shirt to begin with at $18, but with this deal, you can really afford to stock up. Plus, if you don’t like it, it’d be easy to return.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’ve been obsessing about Deckard’s identity for decades, or have never seen a minute of either film, both Blade Runner movies are included in this Blu-ray box set, now down to an all-time low $16, while supplies last. It’s too bad the deal won’t live, but then again who does?



Graphic: Erica Offutt

If magazines are more your style, Amazon is discounting the Kindle version of a bunch of popular magazines to as low as $4. If you prefer print, they have some options for that as well. These sales usually only last 24 hours, so pick up what you need now!



Graphic: Corey Foster

The latest edition of Alton Brown’s “cookbook” that enjoyably makes sense of cooking, instead of just teaching specific recipes, is on sale in Kindle format. If you touch a spatula or a piece of cookware regularly, I’m Just Here for the Food should be at your disposal, especially for just $3.

Update: Back down to $105 on Amazon

For the longest time, it was rare for LEGO’s 1969-piece (think about it) Saturn V Apollo kit to even be in stock. But now, Amazon is actually offering it for $105, the first discount we’ve seen from its $120 MSRP. Rarity aside, that’s just simply a great price for a kit that size, let alone such a coveted one. The set lets you build and simulate an entire Apollo mission, from launch, to orbit, to moon landing, to splashdown.

I don’t know what Overwatch! is but I guess everyone with a PC loves it and can’t stop playing it. And now subscribers to Humble’s October bundle, which unlocks on Friday, October 5 at 1 p.m. EST, can get it for $12 along with the other yet-to-be-named games. That’s $8 cheaper than buying on its own.



Advertisement

Subscribers who signed up for the September bundle will get additional games Little Nightmares, Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition, Battle Chef Brigade, Zombie Night Terror, Figment, and a new Humble Original, ETHEREAL today as well.

As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Outside of major sales events like Black Friday, Xbox One controllers don’t drop to $40 very often, so if you think you might want one, now’s the time to place your order. These are the newest models with built-in Bluetooth, so they’ll also work with your PC without an adapter. Available in black or white.

Screenshot: Amazon

The NFL season has only just started (unfortunately for this Falcons fan), but you can already download a copy of Madden 19 to your PS4 for $40, down from the usual $60.



Photo: Amazon

$12 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 3' wide model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYPM3 at checkout to save a few bucks.

Graphic: Sony

The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING