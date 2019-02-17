Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An LG Ultra-wide Monitor, a Star Wars Art Book, and a Woot T-Shirt Sale lead off Sunday’s best deals.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Can an ultrawide monitor replace your dual monitor setup? It depends on what you’re trying to do, but the short answer is “probably.”



Whitson Gordon recommended this very LG monitor as a great budget option in this post for about $300, but today, you’ll only need to pay $200, within about $20 of an all-time low. Not bad for a 29", 2560 x 1080 IPS display with support for HDR10 and FreeSync.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $85 today, or roughly $10 less than usual.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When you’ve got a bad stain you need to remove, and nothing else seems to work, turn to Fels Naptha. The laundry bar has been rescuing fabrics for over 100 years, and for $2 with Prime shipping, there’s zero reason not to stash one in your laundry room.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on Egyptian cotton sheets in a ton of colors and multiple sizes. These particular sheets are 600 thread count. Queen and some King and California King sizes are $45. Smaller sizes, unfortunately, aren’t discounted to the same degree.



Just a heads up, there is some discrepancy between shipping costs, some are Prime-eligible and others aren’t.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you could use more organization and storage space around the house, consider picking up one of these discounted, industrial-style shelves on Amazon’s Gold Box. These “wood” and iron racks and utility carts will look so good dressed up with succulents or next to your exposed brick.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Full disclosure: I’m more of a Henri Cartier-Bresson guy than an Ansel Adams bro. But I’m still going to buy this $5 wall calendar spotlighting the works of one of the greatest photographers to ever live.



(Look, I can appreciate Adams’ technical mastery, but pretty things are pretty. Who cares? *shrug* Am I missing something? Rocks and clouds aren’t anything.)

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Soon, my loves, summer will be here. And when the sun comes out, we’ll have awesome shirts to show off thanks to this buy-one-get-one-free sale from Woot. They have some fun designs there and you can get up to 5 free shirts, if you have the dough. This sale should be live until Tuesday.

This is a Prime Exclusive, so, if you’re not on the Bezos train, you’re out of luck.

Photo: Amazon

Ralph McQuarrie is as responsible as George Lucas or anyone else for the Star Wars aesthetic, and this stunning, 800 page collection of his original artwork is the ultimate prize for any true Star Wars fan.



Even on sale at $129, this is an investment, but it’ll pay off in spades with full color conceptual artwork, interviews, posters, storyboards, and even Lucasfilm’s holiday cards spanning McQuarrie’s entire Star Wars career. Today’s price is within about $7 of the best price ever, but it could be gone in 12 parsecs or less.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Yo, it’s Sunday which means Amazon’s running a big sale on Kindle eBooks. This time around, you get to pick from two dozen digital copies of books that don’t really have a particular theme... Weird. Some have ominous names and others... don’t. It’s like a digital version of the used rack at your bookstore except no one sneezed in these.



Prices start at $2 and go all the way up to $4, so breathe some new life into your digital library.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Stomp down the Resistance with this First Order Heavy Assault Walker Lego Set. Down to $110 today at Walmart, this 1376-piece building kit is about $40 off regular pricing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I realize that you’re not used to paying $99 for a board game, but you should make an exception for Gloomhaven. It’s Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! It was also a finalist in our recent board game Co-Op on The Inventory. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.



The thing is though, even when retailers have it in stock (and Amazon has not for the last few weeks), it frequently costs $140+, and eBay resellers will charge you even more, so this is a major discount we’re talking about here.

$99 Gloomhaven 3766 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

The game includes permanent stickers that transform the board as you play, but you can grab this removable, vinyl sticker pack instead, if you want to replay.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you still don’t own an Instant Pot, you can fix that for a pretty nice price today. $69 gets you a 6 qt Instant Pot Lux with a bunch programmed cooking functions and plenty of space to make meals for the whole family.



That means, buying this is like buying a new rice cooker, slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, saute pan, and warmer all in one.

That’s $20 less than the newer Instant Pot DUO (which is also $12 off right now), and the the only real difference between the two is that the DUO includes three additional preset functions; egg maker, sterilizer, and yogurt maker. Here’s a secret though...nobody actually uses those. You’ll use manual mode, and occasionally sauté.

Graphic: Eight Sleep

We’ve seen smart mattresses with dual-zone heating, which is perfectly fine, but it basically amounts to a smartphone-connected electric blanket. But Eight Sleep’s upcoming Pod mattress raises the game with a true, active heating and cooling system.



The Pod features a series of fluid-filled channels running through the foam mattress, and a single hub that can cool the liquid to as low as 55 degrees, or heat it up to 115, and circulate different temperatures to both sides of the bed independently. If you like a cool mattress, and your partner prefers things warm and cozy, this seems like a complete solution where electric blankets only solve one person’s problem.

Of course, this being 2019, it also works with Alexa (“Alexa, cool down my bed”), tracks how much you’re tossing and turning, and can even gently wake you up in the morning by cooling down the mattress. You can skip all the smart features and just enjoy the Pod for its unique climate control options, but they’re there if you want them.

The Pod is expected to ship in April, and you can preorder yours starting at $1,995, with a $95 upfront deposit. For a limited time though, you can also save $250 at checkout with promo code SLEEPPOD. That’s a lot of money, sure, but as someone who prefers to sleep ice cold, it definitely seems justifiable.

Eight Sleep’s original smart mattress is still on sale as well, and features sleep tracking features and smart home support for about half the cost of the Pod. And for a limited time, our readers can get it for $275 off with promo code GIZMODO275.

ThermoWorks BlueDOT | $59 | ThermoWorks

ThermoWorks’ BluetDOT combines ThermoWorks’ famously accurate kitchen thermometer tech with a Bluetooth transmitter to turn your phone into a sous chef. We tried it out (and really liked it) when it was first released last summer, but we’ve never actually seen it on sale until today.

Normally $69, the BlueDOT’s marked down to $59, for a limited time. Just don’t let this deal overcook, because it’s exceptionally rare.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s high-end QLED TVs get a lot of attention, but even the entry level Q6 models look phenomenal, and you can get a 49" set today for $580 from Massdrop. That’s $220 less than the current going rate, and $120 less than we saw on Black Friday .



Compared to Q-sets higher up the lineup, the Q6 loses out on (admittedly impressive) features like full array local dimming and Samsung’s higher-end HDR engine, but thanks to the quantum dot tech, it’ll still look better than pretty much any conventional LED TV.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Rakuten’s running another of its popular sitewide sales during Presidents’ Day weekend, with 15% off all orders, with a $60 maximum discount with the promo code SAVE15. You can check out their promo page to scan all of the deals, but the beauty of this sale is you can “force” a sale on super new or rarely discounted products, like ASUS ROG monitors, Bose ANC headphones, and Nintendo Switch bundles.



This deal ends on Monday, but there’s a limited supply on super popular items. So act fast.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having an actual sale, marking down over 60 shoes, boots, and apparel for Preidents’ Day weekend. Heels, boots, sneakers, sweaters, layering pieces, all kinds of styles from brands like UGG, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can.



Honestly, if you do nothing else, at least go look at the Cole Haan selection. There are hundreds of shoes included, and prices are some of the best we’ve ever seen, including Stitchlite Wool oxfords under $100 for the first time in our memory, and a whopping $120 off the incredible 2.Zerogrand Laser Wing Oxfords.

For all your athletic shoe needs, the sale includes over 700 discounted options from Nike, 200 from Adidas, and nearly 100 from Saucony, just for starters.

Obviously, it’s a lot to sort through, so I recommend first sorting by gender in the sidebar, then going through the brand selector and picking your favorites.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

World Wide Stereo is discounting a bunch of audio gear for up to 60% off during President’s Day weekend with the code USA. The sale includes closeout stuff from Audio-Technica, Klipsch, Yamaha, and more. If you’re an audiophile who wants to upgrade your sound system or your headphones, today’s not a bad time to start.

Screenshot: Amazon

Undertale is one of Kotaku’s 12 best games for the Switch, and the love letter to/subversion of Earthbound is down to $10 on Amazon. That’s only $5 off the usual price, but honestly, you should buy this game at any price.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still paying your cable company a monthly modem rental fee, stop what you’re doing and buy your own for just $45, or $15 less than usual. This model supports maximum download speeds of 680mbps, which should cover just about every cable internet plan out there. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save.



Photo: Amazon

Entering your Netflix password with a TV remote is actually considered torture under the Geneva Conventions, but this Logitech wireless keyboard works seamlessly with recent Samsung, LG, and Sony smart TV operating systems, as well as Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android over Bluetooth. You can even switch between your connected devices with the flip of a switch.

Today’s $59 deal is an all-time low.

Obviously, these $40 Bluetooth headphones from TaoTronics don’t sound as great or block noise as well as a high end pair of Sony or Bose headphones. Obviously!



But...TaoTronics sent me a pair to try, and they’re pretty good! They sound fine, like any other relatively inexpensive pair of Bluetooth headphones, and the noise cancelation works better than I expected against constant noises like airplane engines and the like. They’d make a fine purchase for anyone that travels with any regularity. Just clip the $8 coupon, then use promo code KINJAZ57 at checkout to save a couple extra bucks.

Photo: Amazon

While we’ve been partial to fancy USB battery packs with features like USB-C Power Delivery recently, sometimes, you just want a big-ass battery with fast-enough USB ports and a cheap price tag. That’s what today’s deal is all about.



Clip the $3 coupon and use promo code KINJAAYX at checkout for an extra $2 off to bring this 20,000mAh RAVPower pack down to $27. That’s a great price for a battery that big from a major manufacturer, and while it’s not much for bells and whistles, its USB ports are plenty fast, which is what really matters in the end.

Anker’s Nebula Capsule mini projector gets all the hype, but if its standard definition resolution and 100 lumen brightness won’t cut it for your portable cinema needs, the newer Nebula Mars II is on sale for $390 today, the best price we’ve seen by $10.



While it’s not nearly as small as the Capsule, the Mars II puts out a 720p picture of up to 150", is three times as bright as the Capsule at 300 lumens, and can run for four hours on a charge, meaning you could watch a double feature outdoors without having to plug it in.

If you don’t think you need the portability factor of the Mars II, we recommend you check out Anker’s Prizm projectors, which are designed for use in the home.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Hurdle Hanger

Do you ever stop to think about how there’s really no great way to store pants? Folding can wear them out and wrinkle them. Draping over a hanger can give you an unwanted pleat. Clothespin hangers can leave marks on delicate fabrics. But now, the Hurdle Hanger is aiming to move humanity forward on this critically pressing issue with a new solution.



Each Hurdle Hanger includes three attachment points that loop through your pants’ belt loops, allowing them to hang just like they hang off your body. Once you get the, uh, hang of it, it only takes a second or two to set it up each time, no careful folding or draping required. Anything that makes putting away laundry—the worst of all chores—go by faster is a win in my book.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Hurdle Hanger

The hanger is also open-ended on one side, with a non-slip rubber strip on top, so for pants that you do want to fold and drape, Hurdle makes it easy. And the belt loop hook that faces out into your closet can also hold a belt, a hat, or even another pair of pants if you have limited closet space.

I have to say, I’m not sure I ever expected to see something new in the clothes hanger space, but Hurdle Hanger isn’t quite like anything else on the market, and I think it’s brilliant. You can preorder it now (for a small discount) on Indiegogo.

Photo: Amazon

Global’s G2 chef’s knife doesn’t just look cool; it’s actually one of our readers’ favorites, and you can get it for just $70 from MassDrop today, the best price we’ve ever seen on it.



The G2 features a straight edge rather than a beveled edge like most western knives, which means the blade will be lighter and sharper, though just a bit more complicated to re-sharpen. The unique stainless steel handle also features Global’s trademark dimples for a more secure grip. The knife pretty much always sells for $100, so if you’ve had your eye on it, this is a rare opportunity to save.

Note: The sale includes a number of Global knives, and they’re all great (but a good chef’s knife is by far the most important thing you can own in your kitchen). Just select whichever ones you want from the dropdown menu at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Somewhere, possibly on another planet, or even in a different dimension, there’s a portal where all the missing socks and chip clips that mysteriously vanished from our planet have collected into a Mount Everest-sized pile. I am convinced of this, and it is the basis of my upcoming novel.



We can’t help you with those missing socks today, but if you need to add some more chip clips to your ever-dwindling collection, OXO’s bright and magnetic clips are on sale for $6 for a 4-pack, or about $1 less than usual. And yes, they ship for free with Prime.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you don’t have to pass your presidential fitness test anymore, you should take a good long look at Adidas’ President’s Day sale, where they’re taking up to 50% off pretty much every kind of workout gear, plus some fun stuff like Real Madrid and Manchester United soccer jerseys. As always, use the sidebar tools to sort by gender and style to help cut through the deluge.



Graphic: Marmot

Update: Today’s the last day of the sale, and Marmot’s making a final push with an extra 20% off the already-discounted sale prices. Just use promo code EXTRA20 to get the deal.



The changing of the seasons is a great time to buy new clothes, and while it might not currently feel like spring is on the horizon, warmer temperatures will be here before you know it. Right now, Marmot’s taking up to 50% off hundreds of sale items during the company’s end of season sale, which is a great opportunity to save on clothes for the coming months, or stock up on cheap winter wear for next year. No promo code required.

Need somewhere to get started? The Marmot Precip (men | women) and Minimalist (men | women) were both among our readers’ favorite rain coats, and I’m a particular fan of the minimalist’s hood brim.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nordstrom has only a couple large sales each year and today marks the beginning of their Winter Sale. Nordstrom is taking up to 40% off a boatload of styles through February 24, though the best stuff will surely sell out early. It’ll take time to look through all the stuff, so maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or pretend you’re in the bathroom and avoid your family or something.



I suggest sorting by brand using the sidebar tool after you select your gender. Fossil? Nike? Rag & Bone? 7 For All Mankind? Calvin Klein? You’ll be blown away by how many options there are.

For the fellas, we do have a couple of suggestions that we recently recommended on The Inventory. Belmar’s Quilted Shirt Jacket is a great transition layer to wear once the weather starts warming up, these River Stone joggers would be a great pair of Fourth Pants, and if you like to run, your feet deserve to experience Nike’s Epic React Flyknits. Seriously though, there are thousands of great deals, so get over there and start browsing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for exercise-friendly spring weather than an extra 20% off Under Armour’s already affordable sale section? Pick up workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code RALLY20 at checkout on orders over $100 to stack on the savings. If you do nothing else with this sale, at least replace your old underwear with Boxerjocks.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sunglasses might not be at the top of your mind right now, but warm, sunny days are ahead, and you can be ready to look your best with this designer sunglass sale from Daily Steals. Frames from Calvin Klein, Tom Ford, Kate Spade, Yves Saint Laurent, Porsche Design, and more are on sale for $25-$80, and promo code KJSUN7 will take an extra $7 off at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still don’t have a Nintendo Switch, but the Mario Maker 2 and Links Awakening put you over the top yesterday, you can now get $35 worth of Nintendo eShop credit for free when you buy a console. With so many great Nintendo first party and indie games available on the eShop, you should have no trouble spending it.



Note: The page says preorder, but it should ship today or tomorrow.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LEGO Star Wars minifigs are great, but a giant Darth Vader figure made from 168 pieces? That’s straight out of the dark side. LEGO people are supposed to be 1.5" tall, and they definitely shouldn’t have bendable elbows and knees.



Anyway, Walmart’s chopped the kit down to $23, but you’d better pray they don’t alter the deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on all the Super Bowl TV sales, don’t fret. This 55" 4K Samsung is on sale for $498 at Walmart right now, and it even comes with a $20 VUDU credit for buying and renting movies. It’s not Samsung’s best TV, but it includes smart apps, HDR, and even a clean cable routing solution that you won’t find from any other manufacturer.

