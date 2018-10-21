Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

20% off already-affordable Amazon Essentials clothing, Bill Clinton’s first novel, and LEGO’s Star Wars advent calendar lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is a great little streaming dongle with all of the power of Alexa at its disposal, and you can save $10 on yours today on Amazon. It’s not the new model with 4K and HDR support, but for a bedroom TV, it’s probably all you need.



Apparently Amazon still has some refurbished first generation Amazon Echoes lying around, and they’re liquidating them on Woot for just $44 today, easily the best deal we’ve ever seen. Functionally, there’s not much difference between the first Echo and the second; it’s just uglier, and can’t form a stereo pair with other Echoes like the new ones.

Take a picture, it’ll last longer than this one-day deal on photography equipment. The Gold Box includes deals on several portrait lighting and backdrop kits from Emart, with everything available for under $50.



Range extenders aren’t a cure-all for networking issues, but if there’s one corner of your home that just can’t get a good signal from your router, they can be the right tool for the job. This entry-level 802.11n model from TP-Link is just $18 today, if you want to give it a try.

Need more storage space for your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch? This 128GB card from SanDisk is down to its best price ever right now.



RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support the fastest-possible 7.5W iPhone charging, and you can get it for just $20 today with promo code KINJA887.

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen, and the cheapest we’ve seen with the necessary Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter included. It’s normally priced at $30; today’s $22 list price itself is an aberration, but still, don’t forget the code!

Update: Back down to $250!

Google Wifi is one of the highest profile competitors in the exploding mesh router market, and our readers’ favorite mesh system. If you have a big house, and could make use of a three-router array, Amazon’s marking down the system to just $250, within $1 of the best price they’ve ever listed.

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $26, but you can get it for just $21 today with promo code ANKERCUB.

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" Sceptre 4K TV is a steal for just $430, one of the best prices we’ve seen for a TV of this size. It doesn’t have smart apps or HDR, but what it does have is four HDMI ports, which is more than you get in a lot of high end TV sets.

We’ve seen our fair share of USB power receptacle deals, but this $10 model from iClever is the most affordable option yet. Half the things you plug in these days probably plug into USB, so it just makes a ton of sense to install these around your house. Just make sure you know what you’re doing.

With 12W of stereo sound, IPX7 water resistance, and a 24 hour battery, it’s no shock that the Tribit XSound Go has racked up a 4.6 star review average from over 1,000 customers, and a Wirecutter recommendation for good measure. Get it for just $23 today with promo code B8PP478D, a 30% discount from its usual $33.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

The end of mowing season means blowout deals on mowers. Four different electric models from four different brands are included in today’s Amazon Gold Box, ranging from a corded edger with a wheeled mowing base for $60, up to 40V and even 82V full-sized cordless models that’ll make you wonder why you ever used a gas powered mower in the first place.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Corey Foster

Yakima’s ForkChop is one of the fastest and easiest ways to carry a bike on the roof of your car, and you can grab it for $110 today, or about $15-$20 less than usual.



Our deal researcher Corey took ForkChop for a test drive, and had this to say:

I can remove or install a Yakima ForkChop in under 3 minutes out of the box. Yes, I was trying to go fast. Yes, I’ve installed various bike racks before. But don’t think you can’t do the same. This thing is super simple to install confidently without tools or complicated instructions. I used to have zero qualms about driving with roof rails on top of my car as if they were welded to it. Now that I actually care how my car looks and how fuel efficient it is, I don’t want a perma-rack on my car. The Yakima ForkChop is not only easy to install and remove, it’s small enough that it fits in my glovebox... or would fit if it wasn’t full of service records and tools. It fits easily in the trunk or under a seat, too.

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.

A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Take a look at that coffee table. Looks nice, right? Amazon will deliver it to your door for just $80 shipped right now, an all-time low. Just remember to a coaster!

Not happy with your current sheets, or just want a spare set for guests, or when you can’t be bothered to finish washing a set? These 400 TC Cottington Lane sateen sheets are a bargain at just $30-$35 (depending on the size) in today’s Gold Box.

Lodge’s 3.5" cast iron skillet is pretty freakin’ adorable, and worth $4 for that alone, in my opinion. But it’s perfect for homemade pizookies, or single eggs, and unlike your full-sized skillet, it takes approximately four seconds to clean.



Anjee 12 lbs weighted blanket (48*72 inches) | $45 | Amazon | Promo code H4GRRAXY

Anjee 15 lbs weighted blanket (60*80 inches) | $52 | Amazon | Promo code ERW6EA2M

Winter is coming, but weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm, and a couple of different options are on sale today for some of the best prices we’ve seen. Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight.

If you’ve never deep-cleaned a carpet, get ready for an eyeopening experience when you see just how much crap a person can track into a home. At $76, this discounted BISSELL PowerLifter is perfect for keeping your carpets actually clean as opposed to just looking clean.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% sitewide sale holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code OCT10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those are hardly ever eligible for discounts. You have until Sunday, so sleep on it if you must, but they don’t run sales like this often.

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct’s eBay storefront is offering a $100 discount when you spend $400 on tires and wheels (with promo code PTIRES18) , for a limited time. This isn’t a rebate like most of their deals - you’ll actually save that money at checkout, immediately.

Some of the tires also include manufacturer mail-in rebates that stack with the $100 discount, so you stand to save a lot of money here if you play your cards right. Just add $400 in eligible items to your cart, and use promo code PTIRES18 at checkout to get the deal.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy ( ( ( ( ( Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Amazon’s Amazon Essentials clothing line is full of, you guess it, essentials. Basic tees, athletic wear, button down shirts, blouses...it’s a wide variety, but it’s all affordable. For a limited time, a bunch of it is 20% cheaper than usual, bringing the vast majority pieces down to $20 or less.

Get the waterproof protection you want, with the broken-in comfort and breathability of a sweatshirt with Under Armour’s famous Swackets (yes, they’re really called that). Right now, they’re taking 25% off all their styles of swackets (that never gets less awkward to type), and stay warm and dry all through the fall.

Nordstrom Rack just got a bunch of new styles in from Nordstrom proper, and it’s all up to 60% off over 5,000 styles, for a limited time. As always, use the sidebar to sort through the deluge by type of clothing, and you can also browse the available brands from a dropdown on top.



A bunch of stuff in here starts under $20, so go get your fall wardrobe in order on the cheap.

Image: Zach Custer ( ( (Cole Haan)

Cole Haan is definitely a brand that can make you think twice on account of the price. So when they kick off a semi-annual sale, it’s the perfect time to act. Every full priced item they sell is 30% off, including 2.ZERØGRANDs and the sweater-like ZERØGRANDs with Stitchlite wool, which I just wrote about yesterday.

Note: Discount shown at checkout.

Well this is about the easiest sale to get behind. Eddie Bauer is taking 40% off just about everything to honor the late founder’s birthday, and they’re doing it right as the weather’s turning cold. That’s impeccable timing considering they’re best known as the company that patented the first quilt down jacket. Shop men’s, women’s and even gear to stock up on everything you need for the winter, from base layers and flannels, to parkas and shells, it’s all 40% off.

So you want to dress up for Halloween and be a fun person...but you don’t really have the time or the inclination to put in to a lot of effort. It’s fine! ThinkGeek has you covered today with a wide array of costumes, decorations, and other Halloween-adjacent tchotchkes for a flat 50% off. I suspect the best stuff will sell out quickly at these prices, so it’s officially time to stop procrastinating.

George W. Bush has his painting, and Obama likes to kite surf as the world burns, but Bill Clinton’s post-presidency hobby of choice is writing novels. His debut alongside James Patterson is a little goofy, but endearingly so, and if you’ve been curious to give it a read, it’s just $5 on Kindle today.



LEGO’s Star Wars advent calendar only just went on sale for 2018, but Walmart and Amazon are already taking $6 off its $40 price tag. As always, it features 24 tiny Star Wars-themed LEGO gifts, including brand new ones for 2018 like a snowman in a Rebellion helmet, a Rose minifig, and tons of miniaturized spaceships and speeders.

If you’re tired of getting owned repeatedly by Fortnite teens who are really good at building, try PUBG, where you’ll either get owned repeatedly by teens who are simply better at video games than you, or where you’ll hide in a bathroom for long stretches of time. The physical full release is just $20 on Xbox One right now, the best price we’ve seen since it came out of beta.



It’s a little late for back to school season (hey-ooo), but you can save about $16 on the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express LEGO set today, complete with Platform 9 3/4, plus Harry, Ron, Hermione, Remus Lupin, Trolley Witch, and Dementor minifigures. Plus Scabbers; we can’t forget about Scabbers. It usually retails for $80, but you can keep a little bit of extra cash in your Gringotts vault, because it’s down to $64.

Sony’s original PS4 Gold headset was already our readers’ favorite gaming headset, and the new model is lighter, more durable, and frankly, better looking. Like the old one though, it’ll still immerse you in 7.1 surround sound, and doesn’t need a clunky boom mic to pick up your voice either.



This debuted late last year for $100, and $71 is the best price we’ve seen to date.

Arcade1Up’s 3/4 sized arcade cabinets look stunning, include multiple games, and are a steal at $300, especially since they were supposed to cost $400, according to the original announcement. They’ve been mostly out of stock at Walmart for the last few months, but three of the five are available once again, so if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, you’ll have one of these in your home this week.



Note: The Rampage/Gauntlet/Joust/Defender and Galaga/Galaxian cabinets are sold out, but the other three are available, and officially release today.

Red Dead Redemption 2 pulls into station in just a few weeks, and you can take in all the natural splendor by playing it on a PS4 Pro . This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design like the recent Spider-Man console did, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.

