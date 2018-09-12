Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Personal care items, activewear, and the Kindle Paperwhite are some of the best deals online today.



Image: Amazon

As fun as the rainbow effects of Philips Hue bulbs can be, white is also a color.

This Philips Hue White A19 Dimmable LED Smart Bulb 4-Pack sticks with that, the most basic and useful of lighting colors. It does come with a hub, though, so if you want to add more unusual shades to your lighting design later on, you’ll be good to go.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Basically every device Amazon makes was on sale for Black Friday, with one glaring exception: The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite. So if you were holding out on a deal for all your pool and bathtub reading needs, your patience has been rewarded today with a $30 discount.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon has quietly come out with a pretty exciting lineup of Fire TV streaming gadgets over the past few months, and they all just went back on sale, either for their Black Friday prices, or very close to them.



You can get a regular Fire TV Stick for $25, but it’s almost definitely worth spending $10 more to get the new version, which supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Moving up the line, the Fire TV Cube is essentially a Fire TV 4K with an Echo Dot built in, allowing you to control your TV with your voice, totally hands-free. It’s also on sale for $70, or $50 off its original price.

But perhaps the most interesting device here is the new Fire TV Recast. This DVR is designed explicitly for cord cutters, and works with any OTA antenna. Rather than plugging straight into your TV, it broadcasts live or recorded shows over Wi-Fi to your Fire TV, an Amazon Echo Show, or any iOS or Android device, no matter where you are in the world. Both the two-tuner 500GB and four-tuner 1TB models are on sale (albeit for $10 more than Black Friday), and you can also save by buying a bundle that includes a Fire TV Stick 4K and an antenna.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

As amazing as the internet is, it won’t be of much use to you without a modem. In the market for one? This Netgear Docsis 3.0 Cable Modem is just $45 when you clip the $10 coupon on the page. It hasn’t been cheaper since last Black Friday.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C will be truly ubiquitous one of these days, but for the next few years at least, owners of USB-C laptops will probably want to carry a dongle or two.

Several of Anker’s highly rated adapters are on sale right now. Just be sure to note the promo codes so you get the lowest prices.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you failed to pull the trigger on a big, beautiful new TV during Deals Week, Walmart is blowing out a bunch of TVs. Full disclosure: Most are basic sets and lack fancy features you’d expect from a TV in 2018, like HDR and apps.



But if you’re on a budget, need a spare TV for an extra room in your house, and it doesn’t have to be the best of the best, these are worth a look.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sometimes the number of built-in LAN ports in your sexy, modern router isn’t enough. Luckily there’s a cheap solution: Networking switches, like this $16 Netgear 8-Port model.



Right now it’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen on Amazon and about $7 less than average going rate.

It functions a lot like powerstrip or HDMI splitter but for ethernet. For stuff that requires hardline connections, such as gaming consoles and smart home hubs, switches work like a dream. Perhaps the best part, discount aside, is its plug-and-play functionality.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Go big or go home, that’s what I always say. And with this deal from Walmart, you can go home to a bigass TV for just $480.



This internet-capable model features 4K HDR panel which is unlikely to top any list, but if size and budget are your only concerns, this is a worth a serious consideration. It can also work well as a spare TV for an extra room in your home.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Listen up, nerds. This is a cheap, piece-of-shit printer and you should buy it right now.



If you own a compatible HP printer, like this HP DeskJet 2622, you can get free printouts (until this garbage printer falls apart) thanks to HP’s Instant Ink service.

Here’s how it works: You sign up for the program, the printer monitors your monthly page count, and it contacts HP to order ink refills when you run low.

There’s a supposed monthly fee based on the number of pages you print, but here’s the important bit: Instant Ink offers a 15-page-per-month plan free of charge. Yes, that’s 15 Amazon return labels or 15 photos every month, for free.

Cheaper printers like this one are sold below cost so that the manufacturer can recoup those losses through cartridge sales. But if you’re careful about how you use HP Instant Ink, you can get away with never paying for cartridges again.

If you have room in your house, this all-in-one model is a no-brainer. (And if you are someone who does print regularly, don’t buy a cheap printer. Go with a monochrome laser printer, invest in a reservoir printer, or actually use HP Instant Ink. It is a seriously good program.)



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Logitech’s Harmony Elite is basically the grand poobah of TV remotes, with the ability to control up to 15 different devices, a capacitive touchscreen, the ability to build programs that control multiple devices with one touch, and a lot more.



My favorite feature though? The included Harmony Hub that turns your smartphones, Echoes, and Google Homes into fully-functional remotes; perfect for when you’ve inevitably lost the actual remote in the couch cushions. $230's a pretty penny, but it’s the best price we’ve ever seen by $10, and deals on this usually only go as low as $250.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerCore battery packs run the gamut from tiny tubes that fit into your pocket to massive blocks of energy that can power your devices for days at a time. Today’s deal is quite firmly in the latter camp.



The PowerCore Speed 20000 is one of the few battery packs on the market with USB-C Power Delivery up to 22.5W. That means it can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, a Nintendo Switch at full power while you’re playing Zelda on a plane, or an iPad Pro significantly faster than the charger it came with (if you have a USB-C to Lightning cable).



Power Delivery works both ways too, so you can actually recharge the entire battery pack with the included 30W USB-C wall charger, which will refill it in a fraction of the time of a standard 2A USB charger, and can be used as a spare USB-C charger for your other gear when it’s not refilling the battery.

While its capacity is slightly smaller than the similarly equipped PowerCore+ 26800, it’s dramatically lighter, and probably the better choice for most travelers. They’ve marked it down to $78 today, from the usual $100, and it would make a great gift for anyone who owns a Switch or MacBook.

The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $22 with promo code KINJAQFF.



They sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and would make a great holiday stocking stuffer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if Pop Sockets aren’t really your thing, if you have any teens on your holiday shopping list, they’ll almost certainly love to get one of these swappable three-packs. Each set comes with one Socket and three interchangeable face plates, and you can get the pack of your choice for $20 with promo code 5OFF3PACKS.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you lose your keys, or your bag, or your phone, you don’t have to lose your mind, too. Prepare for any bouts of forgetfulness with this Tile Mate, now just $10. The tiny Bluetooth tracker pairs with your phone and beeps when you push a button on the smartphone app, so you can find what you’re looking for. And if you’ve lost your phone, press a button on the Tile to make your phone beep, too. And if you’ve lost both your phone and the Tile, probably time to reevaluate your priorities.



Just kidding, the Tile community can help you track down the Mate, while this thing called the “Find My iPhone” should be able to help with the phone. Cool? Cool. Yes, it’s an older Tile model, but at that price, it’s a Mate worth getting acquainted with.

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $30 today, or $10 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Anker’s entry-level truly wireless headphones are available for just $45 today, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Like the Liberty headphones before it, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a single charge. The Lite’s charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still, that’s enough juice for an entire workday or a flight from New York to Los Angeles.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches.



While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $26, but you can get it for just $20 today — the cheapest it’s been.



Graphic: Anker

Anker makes just about every capacity of PowerCore battery pack imaginable, but the company’s 10,000mAh packs have always been among their most popular. And now, just in time for the holidays, they squeezed that much juice into a shockingly small new package.



The PowerCore 10000 Redux is only 4.1” x 2" x 1", and weighs only 6.6 ounces, making it the smallest 10,000mAh battery pack we’ve ever seen. And of course, Anker’s PowerIQ technology is built in, meaning you’ll get the fastest possible charging speed no matter what you plug in. There’s even a special trickle charge mode for low-draw devices like Bluetooth headphones, which often don’t draw enough power to keep USB battery packs “awake.”

The Redux only just came out, and retails for $34, but it’s marked down to $26 this week, making it a perfect stocking stuffer idea.

Photo: Sonos

It’s $5 more expensive than it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but if anyone on your shopping list (yourself included) would like an Alexa-enabled, incredible-sounding Sonos One speaker, they’re $20 off right now, which is the second best deal we’ve ever seen. Or, you can buy two and save $50, which is a match for Black Friday.



Unlike Black Friday though, that $20 discount is also valid on the new, limited-edition HAY Sonos Ones. They’re priced $30 higher than black and white, even on sale, but you get to pick from five designer colors.

The $100 Connect:Amp discount also made a comeback. This device basically turns any unpowered speaker pair into a Sonos smart speaker, compatible with streaming services and multi-room audio.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.



Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s easy to see why Cuisinart’s DBM-8 electric burr coffee grinder is one of Amazon’s top sellers in the category. It’s affordable, it’s dead simple to use, it includes 18 coarseness settings, and it looks great. It’s also down to just $37, so perk up and lock in your order before it sells out.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson gear, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JOYOFDYSON, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $168. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $248. Just don’t forget the code!

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer would be an amazing holiday gift for anyone who...dries their hair, and $224 with code JOYOFDYSON for a certified refurb is an absolute steal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably already own an Instant Pot, but today’s a great opportunity to save on an extra inner cooking pot, so you can use your appliance two nights in a row without washing dishes.



Yes, it’s a little thing, but it’ll make your kitchen experience meaningfully better. Spare pots don’t go on sale very often—the last discount we saw from its usual $30 was on Prime Day, and before that, January—so if you think you might want one, don’t miss out. Just be sure to clip the 5% coupon on the page to maximize your savings (though it’s a good deal even without the coupon)

Owning a second pot also means that you can use your pots as leftover containers, without transferring to another container. You’ll want one of these tight-fitting silicone lids though.

Wi-Fi connected home security cameras have largely taken over the baby monitor market, but nobody would blame you for feeling anxious about streaming a live video feed of your baby to the cloud.



If you’d prefer to keep things local, Anker’s new Eufy SpaceView is a great all-in-one solution for just $119 via code KINJABMM (down from the usual $170).

The pan and tilt camera streams in 720p (most baby monitors are a paltry 240p) directly to the included LCD screen, over distances of up to 460', no Wi-Fi required. Somewhat ingeniously, Anker also included a detachable wide angle lens that expands the camera’s view up to 110°, so you can more easily keep an eye on your toddler when she starts to move around the room on her own.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There’s something weirdly soothing about Ree Drummond. She just seems so serene that it’s comforting, and you know that, with her, the farmhouse aesthetic is wholly authentic.



Make your life a little bit more like hers like with the newly released line of Pioneer Woman Kitchen Appliances, all on sale today. Well, almost all — there’s an Instant Pot in the mix, but it’s not marked down. Everything else is between $25 and $35, and you can save even more if you choose to buy a bundle.



Will these devices make you an expert at country cooking? No, not automatically. But you have to start somewhere, and obtaining the proper tools for the job is the first step in mastering any cuisine.



Photo: Amazon

Sous-vide’s ease-to-results ratio is so good, it’ll feel like you’re cheating at cooking.

If you haven’t already gotten yourself a circulator, you can fix that today for just $57.



This Gourmia model has never been cheaper, and if you buy it now you’ll have time to master it before your big holiday meals. Honestly, what are you waiting for?



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

You know you’re officially an adult when a chest freezer makes it onto your wish list, even if it’s only in a vague “that would be nice to have” sense. Whether it would live in your garage or right in the kitchen, it’s a life improvement you can’t fully appreciate until you’ve grown up.



With the Arctic King 5-Cubic-Foot Chest Freezer, on sale for $149 at Walmart, you’ll finally have a place to stash your stock of frozen foods. And no judgment if it’s nothing but cartons of Halo Top. We all have our weaknesses.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You don’t need a rocket to get your hands on this moon; you just need $20 and promo code YIQ3PMGN. The Magicfly Moon Lamp comes with a wooden stand for easy display and makes for an utterly celestial light source in your home. This moon can shine in three hues — yellow, warm white, and bright white — all of which are controlled with just a tap, and it’s easily charged via USB. Now that’s a deal to be over the moon about.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Are your ties to your hometown stronger than, say, steel? Now you can display your love for your roots with a classy aerial-view city map, made from laser-cut and placed in a neutral 5x7 black frame. Choose one of 50 available cities for yourself or as a gift for any friends or family who’ve moved away from home. And with promo code STEELMAP giving you $7 off for a total of $23, this deal is definitely something to write home about.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s a new king of the Instant Pot world, and it just got its first significant discount ever.



The Instant Pot Max is the first Instant Pot to achieve steady 15 PSI pressure cooking, comparable to stovetop models. Previous models have maxed out at around 11.6 PSI, and the added pressure means that your food will cook even faster (who knew that was possible?). It can even do high pressure canning, the first electric pressure cooker to achieve USDA approval for that purpose.

Update: Sorry, it’s “positioned for approval,” but it’s not official yet.

The Max also comes with a revamped touchscreen interface—it’s come a long way from the cheap-looking bubble buttons of the DUO—and a touchscreen button to automatically vent your pressure. You can even set it to pulse, so you don’t have to stand at the counter hitting a button repeatedly for five minutes.

The Max came out earlier this year for $200, and it’s basically stayed there for the most part. Today though, you can pick it up for $150, easily an all-time low.

If you don’t need to can, and don’t mind waiting a few extra minutes for your food to cook, the DUO model is still on sale for $70, and the smart Wi-Fi model is still down to its Cyber Monday price of $90 as well. The DUO80 is $75 at Target.

And finally, if you’re crunched for space, the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Quart 7-in-1 is down to just $45. An Instant Pot for under $50!



Photo: Amazon

It might look like something Rey would wear while scouring for spare parts on Jakku, but this neck wrap is actually a travel pillow, and a great one at that.



The Trtl pillow uses a hidden rib system to support your neck as you doze off in your tiny coach airline seat. Just wrap Trtl around your neck, placing the ribs on whichever side you want to lay your head (including directly under your chin) pop on some noise-cancelling headphones, and try your darnedest to get some shut-eye. It looks ridiculous, sure, but I promise you that nobody on your flight cares. Honest!

In case it wasn’t obvious, the big advantage of this design is size; Trtl weighs less than 1/3 of a pound, can attach to your luggage, and is far less bulky than a memory foam pillow. While not as good as our exclusive Black Friday deal, you can get any color you want for 10% off on Amazon right now by clipping the on-page coupon. This pillow hardly ever goes on sale, and it makes a great gift, so don’t sleep on this one.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun.



Now grab this thing and go spend a week outside somewhere before the dreaded heat of summer returns.



Aged & Oar Duo Glasses and Sphere Ice Molds | 15% Off | Discount shown at checkout

Aged & Ore’s Duo Glasses were a Kickstarter hit back in February, and now, you can buy as many as you want immediate shipping, for 15% off.

Each Duo Glass is hand-blown, and has subtle 1 oz. measurement lines integrated into the design, so you can pour a perfect shot or measure a simple cocktail without dirtying up any other dishes. The best part though? They come with their own sphere ice molds that are designed to nestle perfectly at the bottom of the glass. How...cool is that?

Just note that you’ll see the 15% discount automatically at checkout. Cheers!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Roombas get all the glory, but don’t let name recognition overshadow an excellent deal on an equally efficient, if not better, robotic vacuum. Anker’s slim Eufy RoboVac 11S is a favorite of our readers, and today, you can use promo code KINJAT008 to clean it out for just $149, the same price as Cyber Monday. The 11S is extremely quiet, extra slim for tight spaces, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Looking to get some trendy mid-century modern look without spending a fortune?

Amazon’s got you covered with deals on a ton of Rivet, Stone and Beam, and AmazonBasics-branded furniture, for a limited time.



Over 150 products are included in this sale, ranging from mirrors and lamps all the way to mattresses and full-sized leather sofas.



Photo: Amazon

This microfiber towel is considered by many detailing aficionados to be the best for drying off your car after you wash it. In fact, I can personally confirm that it’s less a towel and more a towel-shaped sponge. It’s also down to within a few cents of the best price Amazon’s listed all year, so grab a bunch and stuff them in stockings.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)

