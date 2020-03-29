Sunday's Best Deals: Kindle Credit, $52 Office Chair, B2G1 Video Games, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

A 5TB external hard drive, a buy 2 get one free video game sale, 30% off Patagonia, a $52 office chair, and more lead for Sunday’s best deals.



WD - Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

It’s always a good idea to have a portable hard drive. Even the best maintained computers eventually break down, and if your storage gets fried, then you can lose a lot of valuable data. Thankfully, with a huge 5TB hard drive, you won’t have too much to worry about. Best Buy has this external hard drive on sale for just $100, so it really is a best buy.



Don’t shoot me for the pun.

DBPOWER Portable Car Jump Starter G5WDZHOR Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Sometimes your car battery just... dies. It sucks. If you’re caught unprepared, you’ll have to knock on neighbors’ doors or ask strangers in the parking lot “for a jump”, and who really wants to talk to other people? Instead, you can purchase the DBPOWER Portable Car Jump Starter for only $60, if you use the code G5WDZHOR.



This jumper is small, so you can throw it in the trunk with the rest of the emergency kit (that you definitely have, right?) and it’ll be ready when you need it. You can also use the jump starter for charging your devices, if you really need to.

Tribit X1 Wireless Earbuds TribitX1 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

You know what’s a pain in the ass while trying to exercise? Headphone wires. Whether you’re walking or doing crunches or striking a yoga pose, those wires always seem to get tangled on SOMETHING. Thankfully, Tribit is running an incredible sale on their wireless earbuds. Use code TribitX1 at checkout, and you’ll be able to get these babies for only $20. Grab a pair before they sell out!



Buy a Nomad Base Station, Get 50% off a Kevlar Cable Graphic : Gabe Carey

For the uninitiated, Nomad makes high-end leather Apple accessories that look like they belong to someone with a pension and a Mercedes G-class parked on a side street in Lower Manhattan.



Their base stations, which can wirelessly charge up to four Apple devices at once (including your iPhone and AirPods) are particularly alluring. And if you buy one now, they’ll knock 50% off a premium braided Kevlar cable. Starting at $100, the Nomad Base Station Hub Edition is built with padded leather and supports 10W wireless charging for one device, and 7.5W for two.

The upgraded $150 version of the Base Station features a built-in Apple Watch charger as well, so you no longer have to juggle your chargers and devices—they’ll all be in one place. Meanwhile, the USB-C to Lighting (and USB-C to USB-C) Kevlar cables are sturdy and resistant, protected by double-braided fibers and reinforced by Kevlar’s signature central core.

Newegg is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones.



While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $238, which is $60 less than usual.

And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open, or even need to focus while working from home you won’t find a better set of headphones.

DYMO Label Writer 450 Twin Turbo label printer Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Label your mail. Label your paperwork. Label your boxes. Label your cat. Label your TV. Label your stamp collection. Label your groceries. Label your books. Label whatever you want with this super-fancy twin-turbo label printer for just $90.



Seriously though, a label maker is great for things like sending mail (no need to worry about the mailperson misreading your handwriting) or organizing your paperwork (if the IRS audits you you’ll be ready). This particular label maker can also do barcodes too, so if you own a business this item would be invaluable. And $90 is an absolute steal compared to its MSRP of $290. It’s on sale for $100, but a deal running to the 31st gets you an additional $10, so

Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Your computer chair not doing its job anymore? Suddenly noticing how much it hurts your back now that you’re working from home? Well, if you head over to Dailysteals and use code KJERGOCHR, you can get a brand new mesh-back office chair for just $52. The chair comes in all different colors too—I’m partial to the pink one, myself.



TaoTronics Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier KINJIA97R + clip coupon Graphic : Gabe Carey

Not everyone has the luxury of moisture in the air during the Bad Times. Some of us live in dry apartments or houses in which we can hardly breathe through our nostrils. The solution, I’m told, is a humidifier. I have a cheap one right now but it sucks! This one from TaoTronics, according to reviewers, is much better.



At MSRP, its $100 price tag is a little steep if I’m honest, but at $77 with our exclusive code KINJIA97R (plus the clippable coupon on the site), it’s actually quite tempting. The 5.5-liter unit, designed for large rooms, is capable of clearing out dry air for 45 hours straight on one fill. It covers rooms up to 200-450 sq. foot which, seeing as my apartment is 550 sq. foot in its entirety, means you might only need one.

But if you have a larger apartment or house, it’s not a bad idea to shell out for one in each room. In the winter, you can even set the temperature to dispense warm mist up to 140°F, for a sauna-like experience. That said, warm mist mode is automatically disabled at night to keep you safe and sound from overheating and disruptive noise.

TrueAir Purifier With HEPA Filter TRUEAIR15 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

It seems like you can’t sneeze or cough these days without drawing a death stare. An air purifier may not protect you from something like, say, an airborne virus, but it can at least suck up all the tiny dust particles and pollen that keep you allergies in check. This Hamilton Beach TrueAir Purifier with HEPA filter is usually $60, but you can take 15% off with coupon code TRUEAIR15.



Like most other purifiers, it claims to capture 99% of anything as small as three microns, but unlike a lot of others, it has a permanent filter that doesn’t need replacing. If you’re tired of your daily dose of Benadryl, then this could save you a ton of headache and money in the long run.

30% off Patagonia Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

REI is having all sorts of deals this week, and that’s great news for anyone looking to do a little Spring refresher for their wardrobe (or camping gear). From now until April 11th, REI is offering 30% off Patagonia products, and you don’t even need to be a member to take advantage of the deal.



Included in this sale are a bunch of snazzy fleeces, slings, and the always in-style (?) puffy vest. If you’re an outdoorsy person whatsoever, Patagonia’s line of clothing and gear will be perfect for you.

Free Blue Light Lenses FREEBLUE Photo : Caleb Woods ( ( Unsplash

Blue light is bad for you. The blue light from LEDs is why we’re not supposed to look at phones or computers an hour before bed, it’s why office workers often deal with eyestrain, and there’s a good chance that’s why you’re getting headaches. We’re using these devices more than ever before, and GlassesUSA.com has a great deal to combat that—free blue light lenses with the code FREEBLUE.



Here is how GlassesUSA.com works:

1. Pick the frames you want

2. Choose what you’re going to use the glasses for, and fill in the prescription if you have one

3. For this deal, pick either the value or standard lens package, then the ‘Clear with Blue Light’ option

4. Head to the cart and enter the FREEBLUE code

And you’re done! The best part is that this code stacks with other codes, too. When I was testing the deal out, the code SPRING60 was automatically applied to my order before I went to the cart, and that helped to save even more.

The FREEBLUE deal runs for a week, so make sure to take advantage of it soon!

25% off Arc’teryx Products Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

REI is offering all sorts of great sales right now. Until April 6, you can save 25% off of Arc’teryx products. REI is also still offering free shipping, so you don’t need to worry about extra costs on these items.



You know what item stands out to me? The Arc’teryx Zeta SL Rain Jacket. It’ll probably start getting rainy soon (April showers bring May flowers!), and having a light but waterproof jacket is always a good move. With the 25% off, this item is now only $209. It might seem a little steep, but you pay for quality! You’re just paying a bit less for it with the sale.

Free Shipping on orders $99 and up SPRING60 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Even if you’re self-isolating, it’s a good idea to get outside the house every once and a while. If you need some outdoor apparel to make your adventures outdoors more comfortable, Columbia is offering free shipping on orders $99 and up.



You can use code SPRING60 to get this deal and save some money. There are some great items on sale too, like the Men’s Lhotse III Interchange Jacket, which is half off at $120. That qualifies for free shipping on its own! Or you can get this CSC Fleece Gaiter, which is a thing that protects your neck from the cold that I never heard of before today. The Gaiter is $15, so you’ll need to grab some other items to hit that $99 threshold, though.

25% off CBD Gummies Graphic : Gabe Carey

There’s a lot of discourse surrounding the benefits of CBD and whether the Cannabid sativa extract is actually beneficial to those experiencing chronic pain and anxiety or if it’s a placebo cleverly marketed as a cure-all antidote. Whatever you believe (I, myself, have seen the positive effects of a good batch), JustCBD is offering 25% off its entire selection of CBD gummies right now using our exclusive discount code KINJA25.



Chill out, maybe watch a movie and fall asleep halfway through. It’s Friday, anything is on the table! Gummies at CBD start at 8mg and cap out at 25mg/piece, so there’s a wide gamut of dosages to choose from. Especially right now, we need all the help we can get for our mental and physical health. To that extent, CBD is a proven aid, and gummies are the most fun way to consume it.

My eBook backlog is gigantic. It’s somehow even bigger than my gaming backlog, despite the fact that playing and beating a video game takes way longer than reading and finishing a book. Regardless, I can’t resist a good Kindle eBook deal, and Amazon has a good one this week—spend $20 on eBooks, and you’ll get $5 Kindle credit... for more books, essentially.



There is a trick to this deal, though: You need to activate it. It doesn’t automatically apply at checkout, so be sure to click on that link and activate the deal before going on a buying spree.

Of course, there are sales on the eBooks themselves, too. For example, all of CS Lewis’s novels are $2 a piece, so if you ever wanted to read The Chronicles of Narnia now is your chance to get the whole series for cheap. As always, there are a boggling amount of eBooks on sale that you can peruse at your leisure, as well.

Since nobody asked, what I like to do during these promotions is pick up one or two books that never go on sale (looking at you, Harry Potter and Witcher novels), then work my way up to the $20 spent for the credit. It’s just enough of a bonus for me to splurge on some novels I have trouble justifying otherwise.

Webroot Antivirus for Gamers (1-Year) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

There’s a shaky history behind antivirus software, mostly due to high cost, obtrusive ads, spyware, and a knack to gorge on system resources. Lots of programs have improved in all of those areas over time, such as Webroot, which makes an antivirus app designed specifically for gamers that’s $10 off at Amazon today. You’ll get a full year of coverage for one computer for that price.



Webroot combines its deep threat definitions and scanning with a lightweight UI, faster scans, and a system optimizer that helps keep your operating system running its best.

$150 Visa Gift Card w/ Xfinity Subscription Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re a student who needs internet access to keep up with studies, Comcast wants to woo you with a $150 Visa gift card. All you’ll need to do is prove you’re a student, and you’ll get the free money as long as you’re on the Performance Starter+ Internet, Choice TV Select Double Play, or Choice TV Select Double Play+ packages. Note that this offer only extends to students who have been forced to live off-campus. Those still firmly entrenched in dorm life need not apply. The deal is on through June 1, 2020.



Digital Magazine Annual Subscription Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Whether you’re into food, travel , fashion, tech features, or anything in between, Amazon has a year-long digital magazine subscription to sell you for as little as $5. Your options include Bon Apetit, Allrecipes, WIRED (congrats Alan!), Popular Mechanics and a whole lot more.



It’s pretty likely you have some spare time on your hands, so why not load your Kindle with a few magazines, and learn some new recipes?

$10 off Your First Purchase Image : Back Market

Buying a new laptop—in this economy!?!?! I don’t think so. Back Market’s got what you want, certified refurbed, environmentally friendly, and still downright sexy. And right now, they’re offering $10 off your first purchase with the promo code SPRING2020 to celebrate their new dedicated Remote Work shop.



Looking for trustworthy editorial recommendations of the best laptops? You could check with Gizmodo (open link in new tab and come back pls!). Or, Back Market themselves have curated a list of older laptops that are still just as good for working at home. Their number one pick is the MacBook Air ($329), followed closely by the Microsoft Surface (Pro 4; $379).

Itching to save on a Chromebook? Consider the HP Chromebook 14 G1 ($180). And last but certainly not least is the Lenovo Chromebook N20-22, which you can snag for just $80 right now. And if you think that’s a steal, wait until yo hear about their selection of pre-owned unlocked phones. iPhone 8 for $220? Galaxy Note 8 for $251? All $10 off with our exclusive SPRING2020 coupon.

If you’re looking to kill time before the Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra expansions, journey into some dungeons with the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX for $50. The Pokemon spin-off hasn’t even been out a month yet, and Pokemon titles don’t often go on sale, so grab this deal from Amazon while it’s hot!



This deal was live on Google Shopping when it released, but required a silly code to activate. With Amazon, you just click buy and wait for the game to be shipped to you. Can’t get any easier than that, right?

Running out of video games to play? Target has you covered! This week, they’re running a sale where their video game selection is buy two, get one free. This gives you the chance to stock up on titles that don’t go on sale too often at a discount.



Of course, the best way to take advantage of this deal is to pick up three $60 titles that just came out, or their price has remained stagnant on. Games like Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition or Diablo III: Eternal Collection. Or, you can go the other way and grab three $20 games like the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and have three new titles to play for just $40.

This sale covers PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch titles, so no matter what console you play on you’re all set to go!

ASTRO Gaming A10 Wired 3.5mm Gaming Headset KJDSK Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

A lot of us have more time for gaming, and more gaming might mean more multiplayer matches with friends or strangers. You can yell at video games all you want, but no one is going to hear you without a proper headset. At Dailysteals, you can pick one up for just $21 with the code KJDSK.



There are a few different colors available—I’m partial to the blue PlayStation 4 color myself, but the Call of Duty themed headset looks properly militaristic.

HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you want to improve your Nintendo Switch handheld experience, consider investing in Hori’s Split Pad Pro Demon X Machina Controller. Much more comfortable than the standard Joy-Con, these alternatives offer full-sized joysticks and programmable underside buttons.



Here’s what Kotaku had to say:

The Grip controller is pretty limited. It doesn’t have an internal battery, so it can only be used when attached to the Switch. It’s got no gyro sensor, infrared camera, NFC communication or vibration. What it does have is chunky buttons, large analog sticks, a proper d-pad and what looks like a nice heft.

Hori used the extra real estate on the Grip controller to add a programmable button on the back, which can be mapped to any other button on the controller.

Right now, it’s just $41 and that’s the lowest price ever offered on Amazon.

Get ready to leave this world and escape to one permeated with orcs, clerics, and elves—the D&D starter set is on sale for $12 over at Amazon. Better still, if you’re going to be stuck inside for the foreseeable future, you might as well go deep into the lore and shell out for the Essentials Kit, which is also on sale, for $16. Although, sure, you won’t be able to play with your friends in person, you can at least learn the rules and play remotely.



Who knew social distancing could inspire new hobbies?

BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Razer makes some of the best gaming keyboards on the market, including this BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which is down to just $70. You can choose from three distinct Razer proprietary switch types: green (tactile and clicky,) orange (tactile and silent,) and yellow (linear and silent.)



I love that Razer includes a magnetic wrist rest to keep you comfy even during the competitive grind. Oh and, of course, this tenkeyless keyboard glows in all of Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting. It’s fun!

Pokémon Sword | $48 | Amazon Target

Advertisement

It’s back! Right now, Amazon and Target are selling Pokémon Sword for just $49. I’ve spent 75 130 hours on Pokémon Sword, and I can tell you that it’s the Pokémon game I’ve been waiting years for. And this a dollar off the best deal we’ve seen on this incredibly good Nintendo Switch game.

Men’s Cashmere Polo Sweater KINJA15 Image : Cashmere Boutique

Real talk, now is the time to spring clean your wardrobe. Think about it, everyone is stuck inside with no one to impress. Naturally, the deals are gonna be real cheap. And with our exclusive promo code KINJA15, this includes Cashmere Boutique where you can get the already discounted men’s cashmere polo sweater for an additional 15% off.



Normally sold for $259, this plus the 67% markdown already in place, brings your total cost down to $110. But that’s not all. Until midnight tonight, you can save 40-50% on all cashmere products, no checkout code required. Shop men’s cardigans, ladies’ cashmere coats, scarves, throws and blankets, and even pure cashmere dog clothes in case your pupper gets nippy.



This discount also extends to sale items, like the casual but classy women’s V-neck boyfriend sweater for $100 or the men’s cashmere hoodie for $175. Now I’m no math genius, but that sounds like a steal.

Aukey 7-in-1 USB C Hub Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Use your laptop like an absolute pro with this incredibly affordable Aukey 7-in-1 USB C Hub. If you find that your fancy new MacBook Pro’s ports aren’t quite versatile enough, this would go a long way in fixing that.



For $26, you can connect a ton of stuff your laptop. Thanks to this hub, you’ll add two standard USB ports, a micro-SD and SD card reader, and HDMI port. Better still, it offers USB-C 100W PD pass-through.

Just make sure clip the on-page coupon and use the promo code PCWW5MPO at checkout to see the $26 price.

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 ( PS4 Xbox One PC Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

As it often does for hot new games, Amazon is taking $10 off pre-orders for Cyberpunk 2077, the ambitious open-world game by CD Projekt Red, makers of the critically acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Your total is $50 with the deal, and that goes whether you buy on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC.



Unlike Geralt of the ancient (and totally fictitious) land of Rivia, Cyberpunk takes us into a not-so-distant future where guys good and bad are yoked up with cybernetic enhancements. Life is generally fine until it’s discovered there’s a prototypical component that grants immortality to whoever has it installed, and, of course, all hell breaks loose to secure it.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to be out this Spring, but it has since been delayed to September 17, 2020. Pre-order now, and Amazon will offer you the lowest price if it drops again before release date.

Dress to impress everyone (from six feet away) with this awesome Tech Shirt Sale from JACHS NY. Use the promo code TECH at checkout to drop the price on a number off spring-ready button-ups starting at a low $35.



JACHS says their 4-way ultra-stretch fabric is “designed to keep you comfortable and move with you. Moisture wicking properties will keep you cool and dry all season long.”

While no one out there will be judging how you look (considering... everything,) it never hurts to be ready with a fresh new look for when you are allowed to hang with all of your cool friends again.

Extra 50% off Sale Items Image : Anthropologie

Anthropologie, as you may know, is one of our faves, and right now they’re kicking off the weekend early with an additional 50% off already marked-down sale items. Shop clothing, home and furniture, plus-size items, petite, shoes and accessories, and *lets out breath* beauty and wellness.



That’s a whole lot of sales from a store that normally caters first and foremost to affluent taste. Feeling militant right now? You can get this badass camo sweatshirt, for instance, for just $20 at checkout. In the mood to relax in a comfy bed with a good book and mood lighting? Consider pairing this $8 candle with a Helen Dealtry velvet garden quilt and a set of color-tipped pillows.

No matter your style or preference, you’re bound to find something for you in Anthropologie’s weekend-long extra 50% off discounted items sale. Get off to an early start and peruse all the offerings before they’re gone.

Rhodes Footwear Huxley Chelsea Boots Image : Huckberry

You may not be able to travel right now, but you sure can walk. Don the Rhodes Footwear “Huxley” Chelsea Boots—$176 at 22% off. Strut down your neighborhood sidewalk, six feet away from the nearest person, and watch them seethe with envy as you undergo your transformation into the Coolest Kid in town.



Described by Huckberry themselves as “the perfect blend of style and function,” the Huxley boots are designed for the everyday wearer looking to sport the weekend look. When every day is the weekend, this premium calf lather shoe is comfortable and long-lasting, kinda like what you’d want to wear out to the park for 30 minutes to an hour of allotted exercise per day.

It’s a pretty good day to be an REI Co-Op member. Right now, members can save 20% on one full-priced item and an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with the promo code MEMPERKS2020. For what it’s worth, the REI Outlet is the better deal here, since those products are already discounted and this 20% offer stacks on top of that.



REI membership is required to take advantage of this deal. Not a member? A lifetime membership is available for just $20. That’s a great deal, when you consider how often REI sales occur and all the perks it has.

This sale lasts until the first week of April, so you have time to shop around. But remember, the best stuff always disappears early. So get yours before some ruggedly handsome rando takes your stuff.

Save Up to 35% on PUR Cosmetics SAVEMORE20, SAVEMORE25 ($50+), SAVEMORE30 ($75+), or SAVEMORE35 ($100+) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Ladies, Spring is here and Summer is right behind it, so now is the perfect time to find your new look. PUR is taking up to 35% off all purchases depending on how much money you spend. Every order gets 20% off with code SAVEMORE20. From there, the savings jump the more you spend:



25% Off $50 or more ( SAVEMORE25 )

) 30% Off $75 or more ( SAVEMORE30 )

) 35% Off $100 or more (SAVEMORE35)

Your money might go furthest with the 4-in-1 collection, which features products that promise multiple side benefits beyond setting your perfect tone.

Natrol Melatonin Time Release Tablets Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Need help sleeping? No judgement here. Luckily for you, Amazon dropped the price on a 90-count bottle of Natrol Melatonin Time Release Tablets down to a low $2 to help you catch more Z’s.



Natrol says that Melatonin “helps you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling refreshed.” So, all good things.

In fact, it’s amazing that anyone could possibly sleep soundly in these circumstances. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular bottle, so you won’t lose sleep because of it.

Need more space? You’ll save a lot more money buying mechanical hard drives, but if you’re ready to commit to solid-state on a bigger level, today is the perfect time to upgrade. Newegg has the 1TB HP EX950 M.2 solid-state drive for $130. Not feeling HP? Western Digital’s track record in reliability is unmatched, and its 1TB WD Black M.2 SSD is also discounted with promo code EMCDEFM34, though you’ll be paying handsomely for that brand safety at a final price tag of $180.



These M.2 solid-state drives interface with PCIe 3.0 x4 via an NVMe interface. For those who don’t speak Klingon, that just means they’ll load your files, games, and operating system faster than just about anything else out there right now. You’ll need to make sure your motherboard is compatible, though. Just look for an M.2 slot, and chances are you’ll be good to go.

Anker eufy BoostIQ 11S Max Robot Vacuum Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Advertisement

Walmart is clearing out all of their Ferrero Rocher gift boxes and, of course, you should consider picking a couple up. You’ve got two options: a standard one with the Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut that you’re super familiar with for $13 and the one with dark chocolate and coconut added in for $16. Personally, I think the standard 42-count is the better option. I mean, why mess with perfection?



The downside? Walmart is basically forcing you to buy two (tragic, no?) to get free shipping. Regardless, it’s a great option.

And, for what it’s worth, I think I’ll be ordering a few myself to send to a few friends during this crappy time.

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4 Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Summer barbecue season is inching closer and closer, so it might be time to invest in a truly great meat thermometer, and you can score a rare 20% discount on one of the the best one today.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model is actually the newer Mk 4., which unlike the Thermapen classic includes a backlit screen, better waterproofing, better battery, and a motion sensor that automatically puts it to sleep and wakes it up.