A drill brush starter set, Velcro’s essential cable ties, and a big Kindle ebook sale lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

One of these days, AA and AAA batteries will be relics of the past, but in the meantime, you might as well get them cheap. These AmazonBasics batteries aren’t rechargeable, but when you clip the 30% coupons, they work out to just a few cents each.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Velcro cable ties are an essential part of any home theater, desk, cable drawer, or travel bag, and the multicolored ones can make it easier to track various wires over long distances. Get a pack of 60 for just $13, within a few cents of an all-time low.



Photo: Amazon

If we’re being honest here, you probably won’t use this gooseneck smartphone arm very often. But it’s $8, and will probably come in handy often enough to justify the investment.

It didn’t take long for true wireless earbuds to go from high-priced status symbols to affordable Amazon commodities, but here we are. TaoTronics’ SoundLiberty 53 headphones feature IPX7 waterproofing, five hours of battery life (and 40 if you include the charging case), and perhaps most impressively of all, Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.



They’re a solid package for the usual $45, but for $30 (with promo code KINJA78B) it really might be time to cut the cord for good.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With this all-time low price on a Kershaw Link, you can be one of those people that’s randomly carrying a knife whenever difficult packaging needs opening. Those people are respected by all.

Photo: Amazon

An essential tool for anyone who ever dabbles in electrical work, Sperry’s outlet tester uses a series of three lights and an easy-to-read chart to make sure you avoid any shocking surprises. At under $6, it’s within about $1.50 of the best price we’ve seen, but when it’s lower, it’s usually as an Add-On Item. Today’s deal, by contrast, is eligible for Prime Shipping all by itself.



Photo: Amazon

Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator | $192 | Amazon

Have you tried to buy jerky lately? It’s expensive as hell! Luckily, you can make your own at home with this $192 highly-rated Excalibur food dehydrator. It boasts 15 square feet of dehydrating surface area, and of course, can be used to make your own dried herbs, fruits, and vegetables.



From our deal researcher, Corey:

My wife owns the dehydrator that’s on sale. I don’t think I’ve used store-bought chili powder, basil, dill, oregano, thyme, or a dozen other herbs and spices in the last two years. The Excalibur is legit in a dehydrator class of its own.

This deal is the best price Amazon’s listed since Prime Day 2018, and will only last through the end of the day or until product sells out, so don’t wait for the sale to dry up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s an old joke that NASA spent millions developing a pen that could write in space, and the Russians used a pencil. Whatever, it was totally worth it. Amazon’s selling the official Fisher space pen for just $7 right now, the best price Amazon’s ever listed. Now, you too can write in zero gravity, in sub-zero temperatures, or even under water.



Graphic: Amazon

Drill Brush is exactly what it sounds like, and you can get a starter pack of brushes for just $8 on Amazon today. They’re Jolie Kerr-approved, but the drill isn’t included, obviously.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Okay, you don’t need this dual-bottle wine dispenser, but it’s nearly $600 off, and you have to admit that it’s cool. It works with any two standard sized wine bottles, features a touchscreen to choose the one you want to dispense, keeps them fresh for up to 90 days after opening, and even chills them to the perfect serving temperature.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s not cold outside yet, but you can still stay cozy inside with a nice hot cup of whatever made with this Cosori glass kettle, now on sale for $30 —that’s the best price we’ve seen. A built-in LED light indicates when your water has reached its boiling point, and it certainly won’t be an eye sore on your kitchen counter. This deal won’t last long, so drink up this discount while you can.

You spend a third of your life using a bed pillow, so it’s worth finding one that you really like. This one uses shredded memory foam which is great for side sleepers, and you can always take some of the foam out or add more in to fit your preferences. Plus, it’s only $20 with promo code KINJAFZ8, so your wallet can rest as easy as you do.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Aquaphor has been around forever, and for good reason. This stuff works like magic on dry skin, especially in the wintertime. There’s a reason is has a 4.6 star average from over 3,000 reviews, all of which were typed out by soft and supple fingers. Clip the coupon and save 25% on a 14oz tub of Aquaphor, and never worry about dry hands again.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for another big Kindle ebook sale. There’s no real theme this week, and your options include nonfiction, self-help, and a handful of novels for just a few bucks each.



A few of the most popular titles are below, but head over to Amazon to see all of the deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We haven’t seen much in the way of deals on the new Nintendo Switch with drastically improved battery life, but if you buy it from Walmart right now at MSRP, they’ll throw in a bonus Ematic wired controller for free. That brings you one step closer to throwing an awesome Super Smash Bros. party.



Screenshot: Amazon

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a deceptively expensive game, since you’ll have to budget for some CBD gummies to keep yourself calm, or failing that, for a new TV after you throw your controller through your current one. That being said, the game by itself is down to $40 on PS4 and Xbox One today.



From Kotaku’s review:

The player quickly becomes the butt of that joke, as Sekiro is punishingly difficult. (This should be shocking to roughly no one, given that it’s made by From Software, developer of the infamously challenging Souls games and Bloodborne.) The combat requires real attention to detail and a willingness to drill down on a few sets of possible reactions. Boss and mid-boss battles are a furious interplay of choreographed patterns mixed with improvisation. First you learn an enemy’s moves; then, maybe five or 10 deaths later, the real battle begins. Learning the early boss Lady Butterfly’s attack patterns is that much more satisfying because the presentation is excellent. She moves like a dancer, and her attack animations tell a story. I found myself deeply immersed in the way these battles worked, obsessing over each animation, every cue, every possible breakaway combination that could happen as a result of my own reactions. Combat in Sekiro is like a dance, but it’s also like a series of the fastest-ever choose-your-own-adventure branches: Parrying this leads to a thrust. Not blocking leads to a sweep. With the addition of shinobi prosthetics and skills, all of which can be upgraded via skill trees, the options open up immensely. As stubborn as Sekiro is in forcing players to learn how each enemy telegraphs its moves, there are still lots of ways to approach each encounter.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Before another commenter yells at me “it isn’t even Halloween, enough Christmas stuff,” sorry friend. LEGO doesn’t care. Christmas shopping starts right now. The LEGO Stars Wars Advent Calendar is 280 pieces and includes 24 mini-figures, like Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, a Porg, and more. The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is 305 pieces and includes seven mini-figures (obviously that includes Ron, Harry, and Hermione).



Both calendars are a couple of bucks off today, so you’ll want to get them now before they jack up the price for Christmas.

Screenshot: Amazon

Sonic Mania is the definitive Sonic experience, and Sonic Mania Plus is the definitive edition of that game. It was a bargain at its usual $30, and now, you can get it for $20 on the platform of your choice.



Deals You May Have Missed

Your car is a great place for a wireless charger, but if you use GPS, audio streaming, and crank your screen to full brightness while you drive, a 5W Qi charger might not quite keep up with your device’s battery drain.



Enter Anker’s PowerWave, one of the first Qi car mounts to support 7.5W wireless charging for iPhones, the maximum possible speed. It also supports 10W charging for compatible Android phones, though that’s less rare. The catch is that you’ll need a Quick Charge USB car charger to power it, and it’s not included. If your current charger doesn’t include Quick Charge, you can pick up this one for just $11.

Anker’s PowerCore battery packs dominate the portable charging landscape, and one of the most recent models packs in 20,000mAh of juice into a surprisingly svelte package.



There’s nothing radically new about the PowerCore Lite, but there are great refinements and thoughtful features throughout. The textured exterior looks and feels great, and makes it easier to hold. The dual microUSB and USB-C inputs mean you’ll almost always have a compatible cable to recharge them, though I wish the USB-C port doubled as an output. And finally, a trickle charging mode is perfect for charging things like Bluetooth headphones, which often don’t draw enough power to prevent batteries from turning themselves off.

Normally priced at $50, it’s marked down to an all-time low $32 right now, no promo code required.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any old SSDs lying around, this SATA to USB 3.0 cable can turn them into speedy external drives, with no tools required. Sure, there are plenty of enclosures that will do the same job, but I think it’s kind of cool to be able to see the label of the SSD.

Graphic: Amazon

No desk is complete in this day and age without a decent phone and tablet stand. This one’s made of aluminum, can adjust to multiple angles, and is only $6 at checkout. What more could you want?

AirPods had their “they look stupid” phase in The Discourse, and then for awhile, they were a meme for wealth. Now, I think they’re just headphones; as invisible as any other headphones. And they’re pretty good ones at that.

In terms of size, fit, and fidgetability, the gen 2 AirPods are the same AirPods that you know and begrudgingly love, but with an upgraded chip that provides Bluetooth 5.0, faster switching between devices, hands-free “Hey Siri” support, and longer battery life when talking on the phone. $169 is a $30 discount, and the best price we’ve seen on the version with the wireless charging case. Don’t need the fancy case? The standard model is also on sale for $144, a $15 discount, and also an all-time low.

Luggage gets all the attention, but if you ask me, the most important piece of travel gear you can own is a good toiletry kit. This one from Zero Grid is made from water-resistant ripstop nylon (which is just as important for keeping liquids in as it is keeping them out), and carries a 4.6 star review average. Get it for just $11 today with promo code 4VILRFFG.



Photo: Amazon

Short of munching on raw carrots, air-popped popcorn is about as healthy as snacks get, and this $24 Dash Air Popper can make 16 cups in a matter of minutes.



This week saw a nice sale on TriggerPoint’s popular foam roller, and now, you can save on their 5" massage ball as well. Since it’s a ball rather than a cylinder, it can get deeper into awkwardly placed muscles like pecs, shoulders, and hips. $14 is far and away an all-time low price, but we don’t expect it to last long.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Clear the Rack is basically Christmas for Nordstrom Rack stans (me), but somehow, Nordstrom Rack’s current, non-Clear the Rack clearance sale is...better? Right now, you can save up to 80% on the Rack’s newly stocked clearance section. There are 25,500—yes, you read that right!—items up for grabs from your favorite designers, including Cole Haan, Nike, Madewell, Champion, UGG, Adidas, PUMA, and so much more. The best stuff will surely sell out, so get ready to spend your weekend browsing through this massive sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Shorts season is coming to an end, but if you want a break from the typical fall jeans when you’re out and about, you can save $20 on Proof’s popular Nomad Pants today at Huckberry.



Made from Japanese Toray twill, the Nomad Pants offer more stretch and comfort than a typical pair of chinos, and a hidden zipper pocket with enough space for a passport makes them great for travel. Grab them in five different colors for $78, with free shipping.

Graphic: Nordstrom Rack

Hunting for a deal on rain boots? Well, your search is over, because iconic Hunter boots are on sale for a limited time at Nordstrom Rack. Glossy and matte, and short and tall wellies in a rainbow of cheerful and muted colors are all up for grabs at marked down prices. It’s a Hunter deal so good, not even stormy weather could dampen the spirits of those who buy in.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Minecraft has been available on the Nintendo Switch eShop for awhile, but if you prefer physical copies, or just want to save a few bucks, you can get it from Amazon today for just $20. The Switch version can play online cross-platform, and includes a bunch of Super Mario-themed skins and goodies as well.



Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to begin with). Cold brew on the other hand is a different process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can do it yourself at home with this top-selling Takeya, now down to $16 on Amazon after you clip coupon on page, within about a dollar of an all-time low.



This non-coffee drinker bought one of these a couple years ago, and I loved the thing (though admittedly, I have since upgraded to the OXO alternative). All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Some people can’t live without their coffee, but for me, it’s fizzy water and diet cola, which is why my SodaStream is one of my most cherished possessions.



Today on Amazon, you can get a SodaStream Jet from Amazon for just $60, complete with a free full-sized CO2 canister, and a carbonating bottle to get you started. I’ve owned one of these for years, and it’s paid for itself many times over.



Photo: Amazon

When you buy a new car, you may be given the option to install accent lighting for, like, $300 or so. Don’t do that.



But for $12? Sure, why not? Use promo code WUVEEVAA at checkout to get this Govee interior lighting kit for $7 off. It can display 32 colors, it has a built-in microphone to (optionally) pulse along with your music, and it includes four light strip sections to go under four different seats. Just plug it into a USB port, and don’t lose the remote!

Screenshot: Groupon

If you’ve been on the fence about getting a Costco membership, now is a perfect time to give in. For a limited time, Groupon is running a promotion where you can get a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership for $60. Plus, you’ll get a $20 Costco Shop Card and coupons.



Those exclusive Costco coupons are for:

Free Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Laundry Detergent Pacs ($17.99 value)

Free Kirkland Signature Create-a-Size® Paper Towels ($15.99 value)

$10 off Fresh Meat (beef, chicken, pork, or fish; excludes deli items)

$25 off an order of $250+ on Costco.com

This deal is for new customers only and not valid to current Costco members, nor is it eligible for people whose membership expired after May 1, 2019.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you suffer from annoying adult acne, I feel your pain. Serums can be a great addition to your skin care regimen and any serum that can help with painful acne is a godsend. For me, InstaNatural Niacinamide Face Serum has been that. And right now, you can get it for only $12 on Amazon when you clip the $4 coupon.



And, to quote myself, here’s what I had to say about the serum for The Inventory:

For my skin, it really did help soothe the redness around my acne and helped get it under control. After four solid weeks of use, I wasn’t experiencing any new breakouts, I was just managing the hyperpigmentation from the old scars. Since then, I’ve kept this serum stocked in my medicine cabinet, and use it about 2-3 times a week to keep breakouts at a distance. If I go out one weekend and do a full face of makeup, I pull this serum out for the next week just to be safe. Since buying it last July, I’ve only have to rebuy it twice, and I’ve more than gotten my money’s worth.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bar soap is, in my opinion, nasty. And that was true even before BuzzFeed did... this to it.



But still, many people who I otherwise respect and admire still seem to prefer it over body wash or Dr. Bronner’s, so I’m duty-bound as a deals blogger to report that you can get 10 bars of Dove Men+Care Face and Body for $7 on Amazon today, down from the usual $11. We aren’t sure how long this deal will be around, so don’t let it slip away.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Who else used to shriek like a banshee when their mom tried to brush the knots out of their hair back in the day? Just me? OK. Well, I wish my mom had had this Wet Brush Classic Detangler back then, but luckily, you can get one today for just $6.



It’s fine to use on wet or dry hair and will even work on wigs and hair extensions. And with over 2,000 reviews on Amazon, this brush comes highly recommended by the tangled hair set. Not today, knots.

Photo: Public Rec

Have you been looking for a pair of pants that are stylish enough to wear to work, but also comfortable enough to wear to the gym? Meet the All Day Every Day Pant from Public Rec. The pants are crafted for men on the move, as an alternative to sweatpants, but a more comfortable option than jeans. Right now, you can get 10% off your order when you use promo code KINJA10.



If you’re looking for something a little dressier, though I will concede and say the Every Day Pant isn’t slouchy, the WorkDay Pant might be a better fit for you. If you want to get both or a pair of joggers, the promo code applies to your entire cart (one time only). Public Rec has free shipping and free returns on their orders.