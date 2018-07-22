Graphic: Jillian Lucas

A kamado grill, hotel-style sheets from Chateau Home, an 8TB Seagate external hard drive, and more of Sunday’s best Deals.



As if 8TB wasn’t enough space for nearly everyone, this external hard drive includes a couple of USB ports on the front, allowing you to plug in even more external storage devices, or just charge your phone. $150 is an all-time low price, but it probably won’t last long. Note: it’s not PS4 compatible.





USB-C will be the only cable we ever have to use before too long, but until that day comes, you’ll need some adapters to ease the transition. Use this tiny $8 adapter to connect phone and tablet chargers, USB hubs, SD card readers, and more.





Yamaha’s YAS-207BL was the first sound bar on the market to simulate surround sound with Dolby DTS Virtual:X, which bounces audio off your walls and ceiling without the aid of satellite speakers. I tried it myself, and the result was surprisingly convincing.



If you’ve been holding out for a good deal, it just dropped to $270, or $30 less than usual. We’ve seen it go a bit lower on a few occasions, but this is still a solid price if you’re in the market.



If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1300 today on MassDrop (about $300 less than Amazon), or an all-time low $2000 for 65" (almost $400 less!).



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Sennheiser’s HD 650 open back headphones are widely considered some of the best-sounding cans you can buy for under $1000, and the best chance to get them is when MassDrop drops a new shipment of the legendary HD 6XX.



The 6XX is basically exactly the same as the standard 650, but with a 6' cable rather than the original’s 10', which is actually a better length, in my opinion. The 650s are currently listed for $367 on Amazon, and have never been cheaper than $287, but MassDrop has a limited number units of the 6XX available for $200, while supplies last.



I’m willing to bet that you’re using a surge protector that’s way too old to still be effective, so grab this eight-outlet Belkin while it’s on sale for $15. It even has telephone protection, if you, uh, have a landline phone.

GIF: Alex Cranz (Gizmodo)

Trackball fans, bow before your new god.



The Logitech MX ERGO has most of the buttons, customization options, and advanced features of Logitech’s high-end wireless mice, plus a big-ass trackball for people with wrist issues, or anyone who just prefers to use one. But the ERGO earns its name from a unique hinge that allows you to tilt the mouse up to 20 degrees off axis, allowing for a more comfortable fit.

$79 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on the mouse, so grab one before the deal rolls out of your fingertips.



Ultimate Ears’ MEGABOOM Bluetooth speaker is the extra large, waterproof version of the best Bluetooth speaker on the market, and Amazon’s marked the Radiance model down to $140 today for Prime members, one of the best prices we’ve seen. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.



Once you’ve use a CyberPower swiveling surge protector, every other outlet solution will feel inferior. Since it lets you position your plugs on the side, rather than sticking straight out, you can push furniture right up against the outlet. It’s a small detail that makes a huge difference. It’s down to $11 today, and even includes two USB ports (on the front, sadly).



If you’re ready to make the switch to a projector-based home theater, or if you recently picked up a portable projector, this is one of the most affordable screens we’ve ever seen. Just use promo code 6VNY6PAG at checkout to get the 120" screen for $5, complete with 20 Velcro strips to help you hang it up.



Apple’s Magic Mouse has a lot of good things going for it—I’ve been using one for years now—but ergonomically, it’s a mess. And while Elevation Lab’s Magic Grips don’t exactly turn it into a palm-shaped Logitech, they do make it noticably more comfortable to use for extended periods, and you can save 25% on a set today with promo code KINJAMAGIC.

Each pack of Magic Grips includes a few pieces of molded silicone designed the fit the contours of the mouse’s sides. Just pick the width you want, peel off the 3M adhesive backing, and stick them on. The product costs about $10, installation takes under a minute, and it’ll make the mouse you use for hours per day noticeably more comfortable, possibly for years to come. That’s a pretty great value proposition.

Elevation Lab’s Anchor headphone stand is so simple, but so genius, that it really ought to be built into every desk in existence. Nominally, it’s a hook to store your headphones so they don’t take up desk space, but you could also use it for hats, jackets, umbrellas, or really anything else that hangs.

The Anchor doesn’t see discounts often, but for a limited time, you can save over 20% with promo code NOCLUTTER.

Twelve South’s HiRise is the most attractive smartphone stand you can buy, and according to The Verge, a pretty great Nintendo Switch dock to boot. It normally sells for $40, but the black model is marked down to $20 right now, easily the best price we’ve ever seen.



Need an easier way to move files between your phones, tablets, and computers? This 64GB flash drive doubles as a tiny little wireless server, allowing iOS and Android devices to transfer files back and forth without ever plugging anything in.



This means that if your tablet is low on storage, you could store a few movies on the drive and stream them to the screen. Or if you take a lot of vacation photos on your phone, you could offload them to the drive to save space and transfer them more easily. The use cases are admittedly a little niche, but you’ll be glad you bought this thing when they arise.

Today’s price is an all-time low, and wouldn’t be a particularly bad price for a 64GB flash drive without freakin’ built-in Wi-Fi.



We’ve posted a lot of SSD deals around these parts, but I’m pretty confident this is the first time we’ve seen a ~1TB drive fall below $140. It’s not the fastest drive you can buy, but it’ll still be a massive improvement over any mechanical hard drive. Just be sure to use promo code AD24 at checkout (must be signed in) to get it for just $136.

Smart plugs are the gateway drug to home automation, and TP-Link’s model with energy monitoring is down to $20 right now, the best price we’ve ever seen. This thing adds smartphone and Alexa control to any power outlet, and unlike some less expensive models, it’ll also tell you how much electricity is running through it so you can identify what’s running up your power bill.

If you’re planning on fleeing the country taking a trip overseas anytime soon, you’ll want to pack this universal outlet adapter, which can convert a UK/EU/US/AUS AC outlet into any other type of outlet, and includes four USB ports for your mobile devices too. I just used this exact model on a trip to France and England, and it worked great.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.



Do you need a 200 pound ceramic kamado grill? Yes, yes I think you do. This Lonestar Chef Ceramic Kamado Grill normally sells for $1000, but it’s down the insanely-low $550 shipped, today only. That $450 you saved will go a long way towards meats.



On a lazy summer Sunday, Amazon is helping you want to stay in bed even more with this sheet sale. Choose from regular cotton, Supima cotton, even Egyptian cotton, with a queen set for as low as $32. If you’ve been eyeing a new set of sheets, this is the sale for you. Stock up and enjoying being in bed even more.



We post deals on the ultra-affordable Victorinox knives often. But, if you’re looking for something a little higher end, this Shun Boning Fillet Knife is beautiful, functional, and down to its lowest price ever. $87 is a lot to spend on a very specific-use knife, but if you’re an avid fish-eater or want to try at-home sashimi, this is the blade for you.



The Diaper Genie has been a mainstay on baby shower registries for years and years. If you have a mom-to-be in your life (or you’re the one struggling to keep on top of dirty diapers), the Diaper Genie, plus a 4-pack of refills, is just $42, which is only $2 more than just the base itself.



There’s not much to say about this one. It’s a rather large BB-8 mug for just $10, so you can drink your coffee and plot how to take down a Dreadnought.



Sure, you can microchip your pets and put tags on their collars, but the Tractive GPS Pet Tracker is proactive about finding lost pets by notifying you when your furry friends leave designated safe spaces.

Starting at $5/month for a data plan, this waterproof, lightweight pet tracker will give you a piece of mind when you have your dog (or cat, I guess) out and about.

Today, the Tractive is down to just $45, which the least number of bones we’ve ever seen.



Fact: animals are better at keeping themselves hydrated when their water source is running, rather than stagnant in a bowl. This PetSafe fountain ensures the water is always flowing, and with a 128 ounce capacity, you won’t have to refill it often.



Succulents - the only plants that I can usually keep alive for more than a few weeks. Amazon sells succulents now, because of course it does, and you can get eight sent to your door for $23 today. You’re guaranteed eight different varieties, and some of them will be cacti, so watch your fingers when you open the box.





Wayfair’s running their own version of Prime Day with today’s Black Friday in July sale. You can save up to 70% off a laundry list of home decor items like wall art, area rugs, sheets & comforters, sofas, mattresses, dining room furniture, and more.



There’s so many items to look through, so make some time in your schedule today. If you’re needing some place to start, I like this farmhouse-inspired TV stand, this enormous sectional, and five full pages of bedroom furniture.

You’ll have all weekend to shop the sale, so head on over to Wayfair to see it all for yourself. Let us know about your favorite finds in the comment section!



Update: If you missed it a couple of weeks ago, this deal is back! Use promo code 8DDXEWCE at checkout.



Extra bedding and off-season clothes can eat up a lot of room in your closet. Pack it all up in this $12 underbed storage bag (with code 8DDXEWCE). It’s a couple bucks off today and the best price we’ve seen since April.



Most laptop bags are all the same - black, full of noisy Velcro, and not that nice looking. But this Lifewit bag is actually incredibly functional and attractive. It’s made with durable genuine leather, has a padded interior large enough to fit a 15.6" laptop, and extra pockets for things like your phone, chargers, and more. Pick it up for just $32 with promo code QVGGNNTU.





String up these trendy Edison bulb string lights in your backyard and make Pinterest proud. This 49-foot strand is completely weatherproof, so you can leave them up year-round. Although not the best price we’ve seen on these, they normally sell for $50, but today you can light your space with them for $43.



It’s safe to say we’re fully in cold brew season. Stock up on six 11 oz bottles of Starbucks cold brew for just $13 after the 25% off coupon. Considering Starbucks would charge you $5 just for one, this is a no-brainer.

Although not quite as cheap, Amazon’s also taking 25% off the sweetened and vanilla flavors too.



The best spatula is made of 100% silicone, can withstand heat up to 550 degrees, and is totally nonstick and dishwasher safe. Get it for $10 today, a match for an all-time low.





Of all the high profile Prime Day deals, the 6 qt. Instant Pot Duo for $59 was probably the quickest to sell out. If you didn’t manage to grab one, it’s back on sale for $75, which is obviously not as good a deal as Prime Day, but is still $25 less than usual, and the best price of the year with that one notable exception.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.



If you have any trips planned between now and the end of September, or hell, even if you don’t yet, you can save 15% on some seriously great hotels at Hotels.com with promo code HURRAY15.



Now, the caveat, and it’s a big one, is that only nine hotels are included in this sale. But they’re all great properties in major U.S. destinations like New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and the like. There are no blackout dates, and that 15% will apply to your entire stay up to 28 nights, so the savings can really add up. The only catch is that you have to book by July 29, and complete your stay before the end of September.

Plus, if you have a Capital One Venture Card, these savings stack with your 10x points when you book through hotels.com/venture. Just note the hotel you want to book on the promo page, then search for it through Capital One’s portal.

Photo: allen watkin (Flickr)

If you want to plan a trip for the fall, this Icelandair sale means it could be cheaper to fly to Europe than to a city on this side of the Atlantic.



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Prices vary by date and location, but this page provides a chart of the available departure and destination airports, and below that, you’ll find a list of eligible dates based on your itinerary.

Just to test it this deal out, I looked for a roundtrip flight in September from New York to Amsterdam, and the chart said the best available price should be $339. However, the dates I put in came out to just $309 roundtrip, with a lot of departure times available for the same price, so be on the lookout for even better deals.

If you’re familiar with Icelandic airlines, you know that these incredible prices come with a small catch: The customary stop in Reykjavik. This usually doesn’t add too much time to your trip, but if you’d like to leave the airport and actually see Iceland, you can add a stopover to your trip for anywhere from one to seven nights. Just click the Icelandair Stopover button when you’re searching for your flights.



As always, we recommend paying with a travel rewards credit card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Sapphire Reserve to rack up bonus points, as well as take advantage of perks like lounge access and trip delay insurance.



Protect your noggin next time you hit the streets on your bike, skateboard, rollerblades, scooter, Segway, etc. Today only, Amazon is letting you get the most out of your next bike ride for just $15 with this helmet from JBM.



If you’ve never checked out Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, what are you even doing on Kinja Deals? The largest of the three annual sales Nordstrom runs, the Anniversary Sale discounts thousands of fall and winter styles way before they make it into brick and mortar Nordstrom stores. Once the sale is over, you’ll only be able to get them for full price, so you’d better get on it. The sale ends on August 5.



Let us know what you bought in the comments!



It might be professional basketball’s offseason, but it’s peak outdoor basketball time. Get this Spalding adjustable hoop from Walmart today for $140, or half off MSRP, plus free delivery.



GIF: Kickstarter

William Painter probably doesn’t need to run a Kickstarter to launch new glasses, they’ve been around the block, and their wares are extremely popular. But lucky you, you can preorder their new Oasis line to save big over the MSRP.



The Oasis combines a well-built plastic front face with a titanium frame, plus polarized lenses that are basically unbreakable. The combination of plastic and metal (both available in multiples colors) creates an interesting look that I haven’t seen many other places, and while style is subjective, I’m a fan.

The samples they sent me feel extremely solid, and the lenses, while plastic, are of excellent quality. The campaign has already raised about 10x its original funding goal with a month still to go, and you can get in on the savings with expected delivery in December.



Sunday Kindle ebook sales are basically a Sunday Amazon tradition at this point, but this one is all highly-rated titles like The Last Black Unicorn and The Power of Moments, just to name a few. Everything’s priced at just $2-$4, so this is a great chance to load up your digital library.



If watching the first couple of episodes of season two of HBO’s Westworld is making you wonder what clues you missed in season one, you can grab the first season in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for just $19, about $30 less than usual.

Screenshot: ComiXology

I know Comic-Con is mostly about new movie trailers at this point, but ComiXology is staying true to the convention’s name by offering a ton of sales on...wait for it...comics.



There are over 15 individual sale events included on this page, but the highlights are the 60% off DC sale (with promo code DC60), a sale on over 400 Marvel comics, and BOGO Image titles with promo code IMAGE. Have any suggestions? Drop them in the comics.





Update: This sale was supposed to end with Prime Day, but it’s been extended through the end of the month. But it’s still only available for Prime members.

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends. The offer is available to new subscribers only.



Did you pick up a Switch during Prime Day? Make sure you can travel with it easily with this $14 AmazonBasics starter kit, complete with a carrying case, grip covers, tempered-glass screen protector and a screen wipe. It’s everything you could need to make sure you can have game console, will travel.



If you want to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a GameCube controller, as nature intended, you’ll want to preorder the controller and/or the official adapter now. Not only are they in stock (hardly a given with Nintendo hardware), Amazon’s actually taking a tiny bit off at checkout for each, no Prime membership required. It’s not a big discount, but it’s better than nothing.

Note: If you have the original adapter for the Wii U, or any old GameCube controller, those will work too.

Prime members can also preorder and save $12 on the game.

Grab yourself a Ridley Amibo while you’re there. You know you want to.



The HyperX Cloud II is one of your favorite gaming headsets, but the original model is still great (though only stereo, rather than 7.1 surround), and only $65 today on Amazon, about $10 less than usual, and the best price of the year. It’ll will work on PC, Xbox One, PS4, or even Switch, and features full 7.1 surround sound.



No Man’s Sky is finally out for Xbox One on Monday, and while Prime members can still preorder it for $40, or 20% off its $50 MSRP, non-members can also get it for $42 right now. The game had some high-profile issues when it first launched, but it’s come a long way, and multiplayer is even launching soon.





Black Friday saw several enticing deals on the base version of Horizon Zero Dawn, but today, Walmart’s offering the best deal yet on the complete edition, which includes the Frozen Wilds expansion pack, some in-game items, and a few other bonuses. Also available at Amazon for $1 more.



We’ve seen our fair share of cheap quadcopters, but this is one of the few we’ve seen under $20 that includes a camera. No, you’re not going to be filming Hollywood movies with the thing (its resolution is a paltry 640x480), but it should be sufficient for getting some fun aerial footage of your house.





Remember back in the day, when you could get a year of Xbox Live Gold for $40 pretty much any time you wanted? Well, Microsoft’s kicking it old school right now, so re-up your membership at this price while you can, even if it won’t expire for awhile, because it’s almost definitely not going to get cheaper than this any time soon.



With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, that same $10 will get you three months of the service.

Xbox Game Pass grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gears of War games. The only catch is that you’ll be auto-renewed at $30 per three months after your first three months is up, so remember to cancel if you don’t want to keep paying.



It would have been easy to miss during the Prime Day commotion, but Walmart put up a pretty enticing Nintendo Switch deal to combat Amazon, and it’s still available.

Advertisement

For $329, you’ll get a Switch console in either grey or neon, plus your choice of either Super Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Those are all stellar games, and you’d almost certainly be buying at least one of them with the Switch anyway, so you’re basically getting it for half off.

