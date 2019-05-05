Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Labo Kit discount, HyperX gaming headphones, Read Dead Redemption 2, and Kindle Paperwhite discounts lead off Cinco de Mayo’s best deals.

Audio Technica’s legendary M50x headphones finally got built-in Bluetooth late last year, and today at Amazon, you can grab the new version for $150. That’s about $50less than usual, and one of the best prices we’ve seen.



The M50 line is highly regarded for its comfort, even frequency response, and amazing overall sound quality for the price, and now you can enjoy the same benefits with no strings wires attached.

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw some better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $250 for 32GB is still a terrific price. If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

Klipsch’s The Sixes are great powered monitors by any measure (I’d encourage you to check out this review on CNET), and when you aren’t using them as part of a home theater setup, they also work with Bluetooth directly, so you can also just connect your phone wirelessly for a quick listening session without any dongles or receivers.



For a limited time, you can get the pair for an all-time low $498 with our exclusive promo code KINJAMVT. Just be sure you see Roberts LP as the seller.

The incredible Logitech MX Master mouse was the sequel to one of our readers’ favorite mice, and the new MX Master 2S is the sequel to the sequel.

You still get an ergonomic design, great battery life, and a mouse sensor that works on any surface, including glass. But the 2S increases resolution from 1,000 DPI to 4,000, and introduces Logitech’s flow software, which lets you switch between computers on the fly, and even drag or copy files or your clipboard from machine to machine.

Amazon’s marked the 2S down to $70 today, a price topped only by a one-day deal last year that brought it down to $60.

Sometimes the number of built-in LAN ports in your sexy, modern router isn’t enough. Luckily there’s a cheap solution: Networking switches.



This $17 Netgear 8-Port model is great option to add 6 additional ports to your current router. It’s rare that one with metal housing can be so cheap just as long as you clip the coupon on the page. So save yourself a future headache and invest, you won’t regret it.

We’ve all had to throw away leftovers or cuts of meat and cheese that spent a little too much time in the fridge or freezer, but vacuum sealing your foods can keep them safe from freezer burn pretty much indefinitely, and dramatically extend their shelf life everywhere else.



It sounds like an expensive proposition, but today only, Amazon’s selling the well-reviewed FoodSaver Starter Kit for just $50, complete with everything you need to get started. That’s the best price ever we’ve seen since November.

Of course, you can use this to store meats in the freezer for a long time, but it can also keep cheese from molding, lettuce from wilting, or cookies from going stale, just to name a few examples. Think about how much food you throw away, and you’ll get a sense of just how quickly this purchase could pay for itself.

Investing $130 on this Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator can save you a lot of money in the long run by making your own spices, dried fruit and jerky.



This model offers adjustable temperature control ranging from 105 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, making it safe to dehydrate meat for jerky. And the surface area of the trays add up to about 15 square feet of drying space. But since it’s Woot one-day sale, this deal will only last through the end of the day or until the deal dries out.

Why should your smart speaker, toothbrush, candles, and potted plants take up precious counter space when you can just add a shelf to a power outlet? This thing holds 10 pounds, and is only $5 today with the code FFY2SFYQ. Want another one? Pick up the two pack for $10 just use the same promo code.



Label all the things with this discounted label maker. Is this your brick of cheese or your roommates? Never guess again. It’s basically $15 for peace of mind.



Maybe after you make clear what’s yours, your roommate will stop using your honey. I mean, it’s a $10 bottle of hot honey... they can buy their own. Goddammit, stop touching my honey.

... um, yeah. Labels.

Today’s Gold Box lowers the price on a number of freshwater pearl gifts from Ross-Simons. Of course, this deal only lasts the end of the day. So, unlike diamonds... well, you know.

You’re running out of time for Mother’s Day gift planning, so I’d suggest you start figuring stuff out. I’ve included some of the options below, but be sure to check out the main page for all of the deals.

Stock up on accessories for your Clarisonic face brush with today’s one-day sale on Amazon. Choose from replacement heads in various styles, cleansers, and a lip kit. Since this is a Gold Box, these prices will only stick around for a day or until sold out.



It’s not the most wide-ranging supplement sale Amazon’s ever run, but today’s Amazon Gold Box does include big savings on several Vintage supplements from Old School Labs, some of which are actually Amazon’s top sellers in their respective categories. Their reviews are great, and the label designs are even better.



The sale includes the likes of protein, joint support, and fat burning supplements, so there’s something for everyone here.

Class up your hat game with this leather and cashmere baseball cap for $19. Your noggin deserves the luxury of being covered by the most bad ass fabric combination ever. Just use the code KJCAP to drop the price to just $19.



Basically every device Amazon makes was on sale for Black Friday, with one glaring exception: The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite. So if you were holding out on a deal for all your pool and bathtub reading needs, your patience has been rewarded today with a $30 discount.

Better still, this is the best deal we’ve seen. (Oh, and you can also get 20% back on amount charged to an Amazon Prime credit card. So, if you have one like I do, this is an even better deal.)

Oh, and if you want the cheaper, all-new Kindle—that’s also cheaper now, too. It’s selling for $70 which is also the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

If you’ve somehow managed to keep track of Kingdom Hearts’ story over the years—or even if you haven’t, and just want to enjoy a bizarre mashup of Disney and Square Enix IP—Kingdom Hearts III is $12-$20 off depending on the console today.

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit | $40 | Amazon

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit | $40 | Amazon

Labo is Nintendo at its weird, wonderful best. The cardboard Variety Kit can turn your Nintendo Switch into a fishing pole, a motorcycle, a piano, and more fun toys. Again, this is cardboard!



So if you have a Switch and you have a kid (that second part is optional, it’s okay to play with this yourself), $40 is a solid $30 discount on the Variety Kit, and the Robot Kit, which literally turns your Switch into a freakin’ mech suit, is also on sale for $40 (from the original $80).

The HyperX Cloud II is one of our reader favorites, and today, Amazon is dropping the price on wireless version, the HyperX Cloud Flight Gaming Headset, to just $90.

This wireless unit promises immersive, stereo audio and 30 hours of battery life. Better still, you can use it for either the PS4 or the PC (sorry, Xbox users).

Howdy, partner. Red Dead Redemption 2 hasn’t had any trouble selling copies, so if you’ve been waiting for months for a decent discount, it’s finally down to $36 today on the PS4 and $38 on the Xbox One. They’re gonna put you in the hoosegow, because that’s practically a robbery.



Whether your mom loves to work out or just lives in athleisure, you’ll find something give gift her for Mother’s Day at Under Armour’s latest sale. Take 25% off select women’s gear, including leggings, shirts, shorts, and bags, no promo code necessary. Just be sure to pick out your present quickly; this deal ends Monday.

Summer is right around the corner, which means people are trying to get beach body ready. If you’re crushing it at the gym or just love some good athleisure gear, you’re in luck. You can get 20% off men’s and women’s activewear at Target.



Popular brands C9 Champion, Umbro, and Nicklaus are all on sale at Target right now. A standard pair of high-waisted black leggings from C9 Champion is on sale for $20. If full-length pants are too hot to wear during summer workouts, you can get a pair of mid-rise training shorts for $10. If you’re a guy who sweats like crazy during a workout, this running t-shirt will wick away all excess moisture.

You probably spend a good amount of time in your own bedroom and bathroom, so treat yourself to any upgrade your heart desires (or your home requires) with Wayfair’s Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale, happening now. Take up to 70% off a wide range of accents and essentials, including mattresses, vanities, throw pillows, window treatments, and linens, just to name a few. It’s a deal you’ll appreciate literally every single day.



Xbox One controllers don’t drop to $37 very often, so if you think you might want one, right now is the best time to buy. This is the newest models with built-in Bluetooth, so they’ll also work with your PC without an adapter.



Amazon sells its own coffee now, and it’s incredibly affordable when you clip the $3 coupon and use Subscribe & Save on 12 ounce bag 3-packs today. As in, under $5 per bag delivered (or under $4 in the case of the Donut Café blend, which I just ordered).



I’ve actually been the Colombia blend flavor for cold brew recently, and while I’m no coffee connoisseur, I’ve been impressed. At 12 ounces, they’re just about the right size for a full batch in the OXO cold brew coffee maker. It calls for 10 ounces, but I just add a little extra water and get more coffee out of it. There are five flavors to choose from, but just remember to cancel your subscription after your first one ships if you don’t want to keep receiving it.

While you’ve probably purchased most of your Anker gadgets from Amazon, the company actually hosts an extensive eBay storefront, and they’re taking an extra 30% off today when you spend $50 or more. The sale includes battery packs, charging cables, headphones, USB-C chargers...you know, things we all need.



Plus, some items are available refurbished at an additional discount, so you can really stack on the savings. Just note that you won’t see the discount until you get to checkout.

If you missed out on all the Super Bowl TV sales, don’t fret. This 55" 4K Samsung is on sale for $400 and, if you want one that’s a little smaller, this 50" unit is $50 less at Walmart right now. To be clear, these are not Samsung’s best TVs, but both include smart apps, HDR, and even a clean cable routing solution that you won’t find from any other manufacturer.

FYI, you’ll need to add these units to the cart to see the discounted price.

Too Faced wants you to jet off on a fancy vacation with their free travel-sized primer and setting spray offer. If you spend $35 on Too Faced products, you’ll get a free travel-sized Hangover Replenishing Face Primer and Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray. That’s a $31 value! In order to nab these freebies, you can the promo code HANGOVER at checkout.

If you want to keep track of your new year’s weight loss resolutions, the new model of Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is on sale today for just $25 right now, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a smart scale.



In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions of the previous model here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used.

If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine up a life-changing wake-up light, Philips’ entry level model just got a big price drop.



The Philips HF3500 is currently marked down to $37, a match for the best price we’ve seen since 2017. While there are higher end models with color-shifting lights and multiple wake-up sounds, this model still offers a reasonably convincing facsimile of a sunrise, which helps ease you out of REM cycles before the alarm sounds. I’ve been using it for years, and absolutely love it.

Do you always stop at an expensive coffee shop on your way to work? If you care about the taste of your coffee, then it is time to start making a pot at home. If you’ve never gotten into K Cups and prefer ground coffee, skip buying preground and get your own grinder.



The OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is $80 on Amazon right now. This model has durable conical burrs, which helps create uniform grounds. If you brew with your own grounds, you’re guaranteed to have a strong and flavorful cup of coffee. This grinder has one touch start, 15 settings, and can hold up to .75 pounds of coffee beans.