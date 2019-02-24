Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Discounts on iPads, Cotopaxi’s Insulation Sale, and an activewear Gold Box lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you require the raw power, advanced screen, and superior camera, and USB-C connectivity of the latest and greatest iPad Pros, or if the standard 9.7 iPad can fulfill your tablet needs, Amazon’s offering all of Apple’s latest tablets for some of the best prices we’ve seen.

Advertisement

Depending on capacity, the mammoth 12.9" iPad Pro is $50-$150 off, the 11" Pro is $50-$100 off, and the 32GB standard iPad is $80 off, matching the deal we saw on Black Friday. If you need help deciding which one’s right for you, Apple has a handy comparison chart here.

The trusty Brother HL2380DW laser printer has long been a hit with our readers, but it was recently replaced by the HL2395DW, and the new model is on sale for its best price ever.



Compared to the 2380, the new one is slightly faster (36 ppm vs. 32), uses less electricity, and has NFC for direct printing from compatible Android phones. All the basics that have made Brother printers a hit are still there too, including duplex printing, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, relatively inexpensive and long lasting toner, and a complete lack of the carriage jams and destroyed paper you’ve come to expect from inkjet printers.

Advertisement

If you aren’t satisfied with your current printer (which is a pretty safe bet if it’s not a Brother), this is a great buy at $100.

Image: Amazon

If you like the idea of magnetic smartphone car mounts, but don’t want to block a precious air vent, VAVA car mount applies the same principle to your dash.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes smart plugs now, because Anker makes everything, and the compact model is down to just $26 for a 2-pack this week, down from the usual $40.

Advertisement

Smart plugs are basically the atomic unit of smart home gear, and like pretty much all of these things, Anker’s let you control or schedule your outlet with both your phone and with Alexa. Their built-in energy monitoring feature, however, is a little less common, and a great inclusion at this price. Plus, its slim design means it won’t block the other outlet on a receptacle, so you can plug something else in (including a second smart plug).

Photo: Amazon

For some, a humidifier in winter isn’t an option — it’s a necessity. (I swear, every night I forget to turn mine on, I wake up with a scarily dry throat and parched skin.) At $37, this TaoTronics Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier is an affordable, yet reliable option for adding some moisture to your air.



Advertisement

It’s ultra quiet, and has two adjustable nozzles for better vapor distribution throughout the room. Plus, its 4L tank can last between 12 and 30 hours, so you won’t have to be constantly refilling it. Get one — or several — for your home and/or office and finally breathe a big sigh of relief.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Winter isn’t done with us yet, so grab this 8 pound container of Safe Paw ice melter for $21 on Amazon today. It’s non-toxic, pet safe, child safe, and concrete safe, and it will melt ice even in sub-zero temperatures. It’s like a shovel that you sprinkle.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Keep your baby close without tiring out your arms thanks to a discounted baby carrier from Lilliebaby. In today’s Amazon Gold Box, you’ll find several carriers at a range of prices (and even one doll carrier for when your baby gets older).

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Hit the gym in style thanks to Amazon’s activewear Gold Box. Everything from leggings and joggers to performance tees and yoga tanks are up for grabs at prices so good you’ll actually want to go work out.

Image: Converse

There’s never been a better time to upgrade that old pair of Chucks. Converse is taking 30% off their entire site with promo code 30ALL, so get brand new pair of classic sneakers and then proceed to wear them out until they’re literally falling apart at the seams, as one does. This sale will only last through Monday, so be sure to tie up the deal before it walks out for good.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

LOFT wants to take 50% off your entire purchase, with promo code WINNER. All your wear-to-work essentials are up for grabs, including sweaters, blouses, and pants, plus a slew of accessories and jewelry. Thousands of items are included in the promotion, so outfit yourself in a bunch of new stuff now.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Winter isn’t going anywhere yet, so might as well wait out the cold weather in some discounted outerwear from Cotopaxi’s Insulation Sale. Take up to 40% off of extra warm apparel, including jackets, vests, parkas, and pullovers, that you’ll wear this season and for winters to come.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

In case you haven’t heard, retinol should be a go-to for those looking to rid their skin of acne, dark spots, wrinkles and other imperfections. But because retinol is such a skincare super star, it doesn’t usually come cheap — that is, until now, because Amazon is offering up a $5 off coupon on this solid LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer.

It will only cost you $15 to start seeing wow-worthy skin clearing results. Just remember, this stuff is powerful, so it’s best to ease this product into your skincare routine slowly before diving face first into daily use.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Just in time for Oscar Sunday, read up on your favorite lit that also has happened to make its way to the silver screen for less than $5. Books like The Notebook, Life of Pi, and Call Me By Your Name are all up for grabs on Kindle, so turn off that TV and direct your attention toward these reads.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This might be a tough puzzle to solve, but it’s an easy choice to make: Buy yourself a classic Rubik’s Cube, on sale for just $10, and enjoy hours of teeth-gritting, frustrating entertainment.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Let your little baker live out their fantasy of running their very own patisserie with this $17 Melissa & Doug Bake & Decorate Cupcake Set. Maybe one day in the distant future, they’ll be inspired to bake you some cupcakes for real.



TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Time to hop on the Instax bandwagon. Right now, you can snag the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10 Hybrid for $100. Take a picture, it will last longer than this deal.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You could buy all the stuff you want/need, or you could just buy a 3D printer and print all the stuff you want/need. This Monoprice model is just $300 right now with promo code 3D25, a good deal to get you started.

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a rare deal on it today. Pay just $24 after adding in the $4 flat rate shipping.

Advertisement

This is an open box sale, meaning units might have been used for sales demos, or are customer returns, cosmetic seconds, slightly damaged packaging, or refurbished units. But each ThermoPop included in this sale is like new and under full warranty, so it’s still a good bet. Supply is limited, so get yours today.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Your pup can do double the chowing down with this American Journey deal from Chewy. Right now, buy any American Journey product at Chewy — including wet and dry dog food, treats, and supplements — and you’ll get a second one free. It’s a delicious deal that your fur baby will definitely appreciate.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Curly hair requires a lot of very specific care, so make the most of your money and purchase your must-have products during this worthwhile promotion from cult-favorite curl brand DevaCurl. Now through February 28, when you spend $85 on DevaCurl (that’s less than the cost of a 32 oz. shampoo and conditioner, just saying), you’ll receive a DevaTowel for free. The microfiber towel usually goes for $20, and it’s one of my favorite microfiber hair towels. So essentially, that’s a steal for a super-powered styler. Just use promo code DRYLIKEADEVA19 to treat your hair to this deal.



Image: American Eagle

American Eagle is giving you a great reason to shop this weekend. Through Sunday, if you spend at least $50 on the site, you’ll get $10 off your order. But that’s just the beginning. Shoppers can also take $20 off orders of $80 or more, and $30 off orders of $100 or more. Just use promo code SALEUP, and stock up on clothes, swimwear, underwear, athletic wear, and anything else you want to wear.

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



Advertisement

Naipo has long made popular physical massage products, so an electrical alternative seems like a natural progression. Get it for $13 right now with promo code TSIAQZZZ.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The third installment of this acclaimed animated movie trilogy just hit theaters, so catch up on the films, How to Train Your Dragon 1 & 2, that started it all on Blu-ray and digital for just $15. No matter how old you are, you have to admit, Toothless is cute as hell.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Learn about the history of trade and have fun while doing it. Century Spice Road Board Games feature a series of stand-alone, mixable games, each set in a different century.



Photo: Amazon

If you own a modern laptop with USB-C ports—like, say, one of these MacBooks—you’re probably going to need an adapter like this one to plug stuff in, at least for awhile. Clip the 5% coupon and use promo code KINJAXLD at checkout to get it for just $28, which is a stellar price for one of these.



This particular dongle includes a USB-C passthrough port for charging, a 4K HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a trio of USB 3.0 ports for your legacy devices.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AirPods are notoriously easy to lose, but with a keychain case like this one from Elago, it’s easy to attach a Tile tracker to locate them with your phone or Alexa any time they go missing inside the couch cushions. It’s a bargain at its usual $10, but today, it’s marked down to $8.

Image: Tide/Gizmodo

You might remember hearing about Tide’s Eco-Box a few months ago. Rather than a plastic bottle of detergent that’s put inside a box and shipped to your house, it actually is the box. Compared to a traditional detergent bottle, it’s made with 60% less plastic and 30% less water, and honestly, it seems like an unambiguous step forward in eco-friendly packaging, one that we’ll probably be seeing more of in the future.



Advertisement

If you’re curious to check it out yourself, Amazon’s offering a $2 coupon, bringing the 96 load container down to $18, complete with Prime shipping.

Photo: Amazon

Amazing Grass’s superfood organic powder has insanely good reviews, and each serving includes three or more servings of greens, fruits and vegetables that you can mix into just about anything.

Advertisement

For a limited time, you can save 25% on the popular powder, in the formulation of your choice. Eating more veggies in 2019 just got easier. Just note that you’ll need to use Subscribe & Save for this coupon to work (you can cancel after your first shipment), and you won’t see the discount until checkout.

If you’re traveling abroad, you unfortunately have to throw your minimalist, front pocket wallet to the wind. But this Zero Grid RFID-protected passport wallet is just large enough to hold that oversized passport (and not a centimeter bigger), as well as cash and up to 10 credit cards. Get it for $13 today by clipping the $2 coupon on the product page, then adding promo code O8Z2MZKM at checkout.

Photo: Daily Steals

Sometimes, you just need to get your car out of a snowy, icy driveway now. You don’t have time to shovel, and you can’t wait around for salt to work its magic. That’s where this Snow Joe traction mat comes in. Stick it under a wheel that’s spinning, and you’ll be on the road in no time. You can even roll it up and keep it in your trunk if you ever get stuck in a snow bank away from home.



Advertisement

It’s only $23 today when you use promo code KINJASJT, with free shipping. Just drive carefully, please.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to fry without fear, look no further than this DASH Compact Air Fryer, now down to $57-$59 (depending on the color), which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy. It’s also technically an oven, making baking easier than ever, and it’s tiny enough to not be a countertop eyesore. It’s also, as we learned this week, a great tool for reheating pizza. Order up one for yourself before this deal is burnt to a crisp.



French press is your favorite way to make coffee, and it’ll be an even more aesthetically pleasing process with this 100% stainless steel press for just $26 with promo code LYWSES4T.

Most Popular Coffee Maker: French Press One thing is certain, ask a dozen people the best way to brew the perfect cup of coffee and… Read more Read

Most of the French press deals we see are for 34 oz. (1 L) models, but this one is 50% larger at 51 oz, so you can either make enough coffee to share, or just get dangerously caffeinated.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Buying headlight bulbs for your car before you need them will save you an inconvenient (and if it’s at night or raining, potentially illegal) trip to the auto parts store, and with this $4 Amazon coupon, you might as well stock up.



Advertisement

Philips CrystalVision bulbs are the brightest bulbs the company offers, and come in tons of different sizes to fit most vehicles. Just note that you won’t see the $4 discount until checkout, and don’t forget to do a little Googling to make sure you’re getting the right set.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The six quart Instant Pot Ultra is down to $128 right now, just $28 from an all-time low and discounted $22. You should buy one.

Advertisement

The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

