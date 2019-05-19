Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A $55 Instant Pot, GreenWorks Gold Box, and an air fryer lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.



Google Wifi is one of the highest profile competitors in the exploding mesh router market, and our readers’ favorite mesh system. If you have a big house, and could make use of a three-router array, Woot is marking down the system to $230 today. That’s only $20 less than usual, but this system hardly ever goes on sale, so it’s probably worth grabbing if you’ve had your eye on it.

Unless you really need to print in color, Brother makes some of the only printers worth buying, and their small office-friendly DCPL2550DW is on sale for a consumer-level price today.



Like Brother’s home printers, this model spits out about 36 pages per minute, includes Wi-Fi connectivity, uses inexpensive and long-lasting toner, and just generally works much more reliably than any inkjet printer out there. The biggest advantage of this model over a consumer-level HL-series printer is that it includes a document feeder for the scanner, meaning it can automatically scan 50 pages in a row with no user input. You might use that feature, like, once, but you’ll probably be really glad you have it.

$100 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, so list that inkjet printer of yours on Craigslist, and go lock in your order.

Do you feel like you’re struggling to fall asleep every night? It can be hard for our brains to just shut off at the end of a long day. If you’re constantly tossing and turning, you might want to test out a sound machine. Luckily, you can take your pick on machines, thanks to Amazon’s Marpac Sound Machine Gold Box. You can choose from five machines, ranging in price between $20 and $38.

I know it looks dorky, but if you’re ever in a situation where pickpocketing is a serious concern, there’s no better way to store your valuables than a concealed money belt. This one from Zero Grid is made from ripstop nylon, and has enough space for phones, credit cards, and even passports. Plus, you’ll get a bunch of bonus RFID-blocking sleeves to combat more modern forms of theft.



This deal is actually two deals: Clip the $1 coupon, then use promo code 2IBOOO3P at checkout to bring the total price down to $15. That’s a...steal.

Summer is here and it is time to sit out on your porch with a good book and a glass of sweet tea. Or maybe a beer and some wine. Right now, you can take advantage of this POLYWOOD Patio Furniture Gold Box on Amazon and get a rocking chair or Adirondack chair for your porch.

It is time to jump on the Instant Pot bandwagon! You’re going to want to toss out all of your other kitchen appliances after you try this. Right now, you can get a black stainless steel 6 Qt. Instant Pot LUX60 for only $55 from Walmart. The Instant Pot is a six-in-one multi-use kitchen appliance that works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer, and warmer.

Have your friends been talking about what they cook in their air fryer non-stop? You’re not alone. Everyone is ranting and raving about air fryers and how incredible they are. If you’ve been on the fence about testing one, now is your chance. You can snag a 5.3 QT. Secura Extra Large Capacity Air Fryer for only $75, which is about $125 off.

If you don’t care to have LED lighting built into your bidet, or just don’t want to wait to make the long overdue switch from wiping poop off your butt with dry paper (sorry to be crass but that’s what we all do, it’s insane!!), Bio Bidet’s already-released Slim Edge bidet is on sale for just $26 today, with Prime shipping.



Like the upcoming Glow, it includes two nozzles (the other’s for feminine cleaning), brass fittings, and a slim, easy-to-install design. Trust us, your tush will thank you.

If you’ve been waiting for a nice day to get work done in the yard, clear skies seem to be heading your way. Take advantage of today’s GreenWorks Power Equipment Gold Box and get some tools on sale. You can snag a lawn mower for $100 off.

Today only, you can get 50% off styling products from Living Proof during Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event. If you need a product to calm your hair down during the humid summer weather, Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment is the way to go. You can check out all of the Living Proof styling products on sale on Ulta’s website.

Bathing suit season is right around the corner, so grab a pair of trunks and dive into this deal. Right now, you can get men’s swimsuits starting at $12 from Target. If you want to rep your Cali spirit, these trunks are $20.



Get rid of your winter skin with this deal on Aquaphor Healing Ointment. If your hands are dry or cracked, you can get 25% off a 14 oz. jar of Aquaphor Healing Ointment when you clip the coupon on Amazon.



’Tis the season for weekends away, so prep for your next trip with sale on Vera Bradley, everyone’s favorite paisley purveyor. Right now, a selection of cute duffles, backpacks, weekenders, and travel accessories is 25% off. So bag in a new bag in the brand’s signature print, or go for something more solid; either way, you’ll be getting a great deal.

Photo: Zach Custer

The Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag would normally cost you $85, but today you can grab it for just $53. It’s perfect for the weekend, touting a separate shoe compartment, top handles, and removable padded shoulder strap, plus a waterproof two-way zipper. It also doubles as a great gym bag, which is one thing your roller bag will never do for you.

Summer is here and that means it is finally time to get lost in a new mystery while you’re at the beach. We mean a book, don’t actually try to solve a murder while chilling in the sand. Right now, you can start a new series thanks to this Kindle Mystery and Thriller Series Deal on Amazon, starting at $.99 and up.



Right now, Amazon is offering Super Mario Maker 2 and a 12-Month Switch Online Bundle for just $70. The game is currently on pre-order for $60 in most stores and the subscription retails for $20. Add that up, and it’s basically a $10 discount on a game and service you’d probably want to own anyway.



Amazon’s Goodthreads brand is chock full of great looking men’s clothing at affordable prices, and over 100 styles are even cheaper than usual today on Amazon.



I own the short sleeve chambray (albeit in a different color), and it’s great, especially for $26. We’ve seen a few sales on Goodthreads shirts lately, but this sale also includes a lot of pants, ranging from sharp looking chinos to comfy canvas shorts.

For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon. Also note that many styles are eligible for Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe program, which sends you a box with up to eight styles, and you only pay for what you want to keep. Why are they not all included in Prime Wardrobe, given that it’s an Amazon brand? Good question, but you can fly to the moon to ask Bezos yourself.

Don’t underestimate the savings going on at Under Armour right now: If you spend over $50 on their site starting today through May 30, they’ll send you a $10 promo code to use between May 31 and June 13 on orders of $50 or more. And by the way, tons of styles and gear are marked down at the Under Armour Outlet, so you can really make that extra $10 work for you. Shop now, and look out for the code in your email within 24 hours of your purchase.

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and if you need more than one pair — or a man, woman, or child in your life needs a pair, too — this deal is for you. Right now at Levi’s, you take an extra 40% off all sale items on their site with code HURRY40, hence why it’s a good time to stock up. The promo applies to regular-priced and sale styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.

Photo: Amazon

TriggerPoint’s GRID foam rollers are the most popular on the market, and Amazon just discounted the 26" extra long model to $45, from the usual $60. Foam rollers use compression from your body weight to simulate a sports massage after you work out, and they hurt like hell, but they really work!



And in case you missed it last week, you can also save on the tiny miniature model.

Don’t forget to stay hydrated on your next hike. The heat is about to get scorching this summer! Rather than packing an abundance of bottles, you can keep your water right on your back with this Camelbak Classic Reservoir Hydration Pack for $45.



Tired of eating pre-packed snacks and sandwiches whenever you go camping? If you love the outdoors but aren’t the best at making a fire to cook yourself dinner, worry not. Now, you can get a Jetboil Genesis Basecamp Cooking System for about $40 off. The system functions as a standalone stove or can interlock with other Jetboil products to create an outdoor cooking range.



A new season calls for a new look, so reinvent your wardrobe right now with Urban Outfitters’ Summer Sale. Over 300 summer-appropriate styles for men and women are 40% off for a limited time, so you can stock up on everything from swimwear and sunglasses, to sandals and even pool floats and lawn games—pretty much anything you need to have fun in the sun. Shop now so you don’t miss out on the best of the warm-weather goods.

Photo: Amazon

Do you like the idea of camping but avoid it because you refuse to spend half a day setting up a tent? Now you don’t have to waste your time, thanks to Coleman. Right now, you can get a Coleman Cabin Camping Tent with Instant Setup for the lowest price ever on Amazon. The tent is said to set up in just one minute and can comfortably sleep up to 10 people.

If you spend most of your weekends outside tending to your yard and garden, you’re in luck. Hopefully, the rain is finally going to end and you’ll actually be able to get some yard work done. You can get a pair of Fiskars Steel Bypass Pruning Shears for just $9 on Amazon right now.

Rocketbook Everlast Notebook + 4-Pack FriXion Pens + Pen Station | $28 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJRCKTBOOK

What if you only had to buy one notebook for the rest of your life? That’s basically the value proposition of the Rocketbook Everlast, which is on sale today just for our readers with promo code KJRCKTBOOK.

Every page of the notebook can be cleanly erased an essentially infinite number of times with a damp cloth as long as you used a Pilot FriXion pen, three of which are included in this bundle. The pages also include a series of seven glyphs along the bottom that you can cross out with a pen. Once you scan the page with Rocketbook’s app, those symbols tell the app what to do with it. Cross out the horseshoe, and the app will automatically send the scan to, say, Evernote. Draw an X through the star, and it’ll go to Google Drive. You can specify what each of these symbols do in the app, so it’s easy to customize the notebook for your workflow.



Today’s deal is $28 for a notebook in the size of your choice, plus four Pilot FriXion pens with promo code KJRCKTBOOK. Even if you don’t need both notebooks yourself, these could make great gifts as well.

Why are you wasting money on beer all the time when you can make your own? If you think craft beer tastes a hell of a lot better than Bud Light, start brewing at home. You can snag a GrowlerWerks Pressurized Growler for Craft Beer for about $80 off.



Between the privacy violations, the techno-fascism, and the ever-increasing indignities of gig-based capitalism, the future kind of sucks! But hey, at least we got a liquid cooled mattress out of it. Finally.



Here’s how it works:

The Pod features a series of fluid-filled channels running through the foam mattress, and a single hub that can cool the liquid to as low as 55 degrees, or heat it up to 115, and circulate different temperatures to both sides of the bed independently. If you like a cool mattress, and your partner prefers things warm and cozy, this seems like a complete solution where electric blankets only solve one person’s problem. Of course, this being 2019, it also works with Alexa (“Alexa, cool down my bed”), tracks how much you’re tossing and turning, and can even gently wake you up in the morning by cooling down the mattress. You can skip all the smart features and just enjoy the Pod for its unique climate control options, but they’re there if you want them.

The Pod only came out last month, but now you can save $200 for Memorial Day, plus free in-home setup (a $200 value). It’s still an expensive mattress, let’s be clear (even on sale we’re talking over $1,900 for a queen), but there’s really nothing else quite like it on the market.

It’s not nearly as slick, but you can also achieve a similar cooling and heating effect with your existing mattress with ChiliPad, as we’ve covered here.

Have you ever made a pot of rice and realized that you made enough to feed 20 people? Yeah, we’ve all been there. If you cook rice every week but hate tossing out leftovers, it is time to get a rice cooker. The Dash Mini Rice Cooker in Aqua is $17 and will stop you from wasting food. It comes with a nonstick pot so you won’t have that dread stuck-on rice issue when you’re cleaning up after you cook.



Photo: Amazon

Summer is almost here and you don’t need to be a little kid to want to play with this bubble leaf blower. If you do have kids that are obsessed with bubbles, it is time to throw out their dinky old wands. The Maxx Bubbles Bubble-N-Go Leaf Blower is only $16 and it comes with bubble solution! Your little ones will love the sound effects this leaf blower makes.

Keep the light out of your home with these room-darkening curtains. If you hate being woken up by the sun, snag a set of AmazonBasics Blackout Curtains in black for just $11. For a few bucks more, you can get light blue or dark gray for $20.



Anker’s ever-expanding family of dash cams just got a new member, and it’s down to its best price ever today, no promo code required.

The Roav DashCam S1 looks just like the original model that we reviewed on The Inventory, but it shoots 1080/60 instead of 1080/30, giving you twice as many opportunities to get a clear shot of a license plate. An upgraded Sony image sensor improves low light performance, built-in GPS lets you log your trips, and it even comes with a 32GB microSD card and two port car charger in the box, so you’ll have everything you need to get started.

There’s nothing fancy about these TVs. The 55" is 4K, and the 50" is 1080p, but neither have HDR or any kind of smart functionality. But price is the most important spec for, say, a bedroom TV, and these hit the mark at $250 and $190, respectively.

There’s a pretty big gulf in quality between cheap mechanical keyboards and