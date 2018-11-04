Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A huge discount on the Instant Pot, an incredible TV value, and discounts on big brands from Backcountry lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TCL’s 2018 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision) and excellent Roku software in an affordable package, and the 5-series has basically all of the same features, save for a metal body and local LED dimming zones. It still supports Dolby Vision, it still has an advanced Roku remote and app control, and it’ll still look amazing. At $430 for a 55" (about $40-$70 less than usual), it’s an incredible value.



RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support the fastest-possible 7.5W iPhone charging, and you can get it for just $22 today. We had a $20 exclusive on it a few weeks ago, but this is a great deal if you missed it.

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen, and the cheapest we’ve seen with the necessary Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter included.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This refurbished Samsung sound bar is the cheapest and simplest way we’ve ever seen to upgrade to surround sound, with a few caveats.



For just $100 on Woot, you get a two channel sound bar, a wireless subwoofer, and two rear speaker channel speakers that plug into the subwoofer. While you will have to run wires to those speakers, you won’t have to run a wire from your TV to the subwoofer at the back of the room. I have a similar setup from Vizio, and the cords are easy to hide behind my couch. If you own a Samsung TV with Sound Connect, you don’t even need to run a cable from the sound bar to your TV; it can stream the audio wirelessly.

Weirdly, this is a 4.1 system, rather than the standard 5.1, as the sound bar doesn’t have a center channel, but in most situations, you shouldn’t miss it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know storage gets cheaper over time, but damn: 8TB for $140? This drive even has a couple of USB ports on the front that allow you to charge your phone, or plug in additional external storage devices.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



- PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

- PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

- PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 3' and 6' USB-A to USB-C versions today for the one of the first times ever. These cables are incredibly durable, they’re wrapped in nylon, and they come with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last USB-C cable you’ll ever have to buy.

Note: USB-A-to-C cables don’t support Power Delivery charging, only standard USB charging speeds.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own external monitors and they can be VESA mounted, there’s really no reason not to. It raises them to an ergonomic height, gives you lots of positioning options, and most importantly, clears up some valuable real estate on your desk. This mount can hold two screens up to 27" each, and it’s just $24 today.

What gift do you get for the gadget lover who already has everything? A bag to carry their gadgets, of course. The Zero Grid Electronics Travel Organizer is bursting with pockets, straps, and zippers to keep all of your tech gear organized and untangled while you’re on the road. Get it for an all-time low $15 today with code LZ7RJD72.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Alert! The price on this TV just went down to $400, the best price we’ve ever seen on a 65" 4K set.

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" Sceptre 4K TV is a steal for just $430, one of the best prices we’ve seen for a TV of this size. It doesn’t have smart apps or HDR, but what it does have is four HDMI ports, which is more than you get in a lot of high end TV sets.

Graphic: Kickstarter

Anker’s soda can-sized Capsule portable projector was a crowdfunding hit last year, and it really did deliver on its promise. But there were a few obvious areas for improvement, and Anker tackled all of the big ones with the brand new Capsule II, now up for preorder on Kickstarter.



So what’s new?

1) Resolution: The original Capsule’s standard definition 480p has been bumped to 720p, so your videos should look a lot crisper. Easy win.

2) Brightness: The first Capsule’s 100 ANSI lumen bulb was fine in a dark room, but the Capsule II’s is twice as bright, which means you’ll be able to get a usable picture in more lighting conditions, and at larger screen sizes. I saw it firsthand in a fairly well-lit event space, and while not as bright as a TV screen or a full-sized projector, it was definitely bright enough to watch a movie.

3) Software: The original Capsule had a version of Android installed, but it was pretty janky, and didn’t have access to Google Play. This time around, the Capsule II ships with Android TV 9.0 onboard, with access to the vast Google Play app store, which means you won’t have to rely on your phone for casting content.

There are a few other minor differences of note, including the inclusion of USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging, an improved speaker, and autofocus. It is a bit bigger than the Capsule (which will remain on sale for the time being); Anker calls it “pint sized,” rather than soda can-sized, which was pretty cheeky of them. Whatever beverage you compare it to though, it’s still very small for a projector.

Kickstarter backers can preorder the Capsule II right now for $399. Anker’s touting a $599 MSRP for the Capsule II, and while there will surely be discounts after it comes out, Anker’s previous crowdfunding projects have, in hindsight, legitimately offered prices to backers that weren’t matched on Amazon for many months after release, if ever.

If you ever bought a Capsule I prior to this Kickstarter going live, you’re also eligible for a $100 rebate when you preorder the Capsule II. Check out the bottom of the campaign page for details.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still don’t have an Instant Pot in your kitchen (or want a second; it’s not that crazy!) Target’s offering the standard DUO60 model for $30 off, plus about $2 extra off when you clip the on-page coupon. That’s one of t he best deals we’ve ever seen on this model.



Target (and I assume other stores) will be offering this model for $70 + a $10 gift card on Black Friday, but by buying now, you’ll have it in time for Thanksgiving dinner prep.

Most travel pillows support your neck when you nod your head off to the side, but if you’re comfortable tilting your head forward, the BCOZZY travel pillow offers better chin support than any other product we’ve tried.



You can read more about the BCOZZY here, then head over to Amazon to get one for 20% off with promo code kinjafirst. That’ll work on both the adult and kid sizes.

If none of those colors appeal to you, check out their 2018 collection here, though you’ll have to pay a few bucks more. It’s the same product, and the same promo code still applies, this link just has a different set of designs available.

Image: Amazon

Somewhat counterintuitively, dull kitchen knives are more dangerous than sharp ones, as they’re more likely to slip off the side of whatever you’re cutting, and go into your hand.



Luckily, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new knife to get a sharp edge; this professional electric sharpener is down to its lowest ever price on Woot, today only. Boasting a fantastic 4.6 star review average from over 1,000 customers on Amazon, the Chef’s Choice 15 XV can even convert standard 20 degree edges into even sharper 15 degree edges, meaning your knives could actually come out sharper than they were when you first bought them. Get it for $80 today on Woot, if you’re a Prime member.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are a couple different DIY fixes (toothpicks, rubber bands, etc) to remove stripped or damaged screws, but if you don’t have the time or patience to try those out, consider grabbing this $5 Dr. Meter kit. It includes four drill bits that grip into stripped screws, making them easier to remove. Just be sure to enter VSEBXHYU at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.

A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes its own furniture under the Rivet and Stone & Beam brand names, and it actually looks really good! Whether you could use an extra lamp, an ottoman, or an entire leather sofa, a bunch of popular pieces are on sale right now for up to 25% off.

I know that list prices and listed “savings” on Amazon are usually bogus, which is why we don’t often pay them any heed. Today though, the pieces I spot checked actually were discounted by the “You Save” amount listed on the product page. It seems that the price is pulling from the last listed price, which in some cases is higher than the product often sells for, but every deal I’ve checked has been good.

For example, this $158 coffee table says it’s $91 off today, and it does, in fact, often sell for $250. It also frequently sells for less, and has even been a little bit cheaper than $157 on a few short-lived occasions, but this is still an excellent deal. That leather couch I mentioned earlier, on the other hand, has legitimately never been discounted from $1100 until today, so you really are saving $220 no matter how you parse it. So go forth, and shop with confidence.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend in celebration of daylight saving time ending, Casper’s 10% sitewide sale holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code DST10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those are hardly ever eligible for discounts. You have until Sunday, so sleep on it if you must, but they don’t run sales like this often.

The Worx Electric TriVac is a leaf blower, yes. But with the flip of a switch, it reverses suction and becomes an outdoor vacuum and mulcher, and Amazon’s marked it down to an all-time low $80 today, just in time for fall.



Note: This model doesn’t have a battery, so you’ll want to get an extension cord if you don’t already own one.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you can get over the weirdness of preparing peanut butter from a powder, PBfit lets you indulge with 90% less fat and only 1/3 of the calories of the real thing; just add water. If you’re curious to try it out, it’s a few bucks less than usual on Amazon today, with extra savings available when you use Subscribe & Save. You can always cancel after your first jar ships, but who knows, maybe this will become a pantry staple for you.

Photo: Amazon

Everyone ought to own a good old fashioned Swiss Army Knife, and Amazon has this classic model marked down to just $11 today. Whenever a box needs cutting, a bottle needs opening, or a screw needs tightening, a branch needs sawing, everyone respects the person with the utility knife.

Buzio 48" x720" 12 Pound Weighted Blanket | $47 | Amazon | Promo code 3EKQ8SEP

Buzio 48" x 72" 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $52 | Amazon | Promo code 6DZUKL3J

Buzio 60" x 80" 25 Pound Weighted Blanket | $102 | Amazon | Promo code FSAPCO3A

Winter is coming, but weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm, and several different models are on sale today for some of the best prices we’ve seen, including a rare discount on a 25 pounder. Just note the promo codes.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Typically selling for $14, you can grab yourself a two-pack of Amazon’s best-selling silicone baking mats for $8.



If you haven’t used one before, you should now that nothing will stick to these. They’re made of silicone, flexible, and fit onto standard-sized baking sheets, making clean up a breeze. Plus, since you won’t be baking nonstick spray into your cookie sheets, they’ll look like new for longer.

In addition to being bestsellers, these mats boast a near-perfect 4.7-star rating with over 2,600 reviews.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (( ( ( ( (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Backcountry

If you need any more winter clothes or outdoor gear, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 30% off over 700 items from “big brands,” which include Patagonia, Flylow, Mammut, and Backcountry Access. Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about hitting the slopes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: These are now even cheaper, just $8 without a coupon.



If it’s your dream to get some solid shut-eye for once in your life, why not give melatonin gummies a try? You can get these strawberry-flavored ones by Solimo with a $1 coupon at Amazon today, not to mention, they’re gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. That’s 60 nights of tossing and turning that you just saved yourself.



If you need some more melatonin, you can get 90 10mg gummies from Natrol for $7 as well, an all-time low. It’s an Add-On item though, so you’ll need to use Subscribe & Save to get free shipping, or add it to a larger order.

We just tested out these exact gummies on The Inventory, and we’re yawning just thinking about it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The last thing you probably want to do when it’s cold and miserable outside is schlep to the gym. Your house is so warm and cozy, and it has all of your food, after all. But with this Bowflex Blaze, you can get a complete workout without leaving the house, thanks to over 60 available exercises. So cancel the gym membership, and it’ll pay for itself in short order; today’s price is about $50-$150 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve probably heard a lot about CBD oil lately, and its ability to relieve everything from pain to anxiety to acne. A lot of its benefits are unproven, but if you want to try it out yourself, Daily Steals is discounting CBD-infused gummies right now from myCBD (which has a solid reputation). Use promo code KJCBD600 to get 600mg for $27, or code KJCBD1200 to get 1200mg for $47.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for another Kindle ebook sale. The theme this week is romance novels, and rest assured, it’s a sufficiently horny deal. Inside, you’ll find 45 titles marked down to $3 or less, so get downloading.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mark Bittman’s How to Cook Everything is at the top of the required reading syllabus for anyone that concerns themselves with cooking, and you can download it to your Kindle for just $3 today. This revised 10th anniversary edition includes over 2,000 (not a typo) simple recipes that are sure to please.

Graphic: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for free, if you have an Amazon Echo device tied to your account.



This is the best deal they’ve ever offered on the service, and it’s even available to non-Prime members. If you have an Echo and you’ve never been a Music Unlimited subscriber, there’s no reason not to sign up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible, during this extended trial offer for Prime members.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for free, rather than the typical one-month trial. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, plus two free Audible originals of your choice. Plus, every book you choose is yours to keep, even if you cancel. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Note: After the three month trial ends, you’ll automatically be charged $15 per month, so be sure to cancel if you don’t like it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t want your swing to atrophy over the winter, this Optishot 2 Golf Simulator makes it easy to grab a tee time at the digital links from the comfort of your basement. Featuring 16 infrared sensors to track your swing, it works with your own clubs, and both real and foam balls. Just hook it up to a projector or TV to get real time feedback on your shots.

$239 is a pretty penny, but it’s $60 less than Amazon, and would make an amazing holiday gift for anyone who wants a lower handicap come spring.

Franklin Sports Pickleball Deals | Amazon

Pickleball is America’s fastest growing sport, and as a tennis player, I’m slightly ashamed to admit that it looks fun as hell. Whether you’re just picking up the sport, or are a veteran who needs some new gear, balls paddles, and even court markers and full starter kits are on sale today.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a GameCube controller, as nature intended, you’ll want to preorder the controller and/or the official adapter now. Not only are they in stock (hardly a given with Nintendo hardware), Amazon’s actually taking a tiny bit off at checkout for each, no Prime membership required. It’s not a big discount, but it’s better than nothing.

Note: If you have the original adapter for the Wii U, or any old GameCube controller, those will work too.

Prime members can also preorder the game to get $10 credit after release.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you need an extra Switch controller to get ready for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you won’t find a cheaper option than this $16 HORI wired gamepad. It even comes with a detachable D-Pad adapter that slots in over the directional buttons. Now if only Nintendo would steal that idea.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

LEGO’s Speed Champions car sets aren’t as accurate as die cast models, but they’re a lot more fun to build, and a lot cheaper too. Normally $15 per car, Walmart’s marking a bunch down to $12. Will you get a McLaren? A ‘68 Mustang? A...Ford Fiesta? Why not buy them all?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With all due respect to foosball and air hockey, ping pong is the ultimate garage and basement game. If you’ve got the space for a table, this model from EastPoint is only $160 from Walmart today, nearly $40 less than Amazon. It includes built-in paddle holders, and folds up when you need the floor space.

