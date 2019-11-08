Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Wayfair’s 48-Hour Clearout, an Instant Pot accessories deal, and discounted Oakley sunglasses lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.



Third party, MFi certified USB-C to Lightning cables are finally here, and this $10 cable deal from RAVPower (with promo code KINJA809) is one of the most affordable we’ve seen to date. That costs more than a regular third party Lightning cable, but if you plug it into a USB-C PD charger, it’ll charge your iPhone at 18W. With regular Lightning cables, you’re limited to 12W.



For context, that means you can charge a newer iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, which can really pay dividends while you’re traveling, and want to get as much juice as possible into your phone while you’re waiting to board a flight.

Amazon is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones.



While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $298. And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

Back in March, Private Internet Access (our readers’ favorite VPN service) raised its prices for the first time ever. And while our readers can still get an exclusive 3-years for $99 plan, they just lowered their other plans back to their old prices for a limited time.



The reason this is a big deal is that you can renew your membership as many times as you want at whatever price you originally paid. Once the prices go back to normal, you’ll still be locked into the lower rate.

Here are the new (old) promotional prices, along with what you’d normally pay:

1 month: $6.95 (down from $9.99)

1 year: $39.95 (down from $71.88)

Clearly, the annual plan is the sweet spot here if you don’t want to commit to the three-year plan, but $6.95/month for 10 simultaneous connections, clients for just about every conceivable device, and servers in 32 countries (foreign Netflix, anyone?). We aren’t sure when the prices will go back up, so you probably want to lock in your account ASAP.

Image: Wayfair

You only have two days to save on a whole lot of home goods from Wayfair’s 48-Hour Clearout. Snag up to 70% off everything from outdoor furniture, bedding, area rungs, dining furniture, and much, much more. Just be quick about picking out your selections; your chance to make your home summer-ready will be out the door soon.



Upgrade your Instant Pot experience with this set of accessories that your friends aren’t sick of hearing you talk about yet. Make perfect hard boiled eggs, steamed veggies, and roasted meats with this OXO Silicone Egg Rack, Steamer Basket, and Roasting Rack. They’re all on sale for just $22 at Daily Steals with promo code KJOXO, so buy now before this deal is fully cooked.



Photo: ThermoWorks

When it comes to measuring the temperature of food, ThermoWorks is the be-all, end-all brand you can trust. And while we’re used to seeing individual ThermoWorks products on sale from time to time, today’s 15% off sitewide sale is extremely rare.



Reader-favorite Thermapens? Cheaper ThermoPops? The Smoke barbecue probe? The BlueDot? Even the laser-equipped (and hardly ever discounted) Thermapen IR? They’re all 15% off when you arrive at checkout.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Shield your eyes from the summer sun with a new pair of sunglasses from Oakley. More than a dozen pairs are up for grabs in Amazon’s Gold Box, with prices as low as $54. But don’t wait to shop; the sun will set on these deals by tomorrow.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you have yet to look into the benefits of retinol, you’re missing out on some serious skin tone-evening, fine line-reducing skincare magic. So get your skincare routine up to date with this Perricone MD High Potency Classics Firming Evening Repair serum. It works overnight to promote smooth, glowy skin, and right now, it’s just $40 at Daily Steals with promo code KJPRMD. Buy now, and start reaping the skincare rewards soon.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If it’s Sunday, it’s time for a Kindle ebook sale. Today’s offering doesn’t have a theme (unless you count “top reads” as a theme), but it includes books like American Gods, Don Quixote, and Dear Evan Hansen, which I was not aware was a book.



For the rest of the selection, be sure to head over to Amazon.

Image: Amazon

You don’t have to be a music major to get an extensive musical education, thanks to Amazon. Right now, Prime Students can enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month—because you should be putting your money toward more important things, like tuition and books and stuff. You’ll gain unlimited access to over 50 million songs on-demand, with the ability to listen offline and via Alexa. Finally, all those hours in class have paid off.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

As a compulsive fidgeter, I’ve tried both fidget cubes and fidget spinners, and there’s frankly no comparison; cubes are far superior. Why limit yourself to spinning when you can roll, click, press, flick, and rub, all on one device? This one’s just $9, so get ready to fidget the day away.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Jump for joy! This Action Air Bounce House is on sale for $161, so you’re kids don’t need to attend a friend’s backyard birthday party in order to get their bounce house fix.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re thinking of going outside anytime soon, this Eddie Bauer sale will serve you well. The outdoor retailer is taking 50% off select items and 30% off the rest of your purchase. So stock up on all the gear and apparel you need for the rest season (or future seasons) before these hot deals cool down.



Photo: Chelsea Stone

Dr. Dan’s CortiBalm isn’t just any old lip balm. No, it includes hydrocortisone, which makes all the difference in the world.



Here’s what Chelsea had to say about it on The Inventory:

What sets Dr. Dan’s CortiBalm apart from other lip balms is the fact that it contains 1% hydrocortisone — a pretty standard of dose of an anti-inflammatory topical steroid that’s in a lot of anti-itch creams that you can buy over the counter at the pharmacy — along with a hypoallergenic blend of beeswax, petroleum jelly, mineral oil. And that’s it. No other chemicals or potential irritants. Dr. Dan’s claims to be the only lip balm on the market that’s imbued with the medicinal gift that is hydrocortisone, and let me tell you, it makes a big difference when it comes to healing your lips in the long run, as opposed to just providing a temporary fix.

Today on Amazon, you can pick up three tubes for $14, which isn’t a huge discount from the usual $15-$16, but it’s the best price we’ve seen in a while.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Men’s and women’s styles on the site are 50% to 70% off, kids’ styles are 50% off, and clearance items are on sale as well. To get 50% off clearance, you can use the promo code EXTRASALE. The whole factory is currently stacked with summertime staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Go nuts on this coconut oil deal. A tub is just $8, and each jar is cold-pressed and unrefined. Use it for everything from cooking to skin and hair care, seriously!

Photo: Amazon

Not only are USB-C PD battery packs getting cheaper; they’re getting more powerful too. This one from RAVPower has a 45W USB-C port that can charge a MacBook or MacBook Air at full speed, or a MacBook Pro pretty quickly. Not that long ago, battery packs over 30W were basically unheard of.



It’s also right in the Goldilocks zone in terms of size: 20,100mAh is plenty to keep your laptop or Switch charged on a cross-country flight without taking up too much space. Clip the $3 coupon and add promo code KINJA591 at checkout to get it for $44 today.

Photo: Amazon

This isn’t the first or the most popular battery organizer box we’ve posted on this website, but at $11 (with promo code KJBATTERY), it is the cheapest, and it even comes with a built-in battery tester. Just note that it’s only designed for AAs and AAAs, whereas those other boxes can often hold Cs, Ds, and 9Vs. But when’s the last time you used any of those?



Photo: Amazon

The best place for a Qi charging pad is in your car, and now you can get one for the best price we’ve ever seen. This mount from TaoTronics attaches to an air vent and plugs into any car USB charger to provide power to your phone while keeping it near eye level so you can use it safely as a GPS.



Get it for just $12 today with promo code PI7YLDF4. That’s not much more than you’d expect to pay for a plain old vent mount, but it’s totally unprecedented for one with wireless charging.

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So for $20, why not give this one a try?



You’ll need to clip the $5 coupon to get the deal, but the final price is a match for what we saw on Prime Day, no Prime membership required.

Photo: Gizmodo

If you’re still wiping drool off your face after Samsung’s recent Galaxy Note10 announcement, you can get up to $150 in bonus cash to spend with Samsung by preordering your phone now.



You can preorder your device here, and then follow the instructions once you receive it to get your credit for the Shop Samsung app, which includes everything from headphones and smartphone accessories to TVs and washing machines.

Preorders of the Galaxy Note10 are eligible for a $100 credit, while Note10+ owners can claim the maximum $150, which can help ease the sting of the latter’s $1,100 starting price.

Photo: Amazon

This isn’t Anker’s biggest, most loudest, or longest lasting Bluetooth speaker, but it costs 13 dollars (half as much as usual), ships for free with Prime, and is small enough to take with you to a picnic or whatever. That’s a fair trade in my book.



Photo: Amazon

Cats are cool and all, but they make a huge mess. Every time they go to the bathroom, they launch out of their litter box and leave a nasty trail of litter all over your house. If you’re trying to prevent this, you can get the IRIS Top Entry Cat Litter Box + Scoop for $19 on Amazon. The top-entry lid design includes a grooved lid to help remove leftover litter from your cat’s paws.



Photo: Amazon

Toilet paper, for reasons that should be obvious, is not a purchase you should skimp on. Could you find 24 large rolls of single ply for less than $19? Sure, of course. But this is Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare, and it’s softer, more absorbent, and can stand up to moisture far better than the cheap stuff.



Clip the coupon on the page to pinch $9 off the price of the 24-pack, bringing it down to easily the best price ever.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s home brand Eufy has quietly built up quite the catalog of highly rated smart home gadgets, and our readers can save 40% on a bunch of them today with promo code KINJASMART.



The deals start with smart plugs, as all smart homes should. Get one of the company’s mini plugs (with energy monitoring!) for $14, or a pair of them for $24.

The sexier deals though are all about lighting. Whether you should buy a smart light switch or smart light bulbs is a matter of some debate, and really depends on how the lighting is set up in your home, but whichever route you go, these prices are incredibly affordable.

Image: Huckberry

If you’re going to spend a third of your life sleeping, you might as well make it good. A charcoal-infused, hypoallergenic pillow from Urban Bloom is like a sweet pillow dream, and right now, Huckberry is offering up 20% savings, making this a sweet pillow deal, too. At $111, the memory foam-filled Aros model is nothing but cold sides, so your sleep is cool, clean, and comfortable as possible. Get yours now, and rest easy knowing you didn’t sleep on a great deal.



Photo: Amazon

It’s almost barbecue season, and you can be ready with a set of Char-Broil potato screws, now marked down $8 for six, the best price ever. As you might have guessed from the name, you screw these stainless steel corkscrews into potatoes, and throw them on the grill. The screws make them easier to grab with tongs or gloves, and help transfer grill heat to the inside of the potato, which makes them cook faster.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

What gift do you get for the gadget lover who already has everything? A bag to carry their gadgets, of course. The Zero Grid Electronics Travel Organizer is bursting with pockets, straps, and zippers to keep all of your tech gear organized and untangled while you’re on the road. Get it for an all-time low $12 today when you clip the $1 coupon and use code VGR85KUN.



Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.

To get this deal, you have to buy either a Casper or Wave mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SLEEPCOOL at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Photo: Amazon

Ecobee’s Switch+ is probably the smartest light switch in existence. It can control your lights via an ambient light sensor, a motion sensor, and (of course) a button, but it also has Alexa built in. Note that I didn’t say it works with Alexa, I mean it actually has a microphone and speaker inside, meaning it’s basically a wall-mounted Echo Dot.



If you have an Ecobee thermostat, it’ll also work as a remote temperature sensor, because why wouldn’t it? It almost always sells for $80 these days, but right now, it’s down to an all-time low $45 on Amazon.

Photo: Amazon

Have you ever felt like your dog might not be that bright? Maybe you’ve told them to go get their toy to play but they came back with a sock? Yeah, plenty of dog owners have been there. If you want to give your pet’s brain some much-needed stimulation, the Pet Zone IQ Treat Ball is a great way. It is only $6 and will hopefully add a few points to your dog’s IQ. If not, at least they’ll get to eat some treats and have fun.



Photo: Amazon

As you may know, we run a weekly co-op where we poll our readers to see what their favorite products are. This week, we asked about pillows. Many adults have strong opinions about pillows and the Casper Pillow happens to be one of them. Right now, it is $4 off on Amazon. Obviously, this is not a huge deal, but the pillow rarely ever goes on sale at all. Since it is a reader favorite, we wanted to alert the masses. The Casper pillow has a 100% cotton cover with a breathable percale weave to increases airflow to keep it cool. It has a pillow-in-pillow design that is packed with microfiber fill to provide support and comfort.



Here’s what one fellow reader had to say about the Casper Pillow on The Inventory:

Perfect combination of fluffy, supportive, and stays cooler than any other pillow I have owned. - Wholandia

If you love this pillow or one of the four other finalists, you still have time to vote on this week’s co-op to get it to #1.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You may not be in the market for fleece...yet. But in a few short weeks, the cooled-down fall temperatures will have you yearning for the soft warmth of a nice fleece jacket, and Backcountry has your back. As part of the outdoor retailer’s Semi Annual Sale, you can save an extra 20% off select fleece outerwear for a limited time. Just be sure to get cozy with these discounts soon; this deal will only last through the weekend.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t bought yourself a new pair of swim trunks since college, you should treat yourself to something nice while it’s still warm out. Huckberry’s currently running a big sale on fashionable trunks from a variety of brands, including Howler Brothers, Suit, and Outerknown, just to name a few.



The sale definitely leans towards modern, shorter, tighter cuts, but there’s something for everyone here, whether you like simple dark trunks, or want to show off a splash of color poolside. This is a clearance sale, so sizing availability can be a bit spotty, but with so many options, you shouldn’t have much trouble finding something good.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you don’t know what a Breton shirt is by name, you’d definitely know it if you see it. Originating in 1858 as the official uniform of French navy in Brittany, the iconic horizontal stripes have been co-opted into a staple of men’s fashion for, oh, the last century or so. It even has a Wikipedia page.



Today, French company Armor-Lux is the official manufacturer of the Breton, and you can save on several of their wares at Huckberry right now. Unfortunately, the classic black-on-white Breton isn’t discounted, but other colors are, as are the double striped sweaters popularized by Mick Jagger.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Right now, Adidas is running a sale that’s sure to get your blood pumping. In celebration of the start of the school year, the retailer is taking 30% off select styles for men, women, and kids with promo code GEARUP. So score a new pair of kicks or some brand new workout clothes for the upcoming fall season now, since this sale’s only happening for a few days.



Image: Aerie

Bras are expensive, so when a BOGO bra deal comes around—especially from a beloved brand like Aerie—it’s important to pay attention. Now through Sunday, all bras and bralettes from the size-inclusive, ultra comfortable brand are buy one, get one free. The second bra must be of equal or lesser value, but still, you can’t say this sale is a bust.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

As someone with dry skin, First Aid Beauty’s soothing products are some of my personal favorites, and today, you can take 20% off their entire site at the brand’s 10th Birthday Sale with promo code FABDAY. Consider trying out some cult-favorite Ultra Repair Cream (or if you prefer something a bit lighter go the route of the Ultra Repair Moisturizer). I also stan the very gentle Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask for a boost of hydration, and the Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum, because in case you haven’t heard, hyaluronic acid if your friend. But really, with this sale, you can’t go wrong.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you rely on hotel shampoo and soap whenever you travel? It is time to grow up. That soap is horrible for your skin. Instead, you need to get this NIVEA Men 5 Piece On-the-Go Grooming Set while it is 50% off. Included in the set is NIVEA Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm, Sensitive Shaving Gel, Sensitive Face Wash, Sensitive Protective Lotion, and Sensitive Body Wash, plus a travel bag. All of these NIVEA products will help keep your skin healthy while you’re away from home. Airplanes can really dry out your skin, so you’ll want to have the lotion and face wash handy.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans. If you know what I mean, head over to Levi’s, where select styles are 40% off as part of the brand’s Back to School Sale. The sale includes items for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.



Update: The 85g sunscreen has gone down to $14, while the 50g is still $8.

Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



You can get a regular bottle of Biore UV Watery Essence for $8, an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) for $14, or three of the regular sized bottles for $25 . Those are some of the best prices we’ve seen, and while I realize the single bottle is a slightly better deal per ounce than the 3-pack or the extra large bottle, it does have a tendency to sell out, which is why we’re linking to all three options. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

