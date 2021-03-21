Sunday's Best Deals: Greenworks Outdoor Power Tools, Corsair Virtuoso Headset, 2-Pack 1080P Webcams, Kitchen Essentials, Garden Seat & Kneeler, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A sale on outdoor power tools and on a 40-pack of KN95 Masks lead Sunday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Promoted Deal: Up to 90% off Select Items | JACHS NY | Use Code CLEANUP



Up to 90% off Select Items CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

While there have been teases of warmer weather, chilly temperatures are still very much here. JACHS is basically giving it all away, so make sure you stay comfortable and stylish while waiting for spring. There are some items up to 90% off in this blowout sale. Use the code CLEANUP at checkout and watch the dollars melt away like the winter snow. This sale will run until March 17. Expect an additional 15% off already discounted pieces.



I love the look of these sherpa-lined jackets ($33). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in this beautiful charcoal color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. This olive green one is $25 and made of cozy merino wool. The long sleeve makes it ideal for layering, and the traditional waffle stitch pattern gives it a nice texture.

I’m actually a fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super comfy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 67% off, so hard to pass up.

G/O Media may get a commission

Free shipping on orders over $100.

2-Pack: Gabba Goods Webcams Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Need a webcam for yourself and for the person you want to see? Grab a 2-pack of Gabba Goods webcams today over at Meh for just $29. With a price that good, you might not even mind buying the second one for a hated person over a loved one— ok that’s a bit much, maybe.



I will say, too, that Gabba Goods is just a plain fun brand name. It makes me wanna say “Where’s the Gabba Goods?” in my best Michael Scott impersonating Tony Soprano voice.

These webcams are 1080P HD resolution for a clear picture. So whether you need a cam for streaming or for using on Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams,or other video call services, these will have you covered.

Shipping is $8 unless you have a monthly $5 membership at Meh, which gets you unlimited free shipping for the month at Meh as well as SideDeal, Mediocritee, and MorningSave.

13.3" Inspiron 7000 Touch Laptop Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Alright, this one’s just kind of fun. Best Buy is currently running a huge sale on Dell’s Inspiron 7000 laptop, which is down to $800. This 13.3" laptop features a screen that can be flipped and folded around 360 degrees. That essentially lets you turn it into a tablet and just use its touch screen (it comes with a stylus too). It’s a clever bit of design, but this laptop isn’t just a gimmick. It sports a 1080p full HD screen, 512 GB of storage, and an Intel Core i5 Evo processor. This might not be the perfect pick for intense tasks like gaming, but it’s a powerful and versatile device that somehow makes laptops even more portable than they already are. It’s a perfect work from home companion for multitaskers.

Intel Core i7-10700KF Image : Intel

Think you’re better than me? While my PC is stuck on Intel’s older 9th Gen tech, you could instantly surpass my power level by taking advantage of this steep discount on the Santa Clara chipmaker’s 10th Gen Core i7-10700KF. Currently sitting at the lowest price I’ve seen on Amazon, you can leverage up to 5.1GHz of performance for just $265.

Although Intel has taken a hit to its reputation in recent years for its failure to shrink its fabrication process beyond 14nm since before I started working in media almost 7 years ago, Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius—a trusted voice in PC components reviews—still vouches for their superiority over AMD’s acclaimed Ryzen CPUs when it comes to gaming alone.

“If you’re not going to be video editing or making 3D videogames, and your sole purpose for upgrading your CPU is for gaming, Intel’s 10th-gen chips are the better choice for comparable prices.”

Still, in multi-core benchmarks, the Ryzen 7 3700XT comes out on top nearly every time. Intel, on the other hand, maintains focus on single-core clock speeds, making the i7-10700KF a great fit for those purely looking to boost their frame rates. And because of its “K” moniker (not to mention the giant “Unlocked” text on the front of the packaging), we know that it’s overclock-ready for even more gigahertz than it can handle out of the box. Do note, however, that this processor requires a dedicated graphics card to go along with it. You should already have one if you’re in the market for silicon this hardy, but who am I to judge if not? I don’t know your life.

JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve had the pleasure of testing a few items from JLab over the last few weeks and was pleasantly surprised by the quality for not only the price but the size. If you’re unsure where to start with wireless and are worried about going too cheap, the JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. They’re 30% off and in that nice space of moderate price but reliable performance. Of the three colors that are offered the white is currently the best deal.

The sound is crisp, clear, and they block out a fair amount of background noise. They turn on automatically and connect immediately, which is something I’m still getting used to with this brand. And being able to control everything by tapping one of the earbuds takes some time to figure out. It’s a bit of a learning curve, but once you remember how many taps to what, the transitions are seamless. The charging case is true to the twenty-four-hour claims of playtime. Expect around six hours of tune time for the earbuds off of one charge. These are sweatproof and waterproof, so workout approved whether indoors or outside. They are comfy for hours of wear, and the case is compact enough to toss in your bag or pocket. The JBuds will be a great addition to your audio collection.

This will ship for free, no need to be a Prime member.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 Laptop Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

*throws a chair across the room* WHAT’S UP, YOU READY TO GAME? I don’t see you gaming right now and I’m going to throw you. You should ALWAYS be gaming. You hear me? I’m your new life coach. If you want to get ripped like me, you need to be GAMING day in and day out. I’m huge, I’m jacked, and it’s all from gaming. Now let’s get you set up, bucko. Best Buy currently has the ROG Zephyrus M15 gaming laptop on sale for $1,300. What’s ROG stand for? REPUBLIC. OF. GAMERS. Yeah you heard that right you little pipsqueak. Here’s what we’re working with: a 4K screen, 10th gen Intel i7 processor, GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, 15.6" screen, RGB backlit keyboard. You getting what I’m putting out here? This here’s a laptop for gaming. *throws a second chair across the room* NOW LET’S GAME.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Google-powered Chromebooks are often shockingly affordable compared to the competition, but a cheap laptop usually still looks and feels … well, cheap. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is the rare exception to the rule, apparently. It has very modest components, as you’d expect, but reviews suggest that it runs decently well, the hardware feels sleek and sturdy, and the 10.1” touchscreen is solid.

On top of that, you can even remove the keyboard to make it a proper tablet capable of running Android apps. As The Verge writes, “this has no business costing this little”—and that was at the $279 list price. Right now, you can pick one up for just $220 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve seen to date. It’s set to continue receiving automatic Chrome OS updates into 2028, too, so don’t worry about lifespan.

It’s official: American taxpayers have been granted an additional month to file their taxes for 2020, with the date sliding to May 17 amidst ongoing pandemic hardship. That’s either another few weeks to procrastinate doing anything until the last minute, or—more sensibly—a smoother runway for getting them done without undue stress. I suggest the latter option!



If your taxes are a bit more complex than average or you want to dig deep into your finances to hunt for deductions, then you might want to grab one of H&R Block’s specially-designed software suites. Luckily, Newegg is offering big savings on them this week, taking up to 66% off the list price for tax software.



H&R Block’s Deluxe 2020 federal software is just $14 with promo code HRBD25 at checkout, while the Deluxe 2020 federal + state package is $15 with promo code HRBDLS8. Meanwhile, the Premium 2020 federal/state option—ideal for self-employed people or those with rental income—is $25 when you use code HRBPB35 at checkout.

These are all for physical key cards that let you download either the Windows or Mac version once redeemed. And it's free shipping for all of 'em, too.

G/O Media may get a commission

G/O Media may get a commission

G/O Media may get a commission

Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Earbuds are still very much in fashion when it comes to preferred listening modes. The only downside is they do tend to be a bit more expensive than their tethered brethren. Take 17% off the Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds; remember to clip the coupon at checkout.

I’ve tested a lot of Mpow, and I’ve never been disappointed. Their earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly. They absolutely fit securely, so no worries if you’re wearing these to the gym, for a run, or even while just doing errands. All of Mpow’s earbuds produce a robust and balanced sound. I use my M5s for phone calls and Skype sessions and have never had any issues with the mic or hearing the conversation clearly. As with most of their products, you can have full control with just one tap of an earbud. Expect about twenty hours of playback time, and you get about 4 full charges with the case before needing to plug it in for extra juice. The noise cancellation is something I’m always impressed by with these, and I often have to take one of the earbuds out to hear someone speaking even when they are turned off. They’re no joke. These are top-quality earbuds that won’t break the bank.

Advertisement

Free shipping for Prime members.

Hisense 55" 4K TV Image : Hisense

Advertisement

There’s no shortage of TVs out there for you to snag before your next binge session. You could drop a bunch of cash on a big, fancy screen with all the bells and whistles, but there’s plenty of affordable options out there to choose from, too. Right now, you can snag this Hisense 55" 4K TV for $50 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $480. In addition to a hi-res display, this TV also features Android TV and can be controlled via an Alexa-enabled device, if you so choose.

TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light KJ8E7UFN + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

So you’re in the market for a ring light a year into the pandemic? It’s ok, totally not judging you. But since you’re here, let me tell you about this TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light. Only $30 with the promo code KJ8E7UFN and a clipped coupon, you’ll get a 12" LED ring light, a 16-62" expandable tripod stand, two phone holders, a Bluetooth remote to wirelessly start recording video or shoot photos from your phone, as well as three color modes ranging from cool to warm in order to receive the proper lighting for your skin tone.

The included phone clamps can support vertical or horizontal shooting and is compatible with Apple or Android. Not only that but if you haven’t abandoned your DSLR, you can use the tripod for traditional photography. Sounds like a great deal all around. Make sure to credit me when your TikTok goes viral!

Few things can muck up your day like forgetting whether you locked the door well after you’ve departed. If you’re lucky, you’ll realize it before you’ve reached your destination and can quickly turn around, but not everyone is so fortunate. If you’re able, a smart lock can alleviate such woes by automatically locking the door, and nixing the key in favor of a fingerprint or security code, so you don’t have to worry about locking yourself out. They’re pricey, though, so a good deal always helps, and right now you can get $30 off Eufy’s Security Smart Lock Touch at Amazon (use the on-page coupon) and Best Buy. At $220 after the discount, it’s still not cheap, but it will keep things a little more safe while giving you a backup plan in case you’re prone to leaving your keys inside.



There’s four ways to unlock the device: via your fingerprint, a security code, Bluetooth via the Eufy security app, and using a hardware key. That makes it easier to relax when you’re halfway to your appointment, still wondering if you remembered to lock the door, since the lock will automatically lock when you shut the door. Additionally, the lock is IP65 waterproof, and can withstand temperatures from -22 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement

CORSAIR Virtuoso Refurbished Gaming Headset Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

It’s only February and it already feels like this has been a long year. Why not treat yourself to something a little special? Why not have it be this CORSAIR Virtuoso gaming headset, down to $140 today for a refurbished version?



Get $40 off this sleek gaming headset at Best Buy right now, no codes or anything necessary. With its wireless functionality and its 7.1 surround sound, you won’t have wires cramping your style and you won’t miss a single thing creeping up on you either. Get on this while you can!

This deal was originally published on 2/14/21 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 3/21/21.

Xbox Digital Game Sale Screenshot : Square Enix

Advertisement

Newegg loves running all kinds of game sales, don’t they? The retailer has been running sale after sale recently. Usually those are for PC games, but today, they’ve got a sale on Xbox digital codes for you. There are plenty of games to check out here if you’re looking to restock your gaming library. Marvel’s Avengers is $27 just in time for the upcoming Black Panther DLC. You can also grab Life is Strange 2 for $14 just in time for this week’s Life is Strange: True Colors announcement. Of course, you could also just go with an old standby: Grand Theft Auto V is $15. With all of these games (and more) you’ll receive a digital code to download the game onto your Xbox, so get ready to redeem some codes.

Wary of being out and about in the real world? I feel you. Build your own city from the comfort of home with LEGO City kits, especially right now since Amazon is taking 20% off a handset of new sets released for 2021.

They’re all smaller builds at 300 pieces or less, with the LEGO City Skate Park the priciest (and gnarliest) at $32, the Airshow Jet Transporter at $24, and a trio of other options at $16 apiece as seen below. We also covered some new-for-2021 LEGO Minecraft sets yesterday that are still all 20% off at Amazon, as well, if you’re looking for additional options.

Animal Crossing Backpack Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

How many different ways can you show your love of Animal Crossing? Beyond the game itself, you can get plushies, Switch cases, enamel pins, socks, and just about anything you can imagine (okay not anything, thankfully). If you’re looking for another way to take your fandom up a notch, why not check out this very cute Animal Crossing backpack on sale for $30? This pleasant bag has Tom Nook’s face plastered all over it. It’s also big enough that you could probably stuff the raccoon into it, if you so desire. You can certainly fit a Nintendo Switch in there at least, as it includes a dedicated slot for it, plus a compartment for wires. It’s cute and functional, which is the best kind of Animal Crossing merch you could ask for.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months STIMULATINGPSDEAL Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $27 after service fees from Eneba by using the code STIMULATINGPSDEAL at checkout. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission

Minecraft is almost like a virtual LEGO building simulation, at least in Creative mode, and the two forces completed the cycle by issuing official LEGO Minecraft building kits a few years back. They’ve been wildly popular and keep rolling out, and now Amazon is taking 20% off a few of the latest sets released for 2021. The 490-piece The Pig House set is marked down to $40 today, while the smaller The Trading Post, The Abandoned Mine, and The Bee Farm kits—each with 200+ pieces—are marked down to $16 apiece.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PC Game Sale Screenshot : EA

Advertisement

Take your computer out of sleep mode, because it’s time to load that bad boy up with video games. Newegg is currently running a big PC gaming sale, which largely features EA games and a smattering of great indies. The highlights? How about Civilization VI Platinum Edition for $26? There’s also Star Wars Squadrons for $21. If you’re a tried and true PC gamer, you can even get Command & Conquer Remastered Collection for just $9. I could go on and on, but the point here is that there are some serious deals here if you’re looking to buff up your collection.

There’s no shortage of ways to get an Xbox Game Pass subscription for cheap. Microsoft itself often drops the price of its service down to absurdly low levels to hook new subscribers. If you missed one of their more recent deals, here’s a cheap way to get two months for under $10. Eneba currently has one week subscription cards on sale for $2. When adding one to your cart, you can increase the quantity up to 10 at checkout and get a slight discount by entering the code 60GAMESWUT. To save you some math, you can grab four and get one month of Game Pass for $5, or grab eight and get two months for $10. Of course, you can also just grab a week or two if you’re really only looking for a cheap way to play some shorter games like Cyber Shadow and then bounce.

Advertisement

In just a few short months, you’ll be able to return to the world of Mass Effect. The new Legendary Edition of the original trilogy comes out on May 14 and it brings a graphical overhaul and quality of life changes. That means that you can once again kiss your favorite aliens and have it look better than ever. If you reckon you’re going to get it no matter what because it’s Mass Effect, Best Buy has a new pre-order deal running. Get the game for $60 (as you would normally) and get a $20 steelbook case to go with it. This whole re-release is about commemorating the past, so you might as well turn the game into a display item.

Advertisement

Image : Nintendo

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at Amazon. The AR racing game has been hard to come by since it launched, so anyone who’s been curious might want to hit the gas on this deal. The creative Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids this holiday season or adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me). Amazon made more copies available back in December, but the catch was that it wouldn’t be shipping orders until January. Now, the game is actually in stock and you can get the Luigi version for $87, its lowest price ever. The Mario version is slightly more at $94. What a jerk.

Advertisement

Google Stadia Premiere Edition Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Google Stadia isn’t doing terribly well. The cloud streaming service seemed like it was set for a significant expansion when it came to iOS, but Google has had some struggles since then. It recently fired around 150 developers as the service plans to move away from original games. There’s some serious restructuring happening behind the scenes to revitalize the service and that’s reflected in this deal. you can now grab the Premiere Edition of Google Stadia for $60, down from $100. That package includes a Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra. To be honest, even if you don’t care much about Stadia, this is a pretty good price for those two other things. It’s kind of a roundabout way to buy a new controller or Chromecast, but two birds, one stone. You can try out Google’s cloud streaming service while you’re at it, though you really don’t need to touch it to get something out of this deal.

Advertisement

If you’ve yet to get a Nintendo Switch yet, Best Buy has a small incentive for you today. You can grab a Switch Lite and get a $20 Best Buy gift card for your efforts. Or you can grab one at Amazon and get a $20 Amazon gift card. Should you buy a Switch just to get a gift card? No. But if you were planning on getting one anyways, that’s $20 you can immediately put towards buying a game. The Switch Lite is the least expensive console option on the market today and it’s built with portable gamers in mind. It can’t dock to a TV and its joy-cons can’t be removed from the system. So if you’re someone who plans to only use a Switch casually on the go, it’s a good option. It’s also the ideal version of the system for young kids in the same vein as the Nintendo 2DS.



Folding Garden Kneeler/Seat UIG4RP4O Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You’ve been putting it off and off, but you know in your heart it’s time to start growing your own veggies— or at the very least, maybe an herb garden.



Or maybe you want to plant some flowers now that the weather is warming up? I personally am going to start by planting some perilla seeds I just got recently, since I can’t find perilla leaves for at-home Korean barbecue anywhere!

Whatever you want to plant outdoors, do it more comfortably with more than 40% off of a foldable garden kneeler seat today! This multifunctional little cutie can be yours for just $31 when you click the coupon for $4 off below the price, and then add promo code UIG4RP4O at checkout.

This green TomCare seat can be used to sit or converted to a kneeler instead. It even has two pouches you can pop all your gardening tools and seeds and such in.

I wasn’t told how long this coupon code will last, and it’s not uncommon for Amazon sellers to remove clippable coupons after they notice increased traffic. So, if you want the full discount don’t sleep on this one!

Yesterday was the first day of spring. I’m in Minnesota, so I stayed indoors to work on finding deals here at Kinja and to work on my thesis to avoid the snow outside— so yeah, I kind of missed that technically, it’s spring. It just doesn’t feel like it for some of us living up north yet!



So, I guess what I’m trying to take a lot of words to say is: It’s time for spring cleaning, ya’ll. I would have already cleaned my house if I was back down south, but I’m a bit behind and my apartment kitchen needs some attention. If yours does too, maybe consider stocking up on some great kitchen essentials to get your motivation going.

Touchless is my preferred attribute of any device in these COVID times, so this touchless soap dispenser with window for only $15 is a great addition to any kitchen. It’s 70% off from its $50 retail price, and made of stainless steel to handle any mess— which is a good thing since you’ll be keeping it by your dishes right?

If you’re low on space, I can’t recommend this over the sink dish rack that easily folds up when not in use enough. You can get a 2-pack of these for just $19 today. This is really a perfect addition to any small apartment kitchen, so why not grab one for you and one for a friend? Or keep them both for yourself, I guess. You gotta live your truth.

Advertisement

If you like what you see at MorningSave, you can grab a $5 membership which gets you unlimited shipping each month and can be canceled anytime. You'll also get free shipping at member sites Meh, Mediocritee, and SideDeal.

Get Up to 30% off Greenworks Outdoor Power Tools Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Spring is in the air, and it’s time for spring cleaning—not just indoors, but outdoors too. You don’t want to be that house in the neighborhood, right?



You can take care of all of your outdoor chores right now with some fantastic deals on Greenworks outdoor power tools over at Amazon today. First up, snag 30% off a cordless leaf blower, bringing it down to just $90. You can also get 30% off this cordless trimmer for $119.

Advertisement

Some other outdoor essentials are 25% off today. You can check out the sale items below or right here! Don’t miss out on these great prices while they’re around.

Habor Meat Thermometer CP192BRKINJA Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You got meat to cook and grill and just generally prepare— and now it’s time to make sure it’s a safe temp to eat. Get an instant read on it with a Habor meat thermometer today for 41% off.



This red meat thermometer can be yours for $10 when you clip the coupon below the price and add coupon code CP192BRKINJA at checkout.

This thermometer has a handy magnet on it so you can keep it within easy reach on your fridge or even your grill. And, it measures temperatures within ±0.9 ℉ and has a cooking guide on the back so you don’t have to remember the different temps for rare, medium-rare, etc.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOOCK 2000A Car Jump Starter 5CA4ZEEP Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

When you’re on the road, you’re going to want some peace of mind that you’ve got what you need in the event of an emergency.



With this MOOCK 2000A car jump starter, you can at least know you can have charged devices and a jump for your vehicle on hand. Grab this car jump starter for just $50 after clipping the coupon below the price and adding promo code 5CA4ZEEP at checkout.

What’s more, this jump starter also has a flashlight mode to help you see in the dark that can also be switched to SOS mode to get attention if needed.

Also, it doesn’t just jump a standard sedan— You can use this to jump cars as well as trucks, motorcycles, boats, SUVS, lawnmowers, yachts, ATVs, and SUVs.

Advertisement

Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus Kit Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Keen on filling your home with customizable smart lighting? Philips’ Hue brand leads the space, and there are all sorts of options and solutions to fit nearly any room or need. Right now, you can save 20% off Philips’ Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus Kit, which has color-changing light panels that you can easily affix to hallways, stairs, walls, cabinets, and wherever else you could use a subtle pop of accent lighting.

This starter kit is $64 right now and comes with 2m/6ft of lighting and the plug you’ll need to power ‘em. Amazon sells 1m/3ft extensions at just under $23 apiece, and you can ultimately affix up to 32 feet of total extensions to each base kit. The Lightstrips are flexible and can even be cut at certain spots to better fit your space.

Advertisement

Note that this is the newer, Bluetooth-compatible version of the Hue Lightstrips and they will not connect to older versions. Make sure you are buying the current-gen versions of both the base kit and extensions, as we’ve linked here. You can control these lights using the Hue smartphone app, or connect to a Hue hub (sold separately) and command up to 50 different Hue lights around your whole home with added functionality.

Advertisement

Blurams 1080p WiFi Security Camera Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Today only, Amazon Prime members can take $20 off this Blurams 1080p WiFi Security Camera to help monitor whatever you need to in your home. Be it a rascally pet, active kids, a fussy baby, or just keeping watch to put your mind at ease. No matter what, you’re using it to snag 40% off right now.

The 1080p resolution comes through in even low light, and you’ll have a panoramic view no matter where you place it. And with two-way audio, you can catch a wily dog in the act of chewy something they shouldn’t or perhaps even siblings bickering. The Blurams, like most of these cameras, are compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant. The setup is simple, and you’ll be storing images and footage on a microSD card. If you have to be out of your home but don’t want to disconnect from your responsibilities there, this little cam can help and is extremely affordable in doing so.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

Kyoku 7" Japanese Nakiri Knife KYOKUTZ9 + Clip coupon Image : Kyoku

Advertisement

Throw away that dollar store knife that can barely slice cheese and pick up a legit vegetable carver by Kyoku. This Japanese Nakiri knife offers a seven-inch blade cut ever-so-carefully for comfort and longevity. Normally $38, you can drop your total to $30 when you clip the coupon at Amazon and apply promo code KYOKUTZ9. Get to slicing already!

Rip Van Wafel Cookies & Cream (32-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m a huge fan of Rip Van Wafel. My mom used to send these in care packages when I first moved to New York, which is funny because I lived in Brooklyn, where these are made. This pack runs for $30, a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry.

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag, and they are only 130 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get thirty-two each of the cookies and cream flavor. And they have a surprisingly high fiber count for essentially a snack cookie. Mix that with low sugar, and it’s a winning combo. These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round.

Advertisement

If you've read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $8.

30% off Tempur-Cloud Mattress | $1,189+ | Tempur-Pedic | Promo code KINJA30

The Godfather got it right—if you have something you believe in, it might be time to go to the mattresses. Do you know what I believe in? A good night’s sleep. Not the light stuff, but the snoring, drool leaking out the side of your mouth, and eye bookers forming on the sides of your eyes once you wake up kind of sleep. The kind of sleep where you don’t even know where the hell you are after. You can only do that with either—massive amounts of melatonin, or a groundbreaking mattress.



Luckily for you, there’s a deal on just that. For a short time, you can get 30% off Tempur-Cloud Mattress over at Tempur-Pedic. It has a specific comfort layer that provides 40% more pressure-relieving power than other mattresses on the market. The mattress learns your shape and adapts to your weight for a personalized, supportive sleep. With our exclusive promo code KINJA30, you’ll save about $600 on a queen-sized mattress, bringing the price to $1,399. Yes, you can use the code for Twin, Full, King, Split King, and California King. So honestly, go a little crazy. The streets will be (safely) open soon, so you should get some rest before then.

G/O Media may get a commission

12 Pack Aloha Vanilla Protein Shakes Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Fun fact: I was a taste tester for Aloha way back in the day when they were thinking of getting into the protein powder/drink space. I can personally tell you this version is much improved from that first one. I’ve also seen these twelve-packs as high as $40, but this one is just $30 when you clip the coupon.



The vanilla flavor is superior, in my opinion, to the other options, and they are great to toss in your gym bag or take out on the trails. Each eleven-ounce bottle has eighteen grams of plant-based protein and is made with coconut milk, so it’s lactose friendly. It’s packaged with electrolytes and prebiotics. I’ve also experimented with it as a mixer for smoothies, and I have to say with the right flavors, it’s not a bad option.

Great Bay Sherpa Reversible Weighted Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Weighted blankets are said to be excellent solutions for anxiety and putting nervousness at ease. Given all that’s going on in the world; still, that provides a sense of calm is welcome. This Great Bay Sherpa Reversible Weighted Blanket is here to provide just that, and you’ll save 76%.

This 100 GSM microfiber blanket will aid in soothing worries with soft and steady pressure. The evenly distributed high-density glass beads will put your mind, body, and soul into total relaxation. I’ve had Sherpa blankets (not weighted) before, and they are absolutely some of the plushest around, tops on cozy vibes. Sleep is so important and can really set the tone for your day and, honestly, your quality of life. If you’re suffering from not just anxiety but insomnia, ADHA, or just good old-fashioned stress, a weighted blanket could be a wonderful non-medication solution. It comes in navy and grey.

Advertisement

If you've read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $8.

Vava Dual Dash Cam 17VAVAVD9 Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Grab yourself a Vava Dual Dash Cam for $47 off right now, bringing your total for a comprehensive road recording system down to $153. Just clip the coupon on the page and use promo code 17VAVAVD9 at checkout.

It runs at 1080p with both cameras going, but you can bump up to a crispier 2K (1440p) picture with just the forward camera activated. It has all the works for recording road incidents, including 24/7 parking monitoring, bump detection, night vision, and loop recording with automatic video protection when it thinks an accident occurred.

Kitchenaid 11-Piece Cookware Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this Kitchenaid 11-piece Cookware Set. It’s $159, which is 21% off what its original price is. Hard anodized cookware is not only professional-looking but functional, with each piece being nonstick.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Each piece has a high gloss finish and will look sharp on your stovetop. They also distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

If you've read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $8.