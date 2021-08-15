Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Advertisement

You’re busy, you don’t have time to manually go around and power things on and off in your home— I get it. Besides, whatever it is you need to access, it’s just kind of far, right?



Thankfully, we’ve got a Kasa Smart Plug 2-pack deal for you today to control everything using your voice or phone instead. Grab them for 25% off— just $15 to make your home a smidge smarter!

At 16% off, you can snag this 3-pack for just $21. These plugs are compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Echo. What’s more, you can even use them to set up auto schedules for your devices, so you can start brewing coffee while still in bed, for example, or turn off those Christmas lights next holiday season while you stay warm and toasty inside.



Advertisement

Really, the more I think about it, the more impractical it seems to not have one of these smart plugs on every outlet. Too much? Maybe. Anyway, start smartifying your home right away while this deal is still good!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 2/20/21 and was updated with new information on 8/15/21.

Advertisement

Whether you are in the market for a smartwatch because you just never had one or because you lost your Apple Watch Series 4 while paddleboarding down the Brandywine Creek with some old college buddies like an idiot, you’re in luck! Amazon is selling the red version of the Apple Watch Series 6 for only $299. The red strap can be replaced with any color you want or any compatible third party strap be it silicon, leather, or metal—but just keep in mind the body of this watch is also red and its gonna stay that way until you lose it paddleboarding again, Joe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why waste money on expensive smart light bulbs? You can just plug your lamp or whatnot into this smart power strip. And not just bulbs. Plug your PlayStation 5 into it and tell Alexa when to turn it on or off. Connect your toaster and just always have it running—shutting it it down by asking Alexa to. Okay, maybe don’t do that one. Anyway its only $15 and lets you plug in three devices via USB and three via a standard AC outlet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’ve all got too many apple devices and too many wires running everywhere. Having just one charger that can work on all of them is a treat for sure. Most Apple stuff supports wireless charging and can easily be left to sit on this duo charger to, well, charge them! iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, it doesn’t matter. You can get a duo charger from StackSocial for 20% off at $120.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are many reasons to use a VPN whether its protecting your data or wanting to check out what Netflix Singapore has to offer. One year of NordVPN which usually goes for $286 is cut down to $59 right now. But not so fast, we can get that even cheaper with the code NORD20 at checkout for another 20% bringing the price down to $47. Wow. You’re gonna need this VPN to ensure no one can track you down since you’re practically stealing from NordVPN.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selfie-sticks started garnering popularity in the early 2010s, but I’m here to tell you that fad is dead. Gone. A relic of the past. You really wanna carry a stick around in your pocket? No more. Now is the era of drones in your pocket. This baby can fly in front of you and take your selfies. Control it with an app on your phone or even put it in Gesture Mode to command this plastic bird with hand signals as if you’re some kind of tech druid. You can get your own AIR PIX pocket-sized flying camera for only $125 when you use the code KJD10SAVE at checkout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What if you could command an army using just your eyes? Or look out the window of a car as you dust the competition at 200mph? Or set your sights on an enemy outpost with the perfect aim only your retinas can provide? The Tobii Eye Tracker 5 is a robust head and eye tracker accessory for your PC capable of not only letting you game through facial recognition technology, but it can also enhance your streams and beef up your esports skills by analyzing your visual attention and presenting relevant metrics that’ll help you improve.



All in all, Tobii has come a long way since its inception 20 years ago, now supporting over 100 games including League of Legends, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Project Cars 2, and more. It can even be used to sign into your computer by scanning your eyes using Windows Hello. The Tobii Eye Tracker 5 is compatible with most PCs, as long as yours has at least a 6th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 processor or AMD equivalent. It connects to your PC over USB 2.0 and comes with an attachment that allows you to snap it on directly to your monitor.



Advertisement

Best of all, the Tobii Eye Tracker 5 is 5% off using the promo code BOGNOGUS, bringing your total checkout price down to $218.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You’ve got shows to catch up on and you don’t want to miss a thing. I get it. Grab a Toshiba Fire TV today for up to 27% off at Amazon and you can start binge-watching your faves straight from the box. Just enter in your wi-fi info, login to your streaming service of choice from the preloaded apps, and enjoy!



You can get a 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV for $370 right now, a 21% discount. This is a 4K tv, so you can enjoy a crystal clear picture quality no matter what you’re playing or watching. This TV will ship for free!

Advertisement

The same 21% discount applies to the 55-inch version, which is down to $410 today. However, I noticed this one doesn’t ship for free and the seller doesn’t deliver to some areas— just a heads up.

Advertisement

If you want to save more of your hard-earned dollars and don’t mind a slightly smaller tv, you can get 27% off the 43-inch Toshiba Fire tv. This brings the price down to $270 today. With a TV this size, you might not be hosting a Super Bowl viewing party for the whole crew, but it’s still perfect for movie night!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thinking about upgrading your monitor setup? LG’s Ultragear is discounted $100 off today. That’s a 25% discount for a monitor that is 27 inches across, 144Hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, and had a stylish red accent. It’s actually kind of funny to me that LG decided to redesign their logo for this to make it more gamer. Though, I myself am using a 60Hz monitor currently and am deeply considering adding this to cart.



Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s never a bad time to improve on your home’s Wi-Fi network. You can do just that with this three-pack of Google Mesh Wi-Fi System points, perfect for placing around your house. This set is now $150, which is $50 off its original $200 asking price. This three-pack covers up to 4500 square feet around your dwelling to create a mesh network for better coverage. It only takes a few moments to set up, includes easy to set up controls, and helps to ensure your system runs as fast as it can behind the scenes. Plus, this set will work with all Google Wi-Fi points and can be added to your Nest system. You can always expand later if needed, too.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re currently building a PC or just looking to expand storage, Western Digital is now offering a game code for the upcoming Battlefield 2042 with an SSD. Considering the game goes for $60, what you’re looking at is a $40 SSD if you were planning to get the game anyway. And that’s just the 500GB drive. If you go for the 1TB for $150, which when considering the free game code means technically you’re getting a 1TB SSD for under $100 which is unheard of. I’m just sitting here wishing my motherboard had another slot so I could jump on this deal like a pilot jumping out of their jet to shoot an RPG at another jet only to land safely back in their original jet.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re in the market for another charger to make sure your iPhone is all juiced up each day, you aren’t stuck buying only the “real” Apple products. The Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger is now just $90 at Amazon, and it can do everything you need — in style. It offers fast wireless charging for the iPhone 12 series, with up to 15 watts, that you can charge on the stand in any orientation. You can also charge up your AirPods on the same pedestal. It’s sleek, space-saving, and has multiple uses. It’s well worth investing in, especially if you’re in the market for a new way to ensure your phone is all juiced up for the day.



Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ve had the pleasure of testing a few items from JLab over the last few weeks and was pleasantly surprised by the quality for not only the price but the size. If you’re unsure where to start with wireless and are worried about going too cheap, the JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. They’re 24% off and in that nice space of moderate price but reliable performance. Of the three colors that are offered the white is currently the best deal.

The sound is crisp, clear, and they block out a fair amount of background noise. They turn on automatically and connect immediately, which is something I’m still getting used to with this brand. And being able to control everything by tapping one of the earbuds takes some time to figure out. It’s a bit of a learning curve, but once you remember how many taps to what, the transitions are seamless. The charging case is true to the twenty-four-hour claims of playtime. Expect around six hours of tune time for the earbuds off of one charge. These are sweatproof and waterproof, so workout approved whether indoors or outside. They are comfy for hours of wear, and the case is compact enough to toss in your bag or pocket. The JBuds will be a great addition to your audio collection.

Advertisement

This will ship for free, no need to be a Prime member.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Z2s are quality, and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who likes to tune out the world, literally. I’ve been using the Z2s on and off and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls, so this was a significant feature for me. You’ll get well over thirty hours of playtime off of one charge, and the three-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls, and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant, such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones, these are a great option.



G/O Media may get a commission Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones Buy for $63 at StackSocial Use the promo code KJD20SAVE

Advertisement

Advertisement

The search for a great pair of true wireless earbuds can be a difficult one, what with so many pairs out there. If you’re interested in trying out Beats’ version, you’re in luck. The Beats Studio Buds are now just $130 at Amazon, which is $20 off their usual price. They’re available in Black, White, and Red, just in case you want to match them to the rest of your stuff, but more importantly, they’re a great option for on-the-go listening. They include active noise cancellation with transparency mode as well as support for Siri for delegating tasks while you’re zipping around town. Of course, they also include a USB-C powered battery case that offers up to 24 hours of charge and IPX4 water resistance just in case you drop them in a rain puddle or something. Other than that, I’ve used a pair of these, and they’re a favorite of mine. They’re definitely worth it for $20 off, so if you want another pair of true wireless buds, can’t go wrong here.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Ring lights are literal game-changers whether you are on an office zoom, recording a TikTok, or even just doing your makeup. These simple little add-ons can completely change pictures and videos with almost no effort on your part. Until Thursday, take to save 73% on Tech Squared Ring Light with Tripod accompanied by a sturdy tripod.



This is a pretty standard ring light with three lighting modes, each with three levels of brightness. The tripod extends five feet high and is pretty secure to stay in place regardless of your phone weight. And yes, the phone holder is compatible with most models and brands, including iPhones and Samsungs. The holder is 360° rotatable and has a 180° adjustable neck, so your sure to get just the right angle for the perfectly lit shot. The ring light is ten inches across, and this set is lightweight, compact, and easy to set up anywhere. This is an excellent deal for a simple upgrade to all your creative endeavors.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edifier has some of the most beautiful packaging I’ve ever seen, which carries over into the products. The new NB2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds are $22 off for their debut and future a few things I wish others on the market had.



First off, they connect as soon as you open the case and disconnect once they go back in. Perfection. My biggest gripe with so many of these is they don’t always disconnect when you’re finished using them. These are built with an infrared sensor that knows when they are in your ear or out and will pause your audio. This was incredibly helpful when I ordered my coffee, and I could pop them out and not worry about losing my spot in my audiobook. That being said, there is a panoramic 3D listening feature that makes podcasts and audiobooks wild to listen to. I turned it on by accident and honestly now kind of love it. It’s an immersive experience for sure, and I’m excited to try it with my favorite ASMR YouTuber’s videos. The noise cancellation is pretty good but not so alarming I couldn’t hear traffic or my surroundings while walking around. The ANC works even without songs playing, FYI. Calls came in easy and were clear in both directions. There is a bit of a learning curve switching between the sound modes, but it really makes a world of difference when you find the right one. They are dustproof, waterproof, and run up to thirty-two hours with a full charge and the case. The NB2 Pros are stunning in ivory but look equally chic in black too.

Advertisement

Free shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones | $90 | AmazonAmazon shoppers can take 25% off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality, and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who likes to tune out the world, literally. I’ve been using the Z2s for a few months or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls, so this was a significant feature for me. You’ll get well over thirty hours of playtime off of one charge, and the three-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls, and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant, such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones, these are a great option.



Free one-day shipping on these for Prime members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard. They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $59 off the list price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hades is unquestionably my Game of the Year of 2020, and hell, its still the game I’ve played most this year with 100+ hours logged. The game rips. Zagreus is fun and charming as is the entire cast of Olympic and Chthonic gods you interact with. The combat is tight and rewarding and each weapon is fun to use in its own way. But the smartest design decision is the balance between roguelike gamplay and its narrative progression. The worst part of any roguelike is dying. You lose your progress and need to start all over. That happens here as far as escaping the underworld is concerned, but between runs you go back to your hub world, the House of Hades, to talk to all these beloved NPCs to progress the story further. Death becomes something you hate and love at the same time. If you have not played this yet because you don’t have a Nintendo Switch or a gaming PC, the good new is it just launched today on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. It’s $30. Go get it.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mario is a Bluetooth speaker now. He is here to be your DJ. I’m not sure what Nintendo was thinking because I can play anything I want from this little dude. I can listen to the Black Eyed Peas if I want. And not just the good stuff. There’s nothing stopping me from listening to the two albums before Elephunk. Nintendo cannot stop me. They decided to license Mario’s likeness to this Bluetooth speaker without fully understanding the ramifications. So excuse me while I go blast some Black Eyed Peas tracks that don’t even have Fergie on it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re a fan of RPG and haven’t touched Divinity Original Sin 2 yet, you’re missing out. Its turn-based combat and environmental interactions are so fleshed out, it’s about the closest thing we’ve gotten to actually replicating Dungeons & Dragons in a video game. That is, in a fully released game at least. This game was so good, the developer Larian Studios approached Wizards of the Coast and was able to secure the license for D&D with their upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3. That one is in beta right now, but if you’re someone who likes wait for full releases or are just a console-only player, then Divinity Original Sin 2 is still your best bet. I’ll tell you this though. Make sure you have at least one character in your party with the ability Pet Pal. It let’s you speak with animals which opens up a ton of content and conversations like the one you’ll have with a certain rambunctious crab. Not to mention it supports 1 to 4 players. Get it for $20 or $22 at Amazon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There once was a time where recommending No Man’s Sky would have produced a laugh. The space exploration game had a famously rocky launch due to some overly ambitious marketing from Sony. But in the past few years, it’s had one of the greatest glow-ups in gaming history, completely turning things around with its Next update. That game had such a successful overhaul that it even won a Game Award for Best Ongoing Game, beating out live service titans like Fortnite. So, yes, laugh all you want, but No Man’s Sky is good now. If you’re curious about seeing the change for yourself, you can currently get the Xbox One version of the game for $20 at Walmart. As a nice bonus here, you’ll get the game’s next-gen upgrades if you load it up on an Xbox Series X, so you can really get the most out of it.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re like me and had missed out on the PS4 generation entirely (meaning you haven’t played Final Fantasy VII Remake), then you and I are both really missing out (from what I hear). This complete reimagining of the classic PlayStation RPG topped many game of the year lists last year. Now with the updated version for PS5 out, you can now experience this masterpiece enhanced even further with DualSense controller haptic feedback support, a new photo mode, the ability to switch between Graphics Mode or Performance Mode prioritizing either 4K resolutions or smooth action at 60 fps, as well as a brand-new episode starring Yuffie. You can get this expanded version now for $20 off at Amazon.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Souls games have been a powerhouse of the past decade of gaming kicking off with the first game in the franchise, Dark Souls. What’s that? There was a game before Dark Souls? Interesting. For whatever reason, the 2009 release Demon’s Souls sole an estimated 1.7 million while is follow-up, Dark Souls, sold over 25 million copies worldwide. By my calculation, that still at least 23.3 million of you fans who still haven’t played this game. Now is the perfect time to play the game the that started it all in is upgraded glory.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Left 4 Dead came out over a decade ago yet still retains a dedicated following. A large reason for its replayability is its AI director which responds to how well your team is doing at any given moment. By either sending more waves of zombies at you or maybe sticking an extra health pack in a nearby cabinet, the director keeps the action tense so you always feel like you just barely make it through. Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor which launches later this year. If you pre-order the game, you’ll gain access to the Open Beta which starts August 5th. (And if you really want, you can just cancel the pre-order after the beta ends and get your money back. Don’t worry, I won’t tell.)



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spending too much time in front of a screen these days? The summer is here so you should be outside (or at least pretend to be). Lawn Mower Simulator allows you to still look at your screen while also tricking your brain into thinking you’re taking care of chores—specifically the chore of mowing the lawn. Relax and unwind as you cut your grass horizontally, vertically, or dare I say, diagonally. Lawn Mower Simulator for Xbox is $5 off on the Microsoft Store. We don’t need shooters and battle royales anymore. Just give me a big patch of grass in need of being cut.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you haven’t jumped on the Hitman 3 bandwagon yet, you might want to. Critics and fans alike praised the stealth action game, calling it a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy that features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, the console versions of the game are down to $35. The game supports cross-progression with previous games so long as you stay within the same “family” of platform (PC to PC, PS4 to PS5, Xbox One to Xbox Series X).



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grab a friend! It Takes Two is out and it’s an excellent co-op experience. The latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight is a platforming rom-com that’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Considering how many delays are happening this year, it could end up being one of the year’s top games. If that all sounds appealing, you can grab the Xbox One or PS4 version for $25. The game does not come with a friend, so you will need to find that yourself. Though, your friend will get to play for free as the game only requires one of the two players to own it—even when playing online.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Death Stranding was already a timely game when it came out in 2019, but like a fine wine, it only gets more existentially troubling with age. Hideo Kojima’s box moving epic paints a picture of a divided United States in the wake of a cataclysmic event that’s wiped out the population. Does that sounds like a nice piece of escapism in these trying times? If it does, the PS4 version of Death Stranding is currently $20. The game has been retailing for around $40 recently, so it’s an especially low price for a key title. If you don’t feel like waiting for the director’s cut (or spending the $60+ it will end up costing), now is the time to pick this up. Plus you’ll be able to upgrade to it for only $10 when it releases on September 24th.



Advertisement

Advertisement

I, like many folks, do not have a PS5 yet. I just haven’t cared too much to spend time hunting on down as nothing so far seemed like a must-have that I can’t just play on a PS4 perfectly fine. That is until I saw Returnal. This is the first game to make me want to start really start scouring the internet for that PS5. I’m a big roguelike fan so this is very much my shit. Typically, we’re used to roguelikes being smaller, indie titles in pixel art (which I love!) but wow is it cool to see this genre expand into AAA levels. Returnal is now on sale for $50, down from the high PS5 standard of $70. I’m tempted to pick this up myself and hold onto it for when I finally do get my hands on the new console.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Miles Morales had a growing, but modest, following up until 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Since then, he has blown in popularity so it was only a matter of time before Sony cashed in with his very own Spider-Man video game. Take to the streets and skies of New York once more as perhaps your new favorite web slinging hero for only $50 in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition. But what’s this? This pack also comes with the remastered original featuring Peter Parker as the playable hero. Get the chance to play as both Spider-Men (Spider-Mans?) today.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Metro Exodus is a thrilling first person shooter that mixes linear gameplay with open world elements. These mini open world segments standout as some of the best parts of the game. Metro Exodus’ diegetic approach to many of the mechanics of the game such as your map being a physical object you must hold in front of your face and a quest marker being a compass on your wrist keep you immersed fully in the experience. Scavenging this post-apocalyptic wasteland now looks even better with Ray Tracing at 60 FPS. The game also includes both story expansions—The Two Colonels and Sam’s Story. If you missed out last generation, we implore you to give Metro Exodus Complete Edition a shot now that it’s getting the full next gen upgrade further immersing you in this beautiful hostile world.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Sackboy returns in a brand new, reimagining of the Little Big Planet series—Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Sackboy and up to 3 other friends can now explore a full 3D world. Look at his cute stupid face with that tongue sticking out. What a joy it would be to be Sackboy. The game even has dedicated co-op only levels so be sure to play online or invite some friends over for some on-the-couch platforming mayhem. The PS4 and PS5 versions are available for only $37 and $39, respectively, at Amazon.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you own a Nintendo Switch, buying a copy of Super Mario Odyssey is basically a requirement. If you don’t have yours yet, Amazon’s offering a rare discount down to $39 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the long list of Switch ports we’ve been receiving since 2017, the latest release is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Originally launched for the Wii and built around the use of motion controls, the new version has added the option for just using buttons like a typical Zelda game. Many already playing are saying this along with some other quality of life improvements have elevated this game to one you should not pass on, so why not save $10 when you pick it up?



Advertisement

Advertisement

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at GameStop and Amazon. The creative augmented reality Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids or even adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me).

It was hard to find for a bit, but now, the game is actually in stock and you can get either the Mario or Luigi version for $75, its lowest price ever. We’ve seen the each set separately go down in price before, but one brother usually stays higher. Both are now on sale at their lowest prices. All is right.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, you love Hades. I mean, I’m just assuming you do. Who doesn’t love Hades? I’m sure someone will dissent in the comments, but I’ve yet to meet a single human being who doesn’t absolutely adore it. If you want to take your love to the next level, Amazon has the physical edition on sale for $30 today. The real draw here is that it comes with a download for the game’s full soundtrack, which is fantastic. You’ll get a 32-page booklet as well featuring artwork. Even if you own the game, this is the kind of collector’s item you’ll probably want to have on hand.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, this franchise has come pretty far, huh? We saw plenty of great character DLC reveals including, but not limited to, Mario’s death. Sephiroth murdered him. It was a perfectly normal Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character reveal until Mario straight up perished. He’s now canonically dead and Luigi is Mario now. That’s what the press release I got says.





Okay fine, Mario is alive. Sephiroth just only nicked his little overalls with his man-sized sword. If you want to finish the job he started, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently $46 at Best Buy. Sephiroth is a playable character and now Kazuya is trying to take the mantle from him for most Nintendo IP murders, so it’s a good excuse to jump into one of the best local multiplayer fighting games out there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yeah, that’s right. R2-D2 is now a Tamagotchi and he needs you to be his mom or dad. He needs to be charged and cleaned every day and entertained by putting out fires or playing holochess. If you neglect your android child for too long, the Jawas will take him away. The R2-D2 Tamagotchi is available in either the white classic color or blue hologram color. and is available for pre-order at $20. Your new baby droid will arrive November 11th of this year.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Snorlax may need a Pokeflute to wake up, but what we need in the morning is a strong dark roast. Snorlax wants to help you start your day by letting you drink out of the top of his head. Yum. GameStop is selling exclusive Snorlax shaped mugs for only $14 which is $6 off their normal price. So go ahead and throw your wallet at the screen to catch this deal before it runs away.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Hey do you like concept art? Of course you do. It’s practically the best thing to unlock in any game. But now you can check out all of Final Fantasy XV’s art in book form! Get it for only $109 on Amazon. That’s nearly 50% off its original price.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In the world of Elder Scrolls, sweet rolls are serious business, and now you don’t have to use your imagination to pretend you know why. Grab The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook for just $19 and get access to that and dozens of other recipes inspired by the homeland cuisine of the Bosmer, Khajit, Nords, and more.



Feast on all of the delicious dishes found in Skyrim, Morrowind, and all of Tamriel in this beautifully crafted cookbook based on the award-winning Elder Scrolls game series. Immerse yourself in the diverse cuisines of the Nords, Bosmer, Khajit, and beyond with these recipes inspired by food found in the Old Kingdom, across Tamriel, and more. With over sixty delicious recipes for fan-favorite recipes including Apple Cabbage Stew, Sunlight Souffle, Sweetrolls, and more, The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook will delight every hungry Dragonborn.

Advertisement

And if anyone tries to steal a sweet roll from the, er, sweet roll pan, just shoot them with an arrow (preferably in the knee).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Made as the successor to the Wii in 2012, the Wii U was actually Nintendo’s first console to support HD graphics. It lived a short existence of five years and died its electronic death to make way for the fully portable Switch. If you long for some mediocre nostalgic gaming, this refurbished version is 32% off and graded an A in a near-mint condition.



At the time, the Wii U was an impressive step forward, but the battery life left you wanting more. Equipped with an LCD touchscreen, motion control, camera, and microphone, it felt like a great entry for Nintendo at the time. This is an ideal replacement if you’ve broken your old one or just want to play Super Mario Bros. U the way it was intended. Most of the games from the original Wii console should still work. Just connect this to your TV with an AV cable or HDMI; you will have to purchase one as no cords will be provided.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the form factor hasn’t changed much from the Xbox One, Microsoft has made changes to their appearance by releasing an array of sleek new colors for their Series X controllers and boy do they pop. Featuring a a bright gradient originating at the Xbox home button and watery blue swirl over the textured grips, this Aqua Shift option may just be my favorite one yet. I just hope one day Xbox will have the epiphany that they need to introduce these color choices to their Elite controller as well. Anyway, you can pre-order this one at Amazon for $69. The controller is set to release August 31st.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’ve ever looked at the standard Xbox controller and thought, “This needs more glowing lights,” hold on to your hat cowboy. Razer’s Wolverine Tournament Edition is currently marked down to its lowest price at the Microsoft Store.

So, what do you get for twice the cost of a regular Xbox One controller? A number of customization options including extra programmable buttons and it glows. Obviously.

Advertisement

Be warned, though, this $80 controller exclusively a wired controller, which is a total bummer for couch gaming. However for serious console/PC gamers, this shouldn’t be an issue, since a wired connection is still considered necessary for optimal performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re planning a summer road trip with your friends, you’ll quickly realize how precious car and trunk space is. You’ll need space for the cooler and your buddies, but you also have camping gear, luggage, or other bulky items to stow away?



Take advantage of all that roof space with one of these rooftop cargo carrier deals! I’m packing up to move across the country to Washington currently, and will probably be grabbing one of these deals myself to fit everything I can in one go.

Advertisement

You can snag 30% off of a ToolGuards carrier, bringing it down to just $70 for arguably the best deal of the bunch— just clip the coupon below the price!

This cargo carrier will strap on to your car even if you don’t have a roof rack, so don’t worry!

Advertisement

No clipping is required for this Smashier car carrier for 20% off, a limited-time deal. This carrier fits up to 16 cubic feet of stuff.

Advertisement

To give you an idea of how much space that is, it fits four sleeping bags, two tents, and two medium size suitcases. I think I might be grabbing this one myself!

Advertisement

A similar option is this Fruno cargo carrier, which can be yours for $15 off right now when you clip the coupon below the price. Just like the other options, this rooftop carrier is waterproof so you can transport your items safely rain or shine.

Advertisement

Finally, if you need something heavy-duty and extra roomie, check out this Asinking 21 cubic feet carrier that can fit four full suitcases and still have room for more for just $75 when you clip the $25 off coupon below the price.

Advertisement

As I said, I’m grabbing one of these myself for moving, but I still think one of these carriers would be great to have on hand for camping and beach trips. Since I’m off to a new timezone I won’t be covering Kinja Deals on the weekends anymore. So I guess I’ll say it for the last time: Grab this deal while it’s still on, and have yourself a lovely weekend!

Advertisement

Next time you see that little ‘Check Engine’ light flashing on your dash, be prepared with this Gooloo OBD2 car engine diagnostic scanner tool, just $22 over at Amazon right now. To get that price, just add code FV937QE6 at checkout. Some auto shops and auto parts stores will charge you more than that just to check it once!



With this scanner tool, you can see what’s making your light go off and hopefully fix it yourself— and if that’s not possible, at least you’ll be better informed. The Gooloo scanner also give you information about your car and you can use it to turn off the check engine light.

Advertisement

Grab this Gooloo OBD2 scanner while the code FV937QE6 still works— the deal is on through August 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When you’re on the go and need to water your pup, you’ve probably tried the ole pour some water into your hand trick. That works in a pinch, but we’ve got something better.



This MalsiPree dog water bottle is 15% off right now and is possibly the easiest way to give your dog a nice refreshing drink on the go. Just fill it up with water, pop the leakproof bottle in your bag— then you simply push the button to release some water into the reservoir for your dog to drink when it’s time for a break.

Advertisement

The 12 oz. version comes in pink and blue, so you can grab the color of your choice for $13.

Advertisement

The larger 19 oz. version is 34% off right now, and also comes in pink and in blue. This is definitely the one to go with if you have a larger dog!

Advertisement