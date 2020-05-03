Sunday's Best Deals: Google Smart Home, Bosch Drills, Comfy Shorts, and More

A sale on a Bosch tool combo kit, a decently priced neck gaiter, a huge discount on Google Smart Home Speakers, really comfy shorts, and more are at the top of Sunday’s best deals.

Today on Kinja Deals, we are spotlighting deals from a diverse spread of retail partners. Any Amazon links you find on this page were originally produced at an earlier date.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5700 Graphic Card Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Now Ready for Pre-Order, the Inevitable Disney Face Masks Are...

Need a new graphic card, but don’t exactly have a ton of cash for the latest and greatest? Newegg is offering the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5700 graphics card on eBay for $370 and free shipping, so this might be just the upgrade you need.



So this graphics card has a 256-bit memory interface, can support up to four (!!) monitors, and has a max resolution of 7680 x 4320, which I can confirm is a Pretty Big Resolution. The eBay page has a super in-depth breakdown of the specs too, so make sure to give it a look to make sure you’re getting exactly what you need.

This card is selling pretty fast, so if you’re interested make sure to grab it before it sells out!

64GB Moto G7 (Unlocked) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Need a new phone? Believe it or not, you can pay less than $200 for a quality smartphone, and they don’t have to be refurbished, either. The Moto G7 is one such phone. It has dual cameras that support 4K video capture, octa-core performance, 4GB of RAM, and a nice big 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, and B&H Photo has knocked $100 off its price tag. The smartphone is unlocked and available for use on pretty much all major U.S. carriers, 4G LTE and all.



Apple AirPods Pro Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re an iPhone user, AirPods are your first consideration for true wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $15 on a pair of your own at Adorama. It’s not a massive discount, but considering how rarely the newest Apple products dip in price, it’s still worth a look.

Two Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh Power Banks Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

There’s nothing worse than being stranded with no way to charge your smartphone or other pieces of battery-guzzling tech. You don’t have to worry about that with a power bank, and you can get not just one, but two of our favorites for the price of one. Anker’s 20,1000mAh PowerCore battery bank comes in a two-pack for $49 at Side Deal, which is basically a buy one, get one when you compare prices with other retailers. Why are you still here? CHECKOUT!



Orbit Powerbank Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you need to charge your devices, consider the Orbit Powerbank charger. It’s only $25, which is a whopping 50% off the original list price. It also has a Bluetooth tracker, so you can find your phone in a crowded suitcase or messy room. And if you’re a bit vain, it also has a selfie remote so you can have a fire pose every picture. Adorama also offers free shipping. Grab this deal before it’s gone.



Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright sky blue-tinged pixel of your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at good screen or bad screen, your eyes will thank you for added layer of protection. You don’t even necessarily need a prescription.



Experience the benefits of blocking blue light today.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

This story was originally published in March 2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 4/27/2020.

Bosch 2-Tool Combo Kit Photo : Bosch

I never have a drill when I need one. Which isn’t very often, but the task of finding someone that actually HAS a drill and will let me borrow it is enough of a struggle in itself to make me want to get one. Well, Bosch is currently having a sale on their drill and impact driver combo kit. I’m not exactly sure what an impact driver is, but I’ve probably needed it at some point, too.



Anyway, these small handheld tools usually retail for $149, but they’re on sale for $119. But, a current Bosch promotion takes an additional $20 off at checkout, bringing the total for this set down to $99. That’s a pretty great deal for two power tools!

Google Home - Smart Speaker With Google Assistant Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Looking to get started on a smart home? You’ll need a device to shout things at in order to do it! For a limited time, you’ll be able to pick up a Google Home Smart Speaker for just $29 at Target, so you can get started on Google listening to everything you say on your smart home today!



The speaker allows you to connect to your Google accounts and apps and add alarms and calendar events wirelessly, turn on Chromecast without using your phone, and more. Essentially, if you’re already ingrained in the Google ecosystem, Google Home is just the next step.

I shouldn’t need to explain to you why you need a tortilla blanket. Wrap yourself up in a blanket burrito that looks like AN ACTUAL BURRITO. And look at that cat! They look so confused! What more can you ask for? Well, if you use code 10HOCOO8 at checkout, you’ll get this glorious blanket for just $13. Just make sure you don’t try and eat it like one Amazon reviewer...



Outdoor Event Graphic : Lumens

Advertisement

Looking to update your backyard or patio area? Now might be a good chance, as Lumens is holding an Outdoor Event, and you can save up to 25% on patio lights, furniture, and planters. If you use the code LUMENS at checkout, you’ll also get a free gift!



And while you’re at it, you might as well treat yourself. Who wouldn’t love a super fancy fire pit? Or you can just get this bench that says wow. I mean, wow.

This sale last until May 19th, so you still have a little time to decide what you might want. But if you want some high-quality and stylish outdoor goods, better to take advantage of this sale before things start selling out.

27% Off 12 Homemade Honey Soaps Photo : Etsy

Advertisement

Etsy is a wonderful market place to support small/independent businesses. One of their best performers is handcrafted soaps. Coastal Honey Bees is one of those companies. This indie shop has a great deal on one of their top sellers. Get 12 honey chunk soaps for $79. This is a 27% discount for a year’s supply of bars.



And now that everyone is on board with vigilant handwashing these will come in handy. You can choose from the original honey chunk, glycerin honey chunk, or a mix of each. They are great for sensitive skin so don’t fret if this you.

This is a great gift for an all-natural Earth Momma if you’re struggling for a Mother’s Day item. They are offering free shipping on this item and a few others in their store.

3 Pocket Terry Pull On Shorts Photo : Jachs NY

Advertisement

We all need to be able to be comfy. And with summer fast approaching, thick flannel pajama pants aren’t quite so comfy. Thankfully, Jachs NY has you covered (literally) with some cozy Terry Pull On Shorts.



These shorts are of course comfy and perfect for lounging around the house, but there is another important aspect—pockets! This pair of shorts has three pockets, which is three more than any of my lounge wear gives me.

Interested? Use the code PULL at checkout to get these shorts for just $23 a piece.

Mission Hydroactive Neck Gaiter KJMSIN Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Is a neck gaiter the most effective way of protecting everyone from your germs? Not quite, but it’s way better than nothing, and masks are in short supply. In addition, neck gaiters are a bit better than masks if you’re going for a run in the neighborhood or something... and even outside of the pandemic these babies are good for covering your face from the winter cold (when it’s winter again). Daily Steals currently has a particularly colorful neck gaiter for $8 when you use the code KJMSIN at checkout, so snap one up and have a semi-serviceable mask and something to keep you warm next winter.



Save up to 50% on socks Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Do you need new socks? Steep and Cheap is offering up to 50% off big sock brands like Smartwool, Under Armour, and more! Whether you need new hiking socks so you can avoid the dreaded blisters, athletic socks for a run, or just something to wear around the house, you’ll find something here.



I’m personally looking at these hiking socks, even though I don’t really hike. They’re colorful, and only $15 for a pair. If you want some of Steep and Cheap’s socks, though, you’ll need to act fast, as this sale only last until May 5th.

Up to 50% off Thousands of Styles Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

You know what they say, April showers bring new styles, which means there’s plenty of new selection in the virtual clearance aisle over at Nordstrom. Right now through May 3, you can save up to 50% on thousands of items including those designed for men, women, and children. Expect a plethora of name brand styles at store brand prices.



This Leith print strappy chiffon minidress, for instance, is $30, comes in tan floral and pink leaflet patterns, and looks great no matter how you slice it. For guys, the iconic Bonobos moto bomber jacket will have everyone singing your praises once it’s safe to go out to bars again. Prepare ahead of time and get it for half off. Stow away the heavy jackets and opt for a light casual spring hoodie, only $27 for a limited time.

It’s not just clothes in this sale, however; also pictured here is the Nova Sprout diaper backpack from Herschel. No idea why it’s called that, but it’s not just for diapers! I have the black one and it carries my 13" MacBook Pro, along with miscellaneous work supplies. You can snap up a cute lil’ nesting space for your fur babies, too—55% off the list price. Peruse a wider selection in our always-updated roundup of the best Nordstrom deals today.

Cinco Fiesta Vibrator Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you wanna get a little crazy, you should check out this Ella Paradis Cinco de Mayo bundle. It’s only $55, and you get a total of three vibrators (a rabbit, fingertip vibe, and a blowfish vibe) as well as a sex game and sexy eye mask to wear during shenanigans with a partner! It’s down from $178 bucks, so you’re saving a bunch of money while you’re getting off. You also benefit from free shipping. Isn’t that totally stimulating? Grab this deal before it’s gone! Make sure to check out the other options at Ella Paradis while you’re at it.



Free Shipping Until May 3rd Photo : UNIQLO

Advertisement

If you’re familiar with Japanese retailer UNIQLO you know their philosophy is one of high quality, clever design, and above all affordability. Starting today until Sunday they’re giving you free shipping on all orders, no code needed.



This is the perfect opportunity to stock up on some cute new tees for summer. Their tshirt collaborations are world-famous and I think I bought every single one in the Marvel collection last year. And I might have this Pikachu tee in my cart right now.

They have wallet-friendly fashions for the whole family too. Ladies, you have to check out the Marimekko dresses. Gents, there are a ton of great items in the sale section, especially if you’re looking for a new blazer or buttondown. And as always, there’s a ton of cute tees for the kids.

Whatever you choose, choose quickly. Pieces won’t last with the awesome sales and free shipping.

Need a few laughs? Yeah, I don’t blame you. If you like having a physical Blu-Ray collection, you can pick up the Cornetto Trilogy at a nice low $25 at Best Buy. Not bad!



The Cornetto Trilogy consists of three movies starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg: Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and World’s End. I’ve only seen Hot Fuzz myself, but I had a hell of a time watching it. Shaun of the Dead is pretty much a classic at this point, too. So if you haven’t seen them before, or want to own the collection, Best Buy is giving you a good chance to grab it. And it’s 4K Ultra Blu-Ray, too!

Crafts, Hobby, and Home Book Deals Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Were your state’s Stay at Home orders extended and you’re running out of things to do? It might be time to start a new hobby! Amazon is having a sale on a bunch of best-selling books about crafts and hobbies to do, so you can stay safe and entertained inside, and learn some new skills to boot.



If you’re interested in making a garden, for example, but lack the appropriate yard space, then the Field Guide to Urban Gardening will be a great purchase. Or, you can learn to make some watercolor art with Creative Watercolor, which is aimed to get beginners the skills they need to have fun.

There’s also this book on cat care, which I bought on the name alone but well... that’s less a hobby and more that it’s important to take care of your animals. Anyway, grab a book and get to learning a new hobby, and May will fly by before you know it!

Parks and Recreation: The Complete Series Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Missing Ron and Leslie in your life? Today, you can relive all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation for just $30 at VUDU. That’ll get you the HDX copy, the highest available. I can’t promise the circus formerly known as local politics on display here would translate well to your real-world community, but if nothing else, at least you’ll walk away with your sides hurting from laughter.



Pay What You Want for The Walking Dead Comics Image : Skybound

Advertisement

I watched four seasons of The Walking Dead before my interest began to wane. The long mid-season breaks only to return with a half-dozen episodes of walking and talking completely turned me off. I’ll wait for the whole thing to be finished before I catch up with Rick, Michonne, and all the others. In the meantime, a read through the comics that inspired it isn’t a bad idea, especially if you like the Telltale games, and you can pay what you want to get started with that at Humble Bundle.



Pay $1 or more for the first five issues, $8 for the next eight, $15 or more for another 10, and $18 for nine more. There are also three spin-off comics to sink your teeth into.

60-Day Free Trial Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Diamond announced a few days ago that distribution of comics will resume on May 20th and they’ve already begun taking orders from DC. ComiXology is offering a 60-da free trial to their Unlimited service in the interim. But honestly, this is a great deal even if Diamond has their business together. It’s no secret COVID-19 has rocked the industry and threatened shops globally. If you are in a position to support your local shop in the coming month’s check-in to see how they are doing also.



ComiXology is offering a great opportunity to get caught up, revisit, or discover a series for the first time. I personally have several Marvel and Archie series loaded up on my iPad to ease the ability to read, but you can views all these titles on your computer too. As an Unlimited member, you will also get access to exclusive deals and sales each publisher has throughout the year.

This is a great opportunity for any comic or manga reader. And if you love the service after those 60 days, it’s just $5.99 after that.

Rosetta Stone Lifestone License Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Now is as good a time as any to make new friends around the world, and unless your idea of a good time is deciphering cryptic codecs—because that’s exactly what it feels like with Google Translate sometimes—learning a new language might be something you’re into. Rosetta Stone licenses are heavily discounted today for anyone up for the challenge, including a lifetime license for $200 (down from $300). You can also put up $96 for 12 months of unlimited access, and $144 for two years. (But let’s be real: you’ll probably need more than two years.)



You’re getting full access to learn more than 24 of the world’s most common and popular languages, including Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Greek, and even Hebrew. I can tell you from experience that the single most useful thing you can take on an international vacation is at least basic knowledge of the local language, so be sure to start practicing now for that post-quarantine trip you’ve had to put off.

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Borderlands 3 is always on sale, so let’s talk about Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition instead! At $13, you can experience the original game that started the violent series, plus all the DLC. It’s a pretty good game in its own right (most of them are, really), so if you’ve done everything in Borderlands 3 but want more, grabbing this edition will be the way to go.



Advertisement

Advertisement

You know what they say: New month, new free games and loot on Twitch Prime. Sign up for a free 30-day trial and you can start downloading and installing indie darlings Snake Pass and Urban Trial Underground for PC at no additional cost. Also included this month are Avicii Invector, Fractured Minds, Pankapu, and The Little Acre.



If you’ve been aching to play any of these games or the freshly squeezed Fallout 76 Wastelanders update, you’re in luck. On the Fallout side of things, you can snap up an assortment of cosmetic bonuses:

Raider Nomad Hat

Raider Nomad Outfit

Settler Work Chief Hat

Settler Work Chief Outfit

Crater Projection Lamp

Foundation Projection Lamp

Crater Player Icon

Foundation Player Icon

Raiders Return Player Icon

Settler Arrive Player Icon

Check it out, no strings attached, for $0 on the Twitch Prime website. It may not be as ridiculous as April’s unicorn skin for Doom Eternal or Mozzie the operator with extra cheese, hold the anchovies, but hey, it’s got Fallout 76 so at least you can stream it and collaborate with fans to discover new and amazing bugs to make fun of. Now that’s how you build an audience for clout.

So you’re stressed out by all the chaos in the world right now. What a coincidence, me too! How you manage that stress is up to you. You could go to the gym—ok, maybe not. Try a walk in the park ... surrounded by hundreds of people that had the same idea. On second thought, how’s a discount on Speks sound?For a limited time, you can get Speks in any color or size for 25% less using the promo code YOUGOTTHIS. If that sounds like it might help you fidget through an uncertain future, start mashing, smashing, and building today for a fraction of the price—the rest is on us!



The Nintendo Switch quarantine hunt continues. Anyone who’s tried to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite, for themselves or their loved ones, lately knows what an impossible undertaking it ostensibly is. Either you find one and it sells out or you can’t find one at all. For now, you can snap one up at Amazon in Gray, Yellow, or Turquoise at its $200 MSRP. Pair it with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the complete experience.



Get it before someone else secures the last one for themselves. And once you’ve put in the hours, chime into our Animal Crossing: New Horizons discussion from last week with your own take on the game. Is it really fun to play or a glorified chore simulator? Let us know AFTER reading our post.

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/27/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 4/28/2020.

Death Star Set Free With $75 Order Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The A-Wing Starfighter for just launched today for $199.99 and is exclusive to LEGO’s site. But there are a ton of great options for a new project or a rainy day one at that. I for one am eyeballing The Mandalorian Brick Headz set.

This order qualifies for free shipping and is while supplies last.

Monopoly Speed Board Game Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

We all love Monopoly, but who really wants to sit at the roundtable for three hours, somehow landing on Boardwalk and Park Place every roll whilst your properties seem to be situated in desolate wastelands that no one ever visits? Well, it’s cool every now and then, but if you don’t have much time to spare, Monopoly Speed might be, well, more your speed. It’s 25% off at Amazon today. Games are said to last just about 10 minutes, and here’s why:



Everyone rolls and buys at once so players don’t have to wait for their turn. During 4 rounds, players race against the timer to buy, trade, and sell properties faster than ever. The timer counts down each buying and trading stage, and there’s no break between stages. There are even 2 Go spaces, and players can get out of Jail free every time.

If that sounds like fun, roll over to Free Parking and grab this deal.

Nintendo Joy-Con Grips Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For all you gamers, I have a treat for you—a joy-con grip to make your Nintendo Switch time even better. Not to mention it’s only $10! You can easily slide in your joy-cons into the grips and play Animal Crossing or Mario Kart right away. The joy-con grip itself is also shock-proof! I would grab this one before it’s gone!

Save 25% on Five Top Brands Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Whether you’re gearing up for some backyard camping or heading into the countryside for a more authentic trip, REI Outlet is giving you a great chance to save on gear you may need by taking an extra 25% off your purchase of items from five top outdoor brands. Those include Agnes, Marmot, Gregory, Chaco, and Outdoor Research. Between the five of them, you’ll find tents, boots, hats, hydro packs, backpacks, sleeping bags, and a whole lot more.

10% off Neck Gaiters | Gizmodo Kotaku Jalopnik Graphic : G/O Media

You may have seen our neck gaiter accessory around each of our sister sites’ dedicated store pages, but for a limited time only, we’re discounting each one by 10% and donating a percentage of the sales to charities like Feeding America, The Trevor Project, and Planned Parenthood. Support your favorite sites—and keep your face covered—while giving back to a benevolent cause.



Whether you want to show off your appreciation for Kotaku’s excellent games coverage or Jezebel’s meticulous (and sometimes hilarious) reporting on issues important to women, now is the chance to do so for just $19. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Meals on Wheels and Planned Parenthood, respectively. Each gaiter is washable and reusable and can also be used as a headband, bandana, wristband, neck warmer, and more.

Here’s a full rundown of our branded face shields, along with the names of the charities involved.

Highland On-the-Go Trunk Organizer Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

If you’re anything like me, you’ve got a bunch of random shit in the back of your car—cleaning supplies, oil changing equipment, and emergency gear in case there’s an accident that definitely isn’t my fault. All that junk, in turn, winds up cluttering your trunk, then what are you going to do with all that junk all that junk inside your trunk? Organize it. For $20 right now, you can get Highland’s on-the-go trunk organizer to help you with that.



Note that when you’re out in the driveway spring cleaning your car, that includes the trunk. Let me tell you, it makes grocery shopping a hell of a lot easier when you don’t have to move your various interior/exterior cleaning products and accessories around to find a place to put your bags. No more forcing passengers to CARRY the La Croix carton (@me next time); look your mess in the eyes and clean it up.

Ninja BL610 Professional Blender Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Feeling a nutritional deficit during these hard times? Same here. In fact, I’ve started blending up frozen avocados, bananas, and kale to make up for the grossly unhealthy junk food habit I’ve picked up since I started working from home in mid-March. And I gotta say, it helps. You can do the same for yourself (and/or blend quarantinis more efficiently) with an $80 Ninja blender from Google Shopping via Target.



One of our readers’ favorite brands right now, Ninja Kitchen makes everything from air fryers to cold brew coffee makers; however they’re best known for their blenders. This extra-large 72 oz. blender yields high capacity AND high power. Blend smoothies, crush ice, puree, and process food today.

Mr. Coffee Cappuccino and Espresso Maker Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

No one wants to drag their lazy ass out of bed half an hour early each morning to wait in a Starbucks line for massively overpriced, sugar-filled hot drink. You don’t have to drink black coffee (ew) for a quick morning pick-me-up with Mr Coffee’s Espresso and Cappuccino maker, which MorningSave has for $39 today.



This unit can serve up to 20 ounces of the liquid gold. Top your drinks off with the built-in milk frother before funneling it all into a glass carafe that can hold up to four espresso shots.

If like most of us in lockdown you’ve been playing more video games, you’re not alone. CDKeys knows your pain and is here to help. With a PlayStation Plus membership, you get deep discounts, free downloads, and free shipping on accessories/consoles. You also get 100GB of online storage.



But a whole new world of online multiplayer options is unlocked, especially if your friends are also members. Just because you’re social distancing doesn’t mean you still can’t kill it on the court together with NBA 2K in a “play together” session.

Advertisement

Normally this year-long membership is $59 but you can enjoy a 42% discount and snag a digital code for access at just $35.

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 4/28/2020.

Nioh 2: Special Edition (PS4) Screenshot : Team Ninja

Team Ninja seems to have released yet another banger in Nioh 2, the souls-like action RPG that only knows PS4 as its home. If you’ve exhausted your backlog and looking for something new to play, you can pick the special edition up at Amazon right now for $11 off, or a final total of $68.



The special edition comes with a few extra niceties for the few extra dollars they’re requiring, including a steelbook case, an art book, and the season pass that’ll presumably put you in line for all the DLC that release down the road.

Here’s how Heather Alexandra at Kotaku starts off in her long evaluative look at Nioh 2:

The Dark Souls formula is tried and true. It’s been adapted into science fiction settings, placed into 2D, and refined time and time again. 2017’s Nioh is arguably the most successful spin on the genre, adding flashy combat and the turbulent politics of medieval Japan. Nioh 2 is an improvement on every front. There’s no other way of saying it: I’ve never played a game where fighting feels as good as this.

Sold? Buy.

Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits (Blu-Ray) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re into combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you’re not into combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you haven’t been born yet, you know Bruce Lee. This legendary martial artist died way too young, so if you’re feeling a bit nostalgic and want to relive the glory days of him kicking holes through human chests, check out this big collection of Bruce Lee’s biggest hits on Blu-Ray, which is normally $125, but has fallen to $92 over at Amazon.



You’ll get five remastered movies in the bundle:

The Big Boss

Fist of Fury

The Way of the Dragon

Enter the Dragon

Game of Death

That’s about as solid a starter pack as you’re going to find.

$20 Off a $99 Purchase Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Until the end of May, Babeland is offering $20 off any $99 purchase. This is $20 off the whole order so it doesn’t have to be one item. Since we can’t reach out and touch someone we might as well touch ourselves. And I deem self-care aids as essential items. The Magic Wand is still basically the gold standard and is a good option is you are in the vibration market.



Or mix it up and get adventurous with lingerie and BDSM gear. I would highly recommend cleaner and batteries if you’re purchasing a toy. And why not stock up on condoms for when we can socially...associate again? Is that the opposite of distancing?

Babeland is a great site with amazing products for all your sexy times, especially if you are a solo aviator. And free shipping on orders over $69.

PS. I can’t get over how cute this Wednesday Holmes designed Le Wand is.

Up to 60% off Spring Outerwear Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

We may be stuck inside for the most part right now, but that’s all the more reason to spring clean your wardrobe and feel like a person again. Believe me, every morning I wake up at the same time I did back in January, brew some coffee, and put on my casual workday attire. You can do the same, and even try out some new looks, with up to 60% off Huckberry spring outerwear.



Among our readers’ favorite brands, Huckberry is spotlighting Mendo flannels, Moto leather jackets, Flint and Tinder 10-Year hoodies, and more. Peruse the selection yourself and take something home. By September, who knows, maybe we’ll be outside enough to recycle these looks for the fall. And if nothing in the spring outerwear catalog is to your liking, here’s a little something to take the edge off: our regularly updated Huckberry deals page walking you through the hottest sales of each week.

30% Off Vitamin C Duo Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I trust a lot in Ole Henriksen products because good nourishing skincare is a major tenant of the company, which isn’t hard when your founder is a professional within that space. The new Glow From Home collection falls in line with that philosophy. From now until May 5th get 30% off their Vitamin C duo from this collection.



Normally $77, the Banana Bright Eye Crème and Banana Bright Face Primer aim to brighten and tighten. The eye creme acts as a color corrector as well as firming the entire eye area so you get that beaming glow on all your Zoom calls. And the primer gives you an effortless dewy radiance for your next virtual happy hour. It also extends the life of the makeup you might add to this routine, which is a real win on its own.

Grab this deal while you can for $53, as this is a limited time offer and it’s while supplies last. But you will get free shipping on this and a few free samples.

Six Colorful Cuisinart Knives Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you like our kitchen to be more colorful than a bed of spring flowers, these Cuisinart knives are a perfect addition. At MorningSave, you can get six stainless steel knives and their accompanying blade guards for just $19. Here are all the different pieces you can look forward to:



1x 8" Chef Knife

1x 8" Slicing Knife

1x 8" Serrated Bread Knife

1x 7" Santoku Knife

1x 6.5" Utility Knife

1x 3.5" Paring Knife

Grab some here.

Suaoki Portable Generator Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

In these trying times, we need generators we can trust to get the job done. The Suaoki portable generator can be charged traditionally or by the sun’s strong rays (with a separate solar panel kit) to give power to all your devices when you’re in a pinch. Plus, with the promo code “NBVFMA8N,” it’s down to $76, which is 40% off the original list price. The generator comes with four DC ports, three 3.0 USB ports, as well as two-prong sockets! Grab this before it’s gone!



Now is crunch time where if you want to send mom flowers for Mother’s Day you have to move fast. Custom bouquets are running out and delivery options are filling up. UrbanStems has a plethora of beautiful bouquets, plants, and gifts still available though. They are giving Kinja readers 15% off and free shipping with code KinjaMomsDay. Free shipping alone has me thinking this is exactly how I’m sending a botanical bundle to my mom.



There are no stipulations on these savings so it’s sitewide. A lot of adorable plant options with their own vases too. So if you’ve got a real Earth Momma with a sense of humor this prehistoric planter is for her. Tons of options right now, but move fast before spots fill up.

No matter what you choose you will definitely make your mom’s very special day.

Keeping your connections secure and private is important, especially now that you’re probably spending more of your free time looking on some sort of screen. VPNs range in price, and you can even get some for free, but with something as important security, it’s worth investing in a good one. Right now, Kinja readers can get two years of Pure VPN for just $48, a savings of 82%. This plan allows you to have up to five devices connected, too, so your whole family can be covered.