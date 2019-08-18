Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Have you been dragging your feet about buying yourself a Fire TV? Well, right now, there is no better time to do it. When you buy an Insignia or Toshiba Fire TV Edition, you’ll get a 3rd Generation Echo Dot for free.



What makes this limited-time offer even better is that a bunch of these TVs has been marked down in price. An Insignia 50-Inch 4K Ulta HD Fire TV is $250, which is $100 off.

The rules are simple:

Step 1: Add any Insignia or Toshiba Fire TV Edition to your cart. Step 2: Add any 3rd Generation Echo Dot to your cart. Step 3: Proceed to checkout and follow the prompts to complete your transaction before 9:00PM PT September 2, 2019. Your discount will be automatically applied and will appear in the Order Summary column of the checkout page as “Fire TV Promo.” Terms and Conditions apply.

If you’ve wanted a Fire HD 10 Tablet tablet, there is no better time than right now. It is currently marked down to $100, which is $50 off and the lowest price we’ve seen. With this tablet, you can download all of your favorite apps to watch movies and TV shows, listen to music, and read all of the eBooks and magazines you want. You can download Netflix, Facebook, HBO, Spotify, and more.



Who doesn’t need batteries? We always seem to run out of them just when the TV remote dies during our favorite TV show. Never run low on juice again, thanks to this AmazonBasics deals. You can get a 20-pack of AmazonBasics AA Batteries for $6 or AmazonBasics AAA Batteries $4. All you need to do is clip the 30% off coupon and choose the Subscribe & Save option. The discount will only apply to your first order.



Looking to upgrade your home theater, but on a budget? You’re just in luck. You cann get a refurb VIZIO 36" 2.1 Sound Bar with Built-in Dual Subwoofers for $65 on Woot, today only. The built-in subwoofers will make you feel the high-quality sound.

If you’re an Amazon Prime Student, there is a current limited-time offer that you need to take advantage of. You can get up to 40% off select Echo Devices.

Step One: If you aren’t already a member, please join Prime Student to become eligible for this offer. Step Two: Add one of the Echo devices below to your Amazon.com cart Step Three: In checkout, apply one of the promo codes displayed below for your preferred device under Payment Method by 8:59pm PST October 1st, 2019, and the discount will apply.

Back in March, Private Internet Access (our readers’ favorite VPN service) raised its prices for the first time ever. And while our readers can still get an exclusive 3-years for $99 plan, they just lowered their other plans back to their old prices for a limited time.



The reason this is a big deal is that you can renew your membership as many times as you want at whatever price you originally paid. Once the prices go back to normal, you’ll still be locked into the lower rate.

Here are the new (old) promotional prices, along with what you’d normally pay:

1 month: $6.95 (down from $9.99)

1 year: $39.95 (down from $71.88)

Clearly, the annual plan is the sweet spot here if you don’t want to commit to the three-year plan, but $6.95/month for 10 simultaneous connections, clients for just about every conceivable device, and servers in 32 countries (foreign Netflix, anyone?). We aren’t sure when the prices will go back up, so you probably want to lock in your account ASAP.

There’s a new king of the Instant Pot world, and it just got its first significant discount ever.



The Instant Pot Max is the first Instant Pot to achieve steady 15 PSI pressure cooking, comparable to stovetop models. Previous models have maxed out at around 11.6 PSI, and the added pressure means that your food will cook even faster (who knew that was possible?). It can even do high pressure canning, the first electric pressure cooker to achieve USDA approval for that purpose.

Update: Sorry, it’s “positioned for approval,” but it’s not official yet.

The Max also comes with a revamped touchscreen interface—it’s come a long way from the cheap-looking bubble buttons of the DUO—and a touchscreen button to automatically vent your pressure. You can even set it to pulse, so you don’t have to stand at the counter hitting a button repeatedly for five minutes.

The Max came out earlier this year for $200, and it’s basically stayed there for the most part. Today though, you can pick it up for $150, easily an all-time low.

How have you been sleeping lately? If it takes a while for you to get comfortable in your bed, you might want to try out a mattress topper. Rather than tossing your mattress out and getting a new one, a topper can give an added level of comfort at a fraction of the cost. Right now, you can shop the Sleep Innovations Mattress Topper Gold Box on Amazon to find the perfect topper for your bed.



If you have any big home projects coming up, you’re going to want to check out this sale on nailers, compressors, and inflators at Home Depot. You can get up to 25% off during today’s sale. Though a Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18-Gauge Brad Nailer Kit is marked down to $259, which is actually 35% off.



I’m baby. You’re baby. We’re all baby. But most importantly, this wine fridge is baby. This little baby RCA 4-Bottle Wine Fridge is over 50% off at Walmart right now. It can store four bottles of wine (not safe for actual babies to drink) and keep them nice and chilled.



Buying a new mattress is one of the biggest purchases you’ll make, after buying a home, of course. What you sleep on is important and can shape how you feel all day long. Right now, you can get $100 off a Casper mattress, plus two free standard Casper Pillows. The Casper Pillow is our readers’ favorite pillow and this is actually a deal we’ve never seen before from Casper.



Check out what our readers’ had to say over in The Inventory:

Perfect combination of fluffy, supportive, and stays cooler than any other pillow I have owned. - Wholandia

Do you really need an excuse to go home shopping today? Well, we’ve got one for you if you do. Right now Wayfair’s Home Renovation Sale has up to 50% off select home items. During this sale, you can get discounts on major appliances, flooring, tile, backsplash, and more. It’s time to upgrade your kitchen island situation while you can!



Butcher Box just added a new meat to its arsenal: wild-caught Atlantic sea scallops! Yes, the chicken nuggets of the sea can be delivered to your front door, and if you sign up for a new membership right now, you’ll get a pound of scallops and a pack of bacon thrown in for free, in addition to whatever else would have been in your box anyway.



You may be tempted to make bacon-wrapped scallops, and I wouldn’t blame you if you did, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying them separately, on their own merits.

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.



8 Essential Bacon Hacks Today is International Bacon Day and to celebrate here are 8 of our favorite bacon hacks covered at … Read more Read

Step on down and grab yourself a new pair of dress shoes. If you have any fancy plans, like weddings, anniversaries, and more, y0u’ll want to put your best foot forward. You can get 25% select styles during today’s Men’s Leather Shoe Gold Box on Amazon.



Do you lose socks in your washer and dryer every week when you do your laundry? Yeah, us too. You can finally have a bunch of matching socks again, thanks to this sale at Daily Steals. You can get a 30-pack of Ecko Men’s No-Show Socks for only $25 when you use the promo code KJECKO. For less than $1 a sock, that’s a great deal and should hopefully reinforce your sock collection.



Summer might be ending soon, but we can’t be too sad because all of the End of Summer Sales have begun. Right now, you can get 25% off sale items at DevaCurl. Just use the promo code HELLOSUMMER and enjoy the savings.

Summer is drawing to a close, and that means it’s time once again for REI’s annual summer clearance, offering huge markdowns on thousands of past season styles from the biggest brands.



Just because it’s Summer Clearance doesn’t mean you can’t find gear for the upcoming colder weather. For example, Patagonia’s ultra popular Better Sweater (men | women), the Arc’teryx Proton FL Insulated Hoodie (men) and The North Face’s ThermoBall insulated jacket (men | women) are all 50% off, while supplies last.

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.



Have any specific recommendations from the sale? Drop them in the comments!

If you know you look good, but also want to dress well too, now is the perfect time to shop online. Thanks to Jachs’s Blazer Closeout Sale, you can choose from 25 different styles to fit your look. The prices ranging between $39 and $79, when you use the promo code BLZ. At that price point, now is a great time to step out of your comfort zone and skip the black blazer, and go crazy with an Indigo blazer.



Happy Sunday! Do you know what that means? Amazon has a one-day sale on Kindle books. Right now, you can get up to 80% off a bunch of best-selling sci-fi novels thanks to this Science Fiction Kindle Gold Box. Which book do you plan to dive into next?



You don’t have to be a music major to get an extensive musical education, thanks to Amazon. Right now, Prime Students can enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month—because you should be putting your money toward more important things, like tuition and books and stuff. You’ll gain unlimited access to over 50 million songs on-demand, with the ability to listen offline and via Alexa. Finally, all those hours in class have paid off.



If you want a drone, but not at the high prices, you can get a Cheerwing RC Drone for Kids and Adults for only $42 on Amazon. The drove has over 600 reviews and four stars. It comes with two batteries included, so you won’t run out of power.

Jackbox Party Packs are a great addition to any party, and now you can get a bunch of them for not that much money with Humble’s latest bundle.



As usual, you can pledge as much or as little money as you want (as long as it’s at least a dollar), but you’ll only unlock every title by giving $15 or more. Games include all of the first four Party Packs, a bunch of volumes of the classic You Don’t Know Jack trivia game, and a handful of other standalone games as well.

Unfortunately, Party Pack 5 (the best one) isn’t included, but there are still a bunch of great party games in the other four.

We all know that the GameCube controller is the only appropriate controller for Super Smash Bros., and now you can use one for Smash Ultimate on your Switch, no wires required.



PowerA’s GameCube gamepad connects to your Switch over Bluetooth, no dongles required, and includes everything you need to play every modern Switch game, including home and screenshot buttons, and L3 and R3 clickable sticks, which the original GameCube controller lacked. Normally $50, you can snag one for $37 today, or $40 if you really want purple.

Fall is almost here! And Patagonia has vests, puffers, pullovers, and zip-ups galore, all of which are great for wearing alone on warmer days or all at once when it’s an arctic tundra outside. Right now, the the anti-Silicon Valley folks are majorly marking down their Web Specials section for a limited time with up to 50% off their past season products. So it would behoove you to pile everything you can into your cart ASAP, so you can pile everything onto yourself during the cold months ahead.



Image: J. Crew Factory

If you’re on the market for some new clothing, you better check out J. Crew Factory’s sale. You can get up to 60% off select Women’s, Men’s, and Kid’s styles online.



Do you have an Echo Dot in your home and no place for it to go? If you’re short on space, something as small as the Dot can get in the way. If you want to get it off your counter or dresser, you can buy an Echo Dot Wall Mount for $10 on Amazon when you use the promo code 59S6AT8E.



The Echo Dot is actually on sale as well. Right now, you can get it for only $30.

Have you ever made the mistake of buying packaging at the post office? They always charge you an arm and a leg for that stuff. Get your own so you can drop off all of your future packages with ease. A Scotch Flex & Seal Shipping Roll is only $20 on Amazon right now.



If you’re looking for a new soap, you’re going to want to get Dr. Bronner’s 5-Piece Sampler Gift Set while it’s on sale for $22 on Amazon. It is a cult-favorite and a couple of bucks off at that price. You can find your preferred scent from this sampler, as it includes almond, eucalyptus, tea tree, lavender, and peppermint.



Zach Custer from The Inventory had to say about Dr. Bronner’s:

Dr. Bronner’s is now my default for a handful of cleaning needs, and a trusted fail safe when another bottle runs dry. Dr. Bronner’s hasn’t replaced all my cleaning supplies, but it’s definitely reduced the excess. And since it’s all natural, I don’t have to think twice about using it, it’s basically always safe. Just remember to Dilute! Dilute! Ok!



Yamazaki takes universal household organization problems—storing shoes, organizing toilet paper rolls, wrangling cables—and creates some of the most beautiful solutions out there.



Today at Huckberry, several of their wares are on sale for 15% off. Inside, you’ll find solutions for specific options—pet bowls, a slim cart to go next to your fridge, the aforementioned toilet paper holder—and also beautiful furniture that can work in any home, like side tables, coat hooks, and shelves. It all combines black stainless steel and wood in beautiful and interesting ways, and I want to buy all of it.

Not to throw shade, but your sunglasses could probably use an upgrade. Hit up Nordstrom Rack where, this weekend only, more than 300 pairs of already discounted designer pairs are an extra 25% off. Save on shades from Chloe, Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Balenciaga, and more, and look cooler than ever while the temperatures are high.



Image: Backcountry

Backcountry’s Semi Annual Sale has been happening for a few weeks, but this weekend only, there’s an extra downpour of deals on rainwear and insulation. Stay dry with an extra 20% off select gear from brands including Marmot, Patagonia, The North Face, and more. But don’t wait until you’re soaked to stock up; this storm of a sale will pass after this weekend.



Labo is Nintendo at its weird, wonderful best. The cardboard Variety Kit can turn your Nintendo Switch into a fishing pole, a motorcycle, a piano, and more fun toys. Again, this is cardboard!



So if you have a Switch and you have a kid (that second part is optional, it’s okay to play with this yourself), $25 is a solid $35 discount on the Variety Kit, and the Robot Kit, which literally turns your Switch into a freakin’ mech suit, is also on sale for $25 at Best Buy.

What’s better than begging three other people to trade you a single brick in exchange for two wheats? Begging five other people, one by one, to trade you a single brick for two wheats!



Normally $20, the Catan 5-6 player expansion is down to $15 today after you clip the coupon on the page. But I swear, I’ll buy it for you if you give me that brick, I’m not even joking.

I don’t recommend biking at night, but I whole-heatedly endorse picking up this awesome Cygolite Streak 450 lumen bike light for a low $30. This is $15 off it’s regular price and is the lowest it’s ever been. This light has a lot of helpful features you’d want in a bike light: it’s rechargeable, comes bundled with a back light, and the bright 450 lumen light will last 100 hours on a single charge.



MNML’s The Highlander backpack gave me a taste of luxury, and I’m not sure if I can ever go back.



At first glance, the bag is a definite looker—I received many compliments on it as I walked around Brooklyn. And it’s beauty isn’t just leather-deep. It offers a lot of flourishes you’d expect from a more expensive bag.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The leather is plush, soft and weatherproof, and the straps have a comfortable layer of felt padding. It has beautiful lines of a suitcase or modern streetwear bag, and all of the materials used are top-shelf.

Unlike a regular backpack, it opens up like a briefcase, and the inside is thoughtfully laid out, with a number of large pockets for a multiple outfits for a long weekend. Most backpacks, by comparison, only have one or two long-ish pockets for a laptop or tablet, and the rest of the space is essentially a sack. That means your stuff gets jumbled around and loose clothes get wrinkled. Suffice to say, The Highlander doesn’t have this problem.

On the back, you’ll also find a dedicated pocket for a laptop. And on the front, there’s a nice space for your wallet or passport.

But, it’s not perfect. I wish it had fasteners for the excess length in the adjustment straps. And it doesn’t have a dedicated holder for a water bottle.

To be clear, the Highlander isn’t really meant as a commuter/work bag.

It’s a little bigger than what you’d want to use riding the subway or for use in school. Think of it more like a backpack designed for a weekend trip, with enough space for two-four days worth of clothes (depending on how often you change your jeans.)

And with a Kickstarter starting price of over $200, it’s a tough sell for most people. It’s not something I could use everyday or even take hiking (it’s far too exquisite for rugged activity.) The bag is so beautiful, I feel a slight sadness knowing I don’t travel more than a few times a year.

But if you travel often and want a stylish, comfortable alternative to a leather duffel, you’re not likely to get something of a better value than the Highlander. Prices start at $234 for the Highlander Backpack made with leather and canvas, all the way up to the all-leather model for $325 through their Kickstarter campaign.

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, put its uber-popular copper string lights back on sale today for $10, or about $7 than usual. They’re one of the most popular products in Kinja Deals history, and come with a remote to control and dim them that you’ll definitely never lose.



No dorm room is complete without a set of these haphazardly draped from something.

Bestsellers: Anker Copper String Lights Our readers have been buying various brands of copper string lights by the thousands for years, but … Read more Read

If you’re looking for a giant patio umbrella, we’ve got one just for you. You’ll never be struggling to find shade in your backyard again when you buy the Le Papillon Market Outdoor Umbrella. It is 15-feet wide and has three wind vents at the top to allow airflow and reduce the wind pressure to enhance stability. Right now, the umbrella is only $90 on Amazon when you use the promo code VTRNJZ3S.



You don’t need a Shop-Vac until you really, really need a Shop-Vac, so prepare for the leaks life throws your way with this 8-gallon model,