A bunch of popular Kindle ebooks, a reader-favorite sound bar, and your last day to get a custom suit for $299 lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

External Bluetooth transmitters and receivers with 3.5mm jacks have been around for years, but this model from Anker raises the bar with support for optical (SPDIF) audio.



The little box can both receive and transmit Bluetooth signals, and includes SPDIF in and out ports to connect it to your TV or high-end audio equipment. Plus, it can even pair to two pairs of headphones simultaneously when transmitting, which would allow two people to, say, listen to the same TV over headphones to avoid waking up someone in the next room. It even includes an optical audio cable, which doesn’t normally come cheap. It normally costs $46, but it’s marked down to $33 right now, matching the best deal we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yamaha’s YAS-108 is one of our readers’ favorite sound bars, and the most budget-friendly option among our Co-Op finalists. Normally priced at $200, it’s down to $180 on Amazon right now, only the second deal we’ve ever seen (it was $170 a few weeks ago, but only very briefly).



Here’s what our readers had to say about it:

Well priced with virtual surround tech that really works great and surprising bass from a well established name. - Flat4Whore

I love my Yamaha soundbar. I needed something small that wouldn’t hang over the edges of my TV stand (seriously, some of these soundbars are enormous), and Yamaha came very highly recommended. Audiophiles may not like the built-in subwoofer as opposed to a standalone unit, but I don’t want to shake the walls with the bass since those walls are shared. - Duke of Kent

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Logitech Harmony Ultimate has just about every feature you could ever ask for in a universal remote, and then some, and Amazon’s offering it up for an all-time low $115 today at Woot, if you don’t mind buying a refurb.



The Harmony Ultimate can control 15 of your favorite devices (from a database of 270,000), including ones hiding behind cabinet doors. Its touchscreen gives you quick access to your favorite settings, and it can even control smart home devices like your Philips Hue lights, meaning you can create a “Movie” mode that turns on your TV and Blu-ray player, switches your TV to the right input, and dims the lights, all with one push of a button.

The sneaky-great reason to buy this though is the included Harmony Hub. The hub is the thing that actually controls all of your devices, and it doesn’t just work with your remote: It works with your smartphone and Alexa too. That means if you can’t find the remote, or can’t be bothered to get off the couch, you can still control your TV with just your voice. The hub by itself currently sells for $76, so this bundle adds a powerful remote for only $39.

If, for some reason, you still have a home phone or VoIP services, Amazon’s offering the first discount ever on its Echo Connect, which lets you use any Echo device as a voice-controlled phone. Just plug a phone jack into the Connect, sync it with your contacts through the Alexa app, and voila, you can call your parents or your local thai takeout place from across the room using only your voice.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own external monitors and they can be VESA mounted, there’s really no reason not to. It raises them to an ergonomic height, gives you lots of positioning options, and most importantly, clears up some valuable real estate on your desk. This mount can hold two screens up to 27" each, and it’s just $24 today.

Photo: Amazon

If you have laptops, phones, or Nintendo Switches that can take advantage of fast USB-C Power Delivery charging, these Aukey charger deals are a great excuse to stock up and add more charging points around your house.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re getting a new iPhone, keeping your old one, or even if you’re an Android user, Anker’s big iPhone charging sale has a deal or four that you can take advantage of.

There are too many deals to list here, but we’ve included them all in this post.

Photo: Amazon

With its ability to work on any surface, including glass, the Logitech MX Anywhere mouse has always been a reader favorite. And today, you can save on its sequel.



All the features you know and love from the original are still here, but the MX Anywhere 2S adds in Logitech’s new FLOW cross-computer control, which lets you use one mouse to control multiple computers at once, and even copy and paste content between them. Even if you never use that feature though, it’s a great mouse with 70 day battery life, a best-in-class sensor, and easy Bluetooth or USB pairing to up to three devices. Not bad for $49, an all-time low.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At $80, Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 3L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find two high speed USB charging ports, plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe. There’s also a compass, because why not?

If you’ve been meaning to buy yourself some noise canceling headphones, there’s no time like the present. These Sony XB950s are all the way down to $110 today, the best price we’ve seen. They would also make a great gift for anyone that spends a lot of time on planes or trains.

Photo: Apple

Update: AT&T has matched this deal. It works basically the exact same way, but you have the option of a 30 or 24 month payment plan.

It’s unusual for Verizon to offer big incentives on the first day of iPhone preorders, but if you know a friend or family member that could join your plan, this is actually a pretty stellar deal.



All you have to do is buy two iPhones (the XS, XS Max, X, 8 Plus, and 8 are eligible, but not the XR), put at least one of them on a new line, and sign up for Verizon’s device payment plan, which divides the price of the phone over 24 monthly installments. Do this, and you’ll receive a $29.16 bill credit each month for two years, or effectively $700 towards a new phone. That’ll effectively get you the 8 Plus or the 8 (at 256GB) for free, or knock a big chunk off one of the newer models.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Nebula Capsule raised the bar for portable projectors, and now, Anker’s taken the guts of that soda can, and put it into a much less expensive home projector.

On paper, the Nebula Prizm’s picture quality stats are a dead ringer for the Capsule. It outputs an 800 x 480 picture at 100 lumens, features automatic keystone correction, and has a built-in 5W speaker. However, it lacks an Android OS (you’ll have to use a streaming dongle, or something similar), and it has to be plugged in at all times, since it doesn’t have a battery.

The novelty of the Capsule was its portability—it was never going to win awards for its picture quality—so this is a bit of a surprising product. That said, I could see it being perfect for a kid’s room, or maybe a bedroom or garage where you occasionally want to watch video, but don’t want to keep a TV. And at $110 (with promo code PRIZM4KJ), it’s practically an impulse purchase.

Elevation Lab’s Anchor headphone stand is so simple, but so genius, that it really ought to be built into every desk in existence. Nominally, it’s a hook to store your headphones so they don’t take up desk space, but you could also use it for hats, jackets, umbrellas, or really anything else that hangs.

The Anchor doesn’t see discounts often, but for a limited time, you can save over 20% with promo code TIDYCANS.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Walmart’s latest HDTV blowout isn’t a massive TV, but if 50" is all you need, $280 is a great deal for this Sharp 4K set. Unlike a lot of TVs at this price level, it has smart apps built in, and even HDR (though obviously, not Dolby Vision). We posted this a little over a week ago, but if you missed it then, the deal is back in stock.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While any modern microSD card will work in your home security or dash camera, Samsung’s Pro Endurance model is designed specifically for this kind of constant writing and rewriting, and is rated for up to five years of nonstop use. You don’t need that for your Nintendo Switch or a phone, but for certain applications, it’s worth the price premium. Get all three capacities for all-time low prices today. Update: The 64GB is sold out, but the others are still available.



For lighter uses, Samsung’s excellent U3 cards are still marked down to all-time low prices as well.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.

A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

If you ever shop at Target, you should have a Target REDCard. It comes in both credit and debit forms, and both save you 5% on almost everything Target sells. But if you want a little added incentive to sign up, if you get the card between now and 9/22, Target will send you a $30 off $100 coupon in the mail. It has a few restrictions, but with everything Target sells, you should have no trouble using it.

The best part of the REDCard: You don’t have to carry it. You can link it to the Target app on your phone, and use that at checkout at any Target store.

Graphic: Amazon

This LED light strip doesn’t include smartphone control, a music-pulsing microphone, or RGB lights. What it does have is a $5 price tag, so go ahead and add some accent lights around your house.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

At 3,500 running watts (4,000 surge), this Sportsman generator could damn near power your entire house, or the most high-tech tailgate party in the entire parking lot, and it can be yours for $270 today from Walmart, which is about as cheap as you’ll ever see a generator this powerful.



Onboard, you get four 120V outlets, plus an RV outlet if you want to power your camper. Plus, it can run off both propane and gasoline, so you’ve got some flexibility.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

By now, most of you are familiar with Amazon’s sample boxes, but this is the first time I’ve ever seen one discounted. Normally $12, the dog food and treat box is currently marked down to $8. It’s not totally clear if you get the standard $12 credit towards a future dog food and treat purchase, or if that credit is reduced along with the price, but it’s a fine deal either way.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2018, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s cordless V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum. In fact, it’s so good, that Dyson’s not even developing new corded vacuums anymore.



Today, you can save a whopping $150 on the Animal model, which features a 40% larger dustbin, more attachments, and a more powerful motorized head compared to the entry level Motorhead version. In fact, today’s discount brings it down to the same price as the Motorhead, so you’re basically getting all those upgrades for free.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LED bulbs pay for themselves in energy savings and sheer longevity, and that’s especially true when you can get them for less than $2 per bulb. Just note that these aren’t dimmable, which is par for the course at this price.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

KitchenAid mixers are an essential part of every kitchen. If your kitchen is still lacking one, pick up this KitchenAid 5-quart Artisan stand mixer for $210 today from Walmart. That’s one of the best deals we’ve seen on a non-refurb, and a great addition to your kitchen as Thanksgiving dinner draws ever-closer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are our all-time top sellers, so there’s a good chance you already have one in your car. My advice though? Get one for your luggage; you’ll be really glad to have it next time you rent a car, and they also work as kickstands for your phone on an airplane tray table. This one’s only $5 today with promo code AUKEYDP5.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Once, when I was young and naive, I paid a dealership like $75 to clean my foggy headlights. Little did I know, this Mothers headlight restoration kit does just as well at a tiny fraction of the price. Get it for $16, or about $4 less than usual, before the lights go out on this deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Socks! They’re not exciting, but you could always use more of them. Luckily, some really good ones are on sale right now.

On the men’s side (not that most socks can’t be unisex), these Gold Toe athletic socks are some of our readers’ favorites, and this six pack works out to only $2 per pair.

If you prefer lower cut socks, this 10-pack from Enerwear is just $14, or about $4 less than usual.

Women, frankly, have the more exciting deals today. The same Enerwear sale includes four pairs of premium merino wool socks for $15, or a half dozen soft modal dress socks for $11.

Graphic: Indochino

Update: Last day!

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable, not to mention so fun to design? For a limited time, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company.



Advertisement

You can grab any suit from this page for just $299 with promo code KINJA18, and if you checked out this deal last time we ran it, note that there are a lot of new suit options to choose from now.

To learn more about the Indochino customization and sizing process, head over to this post.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



Naipo has long made popular physical massage products, so an electrical alternative seems like a natural progression.

Photo: Amazon

This is the best time of year to go camping, so grab this four person pop-up tent from Coleman and get out there. It’s just $43, so you’ll have plenty of money left over for whiskey your other essential camping supplies.

Screenshot: Marmot

The changing of the seasons is a great time to buy new clothes, and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up to go outside outside for less. Right now, they’re is taking an extra 20% off its sale selection, which was already marked down 50% from retail. Just use promo code EXTRA20, then start planning your fall outdoor excursions while you wait for the gear to arrive.

Image: Zach Custer (Tilly’s)

Tilly’s has another big sale, this time taking 50% off clearance items. Shop their men’s and women’s sales featuring denim, sweatshirts, jackets, hats, and shoes from favorites like Adidas, Nike, Vans, and Converse. Plus, our readers can use code KINJAFREESHIP for free shopping on orders of any size.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

PUMA’s back at it again with another friends & family sale, this time taking 40% off all full-priced items, and an extra 25% off sale items, with promo code BESTFRIEND. Obviously, shoes are a go-to here, but you’ll find workout and casual clothes for all seasons in here too, so stock up!

Image: Zach Custer (Wal-Mart)

Grab some CAP cast-iron kettlebells and perform quick and efficient workouts from home. 10lb bells are just $8, but you can get them as heavy as 80lbs, if you want to become the largest in charge.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The coupon is gone, but $17 is an excellent price for this.

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost water gel sunscreen is a pretty good facsimile of Biore’s cult favorite (and personally life changing) Watery Essence sunscreen, with one notable difference: It’s actually sold in the U.S.



You can read more about the water-based sunscreens in my recent review, but spoiler alert: They completely changed my perceptions about what sunscreen can be. Amazon’s currently offering three bottles of the SPF 30 for about $16 (with subscribe & save, or $17 without), which is over $10 less than usual, and only about $5 more than they usually charge for a single bottle. In addition, there’s a 30% coupon you can clip, bringing it down to about $11. For three bottles! This is madness! I feel certain that this deal will not last long.

Just be warned: Once you try it, you’ll never buy anything else.

Graphic: Eddie Bauer

Fall weather is right in Eddie Bauer’s wheelhouse, and you can load up for the cooler weather with the company’s massive Fall Sale. Hundreds of items are marked down up to 60%, including pants, jackets, and of course, lots and lots of flannels.

My advice? Check out the discounted Stormdown gear. It’s the basis of one of our readers’ favorite jackets, but it’s also available in vest form for the fall.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s Sunday, and that means it’s time for another Kindle ebook sale. The theme today is Amazon Charts titles, and indeed, a lot of these books are awfully popular.

Andy Weir’s follow-up to The Martian is just $3.

John Scalzi’s latest Hugo-nominated space opera is on sale too.

You can read about the women who deciphered codes during WWII.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time has nearly 4,000 Amazon reviews, and they’re almost universally excellent.

You can learn all about the art of persuasion for $2.

This is just scratching the surface though, so head over to Amazon to see all 32 titles.

There are a lot of Xbox One controller battery pack sets out there, but most of them are only 1,000-1,200mAh. This pair from Jelly Comb will add a hump to the back of your controller, but give you 2,000mAh for longer playtime, plus a dock to charge them between uses. Get it for $23 with promo code YB5K3RVH.

Graphic: Walmart

This LEGO set is practically bait for fishing fans. The old fishing shop set is over 2,000 pieces, and includes a removable roof and swiveling back wall for easy access of the inside. It normally sells for $150, but for a limited time, you can get it for $130.



Graphic: Microsoft

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, you can save $20 when you prepay for a year, and Microsoft will throw in copies of Forza 7 and Forza Horizon 3 for free, to keep forever, even if you cancel your Game Pass membership.



Xbox Game Pass grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gear of War games. Even Fallout 4 is included now!

Graphic: Neo Geo

Update: This was sold out for a time, but it’s back for now.

If you’ve been holding out for a Neo Geo Mini, the international version is now up for preorder on Amazon, complete with 40 built-in games, a built-in screen, and an HDMI port to play on your TV.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a little late for back to school season (hey-ooo), but you can save about $10 on the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express LEGO set today, complete with Platform 9 3/4, plus Harry, Ron, Hermione, Remus Lupin, Trolley Witch, and Dementor minifigures. Plus Scabbers; we can’t forget about Scabbers. It usually retails for $80, but you can keep a little bit of extra cash in your Gringotts vault, because it’s down to $69.

Preorder 2nd Breakfast Board Game Table | $500 | Kickstarter

There are people who occasionally pull out a copy of Catan or Scrabble for a game night, and then there are people who spend a couple hundred bucks on Gloomhaven, or play through the roguelike Pandemic Legacy with the same group for months on end. This board game table is for them.

The 2nd Breakfast board game table is up for preorder on Kickstarter, and even with the earlybird discount, it costs $500. That’s an investment (though actually fairly cheap, as gaming tables go)! But if board games are a major hobby of yours, it’s totally worth it. Each table includes the following:

Removable playfield

Eight USB charging ports

Clear acrylic cover



Two A outlets



Reversible leaves



Four trays



Two double cup holders



Two single cup holders



When you aren’t playing, the leaves cover up the play surface, transforming the table into a regular looking dining room table without any garish, gaming-centric design details.

I think it’s safe to say that game night will be at your place in perpetuity once this arrives.

I don’t know what Overwatch! is but I guess everyone with a PC loves it and can’t stop playing it. And now subscribers to Humble’s October bundle, which unlocks on Friday, October 5 at 1 p.m. EST, can get it for $12 along with the other yet-to-be-named games. That’s $8 cheaper than buying on its own.

As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Outside of major sales events like Black Friday, Xbox One controllers don’t drop to $40 very often, so if you think you might want one, now’s the time to place your order. These are the newest models with built-in Bluetooth, so they’ll also work with your PC without an adapter. Available in black or white.

