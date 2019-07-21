Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A box to grow your own mushrooms, a massive deal on a powerful pressure washer, and Everlane’s royal-approved leather tote lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

UMTELE Cord Concealer Raceway Kit | $14 | Amazon

Listen, I know it’s daunting. But you should really get your cables under control. Nobody wants to look at a tangled rat king of HDMI cords, power cables, and the dust bunnies the inevitably attract. There are lots of ways to go about this, but a wall-mounted, paintable cable channel is one of the most professional looking solutions.

This complete set is only $14 today, or a couple bucks less than usual. That includes 10 channels, right angle pieces, and several mounting options, including wall anchors and apartment-friendly adhesive.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today on Amazon, you can improve your desktop’s speakers for $28 with the Logitech Z313 Speaker System. This speaker system connects to your PC with a 3.5mm cable, features a subwoofer and includes a control pod to make it super easy to change your volume setting.



This current price is the lowest we’ve seen listed on Amazon since the holiday season; just keep it down at night if you have neighbors.

Kano Computer Kit | $61 | Amazon

The Kano Computer kit is a great teaching tool to show kids how computers are built and programmed, and at $61, it’s down to its best price ever. The kit includes a Raspberry Pi 3, a case, a keyboard, and all of the accessories you need to get started, plus stickers to accessorize the kit, and lots of bundled software that’s both fun and educational.

If you have any kids, nieces, or nephews with birthdays on the horizon, this would be a great gift idea.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes non-rechargeable alkaline batteries now, which is deeply weird, but 24 AAAs for $6 is a terrific deal. Just be sure to clip the 50% coupon.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. Amazon’s marked down a powerful Sun Joe washer down to $129 at checkout for Prime members, way below its usual ~$270, and easily the best price ever.



At 2800 PSI, this is far more powerful than most electric pressure washers, and its brushless induction motor should run quieter and cooler too. Just remember, this deal disappears by end of day. So get yours before the deal blasts away.

If your home or apartment doesn’t have screen doors installed, this easy-to-install magnetic curtain will achieve the same effect, meaning you can let in some fresh air, while keeping out the bugs.



The two sides of the curtain snap together magnetically, which if you ask me, is how all doors should close. Just clip the 30% coupon on the page to get it for $15.

Photo: Amazon

You can grow and harvest your own oyster mushrooms with this $13 box, which to me is deeply unsettling, but to you may seem delicious.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re concerned about allergens such as pollen, mold, or dander, this discounted Coway Air Purifier offers a lot of benefits for not very much money. This HEPA unit is effective at removing contamination from small to medium sized rooms, and right now you can get it for $170, or about $30 less than average.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Every year, Stella Artois sells charity chalices to benefit water.org. This year’s models feature gold leaf trim and etchings designed to celebrate Mexico, Peru, and Tanzania. Plus, for chalice sold, Stella Artois will donate five years of clean drinking water to someone in need in the developing world. So why wouldn’t you buy all three for $17?



If you don’t have the time or inclination to shop for your own clothes, The Menlo Club will send you a couple of surprise products from Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic each month, in your size, for $60. And for a limited time, you can get $30 off your first order, plus a free pair of sunglasses.



When you sign up for a new subscription, you’ll provide Menlo Club with the styles that you like (Casual, Classic, Forward, or a mix), plus all of your shoe, pant, and shirt sizes, so you can be sure that everything will fit. If something doesn’t fit when it arrives, size exchanges are free, as is shipping.

You can cancel whenever you want, and for a limited time, you can get your first box for just $30, plus a bonus pair of shades. Just use promo code KinjaShades at checkout to get the offer. At $30 for all of that, why wouldn’t you at least give it a shot?

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD products could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save an extra 15% on the already-discounted CBD Flight with promo code FLIGHT15.



The Flight includes a bottle of the standard gummies, a bottle of vegan gummies, and a bottle of stronger CBD tincture for $94 when you combine the promo code with the monthly plan discount (which you can cancel at any time). Buying those three products separately would cost you $158.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If it’s good enough for Duchess of Sussex Megan Markle, it’s good enough for us non-royals, too. The Everlane Day Market Tote (in its full range of colors, including Rose, Navy, and Saddle) and the Day Square Tote (in both the Cognac and Black colorways) are both up for grabs for the discounted price of $125. It’s a big win for those of us who are style queens, but unfortunately lack the bank account of a monarch.

Screenshot: Amazon

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for another big Kindle ebook sale. This week, it’s chock full of nonfiction titles, ranging from self-help to biographies to the 2019 Farmer’s Almanac. A few of the most popular titles are below, but head over to Amazon to see all of your options.



Photo: Amazon

Kickerball isn’t a regulation soccer ball, and that’s the point. While it’s the size of a normal ball, it’s made from special materials that let anyone “bend” the ball through the air like the pros, so go ahead and get your USWNT-style goal celebrations ready.



Normally $25, it’s down to $19 today in a variety of colors.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

An Arcade1Up 3/4 sized arcade cabinet would be a perfect addition to any basement, and you can get the Centipede cabinet (which also includes Millipede, Missile Command, and Crystal Castles) for just $175 today.



The machine includes original Cabinet artwork, a faithfully recreated joystick and button arrangement, and a 17" color display. The only thing they didn’t recreate from the original arcade machine? The coin slot.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As baseball season rounds second base and heads into the second half, you or your kids can get in on the fun with a bunch of deals on Rawlings baseball gear from Amazon.

Deals You May Have Missed

You have to carry your phone, and you have to carry a wallet (for now), but there’s no rule saying that they can’t be one thing.



The Zero Grid card holder sticks onto the back of basically any phone or case, and holds up to 8 cards, or or fewer cards plus some cash, all while protecting them from RFID skimmers. Plus, it’s one less thing to forget when you leave the house.

Today on Amazon, use promo code HABV5SZN to get any of the available colors for under $9, the best deal we’ve seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We saw some great deals on new Ring products on Prime Day, but today, you can find even steeper discounts on a couple of different refurbs. Both the Ring Doorbell Pro and the Ring Spotlight Cam (both of which require existing wiring) are on sale for the best prices ever.



Photo: Amazon

When you hear the phrase “Bluetooth speaker,” you probably think of a small brick that can fill a room with decent-sounding audio. This is not that kind of speaker.



The Ion Tailgater though has enough oomph to provide tunes for an entire block party or barbecue, and its 50-hour battery means you don’t even have to worry about plugging it in. It even comes with a microphone for announcements or terrible karaoke. $89 is the best price we’ve seen on this new model.

Photo: Amazon

When you think about it, it makes perfect sense to combine a white noise machine, which helps you get to sleep, with a dual USB charger for those devices that keep you awake. Get it for $26 after clipping the $10 coupon.



If you’re looking for a classy way to incorporate a TV into your living room, The Frame QLED Smart TV is the way to go and right now a number of models are discounted at Walmart. These TVs show off works of art when you’re not watching TV, and is so much more affordable now than when it was first introduced.



These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed. Better still, these are much more than just an accent piece, they’re actually terrific TVs.



They’re 4K UHD (2160P) with the vibrant colors you’d expect from a QULED Samsung set. Choose from a 65" set for $1,798, 55" for $1,398, 49" model for $1,198, and a 43" model for less than $1,000.

Photo: Amazon

The GiR Get It Right spatula recently won our Best Spatula Co-Op, and now you can grab the mini flipper model for $11, in black. For some colors like teal and red, that’s about a dollar less than usual, and about a dollar short of an all-time low, so we aren’t talking about a huge price range here, but it’s worth every penny.

If you’ve ever had a plastic flipper that melted on the edges, this is the antidote. The seamless silicone exterior is heat resistant up to 550 degrees, and the fiberglass core resists heat better than the metal cores in most competitors.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Did you know that there are ways to organize rolls of gift wrap beyond just throwing them in the back of your closet? Elf Stor specializes in holiday decoration storage, and a ton of their products are on sale right now.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Before you go out and flush $30 down the drain on a Yeti Rambler, check out this RTIC alternative for just $10 on Amazon today, within a dollar of the best price Amazon’s ever listed. It uses the same vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction, and according to this YouTube video at least, actually keeps ice frozen for longer. No-brainer.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are few things more annoying than dropping a small nail or screw into a hard-to-reach crevice, but with this telescoping magnetic pick-up tool, it won’t be quite the disaster it otherwise could be.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your dog eats so fast that he gets bloaty or vomit-y, this specially designed slow feeder will force him to eat more deliberately. He might be a little annoyed that his food is harder to access, but you’ll both be happier in the end.



We’ve long been fans of Ghost Paper’s notebooks, which feature subtly embossed lines that you can actually feel as you write, and now you can save 20% on the company’s notebooks (including a new model!) with promo code KINJA717.



From our Inventory write-up:

Ghost Paper uses texture, rather than ink, to create the alternating embossed and debossed lines on its pages. The effect is subtle, even invisible at certain angles, and straddles the line of offering tactile feedback without interrupting pen and pencil marks.

Since then, our readers have bought thousands of the company’s 96-page faux leather-bound notebook, which is back on sale for $20 with code KINJA717 today. That code will also save you 20% on the brand new, 200-page spiral-bound version, which is actually cheaper despite having more than twice as many pages. The cover and binding aren’t as premium, but Ghost Paper sent me a few spiral bounds to check out, and the embossed lined paper is just as good, which is what really matters.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Laptop bags that protect your computer during transport are often all function, but no form. And understandably so. But this 15" Lifewit bag is actually incredibly attractive and functional, with durable genuine leather, a padded interior, and five pockets for things like your phone, chargers, and more. Our readers have bought over 2,000 of them over the years, and now, you can grab it for an all-time low $20.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s that time of year. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale—the biggest of just three big sales put on annually by the department store—has arrived, and so have all the deals you’ve been waiting for on a range of designer goods for men, women, and kids.



Load up on all the newest clothes, shoes, accessories, home goods, and beauty products for fall from your favorite brands, including Nike, Cole Haan, Madewell, The North Face, Patagonia, Topshop, and much more. There’s certainly a lot to sort through, which you should plan on doing ASAP; the best stuff always sells out first, after all.

For our top picks, check out this post.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you travel in certain Twitter circles, you probably saw a thread yesterday by Mary Robinette Kowal about using the bathroom in space:



If you enjoyed that thread (and how could you not?), you might be interested to know that her latest novel is on sale for $3 on Kindle today. The Calculating Stars won the 2018 Nebula award for best novel, and tells the story of a very alternate history of the early space program:

On a cold spring night in 1952, a huge meteorite fell to earth and obliterated much of the east coast of the United States, including Washington D.C. The ensuing climate cataclysm will soon render the earth inhospitable for humanity, as the last such meteorite did for the dinosaurs. This looming threat calls for a radically accelerated effort to colonize space, and requires a much larger share of humanity to take part in the process. Elma York’s experience as a WASP pilot and mathematician earns her a place in the International Aerospace Coalition’s attempts to put man on the moon, as a calculator. But with so many skilled and experienced women pilots and scientists involved with the program, it doesn’t take long before Elma begins to wonder why they can’t go into space, too. Elma’s drive to become the first Lady Astronaut is so strong that even the most dearly held conventions of society may not stand a chance against her.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Twitch Prime Members Get $15 Amazon Credit with Purchase | Amazon

No-brainer deal alert: Twitch Prime Members get $15 Amazon credit with the purchase of Gears of War 4, Starlink Battle for Atlas, Fallout 76, The Sims 4, and The Last of Us. Even if you don’t own a console or PC, this is a big deal and an opportunity for free money.

Let me explain. If you’ve got Amazon Prime, you can sign up for Twitch Prime for free. And if you spend $10 on Gears of War 4, you’ll get $15 credit which if my math is right, gives you $5 more than you paid . And since Amazon credit is basically real money... well, y’know.

$12 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 3' wide model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. Just be sure to use promo code 55T42OCA at checkout to save a few bucks.

No proper man cave is complete without this Arcade1Up Street Fighter Classic 3-in-1 Home Arcade, and at $200 it’s a steal.



Let me be clear: if you have the dough and the space, it’s not the worst way to drop $200. You’ll be able to play Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Street Fighter ll Turbo.

If you’re thinking about buying a retro console, make it this one.

Today, the physical copy of Civilization VI is down to $30 for the Nintendo Switch. The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and this is the best price we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.



Photo: Amazon

They say solar power is getting cheaper and cheaper, and Amazon’s hastening the trend with today’s sale. This 100W panel from Renogy is ideal for RVs, boats, golf carts, tool sheds, or any other smallish application, has great reviews, and is only $87 today after clipping the coupon, a new all-time low price.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you looking for a water bottle to take with you on all of your summer adventures? One of the most important features of a water bottle is that it is leak-proof. The Takeya Originals Vacuum-Insulated Water Bottle is insulated, so it will keep your drinks hot or cold. The 32. oz water bottle is only $15 on Amazon.



Photo: Amazon

Tacklife is perhaps best known for simple, affordable tools like electric lighters and laser measures, but the Amazon-native brand also sells a handheld circular saw that can be yours for just $52 with promo code HWFHK7SK.



Despite the low price, you get six blades in the box, an adapter to attach your vacuum hose, and even a built-in laser that projects a straight line directly in front of your blade, so your lines don’t get crooked. Just remember, as always, Kinja Deals is not responsible for any death or dismemberment you may experience with power tools, so please, mind your fingers.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher detergent anyway, so you might as well buy it on sale. While supplies last, Amazon’s offering a coupon on this 78-pack container of Cascade Complete ActionPacs, which was already marked down to about $12. If you stack with Subscribe & Save, you’ll be spending less than $.13 per dishwasher load.

I’m not a consistent flosser, and more often than not, I only brush my teeth once per day. It’s gross, I know. But you know what? My dentist always compliments me on my clean teeth, and I’ve never had a cavity, and I’m pretty sure my secret has been using a Sonicare toothbrush.



The ProtectiveClean 4100 model is down to just $35 on Amazon today after you clip the $5 coupon, and while it doesn’t have Bluetooth like some of the company’s more expensive brushes, it does have a pressure sensor, a quadpacer, and can work with any of Sonicare’s standard brush heads.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The cold weather is a thing of the past, but that doesn’t mean you won’t need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several select items from Columbia that would be perfect for spring and summer’s breeziest nights are up to 70% off with promo code SAVE70. Gear up now, and get ready for whatever the weather throws your way.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Working out at home is free and (in theory) easy. If you feel weird not having any equipment in your house, you can start out small with a set of resistance bands. They might be tiny, but they can be very effective when working out different muscle groups. Plus, you can easily pack them in a bag and work out from anywhere using them. You can get Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands for $7 on Amazon. The set includes five bands, varying in resistance from extra light (five pounds) to extra heavy (40 pounds).

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You’re probably sick of wearing sneakers by now, so why not try out our other favorite summer shoe: the espadrille. There’s never been a better time to slide on a pair, since made-in-Spain brand Rivieras is 15% off at Huckberry. A classic navy or black slip-on will cost you just $63, but our own Style Girlfriend, Megan Collins, particularly loves this red, white, and blue mesh Tour De Monde style:



A blend of cotton and mesh, this pair from Rivieras is both breathable (for those really warm days) and comfortable to boot. The navy with red trim lends a stylish, preppy look if you feel like channeling Vampire Weekend.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, it’s worth having the