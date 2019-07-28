Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Dyson V11 Animal, Star Trek: The Next Generation - The Complete Series, and Clorox Microfiber Bar Mops lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nite Ize’s 6" long, reusable, bendable gear tie can wrangle a lot of cables on your desk, and at $7, it hasn’t been cheaper in a while. to get a two-pack. Even if that’s overkill for your cords, this thing is big and durable enough to hold together garden hoses, pieces of lumber, and more.



Photo: Amazon

Travel to a galaxy far, far away for the Sphero BB-8 Drone. You can get this drove for $25 on Woot. You can control it with your smart device from anywhere in a 100-foot range.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

I’m not sure if this is a deal for us, or a deal for Equifax, but it’s definitely a deal for someone (lawyers). The claims process just opened following a class action settlement on behalf of the 147 million Americans whose data was exposed in the massive 2017 Equifax data breach. If your data was compromised, even if you haven’t (yet) had your identity stolen, you can get at least $125 cash now, and it only takes a minute.



To find out if you’re eligible, just visit this page (or fill out and mail this form if you were under 18 at the time of the breach), and enter your name and the last six digits of your social security number. If you were impacted, you’ll be able to provide your contact info, and choose whether you want $125 cash or 10 years of free credit monitoring. Technically, you’re only supposed to claim the $125 if you have credit monitoring from elsewhere, but Credit Karma (which I’ve personally used for years) offers it for free.

If you actually spent time or lost money dealing with the effects of the hack, you’ll also be able to submit documentation to be reimbursed for both, in addition to your $125 flat fee, up to a maximum $20,000.

A quick poll of our team (all of whom except Tercius were eligible for the payment, which he’s devastated about) revealed that most of us would rather have the $125 than to have not been hacked in the first place, which is probably very wrongheaded of us. Let us know what you think in the comments!

Photo: Crane & Canopy

Summer is winding down and it is time to get your fall bedding ready. You won’t need to sleep with a sheet much longer. If you want a new quilt, comforter, or sheet set, you need to check out Crane & Canopy’s Friends and Family Sale. You can save 15% off of your orders of $200 or more when you use the promo code SWEET. You don’t just have to update your bedroom, you can also shop Crane & Canopy’s bath collection, as well as decor.



Photo: Andrew Liszewski ((Gizmodo)

Dyson’s V10 might have killed the company’s corded vacuums forever, but it’s the V11 that perfected the design.



Featuring a similarly powerful motor to the V10 (though Dyson claims it has some small improvements), the big updates to the V11 are about quality of life. Unlike the V10, it’ll automatically adjust its power based on the type of surface you’re vacuuming to help preserve battery life, the first such Dyson cordless to do so. It also features another first; a built-in screen tells you how much longer that battery’s supposed to last.

Those might sound like minor improvements, but if you’re ready to go truly cordless with your vacuuming, they make a huge difference. Today on Amazon, both the Torque Drive and Animal models are on sale for $100 off, though it looks like the Torque has limited stock. The more expensive Torque Drive model includes a soft dusting head attachment and a screen that displays your remaining minutes and seconds of battery life, while the Animal model will only show you a more vague battery life glyph.

Photo: Home Depot

Do you feel like you never have enough closet space? Or is your closet just such a messy disaster, you don’t know what to do with it? Optimize all of the closet space that you have by shopping Home Depot’s 30% off closet organizer sale. It’ll be like you have a brand new closet, without having to blow out a wall to make room.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

I know packing cubes can seem redundant—they’re like luggage for your luggage—but trust me when I say that they make packing, unpacking, and repacking during a trip so much more pleasant, and can also help you squeeze more clothes into your carry-on.



Eagle Creek makes some of the best cubes out there, and this three-piece set is down to $27 on Amazon today, within a few bucks of the best price ever.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you feel like you’re buying paper towels every week and just throwing money away when you toss them out? If you want to save money, and maybe create a little less waste, you can always grab a set of microfiber towels. Right now, you can get a Clorox Microfiber Bar Mops on sale on Daily Steals. To get the 10-pack for $17, use the promo code KJCLOR10 and to get the 20-pack for $24, use promo code KJCLOR20.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

There is still a month of summer left, which means you can still make slushies every day when you buy yourself a machine. The Little Snowie Shaved Ice and Snow Cone Machine is $153 on Amazon as today’s Gold Box, about $60 off the regular price. The shaved ice and snow cone machine comes with six flavors, eight cups, and eight tiny shovels to scoop up your shaved ice with.



Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SLEEPCOOL at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Photo: Butcher Box

Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up before July 29, you’ll also get three pounds of organic chicken wings in every box for the life of your subscription, for no additional charge. Who doesn’t want a wing night every month forever?



Better yet, all of those wings will come from free-range chickens that are USDA Certified Organic, were never given antibiotics or added hormones.

The three-pound wing bonus comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choice of proteins.

Photo: Sunglass Warehouse

Time to throw on a pair of shades and head out into the summer sun. If you’ve been using sunglasses you got for free in college, it is time to buy yourself a new pair. You can get 60% off clearance and 30% off everything else at Sunglass Warehouse during their Semi-Annual Sale. To get this extra discount, you can by using the promo code CLEAR30.

Photo: J. Crew Factory

Who doesn’t love a good flash sale? Right now, you can get 40% Off Everything, Plus an Additional 25% Off your order at J. Crew Factory when you use the promo code BRUSHUP. Restock your work wardrobe at a fraction of the cost!



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Here we go again: Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 23,000—yes, you read that correctly—items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout, for a total of up to 75% off savings. Today, the sale is open to Nordy Club members only (it’s free to join); it will be open to everyone tomorrow.



The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Nike, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like these Greats Royale sneakers, our favorite Bonobos Riviera floral shirt, a classic grey sweatshirt, or a pair of Adidas pool slides. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.

Photo: Indochino

Buying a suit off the rack is almost always a disappointing experience. It never fits quite right, the selection is limited, and it always feels like you’re spending way too much for a garment that you don’t really love.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

Indochino addresses all of these shortcomings with custom tailored suits (and more!) that are cut to fit your specific body, and that allow you to tweak all of the little details and accoutrements to your liking. So today, head over there and design totally unique suit that’s built just for you for just $299 with promo code KINJA19.

That code will work on any of the suits on this page, and includes all of your customizations and shipping. If you get it and it doesn’t fit quite right, you can even go into an Indochino store to get it adjusted or remade for free, or even get reimbursed after taking it to another local tailor if you don’t have an Indochino store near you.

Just about the only thing it doesn’t include is a shirt to wear underneath, and they’ve got you covered there too with a $59 shirt of your choice with promo code KINJA19. And just because it’s “just a shirt” doesn’t mean you don’t get a ton of customizations here too. You can configure it with six different collars, multiple lengths (say, if you want to wear it untucked), short sleeved or long sleeved, and more.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Zappos sales don’t come around too often, but right now, this one-stop shoe shop is marking down over 85,000 items—I swear, that’s not a typo!—with their 20th Birthday Sale.



The best way to sort through a sale of this size is to filter by brand, and as you’ve probably guessed by now, select styles from a slew of your favorites—including Adidas, Nike, Cole Haan, Frye, Puma, Sam Edelman, and more—are among the great deals available. And don’t forget, while Zappos is shoe central, they do also have great deals on apparel, including Columbia outerwear, joggers, socks, and more.

Be sure to use promo code BDAY20 to score even more savings on select items. You’d better start sifting through this sale now, so you can snag everything you need to start fall off on the right foot.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Things are only impossible until they are not, and for the longest time, getting the complete Star Trek: TNG Blu-ray for under $100 seemed all but impossible. Today on Amazon though, it’s marked down to $81, and if you’re a Trekker, you know that resistance to this deal is futile.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you love to read on the beach or by the pool? If you’ve been looking for a new book to dive into while you still have time to sit outside, you can shop the Kindle bestsellers sale today. The Book Club Picks are all $5 or less during today’s one-day sale.



Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Logitech’s G602 is more than enough gaming mouse for most people—we’re talking 250 hour battery life, 11 programmable buttons, and per-user programmable DPI settings—and it can be yours for $25 today, a match for the best price we’ve ever seen.



As we covered earlier this week, the fact that it’s a gaming mouse can actually make this thing more useful in an office environment. Those programmable buttons can be used in Excel just as easily as in PUBG.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood seems like it’s going to take Wolfenstein to new levels of absurdity, and Amazon currently has the Deluxe Edition marked down to $33 for every available platform, or only $3 more than the standard edition.



In addition to some skins and weapons, the main selling point of the deluxe edition is the Buddy Pass, which lets you play the entire game in Co-Op mode online with a friend, even if they don’t own the game themselves. So find a buddy, and get ready to kick some Nazi ass.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Running out of your favorite shampoo and conditioner? Need another product to fight the intense frizz that happens thanks to summer humidity? That means it is time to stock up on DevaCurl! Right now, if you spend $65 on any DevaCurl products, you’ll get a free tote to lug all of your favorite hair care items around in. Just use the promo code FREETOTE on DevaCurl’s website at check out.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

CBD is said to help with myriad problems, from anxiety to insomnia, so why not give Sunday Scaries a try. Right now, our readers can save 15% on two of the Dynamic Duo, featuring two of the CBD brand’s most popular products: Sunday Scaries OG Gummy Bears and Vegan AF Gum Drops.



Each bear and gum drop contains 10mg of CBD, so you always know how much you’re taking; that’s perfect for beginners. And bonus: They taste good! A one-time purchase of this bundle will set you back just $60, while a subscription (which you can cancel at any time) is just $49. Just use promo code DYNAMIC15 to get the discount, and finally chill out.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

You have one solid month left of Summer Barbecue Season, so why not snag a meat thermometer while it is on sale? The Thermapen Mk4 is our reader’s favorite meat thermometer and has been marked down a few times this summer, but a new color has just gone on sale for the first time. The Thermapen Mk4, Seafoam is now 15%, bringing it down to $84 on ThermoWorks’s website. Mint is a very in-style color for kitchens, so grab this before it is gone.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000-hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F. It is very easy to store away, as it folds in on itself.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

It lacks an integrated subwoofer, let alone a dedicated one, so this AmazonBasics sound bar wouldn’t be ideal for your main home theater, but it would be a solid upgrade over, say, your bedroom TV’s built-in speakers.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Is the sun’s glare getting in your eyes, or are those really Oliver Peoples sunglasses for up to 75% off? We recently named the brand as our top summer sunglasses splurge, and now, you can get a pair of your own for much, much less money than usual at HauteLook. Also included in this promotion is another of our favorites: Persol. Shop either of these designer brands now, and look cool as the sun starts to heat things up.



If Mario and his friends are a little too family-friendly for your taste, pick up Darksiders: Warmastered Edition for just $20 and hack and slash your way through the apocalypse.



In Kotaku’s review, it seems like Darksiders is kindof like a Zelda game skinned to look like God of War. While the game is unlikely to truly “wow” you, it’s a solid game that’ll keep you entertained, at least until the new one arrives.

Image: Breda

It’s time for a sale on minimalist cool watches from Breda. Right now, the brand’s Phase Collection is 50% off with promo code PHASE50, so you can snag a sleek Swiss Movement timepiece for less than $100. Just don’t let the clock run out on these great prices; this sale ends next week.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summertime is best spent by the water, so go ahead and cannonball into a Backcountry’s July Swimwear Sale. A thousand styles for men and women, from brands like Roxy, Maji, prAna, Vitamin A, and more, are all swimming around in this pool of savings. Just be sure to snag the styles you want before this prices go underwater for good.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Got a kink in your neck from lifting something a little too heavy, or getting too confident in your yogi abilities? You might want to get yourself a massage roller to use after every workout or after a night of sleeping a little funny. Right now, you can grab the Gaiam Restore Pressure Point Massage Roller for $8 on Amazon.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summer brings nice weather and vacations...and also it’s own set of skincare woes. If your face is at odds with the heat, head over to Paula’s Choice, where right now, you can save up to 30% on summer skincare essentials, including SPF moisturizers, exfoliants, and serums. Best of all, if you spend $75 or more, use promo code SUMMER to get a free full-size product of your choosing. It’s a sale your skin will savor all season long.



Image: Jachs

There is never a wrong time to stock up on henleys and hoodies, even if a heatwave did just end. You can shop Garment Dye Knits from Jachs to find a bunch of henleys, polos, crewnecks, and hoodies for only $14 to $19. You can get the knits on sale when you use the promo code GDCLEANUP. Henley lovers have five different styles of henley to choose from, all of which are sold in seven colors or more.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The one downside of owning a lot of cool electronics is that you are forced to stare at a bunch of decidedly uncool wires all the time. Put those things away for good with this CordMate II Kit, now on sale for just $20 on Amazon. The kit includes 12 pieces: 4 CordMate II cord channels, 3 couplings, 2 flat elbows, 1 inside elbow, 1 outside elbow, and 1 T-fitting — trust, it’s all the shapes you need. The peel-and-stick covers couldn’t be easier to install, and they can be painted to perfectly match the color of your walls. Farewell, hideous cables!



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you have a hard time portioning your food, it is time to invest in a digital scale for your kitchen. When you’re baking or cooking, exact portions are very important. You never want too much baking soda in your cookies. Right now, you can get Etekcity Food Digital Scale for $10 only Amazon.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Kershaw’s PT-1 is a keychain tool with three separate functions: a pry bar, a flathead screwdriver, and (what you’ll use it for 99% of the time) a bottle opener. I’d also add a fourth though: packing tape breaker. It’s not a blade, so it won’t slice open a package, but it’d be useful for getting them started so you can claw them open with your fingers. Just $5, a steal.



WeMo smart switches are basically the atomic unit of home automation, and you can pick one up for just $18 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of Black Friday.



Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have your friends been talking about what they cook in their air fryer non-stop? You’re not alone. Everyone is ranting and raving about air fryers and how incredible they are. If you’ve been on the fence about testing one, now is your chance. You can snag a Secura 5.5 Qt. Air Fryer for $70 on Amazon when you clip the $20 off coupon.



Want to keep your money and small valuables really safe from pickpockets while traveling? This belt includes a hidden zipper pouch on the inside, which...yeah, that ought to do it.



If that weren’t enough to make you feel secure, the belt also comes with two bonuses: Up to $300 in reimbursements in the event that items are stolen from the belt, and two Recovery Tags from ReturnMe, a worldwide lost and found company.

So if you have any trips on the docket, you can get the belt for just $11 today with promo code TQQ2SJ8T.

Photo: Huckberry

If you’ve been on the market for a new set of bed sheets that feel more “adult” than your old college ones, stop and take a look. We won’t shame you for hanging onto your sheets for so long, but it is time to say goodbye. Right now, you can get 20% off Upstate Pure Washed Cotton Sheets at Huckberry. These sheets are made from pure cotton fabric and are said to get even softer with every wash. They have a top and bottom indicator tag, so you’ll never put them on the bed the wrong way again. A Queen set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases and is currently $96 during this sale, while a King set is $110.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $6 on this replacement from Aukey (with code YIAZF27X). It’s only slightly larger than Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (shared between the ports) to charge your devices faster.



Compared to similar-sized USB-C chargers like Anker’s PowerPort Atom, it’s a little dated at this point, but at $6, it doesn’t really matter.

Whether you played the original or not, Dark Souls Remastered is worth picking up for action RPG fans, if only to better understand its dedicated following. Amazon just knocked it down to $16 after you clip the coupon code (from its original $40), which is the best price yet.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Chrome Industries makes some of the coolest bags you can own and right now you can save up to 60% off bags, shirts, shorts and other gear during their End of Season clearance sale.



Better still, you can get free shipping with orders over $100 during this sale. For me, the ones to pay attention to are the Urban Ex Gas Gan Backpack (down to $60 from a usual price for $150) and the Macheto Travel Pack for $80 (down from a usual $200.)

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The only thing better than wandering through the boho fantasy land that is Anthropologie IRL, is getting sucked into one of their sales online. Right now, everything in the sale section at Anthro, from unique apparel and accessories to creatively designed homewares, is an extra 50% off. To top it off, there’s nothing you need to do to take advantage of this deal; just add to cart, and the discount will be automatically applied. Oh, and by the way, there are currently over 2,100 items under Anthropologie’s sale section. Happy browsing!



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season means it’s a good time time to upgrade your watches, bags, and other accessories, and Fossil, a brand that’s had your back since practically the Jurassic Period, is coming through with a deal you’ll dig. Take up to 50% off the retailer’s clearance items for men and women at Fossil’s Semi-Annual Sale, and score a set of deeply discounted styles that will never go extinct, trend-wise.



Anker makes non-rechargeable alkaline batteries now, which is deeply weird, but 24 AAAs for $6 or 24 AAs for $8 are both terrific deals. Just be sure to clip the coupon (50% for the former, 47% for the latter) on the product page to get the discount.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers’ favorite VPN recently raised prices for the first time ever, and the company’s best-value (and Kinja Deals-exclusive) three-year plan is available for $99.



Three year plans aren’t available to the general public at all, but if you click this link, you can get three years for $99, which works out to just $2.75 per month. While shorter plan lengths are available, none come close to the per-month pricing of this three-year membership. For example, the publicly available two-year plan costs about $84, and a month-to-month plan will set you back $10 per month.

If you subscribe to the three-year plan today, you’ll be able to continue to renew it at the same price for the life of your subscription, so this is a great chance to lock in a terrific deal.

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of great wines from around the world, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with six bottles of wine for just $40 with free shipping, and every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. But if you use this link when you sign up, you’ll get FREE shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month. At the very least, you should send Mom the trial box for less than $7 per bottle. I mean, why wouldn’t you?