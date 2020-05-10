Sunday's Best Deals: DOOM Eternal Artbook, Romance Novels, Haircut Kits, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

A discount on the new DOOM Eternal Artbook, the Fast & Furious collection for $50, Target’s sale on patio furniture, a bunch of romance novels, and more headline Sunday’s best deals.



Reebok Has Brought Back the Jacket Michael Jordan Dissed Just To... Read on The Inventory

You know, despite writing for Kinja Deals, and despite our consistent posting of headphone and earbud deals, I haven’t picked up any wireless headsets. Well, maybe this deal will convince me, as grabbing these Anker wireless earbuds for $79 is quite the deal. These noise reducing earbuds will help you focus on your work without being so big and bulky, and these will stay charged for the duration of the work day.



Just use code AKSC3910 at checkout to bring it down to $79—at the moment that’s only a whopping one dollar off, but a dollar saved is a dollar earned, right?

Save $90 off of the new price with this renewed (refurbished) Vizio 5.1 surround sound system, which Amazon guarantees will look and act like new.



If your TV’s built-in speakers just aren’t cutting it, this multi-speaker system ought to offer a significant upgrade. You’ll get a soundbar, a subwoofer, and a pair of wired satellite speakers to deliver an immersive soundscape for your media.

Apple Mac Mini Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Times are tough right now, and that means that buying a new computer might be difficult, even if you really need one. Luckily, you can get a pretty great computer without spending an obnoxious amount of money. Apple’s Mac Mini, which packs a lot of power into a small, more affordable package, is down to $690 today at B&H Photo.



For your money, you’ll get a 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 quad-core processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 128 GB SSD. That isn’t much storage, but you can always add a portable SSD later for some more storage. It’s powerful enough for most casual tasks, so you can get work done without too much stress, and it’ll look great sitting on your desk.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise-Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Having to work from home can be frustrating for any number of reasons. Among them can be the uncontrollable noise from other family members who are just trying to get through the day. The best thing to do is to find a way to tune out the noise without having to cause too much trouble. Noise cancelling headphones, like Bose’s QuietComfort 35‘s, which are $50 off at B&H Photo today, can be a great help in keeping you focused and helping the outside world fade into the background.



Sure, they might not actually stop the little ones from banging on pots and pans, but they’ll make sure you can hear what’s going on in that definitely important Zoom meeting while it’s happening.

Wicked Audio Hum 900 Wireless Headphones Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you’re tryna git wicked smaht listening to NPaaaaaahhh, Wicked Aaudio’s Hum 900 wireless headphones are just $29 ovah at SideDeal. This is a scorcha of a deal, so grab ‘em while they’re hauut and don’t miss aaut.



Anker Powercore 10000 Charger KINJA1263 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re in the market for a decent portable charger that’ll keep all your gadgets juiced up while you’re on the go, look no further than the Anker Powercore 10000. It’s only $15 with the promo code “KINJA1263.” It’ll help you out if you’re on a hike, out for a long bike ride, or other activities where you find yourself lacking a proper outlet. I would grab this deal before it’s gone.



This week at Target, you can save up to 25% on patio furniture, which is pretty good timing. It’s getting warm, so finally you can spend some time outside... even if it’s by yourself in quarantine. At least it’s outside!



This sale includes all sorts of things, like these fun lights and some heavy-duty planters. You can probably redo your whole backyard area for cheap—a nice little project to keep you busy while you stay at home.

WORKPRO 16-inch Wide Mouth Tool Bag Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Have you been buying up all those sweet tool deals? Good on you! Tools are important! You might realize there’s one problem—you need a place to store all these shiny new tools. Instead of getting a plastic or steel tool box, why not get a tool bag instead? Plastic toolboxes can break easily, steel ones are heavy, but the bag is easy to carry around and waterproof. This WORKPRO bag will definitely hold a lot of your tools, and you can grab it now for a low $20. There’s no better time to organize your tools!



Ecovacs Robotic Vacuum Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Who here is tired of sweeping their own floors? It’s ok, you can admit it. Luckily for you, Morning Save has come through with a dope deal—for $149, you can get an Ecovacs robotic vacuum. It’s 57% off the original list price ($350). It comes with three different cleaning modes, as well as amazing suction to get crumbs, ants and whatever else up off your floor so you can walk barefoot throughout your house in peace. You can also control your vacuum (because the future is HERE) with the touch of your phone when you download the app. Grab this deal before it’s gone!

Up to 70% off Bed and Bath Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I know I’m not the only one who has spent a great deal in and on my bed over these last few weeks. Looking at the same bedding and bathroom decor gives me that me Marie Kando feel of these do not spark joy. Wayfair’s semi-annual sale has started and just in time. Get up to 70% off anything in their bed and bath sale.



This includes everything you can think of in those realms. Plenty of nightstands or dresses, area rugs, and even headboards. If you’ve been indulging in a little retail therapy you might want to check out the cute and stylish options to store new wares not yet ready to be used.

And of course, there are sheets and comforters galore, over 250 pieces to spruce your space. This ultra soft comforter is over 50% off and these checkered sheets are discounted by almost 80%.

Free shipping on orders over $35. This sale ends May 20.

Sale on all Pet Furniture Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It’s time to update Fido or Kitty’s lounging space while quarantine redecorating. Why? Because we owe them for being so cool to us over these past few weeks. (We know they love it though.) Wayfair currently has over 2,500 pieces of pet furniture on sale with discounts as much as 80% off.



Mats, cat trees, pens, stairs, and gates are all included in this sale. I’ve got an old pupper so I know the time is coming to get him a set of stairs to get in and out of bed more easily. Whatever you choose we know your pets will love it for a few days before they ultimately return to whatever disregarded box is in your home or the pile of laundry in your room.

Free two-day shipping on all orders over $35.

Save 30% on Essential Cooking Kits Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you’re inside or out, ThermoWorks’ latest sale will help you keep tabs on what’s cookin’. Grab a cooking essentials kit designed for the kitchen or your barbecue pit for 30% off today. Each bundle comes with a ThermaPen Mk4 and heat protection pads, but you get a couple of different accessories depending on which one you opt for. The kitchen set ($115 with discount) features a silicone spatula and a DOT thermometer alarm, while the BBQ kit ($157) has a basting brush and a 2-channel thermometer alarm.



Could you use more eyes on and off the road? A dash cam is a great way to cover the blind spots you can’t see when, especially when you’re dealing with the occasional morning neck crook. If you’re in need of one, consider going AUKEY, whose dash cam products are up to 37% off today. The latest version of the dash cams themselves fall from $150 to $94—just enter code Z8UDM42L at checkout. If you want to add motion detection and GPS, that’ll be $15 each, but only with promo codes AGUQYTCZ and ZQCZU7MB, respectively. By the way, you can also find the DR02 model on sale for $96 with promo code VHFZN8TP, motion detection included.



ConairMAN 3-in-1 Chrome Haircut Kit Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

So, you have the dreaded Quarantine Hair. It’s happening to all of us—my hair has faded to that see-through purple that Nintendo used on its Game Boy Color back in the day. Which is cool right now, but that’s only a step away from platinum blonde, and that’s way less cool. Anyway, if your Quarantine Hair is just something that needs a trim to be looking good again, Daily Steals can help with the ConairMAN Haircut Kit.



I don’t know why Conair had to tack MAN onto the name, but this set includes a clipper for the hair, a personal trimmer for keeping those edges clean, and a trimmer to shove up your nose and into your ears. To be honest, I didn’t think about Quarantine Nose Hair until now, and I wish I remained ignorant of it.

If you use the code KJCNAIR at checkout, you can get this three piece set (which also comes with the appropriate attachments) for $53. Not bad at all!

Gear On Sale Clearance Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Most of us might be under Stay At Home orders, but for many, that doesn’t include a nice hike or bit of camping. Even if you don’t want to go out now, once everything’s over you’ll want to be prepared! Either way, Chrome Industries has some awesome gear on clearance, and if you like the Great Outdoors at all, you’ll want to give this sale a look.



This sale includes things like this easy to pack windbreaker (just $51), and the heavy-duty Vigil Backpack, which is on its final sale for $72. The backpacks in particular are great for all sorts of purposes—they have special pocket fro laptops as well as hiking gear, so they’re perfect for the tech-savvy camper.

For some of these items, when they sell out, they’re gone, so grab what you want before it’s too late!

Select Footwear for $30 GRAND Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Do you or someone you know need a new pair of kicks? Select Adidas shoes are currently only $30, so there’s really no better time to stock up than now! By using GRAND at checkout, you will get any adult Adidas that are part of the promotion, and that’s quite the steal. Better yet, the Toddler’s and Kid’s shoes are only $20! Given that kids grow out of their shoes fast, it’s always good to save money on those.



What are some of the shoes that are a part of this sale? There are the classic Grand Court Shoes, or you can check out the Advantage Shoes instead. There are a few different styles to look at, so make sure to check the promotion page for everything available!

Save 60% on hoodies HDY Photo : Jachs NY

Depending on where you live, it’s still a little chilly, and let me just say—I’m jealous of y’all. If you’re finding your chilly spring wardrobe lacking, though, you’re in luck, as JACHS NY is running a 60% off sale on its hoodies.



By using the code HDY at checkout, you can pick up something like this Henley hoodie for $32, or this Varsity hoodie for $48. JACHS NY has a lot of different hoodies available, so make sure to give their selection a look!

Four Free Deluxe Minis With $45 Purchase Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The fact that Too Faced has their mascara, primer, and dream cream minis in this deal makes it almost too good to pass up. Until May 12 grab four deluxe minis with any purchase over $45.



You can also take advantage of another sale to get to that magic amount. Mix and match either three Rich & Dazzling Lip Glosses or three Juicy Fruits Lip Glosses for $30. This is essentially a half off deal for one of Too Faced’s best products.

Free shipping on all orders. No code needed for any of these, the cart will prompt you to select the minis when you click to fully checkout.

With gyms still closed in most places and no real plans for opening just yet most of us are still working out at home. P.volve brings a trainer digitally right to your starting at about $20 a month. For the next two days get 20% off any order of $75 or more and build out a kit and get all the gear your need to burn your quarantine snacks off.



The 20% discount can be applied to the six month and yearly subscription with $20-$35 in savings. The month to month does not qualify unless you grab the equipment you might need too like a mat, bands, or weights.

There is a 14-day free trial to see if P.volve is for you but this sale ends May 10.

The Art of DOOM: Eternal Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

I know DOOM is all about tearing some demons limb from limb, but books are delicate things! If you want to enjoy The Art of DOOM: Eternal, which is 20% off on Amazon, you’ll need to be a little more careful. Turn the pages to see some cool concept art for the characters of Bethesda’s latest. Use a bookmark to keep track of your favorite pages. You know, gently. Who knows how long this sale will last, so if you’re a DOOM fan, make sure to grab a copy before someone inexplicably rips them all apart.



Kindle Romance Book Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Happy Mother’s Day, moms! You know what you can use right now? A few new romance novels. Amazon has you covered, as they have a sale on a variety of novels to enjoy entirely for their plot.



This includes titles like Regretting You, a romance novel about how much a mother and daughter hate one another, so they retreat into the arms of their respective men. Perfect for Mother’s Day!

There is also The Other Son, a book about a wife who is tired of her loveless marriage and she goes off to find her globe-trotting son (and presumably find new love).... hold on, why are all these women so unhappy with their families? Is this really the right genre of novels for Mother’s Day, Amazon?

Well at least there’s The Rancher’s Redemption, which has a hot, brooding rancher falling in love with someone he’s pretending to love. That’s a fun premise! So curl up, grab a cup of tea, and make your kids do all the work today, and read a new romance novel!

Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Advertisement

This, of course, includes all the mainline movies, from the original The Fast and The Furious to The Fate of the Furious, which certainly sounds like a title that would end the series. But it didn’t end, obviously. Fast & Furious is forever.

What this collection doesn’t include the latest spin-off (?) movie Hobbs & Shaw, but you can pick that one up for $15. I mean, it have Dwayne Johnson AND Idris Elba. What else can you ask for?

Titan Bloodborne Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can get the series’ 12 issues for $1 a piece, making it a cool $12 for some fun and dark weekend reading. The first two volumes are also on sale for $7 a piece, but given that would be $14 for an incomplete collection (Volume 3 isn’t part of this sale), it’s better to buy the issues separately.

This deal last until the 26th, but make sure to grab these before you forget and get to reading!

Have you watched the John Wick trilogy this month? No? Then what are you doing with yourself? If you want to enjoy the adventures of the world’s most intense animal lover, you can buy all three movies for cheap—under $10 a piece on Amazon Video. John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 are $7 a piece, while the newest movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, is $8. All together, that’s only $22!



Now, the third movie is available on HBO if you have that subscription, but HBO is lacking the first two movies for whatever reason. Additionally, while the first John Wick goes on sale fairly often, the second chapter does not. Why not save the headache of trying to find the right subscriptions and deals and just grab them all on Amazon now?

Dark Horse Comic 50% Off Sale Graphic : Comixology

Hey there, are you itching for something new to read? Dark Horse books and comics are up to 50% off at Comixology until June 1st! You can choose from Stranger Things, Hellboy, The Witcher, and even American Gods. All on a discount! You can fill your mornings and afternoons with adventure. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!



All-New Kindle Image : Amazon

A Kindle reader is still a good buy in 2020, and the latest model front-lit model is nearly 30% off. You can get one for just $65 following the discount, Note that this price only applies if you opt for special offers, which are unobtrusive ads that appear periodically on the standby screen. (You can always pay to remove them later.)



It packs everything you love about Kindle Paperwhite at a reduced cost, including amazing battery life and a backlit 6" display (pixel density of 167 ppi) to simulate real ink on real pages. It has half the starting storage at 4GB, but that’s still a lot of books. It also supports Audible’s audiobooks and has waterproof construction. All buyers get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, too, so you’ll have plenty to read even if you don’t plan to buy a ton of books right away.

PlayStation Classic Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Also known as “Lil’ baby PlayStation,” the PlayStation Classic is basically Sony’s take on the tiny NES and Super NES that Nintendo released a couple years back, packing 20 original PSone games into a pint-sized, plug-and-play console.



It’s pretty no-frills in execution, but legendary games such as Final Fantasy VII, Metal Gear Solid, and Tekken 3 onboard, you can get a lot of fun out of it—especially now that it’s more than $40 off the list price.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Three Months) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the hottest deals going in gaming. Even without meaty discounts like three months for $23 at CDKeys (normally $45), you’ll enjoy all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, free games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.



At this point the lore of the Assassin’s Creed franchise is so convoluted that it necessitated a reboot in the form of Assassin’s Creed Origins in 2017. While I didn’t play more than an hour or two of that one, I did play the latest Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and let me tell you, the experience is worth paying full price. Still, if you’re an Xbox One owner and you haven’t already, pick up the Deluxe Edition for $20 and save yourself more than a few bucks later on as we approach the unspecified release date of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.



The RPG-ified post-Syndicate Assassin’s Creed series breathes new life into what was becoming an increasingly stale, rinse/repeat formula. Now I love experimenting with different weapon types—beyond the Hidden Blade—and discovering what works for me vs. what doesn’t in the combat. My only regret is that I didn’t play as Kassandra, who I’m told is the canonical protagonist of the two playable characters. That said, I made plenty of queer love as Alexios, thanks to the inclusion of gender-neutral romance options.

20% off Sitewide MAY20 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

This week the Bundesliga announced they will resume play, without fans in the stands of course. Perhaps England is following suit with asking players to return to the country. In the U.S. the MLS was given the green light to head back to training. In celebration of at least, soccer returning Ebbets released a new line of American soccer tees. Get 20% off these with code MAY20.



Ebbetts specializes in throwback gear across baseball, football, soccer, and hockey focusing on America’s history through these sports. There are some absolutely gorgeous throwback recreations. I would take any from the vintage hockey sweater collection.

This code will work sitewide and only excludes items in the NFL section. Flat rate shipping is $5.95 and is free if you spend over $125.

24% off May’s Box WILD16 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I find beauty subscription boxes are hit or miss with what you pay and what you get. But with GlossyBox you get 5 to 6 products whose value usually equates to $100. This month they are offering two specially curated boxes for just $16 with code WILD16.



There is also an option for $10 off a 3-month subscription with code WILD10. You already save a bit when you choose to pay more upfront but here your total savings are 24%. It’s a great gift option but I totally understand wanting to see what a box is like before you commit. And $16 is a lot more palatable upfront.

I can tell you there is an eyeshadow palette from Steve Laurant and the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm in May’s box. It’s being called the “Wild Box” and is coming in tiger or zebra print packaging.

This deal runs until May 17.

Hyperkin Duke Wired Xbox One Controller Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

It still boggles my mind that people revere the monstrosity that is the original Xbox controller. I mean, the Controller S was alright—they actually put the white and black buttons where they belong, and it wasn’t a literal brick. But if you’re an Xbox purist who swear by six face buttons, grab Hyperkin’s Duke for $66, an officially licensed wired Xbox One controller in see-through green that’ll set off all your nostalgia dopamine.



It even has the white and black buttons on the front, but don’t fret if you can’t gel with that: We still have bumpers to go along with the triggers.

We were supposed to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 right around this time, but like the good studio it is, CD Projekt Red delayed the game until September 17 to polish up. There are far too many games to play to still be upset about that, but if you’ve been jonesing for Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps this pre-order deal will make you feel a bit better. CDKeys is offloading PC pre-orders for $45 a pop, which is the lowest we’ve seen so far.



Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but thanks to CDKeys, you can add a whole year to your account for just $33. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like free games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play. It doesn’t look like these shut-ins will go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on filling your newfound time with a spot of gaming, PS+ is an absolute necessity.



This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/08/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/6/2020.

If you haven’t already bought Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, what are you doing with your life? No, seriously, stop reading and go buy it at Amazon, especially considering it’s only $18 there. This is for the physical disc, mind you, but the game can be authorized via Steam, where it’s currently still going for the full $60.



Civilization VI puts you in control of a fledgling group of settlers that you must grow into a dominant empire. Whether that’s through peaceful (yet often deceptive) diplomacy or endless war, there are many styles of play available to you, and as nice as the base game is, there’s a lot more fun and depth to be had in the expansions.

Hempz Lotion BOGO Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know who needs to hear this but, you should moisturize and moisturize often. I really don’t want to hear arguments otherwise—using lotion every day should be a part of your overall grooming routine, and no I won’t elaborate. Luckily, Ulta agrees with me and is offering a cool BOGO sale for Hempz lotion. If you buy one, you get the other 50% off. Grab a bottle or two before they’re gone.



Revlon Lipstick BOGO Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For all my lipstick obsessed folk, I offer you a pretty good deal. If you buy two Revlon lipsticks or lip glosses (from now until May 9th), you can get one tube for free! Why not build up on your makeup arsenal while saving yourself a bit of cold hard cash? This will make it ten times easier to finally put together that YouTube tutorial you’ve watched a thousand times.

26% off Two or More Tees Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With all Disney parks closed some people are feeling a little less magical with not being able to visit the house of mouse. But let the Disney store still get you park ready with this tee-shirt sale. Right now buy two or more select shirts for $18 each. That’s 26% off the normal price even if you just pick two.



No code needed, the discount comes right off in your cart. Sizes are moving fast in this sale so if you see one you like grab it today. Both men’s and women’s styles are included in this sale.

Free shipping on orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC.

Wolford Care Mask | $26 | The Tight Spot Image : Gabe Carey

A lot of us have had to make do with makeshift or low-quality face masks amid the rise of COVID-19, but if you’re looking for something that looks quite a bit more durable and comfortable, Wolford has an appealing option.



The Wolford Care Mask, a double-layered polyester mask that is contoured to snugly fit to your face, is now back in stock after being featured in Vogue. A water-repellant finish should help the Wolford Care Mask sustain the elements, while the “highly elastic, extra-thin bands” ensure that it’s not constantly slipping off.

It’s a pricier option at $26, but given how long wearing masks may be the new normal in various walks of life, it might be worth investing in something premium and durable.

HoMedics Shiatsu and Vibration Body Massager Graphic : Gabe Carey

I’m not the only one who desperately needs a massage at a time when every spa and massage therapy office is closed, right? Fortunately, for us, HoMedics has a solution. This three-zone heated massage pad vibrates and emulates the Japanese shiatsu massage technique to ease muscle tension in your neck, back, and shoulders—and it’s 39% off at MorningSave right now.



Measuring 24 x 20 x 2 inches, it’s sizable enough to double as a pillow when the remote is powered off. Speaking of which, the included wired remote tethered to the massager unit features one-touch controls designed to run each massage session for 15 minutes at a time. The best part? You don’t have to pay to extend it to 30 minutes or 45 or an hour. Just press the button again and you’re good to go. Maybe this whole massage-from-home thing isn’t so bad after all.

DBPOWER 2500A Jump Starter KCRQRCLS Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Advertisement

20% off Terrarium Kits Photo : Etsy

If you’re like me you’ve been buying flowers and plants to bring a little life into your home while sheltering in place. It quite literally breathes life into your living quarters and since we’re here the majority of our days why not make it look pretty too. Building your own terrarium lets you customize the way you like and it’s also a fun way to pass the time. This coastal kit is 20% off and lets you do just that.



The one pictured comes with an air plant but all the kits at the Simply Crafty Shop are currently 20% off so you have plenty to pick from.

Sent from Massachusetts in one to two days. Shipping is $9.

Armor All Car Cleaner Kit Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So there’s a pandemic going on, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t clean your car. For a decent $28, you can grab an Armor All car cleaner kit that includes all the stuff to get your car squeaky-clean. Your car is one of the safest ways to enjoy the outdoors while we’re collectively in quarantine, so make sure to show it some love. Grab this deal before it’s gone!

Ooooweee, I can’t wait to hear what Ignacia recommends for her TGIF Playlist this week, and with 20% off Anker’s Soundcore speakers, you can vibe with me. You can get the Soundcore Motion+ for $80 with promo code MOTIONPLUS, or use code ANKERSDC2 for a $32 Soundcore 2.



The Soundcore Motion+ uses Bluetooth AptX and 30W drivers to deliver hi-res audio playback for up to 12 hours. Buy two, and you can pair them wirelessly for stereo sound. The Soundcore 2 can’t boast the same audio fidelity, but you’ll still get great sound, and you’ll enjoy double the battery life compared to the Motion+. Both are water-resistant, too, so you can sing the Mad About You theme song in the shower to your heart’s content.

AUKEY 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank 9LI4JA8H Image : AUKEY

Is your tech family neatly divided between Apple and, well, everything else?AUKEY’s Slimline power bank—now $28 with promo code 9LI4JA8H—packs 20,000mAh of extra power for iPhones, iPads, Android smartphones, Nintendo Switches, true wireless headphones, and anything else that needs USB charging. That’s because there are three USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a Lightning connector all packed onto the same slim slab.



Save 70% on 3 Years Image : NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the most widely-acclaimed VPN services out there and has been downloaded en masse by our readers during past deals. The service lets you connect up to six simultaneous devices and access 5,871 servers worldwide, with no logs kept of your actions.



Right now, the best deal is to spring for three years of service and save 70% off of the regular monthly price. You’ll have to spend $126 to do so, but at least then you won’t have to think about it again until 2023!

Anker 100W 4-Port USB-C Hub KINJA100C Image : Anker

If you’ve quickly amassed a pile of devices that need USB power, carrying around a bunch of different charger pucks is the last thing you want. Give them all away and buy Anker’s 100W USB-C hub instead, which is only $69 with exclusive promo code KINJA100C.



This one features two USB-C power delivery ports and two standard USB-A PowerIQ ports, the former available to charge newer smartphones, tablets, and laptops, while the latter two will cover pretty much anything else. The beauty is that you can do it all simultaneously.

Hisense 75" H8G Quantum-Series 4K Smart TV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you need a new TV, you owe it to yourself to consider HiSense’s new Quantum Dot sets. The brand name is undoubtedly familiar to some, but Hisense has become one of the fastest growing tech manufacturers of the past few years, and its Quantum Dot TVs represent incredible value, especially with today’s discount. You can get a 75" H8G Quantum-Series TV $200 off, bringing your final total down to $1,300.



This 4K Android TV supports HDR and Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and has full array local dimming, and thanks to its quantum dots, you’ll get a much more vivid picture than previous LED/LCD technologies could manage.

This discount won’t last too long, so take advantage ASAP.

Anker Powerwave 10 Wireless Charging Pad DMAK2571 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Between cramped nightstands and scarce electrical outlets, it can be hard to make sure all your gadgets get their daily boost. Wireless charging alone won’t solve that problem, but a wireless charging pad that supports two devices can help you get things a little more in order. Right now, you can get Anker’s Powerwave 10 wireless charging pad for just $28 on Amazon using the promo code DMAK2571.



The Powerwave 10 supports charging up to two devices simultaneously, and also supports fast charging. It also comes with a 5 ft charging cable, giving you everything you need to plop your phones down and forget about it til’ it’s topped off.

SanDisk 128 GB SD Card Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Nothing kills your vibe like realizing your SD card’s storage is full, and you’re only halfway through your photoshoot. Having a card with large storage helps, but having a couple spare cards handy will ensure you never run out of room. SanDisk’s 128 GB SD card is down to just $33 right now at B&H Photo, so you can grab a couple before venturing on your next Instagram-worthy hike.

60-Day Free Trial Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Diamond announced a few days ago that distribution of comics will resume on May 20th and they’ve already begun taking orders from DC. ComiXology is offering a 60-da free trial to their Unlimited service in the interim. But honestly, this is a great deal even if Diamond has their business together. It’s no secret COVID-19 has rocked the industry and threatened shops globally. If you are in a position to support your local shop in the coming month’s check-in to see how they are doing also.



ComiXology is offering a great opportunity to get caught up, revisit, or discover a series for the first time. I personally have several Marvel and Archie series loaded up on my iPad to ease the ability to read, but you can views all these titles on your computer too. As an Unlimited member, you will also get access to exclusive deals and sales each publisher has throughout the year.

This is a great opportunity for any comic or manga reader. And if you love the service after those 60 days, it’s just $5.99 after that.