Sunday's Best Deals: Disney Steelbooks, Samsung Soundbars, Top eBooks, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

A sale on Disney steelbooks, 25% Nike shoes, a cheap gaming mouse, animal duvets, and more lead the pack of top Sunday deals.



Samsung 5.1 Channel Acoustic Beam Soundbar Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

If you want to up your audio experience but can’t get a full home theater setup, a good alternative is a soundbar. Woot has a factory refurbished Samsung soundbar and subwoofer on offer right now, and at $180 it’s a steal.



This soundbar offers a 4K passthrough, a Dolby Digital decoder, and more audiophile terms that I don’t understand (that you can check on the item page). But it’s Samsung, and they make pretty good stuff, so this soundbar is unlikely to disappoint.

Pick up the latest Sonos One (2nd Generation) for a low $150, or the One SL for $129 right now. Both speakers AirPlay 2-ready, contribute multi-room audio solution for your entire house, and sound terrific. The big difference is the Sonos One can summon Alexa or Google Assistant, while the SL cannot.



But if you’re looking for an upgrade to your TV’s sound, The Sonos Beam is our readers’ favorite sound bar, and Amazon’s also discounting it to just $350.

RAVPower Solar Charger COME50 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

We’re not in the apocalypse yet (at least, I don’t think we are), but if your power suddenly goes out and you don’t have a gas generator, perhaps you can fill up using solar energy. That’s possible thanks to RAVPower’s 24W solar charger. It carries an MSRP of $80 and usually hovers near the $50 mark, but with coupon code COME50, you’ll only need to part ways with $40. That includes free shipping, too.



There are five solar panels and three USB ports capable of 2.4A each. It can only convert up to 23.5% solar energy into power, so we’re not exactly sure how useful that is with the many fast-charging devices out today, but at least battery safety won’t be a concern: it delivers only the current you need with smart frequency technology.

Look, it’s a duvet cover with a cat on it, that comes with pillow cases with additional cats on it. If that doesn’t convince you, what will? Well, maybe this reindeer dog set will. Or this one with a giraffe on it. These duvet cover sets have good reviews and are 70% off at Amazon when you use the code 7019NCFE at checkout. Full size sets come out to $14, Queen sets to $16, and King sets are $19. There is definitely no better way to refresh your bedroom look than giant animal prints, so grab a set and embrace your cat head future.



Bamboo Toothbrush 8 Pack 50HL1RFK at checkout Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

PSA: You need to change your toothbrush every three months or so. It’s not just when the bristles fray, as these babies also build up bacteria, no matter how clean you keep them. So you nee to do it to keep your mouth, like, ACTUALLY clean. If you buy in bulk, you don’t need to worry about not having a new toothbrush when it’s time to change out, and that’s where these bamboo toothbrushes come in.



If you use code 50HL1RFK at checkout, you’ll be able to snag an 8-pack of bamboo toothbrushes for just six bucks. That’s less than a dollar a toothbrush! On top of that, these are made out of bamboo, which are more environmentally friendly than the average plastic toothbrush. So you can be clean and go green at the same time!

Sure, your drinks might stay nice and cool while you’re doing your nightly Netflix binge, but if you want to take your spirits with you on your next stroll or hike, one of Brumate’s containers will come in handy. Right now, Brumate is giving Kinja readders 20% off their entire line of products, including the Hopsulator Slim, using code KINJA-20. Sure, the bars might be closed right now, but that doesn’t mean a cold beer won’t be a welcome companion at your post-hike sunset viewing.

In your quest to find the perfect night’s sleep, don’t forget to upgrade your pillows. Right now, you’ve got two, super-customizable memory foam options to get your sleeping posting just right: a $24 queen-sized foam pillow and a contoured pillow for $31. Both options have a removable middle layer to change up the height and thickness of your pillow.



For the contoured pillow, use the promo code uttupillow and for the more standard version, use the promo code uttuqueen at checkout.

Onsen Towel Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Nowadays, the best part of my day is my long, hot shower. Free from noise and panic of the world, it’s one of the few times in my day I’m not bombarded with frightening news. Of course, no great bath would be complete without a super luxurious towel to cap off the entire experience.



Right now, Huckberry is dropping the price on a number of Onsen towels. Onsen’s waffle weave towels are made from environmentally-friendly cotton, and will get softer over the course of your ownership.

25% Off Footwear LOGIN25 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Need a new pair of shoes? Well, now is your change to grab an awesome new pair of Nikes at a discount. From now until April 8th, use code LOGIN25 at checkout to get 25% off some Nike footwear. You do need to log into a Nike account for the code to work, though. A Nike account is free, though, so that should be no barrier to grabbing this deal!



This isn’t a store-wide sale, unfortunately, so for this deal you’re limited to just shoes with this deal. But that is what Nike’s known for, right? Whether you’re looking for a running or lifting shoe, or just shoes for everyday wear, there WILL be something in Nike’s selection that works with you. I love the look of these Nike Air Max 270 Reacts myself, and with the code they’re only $120. Not bad at all!

Finally, this sale does have some exclusions, so check below the Add to Cart button to see if the shoes you want apply.

Buy 2, Get 1 Free PURB2G1 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

We might all be working from home, but we do also need to attend teleconferences that include video. If you want to be dolled up for your video meetings, you can stock up on some makeup with PUR this week. With the code PURB2G1, you can buy two products sitewide and get the third item for free, whether it be some of PUR’s best sellers or a couple items from the super cute Trolls World Tour collection. Who says you can’t have a little fun with your makeup?

Ella Paradis Vibrator Duo Graphic : Gabe Carey

Man...life during quarantine is bleak and the nights are long. Why not make it more entertaining with not one, but TWO vibrators for a cheap $40 (it’s basically two for the price of ONE). First you’ll get a g-spot rabbit vibrator for dual stimulation that’ll make you see stars, and you’ll also get a traditional vibrator with seven tingly modes of vibration because why the hell not? The best thing about these sex toys though is that you can use them with or WITHOUT a quarantine buddy. So why not treat yourself to some bomb orgasms? You deserve it. Buy it while it’s hot!



Thanks to Lelo’s “Stay At Home” sale, you can get your hands on a Sona 2 Cruise for a decent $118. If you’re not familiar with Lelo products, they’re a luxury sex toy brand that provides sleek, and hella pleasurable toys to anyone with a vagina. It’s that simple. The Lelo Sona 2 Cruise is specifically designed with sensonic wave technology to offer constant pressure on all your private parts, as well as “cruise control” to increase pressure when you apply more force, or less depending on your mood. Grab this toy and you’ll be sure to climax again, again....and again!



Billie Razor Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Do you like to shave? Would you like to continue to even with a global pandemic? Well, you’re in luck! For only $9, you can get a Billie razor subscription. It includes the razor itself, as well as two replacements. Once you get on the website, you’ll be able to set the frequency of which you want razors to be delivered to your front door based on how much you actually shave! We love customizable plans! I’d go ahead and try this subscription service. What else do you have to lose?

Up to 80% off top eBooks Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Have enough eBooks yet? Of course you don’t. You never do. Right now, you can save up to 80% off top-selling Kindle eBooks, which is a sale you don’t want to miss out on.



This particular sale includes books like Outlander for $2 and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy for $3, so now’s your chance to get some popular and highly-rated eBooks you might have missed before for dirt cheap. Take a look through the list and build that eBook backlog even higher.

And... well, while you’re at it, you might as well look into a new Kindle too, right?

Save up to $25 on Disney Steelbooks Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Steelbooks can be pleasing to look at, but they tend to be a bit on the expensive side. They don’t go on sale as often either, so whenever one pops up, it’s worth looking to see what’s available. For Best Buy’s deal of the day, Disney steelbooks are up to $25 off, so now is the time to pick up some classic films in steelbook form.



Remember, Disney owns Marvel, so this also means some Marvel steelbooks are on sale. The Captain Marvel steelbook is $10, while the Captain America: The First Avenger steelbook is $15. Or, you could go the other way and grab a Pixar classic like Finding Nemo for $10. These steelbooks might as well be called stealbooks at these prices.

The deal is only active until the end of the day, so act fast!

Batman Beyond: The Complete Series Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Batman Beyond is pretty darn good. So if you like Batman and blu-rays, grabbing Batman Beyond: The Complete Series for $45 is a no-brainer. While it’s temporarily out of stock at Amazon, you can still order the collection for the sale price, it just might be delayed a little bit. With Amazon prioritizing essential items first though, this isn’t too different from the current norm. Batman Beyond isn’t readily available on most streaming services either, so grabbing this collection is probably the easiest way to enjoy this older cartoon.



Free Children’s Books and Classic literature Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Running out of things for you or your child to read, but don’t want to spend money? Amazon has a selection of children’s books and classic literature that you can grab for the low low price of zero dollars.



While these are Kindle titles, you don’t need a Kindle itself to read them—you can download the free Kindle app to any smartphone or tablet and get to reading right then and there. Granted, there are some clear advantages to buying a Kindle, including a weeks-long battery, a backlight that causes way less eyestrain, and more.

But, in the meantime, you can grab titles like Don Quixote and Gulliver’s Travels right now, for free. You can also pick up a bunch of Sesame Street books like Which Witch is Which for free, so you can help your little one calm down after a long day with a nice bedtime book. There are plenty more books too (like the first book of select series being free), so make sure to check the link!

$5 Movies All Weekend Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Grab the popcorn, turn your bias light to eye-bleeding neon green, and watch one of the Matrix movies—or anything else that catches your eye in this Vudu weekend sale—for just $5. There’s also The Book of Eli, Ghostbusters, The Social Network, Spider-Man (2002), Men In Black, and more than 30 other films. Check out Vudu’s full selection here, and don’t forget that damn popcorn! (No kettle corn, please. Seriously, anyone who eats that stuff hates taste buds.)

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury FPS Gaming Mouse Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

While I play a lot of games on my PC, I still use the cheap wireless mouse that came with my cheap wireless keyboard when I needed anything to go with my new desktop. I’ve since upgraded to a fancy mechanical keyboard, but I’ve yet the pull the trigger on a decent mouse. But with a Logitech gaming mouse for just $22, I think it’s time for an upgrade.



First and foremost, this mouse is wired, so there is no fear of wireless lag or your mouse battery dying. There are also eight programmable buttons, which are practically essential for gaming. If there’s a key that’s too awkward for you to hit in the heat of combat? Program it to your mouse and pull off your Overwatch ultimate with ease.

Free 30-Day Trial Image : Bethesda

Want a slew of decent-to-good indie games you might not otherwise pay for? Twitch Prime has your back, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now to download full games like Turok, Etherborn, Kathy Rain, Earthlock, and Lightmatter this month.



Not only that, but you can take home fresh loot for your daily mainstays, too, like the DOOMicorn Slayer Master Collection DLC pack which, yes, turns your Doom Guy into an ass-kicking, head-ripping, guns-blazing PINK. WINGED. UNICORN. What’s more metal than that? Oh, I don’t know, maybe a Rainbow Six Siege skin that transforms Mozzie the operator into A PIZZA SLICE.

All that and more when you sign up for Prime which also includes, mind you, free movies like the excellent The Last Black Man In San Francisco, Mid90s, and The Florida Project, among other modern day classics.

Xbox One Controller (Phantom Magenta Special Edition) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

I’m not really a pink kind of guy, but I might disregard my insecurities for this Xbox One Phantom Magenta special edition controller, which Amazon has on a $10 discount right now to bring its price down to $60.



That may seem like a lot considering it isn’t tied to any particular and there are no crazy designs on it, but the controller chassis starts as a solid magenta at the bottom and fades into a translucent pink toward the top, a much nicer take on see-through tech than the eye-gouging horrors we’ve lived through in the past ten decades.

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Try Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Amazon is giving away three months of access to its increasingly impressive music service, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. That’s cheaper than most others, though, and you may like what you find after signup.



Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

Buy One, Get One Marvel Comic Free MARVEL2020 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

For some, the charm of a comic book brings the superheroes more to life than even the movies can, especially if those movies are based in the DC universe. (I still don’t forgive Warner Bros. for Batman v. Superman.) Thankfully, we’re talking about Marvel today, which has several comics up for grabs in Comixology’s latest BOGO offer. It’s simple: you buy one, and another one is yours at no additional cost. Just use coupon code MARVEL2020 at checkout.



Most issues on avail cost just $2, including 2019's X-Men #1 and #2. You’ll also see a few Powers of X and House of X issues for $3.

BesDio XLarge Heating Pad Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Banish neck and back pain forever with this discounted BesDio XLarge Heating Pad. This particular model can be worn like a cape and is just $20 when use promo code KINJA3ZR at checkout. It’ll target and soothe your shoulders, neck and back with your choice of 10 heat settings.



To be honest, ever since I started working from home three weeks ago, my neck and back have been hurting. And I doubt I’m alone. If you have a particularly robust HR or acquisitions department, maybe ask them to order this for you.

If they say no, this is a worthy splurge in these troubled times.

Aukey RGB Circle Table Lamp with 6 Lighting Modes Y26FFDIG Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Add a modern, futuristic twist to your decor with this rad Aukey RGB Circle Table Lamp. In addition to its uncommon, attractive shape, this particular model offers six lighting modes, four lighting effect speeds, and four brightness levels. It also comes with a remote for a convenient way to customize your experience.



Make sure to use the promo code Y26FFDIG to get the best price.

Save Up to 50% on Children’s Books Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

There aren’t a whole lot of recognizable titles here, but the artwork in some of these books is impressive, and with titles as cheap as $5, now’s a good time to stock up. I’m personally in love with Deborah Heiligman’s CoolDog, SchoolDog based on its description alone:

Tinka is a cool dog, a school dog, a breaking all the rules dog. A hall dog, a ball dog, a crash-into-the-wall dog.

My kind of dog.

Foldable Storage Bins Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

You have tons of time on your hands, so why not spend that time with a bit of spring cleaning? For just $17, you can get your hands on a six-pack of foldable storage bins you can place basically anywhere in your home. Need to hide away all the mail sitting by your front door? Use a storage bin. Got a bunch of dog toys all over your floor? Use a storage bin. You get a storage bin, you get a storage bin, and YOU get a storage bin. They’re ready for you, just go ahead and buy one!



50% off Alara Technology iPhone Cases | Gadget Guard | Use code GIZMO50



Whether you’re really worried about cell phone radiation or you just like to have all your bases covered, a little extra protection for your phone is never a bad thing. Right now, Gadget Guard is giving Kinja readers 50% off its iPhone cases with Alara radiation-protective technology, using the promo code GIZMO50.

RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank KINJA0331 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

You never know when you’ll need a power bank. Whether the lights go out or you’re going on a remote hiking trip that’ll absolutely come with some Animal Crossing breaks along the way, the RAVPower 16750mAh packs enough umph to last you to your destination. Better yet, it costs just 18 bells with our exclusive promo code KINJA0331.



Plug it in at checkout and watch your savings soar. RAVPower claims its 2A ports reduce charging times by half and that its 16750 portable charger is 20% smaller than an iPhone 8. It also comes in white, but sadly this deal only extends to the plain black model.

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 KINJA987

Advertisement

If you’re looking to invest in a pair of truly wireless headphones, the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 are down to just $28 with our promo code KINJA987. In his review, Whitson Gordon says they have “no business being as good as they are for that low a price.” And he was referring to their $40 retail price.



I enjoyed my time with the TaoTronics quite a bit, and regularly found myself marveling at what you get for the price. If you value the convenience of true wireless earbuds over all else and keep your expectations in check just a little—don’t expect an AirPods-level experience—these are pretty solid earbuds for on-the-go tunes.

Anker Nebula Capsule Max Projector KINJA2423 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Getting outside for a movie night in the backyard could be the perfect way to combat cabin fever, and if you grab one within the next few days, you can take $80 off an Anker Nebula Capsule Max projector to help get the job done. Your total falls to $390 when using coupon code KINJA2423. Unfortunately its resolution tops out at 720p, but you can stretch the image up to 100 inches, it’s small enough to fit in a bag, and with Android on board, you can load up YouTube and Netflix right on the Capsule Max itself.

Have big plans to bake a sourdough this weekend? Start by investing $100 in this awesome Le Creuset Iron Handle Skillet. Highly regarded in kitchens everywhere, Le Creuset is synonymous with quality products and this 10.25" skillet is no exception.



The big problem? Le Creuset products rarely see discounts. But we found a terrific one for this white model. This pan, no joke, hovers around $170. So this is a terrific bargain.

Le Creuset says their “improved enamel interior resists staining, dulling, and wear and tear” and doesn’t require additional seasoning, unlike other cast-iron cookware.

If you miss your standing desk setup from the office, you can convert your dining room table desk into one for just 83 Bells today. Use the promo code KJDSK to knock 17 bells off the price. This riser sits on top of your existing cardboard box desktop and can be adjusted to go higher or lower depending on your preference.



This particular model has enough space for two monitors and offers a slot for your smartphone or tablet to sit up front. Plus, you have a little shelf for your mouse and keyboard which is super nice.

Just note that we’ve seen DailySteals stock run out quickly after posting, so don’t hesitate if you’ve been mulling one over.



15% Off Bokksu Subscriptions and Gift Boxes Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

When I first encountered Bokksu, I thought to myself, “Well, I don’t need that” since I consider myself an adventurous snacker and I’m currently living in Elmhurst, Queens where there are amazing Asian snacks abound.

However, I gave it a shot and was pleasantly surprised. There were plenty of treats included in the box that I’ve never seen before and I thoroughly enjoyed all of them. There was a varied selection of sweet and savory, so I never got tired of anything. Quite frankly, the Bokksu box I received was one of the best things to happen in recent weeks.

The best part? There’s a handy guide that gives you all the info you’d want on each treat (including allergy info) that removes a big barrier that often comes with trying new things with non-English labels.

Save 40% on Select Shoes and Apparel SPRING40 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

That summer wardrobe isn’t going to build itself. Let PUMA help you out with its latest sale, where select shoes and apparel for men, women, and children get an extra 40% off using code SPRING40, and that includes free shipping for any orders over $35. There are way more shoes than anything in each category, and the styles are varied enough that—unless you’re Amish—you should be able to find something you like.

Looking for a way to help out in the COVID-19 efforts? I mean, more than just staying at home? Well, here’s your chance: Humble’s special one-week bundle features over $1,000 in incredible games for just $30. Humble says “100% of the proceeds from your bundle purchase go to support organizations responding to COVID-19.”



As an added bonus, there’s a ton of great games here including Superhot, Hollow Knight, Into the Breach, Undertale, Brothers, Tropico 4, and so much more. So do your part, send ‘em $30, stay home, and play video games.

Because that’s what heroes do.

$100 off Your First Month REMOTE100 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

I’ve said it a million times and I’ll say it again: Mental health care IS health care, and therapy is a crucial part of treating your symptoms. You might be feeling down in the dumps right now, and that’s ok, you’re not alone. If you need to talk to someone but can’t leave your house, know that Talkspace is the number one online therapy service around and they’re offering $100 off your first month with the coupon code REMOTE100.



Considering it starts at $65/week, you’re basically getting a free 7-day trial and then some. As part of the service, Talkspace is currently promoting their COVID-19 stress and anxiety management program to all subscribers, including those taking advantage of this very discount. Try it out, and let me know how it is because I’m genuinely tempted to sign up myself.