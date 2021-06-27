Sunday's Best Deals: Crux Artisan Juicer, Pulsar Generators, Sunny Fitness Equipment, Fixd Vehicle Diagnostic Tool, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Apple 24” iMac (2021) Image : Andrew Hayward

After starting with last fall’s MacBooks and Mac Mini, Apple’s wickedly powerful new M1 processor is making a bolder desktop showing with the brand new 24” iMac, which starts shipping later this month. It’s a shockingly thin all-in-one, packing the brains of this beast within the same 11.5mm unit as the 4.5K-resolution display.



Amazon is currently taking $49 off the list price for a pair of configurations: the entry-level model with an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD within is $1,250. Meanwhile, the upgraded version that bumps up to an 8-core GPU and adds Gigabit Ethernet and a pair of additional USB 3 ports is $1,450 at the same discount.

JBL Tune 225 TWS Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Finding the perfect set of earbuds can be a daunting task if you don’t know where to start. They need to be comfy, hold a charge for a substantial amount of time, and sound phenomenal. JBL is one of the top audio brands, and their Tune 225 TWS earbuds might be just what you’re searching for. Save 30% on them right now.

This is an exclusive deal to MorningSave, so not only do you get a great pair of wireless earbuds, you get the deluxe hardshell travel case too. Pair easily with your chosen streaming device with Bluetooth and enjoy lots of great tunes and crisp, clear calls. Bring these wherever life takes you as they fit snuggly in your ear for up to 25 hours of battery life with the charging case. With solid bass and Bluetooth 5.0 tech, it’s easy to see why these are some of the company’s most popular items.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Razer has taken over gaming accessories in the last couple of years. In 2019 they introduced their first monitor and today you can get it for the reduced price of $550. The Razer Raptor 27" Gaming Monitor is 1440p, has a refresh rate of 144Hz, and supports HDR. And as you would expect from Razer, the thing comes loaded with LEDs in its base. Read more on the monitor here and then head over to Amazon to pick one up yourself before it’s gone. If you missed out on upgrading to a new monitor this Prime Day, it isn’t too late to save some money on your new display.

Apple AirPods Max Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple’s deluxe AirPods Max wireless headphones have been gradually slipping in price since their recent launch, and while the discounts aren’t enormous yet, we’ve now passed the 10% mark on certain styles at Amazon.

Right now, Amazon is offering up to $60 off the $549 list price of the AirPods Max, depending on color choice. Gizmodo describes these premium headphones as “annoyingly incredible,” praising the dazzling sound and active noise canceling, comfort, and integration with Apple devices, but panning the steep price and awkwardly-designed, purse-like case.

When I built my PC, I was starting from scratch pretty much. To make the investment easier on myself, I had just used some old monitor, keyboard, and mouse for a bit to spread out some of the costs before upgrading. If you’re like me and are ready for an upgrade, consider the Razer Ornata V2 which is on sale at Amazon for $74. The high-performance mecha-membrane switches provide tactile feedback of a mechanical keyboard, but are soft and cushioned. Also, you get full RGB lighting if that’s your sort of thing. If you’re on a bit more of a budget, you may also want to consider instead the V1 model currently available for $57.

Motorola’s budget phones are some of the best around, and right now the company is offering a few of its brand new 2021 releases at a discount at Amazon—all unlocked models that you can use with any US carrier.



The Moto G Play is the cheapest of the bunch, offering a 3-day battery and 720p 6.5” screen for just $150, a $20 savings off the list price. The Moto G Power offers faster performance and a slightly larger screen for $200, or $50 off.

If you want a stylus for productivity needs, the Moto G Stylus gives you both a pop-out stylus and a larger, crisper 1080p screen, but the battery isn’t quite as robust. That model sells for $280, or $20 off the list price. Higher up the price scale, the Motorola One 5G Ace pairs mid-range power with 5G connectivity for $350, or $50 off the list price.

SanDisk 500GB Portable USB-C Drive Image : Jordan McMahon

There’s no worse time to lose all your movies and tunes than when there’s not much else to do. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind by giving you a place to back everything up, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 500GB Portable USB-C drive is down to $90 today at Amazon, a savings of $60 off the list price.

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset Image : Giovanni Colantonio

If you want next-gen compatible sound on a budget, Amazon has Turtle Beach’s Recon 200 headset down to $50 right now.



While it doesn’t include the bells and whistles of a high-end headset, it’ll do everything you need it to do: Namely, give you surround sound audio and a flip-up microphone for talking to your squad.

The headset comes in either black or white, so you can conveniently grab whichever one corresponds to your console’s color.



This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 11/20/2020 and was updated with new information by Elizabeth Lanier on 6/26/2021.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Image : Joe Tilleli

I finally dipped my toes into NieR: Automata this past month. Everyone I know who’s played through it has absolutely raved about this game. I gave it a shot and died thirty minutes in which reset me to the start. Thirty minutes later I died in the same spot and then turned it off because I’m bad at video games. I’m going to go back in on an easier difficulty because, from what I heard, the beginning is surprisingly more difficult then the bulk of the game and there are others like me who struggled with it. Anyway, if you’re someone is good at video games, or maybe even just slightly competent, then maybe you’ve already beaten it and now want to play NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… or maybe you’d like to dip into this one first since it’s actually a remake of the game preceding NieR: Automata. The choice is yours. All I know is that my friends who have played this all sing praises and claim it will change your life. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is $40 on Newegg. Go pick it up.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) Image : Joe Tilleli

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the hottest deals going in gaming, even without discounts like 3 months for $30 which is $15 off. You’ll enjoy all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, free games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the Xbox Series X if you’re lucky enough to have found one.

People have very strong and mixed reactions about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, so let’s not get into that. What we can all hopefully agree on is that Poe’s orange-clad X-Wing from the film was pretty sick, and if you want to build the ship out of LEGO bricks and save a little cash in the process, now’s your chance.

Right now, Amazon is taking $18 off the list price of the Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter kit, which spans 761 pieces and includes minifigures for Poe, Jannah, R2-D2, and a single Knight of Ren. The ship itself has adjustable wings, spring-loaded blasters, and retractable landing gear, so it’s functional too. Maybe you can use it to create your own version of the film!

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months CHEAPPSDEAL Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Note: Deal expires June 27th, 2021.

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $33 at Eneba with the code CHEAPPSDEAL. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty Image : Andrew Hayward

LEGO builds can help keep the boredom (or madness) away when you’re stuck inside, and if you’re on the hunt for a big set right now, here’s a great option: the 1,685-piece LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty is marked down $24 right now to $95. Also, the 1,767-piece LEGO Architecture Empire State Building is nearly $31 off the list price at just over $99.

BioShock: The Collection (Switch) Screenshot : 2K Games

It’s been quite a while since the last BioShock game came out. BioShock Infinite came out seven years ago and everyone wants to know where the series will go next. We went underwater. We flew up to the sky. What’s next? Prey is already BioShock in space. Maybe we could go to the center of the Earth, like the movie The Core.

While you all think on that million-dollar idea, BioShock: The Collection is just $16 on Nintendo Switch over at Amazon. The package features BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, so you can revisit all of your favorite philosophical questions and decide if they’re very outdated now. You can also grab a digital download of Bioshock 2 for $10. Or would you kindly grab a copy?

X-Men Vs. Street Fighter Arcade1Up Cabinet Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own arcade cabinet? C’mon, admit it. Just a little right? How cool would it be to have your own personal arcade at home? While these can usually be pretty pricey, Walmart currently has a solid deal on Arcade1Up’s X-Men Vs. Street Fighter machine. You can grab a genuine cabinet that plays the game for $399, down from $499. And that’s not all! This cabinet also plays X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse. It’s certainly a statement piece, that’s for sure.

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition (PS4) Image : Square Enix

Final Fantasy XV is one of the top-selling video games in Kinja Deals history, and you can get the Royal Edition, which includes all of the season pass content, for an all-time low $10 right now at Walmart.

$50 PSN Gift Card 50USDPSN Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Sometimes, it’s okay to treat yourself. We’re always made to think that you buy gifts for other people, not yourself, but I’m here to squash that myth. It’s been a really hard year! It’s okay to buy yourself a little something whenever you feel like it and call it a gift. In that spirit, you can currently get a $50 PlayStation Store gift card for just a smidge over $40 at Eneba when you use the code 50USDPSN at checkout. That can get you a partway toward a brand new full retail AAA game. Stock up on indies or use it to clear out the digital storefront during its next sale. The choice is yours. As long as you are buying video games, I am happy.

The Souls games have been a powerhouse of the past decade of gaming kicking off with the first game in the franchise, Dark Souls. What’s that? There was a game before Dark Souls? Interesting. For whatever reason, the 2009 release Demon’s Souls sole an estimated 1.7 million while is follow-up, Dark Souls, sold over 25 million copies worldwide. By my calculation, that still at least 23.3 million of you fans who still haven’t played this game. Now is the perfect time to play the game the that started it all in is upgraded glory.

All LEGO sets can be fantastic projects for all ages, but the LEGO Architecture sets hold special appeal for some adults, letting you build real-life sights and favorite destinations and end up with a classy-looking result to place on your shelf or desk.

We don’t consistently see discounts on these sets, but right now Amazon has a bunch of them at 20% each off the list price. That means the 740-piece Dubai skyline set is $48, the 547-piece Tokyo skyline is also $48, and the 565-piece San Francisco skyline set is just $40. You’ll find a few others below, too.

Pulsar G65BN Portable Gas/LPG Dual Fuel Generator Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

When you have a power outage, you’re going to want to be prepared. That’s going to mean having candles, flashlights, water, and other essentials on hand— and a power generator, if you can swing it. And hey, maybe your tax refund check didn’t go to bills, so maybe you can!



You can be prepared with two different Newegg deals on generators right now.

Snag $50 off of a Pulsar G65BN portable dual fuel generator today at Newegg. That brings this 6500W beauty down to $500 right now.

This deal is done after Wednesday! So don’t hold out if you’re in the market for a generator.

If you want a more heavy-duty generator, you can grab this for $850 for today only! This is a 62% discount, and cheaper than you’ll find it on Amazon. Grab it while the deal is good and be prepared for summer outages and beyond.

This deal was originally published on 04/11/21 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 6/27/21.

FIXD Vehicle Diagnostic Device Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’re getting that light telling you something’s up with your car, but who has the time (or desire) to take their car to the shop right now? So why not find out what’s wrong with a FIXD Vehicle Diagnostic Device, $20 off right now at Best Buy?



You can grab the tool for just $40 to see if that issue is something that needs attention right away, or if it’s something that can wait. Plus, I don’t know about you, but some auto shops and dealerships try to charge me sometimes to check. Avoid that charge completely from now on with this nifty little FIXD device while the deal is still good!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 2/21/21 and was updated with new information on 6/27/21.

Advertisement

This backpack was designed for cats, but it seems great for small and young dogs too— or any other pets you might need to travel with. It also has handy little pockets on the side for keeping treats, waste bags, and other pet essentials. Just be sure to add code SDTANS99 at checkout to get it for just $18!

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can take 50% off this sealer which doubles as a kitchen scale when you add promo code RBFX9I2P at checkout. With its sleek design, LCD display, and small size, it is sure to look great on your countertop. It comes with 10 vacuum seal bags to get you started, but you can also attach a hose to manually vacuum seal wine corks, food canisters, jars, ziplock bags, and the like.

In addition to vacuum sealing, the machine can also be used to seal up chip bags and cereal bags and other plastics like that sans suction. You know you wanna keep those snacks fresh!

Bella Mini Waffle Maker Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Get crisp yet fluffy waffles every time with this easy to use your new Bella Maker. The automatic beeper guarantees pristine golden brown goodness each use so no worries you’ll burn them. You can adjust the timer given your level of fluff to crunch, it’s a personal choice. And the nonstick coating means it’s easy to clean too. They actually suggest making dessert waffles which firmly places us back in the Leslie category. Enjoy waffles anytime any way with this no-fuss maker. Wait...what is it with Indiana and waffles?

This item has two-day shipping for $9 and just pick from blue, red, or black.

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker Image : Andrew Hayward

Smart speakers keep getting better year after year, and last year’s Google Nest Audio smart speaker provides surprisingly great audio quality at a modest price. According to our pals at Gizmodo, it’s the “best-sounding smart speaker you can get for $100.” Actually, you can grab it for less: Best Buy is currently taking 25% off the list price, dropping it down to just $75 in multiple color options.

Insignia 10qt Digital Air Fryer Image : Andrew Hayward

Air fryers are the latest kitchen gadget sensation, as they’re able to crisp up food—including meats and veggies—in a healthier way than traditional frying. But if you’re not keen on splashing out a big chunk of cash on another cooking appliance that you may or may not use that often, here’s a great deal on one that won’t break the bank.

Right now, Best Buy is slashing $90 off the price of the sizable Insignia 10-quart digital air fryer, making the price a mere $60. And unlike some air fryers, you get a clear window into the cook, letting you pull out your food at the exact right moment… or just marvel at the process.

Charter Club 4-Pc Sheet Sets SAVE Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

New sheets are an easy way to refresh your bedroom and even class it up a bit. We may not be traveling to hotels with big beautiful beds and astronomical thread counts, but that doesn’t mean we can’t recreate that at home. This Charter Club set is made of 100% Egyptian hygro cotton, and that count is 400. The chic stripes on this Sleep Cool collection come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. These are easy to wash in the machine, and fabric softer is unnecessary as they are lush and plush. There are seven color options in various sizes for your mattress needs. If you think you want these, I’d purchase them quickly. At this price, they will likely sell out.

These will ship for free.

Crux Digital Juice Extractor Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re still holding true to eating better in 2021, that’s marvelous. You’re doing amazing, sweetie. Suppose you aren’t but want to try again, no worries. This Crux Digital Juice Extractor is 59% off and here to make you healthier and happier.

This five-speed juicer can handle both soft and hard fruits/vegetables. The wide openly allows for an array of healthy treats to be tossed in even long leafy greens. There is an easy-to-read digital LCD panel, so no fear of getting stumped. The sturdy stainless steel mesh on the inside is strong enough to strain any ingredients producing up to one liter of liquid in one go. You can’t get much fresher than serving your juice right from the BPA-free jug that accompanies your juicer. You’ll also get a cleaning brush that’s tough to scrub out even the tiniest of particles. There’s a pulp collector for larger pieces, and it’s simple to dump out that section. Those parts come off this juice without struggle and can even be put in the dishwasher.

This will ship for free.

Cuisinart Convection Oven Image : Sheilah Villari

Leftovers make the world go round, but heating yesterday’s pizza or pasta in the microwave is unfulfilling. But you don’t want to fire up your stove for just these, either. The convection oven is your answer to this tasty dilemma. This reliable and sturdy Cuisinart Convection Oven is 35% off right now.

Cuisinart makes quality kitchen items, and this convection over is absolutely tops. This compact cooker fits snuggly on the countertop and will keep your kitchen cooler during the impending hot summer months. This lil guy can bake, broil, toast, and warm. This is especially handy if you live alone and are always worried about using the giant oven for a single serving. It’s equipped with a nonstick interior and slide-out crumb tray to make clean up easy. Cooks food quickly, evenly; it’s simple to operate and comes with a recipe book if you get stuck. This price is only for the classic stainless steel option, but it is, in my opinion, the sleekest looking of all of them.

This item ships for free for Prime members.

ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Pet owners, you haven’t lived until you’ve used a ChomChom. It has transformed my life and the two dogs I cohabitate with. Both are very sheddy old puppers. While I love having them on the sofa and pretty much everywhere, I’m not a fan of being cover in fur after. The ChomChom has been such a blessing. No more sticky tape or adhesive paper to solve this hairy nightmare. Just roll this back and forth on the desired area and watch the fluff disappear. The waste compartment can hold quite a large amount of pet hair and doesn’t need to be emptied too often. But when you need to it’s easy to do so. The best part is no batteries or power is needed to get going; use it anywhere anytime. This works for cat fur, too, and even picks up dust and any other unwanted bits. You will never need another roller or fur picker-upper after you experience the ChomChom.



One-day shipping for Prime members.

Ninja Nutri Auto-IQ Blender Image : Sheilah Villari

Making the most delicious smoothie is an art. Not only do you have to worry about the freshest best ingredients, but there’s also the work of achieving the right balance. But there’s also the endeavor of blending it all to perfection. Ninja is one of if not the best at this. Today take $10 off on their Nutri Auto-IQ Blender and never worry about messing up a smoothie or shake again.

The Auto-IQ tech ensures the pro extractor blades for extracting the vitamins and nutrients you’re going through all this for. In the quest to get the most elite blend of veggies, fruits, and/or protein powders, taste and fusion are important in your concoctions. The 1000 watt motor helps with that, and the high speed can liquefy pretty much anything in seconds. The Ninja is easy to clean and comes with everything you need on your journey to fruit fusion. You’ll get the eighteen-ounce Nutri Ninja cup, a twenty-four-ounce Nutri Ninja cup, two sip & seal lids, and an instruction book full of recipes to get you started so you’ll never be without ideas.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Hey, I get it. You’ve maybe not been as active as you should be these past few months. Maybe, like me, you took winter hibernation a little too seriously. Now that it’s summer, a lot of us are starting to think about getting more fit as the layers come off. Why not make it happen with a home gym?



If you want a great starting point, you can get a full-body workout with 50% off a Sunny Health & Fitness magnetic rowing machine. I personally love this method of working out, as the LCD display shows your stats and keeps you pumped as you work to beat your last time, calories burned, or stroke count. Plus, rowing machines use over 80% of the body’s muscles with little impact on the body, meaning less stress on your joints! Get this one from Sunny with eight levels of resistance for $200.

Wanna pump some iron? You can grab a Sunny Health & Fitness power and squat rack for $250 right now at Amazon to help you do just that. This heavy duty squat rack has spotter arms for safety and can handle up to 880 lbs. of weights.

Advertisement

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Grab a bottle of the cult-favorite skin moisturizer, Weleda Skin Food, for just $13 right now at Amazon.

Using plant extracts like gentle viola tricolor, calendula, and chamomile, Weleda Skin Food hydrates without the use of synthetic compounds or chemicals. Grab a bottle for yourself and see what the fuss is about, why doncha?

20% off Sitewide Image : Hot Topic

With lots of franchises putting out new content over the next few weeks and months, the one you love is sure to be included. For the rest of the day, find your niche in this huge sitewide sale at Hot Topic. Save 20% on your next order.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hempz Lotion BOGO Image : Sheilah Villari

I don’t know who needs to hear this but, you should moisturize and moisturize often. I really don’t want to hear arguments otherwise—using lotion every day should be a part of your overall grooming routine, and no I won’t elaborate. Luckily, Ulta agrees with me and is offering a cool BOGO sale for Hempz lotion. If you buy one, you get the other 50% off. Grab a bottle or two before they’re gone. This deal will run until June 26.

Summer Starter Bundle Image : JACHS NY

After escaping the lawless streets of the early days of pandemic, it’s only natural that we celebrate by introducing a new brand of chaos, complete with loud music, intoxicating ragers, and most importantly, a whole new summer wardrobe.



That’s why JACHS NY, a long-time Kinja Deals fave, is offering an unbeatable bundle discount, for a limited time only. When you purchase any pair of its signature shorts—stretch chino, pull-on dock, or otherwise—you can also snag a shirt for $39 total. The shirts themselves come in tee, henley, and polo styles and in a variety of colors. Just enter the promo code 2STR at checkout and start saving before the sale ends.



Be the envy of all your friends this summer (or send them the link to this post so they, too, can experience the kind of deep savings on high-quality, boutique clothing you can only find at JACHS NY). Why not skip the line at the big box chain fast-fashion retail stores and see what the independent company’s bespoke fabrics and modern, yet somehow vintage designs are all about. With prices like this, you really can’t go wrong.

Original Frames AMB10 Image : Stoggles

What is a Stoggle, you ask? Think of it this way: If “style” and “goggles” had a baby, there is only one acceptable name for that newborn child. And now that eye protection is mandatory for health care workers, there is a market for more fashionable accessories that get the job done right. Among the more successful attempts at this is Stoggles.



Named one of the “100 best innovations of 2020” by Popular Mechanics, Stoggles is trying to position itself as “the Warby Parker of safety eyewear” (their words, not mine), making safety goggles that are lighter and more compact than the unwieldy protective gear of yesteryear. And with over 250,000 Stoggles sold so far, it’s proven successful as the largest eyewear crowdfunding campaign ever, having raked in $3 million from backers.



You can purchase Stoggles directly from the Stoggles website starting at $39 in both original and mini sizes. As for the shape of the frames, you can choose between square and round for no extra cost. Stoggles come in a variety of colors from sky blue to mint green to clear. Light responsive lenses can be tacked on for an extra $15. You can save 10% off your first order using the promo code AMB10, courtesy of Kinja Deals.

Advertisement

There is a lot of items for the little ones, obviously. If you have a tot or tween in your life that loves Disney or anything under their umbrella, you’re sure to find the right fit.

My beach towel from last year is included in this sale, and it held up just fine as my park/shore blanket. The R2-D2 Beach Towel is adorable, colorful, and can even be personalized with a name. It’s a great summer accessory for someone out of the world.

Bring your friendly neighborhood Spiderman poolside with these cute swim shoes. Featuring Spidey’s logo, these fit comfy on your little superhero’s feet and will protect them even on the hottest of sands. Built for the summer elements and a killer accessory for this year’s vacation or beach trip.

Now for a bag to keep all your beach goodies safe while playing in the sand and sea. There are a few to pick from, but there is something charming about this Daisy Duck Swim Bag. The bag is made of durable PVC material on the outside and has a striped drawstring bag on the inside to keep your most important contains safe from the elements. But it’s definitely charming with the delightful face of this darling duck.

Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips (28 Pack) Get15 Image : Sheilah Villari

Every whitening strip boasts you will see results after one use; with Zimba, I actually did. Zimba Whitening Strips are far and away the best I’ve tested. As an avid coffee drinker, strips like these do wonders after decades of caffeine abuse. Grab their 28 pack right now for more than half off; remember to use the code Get15 at checkout.

At the end of the process of roughly two weeks, you should see your smile become six shade lighter from where you started. You get fourteen strips for the top and fourteen for the bottom. I like that they are actually sticky and a little thicker. They seem much more durable and actually stay where they need to during the thirty-minute process. They do have an option for those who have more sensitive teeth if that’s a concern. Although with the regular ones, the most I felt was a very slight minty tingle. That being said, most of these companies only have a mint/spearmint/wintergreen type “flavor.” Zimba has those types but also watermelon, strawberry, coconut, peach, and cinnamon. At no point did they feel overly harsh; they do have a bit of a gritty residue once you remove the strip, but you can rinse your mouth out to get rid of that. The ingredients are not only inviting, but Zimba uses natural flavoring, where others on the market go the artificial route. Overall, Zimba was the easiest and best strip I’ve used. It checks all the boxes of what you’re looking for, and the price is very affordable. You can bundle and save even more if you like to stock up. I can’t recommend these enough.

30% off Select Loki Items Image : Sheilah Villari

Loki fans rejoice! Today is your day; the trickster god has arrived on Disney Plus. Join him and Mobius at the Time Variance Authority and monitor timelines, alternates, and variants that can change history. Today only save 30% on select Loki items at Hot Topic and have the most mischievous summer you can.

There’s tons of merch just for Marvel’s newest organization, Time Variance Authority. I love this very official-looking crest cotton tee. In a classic heather grey, you have to be comfortable when chasing baddies across universes. Now you need something to store all your space tools in like the tesseract. Grab this adorable and durable backpack featuring not only the silhouette of Loki but a key fob with Miss Minutes, the mascot of TVA. This bag has a sleeve for your laptop and a place for two water bottles because you need to stay hydrated when time hoping. This is a preorder, and the bag will ship on June 29. Now slap on a cute little Chibi Loki pin and let the world know you’ve got a soft spot for bad boys and anti-heroes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAMING

HOME

