Chances are, most of your accessories don’t have a USB-C connector, so get a discounted hub from Totu, now on sale in today’s Gold Box. Just be sure to plug in before this one-day deal loses power.



Whether you like to camp, or just want to be prepared for an extended post-nuclear wasteland power outage, it’s not a bad idea to own a USB solar charger. This model from RAVPower can charge three devices at once with a maximum output of 16W in ideal lighting conditions, which makes it more powerful than pretty much any other all-in-one solar charging solution out there. Right now, it’s just $36, and don’t let the sun set on this deal



Whether you’re just carrying your baby around town or taking them on a full-on hike, the Lillebaby is one of the best kid carriers we’ve come across. Today, a few versatile styles are on sale in the Gold Box for $106 or less. Here’s what our resident outdoors-y mom Heather Balogh Rochfort had to say about the Lillebaby Complete All Seasons :



Thanks to various configurations, you can carry your baby in one of six different positions, including against your chest (facing in or out), on your hip, and on your back. But the versatility doesn’t end there. A zip-down pocket in the front helps regulate heat on warm days, and another small zippered pocket gives you a place to stash lip balm or a car key. Double win: this carrier is approved as hip healthy and doesn’t require an additional infant insert, so you get everything you need with one purchase.

The Ninja Professional BL610 blender is slightly less powerful than the 660, which readers voted their favorite, and it doesn’t include the single-serve blending cups, but at just $59 (a match for the best price since the holidays), it’s a fantastic blender for the price.



Its 1000W base is plenty powerful for crushing ice, fruits, and basically anything else you throw at it, and four automatic programs let you put your smoothie and salsa prep on autopilot.

If you’re ready to start or expand your Philips Hue collection, today’s your lucky day.



This two-bulb color starter kit is marked down to $100, from its usual $150. It’s just like the four bulb kit, but, you know, has half as many bulbs. It’s been as low as $90, but this is a very good price.

If you already have a Hue hub, you can add a Lightstrip to your setup for $67. We’ve seen it for $60 before, including fairly recently, but other than that sale, this is a good price for the kit.

We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to this sale: Over 100 summer styles are 30% off, no promo code required. In case you haven’t noticed, Crocs also makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs, not to mention, they’d make for some great pool slides this summer. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.



Sometimes, wrapping yourself in a cocoon of blankets is simply not enough. In those moments, reach for this cozy, reversible Comfy Original Blanket Sweatshirt, now on sale for $35.



This oversized sweatshirt-blanket is one-size-fits-all and long enough to cover a good portion of your legs. One side features super soft sherpa material, while the other features super soft material in your choice of 9 colors, but both sides have a handy front pocket in which to store your phone, or just your hands. It will definitely replace all your regular, non-hooded and/or sleeveless throw blankets and hey, maybe even your clothes, too—no judgement.

Read up on your favorite lit that also has happened to make its way to the silver screen for less than $6. Books like Where’d You Go, Bernadette; The Girl With All the Gifts; and The Shape of Water are all up for grabs on Kindle, so turn off that TV and direct your attention toward these reads.



After Catan, Ticket to Ride is probably the most popular “good” board game out right now, and you can grab a copy for $20 at Walmart today. That’s $25 less than usual, and a price that should get everyone to hop aboard.



Click over to Amazon, where this refurb Apple Magic Mouse 2 is on sale for $50. It’s a deal that’s just like magic.



Well, they’re not the most subtle things in the world, but hey, they’re still Instant Pots. If you’re looking for both a multi-use programmable pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer, warmer, etc., and a piece of kitchen decor, consider this 6-quart Instant Pot Pioneer Woman LUX60, now on sale for $60 in two floral patters. Get yours before this deal wilts away.

Summer is certainly something to celebrate, and Express is using the incoming warmer temperatures as an excuse to take and extra 50% off their entire clearance section. But like all nice weather, this sale won’t last forever, so snag the styles you want — everything from dresses, shirts, suits, pants, jeans, and accessories —now.



Run over to Nordstrom Rack, where an ace of a deal is going on now: ASICS sneakers for both men and women are marked way down, with pairs starting at as little as $40. With a wide range of styles and colors up for grabs, they’re all the motivation you need to keep those fitness goals up and running through summer. But be sure to lace up this discount quickly; these shoes will likely sell out soon, and the deal only runs through the next couple days.

Paintbrushes? So overrated. Just get your kids (or yourself) these Crayola Washable Bright Fingerpaints, and skip the formalities. They’re just $7 right now, but your child’s creativity is priceless.



This USB-C PD charger from UGREEN isn’t the smallest on the market, and it’s sure not the most powerful, but at $7 today (after clipping the 20% coupon and adding promo code KINJA30OFF at checkout), it’s one of the cheapest we’ve ever seen.



At 18W, it’s not going to be ideal for charging laptops (though it and while they’re asleep, albeit slowly), but pair it with a USB-C to Lightning cable (like the one on sale here), and you can charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging | $179 | Amazon

We’ve seen a few deals on Apple’s latest AirPods without the optional wireless charging case, but today’s are a match for the best deals Amazon’s offered so far on the versions both with and without the wireless charging case.



In terms of size, fit, and fidgetability, these are the same AirPods that you know and begrudgingly love, but with an upgraded chip that provides Bluetooth 5.0, faster switching between devices, hands-free “Hey Siri” support, and longer battery life when talking on the phone. $179 is a $20 discount, and the best price we’ve seen on the version with the wireless charging case. Don’t need the fancy case? The standard model is also on sale for $145, a $14 discount.

Woot’s blowing out a ton of AOC monitors, today only. Choose from a standard monitor, all the way up to $400 27" Agon gaming monitor. Just remember, these prices will only stick around for the day or until sold out. So, hop to it.

Wi-Fi range extenders aren’t a networking cure-all, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at an all-time low $14, why not give this one a try? Just clip the on-page coupon to get the deal at checkout.



What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with a whopping 18 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6.5' retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for maximum flexibility. Get it for $28 today with promo code Z8G2UURD.



Photo: Amazon

Planning to shop at Whole Foods? Sweet, you’ve got money coming your way. All you need to do is spend $10, so basically, buy an avocado and you’re good. For Prime Day, Amazon and Whole Foods Market are offering something special for Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods Market. If you shop in stores or through Prime Now, you will receive a $10 credit to use on Amazon for Prime Day. You can get this offer now through the end of Prime Day on July 16.



Gravel’s Expeditioner Bags are some of our favorites, and you can get them for 20% off for Prime Day right now with promo code PRIME20. Available in two sizes, the bags are made from a premium waterproof material, and include a bunch of thoughtfully designed pockets inside and out, including one that’s perfect for a stick of deodorant, one that can fit your toothbrush (or your Philips OneBlade), and even a leak-proof pocket for liquids that will contain any mess if they explode en route.

On the outside of the cases, another zippered pocket hides a buckle strap which you can use to hang the bag from a towel rack (handy in small hotels with insufficient counter space), plus another large pouch that’s big enough for a passport. Filling this bag with duplicates of all of my bathroom things (I even bought a second OneBlade) has been the best thing to happen to my travel routine since the Chase Sapphire Reserve. I just grab it out of my bathroom closet, throw it in my suitcase, and hit the road, knowing it has everything I need.

You know that bare spot of wall in your house? It’s time to finally hang something there, and I can almost guarantee you’ll find something you like in Huckberry’s Print Gallery sale.



The deals include stunning 3D topographic reliefs of America’s geography and national parks, colorful surfing-themed prints from Alimo, and astrological maps of the moon and stars. I’m very close to buying the 3D Grand Canyon map myself.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now that the new version is available to all, you can get the single camera starter kit for $165, 2-camera starter kit for $224, the 3-camera kit for $350, or the new entry sensor for doors and windows for $20.



These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

Note: Apple announced that Eufy would support its new HomeKit-enabled cloud DVR service, but we’ve been told that this will require new hardware.

Photo: Amazon

With its industrial-chic coil design and magnetic spray head, the Kraus Nola is one of the best looking and most practical kitchen faucets out there, which is no doubt why it was a finalist in our reader Co-Op just a few short months ago.



If you happen to be in the market for a kitchen faucet upgrade, $141 is the second best price Amazon’s ever listed, and the best deal in over a year.

Remember all those times your mom told you to sit up straight? Turns out, she was right (duh). If you’re now a hunched-over adult, straighten out your spine with a posture corrector from Amazon, on sale for $18 with promo code BEFO5KGQ. The brace works by promoting long term muscle memory, and it’s made of comfortable, breathable material, so you can wear it under anything. Your mom would be so proud.



Spending $480 on a espresso machine might sound indulgent, but when you add up all the money you spend at coffee shops, buying this Breville Barista Express could save you money over time.



The Barista Express includes a built-in grinder, and dispenses the perfect amount for each shot, making it pretty much idiot proof. The $480 price tag is within $20 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so if you’ve been eyeing an espresso machine for a while, this is a deal worth perking up for.

There’s no Supreme x North Face in here, but Backcountry’s current sale on The North Face is still full of great deals on winter and outdoor essentials alike. Hike over there for pages upon pages of coats, hats, pants, camping gear, and a whole lot more, all for up to 40% off. Priced as marked.



Image: American Eagle

American Eagle is giving you a great reason to shop this weekend. Through Sunday, if you spend at least $50 on the site, you’ll get $10 off your order. But that’s just the beginning. Shoppers can also take $25 off orders of $100 or more, and $40 off orders of $150 or more. Just use promo code HEYJULY, and stock up on clothes, swimwear, underwear, athletic wear, and anything else you want to wear.



If you want to make a long-overdue transition to a front pocket wallet, this leather money clip can hold a ton of bills and cards for under $10. Prices will vary based on the color and material you choose (there are a ton of options), but promo code KINOFF30 should take 30% off at checkout.

Look cool while you get your sweat on in a selection of marked-down styles for it activewear brand Outdoor Voices. Right now, a selection of over 60 items, including leggings, tops, swimwear, shorts, and more, are up to 50% off—and these Doing Things-ready looks rarely go on sale. So go ahead and fill up your cart quickly; the best stuff will certainly sell out soon. Just be aware that all sales are final.



Summer is nearly halfway over, but you can still get plenty of use out of the stuff included in Urban Outfitters’ Summer Clearance Sale. Over 1,500 summer-appropriate styles for men and women are up to 75% off for a limited time, so you can stock up on everything from swimwear and sunglasses, to sandals and even pool floats—pretty much anything you need to have fun in the sun. Shop now so you don’t miss out on the best of the warm-weather goods.



A new season is here, so get a new wardrobe to match. Bonobos’s site is stocked with summer essentials, and you can take all of them home for 30% off using promo code FITSALE. Make space in your closet for essentials like floral shirts, breezy sweaters, non-terrible T-shirts, chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside. Just be aware: The Biggest Fit Sale will only last through July 16, so snag your favorites soon.

Does anyone want some free money? Of course, you do. Amazon is making it easy to earn free gift cards. You can get a $15 Amazon gift card when you back up your pictures using free storage on Amazon Photos. To get your gift card, you need to download the free Amazon Photos app and upload your photos. You’ll need to then turn on Auto-Save to automatically back up your photos. And it is as easy as that! You’ll receive your $15 e-gift card within 14 days.



Now, this Amazon Photos offer is only eligible if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Sadly, not every Prime member has access to this offer. You’ll need to either get the offer via email or access it directly on Amazon’s website.

Avengers: Endgame is coming back to theaters two months after its initial release, but we still have gotten over watching it the first time yet. If you’re still trying to wrap your head around the end of an era, you can dive even deeper into the Marvel universe with this encyclopedia. For just $23, you can learn more about favorite characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, and of course, Iron Man. The Marvel Encyclopedia has a special touch, as the introduction was written by Mr. Marvel himself, Stan Lee.



Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to wait for Prime Day to get the benefits. Ahead of the 48-hour event, Amazon is gifting Marvel fans with a big MCU binge opportunity. If you didn’t get a chance to catch up before Avengers: Endgame (or even if you did), now is a great time to rewatch all of the MCU films, from OG Iron Man to Thor: Ragnarok and more. If you’re seeing Spider-Man: Far From Home this weekend, you’ll certainly want to rewatch a few MCU movies before heading to the theater. You can rent each of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies for $2 each (down from $4) on Amazon Prime Video.



FYI: It looks like all of the MCU films are available for this price, except for Captain Marvel, which is still a $6 rental and Avengers: Endgame isn’t available for rent on Prime Video until July 30.

Image: Amazon

Book lovers, Amazon Prime members can get $5 in eBook credit when they spend $20 on Kindle eBooks now through July 14. You can get this bonus through one or multiple transactions. You’ll receive your credit within four days after you complete it, but just a heads up, it expires 30 days after it is applied to your account.



Of course, there’s some limitations. This offer isn’t available for pre-orders, digital magazines, audiobooks (including Audible companions for your Kindle eBook purchase), or digital subscriptions, like Kindle Unlimited. But still, it’s a great opportunity to stock up on summer reads!

Most gaming mice look like futuristic EMP grenades or snacks for Optimus Prime, but Razer’s DeathAdder series is appealing because it keeps things clean and simple.



The DeathAdder Elite raises the bar with a truly ridiculous 16,000 DPI sensor, Omron mechanical switches, full RGB backlighting, and every other feature you could want, and you can order it from Amazon for $45 today, which is a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve seen.

Cards Against Humanity offers several major expansions to keep the game fresh, but they’ve also offered a number of smaller themed packs through the years that can give your deck a unique character. Today on Amazon, several of them are on sale for just $3-$3.50 (after applying the 50% off coupon, available for Prime members only).



The only catch is that you can only apply the coupon to a single pack, so choose wisely. Or at least wiser than Jessica, who chose Ryan’s “survivor’s guilt” card for the “Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s ____” black card instead of my clearly superior “a bleached asshole” card. Come on, Jessica, that was an obvious choice and you blew it!

Image: Amazon

Give yourself something to look forward to every month. There’s never been a better time to subscribe to a new subscription box thanks to Amazon’s special promotion for Prime members. Right now, a selection of subscription—including the Allure Beauty Box, Gentleman’s Box, Hunt A Killer, BarkBox, Prime Book Box for Kids, and many more—are offering varying amounts of savings on the first box Prime members receive from their service. So whether you’re interested in beauty, reading, crafting, snacking, or even, uh, fighting crime, there’s a discounted box out there waiting for you.

Eufy makes some of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and this RoboVac 11s is down to just $150. The 11S is super quiet, slim, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease. This current price matches the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular model just as long as you clip code on page and use promo code ROBOVAC11S.



While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself.

Just be warned, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. So pick one up before it disappears... or else that’ll really suck.

It’s back! One of Butcher Box’s most popular welcome offers is hitting the griddle once again, and new customers can get two pounds of free ground beef added to every box through 10/15. That’s like eight free burgers every month, or a bunch of tacos, or a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Just don’t forget the spicy ketchup.



Your bonus beef come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

While they might not conform to the classic look of our favorite chef’s knives , this Cuisinart knife set is anything but dull (get it?). You can own the whole collection today for just $16, the best price we’ve seen in months.



Don’t let the colors fool you, these knives are stainless steel, and extremely sharp. The set has a 4.6 star average on nearly 4,000 reviews, and while the colors might not seem like your thing, they do help you keep track and avoid cross-contaminating food while you use them.

At some point in your life, you may need to entertain guests, and nothing says, “I have my shit together,” like a cheese board. And no cheese board says it louder and more obnoxiously than this specific cheese board, down to $41 on Amazon



The Bambüsi Bamboo Cheese Board is worth the investment, as it contains a special, secret drawer for its included classy, bamboo/stainless-steel cheese knives. Your company will be impressed, and no one even has to know that you are planning to eat the leftover cheese alone, straight from the block at 2 a.m. in utter darkness, save for a single shaft of light emanating from your refrigerator.

Sonos makes some of the most convenient, best sounding speakers on the market and right now you can save 20% on a bunch of them from World Wide Stereo. Choose from Sonos’ entire line of speakers plus a few accessories thanks to eBay’s sale. Hell, I might even finally pick up the Sonos Sub because of this sale.



Of course, Sonos’ refurbished blowout is still going on with a more limited selection, but some prices of the prices do edge out this current eBay sale.

Regardless of which route you take, this is an excellent opportunity to save on truly excellent, unbelievably fool-proof speaker system.

As of the latest iPhone generation, Apple has stopped including a 3.5mm to Lightning adapter in the box, which is possibly the most miserly move in the history of the famously miserly company. But even if your last iPhone did include an adapter, there’s about a 90% chance that you’ve lost it already anyway.



At its normal $9, it’s fairly inexpensive as Apple accessories go, but you can grab an official one from Daily Steals today for just $7 with promo code KJAPL.

You’ve been meaning to mount your TV to the wall for ages. Now, it’s time to stop putting it off. This tilting mount is only $15 today with promo code 3U4SOFOI, and can hold any flat 32"-70" TV, which almost surely means it can hold your TV.



You even get a free HDMI cable, a bubble level, and some velcro cable ties, because why not?

Anker makes a sound bar now, which...yeah, that makes sense. It’s 35" and features two integrated subwoofers for 2.1 channel audio inside a single box. And naturally, it’ll also work as a gigantic Bluetooth speaker, when it isn’t pumping audio out of your TV.



Normally priced at $80 (or $100 last year), it’s marked down to an all-time low $60 right now, when you clip the $20 coupon on the page.

Prime Day doesn’t start until next week, but Anker put together a collection of early Prime Day discounts that are only available for our readers.



Options range from Anker’s bread-and-butter charging gear (including a USB-C to Lightning cable!), to its newer home security products, to automotive accessories, to a tiny home theater projector. All of the deals are below, but just be sure to note the promo codes, and be sure to clip any on-page coupons you see as well (if applicable) to get the full discount.

Smart Home