Sunday's Best Deals: Compustar 2-Way Remote Start System, USB C Fast Chargers, Trunk Organizer & Cooler Combos, Office Rolling Chair, Skincare Tools & Products, Infrared Thermometer, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A Compustar 4905S 2-way remote start system and a GoWise digital air fryer lead Sunday’s best deals.

Graphic : Jordan McMahon

If you’re not too keen on working from a laptop, a decent desktop PC can offer all the power you need to get through a solid day of work without hitting laptop prices. Right now, you can get Lenovo’s ThinkCentre M75q Gen 2 for $481 off using the code THINKDESK45, bringing the price down to $588.



For your money, you’ll get a six-core AMD Ryzen processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD in a tiny package that won’t take up too much space on your desk, but you’ll still need to snag a monitor if you haven’t already.

G/O Media may get a commission Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Gen 2 Buy for $588 from Lenovo Use the promo code THINKDESK45

Jabra Elite 75t Photo : Caitlin McGarry/Gizmodo

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. They’re also IP57 waterproof, so they should be able to handle a splash or two without much trouble.



Typically, they’ll run you $150, but a pair is down to $130 at Best Buy right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

Aukey 1080p Webcam Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re looking for a better webcam for all of that Zooming you’ve been forced into, Aukey has one pretty cheap. The list price is $60, but between a standard discount and extra 30% savings when you clip the Amazon coupon, the final price lands at just $28.

This webcam delivers up to 1080p resolution on a 1/29" CMOS sensor with a 65-degree viewing angle, which isn’t terribly wide, but that may be a benefit for those with background anxiety. Plus, there’s a noise-busting microphone built-in if you don’t fancy a separate one.

Yootech Wireless Charging Stands (2-Pack) Image : Andrew Hayward

Bring home the convenience of wireless charging at a bargain price thanks to this discounted two-pack of Yootech wireless charging stands. They’ll charge any Qi-compatible phones, including recent iPhones and top Androids from Samsung, Google, and more at a max speed of 10W. Better yet, they’ll do it while keeping your phone screen upright and visible, which is ideal when charging while working at your desk.



Yootech’s chargers are very well-reviewed on Amazon, with a 4.6-star rating from 15,500+ customer appraisals, and right now you can snag a two-pack of these wireless charging stands for just $22 when you clip the coupon on the page. They come with the USB A-to-C cables, but not the power bricks—but you may already have some of those kicking around.

20% off All Premium Plans Image : Qustodio , Screenshot : Gabe Carey

Do a Google search for the best parental control software, and rest assured, you’ll find Qustodio at the top. Not only is it a breeze to use, but it’s also platform agnostic, appearing on Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and even Kindle. For a limited time, all of the company’s premium plans are 20% off for Kinja Deals readers using the exclusive promo code KINJA20, until February 7. That includes plans small, medium, and LARGE, saving you up to $30 for the year. The main difference between the three plans is the number of devices you can deploy Qustodio on at a time. That number ranges between five and 15 so you might want to take a closer look at the options before signing up.



As we’ve all seen firsthand recently, some level of supervision of your little one’s internet activity is a must, and you can’t always be there in person to monitor what they’re spending their time looking at. Because you don’t want you probably don’t want your kid to be radicalized by right-wing conspiracy theories or even looking at porn if they’re under a certain age, it’s important to know the sort of content they’re engaging with online. That’s why, with a premium plan, Qustodio sends out comprehensive 30-day reports on your child’s internet activity straight to your email inbox, no extra steps needed. Perhaps the biggest, most timely feature, however, is YouTube monitoring, which lets you check search queries and viewed videos across Android, Windows, and Mac.

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here for 20% off All Qustodio Premium Plans - Promo Code KINJA20

Anker PowerWave Charging Pad ANKER2503 Image : Anker

If you have a semi-recent iPhone or a higher-end Android phone, then it’s probably equipped for wireless charging, letting you top it up simply by placing the device on a charging pad or stand. While typically not as fast as plugging in a cable, it’s significantly more convenient, especially if you set your phone on the pad when sitting down to work, for example.



Whether you just got a new phone or haven’t yet tried out wireless charging on your handset, you can grab an Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad for just over $9 at Amazon when you use promo code ANKER2503. It supports the Qi charging standard used by the last few generations of iPhones, as well as phones from many of the top Android makers. It also works with wirelessly-chargeable earbuds cases, such as the AirPods Pro.

Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds ELAIJYCV Image : Sheilah Villari

Earbuds are still very much in fashion when it comes to preferred listening modes. The only downside is they do tend to be a bit more expensive than their tethered brethren. Take 32% off the Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds today. Just remember to clip the coupon and use code ELAIJYCV at checkout.

I’ve tested a lot of Mpow and I’m never been disappointed. Their earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly. They absolutely fit securely so no worries if you’re wearing these to the gym, for a run, or even while just doing errands. All of Mpow’s earbuds produce robust and balanced sound. I use my M5s for phone calls and Skype sessions and have never had any issues with the mic or hearing the conversation clearly. As with most of their products you can have full control with just one tap of an earbud. Expect about 20 hours of playback time and you get about 4 full charges with the case before needing to plug it in for extra juice. The noise cancellation is something I’m always impressed by with these and I often have to take one of the earbuds out to hear someone speaking even when they are turned off. They’re no joke. These are top-quality earbuds that won’t break the bank.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Anker 5-Port Car Charger Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re planning a couple of road trips this year, you should invest in an Anker 5-Port Car Charger. Only $15 on SideDeal, you’ll be able to power up to five devices. Each port charges about 2.4 amps per port, or 10 amps total, which means your phones, tablets, and whatever else will be up to 100 percent while you’re safely riding on the highway. Grab em’ before they’re gone!

Aukey 20,000mAh Power Bank Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve been reviewing Aukey products the last few weeks and I’m consistently blown away with their quality. They not only do what they say, they look good while doing it. All sleek and compact. The 20,000mAh Power Bank is one of them. Like many of us, I do so much on my phone and I’m not always near an outlet when I do so. This power bank has saved my butt a time or two and it’s currently 40% off for Prime members at $36.

This is a universal charger with three USB-A slots and is powered up via USB-C or micro-USB port. This is the larger size of the two they offer and chargers faster than others I’ve had. Expect to get about seven full charges for your phones and just about ten for an iPad/tablet. It’s slim so it’ll easily fit in a pocket or purse. It’s also easy to see how much juice you have left with the LED indicator. As with all Aukey items it’s built with safeguards so no overheating or overcharging. And you’ll get a user manual and a twenty-four-month warranty.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Vava 4K UHD Laser Projector 15KINJA1320 Image : Vava , Graphic : Gabe Carey

Since it could be months before things go back to “normal”—whatever that means—chances are you’re in the mood for some much-needed escapism. And while movie theaters are largely closed or unsafe to attend due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an ultra-short-throw projector can play your movies on the big screen without occupying too much space on your console. Instead of emitting light outward, these handy entertainment devices fire upward onto the wall or, better yet, a screen, to transform your home into a cinematic experience of its own. This model from Vava in particular boasts HDR10, a built-in Harman Kardon soundbar, and Android TV smart software, and is currently on sale for $2,380—$420 off the list price—using the promo code 15KINJA1320.



Whether you’re watching Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (very nice) with my wiiiiife (wait, what?), I’m Thinking of Ending Things, or one of the other two movies that came out this year I’m not remembering, your picture will be clear and your sound crisp out of the box. And as long as technology doesn’t advance to the point of this projector’s obsolescence before then, Vava says its 2,500-ANSI lumen light source can last up to 17 years, or 25,000 hours of use. Despite all that, if you’re worried a discount this steep is reflective of its quality, worry not: I took the Vava 4K projector for a spin at CES earlier last year and was blown away that such stunning picture quality could come from a device this compact, without placing it halfway across the room.

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 11/03/2020 and updated with new information on 01/13/2021.

Indoor Security Cam 2K Two Pack Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Whether you’re out and about on social distancing walks or essential grocery runs, or even just in another room doing WFH stuff, you still need to keep a close eye on the happenings inside your house. Lucky for you, Eufy is running a sale on its 2K indoor security camera. Straight from Newegg, you can fetch yourself a two-pack of stationary indoor cams for $60, and this one doesn’t require the Eufy Homebase.



Aukey 20,000mAh Wireless Portable Charger 2ASGTA5D + Clip Coupon Image : Aukey

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a way to charge your phone or tablet while you’re on the go, look no further than this wireless portable charger from Aukey. For $36, this 20,00mAh pack can power both your phone and tablet, and can charge compatible phones via the wireless charging surface as well as the usual plug-and-power option.

Just make sure you clip the coupon on the page to get this dope deal!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CDVBH54?smid=A2IPNYOG09BNQU&psc=1&th=1&kinja_promocode=2ASGTA5D&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=36

Odec ANC Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

There’s a point where all these budget earbuds start to blend together. This is probably because I’ve been testing different ones for months. Odec is just as solid if you’re looking for a pair, not too expensive that are of decent quality. These are currently 37% off and fall in line with a lot of the other earbuds I’ve covered.

For me, they are middle of the road and certainly do everything they claim efficiently. I do like they are immediately in sync when you pair them to your phone. And the ANC is actually pretty decent for the size and fit. I haven’t played around with them enough to figure out the different modes, but apparently, there is a great one for gaming. Calls come in clear and you can definitely use these for Zooms/Skypes with few issues. These absolutely run for six hours off of one charge and you’ll get around thirty hours with the case before needing to juice that up. The one-step connection isn’t a joke they pair almost instantly once I open the lid and barely lift one out. These are a really good pair as a backup.

Free shipping for Prime members.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08P47F4TX?smid=A3S59OND7JCW81&psc=1&th=1&kinja_promocode=Clip&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=36

Garmin Forerunner 935 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If ever there were a year to skip on the New Year’s resolutions to get things into gear, this would be the time. That said, maybe you’re still ready to step up your running game and get into the nitty gritty of all your metrics.If so, you’ve probably taken a peek at Garmin’s slew of fitness trackers, which range from reasonably affordable to wildly expensive. Those higher-end watches do offer some nifty features, but often come at a high price point, as is the case with the Garmin Forerunner 935, which retails for $500. Right now, though, it’s half-off, bringing the price down to $250; if that’s in your budget, the 935's features start to seem a lot more appealing.



For your money, you’ll get a watch that has a built-in barometer and compass to track elevation and movement, notifications about your performance, up to 24 hours of battery life, and dynamic information for swimming, running, and cycling.

Sharper Image UV-Zone Phone Sanitizer Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

A few of these have turned up on the site and I’ve even tested one or two; this one is a fan favorite of SideDeal. These sanitizers can sterilize basically anything you can fit in it them and I’ve just started adding my face mask. Take 64% off this FineLife UV Phone Sanitizer today.

If you’ve never seen or used a sanitizer like this it’s all pretty user-friendly. Do you remember the five-second rule as a kid? Well, this Sharper Image one is governed by the five-minute rule. Yup, in just five minutes your items will be almost 100% free of gross microorganisms. I absolutely recommend using the aromatherapy function. Sometimes these sanitizers can leave your stuff smelling slightly zapped. ::insert shrug emoji:: But anything you can think of will get all-around disinfection in this little pod. Earbuds, toothbrushes, watches, keys, glasses, and jewelry are all ready to be germ-free and keep you safer in a newer cleaner world.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/2904

Mario, Luigi, Wario, Waluigi Beanies E4HATS10 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Need a new beanie for these super cold winter months? Snag a Mario, Luigi, Wario, or Waluigi beanie for just $19 when you clip the 5% off coupon and add promo code E4HATS10 at checkout.



The discount is good for each color! Grab one of each why don’t you? Get one for your mom, maybe? I don’t know your life.

XPG SPECTRIX D60G RGB 16GB DDR4 RAM Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Need a bit more multi-tasking power? Or just more RGB for your PC setup? Snag two 8GB sticks of XPG Spectrix RAM for just $90 today over at Newegg, normally priced at $130.



Your PC’s motherboard will need to be compatible with DDR4 for these fancy RAM sticks to work, but as long as that’s good you should be set.

This $40 off deal is only good for today! So don’t miss out. You’ll even get a little $5 Newegg digital gift card as extra incentive for buying, so why not?

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/2948

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 12/27/2020 and updated with new information on 1/16/2021.

Thank the heavens, folks. It’s a Nintendo Switch sale! Any Nintendo fans know that the company’s games don’t really get discounted often. While studios like Ubisoft tend to slice their games to half price months after release, Nintendo games remain full price through most of their lifespan. So anytime we see a Nintendo Switch sale, it’s a cause for celebration. A bunch of retailers just threw up some sales on digital downloads for a bunch of Switch titles. That includes some first-party hits like Super Mario Maker 2, as well as third-party games like Fuser. We’ve curated some highlights below, but make sure to check the full landing pages to see what else is on sale today.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SBC943H?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=A3ODHND3J0WMC8

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086Z9D3TD?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=A3ODHND3J0WMC8

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/3334

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/3335

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months KINJAPLUS Image : Giovanni Colantonio

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $30 after service fees from Eneba by using the code JANDEALS at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/2376

Hitman 3 (Xbox Digital) EMCEHHW35 Screenshot : IO Interactive

The year’s first big release is right around the corner. Hitman 3 is the latest installment of Io Interactive’s stealth action series, that’s secretly a slapstick comedy puzzler. So far, Hitman 3 looks exactly like its predecessors, which is a high compliment. Since you more or less know what to expect if you’ve played Hitman or Hitman 2, you might also already know if you’re going to buy Hitman 3. If that’s the case, you can pre-order a digital copy of the Xbox version at Newegg today and save a few bucks. Enter the code EMCEHHW35 at checkout and you’ll get it for $54. Much like Agent 47 finds creative ways to assassinate his targets, this is a clever way to save a few dollars. Very similar.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/3332

Celeste (Switch Digital) Screenshot : Matt Makes Games

If you haven’t played Celeste, it’s a good time to remedy that. The 2018 platformer title is an excellent indie that’s both tough as nails and mercifully kind. It’s reminiscent of Super Meat Boy with its precise jumps that require a mastery of movement, but it’s more forgiving thanks to frequent checkpoints and a robust assist menu. On top of that, it’s a sincere game about depression that uses its mountain climbing premise as a metaphor for pressing on in the face of mental health struggles. It’s a moving story that’s perfect for those cold winter days. Amazon currently has the Switch digital version of the game half off at $10, so give it a whirl if that sounds like something you could use right now.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079Z1LPSP?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=A3ODHND3J0WMC8

Advertisement

WandaVision is finally out today, bringing a new chapter of the MCU to Disney+. The visually creative show takes place after Avengers: Endgame and centers around Scarlet Witch and Vision, who are stuck in an alternate reality of TV tropes. It’s a bizarre premise that allows the show to pay homage to different sitcoms. If you watch it today and it immediately becomes your next TV obsession, GameStop has a convenient deal happening right now. You can a two pack of Scarlet Witch and Vision figures for $30. These figures come from the Marvel Legends series and are based off the heroes’ designs in Avengers: Infinity War. Pick this up if you want to keep Earth’s mightiest couple together forever.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/3325

Advertisement

Many understandably jumped at the chance to play Final Fantasy VII Remake the day it came out, and I’d say they got their money’s worth then. If you’ve been holding out and Ghost of Tsushima or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla haven’t completely eaten up your gaming hours, it’s time to reunite with Cloud and the gang on PlayStation 4. Now you can do it for only $30 at your choice of retailer, including Amazon and Walmart.

This decades-in-the-making reemergence doesn‘t embody the full Final Fantasy VII experience you remember from childhood, but it reintroduces us to a classic story featuring unforgettable characters with modern visuals and gameplay. Part II of this episodic journey is in the works, too, so you’ll want to get caught up in case it miraculously drops within the next couple of years. This deal was supposed to expire by now but has continued on at a couple of retailers, so snatch up this bargain while it lasts!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZS80PC2?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/2836

$100 Xbox Gift Card EMCEHHU35 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

I’ve said it before, but gift card deals are truly my favorite. Writing that “you can buy a $100 Xbox gift card for $90" brings me such a weird joy. It’s like getting away with cheating on a test. For those who want to save a few bucks, head over to Newegg, grab a $100 Xbox gift card, and enter the code EMCEHHU35 at checkout to get it for $90. A few fun things to note here: it looks like you can buy up to three and the discount stacks. That means that you can get $30 off $300 here, technically. Xbox gift cards also work on hardware, so if you’re thinking about getting a new Series X/S through Microsoft’s store (when you can finally find one), this is a roundabout way to save a little money on it.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/3304

With news that we may not see many significant updates for the galactic dogfighting game Star Wars: Squadrons, we don’t blame you if you’ve been holding out for a discount. With fun multiplayer but a short campaign, the game is already appropriately priced at $40 out of the lightyear gate, but now it’s half-off at $20 from Walmart on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Like the PC version, Xbox One and PS4 players also get the best immersion possible with HOTAS flight stick support. The entire game is playable from the perspective of an aerial cockpit. PlayStation 4 owners get PSVR support, putting them directly in the pilot’s seat. It’s also playable on the new-gen consoles with performance enhancements. Strap in and take off at your earliest convenience.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/3306

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/3307

Save up to 50% on PowerA Accessories Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’re on the hunt for a new controller or case for your Nintendo Switch, don’t miss this great Amazon sale on PowerA brand accessories. It has Pokémon wireless controllers (similar to the official Pro controller) for $35, or 30% off, as well as a wired fightpad for $40 and a proper wireless arcade stick for $65, or half off.

On the cases front, there’s a Pokémon Switch Lite case with the same style as the above controller for just $10, a Doom branded case with accessories for $17, and a big, beautiful Snorlax carrying case with a handle for $22.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B8GGVC5?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084B7Q4MD?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XL6FR5T?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GGP4VVB?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Y5ZXCR7?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=A1X1CS80D45XC5

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CL1RPX7?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

Are you ready to dance? You can get a physical copy of Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer for $30 and I can groove to that news. The spin-off turns Zelda into an action rhythm game where you move and attack on beat. Most importantly, it boasts an absolutely phenomenal soundtrack filled with killer Zelda remixes that will get your head moving. The physical edition comes with all of the game’s DLC to date, which includes extra modes and characters like Skull Kid. It’s a perfect little package for both Zelda fans and those who love the original Crypt of the Necrodancer.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08DBS9J69?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

Your home office space could probably use an upgrade or two, right? Why not treat yourself to a deep discount item today? First up, a fast-charging USB C block can help you charge your devices more quickly. It’s also just nice to have them on hand in different areas of the house, amirite?



Grab a 2-pack for $11 with promo code IVQHNQYR or a single USB C and standard USB fast charging block from Aukey for the same price with a clippable coupon.

Advertisement

While you’re at it, why not go enter into our Aukey giveaway this weekend over on Twitter?

Grab a three-pack of different length Lightning charging cables to keep your Apple devices and accessories charged for $10. You can get a new USB C cable that works for the Nintendo Switch as well as various Samsung and Apple products for just $8 when you clip the $2 off coupon under the price on Amazon. You can also get a 2-pack of 6-feet cords for $12.

Advertisement

If you’re in need of a new office chair, you can grab this one for 50% off with promo code CYHO8WVJ. The St. Yent rolling desk chair includes padded armrests that are adjustable along with the seat height. It’s only $60 when you apply the promo at checkout.

Advertisement

Finally, any office space or desk can get a visual boost from this Faux succulent white ceramics set for 40% off with code 408LBWB3. You could also plant your own succulents in these adorable pots, which are at their lowest price in 30 days. Or, grab some real succulents if you feel ready to take care of some new plants. This 5-pack is $15 right now.

Advertisement

Collapsible Trunk Organizer with Cooler 2-Pack Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Get that messy trunk in order with this collapsible trunk organizer for 67% off today at MorningSave. You can get a 2-pack of them, so you can keep one for yourself and give one to a friend or family member— give one to your mom, doesn’t she deserve a nice and clean, organized car?



What’s more, these organizers have a cooler pouch in the center, so you can keep some drinks or your lunch nice and cool on your next trip.

Advertisement

MorningSave deals usually go fast, so grab this one while you can! If you have a monthly membership with MorningSave for $5, you will get free shipping on every order from the site as well as Meh, SideDeal, Casemates, and Mediocritee. Otherwise, shipping is $8 for a one-time order, and you get free shipping on additional orders you place within one hour of your initial purchase.

Advertisement

Compustar 4905S-Kit 2-Way Remote Start System Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

I know, I know—we’ve had remote start deals in the past for as low as $260. But you know what? Those deals were in the fall, back when the weather was fair and you had all the breezy time in the world to start your fucking car.



Things have changed. It’s January. It’s fucking cold outside, ok? It’s 19 degrees Fahrenheit where I am, and 37 in New York City. Normally $600, this Compustar 4905S-Kit 2-way remote start system for $250 off is a really good deal now that you are potentially in the middle of a winter of getting into a cold car day after day.

Advertisement

Plus, installation even includes app access, which means you can control your car’s remote start and locking system using your phone or your new remote. Another plus: Consider the investment in being able to not only start your car in the morning to warm it up from your toasty bed right now, but to also be able to cool down your car from the grocery store checkout line on a future hot summer day. Seriously, think about it— remembering that summer exists is the only thing getting me through my Minnesota winter.

For the mobile access, which is via the DroneMobile service, you have a free 30-day trial after installation. According to Best Buy: “Plans require additional fee with no contract or annual commitment. Pause or cancel service at any time. There are no reactivation charges.”

Advertisement

And ya’ll don’t even Compu-start with me in the comments. It’s cold ok? Let’s all just have some hot cocoa or something.

I don’t know what your kitchen situation is, and I certainly don’t want to presume— but mine is absolutely tiny. I feel like I’m always looking for solutions to make the small space work for me and my cooking needs.

Regardless of how spacious your kitchen is, I feel like more counter space is always welcome. One way I improved my situation? Investing in an over-the-sink dish drying rack. Thankfully, this TOOCA over the sink dish drying rack is only $62 after clipping the coupon under the price on Amazon. It even has a slot you can put your cutting board in and hooks for paper towels.

Advertisement

Alternatively, you can get this sleek-looking Soraken dark grey version for 32% off right now, no coupons necessary. I would get this one myself since it also has a designated spot that can hold cutting boards, and an added space for knives and dish soap and sponges to hang.

Advertisement

I also really like the stainless steel version which is down to $54 when you clip the $5 off coupon. This one has hooks for holding coffee mugs as well as utensils!

Advertisement

If your sink or cabinet space won’t allow a dish rack of this sort, there are some great prices on 2-tier standalone dishracks from GSLife ($34) and istBoom ($48) that can go in any free spot on your counter space. They are not quite as space-saving as the over sink variety, but they allow you enough rack space to clean all your dishes and let them air dry in one go.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These coupons and prices may not last long, so jump on one of these deals if you need more kitchen real estate!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 10/25/20 and was updated with new information on 1/16/21.

GoWise 8-in-1 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Divider Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

MorningSave has a fantastic deal on a digital air fryer right now. You can snag yourself a bright red or sleek black GoWise 8-in-1 5-quart air fryer for $55 and cook almost any dish you’re craving— and you can not only fry these foods without the oil, but you can fry two foods simultaneously since it comes with a divider.



This air fryer also has eight preset settings for cooking popular foods: fries/chips, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish, and pizza. You can also set the temperature manually and a timer with its bright blue digital display.

Advertisement

MorningSave deals usually go fast, so grab this one while you can! If you have a monthly membership with MorningSave for $5, you will get free shipping on every order from the site as well as Meh, SideDeal, Casemates, and Mediocritee. Otherwise, shipping is $8 for a one-time order, and you get free shipping on additional orders you place within one hour of your initial purchase.

Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multicooker Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We are still well in the chilly months and nice warm homecooked meals can make a cold day better. This Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multicooker is the programmable simmer machine you were dreaming of and you can save $200 on it now.

With three settings you can slow cook at whatever level you need or keep a meal warm up to twenty-four hours. There is the option for combination cooking and you can set temps up to 400° with steam for over ninety minutes. Everything is made of nonstick aluminum so it’s all easy to clean and the LCD displays make it easy to read too. This six-quart cooker fits snuggly on a counter and comes with a manual, reference guide, and even a recipe book.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell EUFY8201 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

With times like these, it’s always good to have a video doorbell on hand. Luckily, Amazon has got your back with a Eufy Wi-fi Video Doorbell for only $96 with the promo code EUFY8201. You’ll be able to scan folks who come to the door without actually, you know, going to the door. It’s especially helpful if you’re on your antisocial bullshit and really don’t feel like chit-chatting with the neighbors in the age of Corona. Grab it before it’s gone!

Nordic Ware Sheet Pans (2-pack) Image : Nordic Ware

Advertisement

Two pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $28, down $10 from their original list price of $38. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of these classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement

Copper Fit Side/Back Sleeper Pillow Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Sleep and naps are really fun when you’re cozy and comfy. But for some getting in the perfect position to catch all the zzz’s can be difficult. Copper Fit can help with their side/back sleeper pillow. It’s currently half off and ready to remedy all your slumber issues.

Get the help you need to ease into the most restful night’s sleep with this pillow. The plush memory foam gets your spine and neck in order while giving them proper pain-free support. This pillow is specifically designed to take the pressure off, literally. In doing this your body is less stressed, then your mind is less stressed. Place your arm in the cutout sides while sleeping on your side for the ultimate in peaceful snoozes. This pillow blocks odor and bacteria and the cover can be washed in a machine. It’s made of a polyurethane/polyester blend and this price is for the full/queen size.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $39.

Trifo Multi-Floor Robot Vacuum Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This is a 40% discount on the Trifo Multi-Floor Robot Vacuum, so if you’ve been looking for one today’s your lucky day. This is a great deal if you have one or shedding pets and/or messy kids who have turned your house upsidedown. Your floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up dirt and even though we are at home more it’s a chore no one wants to do. This classic vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and easy to program through your phone. Like most robot vacuums it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur filled room. You’ll get almost two hours of cleaning time off of a single charge. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dusty floors and save $110 off its usual price too.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/2666

100 Doggie Poop Bags Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Everybody poops including your pups. Whether you have a house full of canines or even just one you need doggie doo bags. It shows you respect your neighbors and community when you curb your pooch. Right now grab all the bags you need for cheap. This bundle of 100 poop bags is just $12, that’s 12 cents a bag. The bags have sweet little pooches on them and non-scented. They are durable and leak-proof which is just as important. You get eight rolls and a reusable dispenser that you can attach easily to their leash. This is a great deal for something you know you will use, probably a lot quicker than you think. They are also 100% compostable.

Prime members enjoy free one-day shipping.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XD2RGQ1?smid=A13TO3NM03DKRK&psc=1&th=1&kinja_promocode=Clip&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=12

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs a lot of suction power for just $170. It’s $50 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon on the page.

Advertisement

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079QYYGF1?smid=A1U62USFOR8NN3&psc=1&th=1&kinja_promocode=Clip&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=170

Tacklife Portable Power Station 8KLDXLTO Image : Tacklife

Advertisement

Whether you’re outdoors camping, or your power is out at home, a portable generator comes in handy for recreational activities and emergency situations alike. This one from Kinja Deals reader-favorite brand is solar-powered and boasts a 300 watt-hour battery capacity. Measuring 9.84" x 7.28" x 6.89" and weighing 10.28 pounds, its size is comparable to an industry-grade rugged laptop—compact enough to take on a trip, even in the trunk of a small sedan, but don’t count on fitting it in your pocket. Still, considering its diminutive dimensions, the Portable Power Station packs a real punch, laying claim to powering a smartphone more than 27 times, a laptop (or refrigerator!) for 6 hours, a 45-watt CPAP for 9 hours, and a car vac for 2.5 consecutive hours.

The generator includes the required three Lithium-ion batteries needed to operate the device, and for a limited time only is discounted $85 using the promo code 8KLDXLTO. As the weather grows colder, you might want to jump on this deal before it spikes back up to its full $265 list price. You’ve got until Saturday to secure a backup plan for any upcoming outdoor expeditions or blizzard-induced power outages bound to arise in the coming months.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088LQDG4D?smid=AQNE046NCOR4K&psc=1&th=1&kinja_promocode=8KLDXLTO&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=180

Save up to 20% off Amazon Basics Fitness Equipment Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If being perpetually home and isolated during the pandemic has dashed your exercise habits, you are certainly not alone on that front. But it’s high time to start finding ways to stay active and healthy, even if you’re stuck in your own space most of the time.

Right now, Amazon is offering a sale on its own Amazon Basics fitness equipment, nearly all of which are affordable little pieces to help augment your home setup. You can save up to 20% off pieces like ab rollers, exercise bands, jump ropes, yoga mats, a resistance parachute, and a two-pack of hand grip strengtheners.

There’s also sports equipment like a volleyball and badminton combo set as well as a five-pack of soccer balls. Check out the landing page and see if there’s anything that might help you get up and get moving again.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P73GVSB?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PBX1XRQ?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TDRW3DH?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NX2LHZ5?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PBHP2J8?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L3WRMX4?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GXS216T?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SFYSJR3?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

BOGO 40% off Hydrogel Lip Masks Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s no secret I’m a big fan of Soap & Glory and I just started using their Hydrogel Lip Masks, mostly because I saw they were on sale. Well, I wasn’t let down. I live in a basement apartment and the baseboard heat has been murder on my skin and lips. The warm yet drying air has been doing a number on me so I decided to give these a try. Grab two packs at Ulta from just $8 and seek the relief you need.

First off these smell amazing. If you love coconut these will be your jam. Two masks come in a pack and I like to put them on before bed. Get comfy and relaxed and slap one of these on for twenty minutes if you want the full benefits. After two uses I definitely saw a huge difference, my lips were much softer and just a smidge fuller. The hyaluronic acid mixes with the coconut water and just pumps your pout with moisture. Using these once a week during the chilliest months will absolutely help protect them.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/3333

Lacoste Square Sunglasses Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

As the days slowly start to get longer we march back towards sunny and warmer months. While 2021 continues to be weird and still a little bleak at least we know good weather is on the horizon. A great pair of sunglasses can tie an ensemble together and make you cooler especially if the design is classic and dope. These Lacoste Square Sunglasses are 83% off right now. There are four styles in a myriad of colors and gradients, but if you ask me nothing looking chicer than black on black. A killer pair of sunnies is an easy and low effort way to look effortlessly fashionable instantly.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/3324

L’Oreal Sale Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking to stock up on shampoo, conditioner, or even extra razers to shave your legs, you should check out this L’Oreal sale over on Amazon. If you buy four products, you’ll get $5 off the total, which saves you a bit of money in the long run. Nothing else to say—grab your faves now!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003JA3KDW?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00I0UGO8E?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ID1A5TO?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ID1I2Z8?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QC42QDK?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

Club Room Cable-Knit Sweater Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Chris Evans may think he cornered the market when he wore that cream-colored cable knit sweater in Knives Out but I say nay! Yes, he did look amazing but the sweater did a lot of the work. (I know that’s not true but stay with me.) Cable-Knit Sweaters are a classic look that’s sharp and cozy. These Club Room ones are 66% off and are perfect warm winter wear for the season. This sale will run until tomorrow. And FYI the one he wore in the movie is $178 so this is a much better deal.



These are soft, sleek, and all cotton. Stay chic and snug in a versatile sweater in a very recognizable style. This s a traditional crew neck and can be dressed up or down with simple layering. These were made just for Macy’s and come in ten colors.

Advertisement

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/2780

Up to 70% off Sale Items Image : Babeland

Advertisement

Right now over thirty awesome items are in Babeland’s flash sale. Get up to 70% off an awesome array of toys and vibes. This is a great time to stock up or grab something you’ve had your eye on.

The Noje Mini Wand is a great wand for beginners and the sale covers the first-gen all the way to the more ergonomic third generation. Each has the power of their full-sized cousins so don’t you worry it won’t be the same. There are ten vibe functions altogether, five speeds with five rhythms. This sleek soft silicone is waterproof and petite enough to travel with. It charges by UBS and you’ll get well over an hour of play off of one charge. The only difference is if you’d prefer a little curve for better angles. But that’s a personal choice and we don’t judge here.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/2690

The Moon Sleeve stroker has dual openings because variety is nice. The sleeve is a good starter as it is soft, stretchy, and very pliable. Plus you get to choose the pressure and speed you need. It’s safe with lube and simple enough to wash with soap and water. The shape on this one makes it easier to grip. Also, it is ribbed on the inside for extra sensations. Add water-based lube for the perfect glide. Just remember to clean it and let it dry before storing it because you really don’t need mold on delicate parts.

Advertisement

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/3210

Free shipping on all orders over $69.

K-Swiss Men’s Court Casper Sneakers Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Nothing is classier or chicer than white sneakers. They just look so sharp and elevate any outfit. The only downside is that they are so hard to keep clean. But hey if you don’t spend too much on a good pair you can’t get too mad. Until the end of the month take 40% off these slick K-Swiss Court Casper Sneakers.

K-Swiss is definitely a brand that knows what they’re doing with style and comfort. Sophisticated yet casual. The Court Capsers are made for every day and blend with any ensemble. Made from smooth leather and a breathable lining your feet will be just as cozy as fancy. Their padded on the inside for a relaxed fit for all-day wear. These sneakers are lightweight to ensure a pleasant experience no matter what you do in them. And if you just happen to get them dirty just wipe them down.

Advertisement

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/3292

Himalayan Scrub Salt Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Listen, winter is most definitely HERE, and that means dry, cracked skin. Why not avoid that altogether by getting a container of Himalayan Scrub Salt for $25?! It’s 25% off its original list price and made with Himalayan salt. It’s also infused with collagen to help with skin production. They say you should use it on your face, but I actually wouldn’t recommend that since some salts can cause microtears on your skin which actually makes acne worse. So by slightly repurposing helps you and your skin in a different way. What are you waiting for?

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076DSRB6B?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ARDJXY8HB6KO5

CBD Bath Bombs Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

So. The first couple of weeks of 2021 have been chaotic none the less. Between the storming of the Capitol (which hasn’t been seized since 1812!) and everything else, we all collectively need to take a chill pill. That’s where Sunday Scaries CBD bath bombs come in. For only $11, or $9 if you sign up for a monthly subscription, you can get three bath bombs (orange, lavender, and lemon) with a couple of Mgs of isolated CBD to calm your body after a long day of doomscrolling and WFH. Nothing else to say. Let’s not stress ourselves out too much in 2021, huh?

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/3272

Make Better Love Kit 2021 Image : Ella Paradis

Advertisement

It’s not even two weeks into the new year and it’s been a wild ride so far. Things are stressful even more so in a lot of ways. Ella Paradis wants to help ease some of these tense feelings with the Make Better Love Kit. It’s 70% off with the code 2021.

There are four items in this pack and it’s got a bit of a variety to it. Better Love makes great toys for dudes and babes, this bundle is definitely a representation of that. The Poseidon is a powerful c-ring that vibes for seventy minutes at a time giving guys (and gals) some soothing silicone pleasure. Their Pixie wand is included for a little lady magic. It has ten settings, which is great for travel and is very user friendly. You’ll also get a sweet satin bag to keep both of these safe and sound. And to add a little more sexy to 2021 they’re tossed in a pair of thigh high fishnets. While both vibes are fun with a partner there are absolutely benefits to taking them out for solo runs too.

Advertisement

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/3271

Unless you’re in a state that sucks for other reasons, winter can be brutal, especially during a pandemic when the only things you can safely do in public are outdoors. It’s no surprise, then, that outdoor heaters have taken the restaurant world by storm. And if you’re lucky enough to have a yard or plan outdoor getaways in these difficult times, the global health crisis has breathed new life into non-commercial heaters as well, keeping you toasty through even the most frigid temperatures.

Among the best outdoor heater brands is Mr. Heater, creator of the BuddyFlex heater and BuddyFlex cooker, both of which are on sale for 30% off, bringing the heater down to $105 and the cooker to just $52. Though it’s redundant in name, the Mr. Heater heater is far from useless. In fact, the device radiates warmth—in all directions—for up to 2 hours on high and up to 3.5 hours on the low setting. It’s also wind-reistant and lets out between 6,000 and 1,000 British thermal units (BTUs) with up to 275 square-feet of coverage. The BuddyFlex cooker, on the other hand, has a 4,000- to 8,000-BTU range with a 28" quick-connect hose that can be paired with the aforementioned heater.

Advertisement

For a mere $7 more than you’d otherwise pay for the heater alone at full price, you might as well pick up both and treat you, or your clientele, to an unforgettable night spent outdoors. And with a seemingly neverending stream of chaos dragging us all down, nothing sounds more delightful right now.

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/3249

https://kinja.com/api/commerce/inset/3250

A good durable water bottle that’s easy to clean and safe to drink from is what everyone strives for. Takeya Actives bottles are just that. These insulated bottles keep your beverages hot for up to twelve hours on a chilly mountain trail and cold up twenty-four hours in the dead of summer at the beach. Amazon currently has a variety of them on sale.



There are a lot of styles of Takeya Actives discounted which you can see on the page for this particular product. But this rosy blush one is a steal for $20 because of its 32 oz. size and because it includes the straw.

Advertisement

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NSQDLSL?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071WYHFDD?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NSMN66Y?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

Several other colors and sizes are available to fit your vibe. Mostly the 40 oz. ones seem to be at great prices, $22 and up! All of these Takeya bottles are BPA free and come from a company with over 55 years of Japanese design and ingenuity.

Advertisement

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00HC6JWTU?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PC77FLK?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071K1DMQZ?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 06/04/20 and was updated with new information by Elizabeth Lanier on 1/10/21.

Homgeek Water Flosser KINJA0010 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

For most of us, it will still be a while until we can get our vaccines. Some of you might be missing the dentist, while others might be relishing in the excuse not to go. Regardless of how much you’ve been taking advantage of the COVID excuse to avoid certain things, we’ve got all a deal all of you should take advantage of for your teeth and gum health!



This Homgeek water flosser is down to $28 right now when you clip the $5 coupon and add promo code KINJA0010 at checkout.

Advertisement

Grab it while you can get this great discount!

Postcolonial Love Poem | $11 | Amazon

HIC Tea Infuser, Hangin’ Dunkin’ Droid Robot with Drip Tray | $13 | Amazon

Severance| $14 | Amazon

The Carrying | $16 | Amazon

The Vanishing Half: A Novel | $18 | Amazon

Rose Chamomile Lavender Herbal Tea | $19 | Amazon

USB Coffee Cup Warmer with Auto Shut Off | $23 | Amazon

Cheer Collection Extra Large Pillow with Detachable Bolster | $39 | Amazon

Is anyone else trying to break the habit of looking at social media or their phone or any other screen at night?

I’ve personally been trying to read more before going to bed, but I find it helps to have a routine in place and something compelling to read to keep my interest. You know what else would help? This giant pillow with a detachable bolster. It seems comfy for sitting up in bed to read or for an extra place to sit on the floor in the family room, and it comes in lots of colors for just $39.

Of course, the most important thing you need is something to read that can keep you away from the lure of that blue screen. Look, everyone’s tastes are different, but here are some of my favorite books that I read in 2020 that absolutely nobody asked for but I think a lot of people could also enjoy: Brit Bennett’s The Vanishing Half, Natalie Diaz’s Postcolonial Love Poem, Ada Limón’s The Carrying, and Ling Ma’s Severance— That last one, though it came out in 2018, seems oddly prophetic of our current world pandemic. You gotta read it for yourself though! I’m not going to spoil it.

