Sunday's Best Deals: Coffee, Anthropologie, Gaming Monitor, and More

A coffee Gold Box, a deal on the Thermapen Mk4, and a discounted Dell gaming monitor lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.



And in case you missed it, Amazon announced a bunch of new gadgets, including new Echo products, updated eero Wi-Fi routers, cheaper Ring cameras, and more.

Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $130 Dell S2419HGF delivers on all three.



This 24-inch LED G-Sync monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate and fast 1ms response time thanks to its 1080p (1920 x 1080) TN panel.

Sure the bezel is a bit thick for 2019 standards and I’d personally want a couple more inches but if you’re on a budget, this one is hard to pass it up.

Nite Ize Reusable 6" Gear Tie Graphic : Shep McAllister

Nite Ize’s 6" long, reusable, bendable gear tie can wrangle a lot of cables on your desk, and at $7 for a a two-pack, that’s the best price we’ve seen in a while. Even if that’s overkill for your cords, this thing is big and durable enough to hold together garden hoses, pieces of lumber, and more.



Thermapen Mk4 Graphic : ThermoWorks

Outdoor barbecues will be back before you know it, and you can be ready for that (and all of your other cooking needs) with a 15% discount on the best kitchen thermometer money can buy: the Thermapen Mk4.



You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and is accurate within 0.7°F. Step back into the kitchen in just about any nice restaurant, and you’ll probably see some ThermoWorks gear in use.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, so pick one up in either red or blue today.

Coffee Gold Box Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Wake up and smell the deals. Today, Amazon is pouring out some fresh discounts on coffee K-cups, whole beans, and ground blends. Drink up a cup from a few of your favorite brands, like Lavazza and Green Mountain, before this hot, one-day deal loses steam.



Freshly Picked Baby Shoe Gold Box Graphic : Chelsea Stone

They can’t walk yet, but babies need shoes, too! So pick up a pair of these very smol, adorable baby shoes by Freshly Picked (and one attractive diaper bag backpack), now on sale in today’s Gold Box. All the shoes are under $49, but can you really put a price on that cuteness?



Extra 30% Off Sale Graphic : Chelsea Stone

The only thing better than wandering through the boho fantasy land that is Anthropologie IRL, is getting sucked into one of their sales online. Right now, everything in the sale section at Anthro, from unique apparel and accessories to creatively designed homewares, is an extra 30% off. To top it off, there’s nothing you need to do to take advantage of this deal; just add to cart, and the discount will be automatically applied. Oh, and by the way, there are currently over 1,800 items under Anthropologie’s sale section. Happy browsing!



Quikflip 2-in-1 Reversible Backpack Hoodie Graphic : Chelsea Stone

The problem with jackets is that you have to carry them if you get too hot. Not so with this hoodie-slash-backpack! When you take the Quikflip 2-in-1 Reversible Backpack Hoodie off, you can easily convert it into a drawstring backpack. In backpack form, it will fit tons of other stuff too, and you can use the inner pockets to store any valuables. At just $38, it’s the ultimate two-for-one deal.



Most Wished For Kindle eBooks Gold Box Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Most Wished For Kindle eBooks Gold Box | Amazon

It’s Sunday, which means you can score some great Kindle reads for less on Amazon. Today’s deal is all about the site’s Most Wished For books, so pick up something new from any genre you like for under $5.

90 Days FREE Screenshot : Amazon

Amazon Music HD is coming after Tidal with 50 million songs in 850kbps lossless format (compared to the standard 320kbps bitrate), and millions of select tunes in Hi-Res 3730kbps. If you’ve got the ear to detect the difference, and the equipment to take advantage, you can get your first three months of the service for free, if you’re a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber.



Interestingly, this deal is valid on both individual and family memberships, and once your 90 day trial is up, you’ll automatically be renewed at $15/month for individuals ($13 for Prime members) or $20/month for the family plan, unless you preemptively cancel.

Funko Advent Calendar: Harry Potter 2019, 24Pc Graphic : Chelsea Stone

It’s about time to order your Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar. Get ready to dance the night away at the Yule Ball with 24 magical, mini witches and wizards for just $38—that’s about $1 off the original price. Happy Christmas, Harry!

Most Wished For Kindle eBooks Gold Box | Amazon



Garmin Forerunner 35 Graphic : Shep McAllister

Even at its usual $130, Garmin’s Forerunner 35 GPS watch is one of the best values in the running world. If you sprint over to Amazon though, you can strap it on for just $100, an all-time low.

Here’s what our outdoor expert Heather Balogh Rochfort had to say about it on The Inventory:

...the Forerunner 35 clocks in at just over $100, which is quite reasonable in the world of wearable tech. But, affordability doesn’t mean low quality in this case. In addition to the standard running features, it tracks your step count all day, as well as your heart rate via the wrist. It’s stylish enough for daily wear (although I think the Apple Watch looks nicer), includes vibration alerts for notifications, and the easy-to-view screen works well in light and dark conditions, which is ideal since the watch doubles as an activity tracker. But, impatient types be warned: the Forerunner 35 sometimes struggles to lock onto GPS signals, in my experience.

Kershaw PT-1 Keychain Multitool Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Kershaw’s PT-1 is a keychain tool with three separate functions: a pry bar, a flathead screwdriver, and (what you’ll use it for 99% of the time) a bottle opener. I’d also add a fourth though: packing tape breaker. It’s not a blade, so it won’t slice open a package, but it’d be useful for getting them started so you can claw them open with your fingers.



This was on sale for $5 last month for a time, but swiftly sold out. Now, it’s back in stock for the same price.



Orbit Yard Enforcer Motion-Activated Sprinkler Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

If you have unwelcome animals encroaching on your territory, consider installing this $70 Orbit Yard Enforcer among your collection of garden gnomes. It’s a motion activated sprinkler with day and night detection modes, so critters will be deterred by a harmless spray of water and you can go back to enjoying your backyard.



The Philips OneBlade has long been one of our favorite shaving products, but until today, we’ve hardly seen any deals on the newest Face + Body model.



Use promo code KJONEBLDE to get the shaver for $45, complete with two blades (one for your face and one for your body), four face combs of various lengths, and the unique body hair comb for use on your chest, your back, and yes, down there.

It looks a lot like the original OneBlade, and it can do everything the original can, but it’s actually packing an improved lithium ion battery that lasts longer and charges more quickly than the original’s NimH power pack.

As great as Wi-Fi has gotten, nothing beats a hardwired ethernet connection. If your router doesn’t have enough ports for your liking, that’s an easy fix with this eight-port switch from TP-Link, now just $16 after you clip the coupon on the page.



20% Off Select Amazon Warehouse Items Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.



Look out for this.

Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).

While AirPods offer the most seamless headphone experience for iPhone owners, BeatsX are probably a close second, and you can get a pair for an all-time low $70 today on Woot.



From Gizmodo:

“The Beats X are the third product from Beats (and the fourth from all of Apple) to use the new W1 Bluetooth chipset. This Apple-designed chipset should allow for better battery life. It also makes pairing with an Apple device a total snap—as long as your iPhone runs iOS 10.1 or higher. All I had to do to pair was turn the Beats X and bring them near my phone. A ‘Connect’ button instantly popped up and I was off—music ready to be heard wirelessly.”

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA1500, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

My All-Time Favorite Laptop Sleeve I hate faux stitched app leather as much as I love real stitched leather—for certain things. This… Read more

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

WD My Passport 2TB Hard Drive Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Need more space to backup your photos or store console games? This 2TB portable drive from WD is just $60 today, which is the best price we’ve seen on this drive since last summer.



External Bluetooth transmitters and receivers with 3.5mm jacks have been around for years, but this model from Mpow raises the bar with support for optical (SPDIF) audio.



The little puck can both receive and transmit Bluetooth signals, and includes SPDIF in and out ports to connect it to your TV or high-end audio equipment. You can also connect it anything with RCA or 3.5mm outputs too, which ought to cover just about any audio device in your home. Just be sure to use promo code MPOWBH108 at checkout to get it for $18.

You might have heard a thing or two about some new Apple headphones last week, but they aren’t the only high profile wireless earbuds to get an upgrade recently.



These new and improved Zolo Liberty headphones are sort of a cross between the original Liberties and the now discontinued Liberty+, which we reviewed last year. They keep the design of the original Liberties, and still don’t have app-based EQ settings, but they did steal Bluetooth 5.0 and improved battery life from the more expensive version. In fact, they now claim to run for up to five hours untethered (the same as AirPods), and for up to 40 hours when combined with the charging case (a lot better than AirPods).

True wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5 and that kind of battery life are no joke at any price, and these ‘buds usually sell for $99. Today though, they’re listed at $79, and a $10 coupon brings them all the way down to an all-time low $69 (after clipping the $10 coupon), an absolute steal.

Brother HL2390DW Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2390DW monochrome laser printer today for an all-time low $90 on Amazon today, down from its usual $120-$140.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them.

What’s up, it’s your favorite candle-obsessed Kinja Deals editor. Here to tell you that Yankee Candle has another deal. Right now, you can get $20 off a purchase of $45, $50 off $100, and $75 off $150 at Yankee Candle when you use promo code FALLDL19. Don’t wait for me to say more, go stock up on all the fall-scented candles you were already planning to buy.



If your home features a lot of built-in lights controlled by a relatively small number of light switches, it’ll probably be cheaper and easier to make them “smart” by replacing your switches, rather than your bulbs.



That’s especially true today, since you can get a three-pack of TP-Link Kasa smart light switches for $60 after clipping the $20 coupon, matching an all-time low. Just swap these in for your existing switches, and you’ll be able to control all the lights on the switch with your phone or your favorite voice assistant. And yes, you can still use it like a regular light switch too, so you don’t have to shout at Alexa to turn on the lights when you walk through the front door (but you can if you enjoy doing that).

Umbra UDRY Drying Rack and Microfiber Dish Mat Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If your drying rack has seen better days, do your kitchen a favor and get a new drying rack. The Umbra UDRY Drying Rack and Microfiber Dish Mat is $10 on Amazon. It combines a drying mat and a dish rack so you can neatly stack your dishes and cutlery, while also drying bigger items like pots and pans. The microfiber mat absorbs water but also protects your counter from any water and mildew buildup.



$19 For Your First Month of BarkBox Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Who’s a good deal? This discount on BarkBox, the subscription box that will make your dog’s tail wag uncontrollably. Right now, Prime members’ first month of BarkBox is just $19 (the subscription will renew at $29). Just choose the box that suits your best bud’s size, and let playtime begin.



$20 Off Comforters Photo : Buffy

Advertisement

Buffy comforters are a boon for people who run hot, but also like to be tucked under a cozy, fluffy blanket at night. Made from super soft eucalyptus fibers and filled with BPA-free recycled plastic water bottles, the brand’s fluffy Cloud and cooling Breeze comforters are breathable yet soft, plus they’re anti-microbial, cruelty-free, water-conservational, and machine-washable. And now, you can try one of your own for $20 less than usual using promo code SAVE20. (Just note, you’ll be charged after your 7-night free trial.) This exclusive deal will last until the end of the month, so if you’ve been on the fence about swapping your comforter for something new, now’s the time. Nighty night!



Bury Me In a Buffy Comforter I have always been a comforter person. Get my bedroom as cold as I can handle and bury me in as… Read more

Slice Mini Box Cutter Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you have a designated knife that you use to open all of your packages, welcome to my club. It is probably for the best that we stop using kitchen knives outside of the dining room and get a tool meant for opening boxes. Right now, the Slice Mini Box Cutter is a few bucks off on Amazon.



The Slice cutter is lightweight, can be used by lefties or righties, locks into place, and has a blade that won’t slice open your fingers. It was designed for cutting corrugated packaging, foam, vinyl, and boxes.

Update: This is the last week of this deal, so sign up while you can.



It’s back! One of Butcher Box’s most popular welcome offers is hitting the griddle once again, and new customers can get two pounds of free ground beef added to every box for the life of their membership. That’s like eight free burgers every month, or a bunch of tacos, or a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Just don’t forget the spicy ketchup.



Your bonus beef come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

If push came to shove, you could accomplish any kitchen task with just three knives: a chef’s knife, a paring knife, and a bread knife. We’re huge fans of Kyoku’s beautifully forged Damascus steel blades, and you can get a set with all three of those knives for $179 by clipping the $20 coupon and using promo code KYOKUTQ9.

Yes To Face Mask Set - 5 Pack KJYESMSK Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Do you equate self-care with face masks? Same. You can really get into a good self-care groove with a five-pack of Yes To Face Masks for only $9 with the promo code KJYESMSK on Daily Steals. Included in the mask set is Yes To Tomatoes for clear skin, Yes To Grapefruit for skin brightening, Yes To Coconut for hydration, Yes To Cucumbers for soothing, and Yes To Cotton for sensitive skin.



Proof Storm Shield Parka Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

I know it’s going to touch 90 degrees in large parts of the country next week, but rest assured, it will get cold eventually, and you can bundle up in Proof’s Storm Shield Parka for half-off right now in Huckberry’s clearance section.



The Storm Shield forms a 100% waterproof shell around your torso, features an insulated hood that can optionally close over your lips, and covers a bit more of your waist than most men’s coats, which will be nice when the temperatures drop. Reviewers say it kept them warm and dry in single digit temperatures, but sizes are already starting to sell out, so you’ll want to order soon, even if you won’t be able to put it to use for a few months.

Fresh Flash Sale Graphic : First Aid Beauty

Advertisement

A new season inevitably means a new skincare routine is in order. First Aid Beauty understands your skin’s needs, and to prove it, they’re marking down some of their best products in time for fall as part of their Fresh Flash Sale. I’m a big fan of the brand’s gentle Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer, now down to $21, and you may also want to consider the brand’s Facial Radiance Polish for some top-notch exfoliation. But no matter what you opt to stock your shelf with, you can bet you’ll be getting a good deal with this sale.



Men’s Women’s Handbags Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Fall is well on its way, and cooler temperatures call for footwear that covers as much of your leg as possible. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack is here for your calves’ warmth with a major Frye Flash Event. Men’s and women’s shoes — including those classic Frye boots — are on sale, along with a lot of handbags. Rest assured, these items can all stand up to winter weather, but they won’t stick around long, so shop soon.



72-Hour Flash Sale Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

If your wardrobe isn’t looking so hot, it’s time to hit up Original Penguin. Their 72-Hour Flash Sale is on now, which means select styles including polos, tees, button-downs, and pants are up to 78% off, no promo code necessary. Prices start at just $5 for socks, so it’s a pretty great opportunity to score some classic new looks.



Friends & Family Sale Image : Too Faced

Advertisement

Too Faced has a deal for your face today. Makeup lovers can take advantage of 20% off at the brands’ Friends & Family Sale, not to mention free shipping on all orders. So use promo code FAMILY20, and try fan favorites like the brand’s palettes, highlighters, and mascara sets, and get all dolled up for fall.



Clarks are good, solid shoes, and good, solid shoes don’t usually come cheap. But right now, if you spend at least $125 on shoes at Clarks (that’s about two pairs of shoes), you’ll get 30% off your order. Of course, there are exclusions, so keep a sharp eye out, and use promo code AUTMN30 to step into some savings.



Fanatics Sale Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

We’re on the cusp of the most jam-packed sports period of the year. Pretty soon, all four major U.S. sports leagues will be active at the same time, and no matter who you’re supporting, you can save on some new gear today from Fanatics’ Walmart storefront.



Yes, Fanatics has a Walmart storefront.

It’s not as easy to navigate as Fanatics’ own site, but you can still sort by league and team using the sidebar tools, and thousands of products are on sale right now, ranging from bedding to hats to jerseys, and plenty of stuff in between. Everything’s priced as marked, so there are no promo codes to deal with either.

Seavees Hermosa Plimsoll Sneakers Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Scoot over, Vans, Seavees makes the best skateboard shoes out there, and their versatile Hermosa Plimsoll is an absolute steal at $51.



The shoe’s linen upper is durable and breathable, and comes in four chambray color finishes (one of which is a little more expensive than the others), and the antique nickel eyelets add a high-end touch the everyday shoe. They ship free, and you can return them for free too if you don’t end up liking them (you’ll end up liking them).

Timex Men’s Expedition Scout 40 Watch Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Here’s your chance to pick up a reliable, budget-friendly wristwatch from Timex. To be fair, this watch is a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve ever seen but $25 is still a bonafide bargain for this Timex timepiece.



Timex makes some of our readers’ favorite watches and for good reason. They are understated and affordable. This watch is unlikely to stay at this price for long, so get yours before you run out of time.

Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you’re anxiously awaiting season four of Stranger Things, you have quite a while before you’ll get any answers. But, you can resolve some Upside Down-related questions when you buy Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds for $3 on Kindle. It is the first official Stranger Things novel and acts as a prequel to the TV series. If you’ve ever had questions about Eleven’s mom, Terry Ives, now is your chance to get some insight.



E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Pop a few Reese’s Pieces, hop on your flying bike, and get ready for an out-of-this-world deal on the classic movie, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. Right now, it costs just $10 to score the film in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital. That sounds like some glowing finger alien magic to me, just don’t tell the government.



Hori’s D-Pad Switch controller isn’t without its compromises—notably, it only works in handheld mode—but for some games, there’s simply no substitute for a good D-pad.



It’s been priced at $25 for the most part since it came out last year, but today, Amazon’s marked both the Zelda and Mario-themed controllers down to $20 and $15, respectively.

1414-piece LEGO Star Wars Solo: A Star Wars Story Kessel Run Millennium Falcon Set Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

You don’t have to be a nerf-herding scoundrel to appreciate this deal on a 1414-piece LEGO Star Wars Solo: A Star Wars Story Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set. It’s down to $110 today on Amazon, which is the best price we’ve seen outside of Prime Day. With any luck, you’ll be able to get it delivered in 12 parsecs so you can play with it this weekend.



PS4 Slim Days of Play Bundle Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

The limited edition, steel black Days of Play PS4 Slim has been all-but-impossible to find in stock since it was released. Out of seemingly nowhere though, Walmart just put it back up for its $300MSRP, so lock in your order while you can.

LG 27" G-Sync Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate and HDR 1 Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

LG 27" G-Sync Gaming Monitor offers everything you’d want in a top-tier gaming monitor, and, now, it’s much cheaper than you’d expect. This LG IPS panel offers super fast 144hz refresh rate, a HDR10-ready 27" 1ms screen, G-Sync software and it’s just $250.



This price matches what was offered during Black Friday. So make sure you pick yours up before this disappears again.

Your favorite USB car charger just happens to be the smallest one you can buy, and you can grab it on Amazon for $5 today with code QCHR94PO. This is Kinja Deals’ top-selling product of all time, and if it’s been on your wish list, this is the best price we’ve seen in about a year.



Bands - Leather Apple Watch Straps Photo : Kickstarter

Advertisement

Filippo Morato’s Suave wallet has proven to be a hit with our readers, and now, he’s back with some high quality leather Apple Watch bands, and our readers can get them for an exclusive price.



Bands was successfully funded on Kickstarter back in the spring, and now they’re available for purchase through Indiegogo OnDemand, with immediate shipping. Our readers can pick any two Bands straps for $39, compared to the $49 everyone else would pay.

All of Bands’ straps are made from full grain, vegetable tanned Italian leather, and include high-end touches like leather band retainers and burnished edges along the entire length of the strap. They sent me one to try out during their crowdfunding campaign, and I found it to be incredibly soft on the wrist (no tugged hairs to speak of), and of course, it looked great. It’s high-end leather, so how could it not?

Anker’s PowerLine II Lightning cables aren’t subtle things: they’re big, chunky, and obviously built to last. And if you do manage to break it at some point, the lifetime warranty means you can get a new one for free. Basically, if you’re a serial Lightning cable destroyer, this is the cord for you.



For a limited time, the white model is marked down to $9, and promo code ANKERBD6 will bring that down to $8, the best price ever on one of these cords. The other colors are also all on sale for $9 with promo code ANKER3FT.

Need a longer cable? The 6' version is marked down to $10 in black or white with promo code ANKERCB6.

Anker’s upcoming PowerCore 10000 Slim PD looks like one of the thinnest USB-C PD battery packs ever, and you can save 20% on your preorder with promo code MIDGREEN. We assume this will come in other colors eventually as well, but if you bought one of the new Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pros, this should be a dead ringer.



The 18W USB-C port isn’t the most powerful out there, but it can charge an iPhone at the fastest possible speed, a Switch fast enough for handheld mode play, and even a small laptop in a pinch.

The same code will also save you 20% on this 6' USB-C to Lightning cable (also in Midnight Green), which will allow you to charge your phone at the fastest possible 18W speeds.

Elevation Lab’s Anchor has long been one of our favorite headphone storage solutions, and the newer Anchor Pro has proven to be a worthwhile upgrade. Now, you can save 25% on both with promo code KINJAANCHOR.



The concept for both the Anchor and the Anchor Pro are the same—they’re both hooks that hang under your desk to hold your headphones—but every aspect was improved for the Pro. The hook is larger, to accommodate big over-ear headphones and gaming headsets, it includes a built-in Velcro cable tie to keep your cords under control, and optional screws afford you added security, if the included 3M adhesive isn’t sufficient. It’s only a few bucks more than the original, so it’s the one I would buy.

That said, if you do want the original, it’s also on sale for $9 with promo code KINJAANCHOR.

Joseph Joseph Nest Lock Plastic Food Storage Container Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

We all have a cabinet or drawer that is full of Tupperware that we’re ashamed of. Don’t worry, I am here to help you declutter your life. Grab a Joseph Joseph Nest Lock Plastic Food Storage Container Set while it is only $20 on Amazon. You can get this 10-piece nesting set (five containers and five lids) when you clip the $4.80 coupon.



Philips Hue White 3-Bulb Starter Kit Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

If you’re more interested in Philips Hue’s automation features than being able to change the color or temperature of your bulbs, this is the starter kit for you. $55 gets you a hub and three white smart bulbs, and you can of course add up to 47 more lights to that same hub over time.



The hub by itself typically sells for about $50, so this is sort of like getting three smart bulbs for $5. The kit normally costs $80, and today’s deal is an all-time low.

Chef’n FreshForce Potato Ricer Press Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

While I’ll always have a special place in my heart for lumpy mashed potatoes, this $20 Chef’n FreshForce Potato Ricer Press can elevate your mash to another level. I mean, there’s nothing better than a simply made mound of mash, with butter, cream and garlic—and for $20, you can make it perfectly every time.



Not for nothing, but we’re getting close to Thanksgiving. And wouldn’t it be nice if you could get a few practice rounds in? This is the lowest price we’ve seen on it this year, and it’s a worthwhile investment.

Just send some over to me... for research purposes.



20% Off Select Costumes Orders of $60 or More Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Are you planning to make your entire family dress up as characters from Stars Wars for Halloween? Even the dog? Good for you! Do yourself a favor and get 20% off costumes of $60 or more at ShopDisney. Star Wars not your thing? Disney bought Marvel too, so your crew can roll out as the Avengers. Or classic Disney characters like Peter Pan or Woody.



Now, costumes from ShopDisney are most certainly going to cost more than places like Spirit Halloween or Party City, but they tend to be more detailed and higher-quality. So, you’re better off getting the better costume while it is on sale.

The 20% off discount will automatically be applied at check out when your order totals $60 or more (on costumes selected directly from the Halloween Event page). To snag some extra savings, if your order is over $75, you can get free shipping with the promo code SHIPMAGIC.

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Everything on site is 60% off today, plus you’ll get an extra 40% off clearance when you use the promo code YAYFALL. The whole factory is currently stacked with fall-ready staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.



It’s fall, so you’re probably in need of a jacket for cool nights, and soon, one for around the clock. And since Mountain Hardwear is taking 65% off the original price on select items, you could probably use many of the on-sale items right now and for future winters to come. So use promo code MHWEXTRA, and load up on outerwear to keep you toasty warm the next time you step outside.



Wearing makeup is all fun and games until it’s time to take it off. Stop scrubbing your skin raw with a washcloth or using endless, expensive, wasteful cotton pads and pre-soaked wipes, and get yourself a MakeUp Eraser from HauteLook. A full-size two-piece set in a couple color and print combinations is just $25 right now.



MakeUp Eraser promises to remove every trace of cosmetics from your face using only warm water. The secret is a proprietary polyester blend that’s great at getting all the gunk off your face. Simply hang it up to dry when you’re all cleaned off, and wash as needed. Your days of pouring money down the drain on other makeup removers are over.

40% Off Classics Shoes Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Good sneakers never go out of style, especially these Reebok Classics, now 40% off. Just use promo code 40CLASSIC to snag this shoo-in of a deal on looks for both men and women. You’ll want to run over to this sale fast, though, since it ends in just 2 days. Can you kick it?



If you’ve wanted to snap your fingers and get everything you’ve ever wanted, you’re in luck. You can own your very own infinity gauntlet, as inspired by the one created in Avengers: Endgame (not to be confused with the gauntlet from Avengers: Infinity War). Who’d have thought we’d live in a world where I need to clarify which MCU gauntlet you can buy on Amazon?



The Avengers Marvel Legends Series Endgame Power Gauntlet was available for preorder at $100 a few months ago and shipped back in August. Right now, it is $20 off and this is the first big discount we’ve seen on the gauntlet so far.



AUKEY 36W USB C PD Car Charger Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Right now, this AUKEY 36W USB-C PD car charger can be yours for just $10. Just clip the coupon code on the page and you’ll get the best price on this super helpful accessory. This particular plug offers fast, 18W charging through its USB-C and standard USB port.



Refurb Canon 5DS Full-Frame Digital SLR Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Right now you can invest in a refurbished Canon 5DS full-frame DSLR for a low $1,500. There’s few cameras in the market that are comparable for use in a studio environment with this 50.6 megapixel monster.



Before going further, I should say that this camera is not for everyone.