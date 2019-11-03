Sunday's Best Deals: Coats and Jackets, KitchenAid Mixers, Switch Games, And More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee Headphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Burgeoning audiophiles, rejoice. Drop (formerly MassDrop) and Sennheiser combined forces to give you the HD 58X Jubilee Headphones, a $135 pair of open-back headphones, down from the usual $160 (which was a steal to begin with).

By design, these cans produce clear and detailed sound thanks to the open back design. It’s a modified version of the much-loved HD600, which is double the price.

These comfortable, mostly plastic (they had to cut corners somewhere) Sennheisers offer helpful features like detachable cables and adapters for different plug sizes. Better still, this is one of the best values in audiophile-grade headphones today.

Be warned, this type of headphones are designed for home listening—they leak sound, which could disturb those around you, and you hear a lot of the outside world. And these rarely stay in stock for long, get yours before they disappear again.

Note: New Drop customers may be able to save $20 at checkout as well. Be on the lookout for a banner at the top of the page giving you the option.

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

Anker SoundCore 2 Photo : Amazon

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $32 today with promo code SPKA3105, or $8 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

AA batteries are dying an all-too-slow death, but while they’re still a part of your life, you probably want to upgrade to rechargeables. This pack of eight from AmazonBasics is down to $15, and is within $.02 of an all-time low price.



That’s about $4 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.

5 Pounds Arm and Hammer Baking Soda Graphic : Shep McAllister

This is five pounds of baking soda, which is probably all the baking soda you need for...a decade? Your life? You may pass this bag onto your children when you die? It’s three dollars.



Photo : Tim Dennert ( ( Unsplash

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $459 roundtrip (in a double decker A380!), but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until November 12, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between November or December and May. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later. That’s exactly what I did with a cheap flight from Newark to Athens in a previous Emirates sale, and now I have the entire trip planned out.

We’ve careened headlong into holiday baking season, and you can make life a lot easier for yourself (and thus make more cookies) with the help of a KitchenAid mixer. The Artisan series is a solid deal at $219-$220 today, in a few different colors.



KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Photo : Amazon

Speaking of KitchenAids...remember those Play-Doh presses that extruded different shapes when you squeezed the Play-Doh through the holes? This is basically the same concept, but for homemade pasta. Make six different types of noodles with your KitchenAid, and experience the joys of pasta making for yourself. At $100, it’s never been cheaper.



Genius Mat by Sky Mats Photo : Amazon

I’ll tell you from experience that switching to a standing desk is inadvisable without a good standing desk mat. But if you’re going to get a good standing desk mat, you might as well get a great standing desk mat.



Genius Mat features all sorts of contours, ridges, and even a big roller ball for your arches so you can stretch your legs and massage your feet throughout the day. They sent me one to try out a few weeks ago, and I’ve been spending a lot more time standing at my desk than I used to, even as events surrounding me at work conspire to knock me onto my ass.

My feet feel great at the end of the day too. Certainly better than the rest of me.

Use promo code GENIUSMAT15 to get it for $51, down from the usual $60.

Coat Sale Graphic : Shep McAllister

For the second straight day, Amazon’s running a slew of one-day only, pre-Black Friday apparel sales, today highlighted by this collection of discounted coats and jackets.



These aren’t from no-name brands either. You’ll find plenty of options from the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, and more. For guys, this Tommy Hilfiger down jacket is a great deal at $53, and for women, this Calvin Klein packable walker coat has great reviews for $70. There are a lot of coats in here though, so you’ll want to check out the full sale.

Carhartt Shirt Gold Box Graphic : Shep McAllister

As part of Amazon’s ongoing one-day apparel sales, guys can grab staple shirts from Carhartt for just $15-$20 each today. Choose from a tee, a long sleeve tee, a quarter zip, and a polo, all available in multiple colors. They’re not high fashion, but they’ll be the workhorses of your wardrobe.



Muk Luk Slipper Sale Graphic : Shep McAllister

If I could live my entire life in slippers, I would. For a limited time, Daily Steals has a collection of Muk Luks marked down to $20-$22 per pair, and you can save an extra 35% with promo code KJ35. Robe and old-timey pipe not included.



If you don’t have the time or inclination to shop for your own clothes, The Menlo Club will send you a couple of surprise products from Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic each month, in your size, for $60. And today only, you can get $30 off your first order, plus a Kinja Deals-exclusive bundle consisting of a jacket, a t-shirt (or hoodie) and one accessory (socks or sunglasses). To get the deal, you’ll need to use promo code KINJABUNDLE at checkout.



Note: The promo code field may already have something else populated, so just replace it with KINJABUNDLE and press enter to apply the code.

When you sign up for a new subscription, you’ll provide Menlo Club with the styles that you like (Casual, Classic, Forward, or a mix), plus all of your shoe, pant, and shirt sizes, so you can be sure that everything will fit. If something doesn’t fit when it arrives, size exchanges are free, as is shipping.



You can cancel whenever you want, so there’s no risk. Just remember to use code KINJABUNDLE at checkout to get the deal.

Custom tailored suits aren’t just for Very Important Business People with Super Platinum Medallion status and briefcases that cost more than your rent. At Indochino’s prices, custom suiting is attainable for all, and that’s especially true with our exclusive sale.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more

You can grab any of these suits for just $299 with promo code KINJA19. Or, if you want your suit to blend in some ultra-premium fabrics like cashmere or ultra-soft super 150s wool, you can get any of these eight Luxury Collection suits for $399 with the same code.

Whatever suit you buy, all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping are included in the price. Options range from simple, versatile navy and gray options to brighter blues and even a burgundy suit, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

First Three Months of Audible Screenshot : Amazon

Maybe you don’t feel like you have time to read a book, but you almost definitely have the time to listen to one. Audible has the largest selection of professionally narrated audiobooks anywhere, and Prime members can get their first three months for $7 right now, down from the usual $15.



Each month, you’ll receive a credit for one free audiobook of your choice. Seriously, any audiobook, even brand new releases. You’ll also get credits for two free Audible Originals of your choice, which mostly consist of shorter form content.

Just note that your subscription will auto-renew at $15/month if you don’t cancel.

Star Wars Storyboards is a gift that will send any true Star Wars fan over the moon (or not-a-moon), and it’s down to its best price since last holiday season right now.



The book includes 352 pages of original storyboards and notes from the original trilogy, including never-before-published art from deleted or never-filmed scenes.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar Graphic : Shep McAllister

Naughty or nice? Jedi or Sith? The LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar is a wonderful gift. And at $30, it’s never been cheaper.



All 24 toys are meant to be surprises, but we spoiled the hell out of them here, if you want to see exactly what you’re buying.

Humble Monthly Graphic : Shep McAllister

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games just unlocked, and it’s another solid trio. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Yakuza Kiwami, Soul Caliber VI (Geralt!!), and My Time At Portia instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

Screenshot : Amazon

If you have a Nintendo Switch, today’s a rare chance to grab those rarely-discounted first party games that are missing from your collection. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, and Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee are all in the must-own pantheon for Switch owners, or at worst just a half tier below that.



All of them are marked down to $44 or less on Amazon or Walmart today, which is about as good as it gets on Nintendo’s own games.

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

My All-Time Favorite Laptop Sleeve I hate faux stitched app leather as much as I love real stitched leather—for certain things. This… Read more

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

You have to carry your phone, and you have to carry a wallet (for now), but there’s no rule saying that they can’t be one thing.



The Zero Grid card holder sticks onto the back of basically any phone or case, and holds up to 8 cards, or or fewer cards plus some cash, all while protecting them from RFID skimmers. Plus, it’s one less thing to forget when you leave the house.

Today on Amazon, use promo code LNBS73BM and clip the $1 coupon to get any of the available colors for $8, within a few cents of the best deal we’ve seen.

Amazon Furniture and Housewares Sale Graphic : Shep McAllister

You could basically furnish an entire house with stuff from Amazon’s Rivet and Stone & Beam brands. And what’s more, your house would actually look good.



For a limited time, a bunch of lamps, picture frames, planters, shelves, and more from Amazon’s housewares collections are up to 30% off. I guarantee there’s something in here that you’d like for your home, and most of it costs less than $50.

Three By Three Seattle Jotblock Chunky Sketchpad Graphic : Shep McAllister

This good-ass sketchpad has 380 sheets, and holes that go all the way through it to hold 12 included colored pencils. It’s on Hannah Hart’s desk, and she’s written two cookbooks and makes very popular videos. Was the sketchpad the secret to her successes? Only $18 (the best price ever) to find out.



Gutterhead Graphic : Shep McAllister

Have you grown numb to Cards Against Humanity, and want a new game to make everyone in the room feel uncomfortable? Gutterhead just might do the trick. It’s sort of like Pictionary, but you have to draw things like “Wet Dream” or “Golden Shower.” Get it for 40% off today with promo code GUTTER40, and you’ll have it in time for when your grandparents visit for the holidays.



Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Butcher Box is marking the occasion by throwing in a free turkey with your first delivery.



Butcher Box’s whole turkeys are 10-14 pounds, preservative free, and have never been given antibiotics or added hormones. That turkey ought to be big enough for about 8-10 people, so figure out your invite list, and start thinking about how you want to cook the thing (you have to invite me if you’re deep frying).

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

OXO Good Grips 16 Piece Leakproof Glass Food Storage Container Set Graphic : Shep McAllister

When it comes to leftover containers, once you go glass, you’ll never go back. These OXO leakproof containers are save in the freezer, in the microwave, in the dishwasher, and even in the oven, and the 16-piece set (eight containers with eight lids) is marked down by 20% on Amazon today.



Look, you’re probably not going to wear these any time soon, with the possible exception of a two minute dog walk, but Rivieras makes some of the best summer espadrilles you can buy, and they’re cheaper than we’ve ever seen them before at just $30 per pair.



Seven different styles are available, but our Megan Collins is particularly fond of the red, white, and blue mesh Tour De Monde style:

A blend of cotton and mesh, this pair from Rivieras is both breathable (for those really warm days) and comfortable to boot. The navy with red trim lends a stylish, preppy look if you feel like channeling Vampire Weekend.

You might have heard a thing or two about some new Apple headphones last week, but they aren’t the only high profile wireless earbuds to get an upgrade recently.



These new and improved Zolo Liberty headphones are sort of a cross between the original Liberties and the now discontinued Liberty+, which we reviewed last year. They keep the design of the original Liberties, and still don’t have app-based EQ settings, but they did steal Bluetooth 5.0 and improved battery life from the more expensive version. In fact, they now claim to run for up to five hours untethered (the same as AirPods), and for up to 40 hours when combined with the charging case (a lot better than AirPods).

True wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5 and that kind of battery life are no joke at any price, and these ‘buds usually sell for $99. Today though, you can get them for an all-time low $60 with promo code ZL2001HP.

60% Off Merino Sweaters Photo : Jachs

The weather is finally getting on the cooler side and what better way is there to prepare for a crisp fall day than wrapping yourself up in a sweater? One of our readers’ favorite sweaters is back in stock, with more colors than last year, and is on super sale. You can get 60% off all Merino Sweaters from Jachs when you use promo code FLASH60.



If Merino sweaters aren’t exactly your thing, that’s okay. Jachs still has their Fall Sitewide Flash Sale going on, where you can get up to 60% off everything.

LEGO Saturn V Apollo Graphic : Shep McAllister

In one giant leap for deal-kind, LEGO’s stunning Saturn V Apollo is back on sale for an entirely reasonable $90 right now, a $30 discount from its usual price, and the best deal we’ve seen since the 2018 holiday season.



What makes this set so popular? Well, it has 1,969 pieces (get it?), the main spacecraft is more than three feet tall when assembled, and the set allows you to simulate an entire mission, from launch to splashdown. We’re kind of bummed that it doesn’t come with a pack of astronaut ice cream for extra realism (and deliciousness!), but you can always get that at Amazon.

With a whopping 900 lumens of brightness, an extended rechargeable battery that lasts up to 13 hours on the medium setting, a zoomable beam, and IP65 dust and water resistance, Anker’s LC90 flashlight is enough flashlight for just about everyone. And with those specs, it’s a steal at $28, down from the usual $36, with promo code KINJALITE.



If you don’t need that sort of military grade brightness, you can also get a 2-pack of the 400 lumen LC40 flashlight for $18, with the same KINJALITE promo code. Just note that they run off of AAA batteries, rather than a built-in rechargeable.

To give you a little context about the brightness here, your smartphone’s flashlight probably puts out about 40-60 lumens. Again, these have 900 and 400, respectively. Don’t look directly at them.

Buy 3, Get One Free Video Games Screenshot : Tercius Bufete

Amazon’s offering a buy-three-get-one-free offer on video games. Here’s what they’re saying, “Add 3 items from the selection on this page to your Shopping Basket via the ‘Add to Basket’. When you’re done shopping, click the ‘Proceed to Checkout’ button.” So, um, I see an “Add to Cart” button, but whatever. (So, isn’t it buy 2 get one free? Ugh.)



It’s a solid deal especially considering there are a lot of recently released titles here, including The Outer Worlds. Unfortunately, it would not let me buy three copies of Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch.

Cable Matters 4-Rotating Outlet Wall Mount Surge Protector Graphic : Shep McAllister

You know those outlets behind your couch? Or your dresser? You know, the ones that you don’t use because it would mean having to permanently your furniture several inches away from the wall to avoid putting too much strain on the plug and cord coming out of the outlet?



With this four-outlet surge protector from Cable Matters, you can actually put those outlets to use, without compromising your furniture placement. Four swiveling plugs let your cords run out to the side, rather than straight out from the wall, and a couple of USB ports are onboard as well if you want to use this in an office or nightstand environment.

Normally priced at $20, get it for $17 today with promo code 15XWFPGL.

MicroUSB is the cockroach of the tech world: it’ll never truly die. Even now, as we round the corner into a new decade, a depressing number of electronics still use the archaic plug instead of a modern USB-C connector.



So what can you, the average consumer, do to make this frustratingly slow transition suck a little bit less? Buy two of these 2-in-1 cables for under $8, that’s what. The Cable Matters microUSB cables include USB-C tips on the end that you can attach when needed, and while they won’t support USB-C PD fast charging, they’ll let you charge just about every device not made by Apple.

Amazon Echo Wall Clock Gif : Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock is a revelation for the specific (but I think quite large!) subset of people who:



1) Use Alexa timers in the kitchen with some regularity.

and

2) Don’t have an Echo Show with a screen built in.

Just pop in some batteries, hang the clock, and a ring of LEDs will automatically count down the minutes and final 60 seconds of any timer you set with your voice. It’s elegant, seamless, and I can’t stand how much I love the thing.

It came out late last year for $30, but it just got a rare discount to $25. The clock is ticking on this deal though, so don’t waste any time.

Prepara Flexible Roasting Laurel Rack Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Your roasted meats might already be deserving of laurels, but they could be even more acclaimed with the help of this $11 roasting laurel, now on sale at Amazon. The roasting laurel raises your roasts up, so they aren’t sitting in grease, and allows them to cook more evenly. Plus, cleanup is easier, since you won’t have to spend time scraping burnt bits off the bottom of the pan. The laurel is made of heat-resistant, flexible silicone, and unlike metal roasting racks, there’s no risk of it scratching or damaging your cookware.

Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p and Cosmos Max Photo : Anker

In a very short amount of time, Anker has upended and basically come to dominate the (cool but decidedly niche) portable projector market. It was only a matter of time, but the company is now turning its sights on legitimate, home theater-quality projectors, and preorders just opened.



The new Nebula Cosmos 1080p and Nebula Cosmos Max are fully featured projectors in every sense of the word, featuring sharper, brighter pictures than their portable siblings, while retaining features that made those smaller projectors so appealing, like built-in Android, excellent speakers, and support for screen mirroring.

The Cosmos 1080p spits out 900 ANSI lumens (for comparison, the Nebula Capsule II puts out a surprisingly good picture with 200) and a 1080p picture, while the Cosmos Max ups the brightness to 1500 ANSI lumens and the picture quality to 4K, while adding a couple more Dolby Digital Plus internal speakers. But both support HDR10, 100,000:1 contrast ratios, LED bulbs that are rated to last a whopping 30,000 hours, and built-in streaming service apps (in addition to a couple of HDMI ports) via Android 9.

But the most disruptive aspect of the Cosmos projectors are their price points. The 1080p model starts at just $429 for super earlybird backers on Kickstarter, and the 4K edition starts at $999, both of which drastically undercut the obvious competition. We briefly saw the Max model in action at Anker’s unveiling, and even in a room with a fair amount of ambient light, it looked terrific.

The Kickstarter is live now, and the projectors are expected to start shipping in March.

If you hate seeing a mess of cables behind your desk or home theater, a cheap pack of Velcro-style cable ties might have the best ROI of any product...ever? This pack of 50 from AmazonBasics is on sale for just $6, and will consolidate your rat king of cables into a single, manageable mega-cable.



These aren’t just strips of Velcro either. The loop design means you can easily tighten or loosen them as needed without fully removing them, so the next time you buy a new game console, you can add its power cable to your bundle without having to redo all of your hard work. They’re amazing. They make you feel good about organizing things. They probably saved my marriage. Buy them.