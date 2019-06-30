Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Summer is here and that means outdoor parties are all the rage right now. If you’re on the market for a wireless speaker to play your favorite music, you’re in luck. The POW Mo Expandable Wireless Speaker + Click Mount & Wallet is currently $20 off on Amazon right now. It is portable, water resistant, and it connects to any Bluetooth enabled device. It comes with a click wall mount, which means you can stick it anywhere - your fridge, the car, file cabinet, pong table, and more.



Pick up Samsung’s 512GB microSD card and never want for more storage on your Nintendo Switch ever again. With U3 write speeds, it’s ideal for 4K action cams too.



Let’s be clear here, 512GB is probably overkill for your Switch but $100 (the lowest price ever, by the way) is a small price to pay for never having to worry about the number of digital downloads you buy via the Switch’s online store, right?

Are you looking to upgrade your home theater to make it more like the movies? If you have the money, the Sony Z9F 3.1ch Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos is $698 on Amazon today. That is a massive $200 off. The sound bar has seven sound modes for advanced gaming, movies, music, news, and sport. It has built-in WiFi and easy Bluetooth streaming, as well as voice enhancement for greater clarity. You can even stream music, online radio, and podcasts from your Amazon connected device directly to your Z9F soundbar, just by asking Alexa.



August’s third generation Smart Lock lets you lock and unlock your door from using your phone, and you can get the silver model for just $99 today, the same price we saw on Black Friday,



Assuming you have your phone with you whenever you leave the house, an August Smart Lock-installed door will auto lock behind you and unlock as you approach. It’s especially useful because you don’t have to necessarily be home to grant or restrict access to people like dog walkers, maintenance workers, or other people who need to come into your house; just send them a guest key with the August app. And since it integrates with your existing deadbolt, you can continue using a physical key as well, if your phone ever dies.

Unlike previous August locks, this one doesn’t have Wi-Fi built in—it uses Bluetooth to talk to your phone—but you can add a Wi-Fi hub to your router to control it over the internet from anywhere. You can send guest keys without the bridge, but you can’t use Alexa or remotely lock or unlock the door.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But the Fourth of July’s 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code STRIPES at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Not everyone has the budget to buy a hot tub, we get it. But, if you’ve started saving or recently realized you could afford one, why not get a hot tub while they are on sale during Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day? You can get thousands of dollars off select Lifesmart Hot Tubs today only.



You need absolutely no reason to buy this Fun Dip assorted pack other than the price. If you’re in the mood to rot your teeth right out of your head, you can get Fun Dip Assorted Flavor Party Pack, 48-Count for only $8 on Amazon.



Go to your favorite ice cream shop, and chances are, they’re slinging their scoops with the Zeroll 1010. The single, sculpted piece of non-reactive aluminum is the be-all, end-all of ice cream scoops, carries a Wirecutter recommendation, and is just to $12 on Amazon right now, down from its usual $14-$20



Sleeping is stressful. It can be hard for people to fall asleep and sometimes even harder to stay asleep. If you struggle with anxious sleeping habits, you’re in luck. Many people swear by weighted blankets when it comes to restless sleep. Right now, you can take your pick of the lot with over 35% off Anjee weighted blankets. You can choose from a variety of blanket weights for under $45.



The 12-pound blanket is $35 when you use the code JDVCMATK and clip the 13% off coupon. The 48" x 72" 15-pound blanket is $39 when you clip the 10% off coupon and use the promo code WYM92D58. The 60" x 80" 15-pound blanket is when you use the promo code NR6632EE and clip the 10% off coupon. The 20-pound blanket is $42 when you clip the 13% off coupon and use the promo code 7ZNLC2B3. What are you weighting for? Get it. Sorry, I’ll see myself out.

Need some red, white, and blue flip flops for all of the holiday festivities this summer, but don’t want to pay full price? Right now, you can get up to 60% Everything at Old Navy. These flag flip flops should do the trick!



On top of this big sale at Old Navy, you can stack additional savings. You can use the promo code MORE to get 30% off orders of $75 or more and 20% off all other amounts. However, the code is pretty restrictive, you cannot get a discount on Hot Deal, Today Only Deal, 2 Days Only Deal, Best Seller, Hi, I’m New, Licensed Product, Uniform, Jewelry, and Beauty merchandise.

Urban Outfitters does way more than just outfit you; the cool-kid superstore also hooks up your home and beauty routine with trendy stuff that’s sure to please any millennial. For a limited time, go all out on UO, since they’re taking up to an extra 40% off their entire sale section. That means a whole heap of extra discounted men’s and women’s clothes, accessories, home decor, and other miscellaneous items are down to highly reasonable prices, so shop now.



We’re not going to shame you into thinking you need Old Spice like those “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” commercials. But, you’d be kind of a fool to click past a deal like this. Right now, if you clip the $9 coupon, you can get a pack of six of Old Spice Body Wash for only $14. The price is great, but what is even better is not having to remember to buy body wash for the next couple of months.



You might remember Very Bradley as the brand of the paisley quilted tote carried by your great aunt, but in recent years, the retailer has expanded their prints beyond florals into more modern patterns. And I must admit, their solid bags, duffels, pouches, and other travel accessories are downright stylish. So consider taking advantage of the brand’s three different sales for the 4th of July. You can shop 30% off travel, 30% off the Fireworks Paisley pattern, and the 40% Off Summer Sale on select styles and patterns. There’s a reason that tote from years back is so memorable; these bags hold up. And there are patterns to please any taste — yes, including good ol’ paisley.

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for $1, for a limited time as part of the company’s lead-up to Prime Day.



This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, four months to stream the new Vampire Weekend and Carly Rae Jepsen on repeat for free? Yes please.

If you’ve never been an Audible member, you can still get your first three months for $15. But if you’ve been a member in the past, or you’re just ready to commit for a longer period of time, Prime Members can also save big on an annual membership as part of Amazon’s lead up to Prime Day.



For a limited time, Prime members can get an annual membership for $120, down from the usual $150, or $180 if you paid month-by-month. Plus, once you sign up, you’ll receive an email with a credit to get an Echo Dot to listen to your books with for just $.99.

As a reminder, every month, Audible members can choose one audiobook and two Audible originals to add to their library for free, and those titles will be yours to keep, even if you cancel your membership somewhere down the road.

It really does pay to be an Amazon Prime member. As Prime Day(s) rapidly approaches, Amazon has a new limited-time, exclusive deal. You can get three months of Audible for the price of one. That’s right, it is only $5/month (or $15 total) for a three-month subscription to Audible. The only catch? It is only for Amazon Prime members and only available to new Audible users.



Each month, you can download two Audible originals, and one audiobook of your choice for free, each of which will be yours to keep forever, even if you cancel your membership. Individual audiobooks frequently cost $15 or more, so you stand to save a lot on the latest hits.

Say what you will about the Xbox One, but Microsoft indisputably makes the best looking game controllers on the market. Their Sport White model is marked down to $56 today, from its usual $70. That’s still more than you’d pay for a standard controller, but look how pretty it is.



Tired of playing the same five games on your Nintendo Switch? Right now, you can get Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for $33 on Amazon today. You can dive right into 9th century England and battle demons and use magical powers you can’t IRL.



The shower head that came preinstalled in your home or apartment is probably terrible, but if you don’t have the cash to upgrade it to a Delta In2ition, the Delta 75152 is a stunningly good option for just $18. That’s not an all-time low, but it is the best price we’ve seen since last year’s holiday season.



Aside from a single switch that toggles between 2.5 and 1.85 gallons per minute, this showerhead doesn’t have any notable features to speak of. But I can tell you from years of experience that its water coverage and ability to amplify low water pressure are incredible. Its four valves use Delta’s H2Okinetic system to agitate the water and create a full, perfectly dispersed wall of water, rather than four individual streams. It’s a difficult sensation to describe, but I absolutely recommend you try it for yourself. And why wouldn’t you at this price?



If you’re traveling abroad, you unfortunately have to throw your minimalist, front pocket wallet to the wind. But this Zero Grid RFID-protected passport wallet is just large enough to hold that oversized passport (and not a centimeter bigger), as well as cash and up to 10 credit cards. Get it for $11 today by clipping the $1 coupon on the product page, then adding promo code 546DC4AO at checkout.



If you have the room in your house, what the hell is stopping you from getting a ping pong table? Seriously, you can start so many epic ping pong tournaments to dominate your friends (or just play beer pong on it). Right now, you can get this EasyPoint Sports table for over $100 off at Walmart.



Got a birthday or anniversary coming up soon? If you need to order flowers online, our readers’ favorite online flower delivery service is currently having a Fourth of July sale. Right now, you can get 20% off sitewide at The Bouqs using the promo code FIREWORKS.



The Bouqs recently won our Co-Op this year. This is what one of our readers had to say about the online service:

bouqs.com offers a ton of promos/discounts, and I like that their offerings look like something I’d pick up from Pike Place Market, i.e., not the run-of-the-mill selection of bouquets. - nationalvervet

If you think all shower caddies are the same, you obviously haven’t seen simplehuman’s.



The shelves on this model can adjust up, down, and even sideways to make room for all of your grooming equipment, plus it includes two razor hooks on the side, and even dual suction cups to accommodate for uneven shower tiles. That’s a lot thought put into a household item that you’ve never thought about, and it’s $10 off today on Amazon.

Stranger Things seasons three drops in just a few days and we cannot wait. However, if you’re nostalgic for season one Eleven who barely talked in the first few episodes, you’re in luck. You can get this Eleven in Burger T-Shirt for only $6 on Amazon today. We love a good shaved-head Eleven.



2D Mario > 3D Mario don’t @ me.



New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has enough levels to keep you jumping and stomping until Mario Maker 2 comes out, and it’s down to $45 on Amazon today, the best price we’ve seen on this particular Switch game.

Doom is finally getting a sequel this year, and Amazon just inexplicably dropped preorder pricing of Doom Eternal town to $50 from the usual $60, for both PS4 and Xbox One.



If you already preordered, Amazon will automatically give you this price when your game ships, and if you order today and it inexplicably gets even cheaper, the same protection will apply.

Going on a camping trip soon? If you’re looking to snuggle while sitting by the fire, you can get a Kelty Low loveseat chair for $25 off right now on Amazon. Who doesn’t want to snuggle while they make s’mores?



J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Men’s and women’s styles on the site are 50% to 70% off, kids’ styles are 50% off, and clearance items are on sale as well. To get 50% off clearance, you can use the promo code SPARKLE. The whole factory is currently stacked with summertime staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.



Forever 21 is already known for stylish, yet inexpensive clothes, but today, the brand is slashing prices even further by taking an extra 30% off sale items. Right now, select styles of sweaters, activewear, skirts, dresses and more are marked way down with promo code EXTRA30 — which means a good portion of the stock is under $10.



That’s not the only deal that Forever 21 has going on right now. If the sale rack isn’t calling your name, you can also get 30% off full-priced swimwear with the promo code SWIM30. If you already had some items in your cart at Forever 21 that aren’t from the sale section and aren’t swimwear, you can at least get free shipping. For orders over $30, use the code FREESHIP30 and for orders over $75, you can get express shipping with the code EXPSHIP. Sadly, these promo codes cannot all be combined, but they give you a few shopping options.



Samsung’s “entry” level QLED TV for 2019, the Q60, isn’t 8K like its more expensive siblings, but it carries over many of the same impressive features, and is a fantastic display in its own right.



Today, you can get the 55" version for a new all-time low $898 on Amazon and at Walmart, which is about $100 less than the previous lowest price. That includes Samsung’s Quantum Dot-enhanced panel for more vivid color, and even Samsung’s “Clean Cable” solution that offloads your ports to a separate box that’s easier to hide.

The best upgrade for an old PC is an SSD, and if you don’t need a ton of space, this 240GB model from PNY is down to $30 today, an all-time low. You could even stick it in a cheap enclosure, and use it as an ultra-fast portable hard drive.



If you have a desktop with ample storage, thanks to its built-in HDD, you can use a 120GB SSD to house the operating system.



Right now, you can pick up the Razer Nari Ultimate for just $150, the first discount we’ve seen on these particular gaming headphones. What sets this headset apart is its haptic tech, which means the ear cups will react and vibrate to things going on in your game.



Here’s what Kotaku had to say:

No one needs to have their head vigorously shaken while getting shot at in Call of Duty. Many people probably prefer to listen to “Marshmello” without coming away feeling like someone stuck a pair of tiny vibrating sex toys up their nose. I certainly did not imagine I would ever enjoy such things before trying out the Razer Nari Ultimate wireless haptic feedback gaming headset. And hell, if you took the Nari Ultimate away from me tomorrow and I never wore another haptic headset again, I wouldn’t miss it terribly. I do not need to feel sound, but damn, it’s a nice option to have.

These headphones typically sell for about $200, and they can work with almost every gaming device out there, including PC, PS4, Xbox, and your smartphone. Oh, and they’re wireless and have a retractable mic, so that’s a big plus, too.

Late last year, the iconic and reader-favorite Logitech G502 gaming mouse got an upgrade, and the new HERO model is on sale for an all-time low $52 on Amazon.



Everything you know and love from the old 502—the customizable weights, the 11 button layout, the RGB lighting—is still here, but the HERO model adds Logitech’s new 16,000 DPI HERO sensor, up from the previous model’s 12,000 DPI.

You don’t have to be a nerf-herding scoundrel to appreciate this deal on a 1414-piece LEGO Star Wars Solo: A Star Wars Story Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set.



It’s down to $120 today on Amazon, which is about $50 off its original price.

Pick up a new pair of Ray-Bans from Nordstrom Rack, right now. Dozens of styles are discounted and, well, it’s summer. You’ll probably want one to go with your tan and that slight hangover you’re going to have.



Don’t forget, they’re not just fashionable—they’re also helpful in shielding your eyes from ugly people. Prices start at about $60, so start looking before the sun sets on this deal.

Why pull out a cutting board and knife when you can make chopping easy? You can chop nuts all day long with the Chef’n NutZoom Nut Chopper. You can roll this tool and mince nuts like pecans, peanuts, almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, and more. Right now, the NutZoom is $9 on Amazon.



I’ll always stan a good rolling suitcase, but for quick weekend getaways, a grab-and-go duffel bag is worth its weight in gold, especially as airlines get ever more restrictive with their baggage policies. Azcoe’s Arx Weekender, now taking preorders on Kickstarter, looks like it’s going to be an exemplar of the weekender bag genre.



Made from a thick, durable ripstop material, and accented with leather handles and a reinforced leather floor that gives you a flat base for packing, the Arx feels like the type of bag that could last you for decades. It’s got big, chunky zippers, huge metal rings for attaching a shoulder strap, thick grommets holding the handles in place...and yet it looks elegant, rather than technical.

On the organization front, you’ll find an interior laptop pocket (which is sadly missing from far too many weekender bags, a shoe compartment with unapologetic metal air vents, and a few other assorted pockets both inside and out.

When the sample bag arrived at my doorstep, I still hadn’t taken a close look at the campaign page, and I genuinely thought it was going to be a $200-$250 bag. But I was pleasantly surprised to see that earlybirds are available for about $88 (after accounting for currency conversion). If you don’t already have something like it, you can get your order in now, with shipping expected in December.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, you need absolutely no excuse to buy a candle. If you want 20 candles to cover every inch of your house, then buy yourself 20 candles. Though we’d advise you to buy your candles while they’re on sale, no one should buy that many candles at full price. Right now, you can get 50% Off Large Classic Jar and Tumbler Candles using the promo code EXTRA10.



If you plan to spend your summer in the sun, you’ll probably like Yankee Candle’s Catching Rays scent, which is $15 during this sale. Or maybe you’d prefer something soft and subtle like Beach Walk? You can check out Yankee Candle’s large two wick tumbler scents and large jar candles to find and get 50% off your favorites.

Celebrate the Fourth of July by taking advantage of eBay’s Home and Garden Essentials 15% off coupon. Use the code JULY4FUN during checkout to get markdowns on . Just a heads up though, you can use the code twice and the discount maxes out at $50.



You might remember hearing about Tide’s Eco-Box a few months ago. Rather than a plastic bottle of detergent that’s put inside a box and shipped to your house, it actually is the box. Compared to a traditional detergent bottle, it’s made with 60% less plastic and 30% less water, and honestly, it seems like an unambiguous step forward in eco-friendly packaging, one that we’ll probably be seeing more of in the future.



If you’re curious to check it out yourself, Amazon’s offering a 20% coupon, bringing the 96 load container down to $15 when you combine the deal with Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel after your first delivery if you don’t want to keep receiving it.

Obviously, you can slice an apple with a regular knife. But if that’s something you do often, Prepworks by Progressive’s dedicated slicer will save you a ton of time, and is a great deal at just $7.



If you want to make a snarky comment about this apple slicer and corer being a vile kitchen unitasker, I invite you to write it out on a piece of paper, then crumple it up and swallow it.

We occasionally see deals on individual Sonos refurbished products, but we’ve never seen a refurb sale like this.



For a limited time, you can grab a Sonos Play:1 for $119, a Sonos One with Alexa and Google Assistant for $139, a Play:5 for $399, a Playbar for $549, and a Sonos Sub for $549.

Note: If one color is showing up as out of stock, try the other.

The $119 Play:1 is the refurb deal we’re most used to seeing (though it’s been quite some time), but the others are extremely rare. Savings compared to buying them new range from $30 to $150, and you get the same one year warranty, free shipping, and free returns that you’d get with brand new speakers. So whether you’re starting your Sonos setup, or adding to the family, you’ll want to grab these before they’re gone.

Save big on refurbished electronics with Decluttr’s Fourth of July sale. On top of the reduced price of these products, you can use the promo code INDY15 to save an extra 15% off popular products like iPhones, MacBooks, Samsung Galaxies and more.



You have until the the 7th to take advantage of this deal, but I’d suggest you act soon... they have limited stock on the best stuff.

Batteries: you know you have them...somewhere. But somehow, the drawer you search always has three AAAs when you need four.



I’m not saying this battery storage box will solve all of your problems: you’ll have to remember where you kept it, and you’ll have to buy batteries to put in it. But it’ll at least give you a fighting chance of finding the batteries you need, when you need them. It even has a built-in tester, so you can get rid of (or better yet, recharge) the dead ones.

This is similar to another battery organizer we recently posted, but it’s actually cheaper at $12 with promo code 40KI1TR8.