Sunday's Best Deals: Car Jump Starters and Air Purifiers, Dowinx Gaming Massage Chairs, KN95 Masks and Sanitizing Products, K-Beauty Skincare, Compustar Auto Remote Start Kit, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A Compustar remote start system with installation included and discounts on car jump starters, tire inflators, and air purifiers lead Sunday’s best deals.



Featured Deal: $350 off Eight Sleep Pod Mattresses | Promo Code KINJA350

In our reader-sourced list of the best mattresses to buy earlier this year, the 11-inch thick Eight Sleep Pod was listed third for its “ability to cool/heat the bed throughout the night.” With the help of a free app for Android and iOS, the Pod is a smart mattress which brings two-zone temperature control straight to your bed so you and your partner can stay cozy all night long without fighting over the sheets. Built-in sleep tracking lets you know the quality of your sleep and how long each stage lasted, as well as the total number of hours spent catching Z’s throughout the night.



Pod Pro, a step up from the Pod, and the more popular option, according to Eight Sleep, adds an adaptive room climate and weather response option, health and HRV monitoring, GentleRise wake-up technology, and a more comfortable integrated topper that makes it an inch thicker. Lastly, the newer Pod Pro Max appends an additional layer of cushion. All three Pod mattresses are $350 off on the Eight Sleep website using the promo code KINJA350. Additionally, Kinja Deals readers can save 20% on all Sleep Pod accessories with the same coupon, and entering it while checking out with the Sleep Pod Cover we recently praised in your cart shaves $250 off your sum total.

Get ready to get comfy and treat yourself today.

Compustar 2-Way Remote Start System Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

The first day of winter isn’t until next month, but it’s not too early to think about how you can make your life easier this chilly season. For me, not having to will myself to get into a freezing cold car on an early winter morning falls under that category.



Today you can get remote start installed in your car for a steal with this Compustar 2-way remote start system, down to $260 with installation included. That’s a $190 discount.

There may be an additional cost if your car needs a T-harness to make this system compatible. I checked with my car specs, and it looks like an additional $32 if I were to get this deal, just as an example of what to expect. You will be prompted to enter your car’s make and model information before checking out to be sure that this remote start system is compatible with your vehicle and it will show you then if there is any added cost.

According to Best Buy: “Product price includes charges for professional installation. To avoid any impact on your warranty, remote start systems with firmware activation must be installed by an MECP-certified technician. Remote start with T-harness installation includes mounting of antenna and hood switch, connecting/concealing wiring and a demo of the product’s features.”

For me, living in Minnesota, having remote start installed has saved me literally hours of work over the past couple of years scraping ice from my windshield. And as I’ve said, you can’t underestimate how much a toasty car helps make your morning a little better. Get it before it’s gone and feel the difference for yourself!



This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier in September 2020 and was updated with new information on 11/8/2020.

Rii X8 Mini Wireless Keyboard Controller with Touchpad Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Available for only a limited time today and at a limited quantity, this Rii X8 wireless keyboard controller with touchpad is down to just $15 as an Amazon Lightning Deal.



Normally $22, this mini keyboard has an RGB color scheme and is very easy to set up. Just plug the USB into your Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, laptop, Raspberry Pi 2, Mac OS, Xbox 360, PS3, or Google Android TV box, and you’re good to go.

This deal is already partly claimed, so jump on it while you still can!

TCL 43" 1080p LED Roku Smart TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a solid smart tv option, this TCL 43-inch 1080p LED smart tv should get the job done. Down to $190, this television has built-in Roku, so you can watch all your favorite streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, HBO Now, and others straight out of the box.



It is also compatible with Alexa devices if you would like to be able to control it using voice commands. This tv has an average review rating of 4.6/5 stars across just under 25,000 ratings, so this is a deal worth considering while it lasts.

n his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra plan on top of that—chosen at random by the Nordic gods—using the promo code KINJAGIFT through December 1.



Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explains. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want the one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform you can think of—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Treblab Xfit Wireless Earbuds TuneOn40 Image : Sheilah Villari

Everything I’ve tested from Treblab I’ve loved. They are made beautifully, have killer sound, and the price is extremely reasonable. If you’ve been thinking about trying wireless earbuds these are an excellent pair for price and quality. For the next week take $20 off the Xfit Wireless Earbuds. Just use the code TuneOn40 at checkout.



All the products I’ve had from Treblab are comfy and I wear all of them for hours on end when reviewing and writing. They really think about long wear and ergonomics when they’re designing, even with small wireless earbuds. These can be easily controlled with a single multifunction button. You can control volume, when to play or not, and also take calls. I can tell you the built-in mics are perfect for phone calls, skypes, and zooms. I’ve never had someone not be able to hear or understand me when using Treblab items. These pair quickly and without issue to your chosen device via Bluetooth. The range is also crazy. I walk downstairs in my apartment and still have a pretty strong connection when I leave my phone upstairs. They will play for about 30 hours with the charging case and it takes under an hour for a full charge. They are sleek and sweatproof so no worries if you have an active lifestyle, they’ll fit right in.

Free shipping for Prime members and this deal will run until November 15.

At Amazon, a Sony TV that debuted at $1,500 just months ago is now down to $948. Best Buy has it for another $2 if you prefer ordering there. This 4K TV features all the usual Sony buzzwords to indicate it’s up to snuff, including HDR, MotionFlow for improved refresh rates to cut down on ghosting and blur in fast scenes, and the ever-capable X1 processor that consistently delivers an impressive picture across Sony’s range. It has Android TV with Google Assistant support, too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You’ve probably heard someone over the years say “Every time I buy an iPhone, Apple announces a new one a week later.” That feeling of just missing a better deal, whether it’s an upgraded model that’s just come out, or a steep discount on that pricey gadget that’s been sitting on your wishlist for too wrong, is a real bummer.



Sometimes, you may just have to stomach that feeling of being duped if you’ve already pulled the trigger, but Newegg’s new Black November program lets you secure your most-wanted gizmos without having to worry that deals season will bring forth a better discount you can’t take advantage of. With the program, you can buy anything from the sale’s landing page and be sure that, should a better deal come along, you’ll automatically get a refund for the difference in price. It’s a kind of clunky solution, but savings are savings nonetheless.

This deal might sound too good to be true, so there’s a few things worth considering. The program lasts through November 22, so there’s no accounting for any potential deals after that, and your refund may not be processed until December 7, so budget accordingly and don’t count on having that extra spending money right away. That said, if the price goes down multiple times, you won’t have to worry about getting incremental refunds, so the discounts will all be lumped into one payment. Again, kinda clunky, but not something you need to worry about too much.

Some eligible products have a grey badge to indicate they’re part of the program, while others have orange text that’s easier to miss. Image : Jordan McMahon

Be careful, though, because not every eligible product has the big grey badge letting you know it’s protected; some simply have some orange text that’s deceptively easy to miss.

Additionally, this only applies to products with the “Price Protection” badge, and there’s no way to know if there will actually be any additional discounts, so keep that in mind as you’re doing your holiday shopping.

If that’s all well and good, there’s some solid products you can snag right now, and the discounts are good enough that you won’t be too miffed if a steeper discount doesn’t roll by. You can grab this 32" 720p Samsung TV for about $150, and while you won’t be getting the crispiest playback, that won’t matter too much if you’re mostly watching reruns of Kitchen Nightmares. Bose’s QuietComfort 35 headphones are $100 off, bringing them down to $200. The company’s SoundLink Color II wireless speaker, which comes in some nifty colors, is also $30 off right now. If you’re looking for some extra pixels to stare at, LG’s Ultrawide 34" 3440 x 1440 monitor is down from $900 to $600, which isn’t too bad for the real estate you’re getting.

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case $99 | Amazon Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

There’s a good chance you know someone who has a pair of AirPods, and you have been wanting to be a part of the group. Thanks to Prime Day, there’s a good chance you can be.

At $99, Apple’s AirPods with Wired Charging Case are the lowest they’ve ever been. Especially if 2020 is the year you are upgrading to the newest iPhone 12 line, these will perfectly complement the device, with its touch controls and sensors that pause tracks when you take an AirPod out.

RCA 480P LCD Home Theater Projector Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. If you’re keeping your circle small or still sticking to those you co-habitat with I’m sure Netflix and Hulu have been given a run for their money. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The RCA 480P LCD Home Theater Projector is just $49 for the next few days.

RCA is a great storied brand and this projector continues that tradition of excellence. This is the definition of tiny and mighty as it gives you a screen size of 30" all the way up to 150". That’s literally huge. There are two HDMI ports to connect to Blu-ray/DVD players, streaming devices, and even gaming consoles. The resolution is 480p as the name points out but it does support 1080p content with an HDMI connection. The speaker is powerful and the cooling fan is quiet for the best viewing experience possible. Add this projector to your streaming setup, pop some popcorn, and have the ultimate movie night under the stars.

Patriot Viper 4 Blackout Series 16GB DDR4 4400MHz Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you have the motherboard and CPU to support it, Patriot’s Viper 4 memory is some of the fastest you can get, and Amazon has a 16GB kit (2x 8GB sticks) 15% off. That’s a $20 reduction for a $110 total. These modules run at up to 4400MHz with automatic overclocking for those not bold enough to do it on their own.

Mpow M30 IPX8 Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A Prime Day treat from the company is their M30 IPX8 Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds. They’re just $28 when you clip the coupon. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process.

$28 is a great price for an extra set of earbuds. If you’re running errands or just running and you don’t want to take your most expensive buds on the go these are for you. Quick to pair and easy to bounce between tunes and calls. The M30's are noise-canceling so ideal for travel and just because they are small and fit snuggly doesn’t mean there’s no power in them. Little buds, big bass. They’re sweat-proof so sport it up and fear not about ruining them. You’ll get about 5 hours off of one charge but 25 hours with the charging case. The only blip is if you’re an Android user you have to adjust the volume on your phone to “maximum” first to get the highest volume out of these. Other than that it’s a solid audio device at a solid price.

AUKEY 7-in-1 100W USB-C Hub 2DHRJ3CB Image : Aukey

Advertisement

How many USB ports does one need? As many as they can get these days. Everything needs a charge or transfer, and with this AUKEY 7-in-1 hub, everything will have it. There are three USB 3.1 ports, a USB-C port with 100W Power Delivery for Macbook charging, ethernet, 4K HDMI, and a card reader, all packed into one sleek little puck. It’s only $19 at Amazon when you clip the coupon and apply promo code 2DHRJ3CB.

If you’re in search of an ultra portable laptop that doesn’t sneeze at heavy tasks, consider this deal on an ASUS ZenBook 14 at Newegg. Now $50 off, your total is $850 for an ultra-slim 14-inch laptop sporting an AMD Ryzen 7 mobile CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 1080p pixel count shining at 250 nits of brightness. There’s also an IR camera for face unlock and Zoom calls. Sadly, this thing kicks the 3.5mm headphone jack to the curb, but ASUS includes a dongle to add that functionality back if you desire. Check out the full rundown over at Newegg.

If you’re serious about your music and you can’t trust your smartphone’s puny speakers to satisfy, you want a portable speaker, and the JBL Xtreme 2 is one of the best on the market. With a rare discount bringing it to $150 (it cost $350 once upon a time), this speaker promises loud and clear performance with its 40W drivers and dual passive radiators. With an IPX7 rating, the Xtreme 2 can survive a day by the pool for up to 15 hours before it needs charging. Find it at the likes of Best Buy and Amazon.

Advertisement

Getting a Nintendo Switch has been tough the last few months, but if you’ve been able to get your hands on one, you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of room to store games. There’s no shortage of microSD cards to choose from, but this SanDisk 400 GB microSD Card strikes a pretty great balance between price, storage capacity, and speed, especially given it’s down to $45 at Amazon right now.

Advertisement

With that out of the way, you’ll be able to grab as many games as you please without worrying you’ll hit your limit.

Dowinx Ergonomic Gaming Chair With Massage Support Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Investing in a quality desk or gaming chair shouldn’t just be an aesthetic change for your space, you should find one with the right lumbar support. You can get that without sacrificing style with Newegg’s limited-time deal on Dowinx gaming chairs right now.



The base color for all of the options is sleek black, and the chairs with purple, red, blue, white, and grey accents are all 43 to 44% off right now. This brings most of them down to a low of just $167, which is even cheaper than they go for on Amazon.

The chairs also have a massage feature in the lumbar support pillow which is powered via USB, so you can relax fully while you game or work. This deal is only good for today, since it’s one of Newegg’s Shell Shocker deals for Sunday.

The Nintendo Switch was designed to be easy to use whether you’re in your living room with it docked to your TV or while on-the-go, and you can make the latter even easier with a carrying case designed to protect your console and your games.



First up, these cases are inspired by the Sheikah Slate of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and come in a few colors.

The best deal is the red one which you can grab for just $9. The purple one that I personally have my eye on is a bit more at $14. The brown that looks closest to Link’s actual Slate is going for $17.

Also on sale right now is this Switch case that features Link on it and includes a cleaning cloth and screen protector, only $15 today.

If you have any kids or Disney fans on your gift list this holiday season, you’re not going to want to miss this Amazon Gold Box deal.



Funko Pops, board games, toys, apparel, and more featuring beloved Disney characters and franchises are on sale for up to 30% off for today only.

Chances are, you’ll be spending more time indoors and at home this holiday season— so why not grab Monopoly Pixar for $17 or Family Feud Disney Edition for only $12?

My three-year-old niece is really into Frozen, and I’m pretty sure she would love this gigantic 36-inch singing Anna plush that lights up. The only thing is, I’m worried my sister won’t talk to me anymore if she has to hear “The Next Right Thing” any more than she already does. Still, it’s a bargain worth considering at only $22. There are plenty of quieter toys, like this plushie Forky, as well.

Advertisement

Several Disney Funko Pops are also on sale today, including this classic Buzz Lightyear for only $8 and this Ursula figurine for just $6.

Advertisement

These offerings really are just a tiny representation of everything Disney on sale at Amazon today, so be sure to check out the full sale list here.

With news that we may not see many significant updates for the galactic dogfighting game Star Wars: Squadrons, we don’t blame you if you’ve been holding out for a discount. With a fun multiplayer but short campaign, the game is already appropriately priced at $40 out of the lightyear gate, but it falls another $25 on PS4 and Xbox One. You’ll get a digital code redeemable on the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store, respectively.



Like the PC version, PS4 and Xbox One players get the best immersion possible with support HOTAS flight sticks, though VR functionality is exclusive to PlayStation. The entire game is playable from the perspective of an aerial cockpit. Stap in and take off at your earliest convenience.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 10/26/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 11/06/2020.

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription WEEKUNTILPS5 Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but today at Eneba, you can add a whole year to your account for just $29, the full discount only applying with promo code WEEKUNTILPS5. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like access to a growing list of quality games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play built into the cost.



For instance, this month you can play Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition, and the freebies will continue rolling for the PlayStation 5 (if you can even get your hands on one). Bugsnax is set to be the first PS5 game offered with the subscription.

Advertisement

Sports gamers, it’s time to live it up a little. Madden NFL 21 is currently 50% off off at $30 for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Advertisement

EA Sports UFC 4 is also discounted by the same amount on Xbox One, but curiously, PS4 buyers will need to pay an extra $10. You never know when you’ll feel like kicking someone’s head in.

Advertisement

Sorry basketball fans: NBA 2K21 is a bit higher right now at $50. That’s true for all physical, current-gen console copies except for the Nintendo Switch version, which is $43.

And don’t forget that FIFA 21 also went on sale just yesterday, giving you an opportunity to score a gooooooooaaal for $30 just a month after launch.

Corsair HS60 Pro Headset Image : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

I have a problem with my PC headset. Due to the location of the volume wheel, when the wire presses against my desk it can all too easily be pushed up or down, leading to frustrating miscommunications or eardrum blowouts. It’s a crapshoot, really. Corsair’s HS60 headset has the volume dial on the earcup itself, which makes it so that it won’t get bumped in the middle of a game, and that’s honestly enough for me to pick it up while it’s on sale for $50.

But, that’s not all the HS60 offers—there is also some noise-canceling technology you can use to REALLY focus on the game, and the headset works with PC and all gaming consoles. So really, this is an awesome deal!

Dirt 5 (PC) DIRTYNOV Screenshot : Codemasters

Advertisement

Dirt 5 is set to launch in just a couple of short days, but order through Eneba (PC-only) and you can save $10 on your purchase. You’ll only get the savings with discount code DIRTYNOV.

With over 70 tracks and a huge list of cars, Dirt 5 is positioned to be a dream game for rally racing fanatics. A star-studded campaign has you climbing the ladder to solidify your status as the offroading champion of the world, while an all new Playgrounds mode fosters creativity with user-created tracks and racing arenas.

Advertisement

Oh, did I mention this deal includes Amplified Edition content? Here’s what that includes:

Three days early access;

Ford F-150 Raptor PreRunner by Deberti Design;

Ariel Nomad Tactical;

Audi TT Safari;

VW Beetle Rallycross;

Three exclusive player sponsors with fresh objectives, rewards and liveries;

Currency and XP earning boosts;

Access to all post launch content, including a minimum of 12 cars, 60 Career events, new player sponsors with fresh rewards and liveries, and more items for features yet to be revealed.

Eneba has the goods. Again, use promo code DIRTYNOV.

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4) Image : Square Enix

Advertisement

Whether you’re new to Kingdom Hearts or you’re interested in owning all the games at the best quality, the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is a fantastic deal. It includes ten Kingdom Hearts experiences, including games and cinematic content, and Amazon has it for just $30 today, the lowest it’s ever been. Here’s everything you’ll get in the package:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearths Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:code (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - a fragmentary passage

Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts III

I may be alone in this, but I’d buy it for Chain of Memories alone. That game was dope, and I don’t care who cares.

Save 20% on LEGO Super Mario Expansions Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Launched a couple months back, the new LEGO Super Mario line delivered a unique twist to the building block template, letting you use a screen-and-sensor equipped Mario figure to play through interactive obstacle courses. And they made a whole bunch of different add-on sets to recreate familiar moments from the legendary games.



While the core, required starter set remains at the full price of $60, many of the larger expansions are currently 20% off, including the Guarded Fortress Expansion, Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion, and Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set. Whether you’re buying for yourself or for holiday gifts, now’s the time to strike.

Obama Llama: The Celebrity Rhyming Party Game Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Now that the cold months are here and the clocks have ticked over many of us are headed back indoors to our small social circles. If like me you have a handful of people you see regularly and have game nights this is a great one to add to the rotation. Obama Llama: The Celebrity Rhyming Party Game is 40% off and you only need 4 people to play.



This is a rhyming charade game. You’ll act out and/or mime celebrity rhymes to your team to help them figure out who the person/thing is. Each is timed and you rack up points by uncovering the rhyming pair cards. Now you will have to have a group of friends a bit in the know of pop culture from a few different decades. This is a game very heavy on media references and celebrity names. But this is sure for a night of fun with some clever friends. I can’t wait for you to act out a “Yeti eating spaghetti.”

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

There are certain items that can bring you peace of mind on the road— and lucky for you there are some great deals on some of these essential items that can help you feel prepared (and maybe help you breathe easier, too).



Of course, you know a car jump starter is the kind of thing that increases infinitely in value as soon as you need it. Maybe the best deal of the Tacklife Amazon Gold Box/Holiday Dash limited-time deal today is the TACKLIFE 2000A peak car jump starter for 43% off, bringing it down to $63. There are several other options for jump starters on a fantastic discount though if this is not quite a fit for your budget or automobile.

Advertisement

With the winter coming, I find that I need to inflate my tires more often in the cold weather months and I’d like to be prepared. This TACKLIFE X1 handheld tire inflator is both rechargeable and cordless, and can make this more frequent obligation happen more conveniently (and sanitarily) than using a gas station’s air pump. Plus, it’s only $35 today because of the special holiday deal. There are some even cheaper options as well. This TACKLIFE ACP1B 12V DC digital tire inflator is 51% off today ($24).

Advertisement

Finally, while you’re putting fresh air in your tires, you might want to consider some fresh air for your car or truck’s cabin, too. You can get this ZERLA car ionic air purifier which releases ozone and negative ions, killing/removing irritants and foul odors, like bacteria, smoke, pollen, and dust, and leaving a pleasant aroma behind. You just have to plug it into your car’s lighter plug, and it even provides USBs for you.

Many of the reviews are positive, and you can get it for just $16 right now with promo code SN2MUM3X. If you want something a little heavier duty that could still work well for your car, promo code KITK6A2E will get you 40% off this anion air purifier, and you can also clip a $5 coupon on the page, bringing it down to $55. These promo codes are only valid through November 13.

Save Up to 30% Off Select Area Rugs Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

If you’re wanting to bring some color and change to a space in your home, getting a new rug is an easy way to make a dramatic difference quickly. This sale on area rugs at Amazon makes it even easier, with up to 30% off select rugs.



There are a lot of options in terms designs, shapes, sizes. I really love the vibrant colors of some of the vintage-inspired rugs like this 3 x 5 one for $26 or this 4'x 6'option for $45. This 6.7 x 9 shag rug is a more neutral-colored option at $107.

Advertisement

If you have a large space to fill, this grey distressed vintage rug is 7'10"x 10'3"and only $105 today.

Advertisement

Or, if you want something that will pop a bit, this 8-foot circle rug is sure to make a statement for just $68— that’s 47% off its original price.

Advertisement

This deal is only good for today on Amazon, so take advantage of it while you can!

Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Keeping things clean should be high up on your list. Since we will be spending more time indoors and at home again soon why not keep your house in tip-top shape? The Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum is here to help. Take 51% off it today and get your home back in tip-top shape.



This bagless vacuum is nimble, strong, and can tackle even the toughest dust lurking in hard to get places. With anti-allergen tech and a HEPA filter give you and the dwellers of your home some relief from sneeze inducing matter. If you’ve got a few pets you know fur can collect in hard to reach places. The pet multi-tool is perfect if you have a wire-haired animal. It’s a challenge to get that off sofas and upholstery. The crevice tool aids with other above-floor areas too. It’s time for a heavy-duty winter clean and the Shark was quite literally made for this. With its smartly designed swivel steering maneuverability around and under furniture is simple. There is also a self-cleaning brushroll to take out both human and pet hair with no wrap around to slow it down. Let this Shark bite through dust, dirt, and debris and return your house to cozy and clean. This comes with a 5-year limited warranty as well.

Advertisement

This sale is expected to run until Sunday. This item will ship for free.

Granola bars or breakfast bars are fast and convenient ways to start your engines in the morning or give you that afternoon pick-me-up. KIND is definitely one of the best brands in that definitely in quality and certainly in packaging. Their boxes always stand out and there’s a flavor for everyone. Today grab 60, 72, or 80 bars in this mega-pack deal.

For just $29 pick which packs suit your taste buds and get up to 8 boxes of tasty treats. The options are a 60-pack of Maple Glazed Pecan and Sea Salt Bars if a little sweet and a little salty is your vibe. I really like these ones personally. So you’ll receive 6 boxes to satisfy your sweet and savory cravings. There’s a 72-pack of pressed Mango Apple Chia Bar if you’re looking to get your daily fruit intake in a very convenient way. The 72-pack of Pressed Dark Chocolate Banana Bars for those with a sweet tooth. Actually, the 80-pack mini Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate and an 80-pack mini of Chewy Dark Chocolate Oat bars do that too. No matter which you choose these bars are the perfect on-the-go booster. Throw one in your gym bag, hiking pack, or even just your purse. Each is individually wrapped so sharing is an option also.

Advertisement

Advertisement

40% off Le Cruset Kitchenware Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Get your fill of needed kitchenware before the holidays at Amazon. For a short time, you can grab tea kettles, grills, roasters, salt and pepper shakers, and so much more for 30% off their original list price. Why not become the chef you want to be? Grab em’ before they’re gone!

