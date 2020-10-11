Sunday's Best Deals: Car Jump Starter, Ultra HD Dash Cams, Premium Fall Flannels, Madden NFL 21, NBA 2K21, Missha K-Beauty Products, Cheap HD Webcam, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A cheap HD webcam and a sale on Madden NFL 21 and NBA 2K1 lead Sunday’s best deals.



Here’s another idea: fill your pantry with some new snacks. It’s easy to load up on affordable snacks on Amazon, where you can snatch up bulk boxes of individually wrapped chips, cookies, and other tummy-filling delights delivered right to your door. Prime members save an additional 20-25% on these items too, for a limited time only. If you’re on the hunt for new tastes or old favorites you haven’t had in a while, here are some tasty snacks to bring home pronto.

ProCIV 1080p HD Webcam TVUI5K5V Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you need a new webcam, you already know it. If your built-in webcam is making you look like you’re zooming in to your virtual happy hour from 1993, it’s time to make the jump to an HD cam.



Of course, I wouldn’t just tell you that without providing a great deal to make it happen. You can get 40% off this five-star rated ProCIV webcam with promo code TVUI5K5V. That brings it down to a super reasonable $18.

This code is only good until Monday, so make it happen now if you’re interested!

If you’ve been thinking of getting a gaming laptop or if you need a new on-the-go device for school or work, Best Buy has a great price on two models of the HP Spectre x360.



These laptops are super sleek models that convert into a tablet with their touch-screen and 360-degree flip and fold design. For your work and school needs with some added gaming perks like the 32GB optane memory, the 13.3-inch model might be a great fit at only $1,500.

If you want more performance and a larger screen, the 15.6-inch model has a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card and is down to $1,700.

As an added bonus, both laptops have positive reviews that mention outdoor use— it’s important to have a screen you can easily view in sunlight if you want to be able to use it while meeting outdoors, which is something many of us might be doing while weather permits during the pandemic.

Vava 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station KJVA1009 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Many laptops these days sacrifice extensive ports in the favor of being as thin and light as possible, which has its obvious benefits and drawbacks. That’s great for easy portability, but can sometimes be a drag when you need to plug in a device or if you want to make your laptop the center of a more robust home office setup.



There are all sorts of USB-C hubs available, but Vava’s 12-in-1 Docking Station is one of the most port-packed options we’ve seen at an affordable price. Simply plug it into a USB-C port and you’ll add two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C PD port, SD and microSD card readers, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, DC in port, and two HDMI ports. Those HDMI ports enable dual-monitor 4K/60fps action with compatible laptops, letting you turn your slim notebook into a beast of a home PC.

The Vava 12-in-1 Docking Station usually runs $100, but right now when you clip the Amazon coupon and input the exclusive promo code KJVA1009, you’ll drop it down to just $70. If you need a more robust hub like this, it’s a bargain.

This deal was originally published in October 2020 by Andrew Hayward and was updated on 10/10/2020 by Elizabeth Lanier.

Apple’s new Watch SE is a pretty nifty watch. At $279 for the 40mm edition and $300 for the 44mm edition, you can now get an Apple Watch with the latest guts and most of the features without paying the premium. Today, you can get the 40mm model for $279, and the 44mm model is down from $310 to $300. Those prices only count if you go for the Sport Band, though, so be wary of any customizations beyond that if you’re worried about racking up the costs.



For most of us, it’s still not safe to be going out and about too much. Still, with things like leases, waivers, or any forms you’ve been meaning to fill out, many of us are stuck in our home offices without an easy way to get things to paper. Since venturing into the local library of FedEx isn’t a great option right now, getting yourself a good printer will solve your woes while keeping you safe. Right now, you can get HP’s Neverstop Laserjet Printer for $30 off on Amazon as well as the official HP store.



Advertisement

EarFun Free TWS Earbuds TW100PRD Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

The EarFun Free are a pretty good buy at $14 off right now, or $33 after the discount. That’s the price after clipping the 20% Amazon coupon and using code TW100PRD. If you’re looking for affordable buds with good sound, these might be what you seek. I (Quentyn) reviewed these and, for the most part, they’ll offer everything you need in a basic pair of true wireless earbuds.

The built-in mic works perfectly for calls and it’s got the latest Bluetooth tech. It’ll connect easily and work up to forty-nine feet away. The earbuds come with three size options and fit snuggly for running and working out. The charging case will get you two hours of listening time on a ten-minute charge or up to six hours on a full one. And the case, which provides 30 hours total, can be charged via Type C or with a wireless charging pad.

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Headphones Image : Sony

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have an amazing sound quality and are just $178, which is $52 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these though is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub EY7K84M3 Image : Aukey

For $56 (after applying coupon code EY7K84M3 at Amazon), this sleek little USB-C hub by Aukey packs 12 different types of connections:

1 Gigabit Ethernet port

2 HDMI ports

1 VGA port

2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports

2 USB 2.0 ports

1 USB-C data port

1 USB Power Delivery charging port

SD & microSD card slots

I’m pretty sure that’s everything anyone should ever need out of a single USB port. The extra HDMI port is especially nice, allowing you to run a quadruple monitor setup from a laptop if you ever wanted.

Trelab FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker Image : Sheilah Villari

A bunch of my pals with restaurants around town invested in a bunch of rugged Bluetooth speakers for outdoor dining because they’ll need to withstand anything. While you may not own a restaurant or bar you might be an adventurous hiker or traveler. This FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker was built for a life on the go. It’s $33 off right now.

The FX100 was literally built for an arduous lifestyle. Take this bad boy camping, to the beach, poolside, but honestly, it does just as well inside lounging on the sofa. It is designed for all elements so it’s certified shock-proof, dust-proof, and waterproof because accidents happen everywhere. For a Bluetooth speaker, this has pretty comprehensive 360° surround sound, clear tones, and solid bass. Distortion is minimal even at the highest volume. An excellent feature is this speaker has a 7000mAh powerbank built-in. You’ll get up to 35 hours of listening enjoyment off of one charge, it’s easy to pair with whatever device is your main, and you can even take calls through it.

Advertisement

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

If you want to play your music hands-free in your car then you’re in luck! For a low, low $20, Prime members can connect to the Alexa app on your phone and jam out through your vehicle’s speakers via auxiliary or Bluetooth. The Echo Auto has eight microphones so it can hear your voice through loud noises throughout the duration of your trip. You’ll also be able to stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and other services with the sound of your voice.



Speaking of Amazon Music, you can snatch up a free 6-month subscription with your Echo Auto for the same price—just bear in mind it will auto-renew when the 6 months are up, so you may want to head into your settings and turn that “feature” off if you’re not sure whether you’ll keep it after the trial is over. I would grab this deal before it slips away!

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 10/8/2020.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X TWS Earbuds Image : Anker

Normally $70, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X are sitting at Amazon with a $30 clippable coupon right now, bringing your total down to $40. These true wireless earbuds feature touch controls, noise-canceling microphones, graphene drivers, and up to 7 hours of playback and 28 hours total with the charging case. I haven’t used them personally, but I have two other comparable sets of Soundcore in my collection—including one that’s still in daily rotation—and they sound absolutely great for the money. You can always return them directly to Amazon if you’re not impressed.

Advertisement

With Aukey’s 10,000mAh wireless charging power bank, you don’t need to fumble around with cables when you need a quick top up while you’re out and about. Usually $40, you’ll get it for just $29 now when you clip the coupon and use promo code XCL9XN9Q at checkout.

I reviewed this exact model and found it to be a delight. It’s extremely versatile with up to 10W on wireless output, plus 18W over USB-C Power Delivery. Having reviewed one, I can tell you my favorite feature is the built-in kickstand, allowing you to prop your phone up for some fun and games while you’re battery gets its spa treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you need a second screen on the road, you don’t want to be lugging an entire monitor around, but when they’re portable like this 15" Acer, that’s a non-issue. Now $130 ($50 off), you’re getting a 1080p IPS display with a respectable 7ms response time. There’s just one catch: this one is USB-C only, so you’ll need a modern smartphone, laptop, or tablet that uses USB-C for video out, particularly one that supports DisplayPort Alt mode. Check your hardware to ensure it’ll work before ordering.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While you won’t often hear Amcrest’s name against industry stalwarts like Logitech and Microsoft, this brand of webcams has a longstanding history on Amazon of delivering solid picture quality and functionality at an approachable price. Its 1080p webcam is down to $34 with promo code LPP9CJX7. It has a built-in microphone with noise reduction technology, and there’s an integrated privacy guard to help your paranoia. You’ll also get the ultimate mounting flexibility with a monitor clamp that doubles as its own stand, as well as a 1/4th thread screw for attaching to tripods.

Advertisement

Don’t be alarmed: I know this Anker USB-C hub eats up two of your MacBook’s USB-C ports, but consider all it’s adding for $45 (15% off). It has a standard HDMI port that supports up to one 4K display at 30Hz, but one of the USB-C ports feeds two 4K displays at once, too, and that one up to 5K at 60Hz. One of the USB-C ports also carries 100W power over its channels for passthrough charging. Other options include two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports and an SD card reader. These are designed to fit any MacBook with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, which you’ll find on any Pro or Air model from the past few years. Just look to the left edge of yours and see if it’ll fit.

Advertisement

Insignia 2.0-Channel Soundbar Image : Sheilah Villari

The more I work here the more I learn about sound both through reviews and deals I write. I know more than I need to for my very humble home set up. But if you looking for a relatively easy way to enhance your viewing experience a soundbar might be in order. Today take $50 off the Insignia 2.0-Channel Soundbar.

Upgrade your TV’s audio with this Bluetooth soundbar from one of Best Buy’s top sellers. This is a simple installation of just one cord so pretty much anyone can handle it. No experts or Geek Squad required. And because it’s Bluetooth enabled it connects quickly with your phone if you want to stream Spotify through it. It’s sleek and streamlined design lets it blend in and doesn’t take up much room. The balanced and robust sound is easy to control and won’t overwhelm even the coziest of living spaces.

Advertisement

This item ships for free.

If you’re prepping for a long day of adventures, a battery pack is essential. Today, you can add a 10,000mAh Aukey charger to your bag for $15 by clipping a 25% coupon at Amazon. That’s enough capacity to overcharge most smartphones a couple of times, and with both Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB-C 18W Power Delivery port, you’ll get to 100% in no time.

Advertisement

Sports games aren’t really my thing, but if they’re yours you can get a fantastic deal on two recent installments to iconic franchises this weekend.



Madden NFL 21 and NBA 2K21 are both $20 off on Amazon right now. For the most part, the sale seems to apply to physical copies but it is applied across all platforms and you can get the same deal for a PC code for NBA 2K21.

Advertisement

Why not grab them both so you’re set for the next rainy weekend in?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) FORZ7ISHERE Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Microsoft has announced that Forza Motorsport 7 is now on Game Pass. It was one of the few remaining titles under the Xbox Game Studios banner that wasn’t, and probably because this highly popular sim-centric racer was still selling like hot cakes. There’s an active community still populating the circuits with hundreds of powerful custom cars.

And in case you haven’t heard it, Microsoft also bought Zenimax Studios, reportedly for an earth-shattering $7.5 billion in cold, hard cash. With the acquisition, Microsoft gets full control of everything under that banner, including Bethesda, id Software, Arkane, and more. Those studios are responsible for some of the most fun games this generation produced, including Doom, Wolfenstein, Fallout 4 (and 76 now, apparently, but I’ve personally given up), The Evil Within, and Dishonored. And while we haven’t gotten a new single player Elder Scrolls game since the Xbox 360, we know Elder Scrolls 6 is on the way, and Bethesda is working on other exciting new IPs like Starfield.

The other leg of that news is that all the games from these studios, like any first party Microsoft studio, will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass Ultimate was already one of the hottest deals going in gaming before the news, and even without meaty discounts like 3 months for $25 at Eneba (with promo code FORZ7ISHERE), you’ll enjoy all the benefits for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, hundreds of first- and third-party games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.

Advertisement

Nintendo Switch Case (Super Mario Odyssey) Image : RDS Industries

Advertisement

Have you returned to your roots to play some of the most beloved 3D Mario games from the Nintendo 64 onward in Super Mario 3D All-Stars? It’s a collection of three games, including Super Mario 64, which many still consider to be a class above the rest. There’s also Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy, both great games in their own right.

If you’re loving the game, don’t let your Switch go untreated for the occasion. It’s a bonafide marriage between old school and new, as this officially licensed travel case by RDS Industries has Super Mario Odyssey artwork stamped on its front side. It’s normally $18, but with a $6 discount, it’s really hard to pass. There are plenty of compartments inside for games and accessories, and it can double as a kickstand to keep your Switch propped up while you’re gaming.

Neo Geo Samurai Showdown Limited Edition (Blue) Image : SNK NeoGeo

Advertisement

Big fan of Samurai Showdown and other Neo Geo classics like The King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, and Metal Slug 3? The Samurai Showdown edition of the arcade cabinet-fashioned SNK Neo Geo Mini is $87 on Amazon right now. Coming in blue, this is one of three translucent variants, and you’ll get six Samurai Showdown games on top of the dozens of others pre-loaded for your enjoyment.

This thing is small enough to carry it around on socially distant walks out in the park. The instant save/load function makes it easy to pick up and put down on a whim.



With a 3.5-inch screen, 40 classics from one of the golden eras of gaming, and a built-in joystick and stereo speakers, it’s a fun little system to play at home or on the go. HDMI-out makes it possible to bring your session to the big screen, and a USB power supply means you can hook it up to your portable charger of choice for a truly wall outlet-free experience.

Advertisement

Image : Nintendo

So, you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch despite the extremely shoddy stock. Great! But now you’ll need some games. The Switch has a great library of excellent games, but many of them are first-party and Nintendo games rarely go on sale. Not so right now, luckily. You can get games like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Super Mario Party for $15 off, bringing the price down to $45.

Advertisement

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) KINJA25 Screenshot : CD Projekt RED

Advertisement

With Cyberpunk 2077 going gold, there are no more delays to fear. If you’re on PC and ready to dive into what’s undoubtedly the biggest game of the generation so far (at least as far as hype and expectations are concerned), you’ll want to head to Eneba and place a pre-order with exclusive code KINJA25. That’ll get you a digital copy redeemable at GOG (activation instructions here) for just $47 , one of the lowest pre-order prices we’ve seen yet for Cyberpunk 2077 on any platform.

Unlike Geralt of the ancient (and totally fictitious) land of Rivia, Cyberpunk takes us into a not-so-distant future where guys good and bad are yoked up with cybernetic enhancements. Life is generally fine until it’s discovered there’s a prototypical component that grants immortality to whoever has it installed, and, of course, all hell breaks loose to secure it.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to be out this Spring and was once delayed until September, but it since suffered another delay to November 19, 2020. But no worries: that date won’t change from here on out.

Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Edition Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We are mere weeks away from season two of The Mandalorian. This show has produced the cutest thing Star Wars has done in years. Of course, I’m talking about The Child aka Baby Yoda. Spend the next few Fridays until the series drops by adding Monopoly’s Star Wars The Child Edition to your game night for 20% off today.

Instead of your classic Monopoly pieces like the dog or wagon, here we have The Child in a few poses. Choose from him eating the frog, using the force, drinking the broth, or sitting in the Hoverpram. The general rules apply of buying and trading objects and property so nothing is really different. Mandalorian fans will easily spot famous items from the show like the Mythosaur necklace. My only gripe is that “This is the way,” isn’t on the Go space, seems like a design miss. But other than that if you need a new version or an upgrade to a traditional entry of game night this is a good one.

Animal Crossing Canvas Tote Bag Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Tom Nook may be a con artist but he does have some very cute nephews. Timmy and Tommy help with daily deals so I guess you could say Nook’s Cranny is basically The Inventory of Animal Crossing. This adorable tote from Lamyba is 20% off and equipped to carry all your turnips and fossils. Just clip the coupon on the page.

This durable tote not only features the sweet faces of Animal Crossing’s most prominent family but it’s sizable at that. It’s almost a perfect square shape at twelve inches long and thirteen inches high. The straps are comfy and it zips at the top so nothing will be lost, like say maybe a Switch in a matching case. Take this tote whether you’re just traveling around your island or visiting a friend’s.

Advertisement

Prime members will enjoy one-day shipping on this item.

If you’ve been thinking of starting your own PC build or if you want to upgrade your case, Newegg has some fantastic deals on them right now.



This DIYPC Rainbow Flash G3 case in black is pretty sleek-looking, and it’s down to $50.

Advertisement

What really caught my eye though was the Montech Air X ARGB case. It’s bright color and the diamond mesh front are quite striking. It’s a bit pricier but is 19% off today at Newegg, bringing its price to $73.

Advertisement

Rexing V1 Dash Cam Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’re unlikely to miss a single roadside incident with this Rexing V1 dash cam for only $59 today for Amazon Gold Box— that’s a fabulous 41% off, by the way.



This dash cam offers 4K resolution and captures a 170-degree wide view.

It also has a 2.4-inch LCD screen and is wi-fi ready and works with a simple mobile app, making it a user-friendly option.

Advertisement

While this $59 option offers all most are going to need, other Rexing models are also on sale, ranging from 30 to 41 % off.

I think a reasonable upgrade to consider is one of the front and rear cam options, so you can capture anything that might happen at either end of your vehicle. The Rexing V1P is the cheapest at $117 today.

Advertisement

If you want all the bells and whistles, including recording inside your automobile’s cabin, you’ll need to get the Rexing V3 for $140.

Audew Upgraded Car Jump Starter 20000mAh Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

I think I feel most like an adult when I spend my money on things I really don’t want, but instead on items a responsible human needs to own.



One such purchase is a car jump starter— for sure, this is the kind of thing you would rather have and never have to use than the opposite situation. Thankfully, you can get an Audew upgraded car jump starter for 30% off when you clip the coupon on Amazon’s website. That brings this slick, LCD screened device down to $68.

Advertisement

As an added bonus, this 2000mAh capacity device can also recharge your smaller devices and has three different flashlight modes to help you find your way in the dark.

Better safe than sorry and better 30% off than 0% off— get it at this price while you can!

Boncare Infrared Thermometer | $17 | Amazon | Use Code 584QOUMU Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

There’s no way being shot in the face with an infrared thermometer will ever be comfortable. I went to the Metropolitan Museum of Art a few weeks ago and immediately when you walk in they take your temperate like this. In fact, there have been several establishments I’ve been in that are doing this. If you’re looking for a way to find out if someone is running a fever without touching them this is for you. Save $23 on this Infrared Thermometer from Boncare for the next days. All you have to do is use this code 584QOUMU at checkout.

This forehead and ear thermometer is great for all ages and sizes so it’ll work for the whole family. Works within seconds for an accurate reading with minimal fuss which is great for squirmy babies or children. And because it’s all external its much more hygienic and allows for few germs to be spread. You can even save readings in case you are keeping track to make sure no one is getting sick or that someone is recovering. There is actually a fever warning system that will sound if the person in the question is running a little warm but the LCD screening is pretty easy to read as well. It comes with a one-year warranty but just remember to grab two AAA Batteries.

Advertisement

This deal runs until October 12. Prime members enjoy free one-day shipping.

Bat Decorations Sale Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Whether you’re a vampire lover or a fan of the winged rats, October is these creatures’ time to rise an greet the world once again. Halloween decor is filthy with skeletons, witches, and black cats but I say the bat does that real heavy lifting. There are over 800 batty decoration on sale at Wayfair but I picked out three that really stand out.

I really love these batty lampshade drapes ($34). Just place them over any lamp you already have to enhance the level of spookiness. The bat design is also super subtle so this is exactly the kind of thing you could leave up all year if you wanted. The gauge lace is actually pretty classy and easy to clean in the washer.

Advertisement

I’m a sucker for a cute and clever accent pillow and honestly, I’ll probably be buying this Bat Lumbar Pillow ($39) to go with my Halloween bedspread. This polyester blend is just the right touch of cute and creepy. Again, if you wanted you could totally let the eerie cheer ride all year long and leave it out. Spot treat it if you have a supernatural oopsies.

Advertisement

Where my vamp lovers at? This one is for you. The Nihan Table Lamp ($106) is made from resin and has just the right amount of camp and macabre. The detail is pretty spectacular so you can really see the vampire slumping in his coffin, waiting for dusk so he can really party. The lampshade is black fabric with bat silhouettes to add to the chilling scene it’s setting. And it actually comes with a 40-watt bulb. How nice.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Infrared Forehead Thermometer Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’ve been looking for a way to take your temperature (or anyone else’s) without touching, you should look into this infrared forehead thermometer. It measures the heat coming off you in about a second for the best possible reading. You can also use it in the ear. It’s only $26, which is about $34 off the original list price. I would grab it before it’s gone.

Scott Bulk Toilet Paper Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For a short time, you can get a case of Scott toilet paper for 50% off the original list price. Yes, that means you won’t run out like back in March when no one was buying food, but everyone was buying stuff to wipe their asses with. The case comes with 80 rolls for about $54, and each roll has 550 sheets of 2-ply! So really, your butt will be softly caressed for months to come. Hopefully, you have a place to put em. And, if you need to wipe your hands, you can grab some matching towels while you’re here.

Kasa 3-way Smart Light Switch Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re rewiring the lights in your home with smarts, Kasa switches are some of the best products for the job. This 3-way light switch by TP-Link is down to $18, a $7 discount. This is a Wi-Fi-enabled three-way switch, meaning you can install one of these in an existing system using a secondary light switch. Kasa’s switch works even with an ordinary switch on the other end, so you only need to buy one for net-connected lighting.

With it, you can set up lighting schedules, turn them on and off at will, and use Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands to control everything without lifting a finger.

Advertisement

Netvue Pet Camera Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Whether you have a want to keep an eye on a new puppy or just check in on a senior pooch a pet cam can be a handy tool. This one from Netvue is 15% off right now.



It has a full coverage of 1080P HD resolution and beams a sharp clear image right to your phone to ease your mind if you have a fussy new doggo. I don’t know if the two-way audio is a blessing or a curse to say hello and confuse your pet. But you could use this feature to scold them if they are making a chew toy out of the throw pillows. It has smart motion technology so you’ll only be alerted when there is movement and you don’t need to keep the feed up. It supports night vision and even lets you save footage so if Fido does something particularly naughty or cute, probably both, you can share and revisit. This camera can also be used for a new baby but honestly checking in on an active pupper is probably more fun than a sleeping child.

Advertisement

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

First Bag Free AtlasCoffeeDay20 Gif : Atlas Coffee

Advertisement

National Coffee Day was last week, so why not find a new brew to enjoy to celebrate? We even have a great deal for you right now to get your first bag of Atlas Coffee for free. That link should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. If not, use code AtlasCoffeeDay20 at checkout. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you can grind yourself.



This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every two or four weeks depending on what schedule you set up. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have them surprise you with each delivery.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Subscribe and Get Your First Bag Free Promo Code AtlasCoffeeDay20

Premium Flannel Shirts Image : Jachs NY

Advertisement

Jachs NY is offering 60% off of its premium flannel shirts in a sale made for the fall. I don’t know about you, but my fall wardrobe is about 50% flannel shirts, so I am always on the lookout for a great deal.



You can get one of Jachs’s premium flannels for $39 with code F39. If you want to stock up a bit (a wise choice) you can get three shirts for $100 and free shipping with code 3FL.

Advertisement

They have some great color options— I’m personally a fan of the classic red and black buffalo plaid. Check them out below!

Advertisement

Missha Time Revolution Night Repair Ampoule Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Missha is one of those great Korean beauty brands that I personally stock up on whenever I can find my favorite items from them at a great price. It’s kind of hard though, because its most popular products are such essentials that they don’t seem to go on sale much.



Their BB cream in particular is my absolute favorite. It is the perfect consistency and gives natural coverage without making me feel like I have makeup caked on my face. It often hovers around $10-12 on Amazon but is as low as $8 right now. Not only does it make my skin look its best, it also has SPF 42, ensuring I’m protected from the sun’s damaging rays— I really can’t recommend it enough.

Advertisement

Missha’s Time Revolution ampoule is one of its most popular products and is also available a bit cheaper today. This serum has 10 probiotics in it to help strengthen skin and prevent signs of aging.

I haven’t personally tried Missha’s BB Boomer primer, but it’s on sale for 17% off right now so I will likely be remedying that soon.

Advertisement

If you haven’t had a chance to try out Missha, now’s the perfect time! These products are at their lowest prices for the past 30 days.

Advertisement

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer Image : Best Buy

Advertisement

Bake your heart out with a KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer. It’s $20 off its original list price, bringing it to $80. It had seven speeds and can easily mix that cookie and cake batter and comes with a cute charger that’ll allow you to make up to 200 cookies on a full battery. What are you waiting for? Get to cooking!



Advertisement

Beauty & Grooming Sale Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For a short time, if you spend $30 on beauty and grooming products, you can save $10 at Amazon. They’re featuring a collection of Tree Hut sugar scrubs, Eco gel styler, Dove body wash and so much more. Honestly, I’d go crazy, but the hand sanitizer is the best bang for your buck!



40% off All Sale Items Image : Anthropologie

Advertisement

It’s the happiest time of year. Pumpkins are on stoops, leaves are changing color, and the temperature is dropping. This means the fall wardrobe is in full swing. If you need to bulk up on cozy sweaters, warm flannels, and stylish boots you’re in luck. Starting today and going through Sunday take 40% off anything in the sale section at Anthropologie.

Speaking of cozy sweaters, the Carly sweater ($42) is 64% off, colorful, and is an acrylic/wool blend. The soft pastels will look great with jeans or leggings for ultimate comfort in cool climates. You could even layer this will a button-down underneath for a dressier look. Either way, this is one autumn essential you can check off the list.

Advertisement

An extra pair of sneakers is always a good idea and these Platform ones from Harper ($54) are very much on-trend. This style is coming back so these are a win-win. Being fashion-forward and saving money is the ultimate goal. Cushioned, a suede/leather combo, and they come in three different colors to match with your already chic wardrobe.

Advertisement

The centerpiece of many a Sunday Funday is leggings. Throw a big sweatshirt or sweater over a black pair and you are good to hang at brunch or lounge while watching football. This is the height of snuggly. These ones from Free People are top quality, come in four colors, and are well over 50% off the original price.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $50.

Despite resembling the chemical waste in Springfield’s nuclear chemical plant, C4 Sport—in my experience at least—works wonders. NSF-certified and designed to motivate higher rep counts, therefore helping you build lean muscle, the pre-workout mix is normally found at nutrition stores like GNC for around $25, but for a limited time, you can shave 20% off the already marked down $18 price tag simply by clipping a coupon on Amazon. With that discount applied, the Blue Raspberry flavor (the best if you ask me) comes down to $14 apiece. Fruit Punch, on the other hand, is a little pricier at $16, but it also has the worst aftertaste of the two, so why bother?



All three feature copious amounts of caffeine, in case that was a concern, to keep you stimulated throughout your workout, making the most of your limited time to work out given increasingly hectic work schedules. Take it before your workout and bolster your strength, thanks to creatine, an excellent and drug-free way to recover your aching body after particularly exhausting physical exertion. Make like Goku and take fewer breaks between sessions, work out longer and faster, and maintain focus on a budget with your pick of sugar-free pre-workout solution, all soluble in 6-8 fluid ounces of water.

Advertisement

You do have to tick “subscribe and save” on the Amazon listing to take advantage of this exceptional deal, so I’d only recommend signing off if you’re comfortable with a recurring order being placed in your name; however, you can cancel at any time, so it’s relatively non-committal, and you’ll eventually have to restock anyway.

Advertisement

Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint HELLOCLEAN Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Ilia Beauty is one of my favorite clean brands and I got to review a bunch of their products when I was at a sustainability site. Today they launch their Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint line. If this is your first time at Ilia use the code HELLOCLEAN to get 15% off your entire order and see what all the fuss is about.



In eight shades this liquid eye tint dries quick and is easy to blend out. This means you can choose how intense a vibe you want with minimal adjustments. Each color is highly pigmented and has a metallic shimmer. Glides on and then sets as a powder so creasing is minimal which can be a problem with others like this. Made with horse chestnut flower and magnolia bark extract whatever look you land on it won’t budge. Now add some Midnight Express Liquid Eyeliner and you’re good to go.

Advertisement

Standard shipping is free on all orders over $50. Otherwise, shipping is $5.

“Mask up” isn’t just a statement, it’s a lifestyle. For $17, you can grab 50 disposable face masks to protect yourselves and others from Covid-19. Seeing as the President caught the novel pathogen, it makes it extra clear Ms. Rona isn’t going away with thoughts, prayers, or politics. So, as Spike Lee said, do the right thing and just wear the damn mask.

TIJN Blue Light Glasses Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

If you’re always on the computer like I am and need a bit of relief from the backlight, try investing in a pair of Blue Light Glasses. These TIJN pairs are discounted up to 35% across all color options, which means you can get a pair for only $14 for a limited time on Amazon. Most colors are $14, but some of the color options cost $15 to $17.



These glasses basically mask the blue UV light that comes from your laptop, phone, and even your TV. They are meant to aid against eye fatigue, which means you can finally push through and finish that essay or expense report, and start enjoying your entertainment-oriented screentime soon.

Advertisement

This post was originally published by Ignacia in July 2020 and was updated with new information on 10/4/2020 by Elizabeth Lanier.

If Spotify or Apple Music hasn’t won you over, it’s time to give Amazon Music Unlimited a try. Amazon is offering 4 months of access to its increasingly impressive music service for just $1, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. This deal is only available for Prime Members.



That’s a cheaper starting price than most competitors, though, and you may like what you find after signing up. Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in April 2020 and updated with new information on 10/7/2020.

Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Batman day was a week ago, but the Dark Knight still delivers deals the rest of the year. Case in point: right now, you can snag a Blu-ray bundle of 18 animated Batman feature-length films for just $50.



Amazingly, the Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection isn’t comprehensive, which means there are even more Batman cartoon flicks out there. But here you’ll get picks like Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman Ninja, and the two-part The Dark Knight Returns. And best of all, the 19-disc set is marked down from the $90 list price right now, making it less than $3 per film.

Advertisement



