Sunday's Best Deals: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Razer Kraken Headsets, Anker Power Bank, Hand Sanitizer, Casserole Dish Holder, K-Beauty Brand Mamonde Products, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Discounted Razer Kraken headsets and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War a lead Sunday’s best deals.



If ever you’ve found yourself forgetting to charge your devices for the day, and wished you had a power bank to put in your bag, this is the one for you. Featuring a huge 10,000mAh battery, the Anker Power Bank can charge a Samsung Galaxy S20 2.5 times, alongside an iPad 1.3 times.



Just clip the $2 off coupon below the price to get your discount!

This deal was originally published by Daryl Baxter in November 2020, and was updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 12/20/20.

NANFU Long-Lasting AA Alkaline Batteries (48) T5E7S287 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You know that you’re going to probably need batteries for something. Be prepared with this 48-pack of NANFU Long-Lasting AA Alkaline Batteries for just $13. You’ll get 50% when you add them to your cart and apply code T5E7S287 at checkout.



Whether for toys, or controllers, or to get your fire alarm to stop chirping, it’s always better to have batteries than to need them.

Grab them while you can for a discount! The code T5E7S287 is only good through the end of December. UPDATE: These batteries are technically out of stock right now, but you can still get the discount apploed and they will be shipped when available.

On the hunt for a versatile laptop option? You can snag a great deal on an HP Envy convertible laptop with a promo code right now.



To get the boosted model of the 15.6-inch Hp Envy x360 Convertible laptop for a discounted $569, follow the steps below.

1. Add laptop to your cart

2. Upgrade RAM to 16 GB DDR4 memory for $40

3. Upgrade Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX 200 (2x2) and Bluetooth® 5 combo (Supporting Gigabit file transfer speeds) for $10

4. Add promo code WINTRSAV5 at checkout that will bring total to $569 + tax

This laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, a 256 GB solid-state drive, and even an HP Active Pen for drawing within certain programs! You really can’t beat all of that for $569.

To get the smaller 13.3-inch convertible laptop model from HP for $855, just add it to your cart and don’t forget to add promo code WINTRSAV5 at checkout!

This model includes an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, AMD Radeon graphics 16 GB memory, and a 512 GB solid-state drive.

Looking for some stocking stuffers that will arrive in time for Christmas? You can grab these delicious looking ice cream, boba tea, and peach AirPods covers and get them by Christmas if you order by Saturday as a Prime Member for as low as $11. The ice cream case also comes in a variation that fits the AirPods Pro!

Advertisement

You could also snag a Baby Yoda and Appa pair of Airpod Cases for just $21. I really like this little GameBoy-inspired case for $13.

Advertisement

If you have the AirPods Pro, these adorable Gatorade and Fiji water covers come in a 2-pack for just $13! These would make great gifts for friends who like to stay hydrated and keep their AirPod Pros on hand (or should I say in-ear?) at all times. This bright Sour Patch Kids case is also pretty fun!

Look, we should all be staying home and staying put for the next several weeks. You know it, I know it— and Best Buy knows it too. This 50-inch TCL LED 4K smart TV is down to only $230 so you can snuggle up on the couch with all your favorite shows, movies, or your console of choice for less right now.



Since it’s a smart TV, it has built-in access to Netflix and all the other popular streaming options. This price is a $120 discount and is lower than you can find it for on Target and even Amazon.

This story was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 11/22/2020 and was updated with new information on 12/19/2020.

Sennheiser Momentum Earbuds Image : Giovanni Colantonio

If you want to hear about a good deal on earbuds, listen up! Amazon currently has Sennheiser’s Momentum earbuds for $100. That’s $200 off the original price, which is music to my ears. Here’s the basic feature rundown. These are wireless Bluetooth buds that come with their own charging case, which add two extra charges to the buds. That brings the battery life up from four hours to 12. They have touch controls, so you can control music and calls with a tap of your finger. It’s a pretty complete feature set for a heavily discounted price, so consider shoving these in your ears if you’re in the market for a new pair.



Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Headphones Image : Sony

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have amazing sound quality and are just $158, which is $72 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

Marshall Uxbridge Smart Speaker Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s no secret: I love Marshall. Every product I’ve had from them I’ve fallen in love with and I’ve had many. The Uxbridge Smart Speaker is no different. Take $50 off of today at Best Buy.

I’ve had to pleasure of playing with this one during the lockdown and it’s now my go-to smart speaker. What I really like is through the Marshall app I can control how everything sounds with the fine-tuning feature. You can also do this with the rocker buttons on the top panel which is absolutely sleek and aesthetically gorgeous. But Marshall is known for really chic and cool looking speakers, the design is important to them and it shows. I’ve put it in my kitchen and both my roommate and I use it and all it’s Amazon Alexa features, especially while cooking. Alexa can even hear us in the dining room so the far-field microphone really does the job. It did take me a little bit of time to get it to connect properly but I’m not sure if it was my WiFi or just me having ‘user error,’ but once I was locked in it’s been perfect.

Advertisement

Up to 25% off Jaybirds Headphones Image : Jaybird

Designed with the outdoorsperson in mind, Jaybird prides itself in its creation of weatherproof, truly wireless alternatives to Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro, Sony’s WF-1000XM3, and Bose’s QuietComfort earbuds. Whether you’re stuck in a snowstorm as I am here in New York or a desert sandstorm in the dunes of the UAE halfway around the world, the $150 Jaybird Earthproof ‘phones are MIL-STD 810G-certified to not only ensure water and sweat resistance but can also handle exposure to all sorts of chaotic environments, including those rife with tropical humidity, hurricane-force water, and yes, desert sandstorms.



The more substantially marked down Jaybird Tarah Pro, on the other hand, do not guarantee military-grade protection, but they can endure a little water and sweat. And while they’re not “true” wireless, they will pair with any of your devices that support Bluetooth, wirelessly despite being tethered to one another by a soft fabric cable. Plus, the battery life is much longer than the 6- to 10-hour ceiling offered by the Earthproof buds (10 hours with the case and 6 without). Both headphone models are compatible with the Jaybird app, where you can personalize EQ settings, listen to music from your Spotify account, and check out playlists and podcasts recommended by other Jaybird users.

Advertisement

Foolishly, I bought the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 at full price—$529—back in September. For a limited time, however, you can snatch one up yourself in the smaller, 40mm form factor for just $350 in your choice of (PRODUCT)RED, Gold, or Space Gray. Meanwhile, the 44mm version I have is down to $380 in (PRODUCT)RED, Space Gray, and Silver. Keep in mind, these are all GPS-only models, so anyone hoping to stream music or receive text messages on the go without your phone nearby is out of luck. Another caveat is that only certain colors will arrive before Christmas, which could be a dealbreaker for some last-minute holiday shoppers. Still, it’s the biggest discount we’ve seen on the Apple Watch Series 6 since Black Friday.



So far, the Series 6 has been kind to me, what with its faster S6 dual-core processor, advanced fitness tracking capabilities, and most importantly to me, the ability to stream music without my phone in reach. That said, I almost regret buying the Series 6 knowing what I know now about the SE. The exclusive features aren’t for everyone, including myself. If you don’t need an ECG sensor or blood oxygen monitoring, the more affordable Apple Watch SE is the Apple Watch to buy this year. Though it does use the 1-year-older Series 5 chip, it’s still twice as fast as a Series 3 and honestly doesn’t cost much more at the current $250 to $300 sale price depending on the configuration.



Advertisement

But don’t take it from me. My wife, the wearables expert in our household had this to say in her review for Gizmodo:

Unless your top priority is future-proofed advanced health-monitoring, or you just really love an always-on display, you should get a Watch SE. I promise you won’t feel like you’ve been cheated. If you’re not sure if you like smartwatches enough to plop down $400, then absolutely the Watch SE is the way to go. Don’t even look at the $200 Series 3. Don’t even think about it for your children, as it doesn’t even support the Family Setup feature that the cheapest watch seems perfect for. While the Series 3 was a great smartwatch, its time has passed. We thank it for its service and wish it a happy afterlife.

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC $60 | Amazon Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

As every year passes, memory cards become more expansive yet cheaper, and that’s further shown here with this amazing microSD card bargain. This SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC card can be slotted into a Nintendo Switch, camera, or smartphone that supports this memory type, and you can store as many videos, photos, and games as the memory card can handle.



It’s $120 off the list price right now for a sizable chunk of storage. If that’s more than you need, Amazon also has a 256GB version for just $27.

Aukey EP-N5 ANC Earbuds IHN86JSC Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Aukey has fast become my go-to earbuds and I’m pleasantly surprised by the sound quality and power of each one I test. Starting today the EP-N5 ANC Earbuds are the lowest they’ve ever been. Use the code IHN86JSC and take 25% off until December 21.

The noise cancelation for such tiny buds is pretty awesome and I often have to take them out to hear someone speak even with the sound off. You’ll get up to about thirty-five hours of total playtime with the charging case, which charges rather quickly in my experience. If you have the ANC on except about five hours of tunes and seven without it. There are dual microphones so each bud will deliver clear messages and the background-noise suppression definitely helps too. They pair quickly and easily as I’ve found with most Aukey audio products. Overall these are comfortable, reliable, and absolutely worth every penny.

Advertisement

The Amazon Fire HD family is getting some love right now, with all tablets across the line discounted for the holidays. The sweet spot is arguably the Amazon Fire HD 8 w/ offers, with the discount bringing your final total down to $65. Upgrade to a 64GB model for just $30 more.

This 8" tablet plays games, feeds you videos, puts words on the screen, and sends sweet music through your ears. Plus, you’ll always find more to do in the Amazon Appstore. It might not be as robust or powerful as an iPad, but for $65, it’s perfectly priced as a gift for someone who could use a portable screen.

With every Warner Bros. movie coming to HBO Max in 2021, it seems highly unlikely we’ll be returning to theaters anytime soon, at least for those of us making an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. In the meantime, the only thing standing between you and a theatrical movie-watching experience is the proper projector. Anker has something of a reputation for good quality hardware that doesn’t cost a fortune to buy. That doesn’t end with its Nebula projectors, two of which are currently on sale starting at $442 on Amazon.



For that price, you can snag a full HD, 1080p projector with 400 ANSI lumens, and HDR10 support, along with Dolby Digital Plus sound by way of a pair of 3-watt speakers. In fact, Anker is so confident in its sound system that it’s given you the option to pair your other devices to it via Bluetooth to blast your tunes at a higher volume. Built-in is Google’s Android TV 9 smart TV software, so casual viewers will never have to worry about occupying the projector’s HDMI-out port. That said, Android TV isn’t for everyone, but you can rest assured the ability to plug in an Apple TV, Fire TV, or Roku streaming device is always there if you need it. You can also cast video content from your phone, tablet, or laptop using the integrated Chromecast functionality.

The Anker Nebula Solar Portable projector is also on sale today for $510, for a limited time only. Packing all the same features as the standard Nebula Solar, the Solar Portable adds a rechargeable battery that promises 3 hours of consecutive streaming with no external power source attached. While that won’t be enough to handle Justice League’s “Synder Cut” when it hits HBO next summer, you can always schedule an intermission partway through for bathroom and snack breaks while it charges, and resume your watch later. Or, better yet, refrain from watching it at all.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Earphones Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a sale on some Beats, boy do I have the deal for you. The Powerbeats Pro earphones are down to $150 in red, 40% off the original list price and the lowest price we’ve ever seen them new. That’s even lower than Amazon had them during Prime Day. However, as of this writing, it looks like they won’t arrive until after Christmas.



You’ll be able to wirelessly connect these bad boys to any device and you’ll be able to get up to nine hours of listening time, and can control the volume and audio controls from the actual earphones. Amazon has other colors for a bit more cash, $170 or 32% off the list price, and they’ll ship sooner than red.

Looking for a new smartphone? TCL may not be a name you’re familiar with in this realm, but much like its rise to fame in the TV world, the company’s value-packed smartphones have been turning heads these past few years. The TCL 10 series phones pack mid-range Snapdragon octa-core chipsets, 6GB of RAM, quad cameras, and big beautiful 6-inch-plus displays, and two of them get a pretty nice discount today.

The TCL 10 Pro, which has a beefy processor, an AMOLED display, and ample base storage (128GB) is $337 following a 25% discount when you clip the coupon. It’s unlocked and certified for use on Verizon’s LTE network, plus it has all the usual GSM radios for use on T-Mobile, AT&T, and more networks worldwide. Budget buyers will appreciate saving over $60 on the TCL 10L, another unlocked Android device featuring a larger 6.53" LCD screen, a 48MP quad rear camera system, 64GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM. Along with a physical Smart Key button you can program to quick-launch any app you want, both have microSD card slots and headphone jacks. Bless.

Marshall Minor II Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I love Marshall. Every product I’ve had from them becomes my favorite and these Minor II in-ear headphones are at the top. Amazon is currently discounting these by 53% which is an amazing deal on a quality product. These are usually $129 but worth every penny.

I’ve run with these a lot this year and can vouch that they not only stay in place but have a great sound and block out a lot of excess noise. I love how compact these are. They’re easy to toss in your bag or even pocket. I’ve even fallen asleep with these, that’s how comfortable they are. They charge quickly, pair with anything, and the mic is clear for phone calls or even recording a podcast (which I do twice a month). I can’t recommend these enough. All three colors are included in this sale.

Advertisement

As my lovely wife elegantly put it in her review for Gizmodo, “the Watch SE performs like a high-end smartwatch without the high-end price tag.” With the processor of a Series 5 and the optical heart rate sensor of a Series 6, some would argue the Apple Watch SE is the one to buy this year if you’re still sporting an Apple Watch 3 or older. Although for some reason Apple still sells the Series 3 (but not the Series 4 or Series 5), tech experts speculate it won’t be supported for much longer. And with the 44mm Apple Watch SE now on sale for $270 in Space Gray—marked down from $309—the choice is clear for those on the fence about which model to buy. In comparison, the “bigger” Series 3 model is 2mm smaller and costs only $30 less.

For $179 less than the comparably sized Series 6, you can secure Apple’s other Watch released this year and remain confident it’ll get the latest software updates for years to come. Be that as it may, there is one caveat to this offer. Only the Space Gray 44mm option is marked down $59, meaning if you’re hoping to rock the Silver aluminum case, you’ll have to pay a still-discounted $290, though the Gold model is not on sale. As a Space Gray Apple Watch haver myself, I have to say, there’s nothing it won’t match, and unlike some colors (looking at you, Rose Gold), historical evidence suggests Space Gray is here for the long haul. Silver and Gold Apple Watch SE models are also available for $270 in the smaller 40mm form factor. Tiny wrists rise up!

As Victoria puts it, the Apple Watch SE is the one to buy over the dead-in-the-water Series 3, and even the Series 6, which I foolishly pre-ordered on a whim back in September:

Unless your top priority is future-proofed advanced health-monitoring, or you just really love an always-on display, you should get a Watch SE. I promise you won’t feel like you’ve been cheated. If you’re not sure if you like smartwatches enough to plop down $400, then absolutely the Watch SE is the way to go. Don’t even look at the $200 Series 3. Don’t even think about it for your children, as it doesn’t even support the Family Setup feature that the cheapest watch seems perfect for. While the Series 3 was a great smartwatch, its time has passed. We thank it for its service and wish it a happy afterlife.

If you’re struggling to locate targets when you play or just want a better way to chat with friends while gaming, we’ve got a great deal for you today.



The Razer Kraken gaming headset in quartz pink can be bought for $50 (that’s a 38% discount) at Amazon or at Best Buy right now. This is a limited-time deal.

If you want the version with cat ears, it comes in quartz pink and black options. These are discounted $50 off, so $100 total. There’s limited stock at Amazon, so Best Buy is another option for the same price.

And finally, if you saw the pictures and have cat ear-envy now, I have a solution for you. If you just want to add some kitty ears to the unadorned headset for a discounted price or you want to add some to an existing pair of headphones, you can buy them a la carte for $20 a pair!

Advertisement

Another year, another Call of Duty game. War truly does never change. This year’s installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is currently $15 off at Amazon and Best Buy. That means you can grab PS5/Series X versions for $45 and PS4/Xbox One editions for $55. Here’s a bit of a PSA if you’re not sure which version to grab. You’ll be able to upgrade the PS4 version to the PS5 one, though it will cost you a fee and you’ll always need the disc in the console to access it (sorry, trade-in gang). You won’t be able to upgrade the Xbox One version if you’re thinking of getting a Series X later. Got it? With that out of the way, the PlayStation 5 version takes advantage of the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers to give each gun different feedback when firing. If nothing else, it’s a good way to test how that controller could change shooters this generation.



This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio in December 2020 and was updated by Elizabeth Lanier on 12/20/20.

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $45, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it yet since its launch one month ago. It’s been a very busy month considering all the hubbub with new consoles and now Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off Pokémon Card V Boxes Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

It’s time to get back into Pokémon cards in a big way. Amazon is currently running a buy one, get one 50% off sale on Pokémon card V boxes, which is a perfect way to get back into the trading card game. The sets come with four packs of cards, a foil card, and one big oversized card. Plus, you’ll get a code card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online. Amazon has three boxes to choose from, which feature Polteageist, Copperajah, and Orbeetle. Pick your two favorites of the litter and get ready to dive into some 90's nostalgia. Or, if you’re a diehard who never stopped playing, add a whole mess of new cards to your collection.

Gears 5 Screenshot : Microsoft

Advertisement

In perhaps the most fitting price-to-title match ever, Gears 5 is currently $5. For those that base their game buying decisions on a price/content ratio, that’s $1 per gear. Perfect value. Frankly, $5 is a genuine steal for this game. Gears 5 is an excellent installment of the long-running Gears of War series that’s jam-packed with memorable action and a memorable lead character. It also has characters that are just too large. The biggest human beings you’ll ever see. What’s fun about the Gears series is that it’s a game about very big people being sad. It’s a big melodrama that’s almost a parody of soap operas. Gears is basically wrestling, but for video games. You love to see it.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox) Screenshot : Microsoft

Advertisement

I hope you’re ready for a good cry, because Ori and the Will of the Wisps is $13 right now. Okay, that’s not the part that’s going to make you cry, unless you just love deals a lot. The game itself is extremely emotional with some genuinely tear-jerking story beats. If you’re not familiar with the original, Ori is a 2D platformer about a little creature frolicking through the woods (there’s a lot more lore than that, but I don’t have the time or space to get into it here). The sequel gives you a precious owl baby and proceeds to tear your heart out of your chest Mortal Kombat style in a quest to protect it. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a gorgeous and slick platformer with satisfying mobility and a deeply affecting story, so don’t forget it when you put together your 2020 catch-up backlog.

John Wick Hex (Switch) Screenshot : Good Shepherd Entertainment

Advertisement

It is a monumental month for gamers and Keanu Reeves fans alike. Those who have always dreamed of seeing him in a video game can finally do so. That’s right folks: John Wick Hex is on sale for $17 at Amazon. You’ve all been waiting for this moment since the clever strategy game launched last year. Mike Bithell’s spin on the John Wick movies might not be what you expect, trading in fast-paced gun-fu for turn-based combat, but it works surprisingly well. If you’ve been seeing Twitter going crazy over the past year talking about Keanu Reeves’ foray into the game world, this is the game everyone is talking about. Remember: there’s nothing more punk than supporting games by indie developers.

Gears Tactics Screenshot : Microsoft

Advertisement

Here we are at the end of 2020. What a ride it’s been folks. I would like to get off now. As always, it’s now the part of the year where we try to remember all the things that happened in gaming during 12 months of news. One thing that’s easy to forget is how big a year 2020 was for tactics games. Earlier this Spring, the niche genre had a huge moment with multiple high-profile releases coming out just as games like The Last of Us Part II were getting delayed. If you’re looking to revisit that brief trend, the digital version of Gears Tactics is $20 right now. The tactics game may be turn-based, but it’s still as action-packed as you might expect from a Gears game. Characters can do a lot more in one turn, making the game feel faster and more fluid than your average strategy game. For fans of the genre, it’s an exciting twist on an old classic filled with extremely large guns.

Halo 5: Guardians Image : Microsoft

Advertisement

Well folks, Halo Infinite isn’t coming any time soon. After getting delayed earlier this year, Microsoft now says the anticipated first-person shooter is coming fall 2021. While we’re glad that Microsoft is taking its time and not rushing out an unfinished game, it’s a bit of a bummer for Series X owners who were hoping to get some next-gen Halo going soon. As a remedy to your heartache, Best Buy currently has Halo 5: Guardians on sale for $10. Sure, it’s not the flashy, next-gen game we’re all waiting for, but if you just absolutely need that Halo fix, this is a very cheap way to jump into a deathmatch. $10 is what you’d pay for a month of Game Pass, so it’s a rare instance where this is as good a value as just subscribing to the service to play a game.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise Screenshot : Rising Star Games

Advertisement

There were so many games in 2020 that I don’t blame you if you forgot about some of the more niche ones. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot? Serious Sam 4? Hyper Scape? It’s hard to keep track of everything. But one game you probably shouldn’t forget is Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise. It’s not that the survival horror game about an FBI agent investigating a mystery is good. It’s that it’s weird. We’re talking like The Room weird, where the line between good and bad starts to blur. It’s an experience, even if it’s not going to change your world. If you’re curious, Amazon currently has the game on sale for $43, so check it out if you dare.

3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC Screenshot : Good Shepard Entertainment

Advertisement

Microsoft loves to run crazy deals on Xbox Game Pass, allowing new subscribers to get a few months for $1. Unfortunately, current subscribers are left out in the cold during those deals. Fortunately, here’s a deal current subscribers can use. Best Buy is selling three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for $20. That’ll save subscribers a bit of money on their next few months. The deal is pretty well-timed considering that Among Us was just added to the service this week. Here’s another recommendation though: check out Monster Train. The deck-building game takes the basic idea of Slay the Spire and adds in a a tower defense component and a dash of Magic the Gathering. It’s one of this year’s best hidden gems, so don’t miss out on it.

BioShock: The Collection (Switch) Screenshot : 2K Games

Advertisement

It’s been quite a while since the last BioShock game came out. BioShock Infinite came out seven years ago and everyone wants to know where the series will go next. We went underwater. We flew up to the sky. What’s next? Prey is already BioShock in space. Maybe we could go to the center of the Earth, like the movie The Core. While you all think on that million dollar idea, BioShock: The Collection is $20 on Nintendo Switch over at Best Buy. The package features BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, so you can revisit all of your favorite philosophical questions and decide if they’re very outdated now. Would you kindly grab a copy?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Tom Nook Stocking Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Is Tom Nook a bad guy? That was a major debate when Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out earlier this year. Some cited his predatory loans as evidence that he’s the true villain of Animal Crossing, while others pointed out that he is incredibly flexible about said loans and doesn’t even charge interest. I’m not here to dredge up that discourse, but I am here to bring us all together. Best Buy is currently selling an Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle for $60 that includes a holiday stocking for Tom Nook. Presumably, you would fill it with bells or fish. Whether or not Nook is a crook, doesn’t he deserve to have a nice holiday season like the rest of us? Don’t be a Toy Day Grinch.

Advertisement

We saw Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this Blyber Weekend, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $40 at Amazon. The game is quite literally brand new, so that’s about as fast a price cut as you can expect. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.

Luncia Double Decker Dish Carrier Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

It has been a long time since the days we could safely have a potluck or other gatherings, but we have a fantastic deal perfect for once those times return. These double-decker Luncia dish carriers can be had for 65% off when you add promo code SDDU9S7F at checkout and clip the coupon on the site (it’s just below the price). These holders fit 9"x