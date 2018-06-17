Celebrate Father’s Day with deals on a Brother scanner, a Vitamix blender, the last day of Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack, and more



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Brother makes the only printer that doesn’t absolutely suck, so you can assume they make a good scanner too. This ADS1000W is discounted by about $25 today, bringing it down to the best price we’ve seen since February.

It will scan both sides the paper in both color and black & white with one pass. It connects to your devices wirelessly and folds up when you’re not using it. So if you’re in the market, today’s a good day to grab this.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerDrive 2 can output 12W on both ports simultaneously, and its USB ports even light up so you can find them in the dark. Even if you have a car charger you’re happy with already, I like keeping a spare in my luggage for rental cars.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you still don’t have enough Qi pads in your life, one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on any pad from a well-known brand like RAVPower is happening right now. This $8 Qi pad will only charge iPhones at 5W, but compatible Android phones will be able to take advantage of the 10W power.

Photo: Amazon

Automate all the things with this discounted 2-pack of Aukey smart plugs. Not only do these respond to an app-scheduled response, but they also work with Alexa and Google Home. At just $22 for a pack of two (with the code AUKEYPA1), it’s worth getting a couple packs for all over your home.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

An SSD is the best upgrade you can buy for your computer, but it doesn’t have to be expensive. This 256GB model from HP is down to just $55 right now on Walmart, so go ahead and make the switch. You could also throw it (or your discarded hard drive) into a cheap enclosure to use it as external storage.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

External Bluetooth transmitters and receivers with 3.5mm jacks have been around for years, but this model from Anker raises the bar with support for optical (SPDIF) audio.



The little box can both receive and transmit Bluetooth signals, and includes SPDIF in and out ports to connect it to your TV or high-end audio equipment. Plus, it can even pair to two pairs of headphones simultaneously when transmitting, which would allow two people to, say, listen to the same TV over headphones to avoid waking up someone in the next room. It even includes an optical audio cable, which doesn’t normally come cheap. Just be sure to use promo code ANKER222 at checkout to get it for $33.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any inkling that you might be interested in 3D printing, these Monoprice deal is as good as it gets. Score their v2 entry-level mini printer for just $175 with promo code MINI25, while they last. Or, if you want a larger build area and much finer resolution (.02mm vs. .1mm), the Ultimate model is $220 off as well with promo code ULT220, bringing it down to $480.



Our deal researcher Corey is our resident 3D printing expert, and he had this to say about a similar Monoprice printer.

I own that. I think it is the best starter 3D printer available. Prints ABS, PLA, Copoly, and several other filaments. Expect to tweak it to get the results you want, but also expect more capabilities than its price warrants.

Most laptops don’t have CD drives anymore, which is mostly fine, except for that one time that inevitably pops up every year or two where you really wish you had one. Now, you can for just $17 with promo code NNNNCCCC, no extra power cable required.



Photo: Amazon

Missing your old school USB ports and SD card slot on your modern MacBook? This dongle from Aukey gives both back to you for just $13 with promo code UFBU9LVA.

If that won’t cut it, the 256GB model is also on sale for $110. That’s not an all-time low, but it’s a pretty solid deal for that card.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad is a little faster than the previous model, and supports the Apple Pencil. But if you don’t really care about such things, you can get a great deal on the old one.



Walmart has the 32GB fifth-gen tablet marked down to $249 ($80 less than the equivalent 6th gen), as well as the 128GB model for $329 ($100 less). This is the iPad I currently own, and yes, it can run Civilization VI.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Image: Erica Offutt

Finally get garage organized with this wall panel set. It’s 48 square feet of panels that you can configure the included hooks into any design. Today only, this will cost you just $350, which is about $50 less than usual.

Image: Amazon

Harvest some savings from this one-day sale on two garden planters. There’s a large garden box, that’s big enough to fit a tomato plant or two and is elevated, so you won’t have to bend down to check on your little plant babies. Plus, there’s a set of two hanging baskets, essential for any cozy patio or deck.

Both are at their all-time low prices today, so go dig up these discounts while they last.

Image: Amazon

Clean your floors with the power of steam with this Shark mop. It’s just $49 today, the best we’ve seen since March. It’s said to clean up grime and grease, and doesn’t use chemicals.

Rarely under $360, you can buy this Vitamix 5300 for just $270 today if you don’t mind getting a certified refurbished one.



Our readers listed the Vitamix 5200 as one of their favorite blenders, because it’s nearly impossible to jam up and has the horsepower to cut through pretty much anything you throw in there. This one is one model newer and has 2.2 horsepower, so why not?

Woot is giving you the ultimate DIY bundle that would make any amateur hobbyist excited. The Silhouette CAMEO 3 is a super powerful cutting machine and this bundle comes with everything you need to get your craft on, like Silhouette Studio software, two 12-inch cutting mats, autoblade cutting blade,, and vinyl starter pack..

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Even if you don’t need new stuff for your house, you’ll definitely find something you want in this huge Wayfair sale. All weekend long, they’re taking up to 70% off patio furniture, area rugs, mattresses, decor, living room furniture, kitchen stuff, and more.

There are thousands of products to pick from so head over to Wayfair and check it all out for yourself.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Expand your plant family with this planter sale from AllModern*. There’s a good variety to pick from, with big ones for outdoor gardens, tall, decorative concrete ones, and smaller ones for houseplants. Just be sure to enter promo code GREEN at checkout to save 15%, and you’ll get free shipping on orders over $50.

*If you’ve never heard of AllModern before, it’s a sister site of Wayfair that, as you may have guessed, features more modern designs. Speaking of Wayfair, don’t forget to check out the clearance weekend sale.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you can’t remember the last time you scrubbed the inside of your water bottle, go ahead and add this bendy scrubbing brush to your cart. It’s just $5 today with promo code AKGJG2FV.



Image: Amazon

This top-selling Takeya carafe makes 1 quart of highly concentrated, cold brew coffee without most of the acidity of traditionally-brewed coffee. After you clip the $2 off coupon, this is only $17 today, which means this thing will pay for itself very quickly if you’re used to buying cold brew at coffee shops.



As an added bonus; When you’re not using it for coffee, you can fill the mesh insert with fruit or tea bags for homemade infused water and iced tea.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Let me tell you from experience as a kid; getting shocked by an electrical outlet is not pleasant. So if you’re ever planning on doing any electrical work around your house, you’ll want this affordable voltage tester. Just place the tip near wire or outlet, and it’ll light up if it detects current running through it. Get it for $5 right now with promo code ROGUUZUV.



The computer in your car is a treasure trove of information about gas mileage, engine performance, maintenance issues, and more, but without an OBD2 scanner, most can only communicate with you through the primitive language of dashboard warning lights.



Luckily, three such scanners from Kobra are on sale right now, including some wireless ones that sync to your phone and work with third party apps to track and record anything and everything about your car.

The Bluetooth model ($7 with code Z6KXA33D and a 20% on-page coupon) will only work with Android, but the Wi-Fi one ($11 with code PP94JP7K and a 20% on-page coupon) supports iOS as well. There’s also an old-fashioned code checker on sale ($12 with code 7934LGIX and a 15% on-page coupon), if that’s all you’re really interested in.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Today’s the last day!

Yes, it’s happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off their already discounted prices.

Photo: Jonathan Kalifat (Unsplash)

The conventional wisdom for traveling to Vietnam is that it’s expensive to get there, but cheap once you arrive. But what if it was cheap to fly there too?



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Gate 1 Travel is currently offering six-night tours of the country, including roundtrip and inter-city airfare, starting at just $999 per person with promo code TZWEV. That includes your hotels, breakfasts, and even a tour guide too.

Prices vary by departure airport and date, but promo code TZWEV will take $200 off per person, no matter what options you choose.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Darn Tough lost out by barely a dozen votes to Smart Wool as your favorite socks, so if you’re a diehard Darn Tough fan, here’s a sale you can get on board with. Pick up two pairs of merino wool Darn Tough Hunter Socks for $36 on MassDrop, compared to the $24 you’d normally pay for a single pair. You can also add $2 at checkout to upgrade to extra cushioning, or an over-the-calf version.



Photo: Henrique Ferreira (Unsplash)

If The Big Tapa has you pining for a trip for the Iberian Peninsula, this vacation package from Gate 1 Travel is worth a look.



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Starting at $1,999 per person (with promo code TZWCPR), you’ll get roundtrip flights into Lisbon and out of Madrid, plus hotel nights and breakfasts in all of the following cities:

2 nights Lisbon

2 nights Seville

3 nights Torremolinos

1 night Granada

2 nights Madrid

Of course, all of your transfers are included, as our the services of an English-speaking tour guide, plus lunch and four dinners with wine, and more. Prices vary by your departure airport and date, but promo code TZWCPR will take $400 off per person, no matter where or when you leave.

Photo: Amazon

You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 20 off-brand equivalents for just $8 on Amazon (after clipping the $1 coupon), an all-time low. I used these after moving into a new apartment last year, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls.



We’ve seen packs with more sponges for about the same price, but they usually ship from China, whereas these have Prime shipping, and are even eligible for Subscribe & Save. They’re also twice as thick as most of the inexpensive competitors on Amazon, so they should last longer and be easier to use.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having a very rare sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the summer season. Heels, boots, sneakers, swimsuits, workout gear, all kinds of styles from brands like Clarks, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can, because they only run sales this big once or twice per year.



Plus, if you join their free rewards program, you’ll get free two day shipping on all orders through 2018. You can’t beat that.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with 25% promo code KINJAPRV.



Everything they sell on Amazon is eligible, so be sure to look beyond the main page. The Men’s and Women’s sections have a lot more styles, and some frames, like the new Madelaine Collection (featuring Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsche) are only available from the New Arrivals dropdown menu. The unisex Commando aviators are Privé’s most popular though, so feel free to start with those.

Privé now sells a couple of blue light-blocking computer glasses as well that you could grab with this sale. They aren’t sunglasses, and they obviously aren’t prescription, but they could be just what you need if suffer from eyestrain at work.



Screenshot: Amazon

This Sunday’s Kindle sale includes best-selling books like Freakonomics, Harper Lee’s Go Set a Watchman, and a dozen or so more. As usual, these books are under $5 and these sales don’t last long, so stock up!

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You’ll pay just $54 when you preorder this Community box set on Blu-ray. We still might be living in the darkest timeline, but this makes it a little better.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Grab this $8 deal on the 30th anniversary edition Blu-ray of The Princess Bride before it’s all dead, not just mostly dead.



Graphic: DIRECTV Now

If you want to stream all of the FIFA World Cup games at home (or at your desk) without a real cable subscription, DirecTV Now looks to be your cheapest option at the moment, if they include Fox in your area.



The service’s base package includes Fox Sports 1 and Fox, which together will broadcast every World Cup match, though Fox is only available in certain markets (use this tool to find out if you’re covered). It normally costs $35 per month, but you can get your first three months for just $10 each with promo code YESNOW3. That’ll auto-renew at the regular price after the promotional period, but you can cancel any time, including after your first month, meaning you’d only pay $10 out of pocket for full World Cup access.

If Fox isn’t available in your area, Sling TV has another $10 option with every match that doesn’t rely on Fox, though commentary will be in French and Portuguese. Pretty much every country has more exciting soccer announcers than ours, even if you don’t understand the language, so maybe this is a plus! But if you’re primarily watching on mute at your desk at work, it doesn’t really matter.

Screenshot: Kotaku

No Man’s Sky had a shaky launch, but a series of updates and an upcoming multiplayer mode mean that now’s a great chance to try it out. Grab a copy on PS4 for just $15 from Walmart, while it lasts.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Black Friday saw several enticing deals on the base version of Horizon Zero Dawn, but today, Walmart’s offering the best deal yet on the complete edition, which includes the Frozen Wilds expansion pack, some in-game items, and a few other bonuses.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you own a Nintendo Switch, but don’t have Breath of the Wild, first of all...huh? Second of all, digital versions are just $45 right now on Amazon, the best price we’ve ever seen.



Graphic: Amazon

Update: Back in stock, and Microsoft announced this week that it now includes Fallout 4.

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But to celebrate E3, you can get a six month membership card for just $30, which grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gear of War games. The best part of this deal? It’ll also work if you’re an existing member.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s PS4 Pro E3 discounts went live a few days ago, and Microsoft has finally followed suit with $50 discounts on a variety of consoles, including the first “official” discount ever on the Xbox One X (though we have seen other savings opportunities on it before). But at least with these deals, you could have the console in your possession as soon as today, if you pick up in store.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not have heard, but a lot of new games are getting announced this week, and you can save 20% on nearly all of them by preordering with Amazon Prime. There are too many preorder links to list here, but we’re collecting them all on this post as they go live.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you were waiting on E3 discounts to pick up a PS4 Pro, your time has come. The console is available now for $350, or $50 less than usual. We’ve seen a few better deals in the past, especially during sitewide eBay sales, but this is still a solid discount, and you can pick it up today.



Need some extra controllers? Those are marked down to $40 as well, in a variety of colors.

Graphic: Microsoft

Microsoft’s E3 sales are starting to roll out, with some of the best prices we’ve seen on a ton of popular games. There are too many deals to list here, but head over to this post where we’re collecting them all.

