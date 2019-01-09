Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Anker Soundcore Flare speaker is down to its lowest price ever at just $40, no promo code required. It features 360 degree audio, IP67 water resistance, and even a beat-driven ring of LED lights along the bottom, so you can really get the party going. Sounds like a great deal if you ask me.



You’re not really supposed to think that hard about about your shower caddy or your trash can; let Simplehuman do that for you. They’ve given all your average home essentials the glow up we never knew we needed, and today, you can get a few of our favorites from the brand for a significant discount in Amazon’s Gold Box.



Even the dullest of trash cans is weirdly expensive; at least with Simplehuman, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck. Our readers dubbed Simplehuman as their favorite kitchen trash can brand long ago, so if you need a new bin, choose one of two that are on sale.

Also, the only good shower caddies are Simplehuman shower caddies, and today, you can organize your bath time products in this adjustable, rust-resistant model for $112.

That love interest of yours might not be so into labels, but we here at The Inventory are very into labels, and label makers, and slapping labels on all the things everywhere. And you don’t even have to have a type-A personality to know the pure, unbridled joy that comes with organizing your life with personalized fancy stickers, because this high-tech Brother Label Maker is down to $20 on Amazon today. The full keyboard makes it easy to use, and you can store up to 30 labels for easy re-printing—hence why we’d label this a great deal, and your non-committal S.O. a jerk.



Who’s a good deal? This Gold Box deal on BarkBox, the subscription box that will make your dog’s tail wag uncontrollably. Today only, your first month of BarkBox is just $15 (the subscription will renew at $29). Just choose the box that suits your best bud’s size, and let playtime begin.



Summer is especially tough on skin, so treat your face right with this FOREO LUNA Mini 2, now down to $90 on Amazon—it’s lowest price ever. This small-but-mighty scrubbing machine removes makeup, dirt, and oil from your pores with the help of soothing pulsations and a silicone brush. We’ve tried the full-size version before and loved it, but hey, bigger doesn’t always mean better.



Bonobos is stocked with summer and fall essentials, and you can take all of them home for less at the brand’s End of Summer Sale, using promo code BYESUMMER. With this deal, the more you spend the more you save; take 20% off orders of $175+, 25% off orders of $500+, 30% off orders of $750+, and 35% off orders of $1,000+. So make space in your closet for essentials like floral shirts, breezy sweaters, non-terrible T-shirts, chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside.



If there was ever a good day to curl up with a book on the couch, or at the beach, it’s Labor Day, and you can get a new read delivered instantly to your Kindle for just a few bucks right now.



This sale includes over 150 popular titles, including an Avengers novel, The Oceans Between Us, and a lot more.

$2 Trophy Life 3 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Photo: Hulu

Yeah, I said it. It is time to stop mooching off of your parents, sister, brother, friends, or your friend’s ex to sign into Hulu. You can afford to get your own Hulu account when it only costs you $3 a month for the first six months, okay? Don’t thank me for this deal, thank Chrissy Tiegen.



The model/Headband of the Day pioneer shared the news that thanks to a project she’s working on with Hulu, we can all get a discount. Seeing as only six people pay for their own Hulu account, this offer is open to a lot of people. You can get Hulu for $2.99/Month for the First Six Months, then $5.99/month after that. You can cancel at any time, but for $3 a month, why would you?

Now, if you had Hulu and canceled it, you might still be eligible for this offer. It isn’t exclusive to new users, however, we cannot tell you for sure if you qualify. You’ll need to check.

Per Hulu’s FAQ about this promotion, the offer is valid for:

Hulu’s $2.99/month offer is an online-only, limited-time offer that is available only to new or eligible returning subscribers. Existing Hulu subscribers are not able to change their Hulu subscription to take advantage of the $2.99/month pricing for our Hulu (ad-supported) plan.

You can sign up now through September 3, 2019, for this deal.

This Alienware gaming laptop ever is now cheaper than ever. The Alienware M15 Gaming unit with an i7-8750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 + 1TB SSHD storage and 16GB of RAM is down to $1,000.



For the most part, this particular model hovers around $1,500. Gizmodo says that this new breed of Alienware laptop can “play the latest games damn well, and they’ll be able to play next year’s games, and the ones the year after that well too. More importantly, these systems are actually portable now, and if you’re looking for one that marries portability and performance than I think the Alienware m15 is the best one you can buy.”



And that’s not all: If you buy today, Amazon will send you an e-mail with a redemption code for a free game download 1 business day after your item ships. Redemption instructions will also be included within the email.

Deals You May Have Missed

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, it’s time to change that. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount this Labor Day: use the code KINJA35 and grab any watch for 35% off.



It should go without saying that these look better than any smart watch, and even if your wrist is already spoken for, these would make thoughtful gifts for any watch collectors.

Photo: Amazon

And now, an update on my Buy Committee conundrum from several months ago.



I did buy a place (a different one than the one I thought I was buying when I originally asked that question), and just recently this Ring Video Doorbell 2, now down to $119 refurbished, from $200 new (full disclosure, I paid $90, which was an insane deal, but this is also very good).

Summer Barbecue Season is almost over, but you should still snag this all-star meat thermometer while it’s on sale. The Thermapen Mk4 is our reader’s favorite meat thermometer and has been marked down a few times this summer, but a new color has just gone on sale for the first time. The Thermapen Mk4 in Coral is now 15% off, bringing it down to $84 on ThermoWorks’ website. This hue is a very in-style color for kitchens, so grab this before it is gone.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000-hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F. It is very easy to store away, as it folds in on itself.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

A kitchen isn’t complete without a few pieces of cast iron cookware. Lodge makes the best pans in the business, and they’ll last you your entire life (and beyond) if you take decent care of them.



Today on Amazon, you can get a four-piece set (a 10" skillet, a 10" griddle, a dutch oven, and a lid) for an all-time low $44. Even discounting the lid, that’s less than $15/each for some of the best-performing pans money can buy.

Photo: Amazon

Update: Now down to $28 after clipping the $3 coupon and using code ANKERD62.



One nice thing about USB-C-powered laptops is that you don’t have to lug your charger around with you around the house or to the office: you can just buy spare, inexpensive chargers, and keep them wherever you need them.



This GaN (rather than silicon) charger from Anker pumps out 60W, essentially the same as Apple’s 13" MacBook Pro charger, and yet, it’s 35% smaller. And at $28 (after clipping the $3 coupon and using promo code ANKERD62), it’s also quite a bit cheaper.

Don’t forget to grab a cable!

You have to carry your phone, and you have to carry a wallet (for now), but there’s no rule saying that they can’t be one thing.



The Zero Grid card holder sticks onto the back of basically any phone or case, and holds up to 8 cards, or or fewer cards plus some cash, all while protecting them from RFID skimmers. Plus, it’s one less thing to forget when you leave the house.

Today on Amazon, use promo code ZHJM3QHT and clip the $1 coupon to get any of the available colors for under $8, the best deal we’ve seen.

Photo: Whitson Gordon

The RAVPower Filehub is a device unlike anything else out there: a battery pack, an external storage device, and a travel router all rolled into one.



It’s a bit fiddly to set up, but once you figure out how to use the thing, it can be useful in a ton of different situations. Here’s what Whitson Gordon had to say about it on The Inventory:

You can see how things get a little complex here. The FileHub’s best use cases, in my opinion, require a little technical know-how on things like DLNA and SMB, so while it isn’t for everyone, it is useful, and has a pretty dedicated fanbase. I do wish the FileHub were a bit simpler to use, though—there’s no option to just connect to the computer over USB, for example, which seems like a big oversight. And seeing as this is not RAV’s first crack at the product line, you’d think they’d have a better handle on it by now. But for all its little flaws and quirks, it’s still a unique product that could fit well into a lot of different workflows, for a pretty affordable price (and it’s actually on sale for $44 on Amazon right now with a coupon). So if you have the technical know-how to figure out some of the setup, it could be worth getting over that initial hump to save the space in your bag.

It’s normally priced at $60, but currently marked down to $48. On top of that though, you can clip a $4 coupon, and then use promo code TITWD009 to save an extra $4 at checkout. If you don’t feel like doing the math, that means it’s ultimately priced at $40, an all-time low.

I know, I know, Beats headphones don’t have the best sound quality. Spare me your comments. But the new Solo3s include 40 hours of battery life, a folding design, and comfortable ear pads, not to mention the new W1 chip for easy pairing with Apple devices. For a limited time, you can get a pair for $160 from Amazon, if you’re cool with the Matte Black finish.



Photo: Tercius Bufete

The Razer Basilisk combines the customization options and high-end components of a gaming mouse with the ergonomics and (mostly) understated design of the best work mice out there, making it one of the best options for keyboard jockeys who also like to have fun.



Normally priced around $50-$70, it’s currently marked down to $40, which would already be the best deal we’d ever seen by $5. But then, a $5 coupon makes it even cheaper. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the deal.

It’s a good day to start a smart home, right now you can get a 3-bulb Philips Hue starter Kit for a low $100.



If you have any inkling that you might want to start a Hue collection, we don’t expect you’ll see a better deal on this until the holiday season.

Photo: Felix (( ( ( (Unsplash)

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $469 roundtrip, but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until September 2, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between September and April. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later.

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson gear, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JGETDYSON, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $160. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $376 brand new. Just don’t forget the code!

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer really is worthy of the hype, and $224 with code JGETDYSON for a certified refurb is an absolute steal compared to its $400 MSRP.

Or, stay cool the rest of the summer with one of those futuristic looking fans for $160. It’ll even turn into a space heater when winter finally arrives.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this 15% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring. They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.



To get this deal, you have to buy a Core or Wave mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. Meanwhile, if you’re after the Essential mattress, you can still take 10% off. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $269 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code LABORDAY15 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

At $76 (after clipping the $20 coupon and using code ROAVLD77), Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 1000A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 4L for diesel. If you don’t buy one of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find three high speed USB charging ports (one of which is a USB-C input and output), plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe, and even a DC output (cable not included) for powering 12V car accessories. Even if you already own a jump starter, these make amazing gifts. Believe me, your giftee will remember you the first time they’re able to start their car in the morning to get to work on time.

Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen on this model by $10, and I can all but guarantee that one of these days, you’ll be really glad you bought it.

I love my dog more than anything in the world, but he doesn’t always make sense. I catch him sleeping on the floor, right next to his dog bed all the time. Surely, plenty of dogs do this. Get them out of the habit by buying them an extra comfy orthopedic pet bed from Rabbitgo.



Previously, we’ve written about Rabbitgo dog harnesses, as they’re one of the top-rated harnesses on Amazon. This 36" x 27" orthopedic pet bed is one of their newer items and it offers optimal comfort for dogs of all ages. It has a waterproof lining, a removable cover, “arms” for your dog to rest their head, and more. Get it for $26 when you clip the 5% off coupon and use promo code KinjaDogBed.

Photo: Ana Luisa Suarez

If your Tupperware is so stained from years of use, you really need to toss it out. Get yourself a brand new set with the AmazonBasics 10-Piece Locking Food Storage Containers for only $13. Included in the set are two 1.3-cup containers with lids, two 3.2-cup containers with lids, and one 9.6-cup container with a lid. The locking lids provide an air-tight seal, so you won’t have to worry about food leaking in your fridge or lunchbox.



Alright, this is just smart. This rolling pin features a removable ring system that allows you to roll out dough to a specific and consistent thickness, and at $9, it’s never been cheaper.



I just bought one. Our deal researcher Corey just bought one. Our own Ana Suarez admitted in Slack that she uses a wine bottle as a rolling pin, so I’m making her buy one. That’s three already gone, so get your order in before Amazon runs out.

Photo: Buffy

Buffy comforters are a boon for people who run hot, but also like to be tucked under a cozy, fluffy blanket at night. Made from super soft eucalyptus fibers and filled with BPA-free recycled plastic water bottles, the brand’s fluffy Cloud and cooling Breeze comforters are breathable yet soft, plus they’re anti-microbial, cruelty-free, water-conservational, and machine-washable. And now, you can try one of your own for $20 less than usual using promo code LABORDAY20. (Just note, you’ll be charged after your 7-night free trial.) This Labor Day deal is only for new customers, so if you’ve been on the fence about swapping your comforter for something new, now’s the time. Nighty night!



Photo: Amazon

It’s almost barbecue season, and you can be ready with a set of Char-Broil potato screws, now marked down $7 for six, the best price ever. As you might have guessed from the name, you screw these stainless steel corkscrews into potatoes, and throw them on the grill. The screws make them easier to grab with tongs or gloves, and help transfer grill heat to the inside of the potato, which makes them cook faster.

It is time to put away your summer bedding and buy yourself a giant comforter to prepare for the “polar coaster” winter we’re going to have. Crane & Canopy has an assortment of fun summer patterns available during their Labor Day Sale. You can choose from geometric sunset grey, citrus diamonds, and more.



You can snag some items for up to 60% off during the sale. The Crane & Canopy Labor Day Sale runs now until September 2. The discount will automatically be applied in cart, no coupon code required.

Does your cat like to drink water straight from the faucet? Your cat might do this for a variety of reasons. Maybe they’re channeling their inner wild cat and avoiding standing water. Or maybe they prefer the taste and smell of water directly from the faucet.



Whatever your cat’s reason may be, you can appeal to them with this generous offering. You can get the DELOMO Pet Water Fountain for $17 when you use the promo code G89HNOM4. The fountain has a 2.5L capacity, can run for up to one week straight, and filters for cleaner, safer water for your pet.

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct is offering up to 15% back on your purchase in the form of a Mastercard gift card rebates (in addition to any manufacturer rebates) when you order four new tires and/or four new wheels for Labor Day. Everyone’s eligible to get 10% back (instructions and the online rebate form can be found here), and Discount Tire credit card holders will get an extra 5% back on top.



The best part about Discount Tires’s sales is that they stack with tire companies’ own ubiquitous rebates, many of which will put an additional $100 in your pocket, depending on the tire you buy. You can find a list of all the current manufacturer rebates here.

Just remember that you’ll have to submit the rebate form yourself (you can do it all online) to get the gift cards. You can find everything you need to know here.

Image: Tarte Cosmetics

If your makeup collection needs an update, start with this Tarte Cosmetics sale. Through Labor Day weekend, the brand’s site is buy one, get one 50% off with promo code BOGO50. That means discounts on everything from concealers to palettes, so shop now. The savings here are pretty stunning.



Image: Eddie Bauer

If you’re thinking of going outside anytime soon, this Eddie Bauer sale will serve you well. The outdoor retailer is taking 50% off your purchase for Labor Day—plus, they’re taking an extra 60% off their entire clearance section with promo code AUGUST60. So stock up on all the gear and apparel you need for the rest season (or future seasons) before these hot deals cool down.



If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD products could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save an extra 25% on the already-discounted CBD Flight with promo code FLIGHT25, the best deal we’ve ever seen.



Note: You’ll have to scroll down the page a bit to find the CBD Flight bundle.

The Flight includes a bottle of the standard gummies, a bottle of vegan gummies, and a bottle of stronger CBD tincture for $83 when you combine the promo code with the monthly plan discount (which you can cancel at any time). Buying those three products separately would cost you $158.

At the intersection of “cute” and “comfortable,” you will find Clarks. And for Labor Day, the footwear brand is kicking off a new season with an extra 30% off select sale items with promo code THIRTY. Treat your feet to new sandals, loafers, slip-ons, and more from this shoo-in of a deal before it’s out for the summer.



Here we go again: Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 24,000—yes, you read that correctly—items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout, for a total of up to 75% off savings. Today, the sale is open to Nordy Club members only (it’s free to join); it will be open to everyone tomorrow.



The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Nike, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like our favorite Bonobos Riviera floral shirt, a classic grey sweatshirt, or a pair of dark jeans from Madewell. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.