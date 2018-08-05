Sunday’s best deals lead with a big board game sale, a Brother printer, REI’s Garage Sale, and many more.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, join the Kinja Deals community group, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Photo: Amazon

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2390DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today, down from its usual $120-$140.



Advertisement

While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them.

Sony’s WH1000XM2s put the noise-canceling headphone world on notice when they were released last year, and now, you now they’re back on sale for $50 off their usual $350, plus a bonus Sony Bluetooth speaker for good measure. They’re still a significant investment, but if you spend any amount of time in planes, trains, or just a noisy office, they’ll probably be the best thing you buy this year.



Photo: Amazon

With its ability to work on any surface, including glass, the Logitech MX Anywhere mouse has always been a reader favorite. And today, you can save on its sequel.



Advertisement

All the features you know and love from the original are still here, but the MX Anywhere 2S adds in Logitech’s new FLOW cross-computer control, which lets you use one mouse to control multiple computers at once, and even copy and paste content between them. Even if you never use that feature though, it’s a great mouse with 70 day battery life, a best-in-class sensor, and easy Bluetooth or USB pairing to up to three devices. Not bad for $50.

If you’re ready to make the leap to a projector-based home theater, but your budget is tight, you won’t find a better value than this $470 Optoma.



Advertisement

Today’s deal is $8o less than you’ll find elsewhere around the web, and a great bargain for a 1080p projector with a respectably bright 3200 lumen bulb, which is plenty bright to enjoy your home theater in the daytime, especially with the curtains drawn. Just note that it’s only available today, and could very well sell out early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk, and its standard 5' power cable is detachable, meaning you could swap in a longer or shorter one if necessary (Update: Sorry, I was wrong about that). Get it for $21 today with promo code ANKERA27.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s latest Qi charger is back on sale, and it’s one of the few pads you can buy outside of an Apple Store that supports 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. It’s marked down to $32 right now, which is $8 less than usual, and a match for the best price we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

In addition to 7.5W iOS charging, it also supports 10W charging for compatible Samsung phones, thanks to the included Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger which supplies enough amperage to support the faster speeds.

Photo: Amazon

The original OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ five favorite water resistant Bluetooth speakers, and you can grab it for just $20 on Amazon right now, matching the best price we’ve ever seen. You can’t actually submerge this one like you can some newer Bluetooth speakers, but it can take a splash or two from the pool.

Photo: Gizmodo

Update: This sale is back, if you missed it on Tuesday.

For a long time, Apple’s AirPods were hard to find in stock. Now, Amazon not only has them available with Prime shipping, they’re actually about $15 off today. Needless to say, these don’t go on sale often, so if they’ve been on your wishlist, you should pull the trigger. I’ve had mine since they launched, and they’re my favorite Apple product since the iPhone 4.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you do a lot of work on a laptop, a pair of deals today can make the experience just a little more comfortable.



Advertisement

I’m willing to bet that the more popular deal of the two will be this foldable table, which would work on a couch, in bed, or even as a makeshift standing desk. The table top even tilts to put the keyboard at a more comfortable typing angle. Get it for $29 with promo code KINJATT3.

If you’re mostly interested in the standing desk aspect of that table, this model will bring your laptop even higher, and has nice touches like a curved wrist rest. I wouldn’t use it as a full-time standing desk—you’d want your screen to be at eye level for that—but it’s great for short bursts of focused work. Plus, you can use it on any desk, or even your kitchen counter. Use code KINJATT1 to get it for $66, or $14 off.

Photo: Amazon

Between phones, tablets, wearables, e-readers, and battery packs, you probably have at least four devices that you need to keep charged when you’re traveling, and this portable charger from Aukey can juice them all up for just $16 with promo code AUKEY048. It even has foldable prongs to take up less space in your luggage.

Photo: Amazon

If you own an iPhone, you should keep an extra long Lightning cable in your travel bag. As you probably well know, a shocking number of hotels and Airbnbs, and a less shocking number of airports don’t put power outlets in places that make sense, so a long cable gives you a lot more flexibility for getting a charge.

Advertisement

This 6' PowerLine+ model from Anker is nylon-wrapped, kevlar reinforced, and just generally great to use. It even comes with a pouch so it won’t get tangled in your bag. Get it for just $13 today with promo code ANKER229.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

The best spatula is made of 100% silicone, and the best flipper is no different. This $12 flipper is $3 less than usual, can withstand heat up to 550 degrees, and you can throw it in the dishwasher when you’re done. Plus, today’s deal isn’t on an insane color like magenta or teal, but classic black.

Image: Amazon

Our readers’ favorite cutting board brand, Boos Block is selling an 18" x 12" edge-grain maple board for $45, which is $4 away from its all-time-low price.



Advertisement

If taken care of, wood cutting boards can last forever and dull your knives less than most plastic boards, so consider this an investment for your home. Plus, they make nice serving platters.

These silicone muffin cups can be reused hundreds of times, make convenient tiny bowls for keeping track of screws and parts when you’re not baking, and are around $2 less than usual.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Jump on the green bandwagon and help out the environment by drinking out of these reusable metal straws. This set of four is just $6 (about $2 off) and comes with a little cleaning brush.



Update: This deal is back if you missed it last week.

Plasma lighters are the lighter, evolved. They can light things on fire while fixing the three biggest problems with traditional lighters:

Advertisement

Fuel - This lighter doesn’t need fuel; you recharge it over USB. How cool is that

Wind - Since it’s using tiny electrical coils to create heat rather than an open flame, it can’t be blown out.

Orientation - You can use a plasma lighter upside down without burning your fingers, which makes lighting candles a lot easier.

Advertisement

We covered the Sparkr Mini here, and now you can get the 2.0 version of the lighter for an all-time low $19 with promo code L5IMQBFO, down from its usual $30. That’s a few bucks more than some other electric lighters we’ve seen, but the Sparkr Mini is one of the most compact models out there, featuring two criss-crossing arcs for a more reliable spark, a built-in flashlight, and a fiddle-friendly flip top.

Most of its dodgy Amazon reviews focus on the fact that the flashlight could turn itself on in your pocket, but that’s been fixed in this 2.0 version by switching it to a three button press. This model also uses a different frequency to eliminate the high-pitched buzzing that’s commonplace with these products

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hugging a pillow while you sleep is a whole lot cooler than hugging a 98 degree human, and you can grab this 4.5' long pillow for just $11 today, so your wallet can rest easy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The humble and inexpensive cast iron skillet is one of most important pieces of cooking gear you can own, and Lodge’s highly-rated 8” model is back down to $10 on Amazon, albeit as an add-on item. Obviously, this is too small to be your main skillet, but it’s great if you’re just cooking for yourself, or heating up some side dishes.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’ve been patiently waiting for a simplehuman trash can to go on sale, today’s your lucky day. This 10 gallon stainless steel step can is $30 off, the best discount we’ve seen in a year, and just $2 away from its all-time low price.

Advertisement

I know $100 for a trash can seems like a lot, but our readers love them, they’re easy to clean, and they’ll last forever.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Almost everyone can use a few dry erase markers, even if you don’t have a dry erase board. This 8-count set is just $6 right now, which is a couple bucks off the usual and just in time for Back to School.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know those automated Purell machines you see in doctor’s offices, airports, and other public places? You can install one in your own home for just $9. I could see putting one in the garage so that everyone can disinfect when arriving home, so they don’t bring germs inside.

Advertisement

Just note that it doesn’t come with any actual Purell, but you can find various options in the “Customers who bought this item also bought” section on the product page.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Claw claims to be the world’s smallest multitool, and there’s really no reason to doubt it. Roughly the same length as a penny, the little piece of titanium can open bottles and paint cans, turn screws, wedge open key rings, remove staples, and most critically of all, open up boxes that you ordered from Kinja Deals. Get it for $19 today (down from $29) with our exclusive promo code KinjaDeals.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re headed out of the country, your normal wallet probably isn’t going cut it. This Zero Grid RFID-blocking passport wallet on the other hand, has space for your passport, 10 credit cards and some cash. You’ll save $4 after entering code P7GOSGWQ at checkout, bringing the price down to $19.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Peak Design, maker of our readers’ favorite camera bags, is diving headfirst into the travel market, and you can save on its entire new travel line by backing it on Kickstarter.

Advertisement

Consisting of a backpack, a tech cube, a toiletry cube, packing cubes, and specialty camera cubes, you can mix and match various parts of the line depending on your needs for any given trip.

The thing that really sets the system apart is the backpack’s flexibility. You can unzip it from the back, the front, the top, or even the side while it’s dangling on one shoulder. You can carry it like a backpack, like a suitcase, or slip it over your luggage handle. The optional cubes are designed to fit snugly inside the backpack without any wasted space, and a small outer compartment can hold some additional flat items like clothing and documents. You can also unzip an expansion zipper to increase the backpack’s capacity from 45L to 55L, and even remove the divider between the compartments to use it as one big-ass duffel bag. It really is a bag for all occasions.

We’ve been fans of Peak Design for awhile now, and one thing that stands out about their products, besides the fact that they’re universally excellent, is that they hardly ever go on sale. So while this Kickstarter isn’t expected to ship rewards until December, you stand to save over 20% by backing it early. Trust us, once the travel line comes out, you’ll be waiting a long time for another deal that good.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

REI’s Garage Sale is back once again, and this one includes tents, sleeping bags, hiking boots, clothes for men, women, and kids, and more, all up to 70% off. However, they’ve only stocked limited quantities, so today’s your best bet to snag the good stuff. Head over to REI before it’s gone.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Feed your skin care addiction. Pick up a $20 Amazon Sample Box full of luxury skin care samples, and receive equivalent credit to use on select luxury beauty products. It’s basically free money that you can use to further your beauty obsession.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Breed’s sunglasses feature aluminum frames, spring-loaded hinges, and polarized lenses, making them a steal at $27 with promo code KJJUPITER (for the Jupiters) or KJLYNX (for the Lynx). These sunglasses sell for $99 or more elsewhere on the web, so note those promo codes and <sunglasses fall from the sky onto my face> deal with it.



Graphic: Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon’s taking $10 off when you spend $40 on summer essentials, which in Amazon’s mind means sunscreen, plus men’s and women’s razors, and feminine hygiene products. Other than the sunscreen, I’m not sure why the others are summer-specific products, but it’s stuff you probably need to buy anyway, so you might as well save some money.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 50% off over 20,000 (seriously) items from brands like Arc’teryx, The North Face, Mammut, Prana, Mountain Hardware, Marmot, Patagonia, list keeps going. Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a end of summer camping trip.

Graphic: Prive Revaux

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get a selection for 25% off today, or three for $60 with promo code blowout25. This deal is only available on a subset of frames, but there are some good options in there.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking an extra 20% off almost 1,300 sale styles for men, women, and kids with promo code HOT20. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Last day!

What sets the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale apart from other sale is the fact that none of the items are old or cast-offs. The basis of the sale is showcasing incoming products for the fall season and letting customers buy them at sale prices.



Advertisement

It’s been going on for a couple weeks now, so we though we’d round up our favorite deals that are still live and kickin’. Let us know what your favorites are (or what you picked up) in the comments.

Men’s:

Women’s:

Home:

Screenshot: Erica Offutt

Every Sunday, Amazon puts together a little Kindle sale with a bunch of ebooks all $5 or less. Today, the sale includes Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the part fairy tale, part revenge tragedy Elmet, and the story of a literary matchmaker, The Bookshop on the Corner. This sale will end at midnight, so don’t forget to get what you need.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you don’t have a Hulu subscription, or would just rather have the Emmy-award-winning series on Blu-ray, you can pick up from Walmart for just $20. Praise be.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your board game cabinet has been gathering dust, it’s time to freshen up your collection with today’s board game Gold Box sale on Amazon, one of the largest we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

Inside, you’ll find dozens of games to appeal to every age group, and there are some buttons on the top of the page to help you sort through the deluge. A few of our picks are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest. Just be sure to set aside a few minutes...it’s a big sale.

In my mind, the best of the bunch is Pandemic Legacy Season 2. You should probably play Season 1 first, as some of your choices will carry over, but it’s not required.

Of course, the Ravensburger staples are well represented in the sale as well.

And here are a few other picks, but again, this is just scratching the surface. Head over to Amazon to see all the deals.

Graphic: Humble

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and for the first time ever, you get a choice of this month’s early access titles. For just $12, you’ll get instant access to Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria, and Staxel, or, you can forego those games and opt for a copy of Rise of the Tomb Raider instead.



Advertisement

Plus, more unannounced games will unlock in early September for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The NES Classic (which is actually in-stock on Amazon right now) is mostly terrific, but its controller cables are basically uselessly small at just about 3'. Luckily, these 10' extension cables are a cheap and easy fix. This set usually sells for $10-$11, but right now, you can get two for $9.

Graphic: Walmart

Football season is upon us, and you can bundle and save on a copy of Madden 19 and a year’s subscription to NFL Game Pass with this exclusive deal from Walmart.



Advertisement

You’ll save $15 when you buy both products together, and you can choose your platform (PS4 or Xbox One) and the standard or Hall of Fame edition of the game. Game Pass lets you stream out of market preseason games for free, and lets you watch full or condensed replays of every regular season game within 45 minutes of it ending. You can even search for footage by player or play type, and even get access to the All-22 footage, so you can eat tape for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t gotten yourself a Switch yet, you can grab one for $20 off from Newegg’s eBay storefront today, possibly without sales tax, depending on where you live. That money you saved is enough to buy a copy of Hollow Knight, with $5 left over. Buy Hollow Knight.



The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING